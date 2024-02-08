Prince William has been rage-briefing against Prince Harry all week, apparently

Now that Prince Harry has escaped the UK once again after a whirlwind 25-hour visit this week, I hope he understands (yet again) that his family is trash and the national media is actively trying to harm him. He only has to glance through the coverage following his visit to understand the grotesque sadism coming from the royal establishment. A son flew fourteen hours to see his cancer-stricken father and his dogsh-t father couldn’t even spare an hour for him. THAT is the story, that King Charles is awful and that Harry will continue to do everything he can to have a relationship with the father he adores. But according to “palace sources” and “royal experts,” Harry’s trip was about Charles and William flexing their power over Harry, and it was explicitly about how they’re both still punishing Harry and will continue to punish Harry forever. From Maureen Callahan’s unhinged Daily Mail column:

Memo to Prince Harry: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Such is the obvious message from Buckingham Palace — and what’s to come under William’s reign. Only 24 hours after making a transatlantic dash to see King Charles, just diagnosed with cancer, Harry is flying back to California. That’s 10,000 miles and 21 hours in the air for minutes with his father.

Imagine Harry’s overwhelming emotions. The exhaustion from jet lag – flying commercial. Tyler Perry’s private jet, it seems, was not available for loan this time. Nor was there room at the Palace, or Clarence House, or any castle or royal cottage. Harry was reportedly forced to put himself up at a hotel. Room service for one! Imagine how lonely he must have felt: His father dashing off after their fleeting reunion — the first time Harry has spoken in person with Charles since the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 — contentedly cocooned with Camilla.

His estranged brother, his only sibling, tending to his recovering wife and their three children, no invitation extended — presumably not a phone call or even a text message. All of Harry’s old friends, either cut off or fallen away. No one to see, to commiserate with, to meet at the pub for a pint and a cry.

Of course, Harry had no other option but to turn around and go home. It seems our desolate duke is learning the hardest of lessons, one most of us learn as toddlers: Actions have consequences. Having sold out his family’s secrets, having slandered them for years through Oprah Winfrey and Netflix and a self-pitying memoir, having made Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s final years a misery — well, it seems the royals have reached the sad conclusion, the only conclusion, that Harry cannot be trusted.

Adding to his humiliation, a source close to Prince William made it clear that under no circumstances would he be seeing or speaking to his brother. ‘No plans’ to see Harry, the source said. And why would William risk a conversation? The one piece of information that William and Kate want to keep private — the exact status of her health and recovery — is the very thing the Sussexes, if history is any guide, might leak. Recall Meghan cruelly reminding the world, during the Oprah sit-down, of the ‘Waity Katie’ nickname. Or Harry writing of Kate’s refusal to share her lip gloss with Meghan and reprinting a tense text exchange between the women over bridesmaids’ dresses. That Kate made Meghan cry!

And, most gravely, the gruesome twosome seemingly doing nothing to stop their groupie Omid Scobie’s revelation that the so-called ‘royal racists’ were Charles and Kate — as printed in a foreign edition of Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’, released late last November. Truly: Who in the royal fold would trust these two?