How many photos did the Sussexes take at Frogmore during the Jubbly?

In the new trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Volume 2, there are of course flashes of never-before-seen images. That’s actually been one of the most surprising things about the series, at least to me – of course we could surmise that the Sussexes were sitting on tons of private photos and private videos, and of course we figured that they would share some of that stuff with Netflix. But the sheer volume of personal photos is really staggering! Not just selfies they took during their courtship, but photos from the photographers who traveled them post-Sussexit, and photographers at home with them in Montecito and… Frogmore Cottage.
When the Sussexes returned to the UK for QEII’s Jubbly this year, that was the first and only time that Harry, Meghan and their two children were all in the UK. They were invited to attend the Jubbly by Queen Elizabeth. They celebrated Lili’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage too, and invited Misan Harriman to take photos. I believe that Harriman took lots of photos of the Sussexes while he was there, and those are some of the images used in the Netflix trailer. This has caused a lot of consternation in the British media, because how dare the Sussexes invite a photographer to… capture some images from Lili’s birthday? At Frogmore, which Harry & Meghan paid to lease and repaid the refurbishment costs?
Hilariously, people are also mad about the fact that the Sussexes organized a little party for Lili rather than attending any of those Jubbly concerts and parades. They’re STILL mad about the fact that Harry and Meghan didn’t parade the kids around like William and Kate did during the Jubbly. They’re still mad that the Sussexes got the hell out of there before the final Jubbly event was done and dusted.
Anyway, I wonder if one of the Misan Harriman images we see in the Netflix series will be a photo of Queen Elizabeth with Archie and Lili.
I doubt there will be any pictures of the Queen. The press is just upset that they didn’t get to take the pictures and they have no access to Harry and Meghan.
Agreed. On both points. I don’t think they’ll show any pictures with the queen either. Anyone knows how it works with the Wales kids and the birthday picture in the fail? We know that they always share a picture the night before the actual birthday and then the next day they are on the frontpages. Do the papers get a commission from the pictures or something?
They share the picture the night before because it’s being printed in the papers the next morning – typically we get the photos around when the digital issue is released. The papers don’t make any money on the photos, it’s one of the reasons Kate typically takes them herself – they’re always copyrighted to her or KP.
As @dynastysurf, because Kate takes the photos, the papers have to pay HER (or KP) to use them. They obviously get the publications a lot of clicks, so they get their money that way.
RF usually sends the birthday/holiday photos to papers a few days before the intended release with an embargo. It’s almost always leaked by someone early, but they try to prioritize printed papers.
I believe HM will release picts of QE2 with the great-grand children and rightly so, she was Harry’s Granny. The RF and the BM have no control over what they chose to do or not within their family. They NO longer work in the RF.
I think it will be the five of them in their Christmas card. Choke on that Salt Isle.
Didn’t the courtiers straight up forbid them from photographing the queen?
That was just a tabloid talking point.
Does the staff really have the power to tell senior royals what to do?
QE2 as Head of State and Church of England should overrule any forbidding of a courtier. Unless, of course, they want to admit that the monarch really doesn’t have any power. Forbidding a grandmother/great-grandmother having her picture taken with her grandchildren/great-grandchildren is absolutely ridiculous. I believe they know QE2 was more than happy to have photos taken with the all the Sussexes. The courtiers/BM are trying to set it up in a negative way with their silly excuses/false explanations/false narratives that the royal sources weren’t apparently royal sourcing to the BM at all times. lol I really enjoy these idiots saying they weren’t briefed by palace aides/sources when there are ALL of those videos out there with them arrogantly discussing their highly placed palace source or senior member of the royal household. Eejits.
I am so glad that Meg and Harry shared so many photos! It was a treat that I didn’t expect. I was/am super obsessed with Botswana/third date photos most right now. I look forward to seeing the Frogmore photos.
When the Sussex’s go silent again the British media are going to have such withdrawals. It’s going to be hilarious to see how they rehash all of the footage, interviews etc. from this documentary.
I am still amazed at the shittness of the late Queen. She really gave Haz and Megs a servants quarters house. She’d given actual palaces to her children and to Willy and Katy and for Harry and Meg a cottage that THEY fixed up with their own money. I just cannot get over this.
I really hope to see more angles of this cute kitchen.
This has bothered me too. They got a super ugly home that needed so much work. WHY?
Well, we know they wanted to be in Windsor away from Pegs and Bones. How many places were available there? There’s Adelaide, but they wouldn’t have been allowed to refurbish it (and from pics, it’s nothing to their taste at all). And there was Frogmore. If they didn’t want to go the same route as Pegs and try to kick anyone out, what other places were there? Also, did they have options elsewhere?
They could have had a place at KP but it required more extensive renovations than Frogmore and it wouldn’t have been ready before Archie was born. I think Frogmore being “cheaper,” due to be renovated anyway and being ready before Archie was born were all big selling points for it, but I do think Windsor was the biggest selling point.
Frogmore Cottage looks like a bunch of rooms attached together, even my kitchen looks bigger than that kitchen 🤢
Ok I may be mis-remembering but didn’t Harry say something/show a pic in the doc about how they were running around the grounds of Frogmore when secretly dating? I remember thinking “oh, maybe that’s why they selected Frogmore”—or does anyone else remember??
I agree that Frogmore Cottage was already being renovated (or scheduled) and would be ready before Archie was born was a big selling point as well as it being at Windsor. This started out as one home and was later divided into 5 apartments for staff. Making it one home again shouldn’t spark outrage. As far as the staff apartments go, they would have moved out because of the schedule renovation. I suspect they just stayed where they were while the renovations were being done. I agree that it seems that the servants’ quarters was a really bad optic. This is the brf, so what do I know.
@Susan, yes, I was thinking about that too, if that’s why they were ok with Frogmore. Pretty sure I also remember Harry said Meghan would arrive and come in through KP, and then later they’d go someplace, like drive out and walk around Frogmore, something like that.
Yes, the press will have withdrawal symptoms and then start making things up even more.
Sophie has actually had articles done about Bagshot Park with pix. Andrew, Fergie, Bea and Eugenie have put out photos taken at Windsor and at Royal Lodge. There have been photos from KP and video chats from Anmer and Sandringham. Was there outrage about any of those? Or is it only a problem when H&m do it with a house that was supposedly a wedding gift that they ended up paying for the use of?
I think the real problem is that the ratchets HAVENT been allowed into Frogmore Cottage for pics. The believe they were entitled to be let in, and to benefit financially from access to the Sussexes, all while trashing the hell out of them for the same time. When they see the pictures of the Sussexes, all the ratchets can do is weep at the thought of that sweet, sweet ad money flying away on wings. They are saying goodbye to their kid’s college tuitions, their second homes, their designer handbags, all the loot they could have bought from the proceeds of the massive global interest in the Sussexes. that’s what this is all about. Their inability to monetize the Sussexes.
People would freak out anyway – Meghan has a modern style, not a fussy one. BUT TRADITION!
Oh man, I can’t wait to see part two! These pictures are gorgeous. As for whether we will see pictures of Lilibet and the queen, my thought is that they would be saved for Harry’s book if they are going to be seen publicly.
A sound idea.
Yes, interesting.
If you look at the first picture Archie is wearing what looks like a smart little suit. I strongly suspect that they are just returning from seeing the Queen. If you look closer you will see that Meghan has kicked off her heels and is barefoot. What a lovely skirt!
I cannot believe that the Queen would deny these children a photo, she must have been delighted to see them both.
We shall see……the Sussex Xmas card will soon come out. I see that W&K are holding back on releasing theirs…lol!
Meghan’s dress has been identified as an Oscar de la Renta creation. It really is stunning.
One of the biggest WTFs in the coverage of this series is the reaction to the private photos.
They complained there were no photos of Will and Kate. They complained that the Sussexes seemed to have rehearsed their first dance at their wedding.
And they crowed over their luxury homes. Calling Frogmore cottage “cozy luxe”. Wtaf? It was the dammed servants quarters!
The biggest problem they likely have with these photos is that they are private and so out of their use unless they pay.
I was a broke-ass law student when I got married to another broke-ass law student, and I still paid for dance lessons for our first dance, LOL.
Dance lessons for couples before a wedding are very common, I don’t know which rock these people live under but they are outraged by the most ridiculous things. Meghans history shows years of dance lessons and we have all seen how Harry moves when he has been dancing on tours with people, did the truly expect them to look awkward on the dance floor together? 🤣😂
I’m pretty out of touch when it comes to modern wedding practices, but even I knew that couples frequently rehearse or even have quick lessons for the first dance. This is not a Sussex specific thing. I mean, everyone is staring at you at that moment.
Well we all know the other brother doesn’t rehearse anything. He even skipped out on rehearsal dinner? for his own wedding.
They’re not happy unless they’re not happy. That type of person is exhausting because everything you do is considered wrong. Even without the racist attacks it would be exhausting to hear that every.little.thing one does is the crime of the century according to the press.
There’s a pic of them going up a staircase and I’m thinking it’s at frogmore. You can see the corner of the ceiling and it looked rough. Like that place prob needed even more money spent on it for renovations TBH.
That’s what I thought too, that cottage can do with another million dollars poured into it SMDH. I here lies the problem why they don’t want them showing pictures of the shabby cottage.
I believe you @Rapunzel. I’m just in disbelief how much the RR’s want people to buy into the shite they’re selling. The RR’s/BM are stretchier than Strech Armstrong. They would complain if there were photos of W&K from the reception (if they were even there-they would be buzzkills to me). Though I’ve laughed quite a bit at Will’s dancing from their flop tour and his boy’s trip that involved dancing with other women.
They complained about H&M rehearsing their first dance. LOLZ for days. A quick google search brought up 5 different places in London that will help you with your first wedding dance. Of course, they rehearsed it. That’s what people do or have done already. Land of a 1000 Dances is an excellent choice for the first dance. It sets the tone for the reception.
FUN. I’m sure FUN goes against “protocol”. Now I want to see videos of them rehearsing. I’ll settle for the pure joy and laughs I feel watching the end of The Great Outdoors. Wish I would have thought of that song for our first wedding dance. I’ll have to find the tape to know if it was Come on Eileen, Mustang Sally, Mungo Jerry’s In the Summertime or Paradise by the Dashboard Lights. Stand By Me came after the fun songs. My MIL commented that the songs “I” picked were not exactly romantic (as if her son wasn’t part of the music choice). I said, “I know. Put that question to my Mom & Dad and if they have a problem with my choices”. Crickets. Anyhoo, enjoy. If you’re having a bad day – play this and dance as if no one is watching – even if you don’t have the right moves.
I love seeing these pics. It’s a nice glimpse of their family life and I don’t feel like its too intrusive. Again, it comes down to they want to choose what pictures of their children they release etc (which is something the Wales have always been able to do without much fuss.)
I fully believe the Sussexes were dressed to visit the Queen in those pics with the kids and in their kitchen. I bet they will release a picture of the Queen with their kids in Vol. 2. They should. She was their great-grandmother and seemed to communicate regularly with the Sussex clan.
Agree. The Sussexes have every right to share a picture of them & QE2’s great-childen if they choose to. There is zero “protocol” about that. In fact, Harry said in the Netflix docu series, rubbish about the protocol. He didn’t actually say rubbish. He lol’d at jest about the BM’s “protocol” bullshite.
They are probably being careful on provenance of the photos. People typically have to sign waivers to use their images or be filmed. Netflix would be smart about this. They’ll use photos of the royals in the public domain or bought from news agencies and then use photos from Harry and Megan that they (and whoever is in them) are fine with being used. The last thing they want to do is give others additional ammunition.
Archie is half meghans size in that picture. In just a few years he’s going to be towering over her!
One of my fave types of photos is tiny woman with their huge babies!
@Concen Fae, I agree with you on this. I remember pics of me with my daughter. She was a bigger baby. I was tiny (undertall (though 5’3″ isn’t that short)& small yet with curves). Now, she’s a good 5 inches taller and slender. I’m dying because one of my nieces, that is more under tall than me and quite tiny, had a 10 lb baby recently. Her husband isn’t even a big guy.
“How many photos…?” Apparently 1 was too many. Should the Sussexes release any photos of them/the kids with TQ, the BaRF (thanks to the person who coined this) and the RRs will lose their minds.
One major question being avoided is did C-Rex take any photos with the Sussex children… And if not, why not?? Another one is what’s happening with Prince Archie and Princess Lili’s titles?
Well I heard that Charles does not want to do anything controversial ahead of his coronation.
But the moment Chuckles da Turd is anointed and crowned, he’ll be scheming how to marginalize his mixed-race grandchildren without the world watching.
Good luck, Chuck.
A few months ago after the Cambridge had moved to Windsor we got our first picture of Harry and Meghan’s place. Quite shocking since that hasn’t happened before and it was practically front page news for the fail.
I’m glad they’re showing all these pictures because not it eliminates the “exclusives” for pics inside frogmore cottage or Archie or lili. It loses the value for paps and they’re less likely to be hounded. Similar to what Blake Lively did with her baby bump.
If they give up the lease on Frogmore, you know someone will be looking for exclusives on pix of it, so good for them to put some out.
Oh absolutely! They’ve done that with almost every hotel, Airbnb, house that Harry and Meghan have stayed at so I’m glad they did this on their terms.
What’s been fascinating is seeing inside frogmore. It’s literally just a cozy home but if you let the British media tell you it would be a grand palace. Helps squash that narrative completely now that we all can see it for ourselves
They include some pictures of the kids in the documentary but they don’t post too many photos or videos showing Archie and Lili head on. Even if we can see the front of Archie’s face, he’s often looking down and it’s partially obscured and that’s probably by design. There are a few of him where you can see him clearly but if you pay close attention, it’s usually from the back or his face is looking down. Even in last year’s Christmas card, he is looking down and you don’t get a clear view of his face. And I’m totally fine with that! It would be great to see Archie and Lili pics with the Queen but I’m not sure they would release those.
The RRs basically hyperventilated when their second Xmas card was a modified photo that looked like a painting. They couldn’t use/manipulate the photo like they did with their first Xmas card, where it was Archie looking directly into the camera. They photoshopped that photo in so many ways (“Look at how Meghan is in focus but Harry isn’t! Narcissism!” all fake of course), that they screwed the pooch and I don’t think the Sussexes are ever going to release a full on head shot EVER again.
And that’s what the RR so desperately want. I remember at the beginning of the Africa trip, the RRs were being nice. And one of them flat out said that if Harry came back after the trip to the UK and let the photogs take some photos of Archie, Harry and the paps would have such a great relationship. But then the lawsuit came out and by the end of the trip, it was obviously Harry wasn’t going to play ball.
It is quite possible that people in and around Archie’s school do not know who he is.
I want them to use a picture of their family with Queen E for their xmas card just so I can enjoy the meltdown
Dont worry, y’all. The pictures with betty and the Sussex babies (plus many of Harry’s other favorite pix of his wife and kids) will be in his book.
People who like Harry and Meghan worry about them, worry about the level of stress they’re under and how it effects their day to day, so it’s good to see the pictures, to see that they are managing to find Joy in their day to day.
If they could survive the hell they went through in the UK, it’s smoother sailing from here. At least she has her own passport, she’s not surrounded by vipers who smile in her face and slander her behind her back. There’s nothing the royal family can take away from them. The royals have done their worst.
And even if they are dumb enough to take their titles, or the kids titles, then the royals have the infamy of explaining the loss of titles to the world. Not only that, they will forever be known as the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which means people will be reminded that their titles were taken from them with every move they make. Can you imagine the BBC talking about the Former Prince Harry as he opens the Invictus Games?
Take the titles, and the Sussexes will loom over the royal family more largely than they do right now. The Sussexes will shadow everything the royals do outside the US: every tour, every appearance. A smart courtier would be telling them to cut their losses–they can’t afford to be the We Hate Meghan family. They’re poisoning their own well.
Did they even smile in her face?
The Royal Reporters are mad that they are losing out on the Exclusive on the Sussex’s kids picture. The Royal Reporters have been throwing a tantrum about not having access to Lilly and Archie they know their is huge money to be made . Harry and Meghan have successful cut them off at the kneecap so course they going to be complaining and throw fits and try their hardest to change the narratives screaming about privacy issues when in fact Meghan and Harry have never said one word about privacy .
I hope to see more photos of the interior of both Frogmore and the Montecito house. I used to love Megan’s design style during The Tig era and I always love real estate porn. I’ve always thought they bought the Montecito house because of the huge, gorgeous acreage it is on and I kind of wonder if that is part of the reason they ended up with Frogmore cottage. Like I know the RF hated Megan, but Frogmore seems pretty small compared to the palatial compounds of the other family members. Were there no palaces left, was it punishment, or did M&H want Frogmore?
I love that they have so many photos at Frogmore with the kids. I love that Misan was there to take them & share in their joy. I love that they’re happy and thriving and it shows.
I think they’re aware that those days are going to be few and far between at Frogmore. The kids likely aren’t going to be there much, and they probably wanted pictures of their whole family there for the kids to see in the future. I mean, besides the fact that it was a monumental birthday for their child.
I can imagine the rage of the tabloids thinking of their lost revenue when they see all these private photos. I can’t imagine that there are no photos of the Queen with her great grandchildren- but I expect they will be part of private Sussex family archives for a long, long time. It would feel exploitive to reveal them. I bet that picture of Archie in his little suit was a picture of them coming back to Frogmore after visiting the Queen. I amazed they even dressed Archie in a suit- and what other reason could there be for it? That might be the closest evidence of their visit with great-grandmother.
OMG, some of the derangers are even complaining about Meghan’s bare feet. They cannot stand to see her without shoes in her own home or outside her own home, because they don’t believe she’s worthy of living in a royal property.
Their racism is blatant.
Some people had a similar reaction when the Obamas released a photo of them watching the Women’s World Cup in the private quarters of the White House (to show support for the USWNT). Michelle was barefoot and some folks lost their minds over it.
I agree with you about the racism and not believing she’s worthy. I also think its because of the casual intimacy of the photo. She has her foot on Harry’s leg, we’ve seen two pics now of this pose so this is clearly something they do regularly – have cozy chats in the kitchen like this – they look happy etc.
She’s touching him, they’re close, they’re happy together…..these things are all very triggering for the racist….what? The derangers? the anti-sussex brigade? the british press? the trolls? all of the above?
Yep. All of the above!
That’s pretty cute: she has her foot on his knee.
Yeah, I think the P & P of Wales need to release a video of their own love story behind the scenes, of how close and affectionate with each other they are, and how much in love they are. That would be good viewing.
Oooooh, yes please! Let’s have more footage of Will and Kate slapping each other’s hands away when one goes in to hold hands … or flinch when one leans in for any reason … Let’s have William & Kate retell the story of their numerous breakups and how Will finally decided he had no other choice but Kate. Release all the Disney-cartoon songbirds and fire up the Burt Bacharach! It will be soooo romantic!
They can call it “Will & Kate: 2 four-letter words unite!”
Or “Will & Kate: Loathing, Actually.”
Yes, I was royally pissed when they were given that home. As soon as I read it belonged to the service staff I exactly knew what lens they viewed Meghan.
The Sussexes understand the power of images. Also, they both seem to have been into photography and in Meghan’s case capturing and sharing aspects about her life and interests long before they met each other. They understand they need to document a lot of their major milestones and they’re certainly not going to rely on the press or Rota to do it. A lot of people are uncomfortable with the small glimpses of intimacy and home life because they don’t want to see that they’re a normal couple.
Just seeing how normal and happy they are blows up the British media narratives of Harry being miserable homesick . Seeing how loving Meghan and Harry are as couple also humanize them in a lot way especially Meghan .
That picture with Harry carrying Lilli and Archie with Meghan heading to Frogmore is my favorite-a beautiful family of 4.