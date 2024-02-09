Prince Harry settled the rest of his hacking claims with the Mirror Group

In December, Prince Harry won his phone-hacking lawsuit against the Mirror Group. Because of the size and scope of the hacking claims, the judge wanted to do everything piecemeal, so Harry’s case was broken up into sections, given how many times he was hacked. He won one section, and in January, he promised to bring further action and testify again if the Mirror didn’t settle the rest of his claims. That promise must have scared the sh-t out of the Mirror and their lawyers, because in less than two weeks, they settled with Harry.
The Duke of Sussex has settled the remaining parts of his phone-hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the high court has heard.
Prince Harry, 39, sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its publications were linked to methods including phone hacking, “blagging” – gaining information by deception – and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
In December, a judge ruled that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at MGN titles in the late 1990s and was practised “even to some extent” during the Leveson inquiry into press standards in 2011.
Mr Justice Fancourt concluded Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent” by MGN, awarding him £140,600 in damages.
Thirty-three articles from Harry’s claim were examined during the trial last year, of which 15 were found to have been the product of unlawful information gathering. A further 115 articles from his claim may have been the subject of a further trial. However, during a hearing in London on Friday, his barrister, David Sherborne, confirmed a settlement had been reached between the duke and MGN. He said the publisher would make an interim payment of £400,000.
A MGN spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologised.”
[From The Guardian]
The “£400,000” figure is about to be touted far and wide, as if that’s the extent of the settlement. All of the reporting is making it clear that the figure is an “interim payment” though. Think of it as a down payment. The Mirror is putting their settlement on layaway. I would not be surprised if Harry refused to settle for anything less than £1 million, possibly even more than that give the scope of the Mirror’s criminal behavior. Anyway, well done to Harry. What a win! Now he’s got a million other lawsuits.
Harry’s statement is SO GOOD!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 March, 2023.
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 March, 2023.
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Thursday 30 March, 2023.
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 6th June 2023.
Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, ahead of his lawsuit against The Mirror Group.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and will be the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 7th June 2023.
Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, with his lawyer, David Sherborne, following his second day giving testimony in the witness stand.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and is the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.
All Harry does is win.
Glad he called Pissed Organ out.
❤️
Yes, this is the big news. But the Daily Fail has tucked the news away so nobody can see it.
Other news is that Piss Morgan has been dropped from TalkTV, Murdoch’s news organisation says it is unrelated but others think different.
Piss Morgan is starting to smell badly and people are keeping their distance.
Congrats, Harry the Dragon Slayer!
Prince Harry the Dragon Slayer indeed!
I wonder if piss moron will hold a press conference again?
Good for Harry on his VICTORY!! I’m glad to here him say the mission continues .
Thrilled about this, and agree his statement is perfection.
I care about Harry and Meghan because they are working so. damn. hard., at great personal risk, to name/claim/reframe generational and social trauma *for everyone* including themselves. This ruling and settlement goes far, far beyond celebrity circles. Not surprised but still thrilled to hear the mission continues!
Makes me hope that the settlement is so large that they couldn’t possibly pay it out at once and that they lack sufficient funds to pay. This hopefully will lead to their bankruptcy. (My dream anyway.)
There are 100 additional claimants waiting to have their cases heard so the Mirror group may decide to settle with them too. This is going to be so costly for them.
@Julia, and thanks to Harry’s successful case, they have to pay more than they would before. The judge decided that they were hacking people for a long time, they can’t reject that claim in future cases now. That’s why Murdoch settled with Willy in secret and promised apology to Queen and Harry after all the cases were settled. So, they didn’t have to pay more in other hundred cases.
“There are 100 additional claimants…” Yes! 100x yes! Tactical brilliance on the part of Harry and Sherborne legal team to open up the field for other claimants!
Good! It’s about time something is done with those vultures. Loosing a sh!t ton of money is the only language these creeps understand. Only a special kind of ____ manage to sleep at night knowing the harm they’ve caused so many people.
Think the settlement is for 2 mil. He also said in his statement that the authorities should criminally investigate Piers Morgan. For years, Meghan and Harry never said a word about piers morgan, despite him regularly inciting violence against them on live tv. Instead, Harry waited to say that man’s name in a court of law. PM shoulda kept Harry’s wife’s name out of his motherf**king mouth.
That should be on top of them paying his legal fees.
Now, we know why Piers Morgan is relegated to YouTube, in addition to his attacks against Harry and Meghan.
Yeah the 2.5 million the lawyers were asking for was just for the fees. The lawyers costs on top of that would take this case well over 3 million.
Congrats to Harry and the team!!
https://www.clickondetroit.com/entertainment/2024/01/29/prince-harrys-lawyers-seek-25-million-in-fees-after-win-in-british-tabloid-phone-hacking-case/
Prince Freaking Harry is having a pretty good week.
+100
💗🤣💗🤣💗🤣💗
With the exception of having been treated like dirt by his father, brother and his wicked stepmother. He traveled half around the world to meet his ailing father and they didn’t offer him a room to stay the night in one of their many palaces. Besides that yes he is having a good week.
YES HE IS. Go Harry!!!!
Good King Harry. Winning. Harry and Meghan are blessed and protected. KARMA will continue to come for these A$$Holes.
This is fantastic news. And yes they will try to make that seem like all the money that he is going to get, just like they tried to make it seem like all Meghan got was 1 pound from the Daily Mail. They don’t want people to know how much they’re settling for because they don’t want other people to band together and to sue their asses. It’s hilarious though because I just saw an article yesterday about how much it must have cost Harry to fly round trip at the last minute first class, and how the ” palace ” was so worried about their spending and how they can afford to survive paying for their security and all these other things. I imagine the idea of doing work in exchange for payment is so foreign to them, that they have to sound it out like Mr. Burns did the word recycling to Lisa Simpson.
Yaaaaaaaaaay!!!! So much winning for Harry! What a great way to start the weekend!
This statement is the true reason why Piers Morgan was calling for Harry to be killed- it is the only way he can escape a trial”
Love that!
Go get ’em, Harry!!! Love that Piers got called out specifically. I hope all the other tabloids are wetting their pants this week.
Go Harry! Interesting that this statement happens at the same time as Morgan decides to start over on YouTube.
Wasnt their lawyer asking for at least 2 million in a previous article?
Yeah he for sure got everything and more. So proud of him for seeing this through. So many people were mocking him about this on TV and they’ve all had to walk back their statements.
If God be for you who can be against!!!!!!!
I thought the lawyers were asking for $2 million to co er their attorney fees not for Harry’s settlement.
Harry got “substantial damages and all of his costs including individual and common costs” per RS Locke.
Also, I have a crush on David Sherbourne.
Okay found the article. Mirror for sure paid more than 3 million.
The 2.5 million Harry’s lawyer was asking for was just for the fees for all the claims. It didn’t include lawyers costs.
Harry took them to the bank!!!!
https://www.clickondetroit.com/entertainment/2024/01/29/prince-harrys-lawyers-seek-25-million-in-fees-after-win-in-british-tabloid-phone-hacking-case/
This is such an important victory and not just for Harry. Being a test case, this greatly assists other claimants in having their claims settled for significant damages. I particularly enjoyed P**s being named by Sherborne in Harry’s statement. Interesting timing that P**s has “left” TalkTV and will be presenting his show on YouTube 🤣🤣
Love the Harry winning posts!! And F*ck Piers “youtube” Morgan.
LMAO that the Mirror has to put Harry’s damages and costs on layaway!!
I wonder if the settlement had to do with Morgan move to YT. They starting to realize he is a bigger liability as he cannot keep his mouth shut about Harry or about anything really.
Mirror is on layaway payments.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Hope Harry charges them interest.
I think this is also the real reason Harry for in London this week. To sign off on a settlement package. And to pop in an see Charles for 30 mins.
Good thought, Chewie, thought of that but I think it’s a sound reason for him coming in person. Then seeing his father, two birds with one stone.
Hahahaha. Well PM, you wanted a response from the Sussexes and what a response from Harry! Does that qualify as a b*tch slap? Cuz wow! Is this why PM ran to his YouTube channel? And yeah they’re clinging to that £400k interim payment amt like a life raft. But that amt plus the previous judgment is well over half a million. Nothing funny about that figure…esp since its an interim pmt.
And Kaiser “the Mirror is putting its settlement on layaway” 😂😂😂😂. You’re hilarious!
Mr. Justice Man rides again! The Mirror group reduced to a payment plan. Piers Morgan reduced to being a YouTuber. Dan Wooten reduced to hiding out in New Zealand. Now when do Willy and JKnife go down? Next?
Guess it wasn’t a suicide mission after all. Congrats Harry!
I almost pity pmorgan who never saw Harry coming after him. Harry is very clear as what he considers his mission and this is great for the British people even if a faction of them is blinded by hate and can’t appreciate it.
After all these years and the Work Harry has put it. He made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.Harry has taken years of abuse about this in all the papers. They have tried to stop him. They have abused him ,Meghan and their children but he carried on.Now the courts need to go after Piers Morgan because he clearly lied to the Levison enquirer and that’s perjury.i am hopeful of less abuse in the tabloids against Harry but the likes of the Daily Mail are always at it
Yes, yes, yes, The dragon slayer prince wins again. Not only a financial victory but a real MORAL one. Bleed them Harry, make them bleed money until they are gone, Morgan has lost all credibility and is now a utuber 😂😂😂and if he thinks he safe to spew his venom there he is sadly mistaken. Harry’s visit to his dad takes on a whole new meaning. Those were tears of relief in Charlie’s eyes because he knew what was going to come out! Now, maybe get some tips from your mate Tom Cruise willy, because you sure as hell need an escape plan now. The judge made it clear at the first trial that leaks were coming from the Palace, and which 3 Palace dwellers have the most media contacts, camzilla, William and Katie keen, that’s who!!
GO HARRY 👏👏👏 PIERS MORGAN IS A LOSER, A GROWN MAN GOSSIPING ON YOUTUBE 😳😳😳
So far it has been a beautiful 2024 for the Sussex family, looking forward to more successes throughout the year.
Now let’s go get the sun and the daily mail. Murdoch and Rothemere up next.
👏👏👏
Does anyone think that Charles encouraged the DM to settle? Timing is suspect.
No @Libra, no one think that Charles helped. It was Harry and his expensive lawyers who proved on the first batch of the articles that DM was committing crimes. They settled because they saw Harry wasn’t stopping any time soon and his lawyers’ bills would be paid by them in the coming cases too if they didn’t settle.
What did Charles do? He tried to stop Harry going to court by taking away his security.
Bravo Harry for this win and I think this lawsuit is the reason Morgan lost his job. This is strike three for Morgan; he’s a liability, not to mention his show was bombing.
Funny thing is derangers were wailing in excitement about the $100,000 got from the Mirror in December. They claimed William was the actual slayer of dragons because secretly took his $1 mil and didn’t make a “fuss”. They claimed Harry only sued because he’s a drama queen (imagine calling a victim of phone hacking a “drama queen” because he chooses to publicly out them instead of cowardly taking money and continuing to work with them). Also if Harry is a drama queen for taking them to trial, are all the other claimants drama queens too? I wonder what they’re thinking now that that talking point was obliterated. Harry got double what Cain got, retained his integrity, AND got to publicly shame Piers Morgan. #RealWinner
Harry did all this in the public eye. Not like William scuttling around undercover and in the dark. Maybe Camilla took Piss Morgan out for lunch too console him.. it makes me livid the way Harry and Megan have been treated not only by the press and TV but by the Royal family as well.. There are some very slimy snakes slithering out of site. Hopefully never to be seen or herd again.
I give Harry credit for fighting back.
If it was me, I’d hang a sign on the front door of the house.
Do Not Disturb. Private Property.
Oh, I do have a sign on my front door. No sales. 😁
I heard a whisper that the 2British actress who cases were brought but the time had expired to be judged on. Harry said that The Daily Mirror should pay for their court costs too. They were actually found guilty of phone hacking the 2actress but the time to bring the case had expired. Harry didn’t want them to be out of pocket.
Good for Harry. The derangers were crowing that William got £1 million while Harry only got £140,000 not realizing that his win was just the start of this case.
If I was the Mirror board, I would sue Morgan and his executive team who oversaw the hacking. Make him suffer more and take all his money. I am pretty sure it is coming down the line. The Murdochs no longer want to pay and are also afraid to be more tainted by PM for Harry’s case against them. Morgan your time is up. If you only knew then what you know now, you would probably hesitate (doubt it) to write the first bad article about the Sussexes. If you had not done so, your hacking would have been the past. However, the universe has other ideas when it is trying to fix the wrongs. I heard somewhere, God does not always answer but He is always on time. I am not sure who said it.