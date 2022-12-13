Mail: The Sussexes used photos from Meghan’s NYC baby shower & Philip’s funeral

I mentioned this several times yesterday on Twitter, but there was a palpable chill coming from the British media and the Windsors in the hours after Netflix dropped the trailer for Harry & Meghan Vol. 2. In it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak about “institutional gaslighting,” being “fed to the wolves” and, most significantly, Harry says this with his whole chest: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Harry has succeeded in scaring the sh-t out of an entire royal industrial complex. Currently, Peg and Kathy’s favorite journalists are sputtering and lying about how no one ever leaked anything, all while Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace stay as quiet as possible.
As such, what little coverage there is about the trailer is pretty bargain-basement stuff. The royal reporters are crying about an inconsistent closed-caption on the Netflix trailer, I sh-t you not. The Mail was left trying to source the latest images, and they’re apparently outraged that Harry uses a photo from Prince Philip’s funeral.
But the clear suggestion was that the second part – covering the couple’s wedding, their subsequent falling out with William and Kate and acrimonious departure from the Royal Family – would be far more brutal for Buckingham Palace. And it seems as if the gloves are well and truly coming off.
Meghan talks about being ‘fed to the wolves’ accompanied by a photograph of her being supposedly hounded by a bank of photographers. Except the picture was clearly taken when she flew by private jet to New York for a lavish baby shower when she was expecting her first child, Archie, accompanied by a team of taxpayer-funded police officers.
Even more inexplicably – and controversially – Harry is shown talking about how ‘they’ were happy to ‘lie to protect my brother’. As he says this, the trailer cuts to footage of Buckingham Palace followed by a second sequence of himself and William at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021.
This led one well-placed royal source to tell the Mail: ‘No-one is taking lessons in honesty from them.’
Sources also point out that official Royal Family accounts have at times been forced to shut down their own public comment forums due to online abuse from the so-called ‘Sussex squad’, the couple’s self-styled band of acerbic fans.
[From The Daily Mail]
I didn’t catch that the image was of Meghan in New York for her baby shower. I think that’s apt – KP was largely behind the briefing spree and outrage about Meghan’s New York baby shower, as everyone on Salt Island pretended to care deeply about the fact that Meghan has rich girlfriends who wanted to do something nice for her and get her away from being attacked 24-7 in England. I also think the photo of William and Harry at Philip’s funeral is apt, lest we forget the full month of coverage about how Kate was the Keen Linchpin “saving” the brothers’ relationship. Kate was downright gleeful that she could see Harry without Meghan around. The Middleton media was in overdrive.
Anyway, the “lessons in honesty” crack is as good as it gets from “royal sources.” They were frozen stiff for hours yesterday after the trailer dropped. My guess is that the clownshow at KP is organizing another oppo dump on Meghan, which will… literally just prove the Sussexes’ point.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and WENN.
The funeral was televised but it’s a problem if PH uses one still from it? Talk about reaching. I don’t know about shutting down SM comments because of the vitriol against the RF but they certainly never closed down comments when they wished H or M happy BD and there were nasty comments.
I was going to point out that when the Sussexes were still using the KP Instagram handle, they never closed comments on their posts despite the nasty comments.
I think only clarence house has closed comments and that was around Season 4 of the Crown bc of all the pro-Diana comments. It wasn’t about Meghan.
I’ve certainly never noticed KP closing down IG comments or even deleting the racist awful ones and I went through a phase where I used to call out the racist comments in their own IG lol.
These fools are always proving Harry and Meghan’s point. They always tell on themselves and show their racist hand.
Wait, these fools are whinging about this harmless docuseries. LOL, wait for Spare, LOL. They’re gonna sheet ostrich eggs 🥚
That’s like people reading the foreword of a book and writing their review based on that. It’s disingenuous, lazy, yellow journalism and much of the British media as a whole, not just the Royal Rota, is nothing but propagandists. To be fair, American media has been devolving in that direction as well for the past thirty years.
MEGHAN AND HARRY ARE A BEAUTIFUL COUPLE 🥂HATERS DON’T LIKE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE 🤢
This documentary is bringing out some interesting opinions in my circle. We’ve never discussed the BRF because it’s a gossip topic but not one we spend time on during dinner. However, it’s interesting how some women just HATE Meghan. Now, I’m not a superfan. I like them, I think they were the best thing to happen to that family in decades and were treated horribly by everyone. I like following their projects and I do love her fashion but I wasn’t blown away by the podcast or – frankly – the first three episodes. It was cute but I’m hoping for more inside baseball during the next 3. But man, some women in my circle … there’s not just a dislike (which is fine, not everyone will love you when you’re a public figure) but there is some serious anger directed at the woman and it’s honestly worrying. When you ask what she’s done … not much? It’s the talking points we’ve heard before. But that doesn’t warrant this anger.
There are women who hate any woman who’s beautiful. And there are women who hate any woman who’s romantically involved with a male celebrity. The wives of the Supernatural stars had to stop going to cons because of how many death threats they were getting from female fans. Add race to the mix and — kaboom.
Do you want to stay in a circle like that?
What’s bad is that fans on dm raised the wails to superheroes and William would never possibly do this or that.
It says more about you and the circle you hang around. I’m glad I hang out with intelligent people who don’t regurgitate the talking points of the tabloids.
Sometimes I think some of you make this stuff to have a go at Meghan. I am glad I hang out and work with level-headed people. When the royals do come up, most people will say something along the line of “at least those two saw the writing on the wall and got the hell out.
It’s one work friend/colleague and one friend. They’re not in the same circle. And I’m not going to ditch them just because they’ve been bombarded with bad tabloid stories. Not everyone digs deep and not everyone knows the ins and out of the BRF. The colleague certainly has some questionable views re women in general, she’s quite a bit older than I am. Looks were always her currency and now, in her fifties, that’s gone. She’s not dealing well and I suspect that’s part of it.
@lululuulbrown: Wow, thanks. Good for you for only hanging out with intelligent people who would never fall prey to tabloid propaganda. You can be so proud of that and obviously are. I didn’t make up anything.
I was just thinking about j&j’s wives yesterday. I checked out their IGs for some reason a few months ago. And Omg I found this absolutely insane pocket of fans. I was embarrassed to be a supernatural fan because I was like – is this well known? Is this what the regular fan is like?!? I had never seen something so deeply insane and I’ve been watching the Sussexes be abused for years. But now I know – there are people out there who are this disturbed and many many more who do the same sort of insane kind of hating as those supposed supernatural fans.
I kind of can’t believe that j&j kept going to cons and sharing stories about their families.
yes. the strategy to paint Meghan as a narcissist gold digger social climber who is evil and hell bent on destroying the royal family has certainly worked, hasn’t it?
it’s insidious bc I am guessing your friends are hanging out on the Daily Fail website on the regular. that means it is coming from all corners, seeping into the public consciousness to sway opinion from so many different types of posters and media that the average person can’t determine that it’s a false narrative. I would DIE if we find out some of the former Cambridge analytica team have been working on the anti-Meghan digital propaganda spree bc this shit is sophisticated.
but the question remains: WHY? why set out to destroy her when it burns your own palace down in the process? it’s got to be more than racism (tho that alone as a why is truly disgusting). wow.
Agreed. Having a deep hatred for someone you have never met is not normal. It’s more than just a hatred for Meghan, it’s racism.
I’m German and so are they, nobody here reads the DM. We have our own questionable rags and they’ve been spewing some of the same crap for years.
they are brainwashed
I don’t understand why the palace(s) didn’t say – of course we are going to watch it. We miss Harry & Meghan and welcome the opportunity to see where they are coming from. We will refrain from comment until the series is over.
Its non committal, not incandescent, not degrading QE11. All of these courtier comments and friends of Will are just fanning the flames. Haven’t counted but there must have been a hundred plus stories. Pages and pages of coverage.
I think its a two-fold issue, one you don’t have to of course be in love with any celebrity but you should ask yourself why you have visceral hatred of someone that you have never met( and I’m excluding obvious cases like serial killers, etc.). I think for a lot of women its shining a light on their internalized misogyny and for some their unconscious bias and maybe racism. People who generally think of themselves as good and fair people, don’t like to be presented with the realization that they have those traits. It is what it is though, and we are who we are socialized to be unless we do the work. It’s the good/bad dichotomy like Robin DiAngelo said, racists and misogynists’ are bad people, I’m not a bad person so I don’t like her for xyz reason that I can’t articulate but it’s definitely not those two reasons.
Dislike is one thing but actual Meghan hatred is a sign of some unhinged propaganda stuff at work. Have had personal experience on that topic and shut it down so hard that the person’s teeth couldn’t clack open again
I know what you mean. No one just shrugs and says “meh, she’s not my cup of tea.”
People who don’t like her seem to LOATHE her and its really scary sometimes. And it just shows the reach the tabloid media has, bc if you push back the answers almost always circle back to things like “they wanted privacy” or some other lie pushed by the tabloids that has since been accepted as fact.
I got a dismissive “You have to have a certain kind of personality to become an actress in the first place. Don’t tell me she didn’t want it.” What the hell do you even say to that? I told her nobody wants death threats and racist attacks and even the most famewh*re-y influencer deserves security and basic human decency. It’s like you’re talking to a wall when a beautiful successful woman says “This isn’t okay and I’m not taking it.” We ended the discussion with me asking where the lack of empathy comes from and getting a “Well if you want to call me devoid of empathy, I guess I have to accept that.” REALLY? You’re okay with that just so you can keep shitting on her?
It’s absolutely baffling. But it reminds me of certain fandoms I left literally decades ago.
I have a friend who is very progressive and currently lives in the USA. She and her husband lived in London for years and she has some very specific feelings about how Meghan “knew what she was getting into…”. It was a fascinating discussion I had with her at dinner last month because I felt she would totally be on M+He’s side.
I do not understand the vitriol Meghan (specifically) inspires. She seems lovely to me both inside and out.
I’m going to be honest, while respectful I hope. I’ve found your comments consistently concern trolling esque. You’re very defensive of the British government and establishment, over and over.
So I believe you do hang in circles where women hate Meghan. And I think you might want to examine that.
Personally I’m not a SS or Stan, but I paid attention from afar during their wedding and noticed that when I said I loved her dress, a lot of white women reacted viscerally to my comment. None of those women are friends of mine. Or in my circles. I’m lucky not to have circles like that. But since they left and Covid, I started paying attention and it broke my heart to see the hate over nothing.
So that’s it, I honestly have questioned your comments since I first noticed them. There’s always a concern about M and H being brought in. Concern about being overexposed. Concern concern concern. If this is genuine, and it doesn’t feel that way at this point because it’s so consistent, I honestly think you might want to examine your internal biases. I do mean that kindly, not as an attack. We all have them. It’s okay. What’s not okay is to not examine them.
This could be a good moment to ask yourself really what all of the concern is about. You don’t even know them, so this level of concern about their choices, concern that’s they’re “overexposed” and now concern about your circles hating her is telling a story.
I sincerely hope I haven’t stepped over a line, apologies to Kaiser and Celebitchy if I have. But this keeps happening with same commenter and it’s an established pattern now.
I’ve been noticing similar patterns and new commenters I’ve never seen – I’ve been reading cb silly since like 2008 – and I rarely comment since my comments never get posted. But like the hug article? That was mind blowing. Just the amount of people who were blaming her and Harry for other peoples behavior was staggering. So yes. I’ve noticed as well. It’s been happening more and more.
@Moxylady thanks, glad I’m not alone. I missed the hug article I’ve been traveling for work and discombobulated time wise.
I noticed this stuff pick up around when Harry went back for his grandfathers funeral and every time they are in the news, it’s the same. Concern about her podcasts, concern about their documentary, concern concern concern that mirrors the DM talking points.
if the person isn’t invested, why would they still be commenting on every big moment to express concern. If they don’t like h and M, fine! But it’s weird to consistently track down articles about their big achievements to express why it might be bad for them to have this good achievement.
You’re not alone and I agree it’s really difficult to make sure you aren’t the one that is just unwilling to hear good faith criticism because its someone you like. However, there is a persistent drumbeat among some commenters that feels like that friend you have that is constantly second guessing you and asking if you are “really sure” this is a good idea and have very muted praise for you when it is. I really do think its because a lot of people that think themselves progressive, liberal, etc, whatever are having a very hard time coming to terms with why they question so much of Meghan because they don’t like what they are finding out about their own biases.
@Emmi has been posting here for a while, I don’t think she’s a troll or anything. She’s not a ride or die H&M stan and I think that’s fine, we need to accept that not everyone on this site is part of the Sussex Squad and that we ALL have different biases and perspectives here. In this post Emmi literally says that she finds the hate aimed at Meghan genuinely worrying.
I do think there are other posters who are much more “concerned” about the Sussexes where it seems to come from a place of trolling and not genuine concern.
Back in the day, it was always surprising to see who popped out with the Diana hate. My former father in law stopped being an Elton John fan, because he rewrote Candle in the Wind to be about “that whore Diana.” Explained a lot. He was also a huge Marilyn Monroe fan and saw it as an insult to her memory.
Also, I think people miss that for too many people, racism is a positive thing. Meaning that they believe that you are a better person for being willing to correctly recognize the proper hierarchy of the world. They are also incredibly judgmental about other white people, especially women.
Disney also has a lot to answer for. The Princess Industrial Complex fvcked with a lot of women’s minds.
This all just reeks of them trying to prove the “ Meghan was wearing a wire and secretly filming Philips corpse/ queens corpse/ Kate’s coatdress collection/ Williams rose gardening “ narrative they’ve been pushing non stop…
But Meghan wasn’t at Phil’s funeral.
It was interesting to see that the DM didn’t put Harry and Meghan on today’s front page. They never miss an opportunity to do that so there’s definitely a chill. The well placed source sounds like a royal reporter rather than a courtier.
Also, the Today show here in the US haven’t talked about the new trailer. That’s odd because they talk about the Sussex’s often. Especially this docu series. It’s interesting
The US morning shows have just as much to be concerned about it my opinion. They frequently platformed these “experts” when they were working royals and basically let them regurgitate talking points without any pushback. Not that I am expecting Bernstein and Woodward style research in between puppy bowls, but it’s not a great look for them either.
Maybe because the Today show and other morning shows in America got called how for having Meghan and Harry’s tormentor on the show to discuss them.
Well, there were too many receipts on Twitter last night of the same Daily fail journalists bragging about being briefed by KP and Clarence House through the years. Someone put it in chronological order, from Emily A, Dan Wooton, Piers Morgan, Sarah Vine, Richard Eden, Robert Jobson, Valentine Low, Tom Bower, Richard Kay, Max Foster Roya Nikkah, etc.
Then they put the articles next to the same fools saying they were not being briefed.
Here comes Omid S. With his Yahoo article giving us a play-by-play on how the palaces were briefing.
Daily fail started pulling down H&M articles last night, and trust Sussexsquad called them out.
so they were told to hold off for a few days so it doesn’t look like they’ve been actively attacking Meghan (and Harry) for the past 5 years. That seems like a winning strategy KP.
These troglodytes in palaces and the britshidtmedia must think it’s readers are a bunch of dumbfkcs……which of course they are.
Like, hv they never seen a trailer? Do the images and voiceover hv to align? No, they effing don’t.
What a pathetic example of small-island mentality.
It’s really mind blowing that KP doesn’t try a different tactic. Like they keep oppo dumping and the Sussexes keep pulling receipts. Meanwhile their tours get less and less coverage and excitement. But somehow they don’t seem to understand it makes sense to switch gears.
Kate posing for fashion photos to me were downright creepy. Her fans praised her fashion style. She blatantly posed at a funeral
I hear the theme from Dynasty every time I see that photo. Looking so like Alexis Carrington Colby. Kate’s atrocious.
They do not know Harry. William does not know Harry.
If they are so shocked by the way this documentary is going they never knew Prince Harry.
They can blame Meghan all they want. This is Harry. The Oprah interview was a warning shot. They persisted:
The reaction to Lili’s name was so disgusting. But worst yet…the briefing that went on after the queen’s death. They were not even decent enough to pause and let it be about the queen they had to focus on Harry and Meghan.
I am really sorry it had to come to this. Not absolving him of his involvement but Charles needed to rein in Prince William and the Middletons.
Guess he thought that he would benefit in the long run.
Wow….
Charles should have reined William in ages ago. He should give the wails a full plate of work
Why is there always someone coming into the comments claiming they found a friend who “hates” Meghan. Okay cool cause I found out my family love Meghan and Harry recently after I gifted my nephew the bench.
I had never talked to them about H&M and was pleasantly surprised that they even cared. My mom recognized something off in the coverage and they’ve been supporting them since. I just reminded them not to click on any Murdock media or British tabloids.
William is gonna have to pay up with the agreements he’s made especially with the daily mail. I just really believe he’s gonna be exposed soon. Too many people know and somethings gonna pop off. I don’t think it will be from Harry directly but I just know there’s a journalist out there ready to break a big story.
It’s crazy that it’s taken this long for the BRF and BM to get the message from the Sussexes to leave them in peace. But of course, they won’t. They’re rearming themselves to attack their victims. Now the talk is for Buckingham Palace to release the bullying report about Meghan after the documentary ends.
There was never a report to begin with. It was a review of HR practices so there is nothing to “release.” I need people to stop falling for this sht everytime. You’re just doing the British Medias job for them.
They bring this up everything the Sussexes do something new…they did the same for archetypes right before it came out.
Imagine if the bullying allegations end up in Court. Do you think H&M’s lawyers are not going to track down employees who have actually been bullied by the other royals???? Can’t wait.
@CrazyHeCallsMe If (and it’s a bliddy big IF) they release that report it will be so heavily redacted it will be as much use as a chocolate teapot. We’ve already heard that William shouts at staff but, it’s ok because he apologises! I think the “threat” of releasing the report has come from yet another unnamed “source.” The palace wouldn’t let Meghan’s lawyers have a glimpse of the report when it was completed so, I very much doubt the documentary has done anything to change their minds.
The fact that they bring up the comment sections in the Royals social media is sickening to me. If they had bothered to clean up the comments or moderated them at all no one from the Sussex Squad would have responded to anything they post. The comment sections under some of Kensington Palace accounts are some of the most toxic hatefilled racist things I have read on any social media ever. Even now it is all still there.
The British tabloids have not gone more than two days without writing trash about the Sussex’s since they left, even during the pandemic when they were never seen. This is all a KP, CH, BP, rota, courtier made hate campaign. The Sussex’s gave them every opportunity to back off and they have only escalated the hate targeting them, especially targeting Meghan and the children, I hope Prince Harry goes “scorched earth” on them all. No one should have to live like this.
The gaslighting is off the charts. The daily mail literally wrote artcles about the hate comments. It was reported across the world because they had to creste new rules around social media to “protect Meghan”. Lie lie lies!
Truly this family is from the pits of hell!! Absolute filth!
What I hate/love the most about the Sussexes is that they’ll just be NICE! Ugh lol
I don’t think Harry will go scorched earth on Thursday or even with his book. They’ll continue to be diplomatic like they’ve always been. I think they can both be too glass half full when in reality this is a completely different beast we’re dealing with.
I do have to add that to be fair we know a fraction of what their life is like. They know what to do that is best for them and their mental health! I just get to be a fan.
I just wish the hate industry around Meghan especially would stop!
The fail printed 65 items (better know as articles in a proper media platform) in 24 hours.
Its hard copy had 18 pages of the Sussexes.
The volume, range and negativity are usually reserved for child abusers and serial killers.
This is a one-stop shopping for haters, it is proof why the Sussexes need proper security.
Their security should be sent directly to the fail, they can always do a write-off come tax time.
They get more tax credits for serving well, by providing a distraction as the country is being pauperized by asset stripping.