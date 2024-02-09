Queen Camilla: King Charles is ‘doing extremely well under the circumstances’

Queen Camilla stepped out on Thursday, her first public event of the week. She went to Salisbury Cathedral, where she attended a concert and met some (presumably) local dignitaries. Last weekend, she was in Norfolk, at Sandringham, with her husband. Then they returned to London late Sunday or early Monday, where King Charles received some outpatient cancer treatment. He returned to Clarence House after his hospital visit, had a brief meeting with Prince Harry on Tuesday, then Charles and Camilla returned to Sandringham. I imagine Camilla headed back to Norfolk after this trip to Salisbury.

Camilla gave an update on her husband’s condition these days, telling people/reporters that: “He is doing extremely well under the circumstances. He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering.” Oof, “under the circumstances” is a loaded phrase. Camilla looks tired too – even on his best days, Charles can be a real crankypants, I can only imagine his demeanor these days.

Prince Harry and Prince William dominated the headlines this week, to the point where we didn’t really have a minute to discuss the weirdness of Camilla’s energy last week. The palace briefed reporters that Camilla and Charles learned of his cancer “early last week.” And afterwards, Camilla did public events every single day, looking giddy and thrilled. Her office was pushing the “last person standing” and “Camilla is the savior of the royal family, she’s the only one out here” narratives too. Camilla was doing all that right after Charles’s cancer diagnosis. This family, I swear to god.