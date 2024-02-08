It sounds like ‘people’ are mad that King Charles & Prince Harry met alone

Prince Harry left London on Wednesday, roughly 24 hours after he arrived at Heathrow. On Tuesday, he traveled (with police escort) straight from Heathrow to Clarence House, where he had a brief meeting with his father. Brief being… somewhere between 30-45 minutes. After which, Charles and Camilla immediately escaped to Sandringham and Harry checked into a London hotel overnight, and left London the next morning. While Harry was in the air, on his way back to California, palace aides, senior staffers and likely some primary royals all began testing out their talking points for why Harry was wrong, rude and tacky for traveling fourteen hours to see his father in person after Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Robert Jobson got a call (I’m covering that separately) and it looks like Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast got some calls too. Sykes is interesting because his sources always sound deeply embedded within Prince William’s bum. It’s the same here – Harry’s visit really lit a fire under William’s ass and suddenly the disappearing prince was screaming from the rooftops that HE had no plans to see or speak to his brother.
Prince Harry was heading back to Los Angeles Wednesday, meaning he will have taken a 11,000 mile round trip to spend just half an hour with his tired father King Charles and sleep in a hotel, in what some sources said looked like a “partial snub.”
One former courtier told The Daily Beast: “He did get to meet the king which is something, but they hardly rolled out the red carpet for him. If circumstances were different, one might have expected him to be offered a bed either at Clarence House [the king’s London home] or at Sandringham. I am sure the king was delighted to see him but I think what you are seeing is that great care being taken to insulate the king and queen from Harry.”
It is thought the king met Harry alone at Clarence House yesterday and was not joined by Queen Camilla, who was described by Harry in his memoir Spare as willing to “sacrifice” him and leave “bodies on the street” in her quest to improve her standing in the public eye and be named queen.
A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s told The Daily Beast: “I’m not surprised he was only given one meeting. There was never any prospect he was going to meet William. It’s a partial snub because he has clearly been told there is nothing to stop him being on his way.”
Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor for the Sun and a biographer of Harry, told The Daily Beast: “It may look to outsiders fairly cold to see your son for only half an hour if they have flown from L.A. to London for the meeting, but I’m sure Harry wouldn’t have expected anything more given his father is poorly. In fact, for Charles to see Harry at all at such short notice, despite having just had cancer treatment, could be read as an encouraging sign that the king still wants to rebuild the relationship with him.”
This alone explains SO MUCH of the coverage of Harry’s trip and the after-action reporting: “It is thought the king met Harry alone at Clarence House yesterday and was not joined by Queen Camilla.” I’m genuinely glad that at least Charles had the stones to tell Camilla to GTFO while he spoke to his son. I’m sure Camilla was trying to listen at the door, but the lack of reporting of what was said between father and son speaks volumes about who is leaking what. That also means that none of William’s Kensington Palace clowns were anywhere near the meeting.
So, to recap – Charles called Harry several days ago to tell him about the cancer, Harry immediately wants to come to the UK and see his dad, and Charles helps arrange the trip (the police escort, going straight to Clarence House). Charles then arranges to meet Harry alone and they have a brief visit, and Charles’s people officially leak it to friendly outlets that Charles was moved that Harry made the journey. Then Camilla, William and their staffers proceed to freak the f–k out and throw a huge tantrum about how Harry is rude for this or that, and William still hates Harry and refuses to see him. Nowhere has Harry actually said that he tried to meet William or even talk to him. It really is just… insane.
Even if Charles didn’t have cancer his lifestyle would still be the same regimented and unflexible model with his own sons needing to go through third parties to even be allowed to speak to him on the phone. It is so 18th century. Harry said that he wants a family and not an institution.
Having to go through staff to see or talk to your parent is just so strange to us normies, but I think that is actually a big problem in a family with severe dysfunctional patterns because non-family members are also acting with their own agendas, which may make the internal family strife worse than if they could just communicate with each other directly.
Look how Queen Elizabeth’s own staff meddled with her plans to see Harry and Meghan! The senior staff surrounding the senior royals meddle with things due to their own agendas, their own dislikes or because they like their small power trips. They may very well run things by manipulating their not very bright principals. A satirical representation of this kind of relationship can be seen in the TV show “Yes Minister” and “Yes Prime Minister” where the Ministers snobby Private Secretary continually manipulates the slightly stupid Minister to get his own agendas through. It is a satire, so things are exaggerated but there is likely a kernel of truth there.
🎯
PrincessK, I hope that our ancestors were more feeling than this in the 18th Century! This family gives off less warmth than liquid nitrogen.
I dislike Duncan Larcombe, but he’s one of the few reporters who actually seems to understand how awful this looked, “ Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor for the Sun and a biographer of Harry, told The Daily Beast: “It may look to outsiders fairly cold to see your son for only half an hour if they have flown from L.A. to London for the meeting,…”
Perhaps “journalist” Tom Sykes should be asking William why he never visited his father in the hospital and why Harry was able to fly to the UK and see his father before him, the son who lives in the UK.
So much this. I mean the money-grubbing tabs always defy logic and reason but how can anyone step back, look at this objectively and not say, “Where TF is William and why isn’t he with his father?” And the whole “Family first” nonsense they were trying to roll out the other day flies in the face of everything the BaRF has ever stood for. Firm first at all costs.
The BM Rats are mad the mistress wasn’t in the room to report what was said and William is also angry as always Harry did not want to see him. I am so glad Harry didn’t visit Kate while he was in that island.
I doubt harry is on speaking terms with kate.
Neither is Prince William. Where is Kate, by the way? Proof of life would be good.
If Charles did not want harry to visit he would have said no. If only Charles would at least for once shut this down and say harry was a very welcome visitor
Bingo. Charles probably saw a mature, confident, loving and thriving Harry, maybe realizing California and Meghan were doing right by him. That might be game-changing for Charles as he faces his humanity.
Not to give Charles the benefit of doubt but I think Harry’s flight to London was also delayed because of weather. There might have been more time scheduled than just 30 -45 min.
This sounds like it’s the Elisabeth situation all over again.
Harry and Meghan have a direct line to her and her aides are upset because of that.
This family is truly trapped.
But I feel like if Charles is truly pleased with his son then he needs to get the RRota to back off these claims that make him look like an ass.
@JenCF: You have a lot of faith in Charles. I think Charles still thinks that Harry should be home helping the family.
@Amy Bee: that ‘might’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting!
Yes we can’t have them talking in private what will we spill if we don’t know what they were saying. So very angry.
Camilla and Burger King are big mad that despite feeding the Sussexes to the wolves, Harry can still pull a private meeting with Charles and leave them all twisting in the wind with no deets to feed the tabloid sharks. Now, granted, without his cancer diagnosis CRex has no time for Harry. But we are all trusting that the cancer diagnosis is what pulled Harry over. It could still be a cover for the constitutional crisis of Kate in a coma and Willy being pulled out of action for reasons we can only speculate.
The Rota Rats need to get their stories straight. Sykes sources say KCIII and Harry met alone. Jobba the Hut’s sources say Harry met with both KCIII & Cowmilla.
“met with both” could mean sequentially…Camilla greets Harry, makes pleasantries and then leads him to Charles’ bedroom and leaves.
I’m wondering whether Harry had to ask Camilla to leave.
And yet, despite raging and crying that Harry went to see their father, what we haven’t seen yet from KP is what the Other Brother has done to support Charles. And isn’t that weird?
No sources saying that he dutifully accompanied his father to his first treatment. No hints of a supportive phone call or a FaceTime. No briefings that he sent over flowers or his father’s favourite treats to tempt him to eat after chemo. Nothing. Nada. Bupkis. It’s the strangest part of this whole thing for me. Not that TOB actually has to do those things, mind, because I definitely buy that he’s a thoughtless and selfish lout. But evidently there’s no one on his team saying “Hey, Harry took a red-eye flight to see your father, maybe we should pretend to have done something”.
YES! Where’s the visit from the son who actually lives in the country and promised to be his “liege man”?? The whole post-visit freakout is coming from Willy, not Chuckles imo. But still Willy can’t be bothered to visit his father? Deeply weird people.
I completely agree with Kaiser’s interpretation of events and the warring factions trying to get their version of the story out there. I also think it speaks volumes that Camilla wasn’t present; I think Charles finally thought to himself “it’s time shit gets real” and gave Harry the lowdown on the crazy going on alone. So naturally the courtiers, Camilla and William (when he’s sober enough to process) are PISSED. OFF.
I’m also in favour of the “he had to sign papers” stuff, although we still don’t know what they pertain to…IMO Charles is trying to hand Harry the keys to some other Royal property so he has UK residence while avoiding Frogmore and all the bad blood…Wasn’t there some country house with area for development originally destined for William, near Glouchestershire (and therefore Highgrove) that William turned down? Or maybe that’s all owned by the Duchy of Cornwall now and that’s not an option…who knows
I keep asking people what papers would Harry have to sign and haven’t got answer yet.
Maybe it has to do with getting his money from Frogmore back? Personally I also doubt the ‘signing papers’ story but who knows. I don’t doubt that Charles isn’t going to use DocuSign lol for papers so I could see him whipping out a quill and and ink pot to sign something if there was something to sign. But yah I’m guessing there wasn’t anything like that. Thirty minutes of convo after years of not speaking probably felt like a half day visit to both of them.
Perhaps you’re asking the wrong people.
I think this is not really figureoutable right now – time will tell, maybe. But when you prepare for a potential death within the family, all kinds of things need to be signed. I also thought about how Harry could be protected from TOB reign.
Trust documents? We don’t know there were things to sign, but we don’t know there weren’t either. My parents and in-laws are all around the same Boomer age as KCIII and I’ve been signing shit tons of things the past decade. Signing things at the bank, at the lawyers, with the realtors, in the courts.
You keep asking “what documents” and I’ve seen quite a few responses with guesses. The answer really is none of us know and none of us are better or worse placed to guess.
Is Harry going to live in the house by himself?
why would he? It would be Frogmore v 2.0, a place to stay when he comes over, with or without Meghan and the kids depending on circumstance (like his latest visit)
Exactly Harry is never going to do more than a fly in-fly out visit to the UK. He will show up for Well Child or another charity and then bounce. if he wants to see friends and family he can do that quietly or just meet up in different places. outside of the UK He’s never going to have a home base that the UK media can track him at or harass him at. Maybe he hoped for that years ago but its done.
See I think William’s terrified of what his father told Harry. The truth about what’s going on with the wales couple? The truth about William refusing to do the bare minimum of anything? Charles and William have seemingly been at odds for a while. Harry and his father actually reforging ties probably terrifies more than a few people.
I agree. And with the knowledge it was just the two of them, there was also the opportunity for a real heart to heart and forgiveness. And maybe an explanation why Charles looked as if he had cried.
Charles has cancer
William is unfit to be king, they realised after what happened to Kate
Somehow George should be the next king.
But they need a regent when Charles dies before George is old enough.
More, I’d just like to think of Charles giving Harry some gossip tea and William being terrified about Harry knowing the truth of whatever’s going on. But at the same time, I could see Charles also using some of that time to ask Harry to drop the court cases. Or maybe they just had awkward small talk.
I think there’s multiple stories happening at the same time. The grey men trying to control their king only allowed for a 30 min meeting with Harry-that’s insane. Also Prince W’s people trying to control him since I think he’s in rehab for drug abuse and domestic violence (which is why we haven’t seen Kate, the kids, and her family). That’s also insane. Finally, hundreds of millions of pounds going to this family is insane. Let them eat cake indeed!
I think Charles didn’t get the answer he wanted from Harry so now we’re getting briefings about Harry being snubbed.
The last time Harry spoke at length with Charles, wasn’t he asked about the court cases? I can believe he was once again urged to drop the cases against Murdoch and Rothemere.
I think this too. They don’t want Harry back as a working royal but I think they want the cases gone especially if the next two rounds against the Daily Mail and the Sun are embarassing to Charles and Camilla’s camps since they were the biggest leakers. Maybe he was promised something (security, Frogmore) in return for the cases.
Accept a home from Charles, so he can yank it out from under him again? I doubt Harry would take it. Once bitten, twice shy.
1. I just wrote camilla was doing well and now will be blamed for the rift. She just can’t stop gossiping. Charles obviously wants people to know he liked the visit. For camilla to undermine that,,, girl I don’t know.
2. I don’t believe William leaked anything. He is trying to lay low. He doesn’t want to draw any attention to Harry. And I honestly doubt they don’t have ANY communication. William is too nosy.
3. Does harry not want to stay at a castle because he thinks someone might knock him out of the line of succession? I hope its just a matter of ” no snitching to tabloids” and not he legitimately fears for his life.
This makes a lot more sense. Especially given reports that Harry’s flight was delayed causing him to be late. That even leaves space for the idea that maybe Charles planned to see him longer than 30 mins but with Harry’s delay and incoming bad weather they had to leave for Sandringham when they did.
Now we just need to get bottom of the situation with Kate. I hope she’s ok because only something as serious as a coma could stop her camp from taking credit for being the peacemaker in all of this.
All this crazy talk about Harry’s visit is the gutter rats now trying to clean up the aisle because it made Charles look like the sh*tty father that he is for only seeing his son for 30 minutes after an 11-hour flight. Even the hardcore morning hosts were questioning why only 30 minutes? Why? Because they were desperately optimistic that Harry’s visit was a rapprochement, a sing of reconciliation, a sign Harry might be coming back, and then Charles acted like Charles, which shattered all their dreams so the Jobsons and his ilks are now having to double down that Harry really is the jerk for showing up and not Charles for giving him 30 minutes before hopping on a helicopter to Sandringham. This is all being done to cover for the king’s callous, non-caring attitude which solidifies everything Harry said about him in #SPARE.
Agreed. I also think reconciliation for Charles and the press means Harry agreeing to come back to work for the Royal Family. I think Charles asked him to come back and Harry said no.
Them meeting alone explains the batsh*t coverage we are getting. When was the last time Charles met Harry alone? He was always with Will or some courtier. No wonder people at KP and BP are angry.
Yes. I keep getting vibes from this visit that Harry is worried about the court surrounding his dad in the same way he worried about his grandmother. And it must be very strange to know that even if your brother is an awful person, he’ll also be controlled & isolated when he is the monarch by people with their own agendas.
Harry is king material, William isn’t, simples. It’s all such a shame. There wouldn’t be all this worry about Charles if we all knew that it was Harry waiting in the wings. Not that I want that life for him. May he, Meghan and the kids remain happily in the land of eternal sunshine.
charles and harry meeting alone explains so much of the backlash here. SO MUCH.
william already looks bad for not visiting his father so he’s ticked that Harry comes across as better than him, yet again. And Camilla was booted out of the meeting so she’s probably ticked as well.
All of the pieces are coming together here and starting to make sense.
What’s crazy about all of this is that William could still visit him. Presumably William knew about the cancer diagnosis before the statement was made and he still did not visit his father. He could drive over to Charles right now and still just hasn’t. That’s the story here. It’s not Harry hopping on a 14 hour flight “uninvited”. It’s the heir completely blanking his cancer stricken father. Does Charles even want to see Will?
If William really knocked Kate down, maybe they really fear for him doing the same to his father?
This right here is the main problem – obviously Charles and Harry somehow still have an open line of communication, and they both tried to do right by the other in this situation. Charles clearly and obviously setup royal security for Harry, which is a huge deal because it’s precisely what they just battled about in court. After the meeting, Charles’ official ‘sources’ said that he felt positive about the meeting, it was touching that his son went to see him, etc.
Every single negative story that has come out since can be directly traced to Will or Camilla. The problem is that Charles doesn’t ever push back or counteract their spin so it just takes over. It’s a permanent game of telephone where each subsequent whisper further spins the lie, and then Charles re-hears it and usually believes the spin and reacts poorly and then the whole cycle starts over again.
It’s the same thing that happened around the birthday call. Harry and Charles seemed positive about it and then the spin doctors poisoned the whole narrative. I hope Harry was really able to speak to Charles directly and alone and cut out all the other whispers this time.
This isn’t about Harry- they’re trying to control Charles.
💯
Fair comment. If Harry’s flight was delayed, what did Charles need to race off for? What’s so urgent in Sandringham that he can’t hang about? It ties in with Camilla and others pushing that “sorry no, we just can’t delay, what a shame” and hustling him off.
Everyone keeps calling these people a family- It’s not it’s a organization run by individuals who believe they’re more superior because they were blessed by god . Where a island of ppl have been brainwashed from birth, this is except able and are okay paying for them to live a life of luxury. They commit crimes, don’t pay taxes, create bills to benefit them and it’s all approved. The media or the public seem to care where Kate is? If they weren’t royal, they’d be called a mafia of criminals and the abuse of spares n women n that organization would be investigate. But because they are Royals they’re untouchable .
I’m wondering whether Harry actually asked Camilla to leave? She would have been furious.
If Harry signed documents while visiting Charles it could be that Charles have set up trust funds for Archie and Lili. Charles knows King William will see them penniless.