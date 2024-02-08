Prince William ‘has shown that he has disowned Harry’ & ‘doesn’t even like him’

I’m trying to do some upkeep on who said what about Prince Harry’s 25-hour trip to London and Prince William’s briefing spree about Harry’s visit. The Telegraph sort of talked around it earlier this week, but there’s some indication that Harry actually saw Charles face-to-face before William bothered to see their dad in person. There’s also no indication that William has seen his father face-to-face in weeks, although there’s every indication that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are coordinating fully right now, and that Charles has no intention of asking William to take over anything. William, in turn, has taken it upon himself to make Harry’s visit to their father all about how much William hates his brother. Speaking of:

The nature of Harry’s trip, in which he shared a ‘brief 45 minute meeting’ with the King and Camilla and is not believed to have seen his brother William or sister-in-law Kate Middleton, shows how bad things have really become, royal expert Jennie Bond said. She claimed: ‘William has shown today that he has disowned Harry, he doesn’t want to know him, and he probably doesn’t even like him anymore. Harry is just not part of his life. That rift is so deep now, and that has been shown by Harry being here and them not meeting, so deep that I really do wonder if it can ever, ever be mended.’ The Duke is not believed to have seen his brother William or sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is recovering from her abdominal surgery and on extended leave. But expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested the fact that Prince Harry made the trip at all shows hope for reconciliation. He told MailOnline: ‘The whole situation has changed with cancer. The fact the King has been diagnosed with something that millions know is life threatening has changed the whole relationship between the Royal Family and the Sussexes. The only way for a family to fight cancer is to come together. A lot has been made of the length of Harry’s visit and how quickly he left but that isn’t the point. The point is that Harry came – and Charles shared the diagnosis with him. What he wanted was to express support, it’s a completely new situation.’ ‘Harry is probably planning on coming over himself in the future. Charles has started outpatient treatment and was probably very tired, which may be a reason the visit was so brief. I hope this could be the beginning of some form of reconciliation. There was no question of him meeting William – they haven’t spoken in months and William has engagements and Catherine is recuperating. And of course they don’t trust the Sussexes because in the past if they’ve said anything the comment could have ended up in a book or in the media.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Quick question: if William was screaming, crying and throwing up about how he would never, ever see Harry this week, how was Harry supposed to check in with Kate? Did they expect Harry to get a police escort to Adelaide Cottage just so he could visit his sister-in-law’s bedside? If he had done that, wouldn’t that be giving up the game, wouldn’t that begin to unravel whatever web of secrets is currently being hidden from the British public? Also, just a little piece of free PR advice to the Kensington Palace clownshow: you’ve now spent four years making Prince William’s sole “brand” into “William despises Harry,” and you guys desperately need a rebrand. It’s tired, it’s repetitive, it’s negative, it’s childish and you aren’t making your primary look good. When KP is doing more to complain and explain about Harry’s visit (which had nothing to do with William or KP) than they’ve had to say in months about the missing princess, then that’s a huge communications problem.