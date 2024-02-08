Duchess Meghan was seen driving a Range Rover in California this week

It’s always worth noting that there are deep fissures between the British media and the Windsors about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are actually “wanted” back in the UK. The Windsors have insisted: no, the Sussexes are not wanted, especially not now, when they’ve been so successful outside of the UK. The British media is like: actually, we would love to have them back so we can abuse them mercilessly and they can save our industry and give us content. This has come to a head again this week – courtiers were reportedly “pleased” that Meghan didn’t join Harry during his 25-hour trip to the UK, all while King Charles made a point of meeting with Harry for less than an hour. Meanwhile, the media was screaming “where’s Meghan, why didn’t she come with Harry, she might even be warmly welcomed back, she should WANT to come back.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is protecting her peace and raising her children. Well, the Daily Mail paid a huge amount for these exclusive photos and ran them with this overwrought headline: “Meghan Markle flashes a smile as she breaks cover near her $14m Montecito home as Prince Harry flies home from London after meeting with King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis.”

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle can't stop smiling as she's seen for the first time since Prince Harry met with cancer-stricken King Charles https://t.co/dHVOTGc7vx pic.twitter.com/yEoDStQCaO — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 8, 2024

The Mail doesn’t really have anything to add other than these pics were taken on Wednesday (while Harry was flying home) and that she was driving a Range Rover and sipping from a coffee mug. The Mail says Meghan was driving on “Los Angeles area roads,” yet the headline says “near her $14m Montecito home.” Which is it, because Montecito is hours away from LA? Anyway, the Derangers are having a fit, predictably. This is currently the top story on the Mail Online too. “No one cares about Harry & Meghan, they’re so unimportant!” Meanwhile, a woman driving in California is top news in Britain and every British newspaper did a liveblog tracking Harry’s movements for three full days.