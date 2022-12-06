Amy Robach & TJ Holmes benched from GMA anchor desk after their ‘affair’

CB asked me to wait a bit to cover this story, which she’ll explain in an addendum at the end of the post. The whole situation has become pretty crazy. It all started last week, when the Daily Mail published photos of Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes on what looked like a very romantic vacation together. The issue was that as far as their public personas were concerned, both Robach and Holmes were married to other people. Robach was/is married to Andrew Shue, and Holmes is married to a lawyer named Marilee Fiebig. The Mail’s exclusive photos are here.

Just before the Mail broke the story of their loved-up affair/holiday, both Robach and Holmes deleted their Instagrams, a sure sign that they both got the heads up that the story was about to break. Then, weirdly, both of them went back to work last week and co-anchored several mornings for GMA. Holmes and Robach’s cover story – or maybe it was the truth – was that they had both split with their respective spouses over the summer, and nowadays they aren’t having an affair, they are just dating out in the open. Robach has been leaking a lot of stuff about her divorce, so I do think that’s legitimately been happening for months before the Mail photos came out. From People:

Amy Robach was waiting to announce her split from estranged husband Andrew Shue before her relationship with her GMA3 co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, was made public. A source tells PEOPLE that the journalist, 49, and Shue, 55, were “about ready to settle their divorce” prior to news breaking about Robach and Holmes’ relationship. “They were waiting on [the settlement] to tell people,” the source says of the pair, who got married in 2010. “The whole point of why she waited to share the news that her marriage was over: she went to [divorce] mediation.” “The woman had cancer for a long time. She was very preoccupied with that,” the source continues. “Stuff with her and Andrew was difficult starting early summer this year and they had issues before.” Shue has not spoken publicly on the matter and has not responded to PEOPLE’s numerous attempts for comment.

[From People]

So…yeah, cover story or not, I kind of believe that she and Shue were already broken up. Now, was TJ Holmes always the reason why Robach’s marriage ended? And was Robach the reason Holmes’s marriage ended? I don’t know. But here’s a new wrinkle:

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be benched from their anchoring duties at ABC News’ “GMA3′ while the news division weighs the effect their recent disclosure of a romantic relationship might have on the program and the company, ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers Monday. Godwin told ABC News employees during an editorial call Monday that Robach and Holmes had not violated any company policy, according to a person familiar with the matter, but indicated ABC News felt the matter had become “an internal and external disruption,” and “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.” ABC News declined to make executives available for comment. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will co-host Monday’s broadcast, this person said, but there’s not a sense at present of how the program will be staffed for the rest of the week or when Robach and Holmes might return.

[From Variety]

While ABC News exists as an independent news division (like any network news division), it’s important to remember that GMA and ABC News are part of ABC/Disney. Disney doesn’t want this for their ratings-winner GMA brand. Even if the cover stories are above-board, it’s still way too scandalous for Disney. I do think it’s a little off-side though – I mean, sure, it’s arguably quite sleazy if two married-to-other-people co-anchors are carrying on a torrid affair. But also, they’re consenting adults and no one is saying that they’re actually behaving inappropriately in the workplace?

Note by CB: Andrew Shue co-founded our excellent ad company, CafeMedia. I owe that company so much and I felt really weird gossiping about him! I asked Kaiser to wait a little while to cover this.

