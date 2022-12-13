Bower: Prince William needs to give an interview to ‘rebut’ the Sussexes, lol

One of my least favorite things about the American media is that they tend to believe that they need to “bring in” British commentators to whitesplain the Windsors. It feels less icky when, say, the Today Show does a link-up interview with Roya Nikkhah. But when the New York Times is quoting someone like Tom Bower in their coverage? It’s insane. Bower is a disgrace. Bower is on the record, telling the world that he’s “after Meghan” and he literally called her a “brazen hussy” for the crime of “smiling” and “waving.” He’s a decrepit misogynist and racist. So why did the Times quote him? From this NY Times piece about the “royal feud” between Prince Harry and Prince William:
“The question is, who is challenging who?” said Tom Bower, author of several books on the royal family. “Whether it’s going on Oprah Winfrey, or the interviews with Variety or The Cut, or a speech accepting the Kennedy Award coinciding with the Earthshot Awards in Boston, the initiative for rivalry is always coming from the Sussexes. They’re the ones on the attack.”
“Harry said that he would help William when he became king, and that he was willing to help him through his mental and emotional problems,” Mr. Bower added, alluding to the transparency with which Prince Harry has discussed mental health struggles, including his own. In 2016, Harry, William and Kate started Heads Together, an initiative that encouraged people to have conversations about psychological well-being.
“He had his own life and was very happy for William and Kate,” Mr. Bower said. “As a trio they got on terribly well. Meghan has been the agent of destruction in the brothers’ relationship.”
“Battlelines are drawn,” Mr. Bower said. “And it will only get worse unless William steps in and gives an interview to rebut the allegations made by Meghan and Harry.”
[From The NY Times]
I hope William does give an interview. It’s not unheard of, even though the pearl-clutchers will lie and say it’s never happened before. William’s parents would regularly do sit-down interviews with friendly journalists. Prince Philip regularly spoke to journalists on the record, including sitting for press conferences. It does feel like the Sussexes have been almost hoping that someone in the family would go on the record and say sh-t so that the Sussexes can then drop receipts. Anyway, Bower is a f–king tool – the sheer pathetic foolery of “Harry said that he would help William when he became king” is cracking me up – oh noes, Harry PROMISED! Why is William so mentally and emotionally deficient that he needed his brother to be a wingman forever? Not just a wingman – Harry wasn’t supposed to get married or have a family or leave William, ever.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -20220210-
The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during his visit to Abu Dhabi’s wetlands at the Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect the regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges, particularly as the country’s urban centres continue to grow and develop, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince William At The Out-Sourcing Inc Charity Polo Match
The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at in the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, Windsor. The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
-
-
Prince William, The Prince of Wales during a visit to St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent to mark its 10th anniversary as the home of English football.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 05 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William And Catherine, Princess Of Wales Visit To Northern Ireland
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales, at Speaker’s Corner outside City Hall, Boston, USA, at the start of the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony by lighting up Boston City Hall and landmarks across the city green. Picture date: Wednesday November 30, 2022.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit East Boston with Mayor Michelle Wu to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels. At Piers Park, The Prince and Princess explored the past, present and future of Boston’s waterfront
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Mayor Michelle Yu
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimag/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Image/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Do it Willyboy.
Yasss…I hope Will thePegger does so he and the RF can be royally sued… because believe me HM have THE RECEIPTS!
I would love to see it….
But if it remains a crumb of sense in Kensington palace pr, he shouldn’t.
Charles and Andrew interviews had them recognize some of their faults and had catastrophic results.
And William isn’t even able to admit a single thing, can’t depend on his lost good looks, dreamt charisma, hasn’t any work to show in 10 years, and there are all these receipts all around sm about his briefing and harassment of his bro and sil…
That would be suicide
Yes please, that’s going to go about as good as Uncle Pedo’s sweaty interview.
Like I said before the RR’s are LOVING this fallout.
Everyone knows they’re vultures without morals, but the Royals got into bed with them and now have to do THEIR bidding – LMAO
The Rota Rats are like divorce lawyers stirring the pot to drag things out for bigger fees – they always win – even when they’re outed.
Agree. The tabloids and Royal reporters are beside themselves with glee pitting the Royal family against the Sussexes. All they see is how much💰💵 they can make off their stories. As long as they can keep the focus off their role in the Royal Industrial Complex all is well. I think Harry is more interested in exposing and tearing down the invisible contract between the courtiers and media. That’s what has them shook and fighting back to save themselves.
The NYT’s as well as the WaPost have deteriorated year after year. They have not problem talking to racist misogynists to court more racist misogynists. I liken this to after every election cycle them going to MAGA country and talking to them about why they voted the way they did. It’s click bait and disgusting.
As for Bower, that man is absolutely unhinged. He really expected Harry to stay single or marry some mute, say nothing, do nothing so that he could wife Willy’s ass. What a pathetic unstable man.
To quote Kaiser –
DON’T THREATEN ME WITH A GOOD TIME!!!!
Do it William. I DARE YOU. lol.
Double-dog dare ya, Sir Pegs a lot!
But…it would be stage-managed and comfortable with a friendly reporter for sure. A smarter, more savvy person would use it to advantage, but I have a feeling that William would pull a Prince Andrew and think he gave a great interview for it to bite him in the ass.
It would have to be done by a real journalist, not some royal stooge. That any question could be asked of him along with follow up questions are the only preconditions. Then it would be a very valuable exercise. Watching him lie and sweat in real time would be very entertaining.
@Brassy Rebel: Which means, of course, that an interview with any kind of real journalist would never happen.
The BRF would have so many conditions: their pick of the sycophant, I mean interviewer. Full list of questions before hand. Total edit control during the interview. “I don’t like how I answered the question, I need to do it again.” Total edit control AFTER the interview: “Oh, that profile shot wasn’t good, you have to delete that. I don’t care that it’s being aired in 30 minutes, you need to redo it!”
Oh, and total ownership of the interview footage so that no other news agency could ever use it without permission.
Uh Tom Bower, the BRF needs to modernize and confront its colonial history. I believe that H&M is therefore very helpful to William and highly suggest he watch it.
DOOO IIIIIIIIT! A Willy interview would be a disaster of epic proportions. It would leave Andrew’s sweaty, Pizza Express interview in the dust.
It would be an explosive pile of poo disaster. He would be putting himself in the position of having to either lie on the spot about Harry and Meghan–which would come back and bite him, or he would have to be truthful about how awful he thinks they are, which is going to make him look and sound pathetic and bratty. So yeah, go ahead Tom–keep egging the Egg on to go do an interview!
They needed Harry’s shine to reflect on them and make them seem fun and compassionate. Will should do an interview…to beg for Harry’s forgiveness. And who is to say that Harry won’t help William once he’s king? He’s not king yet. We don’t know what will or will not happen in the future.
Why does will need help to be king. Charles is not saying that he needs his siblings to help him be king.
Oh no, it’s done Harry’s not going back to that life.
The series isn’t over. I’m expecting the next 3 eps will be explosive. I think there will be statements from the Wails, for sure.
I hope so. I’m interested in seeing what excuse William would give for letting Jason Knife break his NDA to go after Meghan in a case that had absolutely NOTHING to do with the royals.
Please we need another ‘very much not a racist family, just surround selves with racists and didn’t realize, also colonialists but very much not wearing stolen jewels.’
Bower saying as a trio they got along well. So pathetic. So should harry have stayed single to get along great with his sister and brother In law. Such deluded thinking. Harry as third wheel in a time warp. Bower is in denial and lives in la la land.kate and will treated Harry’s beloved wife horribly.
That seems to be what W&K and the BM wanted. PH as the third wheel forever so that PW would have his scapegoat and someone to steal ideas from and take credit when he wanted.
Brother and sister in law.
Kate really loved having Harry single and hanging around, she was often seen whispering and giggling to him. She was probably more pissed than Wills when he had the nerve to get engaged and married. She was poised to dislike whoever he chose but Meaghan was a gift, so much to hate lol
Maybe will should have been the one to stay single Mr bower
Bower is unhinged. Why didn’t the reporter ask why Harry was expected to help William when he became King? Was Harry never expected to get married and have a family of his own? Btw, William should have done an interview for Earthshot when he was in Boston.
The tabs are yanking on Peggy’s chain – he’ll have to give them something big. He has nothing to give on the Sussex’s and not sure he has anything new on his father/Andrew. I have a feeling that he will start briefing against kHate and her family – about how they went rouge and worked with Jason to drive the Sussex’s out.
In the last few days we really are seeing the “tail wagging the dog.” 4Takes ordering Charles to put the Sussexes in their place and now Bower insisting William does an interview. I bet they’re wishing they’d listened to Harry now and stayed well away from these parasites.
Oh and yes I would love to see William do an interview. If only to see him squirm when the interviewer asks him about who had “concerns” about Archie’s skin colour. 😆
Willy is a pathetic, sneaky coward who insists rats like Jason do his dirty work for him so he won’t have the guts to do any sort of interview. He’s the heir and so he’ll always be protected by the Firm but his treatment of his own brother and SIL have left this Brit disgusted with him. It is enough for me to know just how badly he has behaved and no amount of palace protection can erase that. What a sad man he truly is.
Oh, please do! I would be delighted to watch an Andrew-esque debacle unfold, with William’s nonexistent charm struggle to produce believable lies.
So PH was happy for W&K and made nice comments on their marriage and on the births of their children. W&K couldn’t manage to say anything nice ever on H&M’s marriage or on the births of their children. But PH should stick around and be their third wheel forever because they are such wonderful people? And the support was only supposed to work one way?
William has given several interviews before with “friendly” journalists–and the two that popped into my head were totally disastrous for different reasons. There was the one after Prince George was born wherein he cried about African wildlife or something like that. And then there was the one he gave after catching all that “work shy” heat in the pre-Meghan days, and he came across as awkward and strange and furious. He’s just as bad as Andrew in front of the cameras.
Please? Pretty please?!
The last time Will sat for an interview was for the BBC and you could see the disgust on his face.
If William is truly this stupid, all I can say is “Prince Andrew gave an interview, remember how that worked for him?”
Bower is such a creaky dinosaur. Calling a woman a brazen hussy and an adventuress in 2022. Okaaay. NYT is becoming a dinosaur too. Embarrassing to quote a man who even uses the word adventuress.
This sounds more like a demand from the rota that William provide them with something to counter program the Sussexes.
He can certainly try and do a hastily scheduled sit down ahead of the Netflix drop, but even with a “friendly” interviewer, he will have to come up with an answer on the behaviour of his godmother to Ngozi Fulani. And whether or not KP has ever leaked information about Meghan. And, depending on what is in those last three episodes, the role that Jason Knauf ( who still has a role with earthshot) played in William’s household, and why he tried to testify against Meghan in her case against the Fail.
Please let the PR genius speak on record. Please! His arrogance, entitlement and rage would be on display in 4K for all the world to see. Please do it, William. You know he’s dying to.
I was hoping the H&M documentary would help mainstream the understanding in the United States of how the right wing media in the UK uses the royal family to its own rightwing agenda ends. However, so much of the coverage from major US outlets has been so … lazy. From a report on NPR on how no one in England likes Harry (wonder how they got that opinion?) to a heavy reliance on folks like this dude with at all putting their perspective in context. It’s a real missed opportunity to further the discussions of the issues raised in the doc.
Bower’s a disgrace, but this floored me: “Harry said that he would help William when he became king, and that he was willing to help him through his mental and emotional problems.”
So now they’re just saying out loud that William has unmanaged issues that would render him unable to serve as sovereign without depending on Harry. And to a major American media outlet, no less!
So, according to Bower, Harry should’ve remained single and Pegs-a-Lot’s creature forever, “helping” him rule?
There’s something wrong with William. Very wrong. It was Harry’s lifetime job to cover up Will’s incapacity. Issues this debilitating cannot stay hidden forever., not without Harry’s assistance.
A lot of journalists called out the times using this guy and in general, using royal reporters when they are an inherent part of the issue here. I think what Bowers is mad about is what could have been and what was presented. There was this so-called happy trio and they thought everyone’s role was set until a new very dynamic person came in. How could they expect things to stay the same? However he refuses to acknowledge the hostility toward the couple that shifted things. Also my impression was that the royals knew they were getting a huge boost from Meghan but the resentments were leaking out in the press coverage. Also how the Sussexes were doing things was making everyone else look irrelevant and old fashioned. I always thought they really wanted Harry to stay single well into his 40s and be this permanent 3rd wheel.
How can Tom Bower expect Pegs to give an interview when Harry isn’t around to help! There’s going to be a huge crisis when Chuck kicks the bucket & Harry’s not there to tell Pegs what to do, lol.