“Rest in peace, Kirstie Alley” links

Kirstie Alley passed away after a cancer battle at the age of 71. [Seriously OMG]

Lainey on Prince William’s nothingburger “Super Bowl” mess. [LaineyGossip]

George Clooney was feted at the Kennedy Center Honors. [Dlisted]

Jodie Turner-Smith looked incredible in Saudi Arabia. [Tom & Lorenzo]

I can’t believe AppleTV has paid for four seasons of Servant. [Pajiba]

Jenna Ortega had Covid when she filmed that Wednesday dance scene!! [JustJared]

Kate Winslet is in Avatar 2 & she wore leather pants. [GFY]

Again, Elizabeth Debicki looked amazeballs last night. [RCFA]

Honestly, I would love a McDonald’s gold card. [Buzzfeed]

It’s about time for a queer reimagining of Hamlet! [Towleroad]

Barbara Palvin wants us to buy coffee or something. [Egotastic]

This is true – Absolutely Fabulous is an ageless classic (with thin ankles). [Gawker]