Wootton: King Charles’s courtiers want him to hit back on the Sussexes

Before Dan Wootton was screeching in weekly Daily Mail columns, he worked for the Sun, where he got a series of not-so-mysterious leaks from Kensington Palace. Wootton has connections to KP staffers, and Wootton was the one who first reported on the Sussexit in January 2020, among other stories he broke around that time about Meghan and Harry. It’s a joke for Wootton to now claim that Prince Harry is lying about how he and his wife were briefed against, considering Wootton used to be one of the KP’s favorite leak-recipients, and currently Wootton is still receiving a number of briefings and leaks. Interestingly enough, Wootton now seems to claim that he has an inside source in Buckingham Palace, and the source – possibly a high-level person on King Charles’s communications staff? – claims that there are disagreements within BP about how Charles should handle Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries. Some highlights:
Charles doesn’t realize the Sussex threat: How long is it going to take for King Charles III to realise the clear and present threat he and the British monarchy itself are facing from Harry and Meghan? That’s the question ricocheting around the corridors of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace as staff, still reeling from the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, try to get to grips with an unprecedented friendly fire attack by the monarch’s own son from his Montecito mansion.
Courtiers in chaos: I can reveal a growing gulf between some courtiers, who acknowledge the need to protect the British Royal Family from one of its own out for destruction, and the king himself, who maintains that, while he is deeply saddened by the intrafamily rift, he will not allow counter punches to be thrown against his own flesh and blood. Indeed, the King, somewhat naively, is said to still hope and believe a rapprochement with his son and daughter-in-law is possible before the coronation on Saturday, May 6. While such a position is sweet, I believe it underestimates where Harry and Meghan are at themselves.
The funeral red carpet: The red carpet was rolled out by Charles and the wider family in the wake of the late Queen’s death, only for the couple to press ahead with the Netflix hit piece and the release of Harry’s autobiography Spare, expected to be even more incendiary, early next year. The Sussexes have declared war and know there is no going back, no matter how hard Charles tries to open the pathway for communication.
Royal sources speaking to Wootton: A royal source told me: ‘The message from the king via his senior team continues to be that he is sad rather than angry and hopes that, in time, the issues can be resolved within the family. But that underestimates the mission Harry and Meghan are embarking on, which is about tearing down the institution of the monarchy. Many courtiers believe the king needs to allow the Palace to take a more aggressive response over the next month, with both part two of the Netflix series and the release of Spare, or the damage done, especially internationally, could be hard to counteract…. The time has come for a step-by-step analysis of why what virtually everything Harry and Meghan are saying completely misrepresents the help and support they were given from day one by the institution, but also the right they were given to make their own decisions.’
The Sussexes shouldn’t blame the courtiers: They also need to stop hiding behind unleashing their fury at the institution or so-called ‘men in grey suits’ who work for the most senior royals. Those senior courtiers are still answerable entirely to their principal members of the Royal Family, meaning all the major decisions had to have the sign off of either the Queen herself, Charles or William. My source added: ‘The idea that these courtiers were making decisions without the sign off from members of the Royal Family is for the birds.’
Wootton says the Sussexes’ claims are nonsense: When it comes to the media coverage, I was personally involved in the biggest stories of Harry and Meghan’s time in the Royal Family, from Tiaragate to Megxit. I will wait for Thursday’s episode before speaking out in full, but I can be clear that it’s nonsense to suggest the Royal Family was planting negative stories against the Sussexes. In fact, for many months they did their utmost – and largely succeeded – to keep a host of negative but true stories out of the newspapers, usually at the behest of Harry and Meghan.
It’s fascinating to watch Wootton apply pressure to the literal king to try to convince Charles to cut ties with the Sussexes. I would imagine that Wootton is, as always, working as an unofficial mouthpiece for Prince William, meaning there is a chasm between “how Charles wants to handle the Sussexes” versus “how William wants to handle the Sussexes.” In March 2021, KP went off on its own and launched the unhinged smear about Meghan’s bullying, and KP basically forced Buckingham Palace and QEII to go along with the clownery. I strongly suspect that William thinks he can do that again – go off and launch another massive, obvious, clownish campaign against Harry and Meghan, and William thinks he can force Charles to cosign it. I suspect William is right – he will get backing from Charles, because Charles is left with his village-idiot son who can’t problem-solve his way out of a paper bag.
Again – it will be ridiculous to watch Wootton lie about how the royals never “planted negative stories” with him. He was the one receiving all of those briefings. Incidentally, he was also the one who broke some of the “rural rival” Rose Hanbury story.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Dan Wootton is such a stooge.
Dan Wootten is such a splooge. 💦
There, fixed it for ya. 😉
Not only that but he has shown over and over again that he’s clearly acting on KP orders as the King ‘won’t listen’.
To be fair, this ‘hit piece’ against H&M is making Charles seem a reasonable person and Incandescent Rage Monster like the main issue for the BRF.
Eh, I’d say that if Stilliam continues to speak through these tabloids, Brits will get rid of the monarchy before he’s king. All this hatred against his own brother for nothing, I would so enjoy the karma.
This is exactly how I read his article, Alpinewitch, Dan presents the KP opinion and Williams in particular, who wants to fight back and continue the smears towards the Sussexes while Charles remains quite calm. After all Charles has survived the scandal with Diana and plays the long game..
C-Rex maintaining that he is sad might be the best cover for what he really feels–being secretly happy to see Burger King finally get his public comeuppance for the smear campaign against H&M. William has spent his whole life dodging royal work. In his younger days, he repeatedly threatened to walk away from it all. Cams and Chuck could be tired of his tantrums and now that they have ascended to the top roles, would they really care if William imploded? They can stay calm and carry on. Chuck and Cams are selfish; does anyone think they care what happens to the monarchy when they are gone? Let William become the people’s problem.
These people are THICK!! All that damn inbreeding. Charles need to grow a pair. DO they really think H is gonna play all his cards in a doc?
More important, the RR and RF is already providing enough material for a freaking sequel. Second, global journalists and SM accounts have picked up in the problem
Wooten is cozying up to Elon musk this morning, suggesting that he might unleash his data on the Sussex squad implying H&M are behind them. He is delusional
There is literally a video tape of a radio program with this man saying that the leaks/briefings were com from Kensington Palace! He is all over the place depending on who is paying him to say what.
I would laugh ’til I bust if the H&M docu uses the clip of wootwoot saying that H&M blame the media for negative articles about them but briefings are coming from the palaces.
Plus a few other clips of other rotarats saying the same thing.
What red carpet. They were treated badly with harry not allowed on the plane and not allowed to bring Meghan. Plus the awful behavior of Kate to Meghan
That’s the thing. They could have saved themselves the cost of the red carpet and just directed one or two smiles in Meghan’s direction.
and all the nonsense around the uniform. which got a lot of attention.
the media eats its own tail with some of these stories. how do they think no one will notice that they constantly contradict themselves?
At this point anything BP or KP releases will come across as retaliatory. They have placed themselves in a box of their own making. The global reach of NetFlix and the Sussexes will trump whatever they put out.
Digression: what really saddened me was to hear Harry say that when his mom died, he was left on his own. William was protected, Harry was not. Therefore, Harry’s trauma from his mother’s death had a strangle hold on him the entirety of his growing up years, until he was able to process her grief through therapy.
Harry said in the first esp that he had a lovely happy childhood and showed Charles in a lovely light, trick acting with a toddler Harry while William was pounding on de grand piano looking for attention to be on him.!!! I honestly don’t think they are going to say much more about Charles but William’s household, Jason and KP most definitely. William was blinded by jealousy and that has unfortunately has got him here, he should have put a stop to it earlier. As for his delusional wife well what can l say ??.
So what is Charles to do ??.
He can’t risk.going against Harry as he knows they have receipts but how is he going to shut the other brother up ??
I love the bit about the “funeral red carpet”, as if that whole thing was some sort of olive branch that should’ve prevented the Sussexes from going ahead with the documentary and Harry’s memoir. They’re basically admitting that, yeah, the way they were treated at the funeral and the attempts at humiliating them…that was apparently the family’s idea of magnanimity. That was them playing “nice”.
These f–king people.
They seem to be saying that the fact that they even invited Harry and Meghan to come to the funeral at all, or even informed them of the queen’s death was some kind of sweepingly kind gesture. Because otherwise, yeah, they didn’t do anything that was especially kind or nice, and in fact, pulled a lot of BS.
“ The idea that these courtiers were making decisions without the sign off from members of the Royal Family is for the birds.“
Uh, yeah. We know. That’s what makes this so vile. Your family members are the ones briefing the briefers. They are actively sabotaging you by lying about. And you know? Exaggerations are lies, distortions are lies. Even if the players or bare bones of a story are factual, the twists added and sensational spins make the whole thing false and the spreader of the fallacy a stone cold piece of sh*t.
This is the quote that stuck out for me, too. Courtiers throwing their bosses under the bus? Is Jason Knauf going to bite the hand that feeds him? You love to see it.
I can’t wait for all of them to turn on each other. I think the smartest thing the Sussexes could do is give just enough info that the palaces start briefing against each other, which will bring the whole thing crashing down.
He practically admits that every leak came with the direct approval from the royals… this is why Harry doesn’t have to say names…quotes like this one by wooton prove that every smear was sanctioned by the palace…
Right??? that sentence makes no sense in the broader context of the article, but makes sense in itself. No one is saying that the leaks came out of nowhere without the approval of the royals themselves. We KNOW the royals approved the leaks!
I don’t know that I buy that. Toadies like this usually don’t dare ask for direct permission, for fear of being told no. So they run around doing foul deeds, imagining that they are expressing the will of whoever they are currently sucking up to. The powerful person may in fact be loving what is going on, but may also be worried that if they step in to stop it, the vipers will turn on them. Or they may want the plausible deniability and someone to fire if there is blowback. Of course, there are actual nasty people with minions doing their bidding, but freelancing underlings is a thing.
Yes, I have worked for some deeply dysfunctional organizations and studied them as well.
Dan Whoten is a rabble rouser. The only thing Dan will accomplish is starting a fight between KP & CH. I guess Pegs is unmanageable.
Which he will then benefit from as he reports on it.
I love seeing what this is doing to Dan Wootton. He looks unhealthier by the day, and flails about in his own bile and rage like a fish on the floor. You can almost see his blood pressure going up on camera.
The BM is butt hurt, that they have no leaks from the Netflix series. Plus the only info they have about the Sussexes is when they announce it, the Wailes better bring out their children, because after Thursday the dogs are going to need a bone to chew on, until Jan 10.
What the Courtiers did to Diana can’t work now, and they know Harry will react, they have been poking him for 6 years.
Trying to make Tampon appear above the fray, when he is a petty, vindictive, jealous tool.
I read several posts which were worded the exact same way (bot style) that said that the Netflix accusations were going to traumatized the Cambridge’s kids🙄 and it should be them that the Sussex’s think about. I was disgusted, after everything they have done to destroy the Sussex family including their children how dare they try to guilt them about how their own actions and hate campaign will do to their own kids, they should have thought of that and behaved like decent adults. This hate campaign went after Meghan hardest whenever she was pregnant, they lost one child already due to it, this family is just evil. I hope that Prince Harry throws the doors open wide so everyone can see exactly how horrific they have been.
You are right about anything they do now will look like retaliation and there is alot more focus on them now.
That’s an interesting take. So nobody who has children can be called out for anything horrible they have done because the children will be affected? Shall we extend that to those who commit crimes also? Wait until the children are grown before arresting or calling out anyone?
Does he contradict himself saying nothing gets out without a sign-off from the royals but nothing negative was planted by the royals? OK – so – they signed off on the negative stories that didn’t come from them? Nice. Someone’s digging themselves a deeper hole…
When people are lying they often talk in circles to try to justify the lie.. they are better off remaining quiet at this point but they just can’t help themselves.
I love how he confirms that all the leaks have been sanctioned by the RF. And what does it mean that the RF spent some months fighting negative but true stories about H&M? They didn’t bother to fight the false stories? How did the BM get the stories in the first place. And why months when H&M were there for years? I guess it’s Wootton logoc.
If the likes of a bottom feeder like Wootton can whip the KING into taking aggressive action (WTF could that even be? Just more smears and accusations of betrayal and lies, right?), then the monarchy is well and truly done. It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion.
I would love it if that clip of Dan Wootton saying that the leaks were coming from the Palace was in the documentary. Plus I don’t believe that Charles is sad about the situation. He was willing participant and took control of the smear campaign against Harry and Meghan after the Queen died and in the lead up to the funeral.
Um, I’m not sure DW wants KC to attack H&M exactly? To me, the purpose of this article is to make KC look like a bigger person, which given KC’s behavior during the aftermath of QE2’s death doesn’t exactly jive. KC is saddened. He doesn’t want to retaliate though he’s being advised to do so. Yet, the whole uniform debacle, for instance, during the funeral seemingly must have been at KC’s direction.
Uh, is he admitting that Charles and Wills have signed off on the leaks and smears? Lol.
Either that or he is saying he made things up.
In other words, “we have nothing to counter H&M with but we will pretend it’s because KC won’t allow us to speak but here we are speaking”. There’s some circular logic here also: No leaks came from the palace but if they do leak the royal has to sign off on it and yet we have stories like tiaragate. So is he saying he makes things up because that’s what is left.
There’s a video circulating on Twitter of Dan Wooton admitting that the BRF briefs against the Sussexes.
William is England’s Kody Brown. Clarence House is never this quiet. And all tea being spilled leads to Kensington Palace. Charles is keeping his hands clean right now. This request for him to join the fight is coming from Kensington Palace. William and Kate are going to be in no other position then to turn on each other, if Kensington palace takes most of the blame. Thursday ahoy!
Penelope, I’m experiencing the same problem. I also have that issue in searches: The Guardian, for instance, has published a slew of articles of which 2 are super negative and the rest more neutral to positive. The negative articles show up first as well. And just about any tabloid or wingnut publication. So, not just social media.
Penelope’s comment disappeared?!!
that guardian “review” (which was really a whole page of crying about the assignment itself, poor sausage) was embarrassing. they’re usually way more reasonable.
So Wootton thinks it’s worse for H&M to talk about what a garbage dump the royal family is than for the royals to actually BE a garbage dump. Got it. That’s the implicit message in all these stories. Anything H&M say about them will be deeply damaging and imperil the monarchy. He admits they are, in fact, a garbage dump.
Lucky for Karen and Baldingham they will have another kate stunt to hide behind on the day this starts streaming which might delay there idiot staff from making to many moves this time. I suspect that the reason that Charles is even attending it is because william filled up with rage at having his boston vanity project over shadowed by his “very much not a racist” family. The fact that she manged to rope the King of england into her piano recital wont go without notice, and it might even give the sussex’s and maybe even Chuck space to stop the stupids over at KP at least until the new year!
The palaces problem is they fed the beast and now the beast demands more. The drama from all of this is making the media $$$ and they will make even more if the palace fights back and it keeps going.
The smartest move for the palace (if they won’t learn and apologize) is to ignore ignore ignore. But the media won’t have that – they want those clicks. So they are goading the RF into responding – probably by blackmailing them with their own dirty laundry.
I’d assume Will is getting pretty desperate.
And please, if they had anything worse (and actually true) on the Sussexes, it would have been released 18 times over already.
Logic and common sense…love it. ALL of this is driven by $$$. Kate in yet another glittery red dress will only drive so many clicks.
I’m assuming William wants Charles to go on the offensive. Charles is actually being smart about this. Putting it out there that he is “sad” is better than saying he absolutely hates Meghan and never wants to see her again. (cough William.)
and its important to note that Wootton likely got scoops like Sussexit BECAUSE he sat on the Rose Hanbury story. He did have an early article about it, I think his might have been the first one, but no one really picked up on it, and then I think he is also the one who had the article about Will and Rose taking long walks together or having dinner while Kate was away or something (parts that were then removed.) His other leaks, notably Sussexit, were in payment for that. and because he was actually paying someone.
Charles is playing a blinder and seemingly keeping his hands clean in public, but you can bet he is pulling strings in the background and winding up William to act as his flying Monkey (not that William needs the encouragement).
Charles is not going to respond – despite what the tabs want. He still has his scars from Diana, instead he will let H&M become Williams Diana.
“Senior courtiers are still answerable entirely to their principle members of the royal family, meaning all the major decisions had to have the sign off of either TQ herself, Charles, or William.”
Thanks for clearing that up Scrappy Dan. It’s just as we suspected.
Threats noted. Wow, C-Rex and merry band of unstable misfits suck. They and their minions actually think this is normal and acceptable behavior.
The RRs are evil for constant using words like “war and attacking the monarchy” as a veiled call to arms. It’s also to garner support for their unpopular king and to protect the monarchy. The RF’s evilness shouldn’t be underestimated. They are acting like the Sussexes are runaway slaves, which in US history, were destroyed, or subjected to even more physical and mental abuse/torture, as a deterrent to them and anyone else thinking of running. I currently don’t think it will ever get better and maybe the only way to protect themselves is for the Sussexes to burn it all down. As long as they hold any secrets, they will be perceived as threats to the monarchy and therefore the establishment.
The royal(s) want Harry to be respectful and loyal to them, meanwhile an unrepentant liar, can dictate how the King should punish his son whom he ” loves dearly”?
Where does Wooton get off?
But!!
Just recently, there’s the following:
The telegraph article state one opinion attached to a rewrite to a close relationship between the two brothers with ‘burnt’ photos that metaphorical indicate a relationship in ashes.
The dailybeast inferred a hatred for both Sussexes, but especially Meghan.
Then this tripe er rant written by Wooton, it is not the courtiers’ opinions: they are employees who do as instructed.
William is simply transparent with his gaslighting.
It must really be rough for him, being deprived of his supply, he can no longer call and rant, there is no longer any emotionally connection, Harry seems interested in the best welfare of his immediate family.
Harry and Meghan chose to be happy even if things are not perfect, maybe they realise that irrational idea of perfection.
So William is having a hard time projecting his stuff onto his brother who has to ‘kneel’, so he, William can be seen as tall?
If projection is not working, why not try gaslighting??
How is it going for William?
The newness of the titles are no longer?
Life not the same without the ‘supply’?
We know who needs whom…
Harry is not the needy one…