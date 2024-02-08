Prince William has been rage-briefing against Prince Harry all week, apparently

Now that Prince Harry has escaped the UK once again after a whirlwind 25-hour visit this week, I hope he understands (yet again) that his family is trash and the national media is actively trying to harm him. He only has to glance through the coverage following his visit to understand the grotesque sadism coming from the royal establishment. A son flew fourteen hours to see his cancer-stricken father and his dogsh-t father couldn’t even spare an hour for him. THAT is the story, that King Charles is awful and that Harry will continue to do everything he can to have a relationship with the father he adores. But according to “palace sources” and “royal experts,” Harry’s trip was about Charles and William flexing their power over Harry, and it was explicitly about how they’re both still punishing Harry and will continue to punish Harry forever. From Maureen Callahan’s unhinged Daily Mail column:
Memo to Prince Harry: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Such is the obvious message from Buckingham Palace — and what’s to come under William’s reign. Only 24 hours after making a transatlantic dash to see King Charles, just diagnosed with cancer, Harry is flying back to California. That’s 10,000 miles and 21 hours in the air for minutes with his father.
Imagine Harry’s overwhelming emotions. The exhaustion from jet lag – flying commercial. Tyler Perry’s private jet, it seems, was not available for loan this time. Nor was there room at the Palace, or Clarence House, or any castle or royal cottage. Harry was reportedly forced to put himself up at a hotel. Room service for one! Imagine how lonely he must have felt: His father dashing off after their fleeting reunion — the first time Harry has spoken in person with Charles since the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 — contentedly cocooned with Camilla.
His estranged brother, his only sibling, tending to his recovering wife and their three children, no invitation extended — presumably not a phone call or even a text message. All of Harry’s old friends, either cut off or fallen away. No one to see, to commiserate with, to meet at the pub for a pint and a cry.
Of course, Harry had no other option but to turn around and go home. It seems our desolate duke is learning the hardest of lessons, one most of us learn as toddlers: Actions have consequences. Having sold out his family’s secrets, having slandered them for years through Oprah Winfrey and Netflix and a self-pitying memoir, having made Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s final years a misery — well, it seems the royals have reached the sad conclusion, the only conclusion, that Harry cannot be trusted.
Adding to his humiliation, a source close to Prince William made it clear that under no circumstances would he be seeing or speaking to his brother. ‘No plans’ to see Harry, the source said. And why would William risk a conversation? The one piece of information that William and Kate want to keep private — the exact status of her health and recovery — is the very thing the Sussexes, if history is any guide, might leak. Recall Meghan cruelly reminding the world, during the Oprah sit-down, of the ‘Waity Katie’ nickname. Or Harry writing of Kate’s refusal to share her lip gloss with Meghan and reprinting a tense text exchange between the women over bridesmaids’ dresses. That Kate made Meghan cry!
And, most gravely, the gruesome twosome seemingly doing nothing to stop their groupie Omid Scobie’s revelation that the so-called ‘royal racists’ were Charles and Kate — as printed in a foreign edition of Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’, released late last November. Truly: Who in the royal fold would trust these two?
Again, if anyone thought that this week’s events were a “win” for Charles and William, they are utterly delusional. Charles looked like a cranky old man who is too out-of-it or stage-managed to spend private time with a son who flew thousands of miles to see him. William continues to look like a desperate loser who is obsessed with his younger brother. William was MIA for weeks and the only thing which got him out of his hole was these pathetic briefings about Harry. Oh, speaking of, Carole Malone admitted that last November’s briefing spree about Harry and Meghan’s call to King Charles on his birthday came from Prince William’s office. Funny that. The only thing Kensington Palace’s comms office really does anymore is leak sh-t about Harry and talk endlessly about how much William hates his brother. Congrats on your psychopath heir, British peeps.
"I don't think William or Kate or any of the Royals that Harry has slated as racist want to meet him."@thecarolemalone doesn't understand why he has waited until King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer to visit him.@jerryhayes1 | @theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/CYe9tDgHJK
— Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 7, 2024
Congrats on your psychopath heir😂. Listen, the only real thing said in this sadistic fever dream is that Harry can expect more of this during William’s reign. No shit, Sherlock. That’s obviously why he moved his whole family to California.
No but William, get the help you so obviously need.
This is why I share the sentiments with some of the commenters here that we don’t care what happens to Charles and Kate.
Sure, we don’t wish ill will on them considering they’re sick, blah, blah, blah. But guys, look at this! How can we still have empathy for these people? They’re already going through some tough times and they still continue to act like this! 🤦♀️
Charles leaving his meeting with Harry early was his sick payback for Harry leaving his coronation and dashing back to the US. Charles regret of how he treats the son that truly cares about him will come, but it will come too late..for Charles.
The British monarchy in on its back and the best thing the king and his heir think they could do to boost their popularity is to lure Harry into the country in a rush, to have their media friends in unison abuse and humilated him, and to make deathtreaths at him and his family.
Oh boy.
Meghan, please have a serious conversation with your man.
Oh whatever. Harry saw his father and then went back home to where people love him. Now, the nest of vipers are free to feed on each other again.
This. I really don’t think he cares. His home is in Santa Barbara with Meghan and their kids. He seems to have work he enjoys, lots of friends and a healthy bank account. He’s fine.
I mean, this article is coming across as unhinged. Harry has made it plain he doesn’t want to spend more time on Salt Isle than necessary, so he saw his dad and then went back home. LMAO at the desperate spin that he turned around to go home because he’s shunned instead of the fact he’s going back to his wife and kids where he’s HAPPY.
Yes Harry followed his heart and visited his sick father and those optics a great!! The gutter press still doesn’t get that the more they try to make Harry the bad guy the more people say no he isn’t. They never read the room and look at how stupid it is to point out how unhinged Chuckles and Peg are .
I don’t usually bother to watch RR commentators talk live so it’s pretty fascinating to see how INCENSED this ‘journalist’ is and absolutely refuses to accept any narrative except her own and how utterly awful Harry is? It’s an almost religious level of moralistic outrage. She can’t even stand the conversation.
Also the way they’re always dodging HE CALLED HIS FAMILY RACIST while then dancing quickly away from whether that means that indeed his family is actually racist. (Leading to the natural conclusion: They’re racist af) They always have to hyper-focus on the ‘betrayal’ to ignore the fact, and how they actually treated him is utterly inconsequential. Just wild to see.
Also wild is that wig, it adds nicely to the bonkers effect
Neither Harry nor Meghan ever called the family or anyone in it racist. Remember Harry’s insistence that the remarks about the baby’s skin tone were examples of “unconscious bias”. This whole screed is very grotesque.
This article is hateful. Utterly hateful. The whole thing makes the BRF look mean spirited and vindictive to the point of collective narcissism. It’s astonishing that they think this is a good look.
But then again, 90% of comments on that article and on any other UK discussion sites like mumsnet or tattlelife will be cheering them on. They do know what their British audience wants.
Harry is pretty much a publicly sanctioned hate figure now. He is a national scapegoat. People really really hate him here. There is so much collective glee at his supposed humiliation. It’s disturbing and sinister.
I’ve never been super religious but if I had a job that required me to flagrantly and viciously lie (bearing false witness) about Harry and Meghan year in and year out, I would worry about having to account for that at some point. The money they make isn’t really worth it.
Someone said yesterday to give it time they will eventually tell on themselves. Now we know where last November leaks were coming from. Does anyone in KP work or do they just seat around waiting to see what Meghan is wearing to report to Kate and keep reporting to the BM Rats how William hates Harry?
Carole Malone letting that detail out was hilarious. Informing us that it was William’s people who ran to the press about that birthday phone call. There were so many BM articles at the time raging about how Harry had leaked that detail for attention and how dare he invade his own privacy. It’s pretty clear that there’s been a strategy to leak info about Harry and then accuse Harry of leaking the information. Why? Bc KP knows that their original sin was planting and leaking stories about Harry and Meghan. Talk about who really broke the trust first! If they can make it seem like Harry does it too, then maybe it will cancel out what they did. But nah, they were really like comic book villains in the way they leaked against the Sussexes while they still lived in the uk. They’re trying to bury that fact and blaming Harry for leaks that they themselves leaked is not helping them look less like villains.
This is the time for some frustrated rota to start spilling the truth about Kate in a coordinated plan to hang the leak on Meghan and Harry. They are dying to get the truth out.
William can hate Harry all he wants, but none of that will change his life. He’s still married to Kate, who is now ill (or something), Charles still has cancer, Camilla is still evil, and he’s still PoW on the way to becoming FK. Perhaps hating Harry is a distraction from dealing with the real world, but the real world catches up eventually.
You only have to look at the coverage of Harry’s gallant trip to visit his father to know those folks are openly admitting that Harry is carrying the whole of the monarchy’s future on his shoulders. The air he breathes threatens those folks and his ability to live a service driven life apart from that institution is driving them mad. His obvious happiness is driving them mad. The insanity, stupidity and incessant coverage of 24 hour visit has the rats all in their feelings. Sadly for them the more they rant the worst it makes the institution and their country look. Poor William, the second tier future King at this point in his life has been reduced to a caricature, full of rage.
“Having sold out his family’s secrets” – admitting everything Harry said was true? Should read as “Having aired out his family’s abuse”. No invite from his brother, as in the same brother who never invited him before Harry even met Meghan? I’m glad Harry made the trip and preempted the planned crying next week of ‘Heartless Harry goes to Canada but refuses to see his cancer-stricken father’ or some other nonsense.
William reminds me of my older sister. I say to him, “william what type of reign are you planning,”.
My sister did the same thing to me. She is alone and isolated because her fellow snakes don’t like backstabbers. They also aren’t willing to sacrifice for her. Which i told her would happen. She kept on, she thought i was “trying to stop her support”. With her lies, Now people are looking at me suspiciously and they dont even want to deal with her.
William is mistreating his guaranteed support. You see Anne right by Chuck and Anne actually was competing with Charles FOR YEARS.
Any coverage of raging Will not visiting his father since the announcement that he would need a prostate procedure or cancer diagnosis or beginning cancer treatment up to today? I thought not.
With every article that has been written since Harry has left further convinces me that Charles asked Harry to come back as a working royal during the meeting on Tuesday and said that he couldn’t. It’s clear that the Palace told the press that he was going to be asked back hence all the articles about the Royal Family needing Harry and Meghan. The press are now writing these nasty articles because Harry has refused to go back as a working royal.
This makes a lot of sense.
Imagine how insane the British media will get when Will is the monarch and his narrative is the default the rota has to run. Truly chilling.
This is an excellent reminder that this is all a game to them. They all know what’s going on with Kate just like they know who the racists are and that Meghan was su*cidal. People like Carole Malone and the rota aren’t just a side show, they’re the main co-conspirators helping the royal family continue to con the British public. These aren’t journalists concerned with truth or even gossip reporters concerned with juicy stories, they’re professional liars and reputation launderers who intentionally obfuscate the truth to protect one of the original evils of the current world, the british empire. Harry is right, they should be treated as an extension of the palace, not a separate entity, so when they’re trotted out with obvious lies or let slip an obvious truth that they’ve been hiding, the real story is who pushed them out to say that and why now, not parsing which kernel of truth we can find among the lies.
Lordy these people are unhinged. No one knows where Harry spent the night, no one knows if he saw anyone else while he was in London, no one knows if he ever intended to spend more than 24 hours in London (my guess is no.)
And again, they’re talking about how harry cannot be trusted in an article full of Willam’s sources.
@Becks: The press expected the outcome of this visit to be Harry returning to fold. That didn’t happen, Harry left after 24 hours and so we’re getting these unhinged pieces.
The fixation in all these articles about Harry having to get a hotel just tells me that Harry never even asked for a room somewhere. And they’re very upset bc they wanted to say he asked and was denied.
Has anyone considered that if Harry chose to stay in a hotel, he did so he wasn’t surrounded by more people who would brief against him? I would.
I was going to say the same thing.
LOL, I’ve never heard of staying in a hotel as a put down. I think they are just speculating since they didn’t see him leave. I imagine he does stay in a hotel however, he wouldn’t bring the horde of paparazzi down on his friends and family homes.
The being extra salty about Harry’s hotel stay? That’s the courtiers and the Rota being cranky that Harry didn’t give them the means to spy on him and any convos he might have with his wife after he landed.
Every time they frame it as ‘Charles snubbed Harry’, it’s pretty much guaranteed Harry refused an invite, or said “naw, I’m good” when asked to participate in the RF’s nonsense.
As for Camilla not being in the meeting, she hates Diana’s kids and has made a 2nd career out of briefing against them, so I wouldn’t expect her to be there to greet him.
This might be the most unhinged pile of horse excrement I’ve ever read. “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out”? Bitch, please. You desperados have been all but on your hands and knees BEGGING Harry to come back and save your pathetic little monarchy. He flies halfway around the world to see the cancer-stricken father who’s treated his son like garbage and now you’re all sneering about how you can’t wait to see Harry leave your sad little island of misfit assholes? I’ve never in my life seen such a collectively, pathetic group of abusers who can never stick to one theme of abuse or any kind of coherent party line. It’s just the same old shit over and over again. Wash, rinse, repeat. Here’s a thought for you sad shitheads: get a life.
No, you can’t break up with me, I’m breaking up with you!
This reads to me, as if Carole is back in the game. Also, isn’t it interesting that this comes quite directly after commentators pointed at how serious the situation at the Waleses must be because there were no more hate Harry and Kate the peascemaker campaigns.
“Imagine Harry’s overwhelming emotions. The exhaustion from jet lag – flying commercial. Tyler Perry’s private jet, it seems, was not available for loan this time. Nor was there room at the Palace, or Clarence House, or any castle or royal cottage. Harry was reportedly forced to put himself up at a hotel. Room service for one! Imagine how lonely he must have felt: His father dashing off after their fleeting reunion — the first time Harry has spoken in person with Charles since the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 — contentedly cocooned with Camilla.”
^^ I cannot believe that these people think this is a good look and in anyway a stone in Harry’s garden.
“contentedly cocooned with Camilla”
Aaaand there’s the tell, as to on whose behalf the grey men are briefing.
Christ , what a hateful story , these people have all gone mad .
They really would like to see Harry dead .
They have actually said they want the whole family obliterated .
Morgan wants Harry dismembered , limb by limb and his bones burnt .
The man came home to visit his father , he had police protection so Charlie must have approved it .
I actually think they are angry that they don’t know what was said at that brief meeting .
It’s sent them completely insane .
Seeing Harry and his trusty bodyguard leave looking carefree and happy has broken them .
This abuse is out of control .
What the hell is happening in that family ?
Harry did the right thing, it clears him and Meghan’s trip to Canada next week. He shut the toxic media up. What I get from the trip as a non uk citizen looking from out side. Is a man who loves a father who not capable of loving anyone but his consort. Which make KC look like💩 not Harry. And William, the truth is the media has lost control of their pet and are silent questioning is he even ready to be King, they know he’s not. Now thatCharles may not be on the throne long, they’re desperate for Harry to return alone, some were even demanding he return. I don’t think Harry want s to work for William, even Harry knows something wrong with him and it’s got worse. And not matter what they want, Harry’s not leaving his family and I don’t see Meghan ever returning to the UK with her children. She knows they will be used to protect the white royals even the ones farther down the line. She said doing the O” interview that she was naïve for thinking they would protect her, and that she would never allow anyone to have complete power over her like that again. She even said her friends warned her about the toxic media, but she thought it couldn’t be that bad. She said she now know better. No way she’s bringing her children into that toxic environment that she barely survived and l don’t think Harry would either. Visiting the UK as they get older yes, let liv full time, no.
I just love how however the British media try to spin this story it always makes the royal family looks bad. They’ll try every angle and not a single one will work to their advantage.
I am truly frightened for the Sussex’s because there is no low these people won’t go to in order to destroy or hurt the Sussex’s family and we are all seeing it play out in real time just like we did with Princess Diana. It needs to stop, but it is only getting worse.
The evidence of how everyone is doing in their new roles is apparent in how they look: Harry looks happy and content, and William looks miserable. They can try and spin however they want, but it’s obvious.
Personally, I want them to continue. They’re dragging that family down to hell and it’s delicious. William has officially become the villain and he doesn’t even know it. LMAO
This is possibly the sickest, most twisted thing I have ever read — and I’ve read some deeply twisted stuff. It’s hard to believe that writing this sort of nastiness is someone’s livelihood.
I have no more words for this. Just SMH that being a sociopath apparently pays quite well, and that being a sociopath and benefiting from primogeniture can do a lot of damage before the systems that support such states finally crumble.