Bower: King Charles doesn’t believe in chemotherapy, because he loves ‘potions’

One of the most evil sentences to exist in the English language might just be “Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, Tom Bower explained.” Tom Bower is a rotten old man who has a long history of the most despicable royal commentary ever. It is downright painful that any media outlet even goes to Bower for any kind of commentary (it was especially disconcerting when the New York Times did so). These days, I think outlets like GB News are the only ones to give Bower some airtime. And hoo boy did he deliver with an instant classic. According to Bower, King Charles is such a believer in alternative medicine that he will refuse traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy. The king, you see, loves “potions.”

King Charles may refuse cancer treatment as he “does not believe in chemotherapy”, a former BBC journalist has claimed. Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News Tom Bower explained: “I’m speculating but the King is a promoter of alternative medicine. He would not be one for chemotherapy. He’s always argued against it. He’s a great believer in natural herbs and potions and things like that. So my guess is that at the moment he’s taking advice from a man called Michael Dixon, who he’s championed for many years, has headed his own natural alternative medicinal institute discredited by many people. The King is a great believer in it. Last night, I was very surprised that people kept on saying that he’s going to have chemotherapy or radiation and the rest of it.”

It’s true that Charles appointed a homeopathic healer to his medical team last year, and it’s also true that Charles has long supported and lobbied for homeopathy and alternative medicine. That being said, would the “men in grey” allow the king (any king) to do this??? It’s not a personal or private matter when it’s about the head of state – there’s a reason why there’s a White House doctor and medical staff, you know? Because the head of state’s health affects the nation. So, I have my doubts. From what little we know of Charles’s treatment, he’s receiving outpatient care from a real hospital and he’s sought treatment from genuine medical doctors, for his prostate and his cancer. Still, I’m sure they’ve given the king some potions. As a treat.

