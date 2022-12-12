Prince William will never ‘be able to repair his relationship’ with Prince Harry

A week ago, royal sources were swearing up and down that royal sources had never, ever briefed against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Royal sources flat-out insisted that nefarious courtiers had NEVER briefed against Harry and Meghan under the guise of royal sources, and never, ever at the behest of their primaries, the royals themselves. We’re about 48 hours away from royal reporters insisting that they have never received palace briefings in their entire lives. I bring this up because Becky English at the Daily Mail continues to have the inside track on Prince William’s incandescent rage. While Buckingham Palace is clearly briefing everyone that there will be no formal “response” (as of yet) to the Sussexes’ docuseries, Kensington Palace can’t shut up about it. KP can’t shut up about how much Pegasus loathes his brother and “f–king hates” Meghan. KP can’t shut up about how William will “never trust” Harry again and they’ll never be close again. To which I say, don’t threaten Harry with a good time.
The Prince of Wales is unlikely ever to make up with his estranged brother following his Netflix betrayal, friends fear. William, 40, is said to be angry about the disrespect he feels Harry showed to their grandmother when she was alive during the Megxit saga. And sources believe the bombshell documentary – which it is understood the heir to the throne has not watched, but is likely to do so at some point – will do little to change his mind. He is also said to be distrustful of Harry’s motives given that he has a book coming out early next year.
‘All relationships are built on trust but for members of the Royal Family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so,’ a friend said. ‘The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge.’
The Mail revealed yesterday how royal insiders have been left particularly upset by the Netflix programme’s criticism of Queen Elizabeth and her Commonwealth legacy, which was dismissed as ‘Empire 2.0’. One source pointed out that Harry and Meghan previously served as president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which supports youth empowerment in Commonwealth countries, and had been happy to be associated with it ‘until they quit their jobs to make money’. They also feel the Sussexes’ decision to secretly record 15 hours of video diaries, which they handed over to the documentary-makers, was an ‘appalling’ betrayal of trust. They started filming in March 2020 – almost 12 months before they officially stepped down as senior working royals.
‘Harry has made a virtue of protecting his grandmother through the whole of this saga –repeatedly making the point about how much respect he had for her and ruling her out of his claims about racism. And yet this is what they were planning the whole time? It’s appalling,’ another source said.
The duke and duchess signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth more than £100 million, with Netflix and Spotify after quitting as working royals.
[From The Daily Mail]
As I watched Harry & Meghan, I idly wondered if the Windsors were going to throw a tantrum about the fact that the Sussexes handed over their 2020 video diaries to Netflix, not to mention personal photos from when they were “working royals.” Guess this is my answer – I think it was smart for the Sussexes to document everything from their exit and hand off that footage to a filmmaker. It was an important moment in their lives and it’s part of a historical record of the monarchy. How important? Well, we’ll have a better idea ten years from now, but at this rate, it looks like the Sussexes understood full well the significance of what they were doing.
William’s ass hurts for an entirely different reason than “video diaries are a betrayal” or “Harry is disrespecting the QUEEN!” William doesn’t care about any of that, and if you took away those complaints, he could come up with a dozen other dumb “reasons” why he hates Harry so much. The real reason William has so much hate is because he’s stupid and lazy and he thought Harry would be around forever to hide behind. I’m sure William does distrust Harry. What’s left unspoken is how Harry has been completely done with William for years. Harry stopped trusting William long ago too, probably around the time when William was briefing against Meghan while she was pregnant and suicidal.
Becky English also includes the royal sources “pointing out inconsistencies” in the docuseries, like the fact that QEII sent Susan Hussey to talk to Meghan in the beginning. Susan Hussey, the deaf racist who talked sh-t about Meghan to other people. “Insiders” also claim that it was Meghan’s “idea” to not invite her niece to the wedding and that Kensington Palace was “aggressively” trying to stop the negative stories about the Sussexes. Yeah, those insiders are saying that… in a story about how William is incandescent with betrayal at Harry. Sure.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
You did not say Pegasus 😂 😆
Not even Pegasus that can unite William and Harry 😮. They were never close. Harry spent so much time in Africa and William never visited 😮one son is Charles and the other Diana, OIL AND WATER 😳
100%.
She did. And I nearly choked on my chicken tender.
I haven’t spotted any of them in H&M’s pictures and video diaries, so what exactly is the betrayal in documenting their own lives? The RR and Will both think that they own PH and he shouldn’t dare to do anything without their approval. They can all manage to forgive and be around Andrew but not PH and that says a lot about the RF and their values.
Exactly. Will’s behaving as if Harry planted secret cameras in Kensington Palace to get footage of him and Kate…
And how can they say that March 2020 was 12 months BEFORE they stepped down as working royals? Didn’t they announce that they were stepping back in late 2019/early 2020?
And for the 27th time, stating extensively documented historical facts is not being disrespectful to his grandmother…. Those racists will never change.
They announced it in January 2020. But the palace had this whole “one year trial period” in place in the hopes that H&M would fail.
@Becks – That’s right. I guess I just thought it was understood that they were never going back. lol
Yeah, that supposed one year trial period the palace set up is why BE used the words “officially stepped down”. Like, it’s not official until we say it is, because that way, we can spin it as us kicking you out, and then strip everything.
Pegasus and Buttons Liberace don’t feature in the video diaries because H&M were avoiding them like the plague. The “space” Harry referred to.
Are “royal sources” EVER going to start telling the truth about W&K?
One of the royal rota (some guy, I don’t remember who) said that the truth about William would make your eyes bleed. They are not just covering up an affair.
Yeah the rumours are that it would make Andrew look tame by comparison and make him unfit to be King. I heard things from a love child, financial mismanagement at the RF, drugs, sexual kinks are but a few.
Let me put it this way – if he is happy to leak/plant stories about his own BROTHER, imagine what he can do with state secrets etc..
I’ve always thought that Peggy is the Duke of Windsor 2.0.
Before edward became king and was prince of Wales he was wildly popular with the public something will can never be.
@Digital Unicorn: Nothing wrong with safe, sane, consensual kinks between adults. But would Little Englanders agree? Though I think it’s either something actually terrible, or that Will really is the Norfolk peen and sleeps around so much he makes Regency-era century rakes look tame.
Something sort of related but that I think is telling is that William is not patron of or ever visits anything to do with air ambulances. That would have been a very easy pick up for him. I’ve always suspected he was never really a co-pilot and just did occasional shifts for PR. It honestly wouldn’t surprise me.
@Emily – ITA nothing wrong with consensual play and I think the uptight little Englanders would prolly laugh it off as Peggy is one of ‘them’.
Am sure the bags of cash Chuck and Andrew have gotten from dodgy middle eastern ‘friends’ extends to Peggy – how else does he fund his vintage cars and motorbike collection? His inheritance wouldn’t cover his collection which is rumoured to be quite large. Chuck isn’t the only one who loves vintage cars.
Also just remembered the story about a Peggy sex ‘tape’ – CCTV apparently caught him having sex with a hook up on the fire escape at a club. It was touted around the tabloids before disappearing – likely a case of a tab buying the footage and then burying it in exchange for something from the BRF.
I never click on Harry & Meghan stories in the tabloids but would click on every single one spilling tea on William (and Kate and Carol). Just throwing that out there in case anyone from the tabloids is reading.
Scooby, I think the RRs are DYING to spill the tea on Pegasus, especially since the real moneymakers have left, but…invisible contract. However, if Harry opens that door, then the RRs can write about it in the way of trying to “dispute” it or whatever. They’ll find a way to talk about it…so I think the truth is coming.
I’m dying to know for sure. Sadly I just don’t think it’s gonna happen as long as the Tories are in power. I find it really strange how so many Tories are in William ‘s office. I know they are protecting their puppet but still …
When did H&M move out of NotCot @ KP? Because whatever ‘final straw’ that occurred happened just prior to them moving out and into Frogmore is my guess.
My guess is that H&M realized they had to leave much earlier than they were able to. I think the Australia/ Oceania tour was the final straw, but they still needed a place to flee to.
They lived in the Cotswolds for a while IIRC. Or maybe they just rented the house there and never actually moved in? that’s the one where one of the tabloids sent drones to get pictures of the yard and such.
I had forgotten about the Cotswolds! You’re right, Becks, at some point the tabloids essentially released the location and put them in danger
Cotswolds just seems like a summer rental, not somewhere they were thinking of moving. Their work was always in London. And, yes, I think they had planes flying over, spying on them, and probably people hiding in bushes when they were in Cotswolds. .
Didn’t they leave Nottingham right around the time Guy’s poor little beagle legs were broken?
@Heather, This never got a lot of press but one paper (I think an Irish newspaper) had an article where it mentioned that Meghan and Harry were supposed to have moved into the newly renovated Apartment 1 at KP, then recently vacated by the Gloucestors. William, however, put a stop to it. According to that article William decided that he wanted to be able to use it for functions, as it adjoins Apartment 1A, and that that is why the Sussexes had to move to Frogmore Cottage. I don’t think this would be a “final straw” though. This simply shows William for the cruel, vindictive, petty and jealous brother that he is. Not a surprise.
I think it may have something to do with an event that Sean Smith referenced prior to his book being published (but it was removed from his book – probably because of threats from KP!). There was also something referenced by a journalist on Piers Morgan’s prior show where he said that if people knew about it they would side with the Sussexes. I hope that whatever it is gets revealed in a couple of days!
Willy is obsessed with Harry in every way. I’m talking Piss Morgan levels of obsession. And envy is eating up. Envy over Harry’s marriage, his choice in Meghan, his endeavors (Invictus/Archwell) his accolades and his FREEDOM.
I hope that Willy and Katie choke on their envy and hate.
I find very smart they did a video diary during their time when leaving. There is no way they could go back to have tried to accurately capture their feelings and what was really going on after the fact and a video diary is PROOF of what they felt and went through. It is history. The BaRF is upset that it has all been captured and the dirty laundry has been aired (no pun intended). Although I am quite sure this is not all of it.
And personally, I don’t think “a friend” mentioned they should tape their experience, I think It was Meghan. She KNOWS the historical impact this would have. She is also the one who is astute and savvy enough to think three steps ahead. Also, I can’t help but wonder – was this done for security reasons. I am sure they feared for their lives.
Both H&M had a habit of filming their lives before meeting each other, so I believe this was a natural progression for them to record what was happening in their royal lives. Potentially someone was like, “You’d better record this, because what’s happening is scary and not normal. They might be telling you not to react, but how are the newspapers getting their information?” Or something along those lines. I’m very glad they had the foresighted to record proof!
I was not aware this was a habit for them but I will always think security was a driving force as well while they were exiting the BaRF.
They literally have said security was one of the issues.
@C, I must have missed where and when they specifically stated or eluded to the fact that they feared for their lives and thus decided to put their ordeal and experience on video. But a great deal of info has been going around. Wasn’t aware of it.
I tend to agree but I don’t think it was just her. She probably had the idea for all the reasons you stated but much of her friend circle, including from her pre-Harry days is famous and politically connected, her close friends were probably like, “Yes girl, keep all the receipts.”
So glad they documented so much and that since they left they have been proactive in telling their story and owning their own narrative.
Puts me in mind of Janina who said “this was a new era” and “there are RECEIPTS!”
They address this in the docuseries – a friend suggested to them that they keep a record of that time.
well meghan was (and is i would say) an influencer before she got married. i bet recording/documenting became second nature to her, and she probably started it for herself as an extension of what she was used to doing and then when they were planning on how to get out of RF, she probably realized this would be great for a documentary. i think this was long in the works. and also when they were planning on how to leave, they probably realized the revenue income this would generate along with Harry’s book.
An “influencer” is sort of a loose term for people who make videos or content on their social media websites and earn their living off of that. Meghan was an actress before marrying Prince Harry. Like many people in public life, she had a website but to my knowledge that wasn’t her primary source of income and it’s not even known whether her website was monetized at all. Regardless, she made her living from acting. Your phrasing that she “was (and is I would say) an influencer” says all lot about your point of view, if you’re going to call someone who has no personal social media account an “influencer.”
“The Tig wasn’t just a hobby; it became a really successful business.” Meghan talks about it towards the end of episode 2. According to Silver Tree, “It’s your best friend telling you all the fun things you wish you knew about, all in one place.” Sounds like “influencer” isn’t that far off. Abigail Spencer said, “I always told her, I think you’re a producer…”
Meghan’s primary source of income may have been her acting, but there’s a good chance, before Harry came along, that she was thinking, once Suits was over, the success of The Tig could be the starting point for another type of career.
Smart: Keeping a video diary, family photos, Kate’s apology card, texts to palace. When you have an unreliable employer trying to get rid of you, documenting everything is just common sense. After the fake Kate tears incident, the pattern must have been obvious.
FlyBe was a big wakeup for me, because I thought William wasn’t in on it. Harry must’ve known for years.
Well then. Bulliam hasn’t watched “H&M”, but it’s an unforgivable betrayal and he will never heal the rift with the Sussexes for that and a gazillion other reasons … that thoroughbred has already escaped the barn and run off to win the Triple Crown, buddy. The Wailses’ time would be better spent writing thank you notes to the 302 intrepid viewers who watched the Earthsh*t thing.
It is not new news that Harry was fed up with his royal life (including being the scapegoat for his lazy, racist brother) many, many years ago, but needed his years of maturing, therapy and Meghan’s clear vision to make and execute his escape plan. If TOBB was had his head so far up his own a** that he didn’t realize it so now he’s feeling all betrayed, well c’est las vie.
They can’t get their stories straight about this documentary. How is it now a “bombshell documentary,” when they just told us 48 hours ago that it’s “boring” and lacking any bombshells???
Yeah, when I hear royal reporters talking about oh no, this series might mean the brothers never repair the rift, like you said @c-shell, that thoroughbred already done left the barn. In fact, it should be reframed. The final rift between the brothers, though probably building for a while, happened when William briefed against a pregnant and suicidal Meghan, as Kaiser said. So the blame for the rift is fully on William, not Harry, not Meghan, not this Netflix series. I really hope we start hearing some reporters framing it in that context at some point.
Your use of the word scapegoat reminded me of this video from last year. https://youtu.be/u0-Z9zGdT94
“The Mail revealed yesterday how royal insiders have been left particularly upset by the Netflix programme’s criticism of Queen Elizabeth and her Commonwealth legacy, which was dismissed as ‘Empire 2.0’.”
Interesting. In “Harry and Meghan” we saw Harry interacting with members of the Commonwealth prior to meeting Meghan. Meghan included a nod to the Commonwealth in her wedding veil. H&M had successful tours in Australia/ Oceania and South Africa, and enjoyed parts of their time in Canada… they were both welcoming to and welcomed by the various inhabitants and perhaps most importantly, H&M treated them as people.
It’s interesting to me that members of the family who approached the public through chain-link fences and military parades cannot see the irony of H&M recognizing an “Empire 2.0” link when H&M did not interact in that way with the people, whereas William, Kate, Sophie, Edward, Charles and Camilla all gave off true colonizer energy.
Yeah, not surprisingly, people are being very deliberately obtuse with that segment. The point of it was to demonstrate how prevalent racism is in British society today, and the roots of that, and how British society is built on white supremacy and you can’t move on from that if you can’t acknowledge that. I also think people are ticked that it was stated that the inter-generational wealth in old money UK families comes from the empire, in a way that led to the poverty of the empire/commonwealth countries. Very few people with money want to think about the roots of that money.
Not so sanguine now are ya willy?
I’m sure Harry will be crying into his Hermes blanket at this news.
They love playing with people thinking we are stupid. The Sussexes announced in Jan 2020 they were stepping back and their security was pulled. Their last official duties as working royals was March 2020. Of course they were making moves by then. Just bc BP put some stupid 1 year review period in place that everyone knew what the outcome would be doesn’t mean they weren’t or shouldn’t have been working on their financial independence already.
Unfortunately, there’s a lot of stupid people that believe in the royal rota etc. Hoping they’d wake up at some point. But then again quite a few of them are too old, racist or privileged to actually change their views.
The moment a person launches a global hate campaign against another person, not less a family member, is the moment they have decided they do not ever want to speak to, nor see, that person again. There is no going back from that. Nothing Harry can do today can alter what William put in motion back then.
They were so worried about bombshells in part one when the trailer for part two puts William fully on blast like he bloody well deserves.
They were willing to lie to protect William but unwilling to tell the truth to protect H&M. All roads lead back to Kensington Palace & the empty Egghead Prince who runs it like a damn tyrant.
I wonder if the violent media tide will start to peck away at William and Kate now that their bad deeds are about to be on front street.
Oh yeah this is a real heartbreaker. A relationship with William is not in Harry’s best interest.
LOL at the bit about them keeping the video documentary from March 2020, “a whole year before they stepped back as working royals.” They were done at that point. They knew and my guess is the Queen knew it. It was just the RRs who were so desperate they refused to believe it (and maybe W&K were that desperate too.) that was the “bad bitch” tour. They were DONE.
One of my big takeaways from the first three episodes is how much of a pass W&K have gotten – so far. We’ll see what happens in the rest of the series, but I think its clear that this is about Harry and Meghan and the British press, not necessarily the family. But I also have a feeling Jason is about to make a very big appearance.
What I see is less a pass than a shrewdly crafted map of talking points for moving forward for the UK relations as a professional entity and family. What media are decrying as disrespect, lies, blah blah; these are gifts. For instance, W&K could make their whole entire re-entry to dialog based on something like — That’s right, such a cultural misunderstanding stemming from personal space and keeping feelings close the British way. We didn’t know how to handle it differently. Yes, thank you for saying you were jarring to us. We’re looking forward to doing better as a family from now on — something like that, even if it’s a mostly artificial response, it’s a very easy lob to return successfully
Same goes with the discussion of institutional racism. This is really a big gift for Charles. He HAS to answer to it regardless. H&M are giving opportunities to respond organically via the talking points presented
Yes, its a wonderful “opportunity” for the Unroyals except for that whole driving Meghan to think about suicide thing and using her own family against her. The only people who will buy what you’re suggesting W&K try to sell are their fellow racists. And that bunch doesn’t care about how Meghan or Harry were treated in the first place. I don’t think any amount of sparkly dresses, wiglets and award shows will help W&K recover, nor should they. And they’ll never give a mea culpa because they are fundamentally terrible people. Their only hope is to wait for the kids to grow up and provide cover for the misdeeds of their parents.
OK, that’s a lot of words I didn’t say.
The docu is a boatload of opportunity to address the points laid out. There are many and most of them require a response from Charles directly. At this point for him to continue in silence is indefensible to really anyone not white and anglo
@Carrot I think I get your point. The royals can certainly watch this docuseries and be ticked off, but they can also watch this docuseries and use it as an opportunity for some changes. Addressing some of the racist imagery in their artwork in the palaces could be a start. Following Willem-Alexander’s lead could be a start. etc. charles could even say that he’s been considering such action for a long time and now as king is the time to make changes etc.
Becks1, right? Dutch royals return looted Nazi art, house eight Ukrainian refugee families, and acknowledge structural racism just to name some biggos. BRF = 0.
Lots of artwork in the palaces bothers me. Is that a black groom holding the horsey in Kate’s holiday advert? Can’t see enough of the painting to name it.
Well, boo-effing-hoo, William! When Meghan was terrorised to the point of thinking of committing suicide or when she lost her baby or even during the funeral of Liz, you didn’t say anything to the press, you didn’t support your only (!) brother, you didn’t do absolutely anything, not even once! But I forgot, Harry is not his brother & Archie & Lili are not family, right, as he said that he was already an uncle, when Archie was born!
You know what? I really hope that both Will & Kate get their comeuppance some time soon! And this is not even about revenge! This is about right & wrong, and Will & Kate have behaved abominably to their own blood (Will more than Kate)!
Amen! Also I notice he hardly hangs out with Eugenie like Harry does, or even the Spencers. Glad Harry’s more closer to their mom’s family than Baldy is.
The problem is that he said a lot to the press. Constantly. He was driving force behind the vicious onslaught that was destroying her.
March 2019 is one year before H and M officially stepped down from their royal duties. HR experts and legal experts tell employees to document events in unhealthy work places with dates, names and statements made. That’s what u do. Video documentaries give even more insight into state of mine.
The Windsors pretend being royal is a job when it suits them, and pretend its a family thing when it suits them. Meghan tried to treat it like a job and a family and didn’t get anywhere with either. Not surprised she’d document her hostile workplace.
Will caused it all. A real self righteous hypocrite
Sophie has snapped pix behind the scene. Some of hers came out when Phil died. Kate has definitely, even snapping pix when pro photogs were the ones doing the set-up. But, H&M make pix/video of themselves and the world has ended? The problem is the RF/RR want to be in charge of the narrative.
Word. Kate makes money from every single pic she puts out of the kids, so this complete hypocrisy about how Meghan and Harry should not have filmed their own life experiences while they were happening is just stupid.
It would seem that the Royal Family truly believed that Harry and Meghan were going to return as working royals after the one year review. Delusional.
I think the RF believed that without access to the (vile and booby-trapped) royal apparatus, without access to security and the “perks” of the job, they would fail and come crawling back, shame-faced and ready to accept their fate, like Edward and Sophie had to do. And I’m sure there were some in the family/firm who truly believed their own lies—that Meghan was a gold-digging actress who only wanted Harry because of his royal connections, and would bounce once that was gone (shades of Sense & Sensibility here, with Lucy Steele leaving Edward Ferrars once his inheritance was revoked and settled upon his brother).
And, as we’ve discussed here so much, the firm knew, and accepted, and *encouraged* an outcome where violence would happen, like with Diana. I’m sure Charles didn’t think a full year would be needed for Harry and Meghan to break, one way or another.
[edited to fix typos]
“The prince is a very private man” with a lot to hide, apparently. Billy Idle’s day has finally arrived – looking forward to hearing it all! Surely some British journalist’s interest will be picqued by this angle and spill it
Kaiser, you are killing it right now: don’t threaten Harry with a good time. I literally lol 🤣
Also the part about the real reason William’s “ass hurts”. That was very subtle. 😉
I think that needs to become a tagline for this site, LOL.
I did too, I scared my dogs with my snort at that line, I love it so much.
If William is this outraged over a film he hasn’t seen, think how mad he’ll be when he sees it. And they all need to stop hiding behind the dead queen and looting her jewelry. That’s disrespectful!
Anyone with half a brain knows that Billy bully is a vain, selfish man who wants EVERYTHING and he wants it ALL. It’s on his terms, his say so and nobody else matters, just as long as he doesn’t have to work to hard (poor pampered little princeling). Kate looks sick to the back teeth with him when she doesn’t realise the cameras are on her. Why would Harry even want a relationship with the man who has used him as a human shield and servants all his life. Tell him to do one Harry and live your life in freedom. Your brother only wants the crown and doesn’t care who or what he has to trample on to get it.
Yep.
After all of this is over from the Sussex side, the drip, drip, drip of gossip and news will keep the RR afloat for decades until after William’s state funeral.
Why would any of them ever think there was going to be a reconciliation? Harry literally looks like he’s suffering from bad indigestion every time he is pictured with his brother!
So how “aggressively ” were KP in stopping the negative stories about H&M when we never saw a single statement to that effect in the papers or from KP’s various mouthpieces.
When you know there’s an issue, you start documenting. Some of it was for themselves, some of it was for protection. If any friend told you something like what was happening, most of us would suggest they start writing stuff down, make a record. That’s exactly what they did. There’s no direct footage of William and Kate, there’s no “spying” coverage.
William is not the wronged party here. He is a private man because he’s been allowed to be private and has the entire palace machinery interested in keeping that privacy. We all know why.
It would be golden if Harry has a photo of William in blackface from Will’s colonizer party. Harry suffered the consequences of wearing the Nazi costume. It’s time for William to face the music.
One of my hopes for William too. They would have to sell it to different EU country to get them published of course.
I’m so confused. William has never watched the Oprah interview and will never watch the current doc. Then why has he been/is he so angry about it all the time. What does it say about a person when they destroy one of their most intimate personal relationships permanently without actually bothering to know why firsthand.
Sue E Generis, I don’t think William has ever made a statement personally that said he hasn’t watched the Oprah interview of this docuseries. That’s what the “sources” are saying. Don’t believe it. I bet Fails has seen the interview and this first half of the docuseries more than once.
Harry will never forgive William for nearly bullying his pregnant wife to suicide. He was probably the one who was concerned about Archie’s skin color too.
Just sayin, QEII never needed William to be mad on her behalf. Still doesn’t.
I wouldn’t get too excited speculating about potential William stories that have been suppressed. It’s far more likely that they’re on the level of ‘inappropriate for a Royal’ than actually illegal.
So getting freaky in public/affairs/drunken silliness are more likely even than ‘secret love child’.
Don’t forget the press totally overreact to normal fallible human behaviours when committed by a Royal.
KT, that would be easier to believe if there weren’t the legal papers stopping the bm from saying anything. What else is out there that’s worse, so Fails sold his sil to the bm? Or, are we to believe that Fails sold his sil and brother to the bm for fun?
Injunctions are totally granted to keep stories about normal human foibles like affairs out of the news.
In fact it’s the very trivial nature of those stories that gets them injuncted – a story with actual news value about serious wrong doing has a public interest defense!
Exposing illegal behaviour by a public figure is always in the public interest.
Exposing an affair (particularly if the couple have an open relationship) is not.
These suppressed stories are far more likely to be embarrassing but trivial than serious.
sure, and yet they gloss over financial malfeasance and actual terrible behavior at the same time. William has a whole pile of skeletons, and lots of people want to see the skeletons dance. time’s up, Billy!
All right, don’t kick me but….It’s sad to see all of this mess.
Diana was so unhappy for years, and now The Firm has come to roost and feed on her children, and eventually her grandchildren will be used, abused and controlled by them also.
Shakespeare has the right of things, so many times.
I would not trade my financially poor but loving parents for a place with either William or Harry.
William started feeding on Harry the day Harry was born, it didn’t start with Diana’s death.
In response to one of the lines- I actually Harry was done with his role a long, long time ago. I think the Nazi costume/colonial cosplay/blackface experience was where Harry learned -no matter how close they were- Harry’s reputation was disposable. That’s why the military and the relationships in Africa were where he found meaningful connection. Harry knows. He was willing to put up with it for himself. But once his love entered, he said “no more.”
Somewhere, hopefully it’s with the Sussexes, there is proof that William was actively, albeit surreptitiously, encouraging physical harm to Meghan and Archie. The throwaway line of “If you knew what I knew it would make your eyes bleed” kinda says it all. When Meghan said “They weren’t throwing me to the wolves, they were FEEDING me to the wolves” it made my heart stop. Higher-ups in the firm and BRF wanted her dead, and still do. Spill it all Sussexes, bring down the House of Windsor.
There has been evidence of leaking and in particular to William and Kate before and definitely by the Times.
It was written by the newspaper editor, the only article written in context, that can be considered journalism.
As events unfold, it shows a blatant disregard for readers/subjects by both the RF and the newspapers.
One must include broadsheets like the telegraph with the fail and sun.
This is ultimately about “Stories we tell”, We are experts on ourselves, especially if we are self-aware.
The Sussexes are telling their story, their way.
It is not about a side in an argument with William, the mentally unwell future monarch.
The Duke and Duchess, simply asserted their right to set boundaries and relate “what happened” ; KP offered why William leaked about his continuing, growing hatred for his brother and his wife.
It made it unsafe for the Sussexes to be around him.
Mentally, Harry was willing to walk away since he around 18 years, there is documentation of his distaste of the press since his schooldays.
The late Queen persuaded him to stay and later rewarded the Sussexes efforts with promotions, much to the chagrin of the heirs.
A reference to her personal and intimate statement about them finding peace and acknowledging them as part of “her family”.
The horrible way they were treated at her funeral It became apparent when she died, what she meant.
Kate, in the meanwhile, solidify her mean girl status in an effort to save her titles and marriage; also leaked.
That, and the Wales inability to get the Sussexes to kneel, so they can stand tall.
How could anyone expect a reconciliation between Harry and TOB when Meghan is STILL being briefed against and the media is still harassing her?
Harry will never leave Meghan. Harry won’t be crawling back to England begging for forgiveness and favors. Harry makes his own money and doesn’t take orders from the Firm. The sooner Duke Peggington internalizes these facts, the sooner he can focus on his own life.
LOL I burst out laughing at the “KP can’t shut up about how William will “never trust” Harry again and they’ll never be close again. To which I say, don’t threaten Harry with a good time.” I would love for this kind of comment to go viral. The relationship between Harry and William is probably damaged beyond repair and while that is always sad, I think Harry is going to be okay. He will never regret doing this for the safety of Meghan and his kids.
Brotherly relations in that family always seem to be doomed anyways. Look at Charles and his brothers, Andrew is a hot mess and Edward is the forgotten son. King George VI and his brother Edward (I’m assuming they weren’t on the best speaking terms after Edward abdicated). Queen Elizabeth and her sister Margaret remained on speaking terms but there was a lot of rivalry and dysfunction there I think.
Kate and William are going to watch history repeat itself with their kids. Unless they don’t raise George with a “you are the heir and therefore special” mentality, Charlotte and Louis are effed, to put it politely.
It’s funny how for one brother (the one who will be King of England one day!) there is this gaping hole left by Harry, a hole that “will never be repaired.” Meanwhile, Harry looks more whole than he ever has. Whole and well and happy, bursting with joy at his good fortune at having found the love of his life and had their two wonderful children and being able to live free of the BRF nonsense in their lovely, sprawling mansion near the sea. Every single day that Harry is happy, Harry wins and William loses. It doesn’t have to be that way — all William has to do is *be happy that his brother is happy* — but no, that’s too much. William suffers over the fact that Harry is living his best life.