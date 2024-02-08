Duchess Meghan was seen driving a Range Rover in California this week

It’s always worth noting that there are deep fissures between the British media and the Windsors about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are actually “wanted” back in the UK. The Windsors have insisted: no, the Sussexes are not wanted, especially not now, when they’ve been so successful outside of the UK. The British media is like: actually, we would love to have them back so we can abuse them mercilessly and they can save our industry and give us content. This has come to a head again this week – courtiers were reportedly “pleased” that Meghan didn’t join Harry during his 25-hour trip to the UK, all while King Charles made a point of meeting with Harry for less than an hour. Meanwhile, the media was screaming “where’s Meghan, why didn’t she come with Harry, she might even be warmly welcomed back, she should WANT to come back.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is protecting her peace and raising her children. Well, the Daily Mail paid a huge amount for these exclusive photos and ran them with this overwrought headline: “Meghan Markle flashes a smile as she breaks cover near her $14m Montecito home as Prince Harry flies home from London after meeting with King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis.”

The Mail doesn’t really have anything to add other than these pics were taken on Wednesday (while Harry was flying home) and that she was driving a Range Rover and sipping from a coffee mug. The Mail says Meghan was driving on “Los Angeles area roads,” yet the headline says “near her $14m Montecito home.” Which is it, because Montecito is hours away from LA? Anyway, the Derangers are having a fit, predictably. This is currently the top story on the Mail Online too. “No one cares about Harry & Meghan, they’re so unimportant!” Meanwhile, a woman driving in California is top news in Britain and every British newspaper did a liveblog tracking Harry’s movements for three full days.

  1. Becks1 says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:50 am

    “breaks cover”? lmao. You know who broke cover yesterday? William. He’s the one who has been hiding for weeks. You know how didn’t break cover? the California duchess who is just going about her business living her life.

  2. Sum says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Megan needs sovereign grant funds. The British press makes a fortune off her. She needs a cut.

    She moved away and they told her to give back the prince. Yet, they still follow her. She needs a regular check at this point.

  3. equality says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:52 am

    “Can’t stop smiling”? She is holding a mug in front of her face. Where’s the smile? And she “broke cover”? No, that would be PW. I’m sure Meghan is out and about many times living her private life.

  4. nutella toast says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:52 am

    Is it 14M or 15M? Lived in LA and frequently went to the Montecito area – can confirm Montecito is NO WHERE NEAR Los Angeles. Literally hours away unless you’re trying to get to the northern- most part of LA area (not even the city proper), and even then, it’s at least an hour and a half without traffic. That’s like saying she was driving in Philly when she was in NYC.

  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:52 am

    How dare Meghan live her life while the king has cancer, Kate has God only knows what, and William appears drunk in public (after going missing for weeks)!

  6. Eowyn says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:52 am

    Isn’t there a significant severe weather event happening in California? Is it likely these are pictures from this week?

  7. Carmen says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:53 am

    The actual headline in the Daily Fail was “MEGHAN BREAKS COVER”. I was like, cue the freaking apocalypse. She goes out of her house like a bajillion other women and the Fail thinks that’s front page material. If that’s the best the they got going for them, they’ll be in the rear view mirror before the year is out.

  8. Over it says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Good for Meg, live your life and be happy. You have nothing to be ashamed of. You did nothing wrong. The British media and its royal sickos can suck it

  9. Susan Collins says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:56 am

    Red alert!! So she had the audacity to drive her car. These people are so desperate to cover for their MIA Can’t. Come on gutter press you know what’s going on with Can’t is a much better story so one of you should grow a pair and let everyone know what’s up. Meg driving really that’s big news? GIVE US CAN’T.

  10. Izzy says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:56 am

    Her husband was safe and on his way home to her, OF COURSE SHE WAS SMILING.

  11. Over it says:
    February 8, 2024 at 7:57 am

    I wish Meghan nothing but happiness and success and peace . The British media and the Royal sickos can suck it .

  12. Mads says:
    February 8, 2024 at 8:06 am

    Can you imagine how the UK media is going to cover the One Year Countdown event next week in Canada 😩

  13. Harper says:
    February 8, 2024 at 8:07 am

    These are really terrible pictures. It’s so stupid.

