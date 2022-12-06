Royal sources insist that royal sources never briefed & leaked against the Sussexes

After Netflix released the first and second Harry & Meghan trailer, a new industry sprang up within hours: an industry of sourcing all of the images used in the trailers. There are already complaints that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using images taken from some Katie Price court case and a 2011 Harry Potter premiere to illustrate how Harry & Meghan were “hounded.” The royal commentators are, as always, doing a lot. Here’s how I answer all of those inane criticisms: the docuseries is about a lot more than “how Meghan was treated,” it’s about how the British media works in total. Liz Garbus clearly used B-roll to illustrate and heighten certain conversations about the media, and that B-roll was also spliced into the trailer. Considering many royal commentators couldn’t even properly source the year in which certain royal photos were taken, maybe they don’t have the franchise on this particular issue?
Speaking of, alongside the performative “concerns” about the B-roll used in the docu-series, we also have the Daily Mail, the Telegraph and other British media outlets using royal sources to royalsplain how they never leaked anything negative about the Sussexes, ever. This is very “Royal Sources Claim Royal Sources Don’t Exist.”
In clips for the show, Harry, 38, took aim at royal aides, smirking as he commented: ‘It’s a dirty game.’ But royal sources insisted it was ‘absolutely wrong’ to suggest Harry and Meghan had been briefed against and ‘unprecedented steps’ had been taken to support them.
The couple’s claims sparked incredulity amongst royal insiders, some of whom were keen to make clear they are only speaking out because of the nature of the allegations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One said: ‘The truth is that the Palace took unprecedented steps to support the couple. They were given their own dedicated household, office, press office, home and staff. That is unheard of for a member of the Royal Family in their position [not a direct heir to the throne]. The Queen even sent her most trusted personal staff to support Meghan, not that she wanted any of their advice. Both the duke and duchess always thought they knew best.’
The source pointed out that not only were the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting asked to personally advise Meghan, but Harry’s grandmother persuaded her deputy private secretary, Sam Cohen, to stay on for six months to guide the couple.
Another source adds: ‘Yes, this was a very new situation for the Royal Household but they were excited about Harry and Meghan’s potential and what they could achieve as a couple for the monarchy and the country. They were keen to put in the framework for them to succeed. It’s why Her late Majesty handed them plum jobs within the Commonwealth. Could the Palace have done more? Very possibly. Can it be quite slow and unwieldy sometimes? Definitely. Certainly too slow for the likes of Harry and Meghan, who were very impatient. The Palace’s starting point always is “but what is our precedent?” And of course there was none here. But it is absolutely wrong to suggest that they were unsupported or, worse, that people were briefing against them.
‘It would actually be laughable, if it wasn’t so serious. The Harry and Meghan show was a very different beast from the one they [the Palace] were used to. But they tried, they really did.’
One royal source added that far from leaking or placing negative stories about the couple in the media, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace actively tried to quash rumours that all was not well behind closed doors.
On the issue of the ‘family hierarchy’, a well-placed insider said: ‘Is there a hierarchy in the family? Of course there is. It’s like any other company or public institution. There’s a CEO, chief executives, department heads … That’s how big organisations work. They would be ungovernable otherwise. There’s a structure and it’s there for a reason.
“But it is absolutely wrong to suggest that they were unsupported or, worse, that people were briefing against them.” Are you sh-tting me? I guess little elves and fairies were telling Tatler that Kensington Palace called Meghan “Me-Gain,” and that Meghan “made Kate cry.” I guess all of those royal reporters were lying when they said in interviews that Kensington Palace and Clarence House leaked against the Sussexes. I guess it was the Gossip Buttons telling the Times that William and his staff were drawing up plans to exile the popular Sussexes and eventually send them to Africa. I guess it was Kate’s Harvard Wiglet™ briefing the media last week that Prince William thinks the Sussexes “are like the Kardashians.”
This is all a pack of lies. The fact of the matter is that Mean Girl Old Khate was insanely jealous of Meghan. And Willy Boy was right in there with her. The Green Eyed Monster was running that show.
Chris Bouzy had some VERY pointed and also hilarious tweets about the envy and racism driving Will and Kate last night. The DM came for him over several things after his inclusion in the trailer, including him saying that they were aging in banana years and he totally chose violence. Hahaha.
Bouzy posted a photo of a mummified corpse (which was actually kind of cute) with his tweet. It’s worth finding for a good laugh; a fitting homage to Kate’s aging and Burger King’s nasty, clenching visage without naming names.
Aging in banana years has me in tears.
Meghan said “everyone, except the queen and prince Philip, is jelous, jelous about everything.
@Taneesah, where did Meghan say such a thing? I have never seen a quote from her saying anyone is jealous of her? I don’t believe that’s true.
@ Thevolvessedir Neither have I,its quite bold to put quotation marks on untrue statements.
Source it or don’t put it in quotes.
People put unsourced comments in quotes all the time on here, there are no blue book citation requirements.
As for this particular comment – it rings familiar to me but I think it was Harry who said it, but I cannot for the life of me remember if it was Dax, Oprah, or TMYCS. Or if its just in my head.
@Taneesha
Stop lying.
Or is this your way of outing yourself as a shidteater of britshidtrag shidt?
Re-reading this and some of Taneesha’s other comments? I think she may have just worded this oddly. From what I remember, she doesn’t post on royal threads a lot, but Taneesha is a Sussex supporter.
That comment came from Tom Brady and a few US commentators like Keir Simmons reiterated it.
I don’t think it was necessarily EVERYONE… but certain persons absolutely were extremely jealous of their talent and popularity, and they made that very apparent.
Tom Bradby isn’t a terribly trustworthy source and the quote may or may not be accurate – but he’s not wrong about this, at least in a general sense. They totally were very jealous about many things. And they did their best to make the Sussexes pay, and undermine them at every single turn. (Just for starters! Yanking security and then leaking their location, the nursery fire, etc is some next level fackery and needs its own whole category.)
Royal sources denying that royal sources leak stuff… Celebitchy post of the year here!!!
It’s much worse than being mean. Someone (Charles?) leaked where the Sussexes were staying in Vancouver all while Charles was pulling their security, putting their family’s very lives at risk. For me, that would have been the last straw and I would never say a civil word to that family again. Yes, the leaks (which were really lies) about Meghan making Kate cry was bad, as were other leaks, but the Vancouver thing was the bottom of the barrel.
Btw, have you seen the shills and bots are now flooding social media with the old photos of teenage Harry wearing the nazi costume? I hope he includes a statement about that, about how WILLIAM was at the party, but the press only chose/was allowed to post photos of Harry and not William.
That’s funny when that would prove the point that PH was offered up to the media and PW was protected. I bet he addresses that incident in his book. Since he apologized for that incident, which is something the rest can’t bring themselves to do, it proves that he is more decent than the RF and rising above his upbringing.
^^ Yep, old news from 2005, which is laughable. That’s all they have. LOL! The derangers and palace operatives need to be careful though. If they keep trying to use that incident, it can be investigated in more detail:
Whose idea was it for that costume party, and the earlier one in 2003? Ahem, Will/ Cain aka Willileaks.
Who accompanied Harry to purchase the costume, and is also rumored to have encouraged him to wear it? Hmmm, none other than Will/ Cain.
What costume did Will/ Cain wear at the same party in 2005, and at the earlier party at BP in 2003 (for his own 21st birthday, btw)? 2005: a black and gold African leopard costume; 2003: a grass skirt with accompanying accoutrements, to depict an African tribal king. 🙄
Where are the photos of these costumes that Will wore? Beats me! Who snapped the photo of Harry at the party and sold it to the tabloids? Still a mystery, apparently.
Who immediately took responsibility for his stupidity and his drunken insensitivity in wearing the Nazi uniform? Of course, Prince Harry! And he did not blame anyone else either. But the 2005 incident marked Harry waking up to the fact of facing a future of always taking the fall in the media, while Will would always be shielded and protected. I hope Harry discusses in his memoir this turning point in his awareness of his stark future within the firm!
Fact is: Will never learned from his youthful mistakes, thus the BM has a sh*tload of leverage against him. 🤪 Meanwhile, everything Harry did wrong right along with his coddled and over-protected brother, Will, especially during their ‘H club’ days, is all out there on the record in Harry’s case. So guess what? The firm and the BM got nothing on Harry, which is why they continue to gaslight, lie on him & Meghan, falsely malign, re-publish old photos, and create manufactured narratives.
What I have relayed is just the tip of the iceberg. Derangers and Salty Isle nonces, keep on FAFO! Karma do not play, and ultimately, lying does not pay. 🔥
I saw the photos of William in his costume. Good luck finding it now! It’s been scrubbed from the internet. Yet somehow the derangers have the Harry photo (which as has been mentioned, he did apologize for). Sus!
And here, I thought they grabbed some of the shots from your posts about the situation.
They are really scared of what this documentary is going to bring out. They are already trying to cover themselves. They really did worse to Harry and Meghan than we even realize.
But didn’t they LITERALLY go on record on the Prince and the Press docu saying where they get their briefings?
Yup! There are numerous videos of RR’s saying out loud that the palace was briefing against the Sussexes. You can’t make this stuff up!
The level of gaslighting the media perpetrates is truly shocking at this point. Just unreal. I can’t wait until Thurs….
This.
Let’s call a spade a spade. The “unprecedented steps” comment is doing the heavy lifting for “this Black chick appreciates nothing [the royal ‘we’] did for her”.
They fundamentally don’t understand you can’t just vomit words, and make them true, because you have deemed yourself to be more important than every single other person in the world.
There is actual evidence that their own press team and KP were refusing to refute stories even when asked – we saw that in Meghan’s court case. Jason Knuaf is/was at the centre of the anti-Sussex briefing to the press and the Sussex’s have the receipts.
The family and certain parts of the press are sh!tting bricks over what is going to be said as it exposes the ‘hidden’ contract and also how some of these ‘journos’ got information. Dan Wootton is a nasty nasty piece of work who is not above blackmail to get what he wants – he’s currently losing his sh!t about it all.
Plus there is a clip from an Aussie news interview with Robert Jobson where he admits that KP were actively briefing against the Sussex’s – it was doing the rounds on Twitter over the weekend. That sort of sh!t is NOT being reported in the UK – all to protect Peggy and Mutton. I hope Harry blows the lid off as the Keens won’t recover from the scandal.
This, 💯! There is so much already evidence publicly available of the RRs bragging on camera. They’ve talked about how little the family care about protecting the Sussexes, and how Meghan was traded for William by the family (as in, don’t publish that about William, but you can write this about Meghan). Not to mention all of the court proceedings from Jason Knife(in the back). The RRs and royals are in for a world of hurt. And they are so stupid that instead of just sitting and letting the truth come out and letting it blow over, they’re gonna ‘brief and leak’ all over each other and make it much, much worse for themselves.
I think Harry is ready to burn it ALL down, and I think Meghan is the calming force to get him to slow down. I wouldn’t be surprised if his 2nd book is the one that blows the lid off everything. He’s done. He loves his wife and kids more than anything, something obviously unheard of in the RF, and will do whatever it takes to protect them.
@Digital Unicorn, do you remember where you saw that Robert Jobson clip? I would love to use that on twitter.
Sorry I don’t but I think it was under the HarryandMeghanNetflix hashtag – there were so many users retweeting/tweeting it.
Apparently on UK twitter under the Dan Wootton hashtag there is a clip of him admitting that he knew of Sussexit 10 days before they announced it.
Twitter has ALL the receipts.
@Digital Unicorn, Wootton was all over the place telling people he was contacted when he was in New Zealand for Christmas re: the stepping down story. Is he pretending now that he didn’t have royal sources? He’s even shared articles on his twitter bragging about it. Then, after the Sussexes issued their stepping down statement, he was puffing himself up some more with what a senior royal source told him.
https://twitter.com/danwootton/status/1215034027972988929
RR’s/BM/BRF gaslighting the public now. Again. smh
@TheVolvesSeidr it’s an old Omid tweet from 2021
@Agreatreckoning ` GREAT LINK!! Thank you so much for posting this link. I’d retweet but don’t want to give him the count, not then, not now, not ever.
Thank you @flower & @Unicorn
They can’t rewrite what we all saw and heard coming from CH, KP and BP. They have been briefing for years against the Sussex’s and many of the rota have openly admitted to it. Not to mention KP releasing Knauf from an nda to attack Meghan in a court of law to try to further destroy her character.
What’s great about the Robert Jobson clip is that he says there was an awful lot of leaking, esp. from KP, and it was from the very household that was supposed to be representing them. He’s been a royal reporter for a long time. He knows what was happening, as they all do, and any denial of that now is truly just lying to protect the monarchy and the ecosystem of paid gigs it creates for these reporters.
@Jais, we just have to laugh,right? Tominey in the Princes & the Press clip going around. She talks about being briefed about the relationship between the four. That blows up the sentence before the last paragraph in the DM’s article here and her later denial about being briefed. I will not forget Tominey’s deer in the headlights look when she was on that Phil & Holly show and challenged about the “Meghan made Kate cry” story. CT said she it came from a highly placed palace source and more or less felt she didn’t need to verify the story. Then tried to throw the blame on Harry on not contacting her to correct it. Still laugh at her blurting out, “Maybe they both cried.”. Ahem…no. Kate didn’t. Everyone knew that.
Something else I noticed after the Princes & the Press…articles were disappearing, being updated/altered (from palace source to source/insider) and some interviews with RR’s were being edited to reflect the same. A reminder to save things to a portable device in real time and not the original source/link. It’s like when they edited the funky exchange between W&K after Philip’s funeral service.
If the royal reporters want to admit that sometimes the royal sources are actually their colleagues in the press, that’s fine but all the stories that were planted or leaked to the them came from somewhere. For the royal reporters to deny that they were briefed by the Palace when some of those stories, included Harry and Meghan’s plan to leave could only come from courtiers, is ridiculous. And they way they’ve defended Lady Hussey tells me that she was one their sources.
But but but the Queen sent her Ladies in Waiting to help Meghan!!! How could sending Lady Hussey be seen as anything other than a sign of complete support. (sarcasm lol)
Let me just say that the Hussey woman exposing herself like that is the cherry on top of all of this. It was such a thing of beauty to watch that unfold less than a week before the doc drops.
That part made me smile and smh so hard — they sent the racist LsIW to grill her on where she was “really” from? Soooo helpful.
^^ Hussey, as we know, was the ‘royal insider’ who claimed early on that M&H’s relationship would “end in tears.” Well, who’s crying now?
That part about the firm giving M&H their own household, is complete bunk! As we know, Harry & Meg had to gather evidence of who was doing the leaking at KP (e.g., Knauf leaked the wrong day for the NY baby shower to RR Emily Andrews). With this evidence as M&H’s leverage, Charles let them extricate themselves from KP. But they were NOT allowed to have their own household. They were simply transferred under BP with some new staffers they hired.
If any rota rat goes on TV to be interviewed about this, and they insist they have no royal sources, I really want them to be challenged with their own quotes and asked, “you were lying then?” Over and over. Until they either admit they had the sources, or straight out say they were lying. There’s not really middle ground on this. And both are damaging.
I especially want someone to grill tominey on this, because she already had egg on her face after the Oprah interview, where she had INSIST that she had impeccable sources for the crying story (since that story was so clearly refuted in the interview.) so did you have impeccable sources, or did you make it up? Frankly there I believe she did have a good source, but the source was lying (cough Kate cough.)
And that’s part of the problem – there is no due diligence. they get a quote from a staffer or a royal, and they can run with that without verifying it or anything. It’s bad journalism at the very least, and we all know the RRs aren’t really journalists anyway.
Agreed Becks. She has gone on record saying she has Kate’s phone number and doesn’t have Meghan’s. If she has Kate’s number then that story came from Kate and Kate should be exposed. If you get the story from Kate then of course you think it’s an impeccable source.
There was a podcast that Amol Rajan had, which was really just the outtakes of that bbc series last year where he spoke to royal reporters. On it, Tominey says that in order for her to write something she just needs at least 2 sources saying the same thing. Not 3, not 4, but 2. So that’s all it takes.
If Will really wanted to get rid of Kate, THIS is his perfect opportunity to destroy her and her family.
Right? If the various palaces never briefed the tabloids, then the tabs made it all up? What’s their alternative? How do they source their stories then?
At some point, the ROTA has got to reach a breaking point and finally turn against W&K. They’re going to run out of options.
@Amy Bee, Your point is the gist of it all. Did some people in the BM and Rotas make up palace sources to sell fake stories? Anyway, it’s sliced, it’s not coming up smelling like roses for them.
I bet the next move will be for some folks in the rotas will start arguing that the RR’s are not journalists and should not be held to high standards.
So much this. Was the Times’ “bullying” story completely unsourced? Of course not. It mostly came from Knauf, who was deployed by the Cambridges. Hell, Dan Wootton admitted that he contacted the Sussexes in Canada with details about their departure plan that he got from the Palace.
And Thomas Markle only has Knauf’s number, no?
Remember harry saying that he did not want to put their departure plans in writing because he knew it would leak, and once he was basically forced to, it leaked almost immediately to Wootton.
@Becks1: The only nice thing I have to say about how the late queen handled this mess is that she cracked down hard on the leaks from her own household, to the point that they went crying to the tabs about not knowing that she was in contact with Harry. It is possible, which says everything about why the rest of the family allows the leaking to continue unabated.
I suspect AK47 too. That woman weasled her way in and IMO cut QEII off from many good people (like Harry and Meghan).
Exactly this!!
It’s like the Royal Rota thinks we forgot last week with Shady Susan Hussey.
Royal rats are afraid clips of their bragging of having palace sources for their stories on the Sussexes will be in the docu-series.
Royal sources brief and leak against the Sussexes to say “we don’t brief and leak against the Sussexes. We only want you to know the royal insiders say, a kiss is war! And NotMyKing and Peggington are either going to refute every item line by line or just completely ignore the documentary. Furthermore, royal sources say that the Sussexes are either welcome or banned from the coronation, based on what they say in the documentary. But, get it straight, we don’t brief and leak against the Sussexes!”
The RRs are such a bunch of trash human beings and they’re just worried now that alllll the dirt is going to come out on them and their insider sources, AKA the Wailses and the new king and consort. Harry knows where the bodies are buried (probably literally) and he’s coming after all of them, family and media alike. So, yeah, they should be petrified. I can’t wait to see the circular firing squad begin next week of RRs vs royals.
I mean, this part of your comment really says it all:
“…royal sources say that the Sussexes are either welcome or banned from the coronation, based on what they say in the documentary. But, get it straight, we don’t brief and leak against the Sussexes!”
Unprecedented? So they are saying that Anne, E&S and Andrew don’t have their own households, home and staff? And, I think, anyone can surmise how useful advice from TQ’s ladies would have been. SH proved that.
Yeah, cuz we all know that all the royals not in the direct line of succession are completely self supporting and have no household staff. The lying here is on an epic scale. We weren’t supposed to make a connection between the Queen’s most trusted aides and Susan Hussey. But it escaped no one here, it seems.
I’m also upset by their insistence that “nothing like this has ever happened before! We had no idea how to deal with this!” about Meghan marrying into the family. Women have married into the family for literal centuries. There is nothing different or special or new about a woman marrying the spare.
She is however the first biracial black woman. They’re saying over and over and over again “we don’t know how to deal with blacks! What were we supposed to do with her!? What does one do in this unprecedented situation with a BLACK woman!?” Because “treat her like any other normal human woman” wasn’t an option for them. Her skin color upset them so much that they forgot the training of 10 centuries of women marrying into the family. They seriously thought this was a totally different situation for which they needed a totally different way of operating. How racist.
Absolutely this! 100% this. ALL of THIS!
@Amy Too: “She [Meghan] is however the [monarchy’s] first biracial black woman.”
In recent history, yes, okay. Of all time, historically, no! Prince George III’s popular wife, Queen [Sophia] Charlotte (formerly of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in Germany) had African blood via her Portuguese mother. King Edward III’s wife, Philippa of Hainault (from Lombardy) is described in ancient documents as a “brown-skinned, brown-haired, brown-eyed” young lady. Edward & Philippa’s oldest son was called, ‘The Black Prince,’ which historians try to attribute to his battle armor. ROFLMAO 🤣
Skin color differences were not viewed in ancient history the way global culture continues to view such over-inflated skin-deep differences.
If anyone is in the UK or has Global Player James O’Brian is talking about how the press have manufactured the hatred against H&M. It’s great.
Exactly. I mean, the Palaces absolutely did brief against the Sussexes as we know from the RRs telling us and from the stories themselves. But what they also didn’t do is what they do for Kate and William and Charles and Andrew which is step in to refute stories. They declared open season on Meghan and then just watched the feeding frenzy. That was James O’Brien’s main point. The volume and vitriol of the attacks on Meghan were unprecedented.
you can also listen to his show as a podcast, the new episode is always up the day after his show aired. Podcast title is : James O’Brien The Whole Show
@Laura D, one of things I appreciate about O’Brien is that he isn’t necessarily a fan of the Sussexes. That’s important. JO is seeing/sharing what’s going in the BM and the bullf*ckery of it all. He’s challenging and questioning the vitriol against them as an observer/journalist. The Why of it all. (plus I appreciate his speaking voice) the rest of them sound like sandhill cranes squawking in my yard at 5am before I had a cup of coffee. Or, an utensil scraping aluminum.
It’s similar to Mic Wright. It’s not about being a fan heralding them. It’s questioning/exposing why two people who, really, haven’t done anything wrong are being persecuted by the British Press and their tentacles. imo
The Queen’s senior trusted staff/lady-in-waiting was sent to advise Meghan. They mean Lady Susan Hussey, right? It’s no wonder Meghan wasn’t interested in her brand of “advise.”
Yes, I guess we’re living in some alternate universe where a senior lady-in-waiting didn’t just get fired for being a racist…
There are literally photos, headlines and videos of them telling us in black and white that they were being briefed on everything negative about the Sussexes. These people are stupid
My “it is absolutely wrong to suggest that they were unsupported or, worse, that people were briefing against them” t-shirt is prompting a lot of questions already answered by my t-shirt
😂
So either no stories were leaked or planted, which means the RRs have just been making up sh!t for the past 5 years, or the stories WERE leaked and planted, which means that RRs are making up sh!t right now to protect their “royal sources.”
this is part of what the whole establishment – Firm and RRs – are so worried about, H&M pulling back the curtain on this situation. The RRs will be fine in the UK in my opinion; but we know that many like Tominey and Nicholl want to break into the US (or keep their foothold here) and this could be very bad for them.
Roya Nikkhah is on US TV a lot. She went on the Today Show to refute Harry’s interview with Hoda and she’s always on CBS Mornings defending the Palace. If she wants to deny that she was never briefed by the Palace on US TV, she can agree to be interviewed by Gayle or Hoda.
But it’s meaningless if the interviewer isn’t going to push back (same with politicians who lie in TV interviews). Has that ever happened with the RRs who get invited on to US shows? I feel like no, right? Or we wouldn’t be in this position because so many of their lies are already easily refutable.
I only want someone to interview them who will let the RR lie and then show a video of them saying the complete opposite, or call them out on the lies. Otherwise it’s just self/royal-protecting propaganda.
Gayle would push back but the morning shows have been so snide about Harry and Meghan and this docuseries, that I don’t trust that anyone else would.
Exactly. If no one leaked or briefed then where did the stories come from? Either they were made up or you did in fact get leaks and briefs.
And if the stories didn’t come from palace sources and were fiction made up and printed, then wouldn’t that open the RRs and tabloids up to legal action? How do you get away with printing lies damaging someone’s reputation?
@Crazy, EXACTLY. There is simply no scenario that doesn’t totally expose the ROTA for what it is.
Sure, and the next part of the question is – if the RR were just making up shit for the past 5 years, then where is the evidence that the RF was actively trying quash rumors? Which leads to – if the “quashing” was successful, then that would mean the rest of the barrage was true – and if the rest of the barrage was true, then where did the RR get their information? How ever many circles the RF navigate, it still comes down to they leaked stories and/or allowed lies to be printed.
I am so happy that Meghan and Harry are finally making some noise😀it’s about bloody time 😁
Twitter has a FANTASTIC repository of videos and tweets that starkly contradicts these accounts by various factions of the UK media with Piers being in the most danger from what I can see.
Talk about giving people enough rope to h*ng themselves. Well done Meghan.
I am guessing Netflix have already done their research, which explains why this was a stealthy project.
I love this level of humiliation for UK journalists, especially Morgan, Levin, Wooten et al who have all debased and soiled themselves at the altar of Prince Peg these last 6 years.
The public humiliation to an audience of 30+ million on Netflix will never be enough for me. Many re-watches will be needed as I watch international careers crumble away. Because this is what this is really about – a whole load of British journos are about to be put on international watch lists for *cough cough* American Broadcasting houses, which will destroy their branding and eff them up financially….
A few surrey country plies are about to go back on the market at the height of the UK’s worst recession for 40+ years and pension pots may be wiped out as a result of defamation law suits as the rats fight it out amongst themselves.
I love that for the Rota Rats.
#DELICIOUS
I mentioned Chris Bouzy’s Twitter above but he tweeted to the tabloids as part of his on fire response last night to being attacked a clip from the Battle of the Bastards with a warning – “We’ve spent the last nine months preparing for this. UK tabloids might want to sit this one out”
Boy do they have the receipts….
…shivers…
Thursday can’t come soon enough.
@L8t4tea Seconded. Cannot wait. Won’t.
His twitter is on FIRE!!! It makes me think the focus of this really is going to be on the press, and the bots, and the online hatred, and not so much on the royals themselves. Well I guess we will find out soon enough.
If there’s one thing Chris Bouzy always has, it’s receipts. And as the founder of Bot Sentinel, he’s one of the leading experts on the origins of the online harassment Meghan’s been dealing with for years, so the fact that he’s in the docuseries is… fucking delightful, pardon my language.
Chris Bouzy is not to be trifled with. He will blanket you in a blizzard of receipts.
Cannot. Wait.
I really hope you’re right. Because, as you said, the information is already out there, but those RRs have still – for years – been invited on American morning programs as experts. So I really do hope that this is a turning point.
Well, we know that Victoria Arbiter, for example, has been so discredited after that pre-Oprah/post-Oprah fake interview thing that she was considering filing a lawsuit (did she actually sue?) Yes she still gets some gigs (I think for Honey.com in Australia or something like that) but I think she was saying she never gets invited on the US shows anymore and before that, she was building a reputation here. Interesting though that she seems to have been the only one affected.
@SussexWatcher (apt name btw) as ‘Sussex watchers’ I feel we also live in a glass bubble.
Most members of the public do not know what is going on and will often depend on the say so of the tabloids to get the lay of the land, even though they know the rags are trash. They deduce that the base of the story has some merit of truth, which is exactly what the tabs bank on.
SussexSquad have done an incredible job pushing back, but like most fandoms, reach will always be limited, this is why H&M telling their story on NETFLIX is so scary for the palace, because much like ‘The Crown’ people were directky able to cross reference and research the events and what actually happened.
This is why Chuckles along with the Rota Rats fear this docu series so much. It reverses the roles thus far and puts the BRF and UK journos in the dock. I can imagine there is a GREAT DEAL of scrubbing going on right now, but Twitter has receipts FOREVER….
This is what the Rota rats fear – the ‘Arbiter effect’. Vicky FFA and now her career is dead in the water.
Victoria Arbitur lived off Daddy’s former job as Press Sec for years – thats the only reason she has a ‘career’. She’s a chip off the old block as Daddy is just as awful as she is.
@Flower. There are so many I want to see humiliated by Harry and Meghan’s revelations. Morgan, Wootton, Vine, Platell, everyone who couldn’t produce a column without attacking Harry or Meghan or both. And don’t get me started on Levin, Seward, Bower, Lady Colin etc. So many professing outrage at H&M making a living out of the royal connection, while doing the same thing themselves. The British tabloids have behaved disgracefully and I would LOVE to see them brought low.
@Loki I want them all humbled so much so they never see another stateside gig ever again.
It was all fun and games when they were driving Meghan to suicidal ideation. Now I want them to understand the consequences of those actions.
For the last few years, some reporters themselves have bragged about having connections to the royals (pretty sure Tominey bragged about getting Kate’s phone number after the Pakistan tour) and have out right said, or implied at the very least, that certain offices have come to them to leak a story.
Royals briefing against each other is nothing new. Kate stans used to complain about Charles doing it against Carole back in 2015 or something because he didn’t get to spend enough time with the kids or whatever.
So they are in denial now
“The Queen even sent her most trusted personal staff to support Meghan, not that she wanted any of their advice.”
This is in reference to the racist old lady, right? Haven’t we all heard that most of the advice Meghan got was more or less “shut up and dim yourself?”
But Meghan has proof that she did attempt to follow that advice.
The images of the fly be stunt by William and Kate are still out there
This is so ludicrous. That’s all they did – leak and plant stories. I wonder if they’ll address the stories Meghan’s family have told. Didn’t the father and Samantha talk about private things – like how Meghan had her eggs frozen and I believe Samantha was hugely behind the ‘Meghan used a surrogate’ story. Wow – I just love the fact that Harry and Meghan are coming forward with their story and it’s stunning that everyone else is allowed to talk about them and write books about them but they are angry that Harry and Meghan are telling their own story. Unreal.
Um, there are literal paper trails being used as evidence (!) in several current court cases (!!) re: the very same allegations against the same palace sources. Their denial is absurd at this point, so I don’t get why they keep doubling down. Soon we can reference those paper trails, if needed, or we can look to M&H for their receipts, which they’ve graciously kept private to avoid the outright humiliation of these reporters and the RF. These dolts can have it their way, I suppose, if they insist.
William is STILL briefing today that Meghan was a b—tchy woman who abused his staff and didn’t tell them about Archie’s birth until 8 hours later blah blah blah blah.
Burger King is going to regret putting so much out there in black and white–there is now so much physical proof of what a leaking, planting whack job he is. The world is going to wonder if there is actually something wrong with him.
Honestly there have been many hints over the years that there well may be something wrong with him. Not least of which was the weird insistence that he NEEDED Harry to be around to be King and couldn’t do it on his own. Then there’s the steady drip from multiple sources about his rages and his petulance and the fact that he has reached 40 whilst achieving and building absolutely nothing of substance.
Yeah I think part of the concern here is how this docuseries will make William look. It doesn’t even have to get into the affairs or the financial dealings; just showing people how he leaks stories (or allows his staffers to leak stories) is going to be bad for him.
And he always comes off as creepy-strange in pictures. Being weird is fine and great, but there’s good weird and there’s bad weird, and something about Will seems bad weird. My current hypothesis is drugs and/or alcohol, but of course I don’t really know. I just know that there’s something really wrong about him.
It doesn’t have to be a ‘diagnosis’. It can be a combo of personality, wealth, laziness, enabling taken to the nth degree. We all have someone challenging in our families, some relative somewhere that no one really wants to deal with. I think that’s William. And he’s too arrogant to hire professionals or listen to them. Here we are
Does anyone else remember that story years ago that Kate & Will didn’t trust Meghan because she was trying to sneak a picture of Prince George with her mobile phone in some library and they caught her and they figured she was going to sell it to the tabloids? How on earth did that story (if true) ever get in the papers…These people can’t even keep their lies straight.
I don’t remember that story, but honestly, it was probably the opposite and it was the Wailses trying to sneak a pic of baby Archie. We know that whatever they say, it’s probably the opposite, just like with the Meghan made kate cry story.
I hope they finally tell what happened with that nanny (who was friends with/recommended by one of the Wailses staff?) who was fired in the middle of the night. Maybe it was the nanny trying to get a picture (although I believe it was much more sinister than that). But either way, I don’t believe anything the Wailses’ camp says about Meghan and would guess the exact opposite is the real truth.
There have been a few versions of that story – that Meghan was trying to take a picture of George, trying to get one of Charlotte, etc and that’s why they don’t trust her or whatever, but I feel like those stories came out after the night-nurse was fired, which makes me think that she was trying to take pictures of Archie at night AND was put up to it by the Wales.
Becks1 — I totally agree. The night-nanny was undoubtedly hired through KP and was tasked with getting secret photos of Archie to sell to the tabs. Even with a night-nanny, Meghan and Harry would still go to the nursery several times a night to check on him and she got caught red-handed. I’m sure they weren’t allowed to be part of the interview process, and it was an obvious red flag that they needed to keep an eye on her.
I have been following Harry and Meghan since the beginning and I have never heard of that story. It’s clearly made up and was probably in some tabloid that is not well known.
@Ginger oh i think its 100% made up. I don’t think anyone here actually believes that Meghan was trying to “sneak” a picture of the Cambridge/Wales children without their parents permission. that’s why I think it ties into the night-nanny story with Archie.
Version that I heard was on Blind Gossip, and referenced Charlotte. According to that story, Charlotte was doing something cute, W&K weren’t in the room, Meghan took a pic. Big whoop, except they tried to make it sound like Meghan was doing it to sell to the tabs. It posted just before the wedding IIRC. Archie certainly wasn’t born yet. I quit reading BG that day. It had steadily gone downhill and was getting obviously fake anyway.
Oh no! Aunt takes a pic of niece acting adorably!
These people always project their terrible motives on to Meghan.
@QuiteContrary, MTE! George and Charlotte are her nephew and niece (or, depending on when this nonsense allegedly took place, nephew and niece-to-be, her boyfriend was their uncle FGS), how on earth is it a scandal that she took a photo of one of them!?
Pretty sure that “story” came out in June 2020-after they left. Odds are good it was a submission to BG from the same whackadoodle that put out the Tyler Perry kicked them out “story”.
💯% @kaiser
If royal sources have never briefed to the press then wtf was “working as hard as a top CEO”? Didn’t the palace get the magazine to take out the RH story but deliberately leave in the disgusting comments about Meghan?
What about when William’s staffer Christopher Jones leaked the location about Meghan’s NY baby shower? That was a private event hosted by her friends! We weren’t supposed to know about it and rightly so the security ramifications could’ve been catastrophic and yet the palace STILL leaked her location and put her life in danger. I don’t know if anyone remembers when that happened but Meghan was getting disgusting avusive shouts of “the charlatan duchess who conned the royal family”? That wouldn’t have happened if KP hadn’t leaked her location
Not to mention the woman who bragged on Twitter that she was going to travel to NY to stab Meghan in the stomach to prove she wasn’t really pregnant…and then showed up in the pictures of the crowd outside the hotel when Meghan was leaving the baby shower. Another horrifying piece of evidence that the palace didn’t care whether Meghan lived or died (and probably preferred the latter). It’s so disturbing and angry making!!!!
That same person was at Windsor the day Archie was born, taking pictures of Frogmore Cottage and pointing out how easily someone could get close to the house. NOTHING was done about her on either tumblr or from UK authorities.
WTAF?
This is horrifying.
They’ve done this multiple times to the Sussexes. They leaked the location of the baby shower, they leaked the location of Harry and Meghan’s break in Canada before they officially stepped down. They also leaked that the Sussexes were stepping down. For a few weeks we had no idea where they were then all of a sudden we knew they were on Vancouver Island in Canada? Then somehow it was leaked that they moved to Tyler Perry’s house in LA? Now that William and Kate have no idea where Meghan and Harry are at all times (apart from knowing where their Montecito house is), they can’t track their movements unless Harry and Meghan publicize it themselves.
@Layla: “What about when William’s staffer Christopher Jones leaked the location about Meghan’s NY baby shower?”
You must mean ‘Christian’ Jones. However, it was Jason Knauf who had purposely been given the wrong day for the NYC baby shower. Knauf proceeded to leak the wrong date to Emily Andrews, who spilled it in an article. It turned out to be wrong and Andrews, with egg on her face, immediately said she was given that date by a KP royal source. LOL!
M&H strategically then had evidence of KP’s leaking practices, which they could present to Chuck as leverage to separate themselves from KP household. The Sussexes were subsequently placed under BP. They were never given a separate, independent household.
Yes!!!! @aftershocks. That baby shower story came out after the MoS/DM printed SO Many of the excerpts of Meghan’s letter to Bad Dad(Feb.9,2019 I believe). M&H knew, for sure, that Knauf was planting stories with the Cambridges/KP permission. The baby shower story solidified things. It’s not a coincidence that the Sussexes split announcement from KP came about three weeks after the baby shower story.
What about when Thomas Markle let slip Jason the Knife’s name in that Australian TV interview? That interview that was magically disappeared within hours?
I hope that makes its way into the docu-series. That’d be an excellent example of briefing and interference.
You can tell the British press is lying about Harry and Meghan because it’s a day ending in “y.”
Oh baby dolls, what IS you doing???
1) Dan Rotten went on record IN HIS OWN FECKING PODCAST admitting that the briefings were coming from inside the palaces. Was he lying then, or is he lying now?
2) The likes of Piss Moron and Cameltoe Tominey have bragged about their inside sources. Have they been lying all along, or are they lying now?
3) Meghan warned everyone on the Oprah special that she has saved ALL THE RECEIPTS. And her lawyer appears in this documentary. Do they really think two people as well prepared as Harry and Meghan would show up and make unsubstantiated claims? They’ve already dragged the Fail in court twice, so good luck with that.
Also Richard Palmer has gone on the record (well on twitter) admitting that the palace is briefing against Meghan. and so has Emily Andrews.
Apparently max foster of cnn has also publicly talked about how as late of LAST WEEK, KP were sending negative briefings on the sussexes and now suddenly, it’s all mysteriously stopped
And I’m sure that H&M’s and Netflix legal teams made sure everything in the documentary was well sourced and could withstand any legal challenges. Don’t think they’re worried about any legal blowback on this. I do wonder though if the RRs and BM have opened themselves up to legal liability if they’re now saying no Palace sources briefed them and they made up and printed lies about Harry and Meghan.
The receipts are what I’m most looking forward to. It will make my xmas for the next three years in a row if she shows the apology card from waity kkkaty. Heads will explode.
I hope there is a part of each of the eps with something called EVIDENCE : where there are just snapshots of cards and emails and journal entries, whatever. I think part of this is their new found parent energy-really protective and fierce. My.body.is.ready.
and then SPARE gonna drop and the whole frickin world is going to be listening to Harry tell his own story. Beautiful.
I would love revelation of the apology note, too, but that could also be breach of privacy and copyright, the same legality that Meghan sued over with the letter she wrote to Bad Dad. If she just does show it, then maybe it’s not the same basis and I’m sure it would’ve been cleared by a dozen lawyers.
@Izzy, I realize this isn’t the point, but Wootton has his own podcast? lmao
@TheVolves, I will die if she shows the apology note from Kate. DIE!
I have a nasty habit of reading between the lines and many times I’ve been correct, but I can also be way off base. Here goes; they are very worried that Kate is the target. Wagons are circling around her as we speak.
Who is they? The royal family? They don’t care – the wives are expendable in that family. Prince Pegs will be protected at all costs over Keen. As someone already mentioned, this might actually be an opportunity for Pegs to throw his wife to the wolves and (try to) come out looking like a victim of her scheming with the press.
The media? They won’t care either because they clearly get their marching orders from the royals.
And target of what? The documentary? Nah, the first promo said that married-ins get it worse. I think they’ll talk about her being an active and complicit part but Harry is going after his family and the media.
I’m really not sure what to think. On one hand, Will could wash his hands of the situation and say that his wife had manipulated him, as she and her family had done for decades, chasing him since middle school etc. He could throw her to the wolves, and could make it out that he just adored his wife and blindly believed everything she was saying, and went along with it, and ‘attacked’ Harry and Meghan believing he was being a loyal husband. That way, he can come away with relatively clean hands, he can look sympathetic, and the crown stays untouched, so to speak.
On the other hand, Kate and the Middletons know where all the bodies are buried, and they know that she is more popular than Will. She could say that she tried being the silent, complicit wife, not wanting to outshine William the way Diana did to Charles, plus there is evidence of Will’s rage. She could say she was figuratively beaten into submission, and only did what she was told, and she didn’t have a real life outside Will and never worked, so didn’t know any better.
There’s lots of ways this situation could blow up. No matter what, the crown has to survive (to them, not me looool). They could easily throw Kate to the wolves, but she would NOT go silently. Not without a ridiculous settlement, ridiculous jewels, ridiculous clothes, a nice house, and a ton of ‘extras’ for Charlotte and Louis.
Iforget – I totally agree that the Midds have piles and piles of dirt on Pegs, but in a mutual destruction scenario, I don’t see them winning because – unlike Diana who was adored by the entire world – Keen is not. And her popularity would probably sink if Pegs dishes the dirt on her. And what’s the dirt they have on him? Drugs (which I’m sure Keen did as well, so can’t use that), cheating (barely even a secret anymore), maybe he’s queer, but in 2022 that’s not scandalous.
And, I don’t even think he’d need to say he believed her and she lied to him, but could say he had no knowledge of her dirty doings. But either way, I’d love for them to start going at each other and just sit back and enjoy the show. It’s what they deserve for trying to destroy Meghan.
No one is going to buy that a 30 year old woman didn’t know what she was doing after chasing that manchild to the altar for 10 years. Nor will they believe Poor 40-year-old Keenly had no agency in everything she and her family have done against Meghan since September 2016. Whatever the Midds might have on William pales in comparison to what the Windsors (and govt) likely have on the Middletons, the shady off-shore business accounts, Uncle Gary, Pippa’s gun scandal, James’s Nazi marshmallows and how that story got buried in exchange for X.
After 20+ years around that family, Kate has destructive ammo too. This shrew is shrewd, she has stockpiled ammo, e.g. his private vacations with? His own bags of cash, a list of bed partners, Andrew.
Kate has lots of ammo, for sure.
But let’s remember….if the press doesn’t write about it, then what difference does it make? William has had affairs, but the press doesn’t write about it, so most people don’t know about them.
I think in the event of a divorce, the press would ultimately side with William (after all, they still need the royal access) and so even if Kate and her mom are leaking to the DM or wherever, that info is only going to go so far.
Kate doesn’t have the team of supporters on social media that Meghan has, and I’m including famous people in that.
If Kate has proof of financial misdealings in the royal foundation, but william wants the press to write about how awful the Middletons are, that’s what the press will write about.
The invisible contract that has worked in Kate’s advantage over the last few years would turn against her REALLY fast.
(that said, I still don’t know where I stand on a divorce. Currently I’m thinking its not going to happen and they’ll just live their lives separately.)
Eh, they did that after the Oprah interview, too. “We’re all soooo upset that our darling Kate suffered this terrible, terrible attack.” It seems like they’re rallying around her, but they’re also pushing her forward to receive the brunt of the coverage while everyone else retreats.
Yeah, I think its a tactic to keep the attention focused on Kate and not on the other royals.
The thing about them being all indignant that H&M got a household and a press office and staff despite not being ‘in the direct line of succession’ (which Harry, of course, actually *is*) is just weird.
We all know, because we have been told ad nauseum, that Charles wanted to slim the monarchy down to focus on his sons. It was to be the Charles, William and Harry show, until William’s kids are old enough to work, with the wives supporting.
So how was Harry meant to carry the increased workload of being one of only 6 Senior working Royals *without* a press office, household and staff?
The whole set up was Charles’s plan to start with. Harry fell in love with a woman who was prepared to go all-in on that plan and do the work with him.
And they’re complaining about it!!
Harry’s not in the “direct line of succession” anymore. the crown would have to kind of go sideways from William’s line for Harry to get it. That was always going to happen once william had kids – Harry would be pushed out of the direct line. He’s still in the line of succession obviously, but the same way Andrew was after Charles had kids.
the funny thing is though, like Is aid, that was always going to happen when william had kids. And Harry was STILL always part of the “slimmed down monarchy” idea. It didn’t have anything to do with being in the “direct line” or not.
It doesn’t matter – the crown has moved sideways numerous times over the years (Queen Elizabeth II only being the most recent example) and yet the Monarchs can all still claim to be ‘directly descended’ from the earliest Kings of England and Scotland.
The directness of the line is to do with who your parents and grandparents were, no whether you are the oldest child.
Of course the crown has moved sideways, its certainly possible and has happened many times over the centuries. But at this point, when people talk about the “direct line of succession” as a colloquial phrase, it tends to refer to the direct heir and his immediate line. So William, George, et al.
No one would refer to Edward as being in the direct line of succession even though his mother was the queen, even though he is technically.
@sussexwatcher, I should have stated that the RF feel that Kate is a target, but you make a very good point in that Wm could claim victim status and use it as an excuse to bail out of this marriage.
I don’t think Harry will go after Kate as he’s still too much of a gentleman. From the trailers, it actually looks sympathetic towards her as a woman who married into the firm. We shall all just have to wait and see.
@peachy and as expected, the derangers have a problem with that. First it was “HoW dAre mEgHan and HaRrY noT tAlK abOuT thE AbuSe kAte gOt” and then when it was revealed that Harry was talking about the abuse all married women get, it suddenly changed to “how dare Harry and Meghan talk about Kate, don’t they have any sHaAaAaAAaAaAme!!?!?
As Mic Wright tweeted, “Welcome to… promo editing.”.
Here is another time B-roll shots/film was used. I don’t recall the RR’s complaining or screeching deception then. The Keen’s BigChangesStartSmall commercial.
https://tinyurl.com/yc32r7f8
Is that the won where k compared her “ArlY Yars campaign” to Mandela and Malala?
Yes! Along with JFK giving a speech and LGBT parade clip. As far as I know, the Arly Yars campaign, hasn’t addressed those issues personally by Kate. The B-Roll clips were an attempt to be inclusive. At least the B-Roll clips in the Netflix trailer were applicable. Still, the RR’s never churned out a negative thought about Kate’s BigChangesStartSmall-which was copied from an Australian organization.
All the breathless and exasperated reporting coming from the UK is something else. There is nothing like that here in the US at least nothing mainstream. Though some of the tabloids do pick up some stories.
I just wonder if you’re living in the Uk how do you deal with all of this. Then I remember most of this is concentrated in the right wing rags and right wing morning shows.
My friend who lives in London sometimes doesn’t even know about the royal stories I tell her about because she just doesn’t come across them. And that is why Meghan’s podcast was successful in the UK and why all their other endeavors will be too. Not everyone in the Uk subscribers to this madness. They are busy living their lives
JJarry, which is the dichotomy of the bm–they write to make people believe that everyone believes what they want them to believe, but it’s not possible because everyone is not reading their articles. I think that’s why the articles come out so fast and furious. They want people to be focused on the next disinformation article without thinking about the ones they just read.
The US has the Murdoch media, too. That’s all the far right sees and reads.
If royal sources (KP staff) are so keen to insist they don’t keenly leak against Harry and Meghan all the keening time? They should stop using the word ‘keen’ in their denials, as KP has co-opted that term for Keen Kate for 10+ years.
Rmbr in the Oprah interview when M said she and H had asked BP to correct the lie that she had made Kate cry and she was told that Kate the future future kweeen cant be dragged into gossip, or some shidt like that? Yeah. They didnt want their marionette to be gossiped about but they didnt care about Meghan’s good name and rep that she had taken with her into that moribund institution.
Well this is one of the reasons that I’m soooooo looking forward to the upcoming 6-course meal, courtesy of H&M: because that monumentally hypocritical, pretentious, made-of-smoke-and-mirrors, fraudulent, wannabe future kweeeen puppeteered biatch is gonna have egg all over her ass during and after this docu-series.
The way this story came out and was handles always just BLOWS MY MIND. When Meghan told the story in the interview and told everyone how they were both stressed and Kate send flowers and apologized, I actually LIKED Kate MORE for that. I thought it was a lovely way to handle it, and with even a semi-competent PR person around, Kate could have leveraged that and the goodwill towards Meghan and had the entire world eating out of her hand. But she is so vain, shallow, and petty that all she sees is a rival. These people are idiots and they surround themselves with other idiots.
Kate still let the fake news stay in the media. She should have gone to the media and denied the story
Giving flowers was an empty gesture without that denial.
Izzy and Tessa, let’s not forget that she wrote Meghan an apology. I have no doubt Meghan has that note, so I cannot come up with a single reason that KP didn’t immediately corroborate this story, EXCEPT to continue the black woman making the white woman cry storyline. But racism didn’t come into play, because they just didn’t like her because she’s American. Yeah, right.
So royal sources give more info in an article citing sources that insist they never leaked or planted negative stories? I’m guessing some royal sources are going to be torn to shreds (hi Jason Knauf!) and some royal reporters won’t have a career after this (hi Angela Levin and maybe Piers Morgan?). I’m really hoping social media goes after these people and the backlash is so great we will never hear from any of them again.
‘The truth is that the Palace took unprecedented steps to undermine the couple given that staff had utterly no respect for the mixed race-degree-wife. The Sussexes were given their own retaliatory household, office, press office, home and staff. How ludicrous! Imagine! A mixed-race degree wife being elevated to this stature, being respected by the institution! That is unheard of for a member of the Royal Family in their position [not a white person]. The Queen even sent her most racist personal staff (who was recently ‘fired’ for racism) to abuse Meghan, not that she wanted any of their abuse or racist rhetoric. Both the duke and duchess always thought they deserved to be treated fairly and decently.’
There. Fixed it for them.
@Editor: “The Sussexes were given their own retaliatory household, office, press office, home and staff. How ludicrous! Imagine!”
^^ Once again: M&H were NEVER given a separate, independent household! They were placed under BP household, and allowed to hire new personal staff, including Sarah Latham (who stayed at BP to work for the Queen post-Sussexit).
There is a reason the word gaslighting is the Merriam Webster ( American Dictionary) word of the year. Whether it’s palace aides refusing to admit they tipped off or planted stories about Harry and Megan or QAnon types refusing to admit Trump lost, gaslighting is alive and well in our world. It’s interesting how Murdoch owned media outlets led the way on this and Fox and British media have weaponsized gaslighting. We can all see the real world consequences both for Harry and Megan, the January 6th insurrection and mentally ill people shooting up nightclubs, schools, and attacking Paul Pelosi or being convicted of attempts to harm Megan in the UK. The right-wing media swarms their victim , group, or idea and violence ensues.
According to the tabloids, there were no leaks from BP. Are the papers now admitting that they made up negative stories about Meg and Harry? FFS pick a lane!
Rachel, what did they say about KP or CH?
Valentine Low
Robert Palmer (or whatever his 1st name is)
Dan Wooten
Camilla Tominey
Katie Nicholl
Robert Jobson
Tom Bower
Angela Levin
All of them have admitted to having sources within the palace. They were all quite gleeful at that.
The degree wife comment came from a senior member of the roiyal family, according to Tatler. That’s such a stupid, stupid lie.
Exactly these Royals Reporters spend years bragging about how close they were to Kensington Palace staff . How they had all the inside knowledge about what going on they reported on the staff calling Megan names . Camilla broke the Meghan made Kate cry story and another one the reporter I remember gleefully announce on twitter that Meghan and Kate don’t get along . So I’m wondering if this same reporters who were more than happy to do the palace dirty work when it came to trying to destroy Meghan will any of them fall on their swords for the royal family.
Let’s not forget the Christmas bash the palace throws for the Rota every year. It’s a total “We’ll scratch your back if you scratch ours” situation. Can you imagine some of the *off-the-record* party chatter (nudge-nudge wink-wink) that goes on after a few cocktails have been imbibed?
Are we going to dispute whether water is wet?
There was a ‘welcome mat’ for Meghan, from the late Queen and Prince Philip.
They recognized Meghan’s affable intelligence would be an asset to the RF as a functional institution, the others (W&K) who thought it was about them disagreed; and became “my palace source” and other euphemisms.
In terms of a CEO of an organization, they delegate to others who are fully qualified in their positions, with a keen eye on growth, the bottom line and the mission statement.etc.
They expect the highest performance from their staff, not under-performance.
There are few effective ways to use power – the carrot, the stick or a combination of the two.
One can also lead from behind, take one’s cues from the population, audience etc.
One does not expose the talent(s) to ridicule nor punish them to be exceptional at their tasks.
That is an indication of dysfunction in the highest order.
At the end of the day, it is what you do, not what it look like what you do. PR can only go so far, for there is actual reality.
It is time that the palace END the diabolical misrepresentstion of our reality by severing ties with the atrociously inept british tabloids.
I don’t think Harry was smirking when he said it was a dirty game. I think he was trying to hold in tears.
Twitter has receipts though of various British commentators (most notably Dan Wooton) saying there are leaks so how are they going to say now that there were none? How else would Danny know about the staff changes Harry and Meghan had and everything else that went on in the household? How it be then that as soon as they went to California, there were no more leaks? They are trying to do to them what they did to Diana. Diana was “paranoid” is what they were trying to sell us all the way up till now right? Watch. They will say the same about the Sussexes along with the spoiled brat narrative that seems to be permeating the American talk shows and entertainment news shows. They are 40-year-old humanitarians and business moguls, not two-year-olds having tantrums. Treat them with some respect.
Harry and Meghan to the BRF and the British Media:
“F*ck around and find out!”
So the professional liars vehemently deny that they spread lies. Got it, thanks for the clarification.
‘The truth is that the Palace took unprecedented steps to support the couple.’ It seems to me that there are always ulterior motives behind support from the Palace. Kind of like the support that was given to Diana before her wedding by that royal insider Camilla?
The sources said they are not the sources.
I wonder if we will get a Wagatha Christie moment from Harry & Meghan. At some point they must have set quiet traps to flush out the leakers i.e. sending varying versions of the same information to various recipients so that they could identify where the leaks were coming from.
Also I think Archie’s first Nanny was sacked for being a W&K plant by the BRF. I suspect there are initial protocols around who can get the necessary security clearance, which would then allow Will to manipulate a plant into their home.