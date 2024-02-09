Dakota Johnson: Guest-starring on ‘The Office’ was ‘the worst time of my life’

I missed posting these photos from last weekend’s Brazilian premiere of Madame Web. Dakota Johnson apparently flew down solo to do a premiere event in Rio. She wore a custom “spider web” dress from Annie’s Ibiza, and the craftsmanship of the dress is very pretty. That being said, I mean… Zendaya did it better when she was promoting Spider-Man, all of those years ago.

Anyway, Dakota is obviously all over the news and gossip for her Madame Web promotion. She’s talking about how people shouldn’t call her a nepo baby! She’s talking about how she doesn’t understand the one meme from the film, the “he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” line. She’s also talking about one of her rare TV roles, when she appeared in The Office’s finale.

Dakota Johnson hilariously reminisced with Seth Meyers on “Late Night” about their appearances on the “The Office” series finale, which aired on NBC in May 2013. Johnson, who was still years out at the time from her breakthrough in the “Fifty Shades” franchise, appeared as a new accountant named Dakota. Meyers, meanwhile, was seen on a television doing a fictional version of “Weekend Update” from “Saturday Night Live.” Johnson was a big fan of “The Office,” so she jumped at the chance to be a guest star on the last episode. “That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson quipped. “They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the f–king show.” Asked by Meyers if it was sad being on the set for the last episode, Johnson answered: “There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other. And I’m coming in like ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f–k…I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

I mean, Mindy Kaling has said/indicated as much, that after so long on the air, there were a lot of internal politics in The Office and some beefs and such. Plus, it was the finale! You can’t expect to come in as a new person for the finale and expect them to roll out the red carpet. Anyway, I didn’t expect Dakota to go that hard about her experience but it is what it is. I’m sure The Office fans will be mad at her.