Dakota Johnson: Guest-starring on ‘The Office’ was ‘the worst time of my life’

I missed posting these photos from last weekend’s Brazilian premiere of Madame Web. Dakota Johnson apparently flew down solo to do a premiere event in Rio. She wore a custom “spider web” dress from Annie’s Ibiza, and the craftsmanship of the dress is very pretty. That being said, I mean… Zendaya did it better when she was promoting Spider-Man, all of those years ago.
Anyway, Dakota is obviously all over the news and gossip for her Madame Web promotion. She’s talking about how people shouldn’t call her a nepo baby! She’s talking about how she doesn’t understand the one meme from the film, the “he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” line. She’s also talking about one of her rare TV roles, when she appeared in The Office’s finale.
Dakota Johnson hilariously reminisced with Seth Meyers on “Late Night” about their appearances on the “The Office” series finale, which aired on NBC in May 2013. Johnson, who was still years out at the time from her breakthrough in the “Fifty Shades” franchise, appeared as a new accountant named Dakota. Meyers, meanwhile, was seen on a television doing a fictional version of “Weekend Update” from “Saturday Night Live.” Johnson was a big fan of “The Office,” so she jumped at the chance to be a guest star on the last episode.
“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson quipped. “They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the f–king show.”
Asked by Meyers if it was sad being on the set for the last episode, Johnson answered: “There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other. And I’m coming in like ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f–k…I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”
I mean, Mindy Kaling has said/indicated as much, that after so long on the air, there were a lot of internal politics in The Office and some beefs and such. Plus, it was the finale! You can’t expect to come in as a new person for the finale and expect them to roll out the red carpet. Anyway, I didn’t expect Dakota to go that hard about her experience but it is what it is. I’m sure The Office fans will be mad at her.
Not really a fan of Dakota’s — bland white unimpressive legacy actor if I ever saw it — but this is kind of juicy! I loved The Office and would jump at any dysfunctional family dynamic insight. WHO wasn’t speaking??!! Does anyone know?
Also: Dakota has lovely hair and an irritatingly smug face. I suppose years of being Goop adjacent will do that to you. Chris Martin also comes across as smug and snide.
If I had to guess, I’d say Mindy & B.J. They had a romantic plotline in the finale & people have been open for years about the fact that the writers would do storylines about them hooking up when they were on the outs with one another. Everyone else has seemed consistently tight, though I’m sure emotions were high with it being a series finale & with The Farm spin-off not being picked up.
She comes across as being disagreeable and “I don’t understand” just to be that way, which I find exhausting. Why did people think that line from Madame Web was funny? Because it was sort of ridiculous? Sometimes a sentence is just funny
Totally don’t remember her on the office
She is one of those “Less is more” stars. The less I hear what she thinks, the more interesting I find her to be.
She doesn’t think anyone gives her special treatment because of her parents, and then is put off when no one treats her special. Pick a lane.
And stop letting your dresses take you for a walk like that.
Well said, HappyOften! I love the juxtaposition of not wanting to be accused of being a nepobaby and her disgruntlement over her experience in The Office. And, yes, ITA that the dress is wearing her. It looks like a costume.
“I was like in the the background of all these scenes, faxing things.” “No one wanted to talk to me”
I feel like the nepotism baby in her is rearing its head in those comments. She was basically an extra. A lot of times the stars, featured players don’t hang out with all the extras, and producers aren’t thinking “we’ve had this actor here the entire shoot, better make sure their best scenes make the final edit” in the finale of the10 year run of an iconic show with LOTS of moving parts. Why would *she* expect to be treated differently. (Is she used to getting special attention, treatment for *some* reason? What could it possibly be? LOL)
It’s possible she was being self-deprecating or joking or clever. But aside from her appearance on Ellen, she hasn’t really come off as sly, clever, self-deprecating to me. And even that appearance could have played out the exact same way even if she was just being flatly honest vs trying to hang Ellen out to dry for lying.
(Caveat, I haven’t watched the interview so her delivery might change my impression)
Disclaimer, I am a HUGE Office fan – I don’t even recall her being in the finale. And she sounds so spoiled and pampered saying what she said. She is not Maryl Streep. She needs to get over herself – because when she speaks she gives validity to the fact she is a nepo Hollywood baby.
And well said @Happyoften
Also watched the clip and she BEGINS to come across as funny, but that nepo baby syndrome does come out.
Bravo to Seth on his comment on her faxing, because she has no depth when acting speaking parts.