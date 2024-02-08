Bower: King Charles doesn’t believe in chemotherapy, because he loves ‘potions’

One of the most evil sentences to exist in the English language might just be “Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, Tom Bower explained.” Tom Bower is a rotten old man who has a long history of the most despicable royal commentary ever. It is downright painful that any media outlet even goes to Bower for any kind of commentary (it was especially disconcerting when the New York Times did so). These days, I think outlets like GB News are the only ones to give Bower some airtime. And hoo boy did he deliver with an instant classic. According to Bower, King Charles is such a believer in alternative medicine that he will refuse traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy. The king, you see, loves “potions.”
King Charles may refuse cancer treatment as he “does not believe in chemotherapy”, a former BBC journalist has claimed.
Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News Tom Bower explained: “I’m speculating but the King is a promoter of alternative medicine. He would not be one for chemotherapy. He’s always argued against it. He’s a great believer in natural herbs and potions and things like that. So my guess is that at the moment he’s taking advice from a man called Michael Dixon, who he’s championed for many years, has headed his own natural alternative medicinal institute discredited by many people. The King is a great believer in it. Last night, I was very surprised that people kept on saying that he’s going to have chemotherapy or radiation and the rest of it.”
It’s true that Charles appointed a homeopathic healer to his medical team last year, and it’s also true that Charles has long supported and lobbied for homeopathy and alternative medicine. That being said, would the “men in grey” allow the king (any king) to do this??? It’s not a personal or private matter when it’s about the head of state – there’s a reason why there’s a White House doctor and medical staff, you know? Because the head of state’s health affects the nation. So, I have my doubts. From what little we know of Charles’s treatment, he’s receiving outpatient care from a real hospital and he’s sought treatment from genuine medical doctors, for his prostate and his cancer. Still, I’m sure they’ve given the king some potions. As a treat.
Making your own decisions for your own health and body is a human right, isn’t it? His health does not belong to the people.
Sure in theory his health belongs to him as it is a non-contagious/non-communicable illness. He’s a grown man in his 70s and if he chooses the hospice path (which, let’s face it, this would likely be) that would be his right.
In the reality of how that whole Firm is set up? No way. There are power brokers behind the scenes who will be working wildly against the mere suggestion. But I mean, who knows if it’s true.
In that case he can stop his official FB page and other Royal channels from posting about how he stands with others suffering with cancer and is supporting them and saying things like “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”
If what he’s really saying is “Piss on actual medical advice, peach pits are the way to go”.
Sure. Ask Steve Jobs how that worked out for him. Oh wait, you can’t because the cancer got him after he spent too long taking herbs and potions instead of chemotherapy and radiation.
When I heard about Charles affliction my first thought was, “oh, I can’t wait to hear what treatments he tries”. Charles has been plantman for decades. I’m sure he has heard enough to have a good idea for a plan of action.
This is why Charles and Camilla are a perfect pair. He loves potions and she loves spells.
Perfect!
😳🧙😂
Just to remind us what homeopathy is, since the definition always seems to confuse people.
Homeopathy (from wiki as it’s the most complete and sourced definition):
“Homeopathy or homoeopathy is a pseudoscientific[1] system of alternative medicine. It was conceived in 1796 by the German physician Samuel Hahnemann. Its practitioners, called homeopaths or homeopathic physicians,[2] believe that a substance that causes symptoms of a disease in healthy people can cure similar symptoms in sick people; this doctrine is called similia similibus curentur, or “like cures like”.[3] Homeopathic preparations are termed remedies and are made using homeopathic dilution. ***In this process, the selected substance is repeatedly diluted until the final product is chemically indistinguishable from the diluent. Often not even a single molecule of the original substance can be expected to remain in the product.[4] Between each dilution homeopaths may hit and/or shake the product, claiming this makes the diluent “remember” the original substance after its removal.*** Practitioners claim that such preparations, upon oral intake, can treat or cure disease.[5]”
What homeopathy isn’t:
Homeopathy is NOT the same as “natural/from nature”. It does not mean “plant medicine” and it is not “holistic” or Ayurvedic. Homeopathy is not the same as “Eastern/Chinese medicine”. If you are discussing homeopathy you should not interchange the word homeopathic with natural, plant based, holistic, Asian, etc. because they are not the same.
And lastly (wiki again):
***“All relevant scientific knowledge about physics, chemistry, biochemistry and biology contradicts homeopathy.[6] Homeopathic remedies are typically biochemically inert, and have no effect on any known disease.[7][8][9]”***
If you still have questions about what homeopathy is, wiki has a great page on this and is a good place to start:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homeopathy
Indeed. Homeopathy is literally just water.
KC3 likes his potions but he also went to the hospital for prostate issues which strongly suggests he’s getting regular check ups from medical professionals, I think he’ll get proper treatment for his cancer.
Agreed. The DM reported that Dr Dixon – the homeopathic guy – is “overseeing” Charles’ cancer treatment but was paltry with details. I think Charles is all “shit just got real” and is going for modern medicine treatments, but won’t say no to 12 glasses of fruit juice a day or some such just to cover all bases lol…
Also, obligatory shoutout to Mitchell & Webb’s “Homeopathic A&E” skit, never not funny 🙂
Ever heard of the placebo effect Tom?
I’ve been refusing chemo and radiation. It’s my choice.
While I have no admiration for Charles, its his decision to make.
I’m not going to rag on him for it.
That decision can absolutely be the right and best choice. Cancer is such an invidious disease, and everyone’s outcomes and prognoses are different. There are many situations where it is wiser to use one’s remaining time to live as fully as possible, instead of subjecting onself to all of the pain and nausea and fatigue of chemo. My mom’s a 3 time cancer survivor (still living yay) who has been through the gauntlet–1970’s treatment where she got a masectomy and basically had her chest butchered, to 2012 where she had a port for chemo in her chest, and where she almost died (as in, had she not been taken to the ER, she wouldn’t have survived the night) not from cancer, but from the pneumonia that ravaged her immune system. The chemo is what almost killed by mom a dozen years ago, not the cancer. She’s alive and doign well, but her immune system is absolutely shot. She gets sick at the drop of a hat.
Best wishes to you for comfort and treatment. I want to affirm that everyone has the right to make their own decisions on their own terms.
Nope! He might have been saying no to chemo when it was a hypothetical question. There’s no way he’ll risk dying early when he’s finally got that crown on his head.
Well, chemo IS a potion of sorts-so maybe that’s how he’ll justify it.
So Will is irate (shocker) that his father met with Harry, and so now he’s attacking his father in the media by having his minions float these “remember your king is a weird crunchy hippie” stories.
Whether any grain of this is true is irrelevant, but the fact that this ghoul is openly criticizing the king rather than even mention Will looking like an actual corpse at the investitures says it all about what these “experts” consider newsworthy.
Nosferatu might be on to something. I could see Charles having urinary issues for months and trying to treat it with alternative medicine and “potions” for a while but when it didn’t work, reluctantly went to the doctor and got surgery and tests done.
Those darkly humorous tweets made me spit out my ☕. Twice!
This is a very dangerous thing to say and attribute to the King.
This is the kind on BS the palaces should rebuke, not botox and hair extensions
If I had a nickel for every time someone told me about ‘magical anti-cancer shots I could get in Mexico that cured a friend of a friend’, I’d be writing this from my yacht. As someone who has had the fun of chemo – including one of the deadliest, I don’t blame people for side eyeing it, for thinking about alternatives. Quite often the cure will kill you almost as quick as the disease. Here is what I tell everyone who questions the choices I made for myself – you don’t know what decisions you will make when you get that diagnosis. All I’d ever wish, for anyone, is the right to make their own choices with their own bodies, and be given the support and best information available to help them make those choices. Oh, and not insignificantly, the funds to pay for said treatment. My heart breaks for those with no or bad insurance who don’t get a choice..
We all know the Windsors are not the brightest.
But I don’t get how people still insist homeopathy can do anything. It’s either water – shaken, not stirred, or lactose globules. The “active ingredients” are diluted down as to be non-existent. And if anything like that could be proven to work, people would receive the Nobel prize for medicine, physics, chemistry – all at the same time.
That said, I wonder if these people like the Windsors, or Bower, have ever heard of Steve Jobs, who suffered from a curable cancer, but refused adequate treatment until it was much too late, and died.
Peg must be big mad at Pa for letting Harry have a private meeting. No wonder he looks so unhealthy he is busy having rage articles written about his brother and his father. I have had chemo and when I was told I would have to have it I tried to think of every reason not to have it but in the end it was the choice I made.
“ From what little we know of Charles’s treatment, he’s receiving outpatient care from a real hospital and he’s sought treatment from genuine medical doctors, for his prostate and his cancer. ”
Witch doctors?
The royal family has primarily used homeopathy for a very long time. Their family physician is a homeopath.
In the US, there has been a campaign to discredit homeopathy since the early 20th century. When antibiotics were discovered it was decided by the medical establishment that all other forms of healing unnecessary and should be discredited. Things like acupuncture were illegal in many places until the 1970’s or even the 1980’s and are still looked upon as “quack” medicine by the medical establishment now, which is ridiculous. The idea that only Western medicine works is so arrogant and damaging.
My sister-in-law had a dangerous blood disorder as a child and her parents took her to every Dr they could find. They all had the same recommendation – hope that she makes it to the teen years and then do a bone marrow transplant (this was the 1970’s). In desperation they took her for one visit to a homeopath and she was completely healed with a month or two. She is a Dr now, and when western medicine won’t work, she sends them to a homeopath (quietly, since she would be fired from her hospital for it, which says a lot right there. )
Both mine and my son’s lives have been saved by homeopathy. It’s not the placebo effect – he was an infant and wouldn’t have known. And I have had experiences that have made it clear that it wasn’t placebo.
Western medicine says “this doesn’t work by our rules so it doesn’t work”. Homeopathy works on the whole person, not on symptoms and not in a test tube. Which is the opposite of Westerm medicine. The tests that are run are ridiculous. They try to use homeopathy like it’s a drug – it isn’t – and then say it doesn’t work.
Jessie Lee Ward a famous MLM influencer, had colon cancer. And opted not to do chemotherapy. Her doctor told her without it she would be dead by next December. She went holistic and would rave how it was curing her (spoiler alert, it wasn’t).
Well, he was 100% wrong she was dead by the next September.
Good luck Chuckles if you take the route.
There are people who believe and follow everything the Royals do and say. Saying the King will refuse traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and loves potions. That was not wise because some people might actually skip Chemo to save their lives because of that diarrhea mouth Tom. Granted everyone has the right to do what is best for them but saying these stupid things on TV is dangerous. I remember 2020 when Trump said people should use Clorox for Covid some people actually did exactly what he said. Something is wrong with the Rats in that island.