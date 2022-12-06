Prince William & Kate ‘believe they have won the US battle against the Sussexes’

During and after the Boston Flop Tour, I’ve been thinking a lot about that @dril tweet: “and another thing: im not mad. please dont put in the newspaper that i got mad.” Prince William and his pussybow’d wife are panicked, desperate and dull and they believe that if they leak hard enough, they can somehow convince people that A) the Boston trip was a success and B) that they are better and more popular than the Sussexes. The Telegraph had a hilarious piece called “The Prince and Princess of Wales believe they have won the US battle against the Sussexes.” Note: it’s not that William and Kate HAVE WON. It’s that they “believe” that they’ve won.
The Sussexes are “painting themselves as victims”: While Prince Harry and Meghan continued to paint themselves as victims, heads in hands, tearing their hair out at the unfairness of it all, the Prince and Princess were simply getting on with the job. In their native US, the documentary project, the forthcoming memoir, the magazine interviews, simply perpetuate the notion that the Sussexes are celebrities rather than statespersons.
Peg & Buttons, changemakers: Last week, some 3,000 miles from California, the Prince and Princess were looking to the future, presenting themselves as “changemakers”, a powerful couple on a mission to create a better future. In doing so, they hopped effortlessly from job to job: turning local landmarks green; fistbumping basketball fans at an NBA Celtics game; meeting climate tech entrepreneurs; and posing for selfies during an impromptu walkabout with hundreds of well-wishers at a youth violence charity.
Kate’s wardrobe choices: “This has been very different from a traditional Royal tour – it has so much more purpose in Earthshot and the Princess’s wardrobe reflects that. She is no Diana arm candy. As a couple, they are selling us an image of a professional power couple, while the Sussexes are selling us their love story.”
Peg & Buttons are beside themselves about the Netflix trailers: Team Wales was convinced the release of a glossy Netflix trailer was deliberately timed to derail their US trip. Several sources close to the Prince and Princess questioned why it was not held for a day or two, while others noted that the Boston trip had perhaps presented them with a convenient platform. It is indicative of how the Sussexes are now viewed at the palace that some have started referring to them as the Kardashians.
“We hate the Sussexes, they’re just like the Kardashians but look at how many celebrities came to see us and notice Kate’s wardrobe, see, we’re changemakers just like Harry & Meghan, who we hate.” The “changemakers” thing is particularly insidious and disgusting since Meghan’s British Vogue guest-editorship was called “the changemakers issue.” Plus, H&M have definitely embraced the changemakers label too. And the idea that Kate is part of a “professional power couple” is laughable. She wanders around in buttons, wiglets and pussybows, throwing jazz hands and mumbling her way through a Harvard photo-op. She has never been the least bit professional. William and Kate trying desperately to brand themselves a “power couple” will always be hilarious.
Meanwhile, William, Kate and their incompetent staff ran to every British media outlet to cry about the Netflix trailer and more. Royal sources insist that William will complain and explain often in the next few weeks as the Netflix series airs. Yet other sources are crying about how the Windsors hope they won’t have to “engage” with any claims made in the series and that Buckingham Palace might take “a position of lofty disdain when it comes to all matters Sussex“. One source told the Telegraph that the Windsors were convinced that the series would be “Oprah Plus. Oprah with more crying… They’re going to go over a lot of the same points. It will feel more dramatic and they’ll have to up the ante but in terms of narrative points, there can’t be anything left. If she [Meghan] has saved anything from the Oprah interview, I can’t imagine what it is.” Oh, they’re gonna find out!!!
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, USA.
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, USA.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Roca, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence.
Where: Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Image/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Massachusetts – Day 2
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston.
Featuring: Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Massachusetts – Day 2
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston.
Featuring: Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Mayor of Boston and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond (right) during a visit to Boston Harbour Defences to hear about how Boston has successfully driven climate innovation and view Boston's shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels.
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Featuring: Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales, Mayor Michelle Wu, Reverend Mariama White-Hammond
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit East Boston with Mayor Michelle Wu to see the changing face of Boston's shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels. At Piers Park, The Prince and Princess explored the past, present and future of Boston's waterfront
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Mayor Michelle Yu
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimag/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Image/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimag/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
And they also thought the Caribbean tour a success and William thought his comments about covid in March 2020 amusing how deluded he and kate are.
Yes Tessa, they are absolutely delusional. Do they think no one notices their years long bs? i guess they think we peasants are that gullible.
Ever since kate showed up in that awful green dress at their earthsh!t show, with her *weird comb-over hair-do and her Face! with those eyebrows.. all i see is those cartoon buffoons Natasha and Boris.
Boorish Billy Badenov and KKKatasha keep blowing themselves up (both ways lol) and are deluded enough to think they are Winning! And they and their staffs chose to act like this in the USA; center of the world stage in that everyone in the world with a phone could see articles on their feeds about President Biden (and getting State and other US staff involved at all levels) and other encounters like David Beckham. there is no hiding their crazy and i am sure more will come out relating to this Boston trip, let alone all the rest.
The Wailses weren’t being booed by Americans, the crowds was just saying “Boo-urns,” see?
Yup, and he also thought that they are very much not a racist family.
But technically that was true — sure, they are racist, but they are very much not a family.
LOL! It’s not easy being green.
Oh Lordy, they really are out of touch! The Caribbean tour was a flop and so was Boston. The legit news articles that document “history” (Time, Newsweek, CNN) have reported what a failure the tour was, so that will be William’s legacy, lol.
I didn’t invite these people. USA! USA!
I’m so glad that not all news outlets have drunk the Kool-Aid.🇺🇸
this couple irks me to no end
Dull and Duller, zero charm no charisma 😁Every time I see those stiff, frigid and cold pictures from Boston is sends icicles through my veins 😒
Samesies.
They are not only dull but delusional also. Why they ever thought coming to the states was a good idea is beyond me. We got rid of the monarchy for a reason. Stay home next time and stop clout chasing the Sussex’s.
They’re not just dull and delusional, they’re malicious. That’s all I get from this couple and the entire “working” Royals. They’re so horribly petty, spiteful, malicious and ill-equipped for this timeline. They’re behaving like it’s the 1700s and are ignoring modernization at their own peril.
Yep. Every single part of this trip to the US was aimed at Harry and Meghan. Is there seriously not anyone on their team who can tell them it’s pointless to try and “win over” the American audience.
Baldy and Katy were born into money and evolve within an institutional power structure whose perks and privileges are handed over to them irrespective of personal merit. Since when does effortlessly winning the big prize at the destiny lottery compare to being a power couple? There’s a stark difference between being born into power and becoming a power couple.
What defines a power couple is the way the conjugal entity oozes natural charisma, exudes social warmth and genuine selflessness. Their solar energy radiates throughout their social endeavors without them needing institutional supervision, approval or recognition.
A power couple are able to bring their own imprint, their own stamp so that their actions are not reliant on any pecking order: they don’t comply with hierarchy. They ARE hierarchy.
Pushing the labeling of the Wailses as a power couple had me in convulsive guffaws of laughter for a good five minutes.
They cannot be this clueless.
Someone at KP is micro-dosing them and making that bubble they live in extra cosy ….
Not just clueless, but idiots. They can’t focus their PR on Earthshot, the organizations they met with, the sights they saw in Boston, what they liked about the city and the people – all of this would have painted a successful picture and shown them to be a graceful couple. But everything, everything, everything has to be compared to Harry and Meghan. Instead of statesmanship we see a combo of bragging and jealousy.
W&K could have thrown a celebratory Earthshot weekend in Boston – feting the prize winners, launching a major social media campaign (YouTube takeover?), hosting panels about the 5 Focus Areas at Universities (~200 in Boston!), creating a student Call to Action. Heck, MIT has a Development Lab which pilots ideas for developing countries in health, climate, etc.
Instead is was a lame weekend of cancellations and limited PR outside of Royal UK obsessives. All while complaining about H&M.
The UK in general and Royal Family in particular have no idea how to implement modern philanthropic foundations, projects and media campaigns. It’s pretty astonishing for 2022.
@bananapanda, you just listed off what a great, creative weekend it could have been. How were you able to do this without a year’s worth of committee meetings? If there is anyone connected to Earthshit who is smarter than W&K (a low bar) they will copy your ideas and present them as their own. William will then ignore it all because it would be too much work.
@Bananpanda – all excellent ideas. But if W&K didn’t have the drive and energy to do that, they could have at least shown themselves to be gracious guests. They could have simply instructed their minions to make specific comments about about the trip- not just proforma blandness – but to pick out places they liked, or a person they spoke with, or something that impressed them. Anything to show that they paid attention while they were there. Instead, they set their minions on a narrative of egotistical jealousy. Such bad management.
@Eurydice – the funny thing is W&K would have less to do and less pressure on each speech if they had a competent staff. They could literally be the waving faces and greeters they’re (only) capable of, if the rest of their events were professionally produced.
I knew Meghan was going to run circles around the KP staff just coming in with her experience* but the generally low expectations and job security is utterly baffling to me. A HS Class President could have done a better job than this weekend.
*Meghan lobbied the UN as a child and wrote to Tide (?) about not just showing mothers doing laundry. She’s been a little activist since birth… ha ha
Speaking of what could have been, I wonder if KKKate has reported back to her Early Years Task Force all the great things she learned in her (ahem) 30 minutes at Harvard?
Their obvious desperation to tell the world that they “won” only shows that deep down, they know they didn’t win. Quiet power doesn’t need to brag about winning a contest that they not only lost, but had no opponents participating. How can one even lose a contest to a non-participant? Good question, but somehow William and his wife found a way.
But they are. They show up empty handed to speak to people dealing with unspeakable horrors and say things like “we wish we could help more” and “we don’t have anything to give you but a smile”. You can’t make this up.
Didn’t Kate respond “that’s interesting” when someone told her Indian children born into poverty are sometimes maimed so they make more sympathetic beggars? They have zero emotional IQ and are incapable of empathy and decency.
Kate is a racist mean girl simpleton mumbler who crab claws and jazz hands her way through photo ops trying to look engaged and spends a fortune on Mary Poppins meets the Pilgrim wardrobes before she shows up. Will is a boring, egg headed racist whose greatest accomplishment is eating rubbish sandwiches and drinking crack babies. He is insanely jealous of his better looking, more charismatic and empathetic brother and his brother’s amazing wife, as well as their life of happiness and freedom away from their sh**show on Salt Island.
Kate and Will are a perfect match for each other. Kate deserves Will and vice versa. I do believe they think they won something, because the sycophants around them lie to their faces and they have not one person who tells them the truth in their life – other than the great people of Boston who booed them and the Jamaican Prime Minister who fired their asses on camera.
I think this is the moment where the Monarchy discovers that they are not relevant anymore, and the world outside their island considers them no more than a glorified Kardashian…
They are *so irrelevant* –> but they absolutely will stand and fight the laughable petty battles. Their existence and lifestyle are at stake. What would Peg and Buttons do without the royal money and infrastructure? Get real jobs? Drive themselves places? Cook their own food? Live without guards, servants, and staff? Return all the things their lot stole over centuries from other people, countries, etc.?? All that will have to be pried from their cold dead hands.
‘She is no Diana arm candy.’ Ooh that will piss off the Diana stans and again they are throwing a dead woman under the bus to embiggen that hateful hag Keen. kHate and Ma can only fantasies about kHate been ‘Diana arm candy’. Diana was a beautiful woman inside and out – kHate looks like a dried up Mummy, she has a perpetual dehydrated look about her (skin, hair etc..).
You can only ‘win’ if the other side engages and the Sussex’s have pretty much ignored these 2.
They ‘won’ nothing – the trip was an embarrassment to both the RF and the Earthshot organisation. They got booed at the Celtics game, crowds sizes were low, people pulled out of the main event and even President Biden looked put out to met Peggy.
This throwaway arm candy comment in the piece enraged me with its stupidity, misogyny and inaccuracy. Imagine actually writing that about DIANA in defence of Kate Keen???!!!
I mean…words have honestly failed me at this point.
It is misogyny. Imo. Men who married into that family are never referred to as arm candy. Kate can deck herself out in Diana’s jewels but will never be like Diana
Um, she was your MOTHER, Sir. What is WRONG with you?!
I was practically sputtering, too, when I read that line. Diana was beautiful but also a person of substance and courage. Kate has neither of those qualities.
I cannot believe someone thought it was okay to write that. kHate isn’t good enough to be a piece of gum on the bottom of Diana’s shoe. 😠😣😤
I mean, I guess they won, LOL. If in the entire country of 330+ million people only hundreds turned up to greet them, hundreds (not even one meager thousand) from 50 something states? And those hundreds traveled from all over 50+ states; that tells you how exited the US were about their tour. I mean, Massachusetts alone is 7+ million people, just saying…
I’m not a stan of anyone and that still made me mad. Diana did work. Diana showed up. Diana was engaged, intelligent and helpful. Diana shone a light on causes.
Kate and William are not Diana and never could be. In William it’s especially unforgivable.
That ‘ She is no Diana arm candy.’ What? Diana was the opposite of arm candy, that is why she had to go. Whatever her issues were, Diana worked unlike these two.
Yeah, I’m with you, this is infuriating.
It is clear to me that the sweet story from decades ago of William convincing Diana to auction off her clothes for charity was the first attempt to elevate a narcissist. This man has never done anything of worth or note, for anyone, that hasn’t been created by those around him.
No Diana arm candy? Are they insane? I want to know who said that.
That comment was more projection. Kate is the arm candy. She’s done nothing of substance in her life.
Ugh, arm candy? Kate is more beef jerky.
I thought the arm candy comment was funny bc its basically admitting that Kate’s clothes are boring and she’s not the fashion icon the palace tries to pretend she is sometimes.
diana was of course gorgeous and fashionable but that’s not what being “arm candy” means obviously. But here it cracked me up bc it feels like they’re saying….don’t worry, Kate’s not gorgeous and fashionable, she’s dowdy and boring AND carries a notebook!
… “no Diana arm candy”…
Let me take out my earrings and put Vaseline on my face. Point me at the idiot who thought that was some kind of embiggening comparison – I will take them OUT
I’m with ya. I can’t punch but I CAN kick.
I can’t fight for crap, but I will cheer for you.
It is so much worse than that. Diana was the opposite of arm candy. She held AIDS patients during a time when people were terrified to be in the same room, she walked through land mines. She used her huge profile to help draw attention to real issues that she truly cared about. The polar opposite of Kate who literally is nothing but arm candy and not a particularly good one at that.
Exactly this.
Came to say what this whole comment 5 thread is saying….. “Diana arm candy” – oh hell no.
I mean, Charles hated her for her glamour and how she pulled focus from him- the “god” anointed heir- by simply being beautiful and well dressed. But- omg this makes me feel hostile.
And not the usual, they are racist dumbasses- this was a new low in poor taste.
As we ALL know, Diana championed a lot of good causes, the most important of which was child victims of AIDS- which at the time was still incredibly controversial. People were still afraid of touching people with HIV.
So damn mad.
My blood boiled over that. Imagine going to Diana territory (USA loves Diana!) and wearing Diana’s jewels with a cosplay dress in the same color Diana wore and then *slagging on Diana*. The f*cking gall of these two dull losers…
Will and Kate do have their supporters among the right and some libs/dems. I wouldn’t say they’ve completely won though because the Sussexes do have strong American support.
They boston tour was going down the drain before netflix dropped that trailer. If anything they should be grateful because it kept everyone from how awful it was going and even garnered them a bit of sympathy.
If it’s the ‘Super Bowl’ shouldn’t they expect advertising ? So Netflix did what it’s was supposed to do…advertise during the ‘Super Bowl’ ! Duh!!
Kate and Will didn’t win anything, not even close. Their people went out on the streets Friday morning, rounding up college students by telling them Billie Elish was performing Live at the MGM later for Earthflop. Students were pissed when they found out Will and Kate’s Team purposely misled them to get a screaming crowd on camera for their arrival. That’s according to students on TikTok. They were Booed at the Celtics game pretty badly. Faked the size of the crowd on a walkabout but someone foiled their plans with drone pictures.
Their ‘”supporters” also didn’t tune in to the Earthflop event last night live on PBS. Only 302 of their loyal supporters tuned in. They turned the channel in their own home country.
They also don’t have real supporters. Those are people who are indifferent to Harry and Meghan. Their “supporters” couldn’t raise $2000 for William and Kates’s charities or show up for the earthflop event. That’s why they won’t show the crowd inside the MGM.
But guess who fans showed up and paid 500 dollars to a sold-out event? Meghan’s.
SussexSquad has raised close to 1 million dollars for various charities.-That’s the definition of Supporters.
According to the British press on Friday night and Saturday, This tour was a failure, and Will and Kate are no Meghan & Harry. I mean it’s in their papers for all to read.
I would love to see those drone pictures if you have a link to them.
Please send links @lulu! I’ve been searching but can only find footage pushing the “success” narrative. 🙄
@LuluBrown, good point— do we have ANY idea as to who was in the audience at the ES ceremony? Has there been a single photo, or anything on SM by someone who was actually there? They filled up a venue as large as the MGM by “invitation only?”
@lorelei, I have been asking this same question for days with no answer, who were the audience? Why are there no photos.? Give me a list of all their personal invitation celebrities? No results and I’ve looked everywhere.
The viewing figures in the Uk were also down this year. Lol
The World Cup was #1 of course then it was antique roadshow at 2.7m on bbc took the #2 slot for all viewing figures on Sunday….earshot is somewhere below that but they didn’t list it on the articles because it wasn’t important enough.
I’m trying to find it. Along with that I saw inside the studio and it was only a few hundred people. It looked like the split the arena in half and the stage took up most of the venue. Legit CBS had a picture and it was only a few hundred guests inside some of who had to be handed tickets to come because they were so desperate.
Jess- Will & Kate “haven’t completely won”….. are you implying that they came close to winning?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Delusion, thy name is Wales.
Just by framing things as a competition, they’ve “ lost “ before they even started.
They are busy measuring and comparing themselves on meaningless terms with whoever, focusing on appearances and imaginary horse races , instead of just getting on with the business living their lives, doing the work, actually engaging seriously with something, anything.
It is so hollow, so self-centered and so pointless. Even if they weren’t perched atop a mountain of privilege and wealth and access, it would still be a shame and a waste, two grown adults obsessed with keeping score “against” someone living half a world away.
@North of Boston, thanks for elucidating this.
What glory is there in “winning” if those you’re trying to compete with don’t even acknowledge there’s a contest?
I truly thought no one could be so delusional – that they knew the truth (hence why they are so jealous and always acting out) – but maybe they are so isolated and just read the daily fail that … they are that delusional.
Guess they’ve never learned: NEVER believe your own press.
“she’s no Diana arm candy” I’m sorry WHAT???
up is down! war is peace! don’t believe your lying eyes!
For very obvious reasons Diana was not arm candy imo. She actually worked hard and had a real interest in causes and had warmth. Kate to me looks like she wants to be arm candy just being known for her wardrobe. Kate also did nothing much work eisr pre marriage. Diana at 19 had two part time jobs that she only left after she got engaged.
Work wise
SJ,I think the comparisons between what happened to Diana and what has happened with Meghan (and now Harry) are just going to be that much more noticeable after the docu-series airs. So, Diana was a paranoid arm candy. I have no idea if this will work in the UK. I can tell you that they’re starting to torque people off in the US who lived through this at the time. The bm are not doing themselves any favors going with this. This will just make people start questioning what else they’ve written. That’s a good thing generally speaking, but not good for the bm.
Apparently the trailer was ‘glossy’.
lmao! glossy… I’m dying over here
I don’t think H&M have claimed to be statespersons. W&K pretend to be. I think H&M’s goal is to be self-supporting and practice charity. What changes have W&K made in the world?
Exactly what I keep thinking. Harry and Meghan’s job is not to be statespeople – they’re not representing any state. They used to do that, as working members of the Royal Family, but they are not allowed to do that any more in any way.
Their job is now to be influencers, in the true sense of the word – which they are doing very smartly. They influence through the charities they support and the causes they champion and the litigation they bring. They are hoping to influence how the Royal Family operates in future by revealing how damaging the way it currently operates is.
I suppose you can compare them to the Kardashians in some respects but the difference is the only thing the Kardashians are really interested in influencing is their bank balance. If that were true of H&M no-one in the Royal Family or the press would have any cause for concern.
Well Kim Kardashian is doing some legal work now so perhaps they aren’t all focussed simply on wealth and fame.
equality, but Fails shook President Biden’s hand!!!! That’s the epitome of being a statesman. Just ask Fails, and he’ll tell you.
If the truth comes out, William and Kate will be lucky to win a raffle never mind the PR war.
Did you guys see the b&w bts (because I guess wit like everything else the sussexes have made their signature, the copykeen just HAVE to adopt it to the max too) photos on their Instagram? It really looks like k is wearing a discount version of Meghan’s wedding dress. It’s so creepy!
I’m super curious but I have no idea what you are talking about. Link?
Black and white Behind-the-scenes photos at EarthSh!t.
I saw those pictures at People online.
Yes I saw that post, I follow them on Instagram. I don’t engage as there’s no point, the fans are very saccharine. I assume the black and white photos are a clap back at all the b&w photos in the trailer
I think they’re also to hide Kate’s green dress, LOL. It looks a lot better in white than neon green lolol.
Let’s suspend disbelief for a moment and take this “won the war” narrative as fact…Boston was a raging success and the Wales have put the Kardashians in their place while stealing the mantle of Changemakers 2.0.
And while we’re doing that, tell me who the actually won the Earthshot prizes. What is the mission of the 5 organizations?
If you can’t, then all the articles, tweets and pussy bows cannot make this trip successful.
Anyone know the ratings when the vanity show aired on BBC?
I saw a headline from, I think the Express, that stated that people were turning off the show within minutes.
Those figures will never released – they’ll be in a footnote of an article somewhere in 3 weeks in the Radio Times.
The truth would be far too humiliating.
No one will give the exact viewing figures because they can’t! So may people turned off after the first 10 minutes I think the figures would be a major embarrassment to them, hence them not being published
I have no idea who won or what their ideas and projects are, I highly doubt any one does unless they did a deep dive to research it because it was not reported on or promoted by KP at all. I think it’s funny that they throw out the Kardashian insult towards the Sussex’s when it seems like Katie’s goal is to look like an emaciated Kaitlin Jenner.
It’s not just that we don’t know about the winners – what else does this organization do? Apparently respectable scientists are associated with it – their names were on that Netflix complaint. Carolyn Kennedy, John Kerry, Bloomberg Philanthropies (they hosted the NYC seminar in September). The website shows a global network of people/organizations that do the nominating. But what does ES do besides award 5 prizes each year? Million dollar prizes, that we learned are really doled out $300K per year, and talk last year’s winners didn’t get their money yet.
A quick look at videos on the ES YouTube channel from the September seminar (William couldn’t attend because of TQ’s death) included people like Jacinda Arden, Bill Gates, plus non-public figures working on climate related projects. (Some of the people who spoke were primarily in town for climate week, not ES). What was the point of that event? Where is information from that event being used or disseminated by the ES organization?
All we really know is, a gala with a big carbon footprint was held in the ES name that cost a significant amount of money (which could have been better used awarding a couple more prizes); a gala excluding the presence of the actual winners and nominees, who thus got zero opportunity to meet other attendees who might be interested in working with them. Despite the VIP’s associated with ES, it’s looking very shady.
The Wails will never be a power couple, statesmen or generous people. That’s not who they are. The palace is trying to make them into something they’re not, which doesn’t work. I wonder what’s next on the agenda, Kate adopting a cute puppy?
Lets be real; these two will never be Harry and Meghan. They just don’t have the charisma. I don’t even have a lot of interest in the royals but its clear that these two will never be on the same level-not in the US at least. Although to be fair, maybe the media is hyping up the rivalry to be bigger than it is.
Another more important point than the keen’s creepy obsession with Meghan and Harry (referencing my own previous comment here):
They continue to gaslight and psychologically ABUSE the hell out of Meghan and Harry and they want people to believe they truly care about mental health?
“Oprah, with more crying” wth is that???
“She is no Diana arm candy”? Mmm, what? Are they implying that Diana was arm candy? For real? Do these people think that we have no access to internet? Are they mad?
Diana did many solo engagements and was hardly arm candy for charles.diana was no stepford. This rewriting of history is ridiculous.
Yes, they are mad with delusions of grandeur. William has become Diana’s nightmare under his father’s influence.
Let’s all remember how p*ssed off Charles was by Diana’s popularity. She moved far beyond “arm candy” very early on due to her ability to connect with people, and her eager willingness to do her best at her job as Princess of Wales.
Remind me, Buttons, how much Welsh have you learned so far?
Thought so.
I think you’ll find what that statement really means is that they know – damn well -that KM looks rough and doesn’t compare to Diana. But what a nerve referring to Diana as eye-candy to try and deflect comment from KM’s appearance
I am no “Diana stan” as someone above put it, but “Diana arm candy” is absolutely the last thing you want to say if you want to avoid angering the American audience. She is not associated here with being arm candy whatsoever. There are those who will forever associate her with Charles’ loathsome treatment of her. But she was also known widely for her anti-landmine work, for her work with AIDS charities, and for elevating the voices of the disenfranchised. That’s such a misogynistic statement as to blow the mind.
Also, nothing screams “I have never actually worked in a professional environment in my life” like wearing a pussybow blouse in 2022. I actually like a lot of Kate’s fashion. But that was really an odd, antediluvian CHOICE.
We are watching that Netflix documentary about Pepsi, and Cindy Crawford is on it, and she’s wearing a p-bow blouse, and it looks SO chic and fresh on her. The bow isn’t tied, its unbuttoned a bit, and she’s either wearing jeans or leather pants, lol. So its a very open and casual look but there’s still enough of the p-bow element to keep it interesting. I saw it and thought, a-ha, that’s how you wear it in 2022!
this reminds me of when Tina Brown was trying to compare Meg and Kate’s wardrobes and said that Kate was trying to dress like a working woman, while Meg was more celeb and high fashion. Umm… I think she meant COSPLAY. because Kate has never been a working woman. She has had no career. Meghan actually dresses like a working woman, one with disposable income to treat herself to nice things.
Should we be impressed Kate isn’t wearing this pussy bow blouse backwards like she does the purple one she has?
It is in how you wear it, isn’t it Becks1? CP Victoria wears them in solidarity with other sexual assault victims. She was assaulted at a Nobel event in full view of witnesses. Her assistant physically threw herself at the photographer to get him to stop groping Victoria.
“While Prince Harry and Meghan continued to paint themselves as victims, heads in hands, tearing their hair out at the unfairness of it all, the Prince and Princess were simply getting on with the job.”
What job pray tell is that? Causing traffic delays? Flying celebrities over to a party er…my bad, an “award” ceremony but not flying over the nominees? The job of Keen spending 50 THOUSAND dollars on an ugly, bland wardrobe?
That business? Well then they did win their field trip visit didn’t they?
Yes, they hopped effortlessly from job to job, thanks to shutting down three lanes of the expressway, blocking access to Somerville’s child care centers and best grocery store, and Harvard’s campus during prime hours.
The Burger King even made our President Biden stand and WAIT outside in the cold like one of his lackeys while the cameras got the money shot of him descending the exterior stairs of the JFK Library. The audacity.
hey now, they went to a basketball game and an awards show. that’s hard work!!
I’m in NY, my local newstation covers part of Mass, we often get Boston news
I got the Celtics score. It was mentioned the Wailses were booed. No mention of Earthshit.
The Netflix trailer got a mention.
The Wailes aren’t even running the same race. They only think they won because the Sussexes lapped them.
“The Sussexes lapped them.” 😂🤣
The Telegraph obviously saw a completely different 🌍 💩 trip than the rest of us did. All I can say to that whole mess is, “Sure, Jan.”
Wait, does this mean that Kate will now stop cosplaying Diana? Such a weird thing to say – nobody on the planet believes Diana was arm candy. And it’s weird that Will, who longs to be seen as a philanthropist, would cede Diana’s philanthropic legacy to Harry.
Another epic gaslighting piece from the Telegraph. The Sussexes are a bunch of high drama whiners while the Waleses keep their heads down and stoically move on. But they’re the change makers! Not the Sussexes. Or *head explodes in pure rage* “arm candy” Princess Diana! There is so much audacity it’s pure caucasity.
They’re calling DIANA, who WALKED THROUGH A LITERAL MINEFIELD, “arm candy,” in order to embiggen Mute OfWilliam and pretend she has substance?!
Scum. They are scum.
OfWilliam is perfect. LOL
😂 what war? Meghan and Harry don’t care about this people. Their jealousy is really insane and worrisome at this point. They cannot just admit they will never ever be Harry or Meghan. They just simply better people, period.
Their continuing problem is everything they do is with an eye on the Sussexes. I’m not sure what this trip was supposed to accomplish but a few photo ops does not make a change maker. I guess being buried by a documentary trailer is better than the weak execution of this award show being exposed. William and Kate have a job being in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall and supporting the King. However, they don’t seem to want to do that. Instead they want to do the socialite circuit. That is philanthropy to them. Having a state job does not make one a statesman.
What local landmarks did they “turn green?” WTF does that even mean? Because they were here for an environmental cause they had a magical verdant touch? Is it about Kate’s unflattering green dress? That’s hardly the silliest or most offensive thing about the article but I did a double take when I read it.
And I would argue that many, perhaps even most, of Boston’s most famous and important local landmarks are related to the American Revolution, which we fought to get rid of these people. Take the Paul Revere’s Ride walk/tour, for example. When he rode through yelling “The British are coming” he didn’t mean it in a good way.
I really hope these two never visit Houston. Though if they did, half of Kate’s face might melt from the heat, which would be entertaining. Sorry not sorry.
I think they put a green light on the Kennedy library. Something like that.
Oh, OK. LOL. I wonder if it was the same shade as Kate’s dress.
My guess is those are the same lights they use for St Patrick’s Day in Boston. They ‘repurposed’ the green lights. So environmental!
They pressed a button. Seriously. They stood there and pressed a button and had photos of themselves taken while doing so, and for them, that’s considered “work.”
LMAO at “magical verdant touch”!
I mean is this not what we said would happen! Right after the Jamaica tour they said the same thing. It wasn’t until weeks later that they all started really admitting the tour was a failure and he started firing people.
They’ll do the same for Boston but the funny thing is that even some staunch monarchists had articles not only in the daily mail but other publications saying the Harry and Meghan have won!! That was surprising to me as I thought they would ALL just keep gaslighting everyone. There’s a larger group of people in the UK media loudly recognizing that Harry and Meghan truly do everything better.
Also CBS News had a very fact based segment on the Netflix series airing and then they showed some of Earthsht. But again they were second to what the Sussexes were doing.
Hahaha. What ever helps them sleep at night. That’s all.
THEY DID NOT JUST CALL PRINCESS DIANA ARM EFFING CANDY!!!! Omg I’m outraged.
Me too! I didn’t really follow Diana when she was alive. I liked her but she was mostly off my radar. But I knew she was a serious, compassionate, impactful person. To speak like that of her now isn’t just disgusting, it’s stupid. Diana is admired by Royalists and anti-Monarchists alike. You don’t diss Diana.
Diana was beautiful and stylish and liked fashion. That does NOT make her “arm candy.” Ugh.
Exactly. Diana stood on her own, she didn’t need an arm to guide her. I was a huge fan in real time. Her death was so tragic and devastating. Yeah, I’m old.
Obviously they’re obnoxious, but you know what? I’d be fine with them believing they’ve won if it actually meant they’d stop with the embarrassing half-assed attempts to copy and/or sabotage Harry and Meghan. If they’d just wipe their hands clean and tell their people to keep Harry and Meghan’s names out of their mouths from now on. But deep down, they know they haven’t won shit, and it will never stop because they are boring and petty and unoriginal.
And they can f–k off with that comment about Diana being simply “arm candy”, though I have to agree that Kate isn’t arm candy, either. Not because she does anything worthwhile or useful, but because she looks like (barely) sentient beef jerky in a pussy bow most of the time.
There’s a character in the Welcome to Night Vale podcast that is a sentient patch of haze named Deb. Deb has more character than Katie Keen.
As a couple, they are selling us an image of a professional power couple, while the Sussexes are selling us their love story – Sure Jan
WT actual hell? How dare they! Referring to Princess Diana as arm candy is so disrespectful!
Has anyone ever referred to Katty as arm candy with her atrocious and unimaginative wardrobe, inability to properly accessorize despite access to some of the worlds most beautiful jewelry, and woefully inadequate public speaking skills? She’s not even good at small talk. That womanchild is underwhelming and mediocre in every way and everything remotely “professional”, and is proud of it.
BM, just stop. At this point, after all of these years, what you see is what you get. Stop embarrassing yourselves, accept these facts about Katty and stop with the fanfiction. Oh and get some self respect while you’re at it!
These people are not journalists. They’re sort of like witches. They know words are power and write like they are casting spells to make things come to fruition, to make them true. All their articles are wishful thinking, not reality. The Beatlemania people sleeping in the streets thing. The saving the commonwealth in the Caribbean thing. The world cup/superbowl thing. None of it is reality. They’re just wanting to will it into being. You cannot do that. That’s manifestation and the universe is not on your side, Willileaks.
So, the Waleses are now going to just dig in and be who they are, (anti-celebs?) because that’s … hmm, ‘rad’, or something? I can’t stop hearing Ke$ha’s We Are Who We Are and picturing these two trying to drop their dance moves – 😂 – Pegs probably shakes it like Trump and Khate takes off her top and whips her hair after 1 & 1/2 shots of tequila.
*snort* 🤣🤣🤣
They are so far from powerful. Who do they think they are! They got a lukewarm reception; did a few things of no impact; hosted an event that undermined its very eco credentials by being held in another country with celebrities flown in. Yesterday they were used to be dull and boring. It’s so obvious that their mission was once more about jealousy. Taking America back, AS IF!, not eco concern. They will never have the glamour or charisma of H&M. Most important, they will never have an ounce of work ethic and global reach.
How are you taking back something that was never yours? Meghan IS American, she’s a former actress with contacts, of course she’s going to be better at this than you. The Sussex family had a plan on how they were going to lead this life, these two are just floundering all over the place trying to catch up. Your titles ain’t a plan.
Exactly, Mel. All I keep thinking since reading this article is, who do they think they are??? They are actually insulting, and I’m not American. If it sticks in my craw as a Brit, I don’t know how this reads for Americans. Someone is telling them so much crap or they are coming up with it themselves. Is this the new soft power – William as a statesperson of some kind (my god)? I can imagine him begging for that photo with Biden. Please don’t let them imagine they can be at the disposal of the UK govt in foreign relations of any kind. Soft touch crap that Andrew thought he was good at with his defence role. He caused SO many problems, with gaffes and the idea he knew what he was doing as a UK prince abroad in Libya etc. Ughh.
sparrow, the vast majority in the US didn’t even know they were in Boston and could have cared less if they did know. They might be able to sell this to those in the UK who want to believe it, but in my mind this is in line with the many, many times that the bm kept saying that H&M lived in LA or Hollywood. They seem to think the entire state of California is LA or Hollywood. The population on January 1, 2022 was 39,185,605, but sure everyone in California lives in LA or Hollywood. Now they are saying that Boston is the entire US. You gotta give them credit for being consistently ignorant. Boston isn’t the entire US, and the majority of people in Boston was not won over by them. Probably where Fails and OfWilliam made their mistake was not spending time in an Irish Pub. That would have made ALL of the difference.
William was not pleased when he saw that article in the Guardian after the first trailer dropped, about how H and M are showing the royals how to do brand management…hence he ran to the Telegraph and this is what they could come up with! Plus, you know he was mad when the videos of Celtic players and the coach basically doing a “Prince and Princess, who?” went viral. Lol. Willy Boy, thou art a sad little man!
Andrew Neil also wrote a piece for the daily mail of all people with the headline saying something similar. Harry and Meghan are better than you lol.
Then you have James O’Brien saying the same thing on his top rating radio show all week.
This is their propaganda to try and counter all that lol
Andrew Neil! Wow. I can’t stand the man. He is so establishment and oily. But I like him now !!Ha ha
The courtiers are stupid if they think Meghan told everything in the Oprah interview. It’s interesting that KP want William and Kate to be seen as changemakers when they attacked Harry and Meghan for attempting to do the same when they were part of the Royal Family.
The thing is they feel so threatened when someone brought real change. Remember the constant screed that Meghan was trying to change the monarchy, how dare she. Meanwhile the Waleses think taking up the cause du jour with celebrities and glitzy shows constitutes change, while the worker bees can zoom in and admire them from afar.
I’m tired of them laying the Oprah interview at Meghan’s feet. Meghan was being nice, diplomatic even, it was Harry with the flame thrower on his back, locked, loaded and scorching the Earth. They keep trying to pretend they have a Meghan problem, they have a HARRY problem and he knows where the bodies are buried. If they were smart, they’d shrug their shoulders, look away and get busy trying to make sure all their Commonwealth countries don’t bolt at once.
They do it because they still harbour the far fetched dream that Harry will divorce Meg, abandon his children and go back to the UK. There was a tabloid reporter on twitter either today or yesterday who in response to the trailer said they had perhaps “underestimated” Harry. Erm…. the harry that did the me you can’t see, and the dax shepherd interview, and the oprah interview, and sarcastically referred to his family’s dysfunction in the Cut interview? That Harry??
I’m home sick with the plague (aka head cold) so I’m really enjoying a good laugh at this post! Thanks Kaiser!!
Hi Harla. God knows what was wrong with me earlier in the week. I’d had my covid jab, but it felt like covid. Thankfully, I tested negative. I think it was the strep a that’s going around over here. This is the first day I feel a bit better. Like you, celebitchy really kept me going. Sending you best wishes.
Harla, I hear you i haven’t had anything since 2020…I diagnosed myself with a chest cold and as I have been telling my family the metro germs got me.🤒
I have appreciated the CB for keeping me entertained.
I believe in Santa & yet every Christmas Eve I’m up until midnight watching Die Hard & wrapping presents. You can believe whatever you want but that doesn’t make it true. The are truly not living in the same reality as the rest of us.
The NYT describes their visit as a combination of “kabuki theater and comic opera”. Hardly a glowing review- so not sure what they’re talking about.
Really? They believe that?
Was it lost on them that Boston is the most Irish-American city in the US (20% Irish descent)?. Did they not notice that the fans at the CELTICS game did not receive them with warmth and cheers?
I just read this book, “Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe. It’s an excellent book about the Troubles in Northern Ireland. One thing that came out of the book: there were a lot of Irish Americans who supported the IRA in spirit and with money and by despising the British government, especially the Queen. There are many who still support Irish reunification, which, by the Good Friday Accords, which I believe is possible by a vote in Northern Ireland.
Sorry for the politics/policy/history lesson, although perhaps that is something the Wales could have benefited from. They are so utterly oblivious.
@RavensDaughter: this is my research area, and Keefe’s book is excellent. There are some skeletons still buried in dark closets (or desolate bogs near the border, sadly) that no one want opened – not Sinn Féin, not Gerry Adams, not the British government or the British armed forces, and certainly not the ruling house who must ensure that the Union persists in perpetuity. The point, as Heaney’s line from the title so aptly conveys, is that this era of history cannot be fully spoken of. To do so (especially a real acknowledgment by the British Royal Family) would start threads unravelling.
Also: look into the assassination of Lord Mountbatten by the PIRA – it had a profound affect on Charles’s understanding of the Troubles. That QEII met with, shook hands with, former members of the PIRA such as Martin McGuinness was remarkable but highly contentious even 10 years ago.
Thank you for your thoughtful reply!
I know it’s a deep, deep wound indeed on all sides, and there’s not many good guys.
The point I was trying to make was that the Wales’ visit to Boston was tone deaf as there is no certainly no love lost on the part of Irish-Catholics-in Ireland and elsewhere (Boston!)-when it comes to the British Royal Family.
Oh, and lest we forget how many of the Irish came here in the first place-Queen Victoria’s obliviousness about the Irish Potato Famine back in the 1840’s (“Let them eat dirt!”-she might as well have said that).
One movie I haven’t seen and want to see is “In the Name of the Father”. Coerced confessions were the almost the norm when the British authorities were dealing with alleged IRA members, as “Say Nothing” illustrated.
Also, Kenneth Branaugh’s “Belfast”.
Things are getting interesting in Northern Ireland. As you know, Sinn Fenn prevailed (by a plurality) in the most recent Northern Ireland assembly elections back in May 2022. I also think there are a lot of people-Catholic and Protestant-in Northern Ireland who were not pleased about Brexit and may be inclined to do something about getting back in the EU.
Am I right? Can’t the people of Northern Ireland vote to become part of Ireland? How would that take place?
I’m quite sure William knows little about any of this history, painful or otherwise.
@Ravensdaughter I read Say Nothing at the beginning of the pandemic. I agree with you that it was excellent. Then we watched Belfast last year before the Oscars and that was also excellent. I think reading Say Nothing helped give context to the movie, a lot.
@PunkPrincess if you have any other recommendations for books I’d love to hear them! I want to read more about it.
Someone from Will’s team actually included this snippet in the brief: “[Kate] is no Diana arm candy.” NEW LEVELS.
Remarks like this and terms like Meghan being called “Harry’s showgirl” cement my belief that the average (physical and or mental) age of the Wales staff is 89.
Kaiser, I think you are mistaken in thinking that the Wailses are mad over the tour. I genuinely think their handlers have them convinced that they were a brilliant success and they’ve been insulated from the news otherwise. Their handlers know as these two as Prince and Princess of Wales they can no longer afford to be work shy and so they’ve decided to insulate them from any criticism so they’ll work more.
Diana as arm candy! Yet Kate wonders round wearing her ring. Nice. She couldn’t do an ounce of what Diana achieved. The hypocrisy and lies.
The key word is “believe”. That word is doing a lot of heavy lifting for the Wails. I have to ” believe” that the rest of the family is laughing their asses off at these two incompetent nitwits.
They drop the Princess Diana arm candy comment but… that’s all Kate’s tried to emulate since 2010? Picking similar outfits to Diana and wearing her jewelry as she says the most bland and banal things? Every time someone repeats what Kate has said in terms of questions or comments, I’m always struck by how low level and stupid they are. And to compare the Sussexes to the Kardashians, the Kardashians are synonyms of train wreck and scandal and the BRF has totally remained scandal free in its entire existence I guess hahahaha (not).
I sincerely believe that the Wales have purposely surround themselves with extreme yes men. A few are internet savvy enough to know what is really going on, but a large number of them can’t even turn on a computer- Think Godmother and her ilk. So much of what they do, wear, and say is straight out of the 1950s and they’ve been so immersed in this sea of constant praise for so long, they don’t realize that they are the global anomaly. And no one is going to tell them.
It truly is bizarre to watch this dull couple from another era wander around demanding to be taken seriously.
They’ve been hearing the criticism about Kate cosplaying Diana and single White femaling Megan. They seriously called Diana arm candy?!?! The gall of Khate I wouldn’t be surprised if she started being haunted by Diana seriously. She’s gonna get will smithed by her ghost in her sleep. And now they “don’t care” about the doc because everyone’s like “if you’re so innocent you wouldn’t even be worried”’ – they’re probably reading these comments constantly. Hey Pegs and Buttons I used to be die hard fans until you tried killing Meghan. Eat poops. And if you think THEY have betrayed YOU by telling the truth about your lies harassment and smear campaign ? Oh effing well.
They think they won the US because they have bought the US mainstream media. Look at the reports and how the morning shows (except for the Daily Blast) and entertainment news programs talk about the Sussexes. Like they are spoiled brats. “They wanted privacy and now they are on Netflix???” and they all basically eyeroll so they send the message that the Sussexes are fickle and ridiculous. People magazine has been far more pro-Will and Kate for a while though before Meghan, they barely reported on W&K. They bought the older audiences in America but the younger people… not so much which is why they are on TikTok now right?
Not sure what morning show you are watching but I saw a few and they were neutral. They’ve been on all the evening news shows and they just reported the Netflix special as news. That’s where most Americans gets their news who are watching tv.
Please don’t let a couple morning shows cloud your view of how Harry and Meghan are being received. I feel like sometimes it’s so easy to focus on a few negative articles and view everything from that lens when that’s just not reality.
They complain that the Sussexes’ trailer stole their thunder, yet try to paint the Sussexes as playing victim? Then what do they call complaining about a trailer?! Such horrible hypocrites.
At any rate, William and his wife should follow Charles’ position on this: it looks like Charles realizes he lost the rest of the world, and will double down on keeping support among the white traditional royalists. Wills and Ofwills should do the same, and please stop trying to make yourselves “happen” in America, we don’t want you (if the boos weren’t clue enough).
I guess they are rich enough to afford their own reality.
At the end of the day, they are locked in circular thinking; “it is mirror, mirror on the wall syndrome”.
I guess they ignore the answer and repeat the same question, after every event.
Meanwhile, the Sussexes are telling their story, their way.
Some one should point out the following in terms of demographics.
The US population is 362+M in contrast to England @ 58+M.
Number of households that accessed the unnecessary award show in each country will determine whatever the Wales are trying to fund out.
The number of responses are not a valid expression for “bots” are voided.
How many actual people respond to their talking points that are distributed to the tabloids?
Willy and Kate are fighting a one sided battle. Do they not realize Harry and Meghan don’t care or think about them?
“She is no Diana eye-candy.” What a despicable perspective on Diana!
It seems to be that the only way they can elevate Kate is to take down another woman, then quickly supplant that woman’s position and image. It’s a shame.
Considering how many news sites have reported Boston’s tepid (at best) reaction to William and Kate, and considering that there is video and photographic evidence that they were not well received, this article reads as utterly bizarre. Even in Britain, Sky, Itv, the BBC, several newspapers, etc,… all reported that the BRF has an America problem. Why write this when it’s so easily disproved?
“Diana arm candy”
As if.
“No Diana arm candy”??? Diana had more heart, sense, and policy knowledge in her little finger than Kate has in her entire body. It’s not enough that they’re smearing H&M, they’re now smearing Harry and William’s dead mother in their attempt to make Kate look good. Even worse.
you had me at pussybow.
Ha ha!! Love that. Thanks for the smile.
Kate is not arm candy like Diana? Diana was the most forceful and powerful person. Diana was dynamite. So much so that that pussy now titled King Charles III was caught on film whining, “oh, am I in the way?
Battle? What battle? Did I miss something? They arrived—got only a little a bit of press, and did their event (on a Friday…instead of a Sunday or Monday when the event would have gotten more press) and then left. The entire thing looked like a press grab. The award show could have been done in London–virtually. Whoever they’re listening to are idiots.
They wish. That’s all I got. They get embarrassed at every tour cause they such and are charmisa vaccums. And the people whose job it is to plan this won’t tell them the real truth behind what they want to do.
They are the Prince/Princess of Wales, they should have stayed in the freaking UK and flown in the winners and showcased them and their ideas. Bring back prior year’s winner with what they have done so far with the money.
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE MY ASS! How???
A wildly successful three day trip where they had an award show to celebrate themselves for giving out money.
Catherine wore a rented dress in the same apple candy green that Diane wore with those same jewels. How lucky that they managed to find one in a perfect fit for her 5’10 skelal frame without any hemming or alterations!
I’m sure the winners would have enjoyed the pagentry, music and a list celebrities had they been invited. But hey, the bonuses only for the executives who did none of the actual hard work, in typical douchenoozle CEO fashion.
But hey, giving awards out is much better than receiving them since you are taking the focus away from yourself and…ok. They did not take the focus off themselves.. This was just an excuse to throw their rich friends a party and pretend its for charity.
They bought a trophy since nobody outside the family would ever give them one.Sadly, a lot of people are too stupid to see through this ridiculous charade, but if this is a sign of things to come I am glad they are not my problem.
Did ANYONE notice when Kate tried to hold Williams Hand? He literally just dropped it. He will not touch her at all….its actually sad to watch.
“She is no Diana arm candy.”
1. William is really willing to go that low? To denigrate his own mother. I know he has but WOW
2. Lol well it backfired, what a terrible “compliment” for Kate
First of all, the Prince and Princess of Wales were not on a tour. They were in Boston for visit to give out significant cash awards for coming up with innovative ways to help mitigate climate change.
Also, the President of the United States took the time to meet William in Boston. Any time you get to meet the POTUS is not a flop.
Did they actually give out the money? The winners from last year are apparently still waiting.
Second, where were the winners? If David Beckham can fly in from Qatar, why not the winners with their innovative ideas? Can you describe one of those ideas for me without googling?
Finally, Biden met with him outside for a handshake and did not even sit down with him for a 10 minute conversation.
Yes, the tour was a flop.