The Sussexes ‘are ready to move on’ after the Netflix docuseries: ‘this is the end’

One of the tricks the British media has tried to pull is to act as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “whining” about stuff that happened years ago, stuff which they should have “gotten over” by now. To which I say, the threats against them are still happening, and the palaces gleefully brief against them still, to this day. They have every right to tell their story in general, and especially because it’s still happening. They can talk their sh-t as far as I’m concerned. For every three hours of Netflix programming, we’re getting weeks of high drama from palace sources, briefings from royal insiders and wall-to-wall smears from royal experts. It’s also worth noting that up until now, Harry and Meghan have never sat down and said “these are the people who briefed against us, these are the people who didn’t care that I was suicidal, these people wanted to exile us to Africa.” I was thinking of all of this as I read through the Telegraph’s coverage about whether Harry and Meghan will “look forward” after this series.
The second tranche of the series, released on Thursday, is expected to cover the couple’s dramatic exit from royal life, their thwarted hopes of creating a hybrid, half-in, half-out model, and the negotiations that shaped the family’s crisis talks at Sandringham. As such, Buckingham Palace is braced for impact.
Aides who maintained a dignified silence last week, opting to rise above the fray, have reserved the right to hit back next week when their “weary sadness” could be replaced with anger.
The first three episodes generated a wealth of criticism on both sides of the Atlantic, with reviewers largely united in asking when the whining would end.
The Duke and Duchess, it noted, are clearly at the mercy of their paymasters. We should pity them, it suggests, as “even after breaking free of Buckingham Palace, they’re still someone’s subjects”.
However, those close to them insist that they set out to document their love story and that, regardless of anything else, viewers are given a front row seat as that story develops.
“People at least feel like they know them a little bit better or they understand why they’re so in love and why they’re so protective of one another,” one said. “They’ve proved it’s not a sham.”
A friend dismissed the negative reaction. “Some of the most beloved movies have the worst reviews,” they said.
The couple are said to feel relieved that after almost three years it is finally out there and that they made good on their commitment – having told their story as they promised to do. “This is the end,” one source said. “They are ready to move on.”
There is also the small matter of Harry’s memoir, Spare, which will bring a fresh onslaught when it is published on January 10. While the Netflix documentary spans the couple’s experiences of royal life over the six years they have been together, friends note that the Duke has had “38 years of not being able to share his story”. The book is expected to focus far more on his younger years and the trauma of his mother’s death.
“Once that’s out there, they’re said and done,” one source close to them insisted.
“Let’s see,” a palace aide said drily.
Spoiler: Aides did not maintain a dignified silence. They were, as always, briefing against the Sussexes and “fact-checking” the series and describing (in gory detail) how much Prince William “f–king hates Meghan.” “The Duke and Duchess, it noted, are clearly at the mercy of their paymasters” – this continues to be one of the most asinine talking points, right up there with “I thought they wanted privacy!!1!” Netflix is not dictating what the Sussexes say about anything, these are their own words and their story. They produced the show, and it’s being done under the Archewell banner. Anyway, I hope that there are more projects on the horizon exposing the Windsors. I hope at some point Prince Harry speaks or writes about the f–king bullsh-t his family put him through this year, especially when QEII died.
Reviewers were not largely united in points of view. That is a form of propaganda imo to make population believe it. Each day 20 articles in the dm came out criticizing the show
If it is the end the Sussexes sure as hell aren’t sending sources to the Telegraph to say that to them, that’s for sure.
Exactly.
I agree Harry has to talk about when the Queen died because that was part of the smear campaign.
Maybe he’ll wait until after Charles coronation. Probably it’ll be worst than when the queen died.
‘A friend dismissed the negative reaction. “Some of the most beloved movies have the worst reviews,” they said.’
With friends like that… You know they’re made up.
That quote definitely didn’t come from anyone close to Harry and Meghan.
The Telegraph just made it up along with the other “quotes”. That’s how they roll. No one close to H&M talks to The Telegraph about anything.
And my ears still hurt from all that “dignified silence” last week.
You have to hand it to The Telegraph, because they might be telling the truth. If the “aides” in question were not asked for their opinions, then yes, they have definitely maintained “a dignified silence.” Since no one is ever named, there’s a huge margin of ambiguity in the reporting. Who was asked about the first episodes? Did they respond? Who do they work for? What is their position to the royals? My hope is that a few of these servants are exposed come Thursday.
The Sussex’s sharing their side of the horror show they went through was always going to be it. Harry’s book comes out and I hope that Meghan writes a book too. But we all knew they were going to move on and do their good works through Archewell and Invictus. It’s the royal family and British family that won’t and can’t let go. Anything that Meg and Harry do The Fail and Scum post 5 articles per appearance.
For all for Piss Morgan’s bullshit “Oh my God! They are so boring” That old trash heap was up at midnight hitting refresh on Netflix to devour what Harry & Meg had to say.
Here we are talking so we can say we are maintaining a dignified silence.
🎯 exactly! There is zero self awareness about what they are putting out there. The entire article is ridiculous.
Yes I remember when they quoted a sussexsquad member as a friend of Harry and Meghan in one of the BM stories. Crazy righ!?! But this is how British journalism works.
Some of this sounds like it’s pulled from some of the podcasts I’ve been listening to about the first half of the docu series. These people are really trash.
I guess they have forgotten that Harry’s memoir comes out in less than a month.
Harry and Meghan have already been moving on. Archewell’s charitable work doesn’t have anything to do with the RF. Meghan’s podcast got a People’s Choice award, Harry’s working in Invictus and his other corporate projects. Just because tabloids don’t want to report on that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.
They’re not done: we NEED to hear from Guy Markle:
What did you think of Prince Harry when you first met him?
How did you break your legs?
When did Prince Harry tell you he was going to propose to Meghan? Or were you blindsided?
Is it true you made one of the Queen’s corgis cry at the Royal Lodge lunch?
There are still so many unanswered questions.
Excuse me…
It’s Guy of Sussex now.
🙂
The Sussexes have moved on. For historical records and for their children, they are sharing their experience in their own words re how they met, how they were treated as members of that institution. Who has not moved on and never will is that institution. Happy the Sussexes have documented their journey and happy Harry is writing his memoir. Their children and those of us who care about them now have their voices and words of their journey just as Harry’s mother left her voice and words for him and his brother.
I love that the days leading up to the episode where Harry talks about gaslighting from the British media are being spent by the British media trying to gaslight the public about what’s in the episodes.
Oddly I don’t recall them ever saying the issue they had with the palace was being expected to serve “subjects” especially given they are still in a life of service. Someone doth let slip how much the royal family hate being expected to serve the media (and possibly even the peasants who are in the end, the true subjects of an outdated kingdom?)
I think the talking points used to attack this have been either “it’s so boring!” Or “they are so whiny”.
The reviews have not all been negative, especially outside of the UK. And palace is afraid of what will come out this week.
many of the people claiming the Sussexes are just whinging are the same ones claiming that them walking away is an act of treason and that discussing why they walked and their lives is also treason (and, yes, using the word treason with some even suggesting they be tried for it)
I don’t give two figs what Peggy, Stern or anyone in the media thinks about this series right now. In time, it is simply going to be how H&M went on the record and what people will refer back to, same as the Panorama and other Di interviews w the Morton book. After all the muckraking and abuse, they deserve the opportunity to tell THEIR story whether people like it or not. Looking forward to Spare for the same reason, particularly that it is coming directly from H himself.
Totally agree JD. Diana said everything with her whole chest and people still try to twist her reality. Let their truth be out there on the record. When the photographers et al who all claim to “know Harry and what was going on” talk, Harry’s words will be right there for us to refer to.
Moving on is what they did by moving to a whole new country. I swear, people are so dumb. Moving on doesn’t mean you forget or never talk about the past.
I think the next volume is going to be a bumpy ride for the Windsors.
And in their dignified silence we’re going to keep hearing how Charles is not going to invite them to the coronation, or how only family is invited to the coronation so meghan should stay in montecito, how Charles is not going to give their titles to Archie and lili etc
It’s going to be interesting to see the path BP and KP choose
I really hope they can move on and stop talking about their time with the RF, they are young, good looking and smart and it’s a big world with lots of opportunities, would really like to see conversation around them change from all these royal stuff, it’s not relatable to most people and they may loose sympathizers in the long run. Wishing them all the best.
They hardly ever talk about their time in the family. Over the past two years, they’ve talked about mental health, vaccine equity, voting, empowering women, the environment, etc. The British media are the ones who keep talking about the Unroyals and how Harry should come back, there is no way back, titles should be stripped, William is incandescent, Kate never puts a foot wrong and is better than Meghan, etc. I wish people would pay more attention especially when they want to criticize.
Omg the Palace are running scared, and their trained media paps are spinning like a car tyre stuck in the snow. I find it laughably that they accuse Harry and Megan of whining when the only whines I here are from the Palace and their little poodles. Come on, anyone with half a brain can see what is happening. Harry is his OWN inside source as is Megan
They were the ones who went through hell within the Palace and the family. So come on, telegraph, mirror, Morgan and all you other so called “Royal experts”, let’s have the NAMES of these “people close to” or so called inside sources “, NO, didn’t think so because they don’t exist. It’s just a load of bull to fill inches of hate against Harry and Megan. Let’s not forget people, that at least 3 of these Royal experts, were caught in a sting, taking money to talk about the Ophra interviews when it hadn’t even been released, but they said they had watched it 😂😂😂so, so, so full of it