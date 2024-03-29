DM: ‘Leading lady’ Queen Camilla is ‘absolutely out there leading from the front’

Here are more photos of Queen Camilla going solo in Worcester on Maundy Thursday. She’s the first consort to stand in for the monarch at Maundy services, and as I said yesterday, Camilla was practically glowing. She loves being the last royal standing. She loves doing events solo. You guys need to lean into this: Camilla won. And it’s hilarious, in a way. By acknowledging that Camilla won, you’re acknowledging that the dumbass Windsors got played, and that the monarchy is now being defined by Queen Side Chick. Camilla played the game better than all of them, and she’s still playing the game. Thus, Becky English at the Mail did another sycophantic piece about how everything’s coming up Camilla!
The transformation of Queen Camilla from understudy to centre-stage star will, no doubt, continue to be discussed by historians many decades from now. When she married the King almost 19 years ago, royal aides were at pains to stress that the then Duchess of Cornwall very much saw herself as an adjunct. Her role, they said, was to support her husband in the pursuit of his increasingly heavy royal duties, while building up a small portfolio of patronages she was keen to support.
No one in her orbit – let alone the lady herself – dreamed that she would one day be crowned at her husband’s side (with the blessing and approval of Queen Elizabeth, no less), let alone stand in for His Majesty at events such as the annual royal Maundy service in Worcester. While King Charles diligently continues to undertake daily state business behind the scenes despite his ongoing cancer treatment, Queen Camilla now finds herself, to all intents and purposes, his front of house. Once considered to be one of the most hated women in Britain, many have been won over by her warmth, humour, strong sense of duty and, frankly, classic British ‘let’s just keep this bloody show on the road-ism’.
One royal retainer, who has witnessed many of the family’s twists and turns over the years, told me recently that they are genuinely glad to see Camilla’s diligence and sense of duty recognised at long last. ‘She’s been an absolute trooper, really she has,’ they said. ‘She’s worried about her husband, everyone is. His Majesty is doing amazingly well but it’s tough to see someone you love go through an experience like this. And yet she just gets up and goes out there, doing exactly what’s asked of her with a smile on her face.’
Like many people caring for a loved one with a serious illness, Camilla is torn between being by her husband’s side and doing what’s expected of her. But she knows the King (she respectfully never publicly refers to him as anything but the King or His Majesty, even to those she knows well) hates being fussed over and still has a prodigious work ethic.
‘She’s spending as much of her time as she can with her husband but also believes that one of the best ways she can support him is by going out in public to represent him,’ one aide remarks. Another member of their circle says: ‘She’s absolutely out there leading from the front.’
Of course, Buckingham Palace isn’t blinkered. Senior courtiers know full well that there will always be a vocal – and not necessarily small – group of people who will never accept Camilla on the throne (despite more than 2,000 genuinely excited people coming out to see her in Shrewsbury on a very wet, working Wednesday this week). But they also believe there is no point in wasting energy trying to convert the naysayers, and should let the Queen’s actions speak louder than their outdated murmurs of disapproval.
“Senior courtiers know full well that there will always be a vocal – and not necessarily small – group of people who will never accept Camilla on the throne.” On the contrary, the monarchy’s biggest critics love the fact that Camilla got everything she wanted – Camilla’s game of thrones has left the monarchy weakened and historically unpopular. Camilla’s success in the royal arena showcases the absurdity of the arena itself. Long live Camilla, may she continue to be the monarchy’s downfall.
Seems fitting that Camilla is the face of the monarchy’s last gasp.
She’s leading in the front, while stabbing in the back.
@Bettyrose, the leather-face of the monarchy….
kARMA is a beach, Camilla is the face that the Monarchy deserves 🤣🤣🤣 LONG LIVE THE QUEEN 🤣🤣🤣
“The transformation of Queen Camilla from understudy to centre-stage star”? So that’s what you call that now; being the “understudy” wife?
My favorite part of this is that future historians will be analyzing all this. Her boss moves are so fascinating!
@brassy rebel yes Cammy does deserve respect for her throne games. She’s a fox who has had unfettered access to the hen house and now she rules the roost!
Also her commitment to that one (? Or is it multiple?) furry brown flower pot hat is really something.
Imagine being the side chick or the 3rd person in a marriage and have to wait to be this old to shine. Someone mentioned the other day that she appears to have the beginning of Parkinson’s disease with the way her hands shake. Age is nothing but a number of which I agree but her number looks old and worn.
Camilla being out there is a band aid so to speak to cover the serious issue of a lazy heir. The monarchy is falling apart
I think Camilla dreamed of this and manipulated her way to the top. At the expense of others including Diana. The spin that she never wanted any of this is a myth. Camilla cannot inherit the throne the lazy heir disappears and is allowed to do so. He was shirking duties way before Kate got sick. Charles and the queen were remiss in preparing William. Those teas the queen had with William to instruct him were useless.
BP did well to hire tabloid-whisperer, Tobyn Andreae. At the time, people questioned whether he was up for the job since he had no background in communications. Now that KC has cancer, the answer has to be that they made the right choice there.
With a heck of a lot of reluctance, I fully admit that the BP PR game has been excellent. QCC has been doing her job. She’s not pulling QE2 or Anne numbers, but she’s visible, clearly enjoying herself and kind of the last one standing.
We’ve found the one person in that family who has figured out that, “but Harry and Meghan!”, is diminishing the overall message of “the monarchy is grand!” She sure is winning.
Yes she is out front because Peg has decided he doesn’t want to do any work or help his father the King out. So here she is leading the herd.
Remembering Spare, where Harry wrote about Charles pushing back on Harry and Wills taking on activities that might overshadow Charles’s glory, I’m thinking some Peg’s disappearance might have to do with this sort of foolishness. Would Charles actually welcome William stepping up or would there just be another layer of BP passive aggression to deal with?
Yes, William is “lazy,” but I’m beginning to think that a good deal of it may driven by not wanting to deal with his father’s obstructions.
William is to blame for his own laziness. He refused to take on the princes trust and it was offered to him. I doubt charles prevents William from working. William is 41 now and should show up more.
W is first in line to inherit this mess, and by not showing up now, he will wear some of the negativity. KC has a really thin Royal “staff” right now. Is it really reasonable that W would show up so little to placate his father? I think him swaying at certain public events has more to do with W’s absence.
Charles can’t tell William what to do anymore. William has his own money now and doesn’t need to ask Charles for permission. That’s a big part of why the wheels have really come off since QE2’s death.
Camilla leaves her husband’s side to vacation. Camilla cannot be leader she can never be monarch.
No better proof that the British tabloids create the news than turning Camilla Parker-Bowles into the shining star of the monarchy.
They say you get the face that you deserve; I think the monarchy certainly has.
Those earrings! 😳😑
She’s certainly enjoying slapping on the diamonds. TBF, it’s probably the best part of the job.
I misread that as the monarchy’s clownfall…and it still works.
Great piece. “Camilla’s success in the royal arena showcases the absurdity of the arena itself. Long live Camilla, may she continue to be the monarchy’s downfall.” Between her and the jams of American Riviera Orchard, the British Royal Family is DOOMED! Hahahaha.
@agnes LOL! 😂
Cams has been playing the long game since the 1970s. The minute she knew she had Charles’ number, she’s been singularly determined to get to the very top. She could see immediately that most (all) of the Windsors are dolts without any power. The ones with any influence she plucked off one by one. You just know she loves watching them try to figure their way out of a wet paper bag and fail.
Part of me wants to believe that she decided to destroy the monarchy back then and has been steadily working toward that goal ever since. Camilla the secret republican is my favorite mental fanfiction.
Camilla wouldn’t be where she is today without her very close relationship with the press.
She’s not the first side chick to win. The Wars of the Roses were fought by the House of Lancaster descending from John of Gaunt and his mistress (and eventual wife) claiming a right to the throne.
Camilla and Charles had no children. Unless Camilla manipulates the situation so one of her grandchildren can marry into the royal family she will have no royal descendants. Richard the second declared john of gaunt marriage legal and their children legitimate.
Well she was always Charles first pick. But he wasn’t hers.
She has absolutely won, even a blind man can see that (if they look at things rationally and not emotionally).
Married the man of her choice and had children, knew she had the likely future King of England eating out of the palm of her hand, married said man later in life after her top pick divorced her, got the crown and the title, secured a very nice future for her children, grandchildren and descendants. Masterclass. LOL.
Side chick? Camilla is like hold my whiskey and let me teach y’ll a lesson. LMAO.
Camilla is out-Keppeling Alice Keppel.
Except Alice Keppel was much, much better looking!
Charles always stood in for his mother when the monarch was required, never Philip. I think this is huge that Charles will not let William stand in for him
William i think did not want to not that he was not allowed
Mmmm let’s wait for trooping the color, and see just how many chocolate medals general camzilla is wearing. She must have earned quite a few for this latest campaign. AS a veteran I salute her, as a woman and a normal (ish) human, I fking hate the BCH