What does Prince Harry’s ‘they were happy to lie to protect my brother’ mean?

In the latest trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, Prince Harry says, on camera: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Combined with Harry saying “to see this institutional gaslighting” combined with Meghan’s “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” Thank you – for longtime royal-watchers and royal-gossipers, it’s been insane and it’s been one of the craziest gaslighting campaigns I’ve ever seen. I’m glad that Meghan and Harry are going there. While Meghan said something similar on Oprah – “They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.” Now it’s Harry saying it, but he’s being much more specific: they lied to protect William.

So, for no particular reason, I’m including photos from a June 2016 charity fundraiser at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. The fundraiser was hosted by David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and his wife Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Rose’s maiden name is Rose Hanbury and she was a model and socialite before she married her husband. Now she operates Houghton Hall, which is just a stone’s throw from Prince William and Kate’s Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate. For years, Rose and Kate were friends. Then the gossip came out in March 2019 that Kate was trying to “phase out” her “rural rival.” That was the beginning of months of undercover scandal about just what exactly happened and who slept with whom. If you need a recap, you can visit our Rose Hanbury archives.

Again, the Rose Hanbury story broke into public consciousness in March 2019. That was the Duchess of Sussex’s last trimester of her pregnancy with Archie. The British media was already being savagely racist towards her, but there was absolutely a HUGE volume of anti-Sussex bullsh-t around this time. William was protected and coddled by the institution and the media, all while Meghan was violently smeared on an hourly basis.

From James Palmer, an editor at Foreign Policy.