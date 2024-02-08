Nepo baby Dakota Johnson thinks the nepotism conversation is pretty ‘lame’

Dakota Johnson is currently promoting Madame Web. There’s been at least one photocall and premiere, although I expect that we’ll get some bigger premieres in the coming days. Dakota recently hosted Saturday Night Live and one of her most successful bits was appearing in a Please Don’t Destroy video where she roasted the three comedians.
The “nepo truce” thing caught on because, oh right, Dakota is absolutely a nepo baby. She’s a second-generation nepo baby! Her grandmother is Tippi Hendron, her mom is Melanie Griffith and her dad is Don Johnson. Her stepfather, for years, was Antonio Banderas too. Dakota is super-close to her mom, dad, grandmother and even her former stepfather. Which sort of gives her some blind spots to her own nepotism. Dakota appeared on the Today Show this week and she was asked about the Please Don’t Destroy video and nepo babies in general. Dakota shared her own story… of being cut off financially when she decided to become an actress.
Dakota Johnson is not a fan of the “nepo baby” conversation. Johnson, 34, said that she finds conversations surrounding celebrities whose parents are also celebrities or otherwise influential in the entertainment industry “incredibly annoying and boring” during an appearance on the Today show Wednesday.
“Like, if you’re a journalist, write about something else,” she told host Hoda Kotb, who asked Johnson — whose parents are actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson — about poking fun at her own celebrity status.
“That’s just like, lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at,” she added.
Johnson and her father Don, 74, have been open about his decision to cut her off financially when she decided to pursue acting rather than attend college after she graduated high school. “He said, ‘If you go to college, you’ll still get an allowance,’ ” she recalled on the Today show Wednesday. “And I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be an actress.’ So he was like, ‘Alright, well you’re on your own.’ ”
Johnson secured her first acting role as an adult in 2010’s The Social Network and has seen significant success since, most notably for her starring role in 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey and its two sequels.
“I did some little modeling jobs that helped me pay my rent. And then I started auditioning and got some jobs,” she told Kotb of how she survived after her father took her off “the payroll,” as she says he refers to the family’s finances. “I definitely had moments where I couldn’t afford groceries and had to ask my mom to help me. She was the nice one.”
I’m sure in Dakota’s mind, she is mostly self-made, because she was “cut off” and she paid her own bills at an early age. But again, nepotism is about more than “my famous parents made me pay my rent when I was 20!” It’s about more than money. While Don and Melanie didn’t support her financially, they supported her in a million other ways, and as we’ve seen endlessly, Hollywood loves first-gen, second-gen and third-gen nepo babies. Dakota was able to walk into auditions as the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. That gave her an enormous leg up. It’s okay to acknowledge it and your own nepo privilege.
Of course Peak Nepo Baby thinks it’s lame. *insert eye roll*
Of course she does – she would never have had a career if it wasn’t for her name and parents. She really is a bland person and even blander actress.
yes! “bland” is exactly the way to describe her acting. She is where she is because of her family connections, full stop.
And even this story – she had to ask her rich mom to help her out when her rich dad cut off her allowance? oh the horrors!!!
Right! And the problem with nepo babies is that a lot of them don’t actually realize how basic they are. Most of have a desperate need to believe that they got to where they are based on merit and talent alone and not because of the inherent industry connections established by their rich and famous parents.
“Mom even had to help me buy groceries once!!”
Nepo babies: They’re Just Like Us (!!!)
Thank you I couldn’t figure out the word to describe her acting. I would say ‘wooden’ but ‘bland’ is so much better.
And just based on the trailer, Madame Web looks like it is going to be another MCU flop. Whatever charisma her parents and grandmother have. She did not inherit at all. She’s forgetable to me. And if her name was Dakota Smith she never would have gotten her foot in the Hollywood door.
Exactly this. She has no depth to her acting – it’s all the same no matter what the role. From Persuasion to 50 Shades.
I wish more people were just own it. “Yes my parents gave me a foot in the door, I’m very fortunate, but I’ve worked hard to keep those opportunities coming for myself.”
Because that’s the reality, they get a head start with name recognition and connections, but if they want to keep going they have to do the work and have some talent.
Allison Williams has the best quotes on the nepo baby topic. These quotes are from Popsugar:
“All that people are looking for is an acknowledgment that it’s not a level playing field,” she said. “It’s just unfair. Period, end of the story, and no one’s really working that hard to make it fair. To not acknowledge that me getting started as an actress versus someone with zero connections isn’t the same — it’s ludicrous. It doesn’t take anything away from the work that I’ve done. It just means that it’s not as fun to root for me.”
Williams continued the discourse during a Town & Country interview the same month, acknowledging that all of the main stars of her breakout show, “Girls” were well-connected in the industry. “[We weren’t] random, like from towns where there’s no one else that has ever broken through, she said. “For someone with no connections to our business to get to the place where I was able to start, skill aside — that’s what people mean. And that’s legitimate.”
I’m really curious what “cut off financially” means to someone with well to do and famous parents… as if they would ever let her live on the streets or even an unsafe neighborhood, please. I have a lot of trouble believing when these nepo kids claim to be in the struggle, that their rich famous parents would ever actually not help them. It’s a little silly to give these interviews where they try to make it sound like they’re a regular person who had to work double time or triple time, just to scrape by and go to school in their 20s/at the start of their careers, give me a break. Sure, Jan…
Her parents made sure she had lucrative job and then told her that she has to use this money to support herself… Is she stupid or does she really not understand?
Exactly. And even then, I’m sure they were still making sure she had her basic living expenses, a phone, maybe a car and insurance covered, before they got her the job. I think it’s a little bit of both that nepo kids/rich kids in general are ignorant to what financial autonomy actually means and they also don’t understand what it’s like to have to work overtime just to keep your lights on and your cell phone covered, *while* you’re looking for other work or going to school… they should just either avoid these conversations or politely acknowledge their considerable privilege and the advantages they had.
Exactly it was more than who paid her rent when she was starting out.
There’s the contacts, the industry knowledge of how things are done, the extra interest in someone simply because they are related to so and so
Plus there’s the security of having come from a background of means, maybe having some savings, resources, just starting out stuff from all those years of having rich parents and getting monthly allowances.
And the awareness that there’s a safety net there … she was never going to wind up destitute or homeless, so she could take risks her peers might not, knowing one of her many parental figures would likely take her in if needed or she could call up Don and say “you’re right Dad, college it is” and likely be back in a heartbeat.
It’s a privilege to have the luxury of taking risks with a safety net.
It’s like learning to ride a bike with training wheels vs without… sure you *might* have great balance, figure out how to pedal without tipping , practice a ton and be lucky enough to not hit pot holes. But it’s easier to do it knowing if you do wobble or tip or stop unexpectedly you’re not going to fall off or crash over out of control.
yes, most nepo babies define it so narrowly and miss so much of why they had a leg up. the industry knowledge, knowing people with agents, etc is such a big deal. it doesnt matter if your parents were in a position to hire you themselves or not.
100% I work in corporate america and Nepo Babies are everywhere. Convesations are taken place behind the scenes. They have the job and the interview is just the formaility to complete the process.
But the kids don’t know that and they think they earned it just like the kid next to them with no connections. When the reality is it was handed to them and and a more deserving person lost out. To give a client’s kid a leg up. And create goodwill to create more lucrative business.
And then said nepo baby gets pouty because they only want to do the ‘fun work’. Also, want a promotion in months of minimal effort. It’s so laughable in my company what happens with these kids. And these will be our future leaders and will drive companies into the ground not knowing what they are doing.
*old lady rant over*
Journalists don’t work you, Dakota. And if you lived in the real world, you would be very interested in the narrowing hallways of privilege that determine who is, and who is not allowed to make thier living in art. And you would be mad.
I guess the nepos want some recognition for their efforts and accomplishments. But nepos talking about nepo favoritism didnt apply to them is like white rich old man living in a white neighborhood commenting on how some situation wasnt racism.
My advice to actors/actresses about the nepotism conversation is: just own it. Just say “I know I’m lucky, I know having the parents that I have has given me a leg up. I’m grateful for it and I’m trying my damnedest every day to show people that I don’t take it for granted while also proving myself as an artist”.
Tbh this should basically be the template for any nepo kid, including bankers or models or IT bros or whatever. Just say I see it, I’m grateful, and I’m still working hard. Like… this is not that challenging?
And actually I do sort of agree that the conversation is a little bit boring. But probably not for the reason Dakota thinks. I think it’s a little boring because…. so what? What is coming out of this? Are we changing hiring policies to make things more fair? Or are we just using these anecdotes to make nepotism kids feel shitty for a few days and then moving on? I guess what I’m saying is – are these conversations actually leading to actual change or is it just another piece of rage bait added to the daily gossip chum?
I think the reason it gets so much coverage as a topic is that its sort of fascinating to see these rich people just refuse to acknowledge their privilege, over and over again. Like very very few have good responses when this topic comes up. I feel like they need to get on their nepo babies WhatsApp group chat and come up with something better that they can all use as their go to response.
A year ago, maybe longer, one of these nepo kids DID have a good response for this but I can’t remember who it was. I actually thought it was Dakota but I went back and read some of her old posts on here and I don’t think it was. But the person acknowledged how much their name got them in the door, which was refreshing to hear someone say.
I am the horticulturist at a pretty nice golf course and most of the “self made” men there were handed companies from their fathers. So I think all nepo babies (regardless of their field) deny their privilege.
I can understand gradually getting bored and offended at having to answer the exact same questions about nepotism in every single interview you do. She thinks the journalists are being a bit lazy for not generating new questions. That doesn’t mean the issue isn’t important, though, so her not making that distinction better is where she loses me.
Sounds more like the journalists aren’t interested in anything else about her because she’s a bland actress…
Ha. She’s calling OTHER people “incredibly annoying and boring”?
Gwyneth Paltrow made this same argument a long time ago, how she had to financially support herself when she moved to L.A.. But IIRC she did admit that her parents paid her rent but she was responsible for everything else. Anyway, so many of these family-connected celebrities (I’m sick to death of hearing the tern “nepo baby”) seem to think it’s about money and not name recognition that instantly opens doors for them. I get wanting credit for your work based on its own merits but is it really that hard to acknowledge that you started out with a built-in advantage over others that weren’t born into the industry regardless of your rich & famous parents not paying the bills?
Others have admitted connections got them an agent or auditions that they maybe hadn’t earned otherwise, but they made the most of their opportunities by nailing the auditions and being a good collaborator on set. It isn’t that difficult.
Yeah I think showing some humility and a healthy dose of self-deprecation goes a long way to disarm people. “I am so grateful for the doors that undoubtedly opened because of my parents’ fame, but I’d like to think I wouldn’t have lasted this long in the industry if I didn’t have a decent work ethic and at least a bit of talent.”
Rent is absolutely the biggest expense and my guess would be she had a pretty nice apartment. She didn’t have to wait tables and Dakota didn’t either.
Chris Martin certainly has a type
That just made me cackle 🙂
Well he’s know for the elevator music…
lol imagine being an elevator music muse and believing it makes you more interesting and edgy
I do have a small sliver of sympathy for her because this movie looks DOA (and that’s coming from a Marvel fan) and she’s still plugging away and being asked how her family connections helped get her cast in that garbage fire of a movie. But other nepo babies have demonstrated there’s a skillful way to navigate that discussion and her response ain’t it.
Not on nepo baby topic, but answering a question you’re sick of. Timothee Chamolet was asked (likely for the 1000th time) what is the proper pronunciation of his name. And he responded something like “Call me whatever you want. I’ll answer to ‘Doug’ if you want me to. Next question.” LOL He was so charming about it, too. Anyhoo, Dakota needs to come up with some version of an answer that will move the conversation along without sounding like an entitled twit.
Maybe she should have gone to college because she is the least articulate interviewee I’ve seen in a long time. How many “like, if…” and “I was like…” did she use. Not to mention using “lame” as the descriptor when there are myriad other words she could have used to get the point across. Nobody uses lame in conversation. I’d say she should spend some of her hard earned money on media training.
You better watch out, I recently called another artist’s delivery inarticulate and my comment got removed. Apparently, it’s a bad word. Or is it just for some artists?
Always interesting to see the nepobaes who rode on their parents’ coattails to a successful career suddenly get shy when questioned about their famous parents.
She was so lacking on SNL. Some people are just great performers…she is not.
I always wondered what happened between her and Danny Masterson’s youngest brother. They dated for a couple of years but he was dropped I believe before Grey came out. I wonder how roped into the Scientology she was.
Eh – live acting and film acting are two VERY different skill sets. There are some actors who are great at both but if you don’t do theater it can be hard to transition to anything live. I think she is a good actress – but that doesn’t magically translate to being able to do live work.
Oh I agree but I think truly talented actors can do both think Anne Hathaway, Pedro Pascal, Adam Driver etc…
I think she’s an ok actress but I doubt she’d be where she is without the connections.
This is such an awful take. She seems chill and down to earth but yep, just as blindly privileged as the rest of them. She may have been ‘cut off’ but she must realise that she wouldn’t have been left on the streets if her acting career hadn’t worked out. A huge part of privilege is being able to take risks because your wealthy family would *never* leave you destitute no matter what happened. And I’m sorry but – having your allowance cut off? Not everyone has an allowance….. ???
It is the ego that prevents them from saying it out loud. Otherwise, I am sure they have already been given a safe script they can repeat. We are talking about the auditions, but before that, they get an agent. Then, the agent will find them auditions and you bet, they are gonna tell the productions who your father/mother is to get you the role. In that famous nepo article, I think Dakota was on the cover. There is no doubt she is extra sensitive about that.