Queen Camilla: King Charles is ‘doing extremely well under the circumstances’

Queen Camilla stepped out on Thursday, her first public event of the week. She went to Salisbury Cathedral, where she attended a concert and met some (presumably) local dignitaries. Last weekend, she was in Norfolk, at Sandringham, with her husband. Then they returned to London late Sunday or early Monday, where King Charles received some outpatient cancer treatment. He returned to Clarence House after his hospital visit, had a brief meeting with Prince Harry on Tuesday, then Charles and Camilla returned to Sandringham. I imagine Camilla headed back to Norfolk after this trip to Salisbury.
Camilla gave an update on her husband’s condition these days, telling people/reporters that: “He is doing extremely well under the circumstances. He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering.” Oof, “under the circumstances” is a loaded phrase. Camilla looks tired too – even on his best days, Charles can be a real crankypants, I can only imagine his demeanor these days.
Prince Harry and Prince William dominated the headlines this week, to the point where we didn’t really have a minute to discuss the weirdness of Camilla’s energy last week. The palace briefed reporters that Camilla and Charles learned of his cancer “early last week.” And afterwards, Camilla did public events every single day, looking giddy and thrilled. Her office was pushing the “last person standing” and “Camilla is the savior of the royal family, she’s the only one out here” narratives too. Camilla was doing all that right after Charles’s cancer diagnosis. This family, I swear to god.
Queen Camilla attends a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, to celebrate the work of local charities including the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, Wiltshire Air Ambulance, and Community First – Youth Action Wiltshire, as well as the regimental charities of the Grenadier Guards and The Rifles
Queen Camilla arrives to attend a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, to celebrate the work of local charities including the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, Wiltshire Air Ambulance, and Community First – Youth Action Wiltshire, as well as the regimental charities of the Grenadier Guards and The Rifles
Queen Camilla attends a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, to celebrate the work of local charities including the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, Wiltshire Air Ambulance, and Community First – Youth Action Wiltshire, as well as the regimental charities of the Grenadier Guards and The Rifles.
Queen Camilla (left) attends a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, to celebrate the work of local charities including the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, Wiltshire Air Ambulance, and Community First – Youth Action Wiltshire, as well as the regimental charities of the Grenadier Guards and The Rifles.
Queen Camilla attends a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, to celebrate the work of local charities including the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, Wiltshire Air Ambulance, and Community First – Youth Action Wiltshire, as well as the regimental charities of the Grenadier Guards and The Rifles.
I think Camilla gets some respite from caring for Charles. He has courtiers doctors nurses and chefs at his neck and call
Beck and call
She’s trying to show William that you can be a working adult even when your spouse is ill.
She hopped the lowest bar with that statement, but given this family, that’s an achievement. Imagine if she added that his family is also being supportive of him during this time! Of course, we know Harry visited him, iffy on Wm (hey maybe he sent a text or something), but of course she wouldn’t want to put her competitors in a good light…
Honestly, she just gives off ‘ugly’ vibes, inside and out. She’s clearly all about ‘Me, me, me and my comforts! Whatever it takes. However long it takes. No matter the bodies thrown under the bus for me to achieve my selfish goals!’ Oof, indeed! 💯 😱
“A dangerous woman.” Indeed! 👀
She is so happy that she is beginning to look not ugly!
Her images get photo shopped. I see no difference in her appearance
@Ana Maria, surely you jest. Surely, you are being sarcastic! The ugly is written all over Camzilla’s unpleasant visage, which sports her signature squirrely, self-satisfied smirk. Horrors! 🤯 ‘Never complain, never explain,’ on steroids, while all-the-time slyly working her self-interested machinations bts! 💀
It seems as if every time Camilla smiles, I detect little yellow bird feathers lurking in the creases of her mouth.
Seriously, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s on some sort of anti-depressant medication to deal with all the *waves hand around* agita.
I think she can still get to her raymill retreat
Aaiieee! 😱🤯 @PunkyMomma! Nooo! 🐣🐥 🐲 🪹
Camzilla: 😋
Honestly, this sound terrible but I had a thought that Camilla knows she’s getting some sort of money from Charles after he passes and she’s looking towards the horizon to a day when she doesn’t have to do events or take after king crankypants and can just chill and drink all day at ray mill. She’ll still be called queen Camilla after he passes. Maybe I’m being too harsh and cynical.
@Jais : Not harsh or cynical enough in my books.
Ohhh, exactly @Jais! 👌🏽 💯
Ditto @Carrie! What’s going on is likely much more harsh than we can conceive or fathom, sadly.
The only ones who will call her Queen Camilla after Charles dies are her family and those people she pays.
I think that is completely the case! She was just giddy at the thought of being able to do whatever she wants in the future. (Not that I am wishing anything on Charles, there are all kinds of cancer and many go on to a long life, but Camilla’s utter delight was weird.)
I was thinking she’s just giddy getting away from Charles’ bedside, but your theory works too.
Camilla is doing everything Wills should be doing – short comment on Kate “doing well, recovering, thank you”. He only said “grateful for well wishes” which doesn’t sound like she is recovering well, or “in good spirits”
Well she is probably happy to be away for a few hour from cranky pants that is if she is even staying with him?
Charles is probably busy ordering staff around and complaining
So Camilla is able to work while her husband undergoes cancer treatments but William can’t work despite Kate having two nurses taking care of her (and other staff)? yeah not a good look for Willy.
I cannot get over this. I figured he would take a few weeks off, sure. But KP is making sure to say he will not be back for a while. I think he’s going to take the kids and Maria somewhere for the break that’s coming up. Maybe he’ll do a little bit after that idk?
Why no one in the UK is asking these questions is shocking to me. It’s what I woul;d expect in Saudi Arabia or Iran, not the UK. Even Queen Elizabeth didn’t have an entire media covering up for her. She got criticized, and even though her husbands philanderings were covered up, many of his gaffes weren’t.
I’m trying to imagine another head of state swaying of his feet without getting any comment. If Justin Trudeau, or Biden, or Macron, on Rishi Sunak did that, there would be reams of reporting on it. If Taylor Swift, or any other celebrity did that, there would be talk. Why the silence?
What will it take for the media to ask the questions of William that they would ask of any other person in his position? If William ran down the street naked screaming the N word, would the UK media turn a blind eye?
I think they would.
‘Trumop said he could shoot someone in the street and his MAGAs wouldn’t care. But the media would cover it, ffs. Will-di Amin could apparently shoot someone on the street and the media wouldn’t care.
Invisible contract. It’s why they’re so desperate for Harry to return. He was always William’s scapegoat.
At some point someone noticed that all of Kate’s appearances were essentially within a 12-mile radius of Windsor. If KP were serious about pushing the William caring for his wife and children, this would be the way to go: brief local appearances—even taking over some of K’s—so he would be seen doing something. He looks like trash and that one appearance where he’s swaying doesn’t help.
I don’t know if this is Camzilla’s natural reaction or if her tabloid-savvy comms friend orchestrated her response, but she’s doing this properly.
Again, Camilla is giving the heir a free class in how you should handle yourself. She made a short acknowledgement, she thanked people for their kind wishes, and that was it. No extra comments on the ethnicity or nationality of his medical care team, no petulant looks or distracting swaying.
You might think that is very low bar, and it is.
This family is truly in a very bad way if the sidepiece who broke up a marriage is now the role model for proper behavior.
^^ Yep @Brassy Rebel. Sadly and unfortunately, this very outcome has been underway and happening in slow motion for quite awhile. 😕 Only now, it is coming to visibly full fruition, apparently. 🙈
Anyone else ever think about what the Royal watchers will be seeing and saying when George , Charlotte and Louis are grown?? I do believe we ain’t seen nothin’ yet!
^^ No. 🙄 Let’s just all hope and pray those gilded caged kids can get a reprieve and somehow escape (like their uncle did) the clutches of shark-driven rota BM jaws!
May their grandmother Diana, please divinely intervene on their behalf and save them from fates worse than living death! 😱 😢
Camilla is absolutely gleeful to finally be the face of the British monarchy. She couldn’t hide that glee even if she tried.
^^ 🎯 💯 Bullseye @BlueNailsBetty! I detect no lies! Straight up on target!
Camilla is one of those people with a public face and an opposite private face. Neither one is believable.
Whoa yep! You said it, @Libra! Exactly! 💯 Methinks you are on target. 🎯
Damn I just tripped up and I’m about to spill my tea!!!
Now, camzilla is busy, busy, busy, and happy, because new papers have been lodged that REALLY protect her finances and interests when Charlie pops his clogs!! Cue incandescent peg, he is soooo going to lose it BIG TIME.
Talking about peg, yes he visits his dad, the useless fkng gremlin, that should be, HAS visited his dad ONCE and guess what, it was only for 15 minutes!!! Cards are being marked and Harry is the only one smiling!!
I thought Charlie didn’t want any properties standing empty, or did he mean for longer than 2 months, see, until half term, keen has been at mummy’s, NOT adelaide so have the children and were seen with pippa.and Billy has been BUSY at ARMER Seems we have a press embargo in place, the children are going on holiday WITH DADDY. Mmmm, I may be a bit Careless with my tea again on Monday, as I’m having an actual visit from MY inside Oracle on Sunday as SHE’S on holiday for a couple of weeks, far better than a phone call.
Ooh @Mary Pester! 👀 Spill that tea, dear Lady! We are all ears and then some! 🫡 Especially since the BM blatantly and continually refuse to do their actual job of being journalists. We all know those suck-up nonces and royal firm sycophants don’t even know what being a real, fair-minded, straightforward journalist means!
Oh ho ho, such good tea! That should tide me over the weekend! Much appreciated! 🤙
Can’t wait for the tea spilling Mary Pester!!!!
Kate and the kids are staying with the Middletons? And seen with Pippa. While William is at anmer? So Adelaide and frogmore are sitting empty. Lordy. So that would mean William is not doing the school runs😂. Enjoy your visit with your friend @mary pester❤️
Top photo, I was looking at the clothes & thought, oh, I like the lady in the green’s coat! Then noticed the collar. Right. 🙄😁. Still pretty, though!
Camilla is smiling because she’s envisioning her ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, sitting across from her at teatime once Charles pops his clogs.
Right? She’s like, “This long nightmare is almost over…”
She looks absolutely bridal, years younger in fact. It’s like she’s a vampire sucking the life energy from all the ailing royals.