Will Prince Harry visit his father again ‘fairly soon’ or will he wait a while?

Since I can barely keep track of all of Prince Harry’s lawsuits and court appearances, it would make sense if he was due back in the UK in the next few months on legal business. While he settled with the Mirror in February, he still has pending cases against News UK (the Murdochs) and the Mail (ANL), in addition to his appeal on his royal protection issue. Plus, Harry will likely go to the UK in May for that ten-year-anniversary event for Invictus. I bring this up because that royal biographer Tom Quinn is trying to make it sound like Harry will be heading back to the UK soon, but solely to see his father.

Prince Harry has revealed his plans to return to the UK and one royal expert believes it could happen sooner than fans think. The Duke of Sussex made a brief return to London last month after his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Harry then gave a rare interview during which he announced he will be returning to the UK again, but he didn’t provide any exact dates.

Royal author Tom Quinn suggested Harry’s return could be “fairly soon”. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Tom said Harry will want to show the world “he is a caring member of the Royal Family.”

“The fact that he lost his High Court challenge will definitely make him think twice about coming back to the UK, but on the other hand, he feels under enormous pressure to show the world that he is a caring member of the Royal Family and the only way he can show he cares is to visit his father, even if that is difficult because Meghan won’t want to come and he is still completely unable to make things up with his brother,” Tom said.

He added: “The key thing is that it will look terrible if Harry doesn’t visit his father again – and fairly soon – because Harry and Meghan have made being caring and sharing a central part of their mission, their brand. How will it look if Harry cares about injured soldiers but doesn’t seem to care much about his stricken father?”

[From The Mirror]

Yeah, the fact that Harry immediately rushed to England when he was informed about his father’s cancer diagnosis did show that he cared. He cared more than his brother, who at that time had still not seen Charles in person (and waited a few more weeks to see Charles). Harry adores his dogsh-t father and absolutely wants to visit his dad, but I suspect Harry won’t make another dedicated trip to see Charles anytime soon. Maybe I’m wrong, Harry surprises me sometimes. My guess is that Harry will probably wait until he has other business, like a court appearance or something. As the royal-protection case showed everyone, the Windsors do the most to put the Sussexes in danger constantly, and I doubt Harry will step foot in the UK again without his father ensuring that he has police protection, and Charles probably plays fast and loose with all of that.

11 Responses to “Will Prince Harry visit his father again ‘fairly soon’ or will he wait a while?”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:26 am

    I see they are trying to goad Harry back to visit his sickly father. Next it will be he doesn’t want to visit him then it will be Chuckles is needing to see Harry and we will wrap it all up in a neat and tidy bow with Chuckles doesn’t want to see Harry. Rinse and repeat.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 29, 2024 at 10:55 am

      Is KCIII much more ill than we know?

      Does Tom Quinn know something about the progression of KCIII’s illness that we do not?

      Reply
  2. ML says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:28 am

    What is the definition of soon?

    I think Harry is going to go back soon. If he can, he will combine visiting his father with business in England. It’s really difficult to cut someone out of your life who doesn’t love you in the way you need to be loved, and it’s normal to show grace when someone is in ill health. You need to be able to look yourself in the mirror at the end of the day, and I think H will want to make sure he did everything in his power to connect to his father.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:35 am

    Nah Harry’s not making a very special visit to the UK. He’ll go if he has business in the UK. He eluded to visiting Charles when he transits through London. Tom Quinn should jist say he wants Harry to come to the UK more often.

    Reply
  4. Cathy says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Yet another “royal expert” telling the royals what they should be doing? Sigh. Has this one ever even spoken to a Royal? Or even been in the same room with one? But yet he still feels compelled to tell them what they should do and think?

    Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:47 am

    If Harry returns before he has actual business to conduct in GB, it will totally convince me that Charles is much sicker than we have been led to believe. The way he rushed over there when he first learned of the diagnosis was the first clue that we had that this was the case.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:56 am

    Charles should apologize to meghan.

    Reply
  7. Feeshalori says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:56 am

    Harry doesn’t need these rota bottom feeders to tell him when to visit his father and how to behave in a filial manner. He what he has to do when he has to do it.

    Reply
  8. Faye says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:58 am

    I think the next time could be that Church service on 8th May for Invictus while he’s in London. He’ll have a reason (not that he needs one) to travel and it will be up to the King whether he arranges for his son to see him or not. We already know they like to jerk him about, but at least he wouldn’t be making the journey just to see him and his whole travel won’t be wasted.

    Reply
  9. ohwell says:
    March 29, 2024 at 11:04 am

    Harry come back, come back Harry!!

    Please Harry, beg your evil brother and sister in law for forgiveness , ditch your young family in the sunshine state and comeback and be a third wheel. Come back and be at the mercy of the tabloid media, dog-shit father and step mother.

    Reply

