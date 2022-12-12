New Netflix ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer: ‘To see this institutional gaslighting’

I CANNOT WAIT!!! The long-awaited “truth bombs” are coming, y’all. Prince Harry is ready. He’s been ready to call out his trash family. Ahead of the last three episodes of Harry & Meghan coming out on Thursday, Netflix has released another trailer. It’s badass.
“You’re on the Freedom Flight” with that cheeky smile. Harry knew. He pulled it off. He escaped, he got his wife and son out of there and they survived. “To see this institutional gaslighting” THAT’S MY KING!!! “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” AN IMPORTANT DISTINCTION, MEGHAN, THANK YOU. Christopher Bouzy coming in and talking about what was happening online, and the recruitment of bots, trolls and liars… that’s going to be fascinating.
“They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” And then Tyler Perry!! Yes!! OMG, this is going to be amazing.
Meanwhile, people are still crying about how the Sussexes excluded photos of William and Kate from their 2018 wedding in the Netflix series. The only thing I’ll say about that is that I hope Meghan says something about how Kate was a C-U-Next-Tuesday to her around the wedding, and how Kate wore white to the wedding.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix.
I’m crying!! My heart feels so sore for what they had to go through.
I can only hope they drop the rose bush bomb.
I don’t think they will. They won’t consider that part of their story to tell. They might say it was KP feeding them to the wolves to protect themselves, but I don’t think they’d go further and say what they were protecting themselves from.
It sounds as though they are not going to go after William and family directly. “They” is probably the courtiers/ people running the day-to-day operations of the royals and/ or possibly certain members of the RR. Perhaps even indirectly, the royals will have a major image problem after this because who will have given “they” the go-ahead to act and keep acting as “they” did?
Yeah, I seriously doubt they’re going to say anything about Rose. Harry will likely have a more generalized commentary on how his brother was shielded versus himself.
I don’t think they will. And I think what the press is hiding about Will is SO MUCH WORSE than some affair. I mean, besides that he tried to drive his sister-in-law to suicide. Imo, there’s something very serious going on here that has nothing to do with pegging.
I don’t think they are hiding anything major other than he’s constitutionally lazy, but that’s a huge problem itself. He’s not the President, he’s someone who is expected to be on the throne for 35-40 years. If he has always had people taking exams for him at St. Andrews, fudging flying time in the RAF for him, fudging numbers of engagements, that is not going to be something they can hide in 10 years with a “slimmed down monarchy”. Who is going to pick up the slack when Charles, Camilla, Anne, and the cousins are gone (probably sooner rather than later)? George is going to be expected to pickup the slack I’m sure for his lazy parents.
Some rota dude said the truth about William would make people’s eyes bleed. “He’s lazy” wouldn’t do that.
Emily, I saw rumors he has another child from the affairs, so maybe that’s it? That’s bigger than just an affair. Or perhaps it’s 10 affairs; that’s worse than 🌹 which isn’t even a secret in the aristo circles. But maybe it’s also just all of the things that were covered up every single time Harry was fed (not thrown) to the papers, going back to when they were children.
I’ve also seen people speculating (maybe here?) that he has a TBI from being hit in the head with the polo mallet as a kid and that’s why his behavior is always described as so raging.
Emily – wow, I just saw your other comment about making our eyes bleed. So maybe nothing I wrote it is because none of that would make our eyes bleed. Holy cow, that’s intriguing. Hopefully by Harry lifting a tiny corner of the lid off, the RRs will take that and rip the rest open. You know they need another moneymaker now that Meghan is gone and fighting back against them. Hopefully it’s finally time to tell the truth about William.
@Emily_C I never saw that, only the guy that said he wished that they could talk about William openly one day. I’m sure if they did say that they deleted it now, but by chance do you remember who it was?
Hint: It alleged that at least Uncle Andi, wait for the girls to hit their teens. It alleged that Titty Willy Limp has a seed, planted in the garden total 4. This seed is hidden from all eyes. It alleged that he also like the boys younger than 12. Ask no? here, Rupert M will ruin your day.
@SussexWatcher My most benign theory is that the guy on Twitter who said Will likes “dogging” (I think that’s what it was called?) was correct. Public orgies, basically. But of course it was just that one guy on Twitter, there’s no proof.
@dee Unfortunately not. It wasn’t Dan Wooten or Piers Morgan. I don’t think it was Valentine Low either. It was on Twitter. Possibly Peter Hunt?
@Tmas If it is pedophilia they are covering up, the RF and the RR will deserve a total downfall. That’s disgusting.
Whatever it is, Rose, an extra kid, Kate being shoved off to Adelaide, Burger King cannot stand to have any kind of negative spotlight pointed his way. H&M don’t have to say much, some of those rota are bursting at the seams to spill what they know. In reporting on the contents of the Netflix series, they might risk blowing the injunction for the public interest angle. Or will they just double down on protecting the heir? I feel it could go either way.
I think so too. I mean, affairs with consenting adults or even having love children do not agree with the family man image, but are otherwise not a really big drama.
As long as it belongs to the private space and everyone taiking part is a consenting adult, it should not be a topic for public discussion.
At least in my eyes, CIII isn’t problematic because he had an afair or the tampon tape, but for gaslighting Diana in public, throwing his son under the bus and accepting bags of cash.
I think there must be something far worse than just a consenting affair, otherwise they would not be so scared.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there are worse stories on William that are kept under wraps (for now), but I just don’t think it’s secret affairs or even a secret family. Stuff like that would have been damaging 30 years ago but wouldn’t bat an eye today.
I don’t think affairs would make a dent but an illegitimate child ABSOLUTELY would. Ironically it would be less scandalous 200 years ago but today? Yeah, there would be an issue. Completely effs up the line of succession. And the way he called in his lawyers for human rights abuses makes me think the person he wants to protect isn’t in the royal family proper.
If I had to guess I would say a love child and an even worse pay-for-access scheme than Charles. And charity embezzling.
I think William having a child with another woman would be a HUGE scandal, especially if the child was conceived at any point after 2010. some of us know that William cheats on Kate, but a lot of people don’t think he does so having proof of that, in the form of a child, would be a HUGE problem for William.
@C and yes I agree it would eff up the line of succession. It’s easy to say “well only legitimate children are in the line” but even thats going to be perceived very differently in 2022.
Do I think that’s it? Not necessarily, bc while I think it would be problematic, that doesn’t make my eyes bleed, you know? I think there’s something more.
An illegitimate child wouldn’t affect the line of succession. Only those born in legal wedlock are eligible, similar to Monaco. That’s why Prince Albert has children older than the heir and nobody has objected there.
Love child, embezzlement, lying about his “jobs” the past 20 years maybe abuse? They keep talking about all his rage. It makes me wonder.
I think these things on their own wouldn’t be bad, but if it were all of them? Awful, awful person and it would destroy him.
Albert is a completely different situation. His illegitimate kids were born and everyone knew about them before he got married. Same with Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son. After twenty years of being together and a “fairy tale” marriage and all the cooing about “Diana’s grandkids” with William and Kate, for another kid to pop up? It would be completely disastrous.
There’s so many things one could come up with for an entitled aristocratic man who barely works. How does he spend his time. Youngish rich man protected by the press. The list of possibilities could go on and on and an affair could be the least of it.
I think it’s big and maybe shady (like foundation money) but I don’t think it’s something morally abhorrent like pedophilia or something. At least I hope the Sussexes wouldn’t play coy with something like that. If you honestly knew and didn’t do anything….that’d be bad. So I think it’s something that would shake public confidence in William as a king but not something incredibly vile.
It’s definitely worse than an affair. The Royal Foundation has been mismanaged for years with funds not being properly allocated to charities. And I fully believe Willie is compromised, probably Charles as well.
There’s the rumor that one of William’s affairs is with a Russian lawyer. Putin loves the Honeypot scheme. Get someone as fundamentally stupid as William, who believes his royal blood and standing makes him the smartest dude in the room, involved with a Russian spy and it’s a recipe for disaster. The heir to the UK throne is a Russian stooge, who’s revealed a lot while in bed.
An illegitimate child could cause a scandal but it wouldn’t affect the line of succession unless PW was secretly married to the mother. There are laws covering the issue.
@equality just because there are laws doesn’t mean it wouldn’t raise a good deal of questions about whether those laws should be in place. that would be the issue I think. The notion of legitimacy is just kind of gross in 2022. I don’t think there’s any way George isn’t king, I’m not saying that. But I think it would shake things up a bit.
I would believe a child could cause major problems. Legally illegitimate kids are not in the line of succession, but it would raise the public debate of why not? There would be doubt hanging over his so-called “legitimate” kids, and the law could change in the future. The one thing that makes me think this is possible is William’s super-injunction. An affair, or even more than one, wouldn’t justify a super-injunction, would it? But if a minor was involved, that might.
I do think there is a lot of shady financial dealings in the family. I’ve said for years the family will continue to protect Andrew to keep people from snooping into family finances. We know they receive cases full of cash from Russian oligarchs and Osama bin Laden’s family members. We know William spent 12 million pounds of earthshot money just to give away 5 million. We know they have commercial ventures selling honey, lavender, soap, etc. There is probably a lot of shady sh!t happening with their finances.
Whatever it is that will “make our eyes bleed” like was stated in a clip from a rota talk show awhile ago has got to be much worse than anything that has been allowed to be reported on that other royals have done or gotten away with. Think about who these people surround themselves with. The Brit’s turn a blind eye to almost everything they do (affairs, illegitimate children, money laundering, rape of a trafficked minor and racism) it has to be more horrific than any of those at least to them.
I don’t think that IS a big deal, at least over there, esp. in *those* circles.
I’m thinking that either William hurt someone due to his “incandescent” temper, either pushing them to a disabling fall, or killing someone due to drunk driving. That would certainly be hushed up. Philip was protected in the Profumo scandal. We know Margaret got up to a LOT of shit that was covered up. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯… I don’t know… wouldn’t surprise me at all.
I wonder whether they’ll name names. Jason Knauf has been mentioned a few times already so the groundwork had been laid.
I am SHOCKED he even said Brother, I was beginning to worry they may have some sort of Stockholm syndrome and still protecting those vipers. I hope they don’t hold back.
I’d be shocked if they didn’t call out Knauf given how his name was specifically called out a few times in the first part. What I’m shocked about is calling out Peggy in the trailer. Because ultimately that’s what the “lying to protect my brother” line does, and I did not see that coming!
In the trailer Bouzy says “they” were recruiting people online to spread disinformation. The trailer doesn’t say who “they” are. I wonder if he will get as specific as KP or whether he will just say the royal rota… but then the question would be, at whose request? And why?
I saw something online with KP expenditures where prior to 2018 they listed how much was spent on SM. After the harassment ramped up, they no longer list account.
Anyone saw that DF finally admitted that the dress Kate wore to the wedding was white. In praising her thriftiness, they referred to her white dress!♥️
There are already several reporters on Twitter saying KP is behind the smears so even if the documentary just calls out the RRs, people will be able to connect the dots. Plus, with Harry saying they (presumably the RRs/media) were willing to lie to protect my brother, that makes it clear it’s coming from KP. I’ll bet Chuck throws Willy under the bus with a quickness too and says he didn’t direct people to lie.
Haven’t had time to read it, but TexasMonthly, a mag that I love, has an article about Jason Knauf! Written in response to him being a character named in the documentary and the fact that’s he’s from Texas. 😂
*sigh*
We get all the crazies here in Texas, judas priest.
I keep my subscription to TM up and running. The shade they throw is worth the price
Priceless. Despite what transplanted family says, you couldn’t pay me enough to live in TEXAS.
Shut up! Texas Monthly? About that little weasel Knauf? I love their articles! Going to look for it immediately
Update: Found it and lmao at the picture they used of him
Wow thanks for the info, I just read it and was very interesting because I feel like I’ve tried to research Jason Knauf before and came up with nothing. I always wanted to know how an American ended up working for the royal family in the UK. It filled in some background info I didn’t know! Link for those who’d like to know a bit more about Jason: https://www.texasmonthly.com/arts-entertainment/prince-harry-meghan-markle-and-jason-knauf-huntsville/
I think they were able to name Jason because he was directly, publicly involved in the Daily Fail lawsuit. I think they’re being extremely careful – they don’t want to open themselves up to a lawsuit, they’re not going to lob allegations at specific members of the royal family. They can speak in generalities or talk about how things made them feel, but directly accusing specific people is going to be a lot trickier for legal reasons. Even in this mention of William, Harry is saying “they lied to protect my brother” – William isn’t the one lying, “they” are. A few weeks back Omid said something about one of his articles being stuck in legal for approval – just think about how many lawyers must have consulted on the docuseries before it was cleared for air. Nobody wants to be sued; not Netflix, not Liz Garbus, and certainly not Harry or Meghan.
I think they’ll dance around it, sort of suggest that ‘these people are being paid, who could be pulling the strings’ and it’s a pretty obvious line from courtiers to their royal bosses.
Exposing the royals would just kick up an even bigger media sh*tstorm, which is the opposite of what H & M want. The entire point of this series is to discredit the rabid liars in the media. That’s something concrete that they can fight, that they can clearly illustrate and dispute.
Can I give a thank you to Tyler Perry for lending Harry and Meghan the house and security people so they could stop and figure out what to do next. It was a lovely thing to do.
He really is the plot twist I didn’t expect in their love story. What a lovely thing he did.
👍👍Thank you Tyler Perry!
Yes. If you have Tyler, who needs KC or PW.
It was the most lovely thing! 💗
In their hour of need, Tyler Perry came through!
The dailymail just made a big fuss about their a list friends abandoning them and not supporting the documentary. So I’m thrilled to see Tyler Perry on camera lol. The BM is so consistently wrong.
They lie daily. They are a hate crime.
Serena Williams was already in Vol 1, supporting her friends, M&H. Elton John clearly supports them too. None of M&H’s true, close friends have ever abandoned them. We are also being introduced to less well-known friends on camera, who are equally important to them!
I echo the shout out to Tyler Perry 💯!!! Kudos and thanks. Tyler is a great guy who has done many good deeds for others in need. He’s the bee’s knees. Moreover, Madea don’t play! Don’t mess wid Madea! 😆👍
It really is one of the kindest things I’ve ever heard!
Hell has truly frozen over, TMZ defended H & M today. I had to blink several times and reread the article. Holy hell, the tide actually might be turning for them, and it’s all down to Tyler Perry’s help in the beginning.
“They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” – I literally said OUCH outload.
This will hurt FK and FQC – there is no way out for them. The wheels are in motion and they cannot stop it.
Lastly, my heart always explodes with happiness when I am reminded to see how H&M were welcomed and protected by the powerful and rich here in the US.
If anyone is seeing a bright light over Windsor right now, it’s incandescence…
That incandescence is rivaling the Northern Lights this year. 😄
The fact that he came out and said MY BROTHER – not “others,” not “my family” not “other royals.” MY BROTHER. He’s saying the palace is willing to protect William which raises the question….why does the palace need to lie to protect William??
Ah, Seraphina, but not just rich and powerful Americans, but rich and powerful BLACK Americans. You just know that’s gotta sting worse for those racists. And I love that for them.
@SussssexWatcher, YES! For some reason I didn’t want to bring up the obvious; but you are so right. It brings tears to my eyes when I think how the Black community knows all too well about abuse and hate and here they are embracing H&M and helping them stand on their own. Showing love and compassion to them as well. And I too love them for that. I hope their salty tears make the wounds hurt even more. I know, not very nice of me.
By including that in the trailer, they’ve given KP three full days to freak out before they find out exactly how much Harry is willing to expose his brother’s dirty deeds. Despite Burger King announcing he would not retaliate, I’m anxiously waiting for the Official Retaliation to be dropping soon.
He’ll retaliate but he’ll throw whoever he needs to under the bus and it will be someone else who takes the fall. My bet is on Jason, possibly a few other senior grey men in the KP household like Edward Young. It’ll be wonderful watching him spinning his wheels.
Any retaliation just proves H&M’s point.
Can you imagine if they ended this docuseries with H announcing that they’re giving up their titles?!
I hope not! Let chuck take them away, so the world can see just how petty chuckie is.
What’s the rules for that? We know Chucky can’t take away their titles, but he can put in a request with Parliament. Can they just give them up as well?
As someone who would prefer the RF to be dismantled and the wealth distributed among the various citizens disadvantaged by them Friend’s m the formerly enslaved, the former colonies all the way to British citizens who have rented land and worked for the family for 100s of years… I also say in this case that they shouldn’t renounce their titles but force Parliament to take them away. Unless the entire monarchy is dissolved.
i would whole heartedly support that. they would expose how shady this whole RF institution/incorporation/firm is, how much deceit is involved in this wheel of elitism/racism and then saying because of all you’ve heard, we don’t want to be associated, we will use our own names in all future endeavors because we don’t want the values of this institution attached to us and will no longer use Sussex or prince titles. MIC DROP.
second this. would be the ultimate F you. but i think they’re not giving up their titles for their kids. i think there must be laws of inheritance or watever that would block archie/lily from some inheritance. either of land/money or both in the UK. racism/elitism won’t go away in their generation and having access to the titles will ensure archie and lily will always have a foot in the the elite upper class of british society. as much as i think they want to break away, they recognize the benefits of being in that world too.
They aren’t.
And people need to quit with this. All it would do is give the rota more topics to write about and it wouldn’t change a thing. And also, it would signify to the royals they were successful in their campaign.
we can agree to disagree on this.
if the case is that the RF and the British media will make up stories ad nauseam regardless of what they do, then they will continue to dangle this carrot of their titles forever and play this game of “oh look we have the upper hand”. doing this would be the ultimate power move to put the narrative in their hands. waiting for ol’ baby charlie king to strip them of their titles…or the RF continue this dance of will we or won’t we kick you out from ur family, being associated by titles with pedos and lazy brothers who don’t do anything. sending a clear message they do not want to be associated is not a loss for them that the RF “won’ any campaign. it’s a win for them.
i think the RF/aristocracy will be a shadow of itself when William is anywhere close to being king, and this is the first step from Harry to say I recognize my family and I are much more than this institution/name and we will make our own way in life.
It’s not a win for Harry to give up his birthright and the title his beloved grandmother gave him. It’s a win for the royals because it shows to them they won. And also it will be a signal to the royal rota that they won (and not only that, they’ll run with it as Harry disrespecting his grandmother “yet again”). As ML says, if anyone has a title, they should keep theirs. And they are not living their lives with the tabloids in their minds except to get their own story out there, as it should be. Why should they signal anything to these people? Their stories are a bunch of empty hand-wringing and the Sussexes know it.
Harry is Diana’s son. We know what family he was born into and he is vocal about honoring his mother who never felt the need to give up her title after all. The titles at this point are irrelevant. Because it’s never been about the titles anyway. The BRF do a lot of “dances” about how they can punish them and they all are just nothingburgers. If anyone thinks Harry and Meghan haven’t done enough work on their own to distinguish themselves and is still focusing on titles, step back and take some perspective is all I have to say.
H and M are already winning in my books! they don’t need to be afraid of the RF bc they clearly out to kick butt! if they wanna give it all up, i’d say they got my support. go them!
H and M don’t need their titles like you said. and the media will write whatever if they do or don’t renounce. if they dont, they’ll write garbage, if they do, they’ll write garbage. the cycle continues regardless of what they do.
i don’t think anyone who are “bestowed” titles by someone who inherited their title/position through centuries of racism/elitism (the queen) and puts them in a different social class by default is entitled to keep it. it’s not love that propels the RF to pass down titles, it’s to continue to create an elite social class and create otherism from the common people. these titles are attached to land/money, a status in society, political power, and opens doors normal people (especially POC) do not have access to. So in my mind, it’s time to move into the modern age like they have been advocating, and renouncing the titles (and what they stand for) would be a very impactful message that this is the wave of change needed. And if more titles fall as a result…then they will be the start of the positive change that is needed.
Nobody said love was what caused the Queen to give out titles. But the title is from her, and that’s important. Harry comes from a world where these nuances co-exist and he alone knows what’s right for him.
Titles aren’t the only form of inequality and plutocracy. You should be careful about the blanket statements about “it’s not love that makes them hand them down”, because of course it’s not, but we’re talking about this specific case. And it’s not Harry’s responsibility to overhaul British sociopolitical infrastructure. Him giving them up his titles won’t do a thing over there, and it certainly won’t do anything here because they mean absolutely nothing where they live, in that aforementioned sociopolitical sense. Organizations like the RFK foundation, and many others working for opening less-accessed doors don’t seem to have an issue with the titles. So why exactly is that needed? It seems like this is just something you want them to do, which you’re entitled to, but it has nothing to do with their work or message.
If you feel like nobody’s entitled to keep them, the people who should be giving them up first are the ones who still live off taxpayer money and land stolen from British citizens.
dropping their titles would be a bombshell move. don’t think they are there yet. but once they’re more established…maybe. they don’t need the titles and time will only show they will continue to do amazing things without it.
The bombshell move was leaving in the first place.
@C H and M clearly trailblazers, and trailblazers do not shy from dropping bombshells. wouldn’t be surprised if they drop another one. 😉
Very probably, but not this. If they were going to, they would have done it by now. And even if I’m wrong, I doubt they’d do anything before the kids have a say.
^^ I fully agree with @C regarding the title discussion. While I support anti-monarchist views, I seriously doubt that Harry’s intention is to see the monarchy dismantled. From everything Harry has said and how he has conducted himself, it seems clear to me that his major desire is to have his father and brother call off the rota attacks against him and his wife and children. He would also probably appreciate an apology, even if only given privately.
In addition, I believe that Harry is a strong advocate for reforms for the royal firm and for the BM. A dissolution of the ‘silent contract’ for starters, and a wholesale sweeping out of the biased and corrupt members of the old guard at the palaces.
Make Parliament do it and open that can of worms. Because there will be calls for all of them to go and the House of Lords to be demolished as well.
i wonder what will happen in the future with the monarchy and titles. the implications of dissolving the monarchy and titles just seems so improbably bc of how engrained they are in politics, money, and imagine some complex laws surrounding inheritance and what not. would be really cool tho to see a prince, literally at the top of that privilege, say screw it and leave titles and everything behind. would make a awesome story too: prince who left everything after falling in love with a wonderful woman, find his soulmate in life, and they both become even more impactful/powerful than the RF. way to rub that into the face of the royal fam! that’s a better fairytale than a disney movie
The easiest way to get rid of the monarchy is to cut their budget. Are they entwined in all the laws? Yes. However, once the money dries up, you’ll see fewer people trying to live off the royal teat. They will extricate themselves once the riches are returned, the estates become museums and the custom designer gowns need to be paid for out of pocket.
I’m very happy he used those exact words, and I hope the following conversation includes” recollections may vary”. In addition to parsing every single thing Meghan says to find the exception that proves the rule to call her a liar, they love to pretend that these people didn’t see or experience what they describe. Which makes zero sense because something could be a major event in my life, and nothing to you, who is going to remember it? To quote a movie from my childhood, ” but for me it was a Tuesday”.
I am ELATED that Harry said ‘they were willing to lie to protect my brother.’ In the Oprah interview, Meghan simply said ‘they were willing to lie to protect others, but not willing to tell the truth to protect me.’ We all knew, but now we know-know.
I love everything about this trailer. Bring. It. On.
That trailer is CHOCK FULL of nuggets, and I continue to be awed by Harry’s titanium b*alls in calling it all out, chips can fall wherever they want, he has no more f*cks to give. (Apologies that my thoughts this morning are, as usual, full of profanity on this subject.) Seriously, the RF and 🐀🐀🐀 can whine, cry and gnash their teeth, but there really is nothing of substance that can be inflicted on the Sussex family that they give a shit about at this point. THEY ARE FREE! Thank god. While I’d love yet another trailer this week, if this is the only one we get, that’s great! The Saltines had no idea what they were up against with Netflix. I love that for them.
I also very much love and appreciate that it’s Harry dropping the major bombs on the RF! The first 3 episodes were rather gentle, but these trailers are absolutely hinting at a much more forthcoming explanation as to why H&M were encouraged to flee to freedom
I didn’t think the first three episodes were gentle at all. They basically said the racist culture that felt perfectly gleeful in their treatment of Meghan was a direct result of British colonialism. Harry didn’t come to play.
Ditto, @ML!
After the O interview, the usual suspects on saltine isle attributed every negative revelation to Meghan, even tho Harry sat right there and was the one to reveal most of the negative stuff, in particular, HE was the one to tell M about the “concerns” about what color their baby might be and “what that would mean for the RF or what it might look like.”
But those f*kkers have been lambasting M with that and other bombshell revelation from jump!
Here we go! Name all the names!
RIGHT, I mean if you are going to sit there and throw mud at me and then claim you didn’t – no, I will name you! Right on, they should. I truly think that Charles and William think that the rules during QE2 are still in play and it’s quite obvious the rules have changed.
Omg how can I survive this 3 days until thursday!!!?!?!?!? 😭🤯🤩😍
Yaasssss! The racist royals are getting their comeuppance. And how prophetic that an American will deliver it to them. Harry really lucked out marrying Meghan.
I seriously can not wait!!! I have my snacks ready!!! So looking forward to Christopher Bouzy part. I do not think a lot of people know about the Anti-Meghan hate accounts on social media.
I agree – I’m only aware because of this website and then following Bouzy on Twitter. Most people I know have no idea about any of this.
That trailer! I can’t wait for Thursday. The analogy of the chapters was so apt – they had to make that clean break from the RF before they could properly move on.
Brace. Brace. Brace.
I am very interested to see how the brother/palace responds. They must know that Netflix vetted this, nothing will be said that can not be defended in a court. Let’s see what the palace has to say about the bullying claim. I have a feeling that will be used as case in point.
They implication may be that they have more behind-the-scenes footage that won’t be aired because it does include other people. It could be used in court, however, to refute charges of bullying, etc.
Wow!
When it was Oprah it was more natural to think M&H were taking about Andrew but H went there about William. This doc is so necessary, good for them! I hope KP and J-Knife get their just desserts!
I think the Spectator has an article on man from Huntsville.Saw a pic online
I figured they were on Oprah, I knew the whole “they lied to protect others” was about W&K (the crying story, make the Tatler change things about Khate, quashing the Rose affair rumors etc.). I never once thought they were talking about Andrew.
“They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”
Oh methinks the tea is going to be scalding. For the first time, I think Rose just might get mentioned. And/or we might get all the details on the crying story lie.
I don’t think he’s going to get specific and that’s worth. Now they can go full out on speculation and revive everything. Much like people still have their guesses about who said the skin comment. It’s constantly brought up. If Harry’s vague here about what they were trying to deflect from it’ll be equally deadly. And the Streisand Effect will be in full view leading to 12/15.
I tend to agree. If it gets specific, couldn’t this be the whole Kate/Charlotte’s tights drama where Kate made Meghan cry and the palace didn’t correct it — which really ended up demonizing Meghan? I hope that he reveals more than that (as I’m sure there are many, many other incidents) but I worry he won’t.
It might just be the whole drugs episode. It’s been widely reported that when Harry had his whole “he has experimented with drugs, oh noes!!” episode as a teen, the palace amplified the story to make Charles and William look good by comparison even though William was doing the same thing or worse at the time.
I mean, of course I hope it is something juicier! But I suspect it’s going to be something like this that we already know.
Well doing too much Bolivian Marching Powder makes people angry, aggressive and tempermental. Does that remind you of someone incandescent?
“They wanted to be free to love and be happy.” Yes! The true American dream. And yeah, plenty of Americans fight against that, but there are more of us than them and we are slowly winning, as hard as it is.
And think of it in this context: a white British male and a bi-racial American woman trying to live life during a time where racism is being called out. Their story is of historical relevancy. And not only that, but they know their story will be changed if they don’t gran the reins and tell it from their side. Now there is no way to change it. And that has to sting the BaRF as well.
Cannot wait to hear and see Harry and Meghan finish telling why they felt it was necessary to leave that cult. We all think we know but hearing it from them will be the icing on the cake. Bring it on Netflix.
The Duke and Duchess of Success. I hope Jason is shi**ing his pants. I don’t think they’ll go after W&K but I hope they do.
Go Harry! Salt Island are going to absolutely lose their entire minds.
PHEWWW okay yeah I was right in thinking part II would be where it all came crashing down. Thursday, hurry up!
I am soooo ready for this!!! Drop those truthbombs that Salty Isle so desperately wanted. Burn that institution to the ground, Harry. If he’s specifically calling out his brother, I’m 100% sure Jason Knife will be named and shamed. About damn time.
Regarding W&K’s “fans” being upset they were not in the wedding video, shut up! They were pissed they included Keen snearing into the camera at the Commonwealth Service, and that’s probably the same look the Wailses were giving at the reception (or they weren’t even there). It’s not about you, W&K! You’re now irrelevant to the Sussexes’ story so just shoo and be happy you drove them away. You got what you wanted…but you forgot that they were a seed.
I wonder if they attended the reception. I could see them coming up with an excuse and not attending.
And did Kate wear another white dress to the reception? There are reports of William
And Harry having a dance off, according to James corden I think. But yeah could see Kate not going at all.
Kate had given birth to Louis about 3 weeks before, so they probably went to the dinner but didn’t stay for the dancing.
they were there. I’m sure they sat in a corner and pouted the whole time, both of them wondering what it would be like to be in love and happy like H&M.
I *think* there were photos of W&K driving out or arriving at the time. If I recall correctly, K was wearing sunglasses and had a very blasé expression on her face.
Yes, I was wondering that too. Maybe they attended for a little while and left early to get “home to the children”.
So my questions are 1: who were the people lying to protect William? The palace of the BM or both? 2: will Harry call out what exactly was a lie and State what the truth is?
So many of us feel very strongly that W is directly responsible for the majority of the hell these two were put through and I want him named and shamed. I think they are too classy for that but I really want it.
Also, Pegasus must believe they will do it bc why else would he preemptively be going on a press tour about betrayal in a doc he supposedly hasn’t seen and hasn’t been mentioned in yet?
I still get the impression that H&M are not going to go full throttle on the RF. The interview for this series took place while the queen was still alive, and I cannot imagine that they would specifically go after family members directly back in August 2022. Indirectly, perhaps, but I still don’t have the impression that either Pennington or Peggington need to worry about H&M blowing the lid off their scandals. The various people who worked for them might not fare as well. And I expect that the machinery that rums the RF and its relationship to the BM is going to be put under a white-hot spotlight. Time to see what happens when the cockroaches scurry for cover
Ive noticed that H&M hv been very consistent and specific in letting us know where the source of the problem lies.:
The Institution
The tabloid media
The “bad advice” (from senior courtiers/advisors) that the queen often received.
Consider: who sat on RAVEC as representatives of the royal FAMILY yet FAILED to convey Harry’s wish to pay for the security he was asking for himself and his family whenever they visit UK: EDWARD YOUNG – betty’s then most senior advisor; and the one who prevented H from seeing betty when H&M returned from Canada back in Jan 2020.
The senior advisors of BP, CH and KP are the culprits who TELL their principals what to do, where to go and how to react to everything. Even when the principals hv said nothing, the media gets briefings from the courtiers purporting to convey the actual words and thought of their principals.
Harry has said more than once that his family is trapped. To me, thats the real hostage situation.
So, in conclusion: H wont come across as pointing his finger specifically at his brother per se, but will definitely blame those who run the Institution.
PS: When it comes to JasonTheKNIFE, however, I dont think H will be able to separate Bullyiam from the betrayal which was carried out by jason on Bullyiam’s instruction.
Omg. Why can’t today be Thursday!!!!
So basically, I need to rearrange work and get mimosas and some French croissants ready for a morning viewing party.
I just finished rearranging my schedule and advising clients so, barring emergencies, Thursday morning is free for watching.
I’ve watched it once to get the general gist, once more listening like it was on the radio and both times it was on the computer. I want to watch Volume 1 one more time, on the big screen, to catch some of the décor details. Sometimes Netflix doesn’t like being on the big TV via WIFI but I’ll turn everything off and hope to watch it all the way through. This is also how I intend to watch Volume 2…at least three watchings per volume. Maybe one more when I watch both volumes in full one after the other.
There is so much detail and layers to this documentary. So proud of them.
I think Jason Knauf should be very worried, and I think the RRs should be very worried. I think William is going to be okay-ish. I just don’t think Harry’s objective is outing his brother’s misdeeds for the world. I don’t think he cares if those misdeeds are outed at all, he just cares that he and his wife were used to deflect from those misdeeds. William made a big mistake when he let the press know it was open season for Meghan and Harry.
Also, to add….remember I was saying last week it reminds me of something where the first half is happy and the second half isn’t and I only watch the first half? It clicked in my head….its Hamilton, LOL. I have seen the whole thing many times (live and on disney lol) but I usually only listen up until “Say no to this” and then maybe I’ll skip to the Room where it happens but I don’t listen to all the stuff at the end with Philip dying and Hurricane and all that.
So this reminds me of that lol. All happy and Hamilton beating Jefferson in cabinet battles and such and then……..bam. that’s when Mariah Reynolds came into my life.
*Maria
There’s also the Shakespearean tragedy v comedy plotlines. A tragedy usually starts happily enough and ends in death whereas a comedy starts with trouble and ends with a wedding, like midsummers night dream and much ado about nothing. Not sure if that also fits what you were thinking about. Hamilton works in that vein too but also kind of ends a little more joyful with The Who tells your Story ending. Which actually that song is probably really important for Meghan and Harry. I’m imagining that time they saw Hamilton and in their heads were like for real we need to start recording our story cuz we are not letting Lord Rothemere and Rupert Murdoch and William tell the record of our lives after we’re gone.
I just wrote something similar in a comment that’s being vetted… H&M sat for these interviews back in August while the queen was still alive. I don’t think their intention back then was to directly go after family members, however, the people who work for the family and, yes, JK (who worked for AND against H&M at the very same time) etc,… might be in a bit of trouble come Thursday
At a minimum Jason’s the only one I can think of who’s publicly on the record involved in an action against Meghan. He was under no legal requirement to provide that information to the DM case, right? And he didn’t provide the full versions of the info; didn’t Meghan’s lawyers have to make sure the court saw the full original correspondence? So he should be fair game for that alone. Let us hope.
I’m intrigued by what Meghan said as well. “They wouldn’t tell the truth to protect me” is still pretty passive, like, they wouldn’t lift a finger to help me. She explicitly says, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” By…?
Finally, what Tyler Perry did was wonderful, but as I recall they were also very fortunate the people around them at their first stop in Vancouver were also very protective, at least where the paps were concerned.
Just saw the comment posted above, and that’s a great point; the interviews were completed when TQ was still alive, so another reason they would limit explicitly going after family. Same is true for Harry’s book as well.
They weren’t in Vancouver, they were on Vancouver Island in a town called Saanich just north of Victoria (where I live), which is the capitol city of BC. They were staying at a remote seaside private estate but someone (cough KP cough) leaked their whereabouts but the Saanich locals chased the paps away, literally chased them out of stores and restaurants! It was brilliant!
I was living in Saanich when they were there (I think they may have been staying up in North Saanich) but my friend saw Meghan and Archie in the Whole Foods at Uptown. She had her baby with her too and they talked for a few minutes about baby stuff. Anyway it’s the closest I’m sure I’ll ever get to meeting her so I’ll take it 😂
I don’t think Harry will throw William under the bus but I do think enough will be shared that William will be nervous. Merry Christmas indeed!
Agree, Green girl. I don’t think there will be direct accusations. Could be wrong. It’s three episodes’ worth of material, so who knows. I sense they will tread carefully, which is frustrating but understandable. Everyone in tabloid land is asking, who is the “they” Harry talks about in the latest trailer, as if it needs pointing out. H&M may continue to keep things oblique but obvious to people with brains. Just like with the photo that showed a bank of photographers, and every tabloider went wild saying it was from a Harry Potter premier. The point that it was what banks of press look like went over their heads completely.
TYLER PERRY!!! I’m so excited to hear about the escape plan and how that was set up. Harry is saying BROTHER, GASLIGHTING, FREEDOM. it’s all going down.
What! What! Finally, the truth. This is not Oprah interview 2.0. This is a revelation. Harry is going to let it RIP!!!! There’s so much we are going to see. Finally, the truth in real time.
I can’t wait. I’m sure the Palace briefings are going into overdrive right now.
Those unhinged fools on Salt Island should never have pissed Prince Harry off. And Netflix is happy to get in a little payback as well for all that foolishness about the Crown.
The Freedom Flight!!! Yaaaaassssss and thank you Tyler Perry. You’re the amazing, supportive uncle that everyone should have ❤️
The next 3 ep’s are the ones that are going to set things off – they are clearly going to go there with how KP et all were briefing against them, esp Knauf and the Fail court case.
We already know that TQ’s and Chuck weren’t really protecting them as they should have done – they Keens should be very very worried about these 3 episodes as they are going to take the biggest hit as all roads lead to KP.
And this explains why Charles seems so much calmer about this than William. Yes, Charles pulled their security, and no, he did not do enough to protect them, and I’m sure there were other things behind the scenes as well. But the most direct and vicious press attacks were from KP. There’s a reason they pulled the Sussexes from KP and I think that will be discussed.
Yep – it was hinted at the time that there were issues within KP and that’s why the Sussex’s were suddenly pulled from KP and moved into BP. I hope they go into depth and reveal just what went down.
I wonder if after all the episodes air if any US based news outlet will drop the dirt on the Keens – Murdoch seems to be somewhat loosing his grip on the news. Lets see – I would love for someone like Ronan Farrow to drop the truth bombs. All it will take is for one newspaper outside of the UK to do ONE story and the UK media can then use that to drop their load.
It was also interesting that they specifically explained what the royal foundation was. Makes me wonder if they would actually mention what was up with that and whether it also affected leaving KP. Not sure about that though bc that seems so sketchy but I bet they’ve got receipts. Grenfell cookbook money.
Its looong been suspected that the Cambridges tried to skim some of that Grenfell money to be used elsewhere to prop up their other ‘work’ – if receipts come out that they did or tried too it would be SOOOOOO damaging to the Keens.
All roads seem to lead to Edward Young, Jason Knauf and KP, with the tacit consent and approval of William and Charles. And I really hope the money fudging from the Foundation gets a big reveal.
Harry and Meghan going in! I wonder if the royals and their propagandists still think it will be boring. 🤔
Brassy Rebel: right? It’s so clear that the royals and their propagandists are completely full of bull crap – if H & M make any allegations, they’re narcissistic brats but if they don’t make any allegations, suddenly they’re a SNOOZE FEST?
I teared up watching the trailer, I’m going to bawl during the actual episodes. Good for them!
Harry & Meghan told y’all they had receipts, and the BM/Royals still f@cked with them. Burn it all down! I love Bouzy and Tyler being involved. I love them telling the truth about what happened. No amount of mental gymnastics is going to excuse the Royals/BM’s actions. They think H&M should be grateful for being allowed to marry, to hold those titles. Harry just let y’all know he don’t care. There has to be accountability for how they treated H&M. The bill has come due. Hahahaha. Cannot wait!
Alright now. I see H&M and Netflix have chosen violence in that trailer. 😂
I cannot wait. This is going to be so good.
Harry shows more nobility than William ever has.
The same newspapers that tried to destroy Meghan will be so happy that Harry is bringing up the possibility of William’s scandals because that means they can bring them up too. Once you create and feed a monster, the monster will eventually eat you. I’d be worried if I was Will!
For so long the royal reporters and the British media with the fully approval of the Royal Family have the warped Narratives . Of Harry and Meghan they were able to lie over and over or downplay the real danger that Meghan and Harry face the narratives and the lies that’s they spewed for years are going to be exposed. And that’s why the royal family and the British media are freaking out now they know the truth is coming out most people who were not paying attention to the royal family are definitely pay attention now . Seeing how horrible racist they are how they had no problem feeding Meghan and Harry and their children up to the press without any concerned for their wellbeing .
Shallow note. I’ll never get over Kate’s dress to her sister’s in law’s wedding…that looked like a wedding dress in its own right. Who does that? Strange level of attempted grand standing.
The white dress, plus how in the official portrait, K is making a disgusted face and leaning away from Doria and Meghan. It was K transmitting her racism to the world, and inviting the world to participate.
That lean says it all. She did something similar in the Archie christening photos.
It is a great trailer and I am so ready for Thursday’s final installment. The comments for the trailer on YouTube are so gross and pathetic. I don’t normally read any comments about Harry and Meghan on Instagram or YouTube. I only read a few here and the comments are so nasty. What a bunch of racist losers. I left a comment about how gross and pathetic they were. I just had to “say” something.
So what receipts do you think they have? I can see emails or texts to them but how are they going to prove someone was feeding Meghan to the wolves?
Not that proof is necessary. I’m just curious if they have a secret witness
@Fancyhat… court cases have already proven that Jason and Christian Jones were working with the tabloids as sources from KP. That’s the receipts. Those same tabloids writers are on record on video and writing confirming the sources are from the palace. Receipts are everywhere.
I am trying to think what the RR is hiding that would do true, lasting damage to William.
An affair or love child would be bad, since his cultivated image is of stable family man with three cute kids who married his Middle Class uni sweetheart. But he could get past it with a carefully worded admission, “mea culpa” and “never again” and promise that any such child would always be provided for.
Being bi or having trysts or relationships with men? That would be a tough one for a lot of conservative Brits, but the younger ones would shrug it off, more or less. I think he would be embarrassed by it but I don’t think it would bring the house down.
Financial misdealing? Charles has already done that and pretty much gotten away with it, hasn’t he?
Sex with underaged persons or physically abusing his wife and/or kids. Either of those would be very, very bad. That would be the poison tea. But I don’t think Harry would spill that, not in this series anyway.
We’ll see.
STD? HIV?
What if William made a move on Meghan? Believable or not?
Just like there isn’t one singular “royal racist” who questioned Archie’s skintone (they’re all racist, the whole lot of them), I don’t think they’re hiding one singular scandal for William, I think it’s the accumulation of everything they’ve lied about to create the public persona that is the prince of wails. That person, that version of William, doesn’t exist and never did. He’s a simple, normal family man who loves his wife and children – false, at best he constantly cheats on her, they probably had an arrangement from the start and are now separated, at worst he’s physically abusive. He was a dedicated ambulance airman – false, at best he barely showed up to work (sort of reported on but buried), at worst the whole thing was a lie. All the things we comment on here that Harry was used as cover for – drug use, the costumes (Harry’s n*zi one, but what did William wear? the rumor is blackface), partying, generally being an idiot. Rumors of public toff orgies, rumors of pegging, rumors of financial shadiness with the royal foundation and earthsh*t, rumors of incandescent rage, rumors of brain damage, all of it.
And all of that doesn’t include how he treated Meghan, how he tried to destroy her. The scandal they’re hiding is just who William really is.
This is honestly the most likely scenario. We’re all talking about big bombshells like another child or abuse or drugs, but the most likely truth is that William is exactly what we all think he is – an entitled, pompous, arrogant (and likely very racist) ahole who treats people around him like garbage. Many of us have followed royal gossip for long enough and connected enough of the dots that none of those things seem that shocking. But for the general public, who seem to like William well enough, or maybe just find him incredibly boring – the real William could be a very big problem. Think of the reaction to Charles and the pens. There’s assuming someone is an entitled ahole and having video (or photographic) proof of it.
The “big scandal” could quite simply be that William is an absolutely horrible son, brother, husband, and overall person, and that could be what the press is trying to hide.
Fellow CBers,
The Daily Mail commenters are growing in their sniping. So angry. I mean as if H&M have kicked their dog angry.
It’s gonna be an endless back & forth SM blitz of angry, vile comments.
I wonder I how things will be in 5 years?
I honestly think W&K, H&M and the next generation of their kids will be hounded and papped just as much as Diana was.
Agree. This is a new age and new threat level. Partisan social media has whipped up a storm that both sides will have to face. They already are. W&K and the rest of them will be spending loads of OUR MONEY on their safety. The security around H&M and family must also be huge. Part of Netflix must be about the money they need to put in the security pot for years to come. And that doesn’t matter. The story of getting free is essential. Meeting the costs of being free is essential. The DM is depressing but I always figure this: lots of it is algorithm generated bile, and whenever there is a popular hate comment there are still down votes of disagreement. I comfort myself by thinking, if we added all the down votes together, we’d still get a considerable number of tabloid readers who think slightly differently. In five years’ time? I suspect people’s support of W&K will still be there but there will be accusations of overspend and boredom and irrelevance. They are in more physical danger at the moment, but more popular as well; there is a direct correlation. In a way, H&M are the gift W&K needed to achieve some level of importance and high level media interest.
That’s the actual plan. We will see all the same bs repeat in about 15 years with George starring as William, Louis starring at Harry, and Charlotte, depending on how pretty, thin, pliable, and complacent she is (god help her if she has a mind of her own, or if her looks don’t conform to expectation) as an Anne-adjacent, or a Margaret-adjacent, or even a female Harry if she’s deemed “rebellious.”
The royals are stupid enough not to see the writing on the wall. I’ll bet PegsnJegs think that invisible contract that protects them will protect their children as well. It won’t. Those kids will be the tabloid’s main attraction.
Harry and Meghan blowing things up is the only chance for the story to change. Young royals are the tabloids’ lifeblood. Think of how much worse it will be in the age of social media. Thank the lord that the Sussex kids have escaped that.
I feel like no one is talking about the huge detail that JAMES HOLT is in this documentary! When i saw him in the first episode i was shocked. For those who don’t know, he’s the Executive Director For Archewell’s Foundation, and is listed with his Archewell title and “Palace Spokeperson 2017-2019” in the documentary. During that 17-19 time frame he seemed to have worked at the Royal Foundation and to an extent at KP. So far in the doc he’s just given a bit of overview of the comms offices and some insight as a young(ish) British monarchist to set the cultural stage* but if there’s someone who could give insight into what Jason was doing during that time it is him so Im REALLY interested to see what he says.
Willliam is known to have his former staffers speak on the record to embiggen him(see that one who is George’s godparent who is always saying shady s**t or Jason who was giving interviews about their Boston trip) but Harry isn’t so it is a pretty big deal that he’s allowed him to speak here. I can not wait to hear what he has to say in part 2.
*James’ comment that things start getting awkward when you have a conversation about the idea that the royals were appointed by God to rule was pretty hilarious though and I’m sure it pissed off all the right people.
I’m just here for H&M. Thank you Tyler Perry and anyone who has had to stand up and say, “Wait a minute.”
Is it possible that Harry is trying to uncover the bm’s massive grip on the brf in the hope that he could make it better for them? I keep going back to the fact that he said is father and brother were trapped? By serving up the staff at the palaces, e.g., Jason Knauf and Edward Young, I wonder if the brf going forward is going to have to say what is actually being said by a principal and what is coming from the staff?
This is going to be good. I know H&M expect the vitriol that will happen by putting a spotlight on the bm and staff and showing everyone how it works. Let’s see if people will understand enough to start questioning what the papers are saying about everything they write.
I love it! I cannot wait for December 15, honestly!!
Also, wtf wears white to someone else’s wedding? If that wasn’t telling enough already-
Exactly. Said the same about the dress above somewhere. For a woman “mentored by the queen” and the recipient of years’ worth of etiquette lessons, Kate knew not to wear white/cream to someone else’s wedding. Everyone knows not to do it. What pathetic envy.
excuse me, it was primrose yellow.
Hmm, a primrose yellow that matched her teeth. 😬
Omg this is like watching a high wire act without a net. Despite the trailer I really think they have institutional reform in mind way more than settling personal scores, especially regarding the press. From my POV, the way the right wing press functions over there has not just wrecked the balance of things within the royal family and tried to destroy Meghan and scorched her relationship with her dad ( with his active involvement). , but it is responsible so a lot of problems within the government itself. They championed Brexit with their xenophobia, put their thumbs on the scale when it came to elections and covering up bad public policy. Harry doesn’t care about popularity or “ going back”. I wrote on Twitter they this is turning into “All the Presidents Men”.
Perfect analogy.
I know we CBers keep hoping Harry will “blow the whole thing up” but he really won’t. He will call out the media and (I really really hope) the courtiers, but I predict he will not say a word about William’s affairs. What he may say is that Charles and William and the Queen were all completely blind and unhelpful when H&M, especially M, were under fire and having lies about them printed fifty times a day, inciting social media (and real-life) hatred against them (esp her). Which anyone who watches that family even casually (or watches The Crown) knows — that they “ostrich,” that they don’t like to look at bad news directly in the eye, that they don’t deal well with crises-in-the-making, they let things simmer and stew until they blow up in their faces (or they’re the ones that blow the things up in their own faces) and *then* they have to think of something to say or do — and they often say and do the wrong things at those critical moments. This family (Harry excepted) is not built right when it comes to emotional intelligence or mental health or interpersonal relationships or (weirdly) presenting their best selves to the press. I really feel like many other aristocratic families would do better than the Windsors if put into the same circumstances (like Rose Hanbury seems to really understand how to get ahead of trouble and cut it off at the knees, plus she does great at presenting herself, her family, and their estate to best advantage). The Windsors are supremely under- and non-qualified for the public position they have, because they’re such a dysfunctional family, individually and in relation to each other.
Guess the British tabloids won’t be complaining that these episodes are boring.
Cannot wait to watch!!! I hope William gets at least a measure of comeuppance.
I think the cheating was the reason for the cover up, absolutely, but not for the reason everyone thinks. Charles has directed that the narrative of his affair(s) during his marriage to Diana was that he tried, but she was crazy and he’d always loved another woman anyway. If his son is caught cheating and that becomes tabloid fodder, AFTER TAMPONGATE, then their institutional misogyny can’t be fairy tale’d away. That means that all of the things Diana said, including that they’d murder her, were true. So Charles made his choice, but he and his heir apparent have the combined intelligence of an amoeba so it’s all just blowing up in their faces.
Good. Couldn’t happen to two nicer guys.
I’ve been thinking on this for a few days now. Harry & Meghan are telling their story (their truth) which is so important! They are also including really important points in a broader sense that are exactly the issues that are important to them to highlight and combat:
Colonialism
Racism
Mental Heath
Elitism
Social Inequity
Bullying
Lack of Journalistic Integrity
Misogyny
The list could go on, but these are some of the real nuggets. The media are focusing on the salacious tidbits but this series seems to be bringing all these together in one “story”. Whether people know it or not, it’s been planted, it’s in there and hopefully will make people think.
Yeah there’s “real nuggets” in any family.
It’s tiresome when BBC and other mainstream news keep reporting it.
“They were feeding me to the wolves”
Is there an extended explanation or example?
Or is she saying that The Firm was feeding lies on a steady basis to the RR?
Throwing me to the wolves implies they were not offering protection.
Feeding me to the wolves implies organized and constant attacks from all fronts from they get go.
Queen Elizabeth made a point of “Dearly loved family members” re: H&M.
I think Liz tried to control some items/people but ffs, she was 94-96 years old, how much power did she still have over things?
Charles had been acting as Regent, so they say, for some time all ready.
Did Charles or William over rule that?
Anyway you look at things, Charles is a truly awful person and an even worse Father.
All the money in the world, any therapy or health care needed, he certainly should have done whatever he could for both sons after Diana passed.
And the best Doctors could have easily been called in, NDAs, therapy for years if needed.
Would anyone really be so shocked to find Will had cheated?
Take a look at Albert of Monaco. That tool has:
* A number of illegitimate children, who he has tried to deny but has finally admitted are his.
*He practically forced his wife to marry him, she tried to run before the wedding and his police yanked her passport. Effectively holding her hostage in his country.
*His bride wept openly during the entire wedding ceremony.
*She had the kids, he has used his position to weaponize custody of their kids.
* She tried escaping to her home country for about 6-8 months.
*Somehow, she has returned to his side, officially. Even tho she appears to be a walking zombie to me. She certainly never looks happy.
And yet despite all this being known, Albert is still ruler. Because the money comes from having a Grimaldi male as head.
We all know Charles history with Camilla.
I wonder what The Firm really has on William? Gotta be something worse than cheating.
Look at the history the men in that family have, gotta be more, much more.
What the RF and the ratunda get wrong is that NOBODY BUT THEM care about the stupid titles. We love Harry because he is so much more the Dianna we remember than #PrinceOfPegging. They can take the titles away, but what they will NEVER be able to comprehend is why Americans will not only stand behind H&M, but dig in DEEPER because we deplore hereditary authority. Take your kingship and SHOVE IT where the sun don’t shine, we are Americans: we fought free from your tyranny 250 years ago, you think we want any PART of that back?? We fell in love with Dianna, and our affection has followed the one who is most likely her.
CAN’T WAIT 😍
Omfg the white at the wedding! I had forgotten. There is soooo much F U C K E R Y Kate is guilty of that it’s hard to keep track. The utter classlessness!
Hmmm, If the rr throw the rf under the bus, who will take the fall?
Is no-one else extremely apprehensive about this? The Palace and Press machine is much bigger than the both of them and although I support them, if they put it all out there they will be destroyed. AND if they don’t put it all out there then they will continue to be a huge threat because of what they know. This will not change the way the monarchy do things – or the press. I truly hope I am wrong but I fear for their safety and the safety of their kids. There is such a huge layer of filth beneath the surface, and yet the royal scandals come and go and no-one cares for very long because they cannot see the collapse of the Monarchy. From what I saw at the Queen’s funeral It looked as if Eugenie and Jack have dropped them. Respected newspapers playing coy and speaking about ‘intriguing claims’ by H & M as if they have no idea what they mean. In Australia, Samantha Markle was a guest on a Morning TV news show the day after the very first episodes were released. Meghan talks about being fed to the wolves, and that is what they are fighting. A huge pack of vicious wolves.
What Meghan said: “Our security was pulled and everyone in the world knew where we were.” The Royal Family after Diana died let it be known that Diana refused security. Maybe she did because she was afraid or maybe the Royal Family denied her request for it, and, we all know what happened to her.
Harry Knows his family, the Royal Family aided and created the path to his Mother’s death!
Harry saw what happened to his Mother, he knows who aided in her dearth and he saw that the Royal Family was creating the perfect storm for the same to happen to Meghan and Archie.
I think Harry is going to blame the Royal Family for his Mother’s death in addition to other things!