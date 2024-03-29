Will Prince Harry visit his father again ‘fairly soon’ or will he wait a while?

Since I can barely keep track of all of Prince Harry’s lawsuits and court appearances, it would make sense if he was due back in the UK in the next few months on legal business. While he settled with the Mirror in February, he still has pending cases against News UK (the Murdochs) and the Mail (ANL), in addition to his appeal on his royal protection issue. Plus, Harry will likely go to the UK in May for that ten-year-anniversary event for Invictus. I bring this up because that royal biographer Tom Quinn is trying to make it sound like Harry will be heading back to the UK soon, but solely to see his father.

Prince Harry has revealed his plans to return to the UK and one royal expert believes it could happen sooner than fans think. The Duke of Sussex made a brief return to London last month after his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Harry then gave a rare interview during which he announced he will be returning to the UK again, but he didn’t provide any exact dates. Royal author Tom Quinn suggested Harry’s return could be “fairly soon”. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Tom said Harry will want to show the world “he is a caring member of the Royal Family.” “The fact that he lost his High Court challenge will definitely make him think twice about coming back to the UK, but on the other hand, he feels under enormous pressure to show the world that he is a caring member of the Royal Family and the only way he can show he cares is to visit his father, even if that is difficult because Meghan won’t want to come and he is still completely unable to make things up with his brother,” Tom said. He added: “The key thing is that it will look terrible if Harry doesn’t visit his father again – and fairly soon – because Harry and Meghan have made being caring and sharing a central part of their mission, their brand. How will it look if Harry cares about injured soldiers but doesn’t seem to care much about his stricken father?”

[From The Mirror]

Yeah, the fact that Harry immediately rushed to England when he was informed about his father’s cancer diagnosis did show that he cared. He cared more than his brother, who at that time had still not seen Charles in person (and waited a few more weeks to see Charles). Harry adores his dogsh-t father and absolutely wants to visit his dad, but I suspect Harry won’t make another dedicated trip to see Charles anytime soon. Maybe I’m wrong, Harry surprises me sometimes. My guess is that Harry will probably wait until he has other business, like a court appearance or something. As the royal-protection case showed everyone, the Windsors do the most to put the Sussexes in danger constantly, and I doubt Harry will step foot in the UK again without his father ensuring that he has police protection, and Charles probably plays fast and loose with all of that.