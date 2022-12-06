“Rest in peace, Kirstie Alley” links

Kirstie Alley passed away after a cancer battle at the age of 71. [Seriously OMG]
I always got the impression that under her humor and downright bitter and at times dangerous opinions, Kirstie Alley was a sad and lost soul. She was a talented actor and gone too soon. Cancer sucks.
I was really turned off by her Co$ malarkey. It really soured her. I didn’t feel a bit sad about this death compared to other celebrities.
I always feel a little depressed to see someone waste so much of their lives being in a cult and spreading hate and lies. She just never, ever seemed happy and turned that hatred towards others and now she’ll never have the chance to undue the harm.
I mourn the woman she used to be and the woman she could have been. She brought a lot of joy and comfort to my life in earlier times.
I always thought so too. She had her struggles, past substance abuse, etc – which made her a perfect target for Scientology. It’s sad she ended up going that route, and devoting so much of her life to it, because she seemed rather sad and angry for so long, and put even more of that out in the world. It’s a shame she never got away from it, but maybe she would have been the same person, regardless.
She was absolutely brilliantly funny on Cheers. A real talent. Lost to Scientology, such a shame. RIP.
Well…bye, Kirstie.
I’m obsessed with the Wednesday dance scene.
My daughter is too. If it surpassed Stranger Things there’s a reason.
RIP Kirstie
Pandora Boxx had a wonderful Facebook post about Kirstie, with a screenshot of the fact that Alley had blocked her. She said that while she did not agree with her politics, Kirstie had given the world so many great characters and performances.
My mom is both a big time Star Trek fan and loved Cheers. I remember how pissed she was at Rebecca’s story resolution in the finale because it had been advertised as some big twist. I wondered how she would take the news. It was such a surprise. I don’t know if Kirstie didn’t tell people because she wanted privacy, or that her recent politics had made the media reluctant or disinterested in covering her.
Unfortunately,right now in America (and other places, I know) there is clearly a right side and a wrong side. Kirstie aligned herself with the wrong side. But she was also a talented woman and a human being. I feel sorry for her family and those that loved her for their loss. I hope she is at peace now.
Kristie Alley’s devotion to Scientology was a huge turn off but I did enjoy her as an actor.
I thought she was much younger than 71, guess I’m losing track of time.
For her childrens’ sake I will say RIP. Losing a parent is hard.
Kirstie was talented in her work. But for me, I can’t get past her CoS.
CoS is a cult. Period.
Between her COS membership and her allegiance to Donald Trump and the Jan 6 Insurrectionists in her later years I don’t know how to feel. The absolute dishonesty, cruelty, and racism inherent in supporting that man and the disgusting coup attempt…she wrecked her legacy.
This she verbally attacked, harassed and bullied many people online sending hateful comments.
Yes, exactly, she was very abusive to people online.
I hope Kirstie is resting in peace, although Scientology states that after death, “the thetan [one’s soul] is carried to a landing station on Venus where it is reprogrammed, put in a capsule, and then sent back to earth where it wanders in search of a baby to inhabit”. I sincerely hope this is not the case and she’s in a happy, peaceful place. Cancer sucks.
Really? Oh my….how can those people believe in all that crap, I mean seriously???!!!
I mean, I personally believe that God sent a part of himself in to a young woman to immaculately conceive a child, and that child grew up to speak peace and love, before being executed and then rising from the dead.
Scientology isn’t my bag but everyone’s beliefs sound strange when you lay them out like that.
@Frippery they 100% do. It might be worth considering why.
Well, I don’t believe in any organized religion really, so it all kind of sounds crazy to me. I prefer to read what the Dalai Lama has to say and to just try to be a decent human while I’m on this earth, I don’t always succeed, but I give it a go.
The immaculate conception refers to the conception of Mary, not Jesus.
*runs and hides* (sorry, the catholic school girl in me still pops out at times.)
I’m not religious, but yeah in general, when you lay out any religion’s beliefs, it can start to look a little…..strange.
@becks Fellow Catholic here! 👋 Was about to say, Mary’s was the immaculate conception not Jesus.
What???? Sigh.
Alley’s death is sad only in the generic way, the way any death is sad because it is so final and the sadness comes from people who cared about the deceased. But specifically to her . . . I think she hurt people in pushing scientology, narconon, and Trump, so I’m not sad on an individual level. But that is the legacy we leave behind when we make choices.
Perfectly said. I still find it weird, only because she was a fixture of my childhood and her death was so sudden. It was shocking, but so was the change in her behaviour when Trump ran for president. That wasn’t at all what I expected from her. Not that it was some kind of personal betrayal, lol, but I think we all like to believe that the celebrities we like are basically decent people, and sometimes they aren’t.
Thank you Celebitchy, for providing somewhere for me to start to process the death of Kirstie. I met her a billion years ago when I was madly in love with and engaged to a co-star of hers in a movie. She was quirky, funny, sad, tried too hard to get me (no one important to her) to like her. Her persona never left me.
I didn’t marry the guy. He’s still a ‘movie star.’ We still talk a little. I still love him in that cute, old-times kind of way. I ponder what like would have looked like had I taken the plunge of moving to Studio City and giving my life over to his dreams and aspirations. I think I would have been as sad as Kirstie always seemed to be.
Just gonna take a day to sit in my stuff.
Thank you for sharing your personal experience with her. I’m sorry for the way her death has affected you. I hope that the perspective you gain from some reflection is a positive one.
I really wish we had a bit more of a sophisticated commenting system here because I’d say hit me up or private message me if you need to talk at all.
Holy shit.
Evidence that intent cannot be measured online is here.
I’m really enjoying Wednesday, but man, it makes me deeply uncomfortable that she filmed the dance scene with COVID. It sounds as though they were waiting for a test result and she was symptomatic. She shouldn’t have been allowed on that set without a mask on — such a huge risk to the others around her, and to her own health. Big fail on the part of the leadership on set.
I was thinking the same thing. I get that it’s inconvenient for the world to come to a grinding halt every time someone has a scratchy throat, but this is still where we are right now. Seems like such a risk!
The DM is reporting Kirstie had only recently diagnosed colon cancer, which is terrible. I met her briefly once and she was very polite and funny.
She was bat sh*t crazy, but she still should RIP!
I have heard more than once that she was a really nice person, we never know why people are the way they are online. People put up defensive masks a lot.
I also had a friend who was a poet in the 90s, he was as madly in love with her. I remember a performance, in a lifetime movie of all things, of hers that really stayed with me.
RIP Kirstie
I have heard the same things. Not to defend the Church of Scientology, but Kirstie defended it with her whole heart online (and interviews) and was attacked and ridiculed constantly because of it. I don’t agree with her at all, but she was in a cult for decades. ..Totally brainwashed. It must take a toll on you to be constantly attacked for something you truly believe in. I don’t blame her for defending herself. I feel pretty sad that she spent so much of her life in that cult though. She was very talented and I loved her show Fat Actress. It didn’t last long, but she was really funny in it. RIP I wish her children and loved ones well.
Her Scientology wasn’t the problem, her Trumpism was.
@Mel, I would argue that her Scientology was a big part of the problem. It’s a cult, the same as Trumpism is, only branded and official. In a way, I do feel sorry for her. Scientology brainwashing goes deep, and it’s within that framework that I’ve tried to understand and contextualize some of her behaviour. I’m not excusing her by any means. I used to like her, but her support for Trump was an instant turn-off. I stopped following her on Twitter in, like, 2009 because she was just too mouthy, even back then. I think that she was mixed up in a lot of ways. I hope her family is able to find peace.
We don’t know what she was suffering with the last years of her life to make her act differently. We do know that she died of cancer so she was in a lot of pain in the end. I don’t see the point of bashing someone when they just died. Does it make people feel better that she suffered at the end? She provided me with some great movie memories and that’s what I will remember her by.
The women was a racist, but I’m not surprised how many of you so easily over look that.
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTR4GuXv7/
She blocked me on Twitter after I challenged her on Scientology. But cancer sucks and no one deserves it. I’m sad for her family and friends, I really feel for Travolta, after he lost his wife to cancer too.
I grew up watching Alley in a lot of shows and movies and she was undisputedly talented. She really seemed to go full blown MAGA online, which was disheartening, so tuned her out these last few years . She’s the same age as my dad so it is sad when someone dies like this. People are complicated and messy. RIP.
I feel sorry for her children on the loss of their Mother. She showed herself to be a truly awful person nevertheless cancer is the worst, no one deserves it.
I was wondering how her Cheers co-stars would respond. Ted and Rhea wrote beautiful tributes to her. What I found sad was that they spoke of her in the past tense, not only because she had died, but because it seemed as though they had not kept in touch or stayed close over the years. I don’t know about Rhea, but Ted has always been an outspoken Democrat, and we all know which way Kirstie leaned for the better part of her life. So, it’s sad to me that they seem to have lost a friend twice, once when she was alive, and now this time forever. I could just be fictionalizing and reading too far into things, but that was the sense that I got.
Kelsey Grammer’s reaction was exactly what I would have expected from him, lol. So Frasier-like. Laughs aside, he’s absolutely right: Grief is such a private and often complicated thing. I know that when someone dies, we all want to hear from those who knew them, but I think it must be hard when you’re essentially required to collect your thoughts and put them into a tidy PR-ready package for the media. It’s a lot of pressure.
Off topic Re: Kirstie Alley.
Click on the story above for Catherine Zeta-Jones and her son Dylan.
Holy cow do I want the dress she is wearing! Gorgeous. Certainly not one I could afford or wear well but, I’d like to buy it, have it framed and enjoy looking at it every day.
Btw, Dylan is the son of C Z-J and Michael Douglas…good looking young man.
I’m one of the few people that liked Veronica’s Closet. RIP Kirstie!
She had a great head of hair.
