“Victoria Beckham claims she never had a nose job, okay?” links

I don’t think Victoria had a nose job either. It’s still turnt up as it ever was.
Marjorie Greene is a deviant like so many of the other Repugs and hideous on the inside and out.
I watch Only Murders over and over and am in LOVE with Martin Short. I love the whole cast but he has got my heart.
I don’t see why Tara Reid shouldn’t have come back if Lindsey Lohan is having one.
All you have to do is look at her photos from the time when she started as a spice girl. Her nose looked different. It is very obvious she has had a nose job.
I agree, I’ve looked at photos of myself when I was younger and my nose looks wider than it does now and I haven’t had anything done. None of the photos I’ve seen of her convince me plus the way makeup and contouring can literally make a face look like a different person now a days make me think it’s just that.
Boob job? Yes. Nose job? Nah.
I think people forget how much wider noses are when you are younger. If you looked at a picture of me in my late teens compared to now, you’d swear I had a nose job as well. Her nose is basically the same, just a little thinned out which happens naturally as we age.
I believe her. Her nose is too small for her face. That’s why I think it’s hers. When noses are done to look like that shape, they take on a ‘pinched’ look and the nostrils are wonky.
Perhaps also some other changes she has made to her face (fillers) or the way her makeup is done is making it look different.
Or a bob-job, right?
I swear my mom’s friend made that very Versace gown for my Barbie when k was growing up in the late 80s
It brought back so many memories! I love it!
I don’t understand why celebrities waste energy to deny having plastic surgeries. Or is it for creating content? They all do it, they always all did it and we know it. You purchased that nose, own it girl.
Same. Kaley Cuoco said she got her breasts done in her late teens and nobody talks about it anymore.
She and her kids all have the same nose. It is especially prominent on Harper. I believe her.
Highly recommend the Gawker link to see Martin Short and Steve Martin on the late night show. They are on fire lately
Omg, I couldn’t stop laughing! Jimmy Fallon got his behind roasted hahaha!
Aww. Nose job? Boob job? I don’t care either way.
Plastic surgery is taking over everywhere, lots of celebs are starting to look alike to me, especially the TikTok and Youtube ones. Same hair, eyebrows, overdone lips, all their kitchens are decorated alike too. 🙂
My pet peeve about Victoria B. is her constant posing but no smile.
Lady, you want your clothing line to sell? Take a look at Reese, big smiles in her ads.
Btw, none of your kids has a decent job yet either.
And David looks like her needs a good steam cleaning these days.
Phew! Thanks, I feel better. End of rant.
there are very few photos of Posh cracking a smile. it’s a difficult look to pull off. I think she often comes off looking harsh because of it, but it’s her trademark.
That Versace gown is 🔥
Aww 🥰 cool 😎 you go Tara Reid!!! 🖖
I actually LOVE most of these Erdem looks on the models, who make them artsy and edgy! I can pick exactly the ones Khate would pick, though, and she would completely frump them up big time. You need confidence and style to put off some of the dowdier looks in the collection, and the models make them work. Unfortunately, the mean girl with a dishrag personality would not.