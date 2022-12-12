What does Prince Harry’s ‘they were happy to lie to protect my brother’ mean?

In the latest trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, Prince Harry says, on camera: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Combined with Harry saying “to see this institutional gaslighting” combined with Meghan’s “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” Thank you – for longtime royal-watchers and royal-gossipers, it’s been insane and it’s been one of the craziest gaslighting campaigns I’ve ever seen. I’m glad that Meghan and Harry are going there. While Meghan said something similar on Oprah – “They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.” Now it’s Harry saying it, but he’s being much more specific: they lied to protect William.
So, for no particular reason, I’m including photos from a June 2016 charity fundraiser at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. The fundraiser was hosted by David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and his wife Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Rose’s maiden name is Rose Hanbury and she was a model and socialite before she married her husband. Now she operates Houghton Hall, which is just a stone’s throw from Prince William and Kate’s Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate. For years, Rose and Kate were friends. Then the gossip came out in March 2019 that Kate was trying to “phase out” her “rural rival.” That was the beginning of months of undercover scandal about just what exactly happened and who slept with whom. If you need a recap, you can visit our Rose Hanbury archives.
Again, the Rose Hanbury story broke into public consciousness in March 2019. That was the Duchess of Sussex’s last trimester of her pregnancy with Archie. The British media was already being savagely racist towards her, but there was absolutely a HUGE volume of anti-Sussex bullsh-t around this time. William was protected and coddled by the institution and the media, all while Meghan was violently smeared on an hourly basis.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
The best part of this question is we don’t need to know the specific answer. Everyone online will start digging as a result and come up with so many things.
Agree. And I don’t think Harry will elaborate further and give specific examples. He’d only be helping the BM/RRs out be giving them a reason to dump their payload on William. Harry doesn’t need to do the dirty work for them.
I keep thinking about H’s nazi costume…didn’t W host/participate in a Colony/Colonizers themed party back in the day? I’ve heard whispers of W in black face. I could totally see the Palace placing all the attention on young H and his horrible nazi costume vs W and his black face pictures. I truly hope some of those photos surface! Just like Justin Trudeau.
I just found out Paul Hollywood of the Great British Bake Off show also did Nazi costume. It this a very common thing in the UK or just with rich people?
I mean the costume was available to rent, so it doesnt’ seem it was just a one-off thing, its not like Harry took an old military costume and added the swastika, you know?
I might have this wrong but I’m sure I’ve read that it was William’s party (or that of his very close friends) that Harry wore the costume to and that William was the one who picked it out for him.
At the time, shop keeper went on record. William picked out Harry’s costume and bullied him in to it. William was there for a ‘Zulu’ costume but they were all rented (WTF). He went as a Zulu anyway, wearing skins taken from royal hunting trips AND wearing black stockings. Press passed it off as ‘a lion costume’ but William was wearing leopard skin in the one pic I saw years ago. As a poster wrote the other day, that was one of Harry’s big wake-up calls. He had been abused by William all 19 years of his life already, but that was a big wake-up about not trusting William from that point on.
I wish they would surface and I WISH there would be some consequence for it, but what happened to to Trudeau as a result? Nothing.
During ww2 and immediately after it was common for brits to dress up as Hitler and goose step and nazi salute to mock him. However now it’s frowned upon and not common.
I think Harry’s probably talking about something like they lied about William’s whereabouts (or similar) because of a security threat in order to protect him. I don’t get a sense of whether he’s speaking in general terms, saying they regularly do this or a specific example of a time when they did.
This is just a guess!
Regardless, Netflix is taking that quote, knowing how many clicks it will get and how much interest it will generate and running with it, which invites all kinds of speculation and suspense about what Harry is talking about.
Maybe if it’s true Harry did want to edit something at the last minute before it came out, it was related to something like this-one quote being taken out of context for a trailer in a way that it could cause misunderstanding or speculation in a way Harry had not intended and was not contributing to (and was maybe even distracting from) the way he wanted to support his point/their story.
Again, just a total guess! But it could make sense if this was what Harry was trying to edit at the last minute.
LOL, he was absolutely not talking about a lie to protect William’s location because of a security threat. that is something he would completely understand, and it would not fit with the line about how they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect the Sussexes.
I don’t think it’s just Rose. Actually I think Rose is a smokescreen. They want people to think they were just trying to hide one affair with one woman. No, I think there’s a lot more going on.
You blew my mind in the other thread with the RR comment that the Pegasus info will make our eyes bleed. What could it be?! Now I’m dying to know. It’ll have to come out because that’s just too juicy for them to keep silent on forever.
What is the “Pegasus info”???????
Emily, I agree with you. The palace buried this story back then, but when it comes to LYING, my guess is that we might not even know what it was that we were lied to about.
Agree, if it’s just Rose they can pass it off as some proper aristo affair like Camilla. But it’s not just Rose, she’s an obvious diversion.
Agreed, she is an “acceptable” mistress, by this garbage family.
Emily, I agree. Rose doesn’t look great, but at the end of the day, they’re adults and that story was buried. As far as I’m aware, it didn’t involve H&M, so Harry has no need to go after his brother for that. It’s going to be something personal to him.
Harry specifically mentions -lying-, so I think he means something more along the lines of tights that made Kate cry stories (actually Kate made Meghan cry but that was never published—only the lie). Maybe more stories like this {truth buried}/ {lie/s published} are waiting to be told. No matter what, I would like to know why.
@Emily I agree. It’s not Rose.
Well, let me say this – its not JUST rose. KP definitely sent out legal threats to keep that story buried and definitely increased the attacks on Meghan as a result, but there is more to the whole “they were willing to lie to protect William” line than just Rose Hanbury.
@ML – the Rose story involves H&M only in that by some accounts, KP gave the go-ahead for even more hateful and angry stories about Meghan (while she was pregnant) in exchange for the tabloids laying off the rose rumors.
I’ve sometimes wondered wether it was Rose’s husband bulliam was sleeping with…
I’ve wondered that too, or if it was both of them. Little Englanders would have a conniption. Considering the “dogging” rumors on Twitter (public orgies), I’m wondering if it was basically all of Norfolk.
I personally think it goes far deeper than the whole Rose debacle. It’s been said that William has a lot of skeletons in his closet. British journalists have even said so (before being forced to delete tweets). I hope more people take this opportunity to now start digging deeper into exactly why Willy & Keen were so fiercely protected.
There’s no way he doesn’t have skeletons – people like that (esp. privileged white dudes) who have never been told no and feel entitled to everything, always have skeletons.
This, a thousand times over. Never being told no creates a certain kind of personality which creates a particular kind of chaos.
Aside: I think Harry didn’t turn out that way because he was always treated second best. It was exactly being thrown under the bus that made him examine his behaviour. Then Meghan came along and that process intensified.
I also think there’s been an enormous internal effort to protect Kate. The way the press speak about her is infantilising but also boring. They 100% could write far more salacious, dramatic or even INTERESTING stories about her but never do. They only ever publish stories about how perfectly she does everything when our eyeballs suggest otherwise. We must ask why?
Saba, only since Meghan came along, which makes the point the Sussexes have been making all along. Go to the Celebitchy archives for early 2018 and rejoice in the hilarity. They regularly roasted Kitty before Meghan came along, now she is a saint.
I don’t think the majority of british people care enough to dig. They were raised to believe the royal family has to be protected and revered, and they accept what comes with that (Philip’s will sealed for 100 years to protect a now-dead queens dignity, protecting a rapist and sex trafficker, etc.). Even if shown facts, they won’t change. I’ve see it with anti-vaccine people, pro-Trump people, and others, and it’s because they cannot accept that they were wrong. So they will dig their heels in even more. The more dirt that comes out on the royals, the more they will attack Harry and Meghan instead.
I agree.
So the crying story could be “starved of oxygen” but it went on until H&M finally corrected it after leaving? How long does it take to “starve” a lie? The botox story certainly got corrected fast enough and the Tatler comments. Why not “starve” them?
Great questions. Wish the author of that Atlantic story could answer those for you. Of course, the answer is that those lies were never going to be starved of oxygen. I remember really disliking that Atlantic article. Think it was the only time I’ve ever written to complain about a story. At least it inspired that amazing tweet of truth from James Palmer.
It also overlooks why that particular story was so problematic. It wasn’t just that it made Meghan look bad. It was that it painted Kate, the poor innocent white woman, as the victim, and Meghan was the Angry Black Woman (and American to boot!) It was a story full of racist dog whistles and I think it did a lot of damage to Meghan’s image in the UK.
Talking of starving things of oxygen – as of now all of those James Palmer tweets have disappeared from his timeline.
Ugh—that Atlantic piece was a typical Caitlin Flanagan screed, and she is no friend to other women, to put it mildly. She loves defining what real feminine women are like—and chastising those who don’t fit her standards, which are most human women.
How can stories be starved of oxygen when the royal family keeps feeding them a steady stream of air?
it not only kept going on until corrected during the Oprah interview, they RR continue to trot out new versions of it every few months
I think it’s much more than Rose. That’s just one example. I think for a very long time Harry was served up on a platter time and time again so that the Rota rats wouldn’t report William’s various indiscretions and unpleasantness. All while Harry clearly did the lion’s share of the work too. And Harry accepted that, and maybe charmed the reporters so they would be kinder to him. But then his family tried to use his wife in the same way.
This.
I think this behavior probably goes back to the days of their youth.
I’m guessing they started feeding H to the press back then.
In my view, it started the day they made them walk behind their mother’s casket.
Doof! “So, for no particular reason,” I took am mentioning the name Rose Hanbury. Also, isn’t there some Russian lawyer milling about somewhere? Just asking, for no particular reason. Also, William and Kate live in separate domiciles, which I’ve brought up, for no particular reason at all. Also, one who puts his/her head in Carole Middleton’s lap and sucks at the Middleton teat. Whoa, that just came out of nowhere and does not apply to anything.
🤣
🤣
There’s a dead body, isn’t there?
This. There’s a LOT more going on with William than just his affairs. The tipoff is that nobody ever tries to sell us on his good qualities. Because he doesn’t have any.
Exactly. Affairs are old hat…just look at the old hat sitting beside Charles. There are far more serious things happening, and I am worried it leans more toward Andrew’s proclivities than Charles’ for them to go so hard on protecting him.
The more I learn, the less I’d be shocked if you were right, Sean.
What’s the saying, you don’t want to be caught with a live boy or a dead girl.
Why are we assuming that Bill’s affairs are only with the opposite sex.
I’ve thought that too. I think William has had multiple affairs, likely with men and women. I also think there may be an illegitimate child or two out there.
But, it wouldn’t surprise me if there was something much darker in his past and/or present.
Remember the pics of James Middleton with nearly-naked boys?
That is 100% my theory.
Previous posters have hinted that William has done things that compromise national security. Likely having an affair with a Russian would be enough for that.
In any case more than just Rose was mentioned when the rural rival story came out.
There’s a few things about the cambridges that are fairly open secrets but the royal gossip forum got deleted from its server for talking about the main one and daily mail comments get blocked, so probably not allowed to mention them here.
I will say someone asked a journalist “surely you know about such a thing, how come you don’t write about it” and they replied “we do know, and we know a lot more besides, but we’ve got wives and kids to feed, and we need to keep our jobs”.
Jesus. Harry had better step up his security.
I wonder if it’s more of the armie hammer variety of skeletons?
Yeah, this is what I’m worried about. I’m hoping it’s Will being the Norfolk (and beyond) peen (and other parts) with other consenting adults. But, considering this family, I fear that it’s something truly terrible.
Wasn’t there a statement that went out that said W was not bullying H&M, and the statement was co signed by H? But we found out later H never agreed to the statement, they just added his name.
Joan, I had forgotten about that. This would piss me off and I would want the denial to be public knowledge
OMG! I didn’t know this. William is a narcissistic monster who’s been manipulating he’s sweet and affable little brother this whole time. Poor Harry to realise the calls are coming from inside the house.
The rumored affair may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back because that’s when they ramped it up against Meghan. But they had been lying to protect William for years using Harry to distract. What else is “the spare” good for?
Irony is if they’d stick to Harry the Sussexes May still be there. He was used to it. It was the unrelenting attacks on his wife, especially while she was pregnant, that tipped him over. Meghan may have eventually gotten fed up with Harry being used that way but it probably wouldn’t have been so soon.
The photos always puzzle me because Kate does not look like she is greeting and interacting with a person with whom her husband is having an affair. She must not have known at that time? Or maybe these were pre-rose trimming days?
Pre-rose gardening days, or at least before Kate found out about William’s love of horticulture.
You can bring a horticulture, but you can’t make her think
So these pics are from 2016 (Charlotte is just over a year old) and the affair rumors broke in 2019. We’ve heard from people on here that the affair lasted three years and only ended bc of the pandemic, so 2020, so lets say it started in 2017. So that’s after these pics.
My take on it has been that either Kate knew about it when it started but thought it ended maybe even before she got pregnant with Louis and found out in 2018 that it was still ongoing, or she did not find out about it until 2018 in general. Because I think that’s why she snapped at M during the dress fittings and why Meghan said she was “going through some things” that made Meghan have sympathy for her.
Kate couldn’t be bothered to attend the first annual EACH fundraiser in London (they had to hire Ed Sheeran to host). Rose and David held this fundraiser for EACH, Keen did nothing but show up and preen for cameras. But she showed up at this because she wanted to lord it over the local toffs at a big party. That’s why Kate’s so happy in these pics, because she thought this glitzy event would be her ‘coming out, you all must bow to me, I’m the new leader of the local aristos’ party. They ignored her.
Remember that Kate and Rose were never friends, Kate has no female friends. W&K moved to Anmer, Kate started throwing her weight around playing Queen of the Toffs. The local toffs don’t like her, didn’t pay attention, they turn to Rose as their local leader.
What made the affair worse in Kate’s eyes wasn’t the ‘affair with her friend’ because again, they were never friends. It was that every Toff in the district sided with Rose and Rose-and-William, no one sided with Kate.
William however looks like a person who’s wife is greeting a person he’s having an affair with.
he looks guilty AF in all of those photos! it’s part of the reason the affair story is so believable.
it can’t just be that, though. there has to be a ton of dirt on William. we know he’s a ragemonster. we know there are financial issues with the foundation. there’s definitely more dirt. come on, reporters! get reporting!
I think these pics were before they started the affair. I believe Rose gave birth to her daughter a year after Kate birthed Charlotte, so that was 2016 (when these pics were taken). In 2017 there was the state dinner with the Spanish royals. Rose was there, and Kate looked rather sullen in the photos and videos that came out. In one of the clips, she was staring at something (or someone).
I think Kate was sullen because Rose was sitting next to Harry at that dinner in 2017. She isn’t supposed to have heard about it until she was pregnant so in 2018.
William and Rose have guilty written all over their faces, Kate is oblivious to what has been going on, but Rose’s husband I think is in on it.
Kate must have felt a complete fool when she eventually found out.
I agree with those who say the affair had started by the time those pics were taken but Kate did not know it yet. Supposedly this came out to her when she was pregnant with Louis so in 2018.
The skeletons in William’s closest must be actual real human skeletons from people he hunted or something – it sounds like something real bad.
If we start with the premise that what the smear campaign accuses Harry of doing, William actually did, one of the recurring accusations from the hatebots is of beating up sex workers.
I’m going against the tone of this thread because I don’t think it has to be something perverted, criminal, violent. It can simply be the accumulation of long standing immoral entitled behaviour. If it’s regular and on going it goes against the years long narrative put out by the palace. And since he’s not a likeable or admirable man, what does he have to fall back on?
It doesn’t have to be bad, just anything for Will while nothing for them as they were been diminished, and lied about. They were told not to speak and then nobody would speak for them. To. Tell. The. Truth.
Oops. I thread jacked. On the post of the new trailer, I was asking these questions. Should I delete it from that post and bring it here?
The topics are bound to have a lot of overlap.
My oh my. Don’t think the doc will name rose at all. But maybe an intrepid reporter will be inspired to investigate and report more.
I am probably (almost certainly) reading too much into it, but the little inclusion of Meghan picking roses from her garden seemed like “we can talk in coded language, too”. I am probably just reading too much Kaiser and every time someone mentions roses, I think it’s with a wink and a nod lol
You know, I did find it odd for a sec that they made a point to show that and mention the flower by name. But I did not put the two together – but I did find it like: huh, is there something with the roses????? Hilarious. Plus, I don’t know about Cali, but where I live those beautiful kind of roses are very hard to grow.
I wouldn’t read too much into Meghan picking roses, in that area of Cali they’re everywhere.
Roses like that are hard to grow pretty much anywhere. They have to be cultivated. Watering, pruning, fertilizing, staking, etc. Everything has to be done carefully. Don’t over-water, under-water, or water in the middle of the day. Fertilize and amend the soil, but don’t overdo. Prune precisely, and at an angle to keep water from pooling on the cut.
It’s quite a lot to get right.
There’s multiple commercial rose farms in that part of California. Oprah has a huge, stunning rose garden on her estate. Roses aren’t some exotic flower there.
I am very envious that those beautiful roses can be grown in Cali. Where I live we have rose bushes – not the same but I will take what I can get.
Pretty much anything will grow in abundance in So CA. It’s pretty lush and it rarely frosts, let alone freezes solid.
That would be very unflattering to Meghan to do that.
Really? Why?
@Lucy
That would be extremely high school and petty to even mention Rose or coded language to try and expose her. That has nothing to do with her and if the BRF had simply treated Meghan with respect she would still be apart of that institution. Rose and William’s alleged affair ain’t her business. I also don’t think she cares because she’s happily married.
Maybe, maybe not. Only serious royal watchers and RR would get it. Frankly, I’m here for it.
Harry won’t ‘tell on’ Willy but there is defentily dirty, dirty deeds to tell. They are So. Scared.
Perhaps, Harry is alluding to stories from when he and William were younger? For all the stories and pictures of a young Harry stumbling about nightclubs while drunk, his dear brother was, allegedly, doing the same but nothing was printed about it.
More recently, there has probably been a big cover up about the state of the Wales’ marriage, pegs, affairs etc which has resulted in leaked stories and smears about the Sussexes.
Will someone post a link from that article in The Atlantic referenced in the screenshot of those old tweets?
Here is the link to the tweet. Still Hunting for The Atlantic article. https://twitter.com/beijingpalmer/status/1372622024984657922?s=46&t=7Eq7YFR-4PFmuufkYT4ylg
found the article. Thanks!
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/03/meghan-and-diana-could-have-saved-royal-family/618318/
I hope H says *just* enough for folks to kick the lid off this thing. It’s definitely more than Rose and Meghan (& Archie) were fed to the press to keep them distracted. I’ve said it before but H is a much better person than me for never having laid hands on W.
Ah, but depending on what happens next, that possibility still remains viable.
I don’t know why you get married if you are not in love. Marriage (from what I am told) is hard enough when you are madly in love with each other, so why promise to love and honor before God and all in an elaborate ceremony? Now here we are with all of these cheating allegations (which are most likely true) and Meghan getting the brunt of the abuse because Willy the Cheater needed/needs a shield. What a disgusting human.
Generally speaking people get married for all sorts of reasons – companionship, financial security, to have a family. But for Pegasus, he HAD to get married “to have an heir” etc and Keen was the only woman standing by the time he had to buckle down and do it. I’ve always seen their marriage as one of convenience and mutual benefit – she gets wealth and titles and her family elevated and he gets someone to birth the heirs. But as you say, it’s hard enough when you love each other so now when things get difficult the cracks appear, affairs, etc.
It’s a really good question. We always talk about why K wanted to marry him, and the lengths she went to do so. But why did *he* marry if he wasnt in love? W must have been feeling great pressure (as Chas did too). And if he chose not to marry, then the crown would eventually pass to Harry and his line. I don’t think W’s ego could have taken that.
It’s part and parcel of being royal, to marry and have heirs to carry on the bloodline. Love doesn’t factor into it that much, it’s more a case of marrying someone suitable. Kate made herself suitable (read “a doormat”), and other than too many Marilyn Moments post-wedding, her more lurid escapades have been pretty much whitewashed from the internet. The aristo and royal-adjacent women he was interested in weren’t interested in him as someone to marry, being the *married in* comes with too much baggage, so he married the tenacious Kate but kept on with his Norfolk Community Peen activities.
There was an article at the time of their wedding saying William was marrying the wrong woman, was still In love with Jecca, had been ordered to marry before the queens jubilee and that history was repeating itself, as Charles had been “bullied into marrying Diana despite camilla being the only woman he had ever loved”.
I just don’t know if Harry will say anything about the affair, due to his niece and nephews.
I don’t think he’ll mention it at all. no need to do the press’s work for them.
I don’t think he will either for a number of reasons. He doesn’t need to dirty the story up. The BIG story is the press’s complicity and active bad actions at various behests. That’s what he’ll want the focus on.
Harry and Meghan aren’t directing the documentary. So H doesn’t have to specifically say my brother was tending to the rose bushes while his wife cried and the media distracted the public by tormenting Meghan 24/7. But if they told Liz Garbus that as part of their full truth, then she can say it. She can show the headlines about the affair, a screenshot of the legal letter with the injunction warning, tweets that allude to it, and then add voiceover and diagrams that connect everything without H&M having to say it onscreen.
I wonder if it’s drug related. At one time there were all sorts of rumours circulating about what may or may not have occurred when William and Kate visited relatives abroad. Maybe there are incriminating photos William out there of William doing things which he shouldn’t be doing. William having an affair is one thing but, William (and possibly Kate) messing around with drugs is an image which cannot be dismissed as easily.
In (almost) 2023, I don’t think pics of William doing lines of cocaine would stir up much. He got away with drunk driving, drugging through years of parties at Highgrove, killing two different species of endangered birds, holidaying/partying/drugging at Maison de Bang Bang, etc. Certain people would automatically dismiss it as, ‘so what, he was young, bet his younger brother made him do it’.
I’m seeing royalists crying about Harry dragging William into this. It was William who started the smear campaign against Harry and Meghan.
William IS this. This IS William! He’s the whole reason we’re doing this!!
Charles will always be distant, heir Charles, but if William and Harry could have had each other’s backs, stuck together, and found some balance of power in their personal and professional relationship, I think they could have made it work. But no. William is his father in both personality and destiny.
It’s mind blowing that the RF/BM/RRs believe they can continuously lash out and say whatever unhinged lies they want about Harry and Meghan. And H&M are supposed to remain silent and accept whatever abuse is heaped upon them. In what reality does that make sense?
In their own reality, where mixed-race Meghan and Spare Harry aren’t real people, but pawns on the Crown’s chessboard.
Okay so Harry probably isn’t talking about the tights story. That was lying to protect Kate. Unless they specify that the lie was cover Kate crying due to something William did?
Thus “would make your eyes bleed” comment makes me think Will has one huge skeleton in the closet or a bunch of little ones. Like a cemetery full of them.
Could be an affair/affairs/kinky behavior, could be shady financial machinations, could be an illegitimate child and given Andy’s proclivities, it could be along that line. Could be even worse.
My top theories:
1. Kate found put Wills got a mistress pregnant around the dress fitting tights incident. Maybe one of those dad dancing women?
2. Will is physically violent and possibly beats Kate.
3. Wild card: Will has medical issues (from that tbi as a kid?) which make him unsuitable for the crown. Harry knows he’s on certain meds and it’s bad, very bad.
All 3 of these are possible and believable TBH. No 2 could explain the dead look in kHate’s eyes – there is no doubt he’s abusive as there has been many stories of his rages to his father and other family members over the years.
William is not fit for the crown in any way – the family and the media know that, which I think is the reason why Harry was always needed. He was going to be the cover boy for King Willy the Unfit.
Whatever it is it could stop him from taking the throne if ever made public – hence the stories of him having a super injunction against the press.
3 fits with incandescent with rage. 100 percent, as does 2. And fits with my Armie Hammer-type sex secrets theory.
I don’t think 1 is enough for any of this.
I had a long comment typed out in the other post about #2 and then deleted it. But I do think that could be it. And honestly, that could fit in with #3 as well.
William being physically abusive would be a VERY big problem for the monarchy. And it would explain why divorce seems off the table – if William wants to leave her as some speculate, if he’s ever hit her, it gives her something to hold over his head. “you can’t leave me or they’ll all find out.” I think it would also explain Charles’ seemingly fairly new public affection towards Kate, and it would explain the Windsor house. The royals HAD to give Kate a place to live where William wasn’t welcome.
IDK. this is a complicated situation. Their marriage is clearly not healthy and Kate obviously was all in with the smear campaign. I’m just trying to think of what could be so bad about William – not just based on this comment from Harry, but everything we’ve heard over the past few years. There is something about William that the press knows but won’t discuss. I don’t think William was ever violent towards Meghan bc if that was the case Harry would not ask her to be around him in any situation, in my opinion.
#2 explains a few things like:
Why Meg said Kate was a “good person” despite the crying lie.
Why W&K’s marriage has so rapidly become visibly strained since Sussexit. And why Kate didn’t want Harry to marry. Kate is now taking the brunt of the rage Will previously directed to his brother, and Kate, unlike Harry, isn’t physically intimidating enough to prevent Will from laying hands.
It could also explain the Wales title going so quickly to the Cambridges. Chuck E 3s might have been bribing Kate to not leave.
And while abuse doesn’t negate Kate’s participation in the hate campaign towards Meg, it does provide an enlightening explanation.
This is just a small observation compared to everything you have all fleshed out here, but maybe if it’s #2, that could also explain K’s tendency to dress so conservatively buttoned up all the time. Regardless, I agree that it really seems like “the big secret” is more than a single run-of-the-mill aristo dalliance.
I don’t buy William being physically abusive to Kate or anyone frankly. He’s too sneaky, careful, and physically cowardly for that. William’s form of abuse has always been emotional, psychological. Kate is just as violent, screaming, emotionally abusive right back at William. That’s been a known part of their relationship since Uni.
He didn’t beat up Harry physically when they were little, maybe THAT would finally have gotten him punished. William spent years being an emotional bully, crying foul when he thought others liked Harry more, and leaning in to the staff belittling of Harry. Using the royal machine most of his life to tear his younger brother down, whether it was about his (alleged) dyslexia or his partying (which William ONCE admitted was no where near what he himself had done). But it has never been physical and it wouldn’t be now.
The TBI from childhood is an excuse to me, not necessarily the issue. The real issue is, William is a garbage human being. Take Duke of Windsor and Charles’s pettiness, entitlement, emotional immaturity, and feckless I-don’t-care-about-anyone-but-me mentality and multiply it by 1000. The behavior that comes out of that attitude, that has been carefully hidden for 40 years? That’s a lot of skeletons.
Yeah, not talking about the comments above, but in general I’ve noticed people assuming Kate would be a shrinking violet when William loses his temper. But from what Jobson said earlier this year, she dishes it out just as much– “she gives as good as she gets”. I feel like their fights probably go along the lines of the one reported earlier this year; the one where Kate supposedly said something like “I shouldn’t have married you” to William. That story was reported in Europe, then got picked up by an American outlet and was shortly deleted afterward.
@Nota – I agree. William is more narcissistically abusive — and there have been instances over the years of them having nuclear arguments and that Kate is no shrinking violet, she fights back. As far as a childhood TBI, I don’t believe it. Remember Diana called him Billy Basher before the accident. No, this is clearly a case of William inheriting his father’s emotional arrested development, self-obsession, arrogance and entitlement. He doesn’t feel remorse or empathy, and will throw anybody in his path under the bus in order to deflect from his own bad behaviour. Not to mention his proclivity for philandering. Harry is all Diana fortunately.
notasugarhere, I agree that Fails is not physically abusive. I believe this would have leaked out long ago. I do think he is emotionally and psychologically abusive. If he had tried to take on Harry that would not have ended well for Fails. He’s a great example of what is nurtured within the brf–and it ain’t pretty.
Fails is not the brightest bulb in the room and his wife matches him. IF Wails is staying because of titles and baubles, that’s on her. Clearly, she doesn’t present as a woman who is comfortable with her lot in life, so she is choosing this over a more peaceful (and healthy) life. Perhaps having a separate residence has helped. The problems continue because Fails and Wails must do engagements together. They don’t like to be around each other. I think they make an effort, but there’s way too much water under the bridge to make that work.
I find that “gives as good as she gets” line interesting though and actually somewhat problematic. If william hits her, its possible that it means she hits him back. Their marriage sounds very ugly. Or it could be a way to try to protect William yet again. We were all reading that line as “oh they fight a lot.” but maybe jobson was trying to say “yeah things are bad and he hits her a lot but its okay bc she hits him too.”
And again, we’re talking about something that is so big it endangers the monarchy, something that press around the world have been hiding.
I think we all know he’s an ahole who treats her like total dirt. I think she’s probably an ahole right back to him. That doesn’t preclude abuse, even if its “just” emotional abuse. She may fight back but he can still be the abuser.
The one thing we know about William, for sure, is that he’s always incandescent with rage. Abuse doesn’t seem that farfetched to me.
Becks1, part of the post-engagement whitewashing was removing stories of their screaming matches at each other. This isn’t new behavior on Kate’s part, she’s always been a bullying meangirl, and awful to anyone who works in a shop or works for/with royals. The entitlement she took on when she started sleeping with William. But none of it says physical abuse to me, but that they are psychologically abusive to each other (not that William is the only abuser, they both are abusers).
@Rapunzel Meghan’s friend Serena Williams said Meghan is ‘too nice’. To me that comment about Kate was Meghan being too nice. IMO Meghan said that to try to be nice, too nice, and to calm down some of what the Keen stans were going to start attacking her for.
Kate stared down Meghan at the walkabout recently to the point where Meghan recoiled. She also gave very dirty looks to someone during a jubilee event where she had the Mary Poppins getup. This is not a shirking violet.
William is sarcastic and likely gives her put downs, but there is no history of him being physically violent with anyone and there is no way that would have been kept quiet this long. Kate covers up because she’s hiding the effects of aging among other issues.
People. You don’t need to be a shrinking violet to be a victim of abuse. Kate may take it out on everyone else as a result of W’s behavior at home.
I mean obviously none of us know, but I just think the fact that Kate is a huge bitch and William is abusive (even emotionally/verbally) are not mutually exclusive. By any means.
It’s also a big jump to say William is physically abusive because Kate wears more sleeves. Having a temper does not mean physically abusive and we have not heard any stories that he’s hit people. And we know both of them have tempers.
Even his little fit with the person filming them on a bike ride wasn’t him getting rough with the guy. It was more yelling than anything.
William is a huge jerk to a lot of people, but to say he abuses kate physically is a big stretch based on nothing.
IDK, I think the heir having a child outside of wedlock would be a huge deal to the monarchy. I mean, these are the same people freaking out about nail polish and curtsying, you don’t think they would absolutely meltdown if it got out that William had a child (or multiple children) outside of his marriage, especially if they were older than George? It would bring the entire line of succession into question.
I agree with @notasugarhere above – I don’t think William is physically abusive towards Kate, I think he’s more of the “bring me a poor to beat” variety of craven rich a*hole.
@sunday; what if there was a child born not out of wedlock, a legitimate child from an early impulsive teenage marriage, the teenage mother then involved in a tragic accident, freeing Wm to eventually legally marry again? What if this now young man is not caucasion but has been raised in the middle East by his maternal famliy. What if he, not George, is the legitimate heir? This is all just speculation and the musings of a wandering mind.
I think all 3 are plausible. What makes me believe #2 is all the “incandescent with rage” talk over things that are not at all rage -inducing. Who rages over the godparents of their brother’s children? Also the panic of everyone saing “William needs Harry! Harry MUST come back and do his duty!” as if being a king is a 2-person role. I don’t know if the grey men, or the rota ratchets, communicating that message stopped to think about the implication. What’s fundamentally wrong with William that prevents him from doing the job he was born and destined to do? There have been bad kings before–lots of them. Even the “good” kings and queens were really mediocre at best (Including Elizabeth, George 6, and George 5). Why the panic over William reigning without Harry?
If he does have tendencies to violence or abusiveness, either from brain injury, or general temperament, or narcisissm, then the heir would have to be protected from it, right? Maybe Adelaide is Kate’s place to raise the kids with their father at Windsor castle. He wouldn’t be the first royal to be violent and abusive. Would Kate have any protection other than the desire to save face? She has no independent network of allies to support her.
My guess is that William hates Meghan so intensely because Meghan knows exactly what’s going on with him. Maybe she saw it herself, or maybe Harry told her for her own protection, or to gain her support. The Meghan is a bully nonsense is obvious projection–we know who the bully really is. He probably thinks that she’ll be the one to talk about it (I think the rota want her to do that so they can blame her for the aftermath). But if anyone tells or insinuates the truth, it will be Harry.
There are so many things about William the press probably knows about and buries. I very much doubt he’s ever been faithful. It almost feels like an open secret that he reluctantly settled for Kate because no one from his set he would have preferred to marry wanted any part of royal bullshit in their life. He’s probably very much like Charles in that part of his life- mistresses and just general fucking around with party girls.
Then there’s all the financial fuckery. How the royal foundation is one gigantic grift. How Earthshot is so obviously a grift. And a comically obvious and incompetent one.
I’m sure there’s tons of other stuff too. Shady financial dealings/cash for access deals with foreign powers like everyone in that family, documentation of horrifying displays of racism and/or staff abuse. I’ll throw in big game hunting probably. He totally seems like the type.
The Firm kept f**king around with the GINGER’s family. He warned them in the Oprah interview, and the Firm refused to call back their attack dogs. Could it may the dogs refused to go back into their kennels? If the Firm went this far because of covering extramarital issues they have the dumbest people running that corporation. I never thought Prince Harry will go there…this is the ultimate FAAFO. I hope Meghan and Prince Harry’s beefed up their security.
I’m going to tap out of social media until I finished volume 2. I hope we refuse to let the BM, Rotas, and the Firm manipulation us the way they did after volume 1.
Yes, things are going to get nasty in the coming days and they are all going to suffer. H&M need to stay safe and we must give them extra extra support on social media platforms.
Honestly, I think it’s probably that he’s bi (which is tame, but I can see the BRF freaking out about it…esp. as much of the public is biphobic & would then believe his marriage with Kate was a sham and he was strictly gay). Everyone knows Edward is likely gay and there’s been other gay royals in the past. One of those deleted tweets seemed to reference both women and men in Wills past.
The general public wouldn’t really give a sh*t, but to a conservative institution like the BRF who is propped up by conservative people…the same kind of people who probably don’t believe in bisexuality and would then assume the marriage with Kate was simply a sham, etc…..that I can see the BRF being freaked out about.
And I’m bi and normally don’t like speculating about other people’s sexualities, but it is what it is. LBR-if it was blackface, it would blow over if it was done when he was younger (as the time Harry wore the Nazi costume). I really don’t see how his financial indiscretions could be worse than Chuck or Andrew, and any mistress can be explained away if Chuck managed to survive Camilla.
I don’t think being bi would put things in the “make your eyes bleed” category. Neither would being a serial adulterer.
To me, eye bleeding territory would include violence (at home or with others) and actual perversion (for example, there is a long line of royal men sexually abusing underprivileged children).
I can’t remember the journalist who said that the rift between Harry & Wills had nothing to do with Meghan and was so bad it would rock the entire royal foundation.
I don’t remember who it was either, but I remember that comment by a journalist.
I’m shocked the article said rose modeled back in the day. I thought william picked her cause she was…. Well….. unfortunate looking and maybe more likely to like the attention and keep quiet and also play into his brand of self above all else…..
If you see glossed up pics of her, she’s stunning. If you’re referring specifically to these june 2016 photos, I read somewhere that old-line aristocracy does not favor Hollywood type makeup/hair at country affairs – so Kate showing up all glitzed out reflects her “middle class upbringing” while rose is laidback and relatively casual.
Unfortunate looking?? She’s very beautiful.
But where is her chin?
Well, she doesn’t have a strong chin and there are some unflattering pics out there, but overall she’s pretty okay.
I don’t find her particularly beautiful either, but she is tall and thin, so I’m assuming fashion modeling.
A lot of the British aristo girls take up modelling at some point in their youth. Cara Delevingne is one of those rare mainstream success stories from that set, and I still don’t understand why she became such a hit among the fashion crowd and fashion fans.
True, because of their privilege aristo girls easily get modelling work, most women out there look good with a bit of make up and a hair do.
She’s very striking. I don’t think she’s gorgeous, but she’s striking, and she seems to have an innate sense of style or confidence that makes her more attractive IMO. Like when she shows up at a state dinner in a simple white gown with her tiara set into the back of her hair like she doesn’t need to have it front and center.
Is that a Chris Jackson photo? Because it has a bad angle of Rose and William looks odd whereas kate has that smug look.
Rose looks much different when she’s photographed from a different angle and much prettier and more interesting than Kate.
It means what it means, Will thePegger
I don’t think Harry is going to spill a lot of tea here. It might be about partying or the costume party. I just don’t see him outing William having an affair or being abusive. Some people would then “blame” him for causing William trouble, and why should he make himself the target of that?
It’s the media’s job to tell the public what it should know. Harry focused on the media a lot in the first segment. I wouldn’t be surprised if he kept up that line in the second.
The stupid thing is the BRF and BM, with these temper tantrums and briefings, are sending up the Bat Signal to a foreign power hostile to the UK it can blackmail the Windsors. The BRF’s connections to certain aspects of life could be exploited and do irreparable harm to the nation. Remember Germany wanted Edward VIII as a puppet in its plans to take over England? BRF, own your mess; BM do your job and report.
If the royal rota knows about it then it’s certain that both domestic and foreign intelligence agencies know too.
I love how it’s always Harry choosing violence but they always go after Meghan; makes it even more clear they’re just f***ing racist.
But honestly everyone knows that Harry has been the scapegoat his entire life; that’s the role of the spare but there is a difference between William’s people letting the press focus more on Harry being a party boy so that people wouldn’t realise that William was also a party boy and William’s people unleashing a smear campaign on Meghan that was so severe that she wanted to kill herself while carrying their baby. It’s amazing to me that they not only didnt see this when it was happening but still don’t seem to get it to this day. Harry has talked about wanting a family his entire life and those ghouls in the palace almost ripped that away from him. Of course he was pissed. Of course he was going to fight; and as long as they keep his wife and kids in the crosshairs he’s going to continue to fight
I don’t think it’s a sex scandal. That would be too easy. I suspect it may be to do with political affiliations that compromise his position
I think we have a winner! It’s not as if he doesn’t have form. His black-face birthday costume, choosing Harry’s costume for the party. Harry has apologised countless times for it but, William has said absolutely nothing. I hadn’t realised up until now that people were also wearing KKK costumes. Most people I know would have turned the invitation down in disgust but, the fact that people bought those costumes and looked to be having a great time wearing them says a lot about the people there.
It would certainly make people’s eyes bleed if those pictures of William’s black face reappeared along with stories about extreme right-wing sympathies. Concerns about how dark Archie would be would also fit into his right-wing connections. Given that Lord Rothermere (owner of the Fail) and Rebakah Brooks were invited to the Queens funeral it’s no wonder who William really is will never make the front pages of the British tabloids.
I think William has done some very illegal things. Messing around with the royal foundation monies is probably the tip of the iceberg. Certainly, if he’s anything like his father, he’s been accepting cash for access, getting involved in shady arms deals with sleazy Saudi princes a la Uncle Air Miles Andy, maybe even selling confidential political information. Harry won’t go after him for sleeping around or even being an emotionally abusive pr*ck to Keen — she gives as good as she gets, as long as she keeps benefitting from the royal coffers.
I keep thinking of that comment @Nic referenced recently, from a year or two ago. Believe it was a tweet by, possibly a journalist (Kevin something?), that if people knew what was going on behind the scenes, they’d have a lot more sympathy for why H&M left. I’m kind of thinking along the lines you are, especially relating to money, or closeness with government figures (some of whom worked for him).
Peter Hunt has said, Harry’s pulled the pin out. So he’s expecting violence as well. I guess this means we won’t be seeing a dozen articles from the BM wondering if the Sussexes will be at Sandringham for Xmas.
Kevin Maguire said it. And the clip has resurfaced again on Twitter based on recent events.
I really believe that the big dirt on William is that he’s physically abusive. They always talk about how angry he gets, maybe that incandescent rage goes further than just attitude?
I doubt the documentary will blow the lid off any of William’s secrets, whatever they may be. It can be any number of things, including the ho-hum mistress/illegitimate children or it could be some darker stuff I’d rather not spend time thinking about.
I’m sure there’s more reasons I haven’t thought about but I don’t see Harry interested in being the one to spill his brother’s dirty laundry. It’s not his experience or story to share. But he will talk about how the palace was okay covering for William and protecting him while leaving Harry and Meghan out to dry. I bet he will touch upon some specific stories that were made up other than the Meghan made Kate cry. Will the documentary be the tipping point for the British media to unleash whatever they know about William? Maybe, but I dunno. We’ll have to wait until Thursday.
This infuriates me. One, I hate what they did to Meghan and Harry. Two, I can’t stand Rose. Kate was her friend. She is scum. We already know William is a cheater and scum.
Kate and Rose were never ‘friends’, Kate doesn’t have female friends. She has William’s friends, whom she used to get in to William’s circle. FFS she isn’t even friends with her own sister; those two still act like they’re in competition with each other every day.
Rose was the next door neighbor, Queen of the Toffs, whom Kate resented for her easy position in the aristocracy. No friendship ever. And since Kate started out as William’s cheating sidepiece and has always agreed to let the cheating happen? She accepted the cheating in exchange for the royal life. Kate wasn’t upset William had an affair with Rose, she was upset everyone in the neighborhood found out – and sided with William-and-Rose against her.
That was the mistake Kate made, IMO. I doubt she thought she and rose were friends, but maybe she thought rose would be dying to be her friend bc she, Kate, was going to be Queen of the Toffs.
When she tried to cut out rose (remember, that’s how this story first circulated, Kate trying to phase out her rural rival), the toffs closed rank around Rose and Kate realized not only were they not her friends, they didn’t even respect her position as future Queen Consort. She had no power in that circle and I think that really threw her for a loop.
My God this thread is HUUUGE.
Anyway as a Brit when I see the phrase “make your eyes bleed”, it usually refers to something really embarrassing so I am going to go with a s*xual kink.
I think we’ve been joking about it on SM and the hashtags seemed funny, but I think there is possibly some serious truth to Bill’s quirky predilections and I believe RR’s have photo evidence they have not been allowed to publish due to the S8 injunction.
At this point Kate knows and these two are not getting divorced because this is her version of ‘service’. Also Now that Chuck is King and Bill is PoW they have access to all the treasure chests which may explain the recent Middleton migration to Berkshire to set up their own little Dukedom. And yes I do think Michael Middleton will be bestowed with at the very least a Baronetcy at some point. Baroness Carole will be so pleased and James will possibly get a hereditary title along with his other two siblings. Well done Carole.
So to conclude I think Bill “puts it about’ as we Brits would say and quite a lot. The s8 injunction may also refer to a lovechild – but in this day and age that would have got out like the Rose Hanbury affair.
I would love to know all the dirt. When William and Harry were around the 21/19 mark, I always remember one of the UK newspaper columnists writing – if only you knew what we know about them.
And I don’t think William and the new King are the least alike. KC really cares about people and causes. Does ordinary engagements and really works. William – and Kate – are all into show. Charles got on much better with Harry when the boys were young. Diana said this. William was her darling, partly because he was in the direct line.
One lie being repeated over and over is when they use the word keen in their articles. It’s a codeword for couldn’t care less. There, truth restaured.
Of the two Cholmondeleys, am I sure that Rose was the one that William had the affair with?
To be brutally honest I am not sure William being an abusive husband would reach the eyes-bleeding level. I think domestic violence is horrific — we all do — but I’ve heard enough slap-and-tickle jokes to wonder if William’s Tory friends do.