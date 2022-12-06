King Charles will attend Princess Kate’s second Christmas Carol special

The British press machine is currently freaking out about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix will “go there” about the current Princess of Wales. While there’s clearly no love lost between the Sussexes and Kate in particular, I wonder if there will be any explicit blame placed on Kate. As in, Meghan or Harry explicitly saying: Kate mean-girled Meghan, Kate leaked the “Meghan made Kate cry” story, etc. We’ll have to wait and see. I’ve said in other posts that I believe Middleton Manor probably has a war room going. It’s hilarious to watch the Windsors be so reactive to Harry and Meghan, two people the Windsors insist are so unimportant.

Meanwhile, Kate is at least keeping up the pretense of being booked and busy. Her second annual “Christmas carol” service is scheduled for December 15th. That’s when the service actually goes down, it won’t be televised until Christmas Eve on ITV. Once again, the BBC didn’t want it, just like last year. Last year’s Catherine Presents a Keen Piano Recital and Christmas Carol Special was a ratings loser too, but Kate is going to keep doing them. I would imagine that’s because she does next to nothing to organize them – tons of staffers organize the event and Kate just waltzes in with her Christmas doll wiglet and takes credit for everything. This year, King Charles will be in attendance.

The Princess of Wales will be supported by her husband, Prince William, and King Charles III and the Queen Consort as she hosts her second annual carol service at Westminster Abbey next week, it has been announced. Kate, 40, is set to be joined by senior royals as she celebrates the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II and pays tribute to community leaders across the country at the Together at Christmas carol service, which will take place on 15 December and broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. The Princess of Wales will host a carol service at Westminster Abbey, to be attended by members of the royal family and filmed for broadcast on ITV. In its second year, the event is particularly significant because it is spearheaded by Kate as a solo initiative. This year, carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. ‘These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them,’ Kensington Palace said in a release confirming details of the event.

[From Tatler]

The big question: will Kate “perform” this year? Last year, she prerecorded a piano recital ahead of the Abbey show, and it was spliced into the TV special. It was particularly asinine, because the whole point (we were told) about the carol special was that Kate was giving back to poor communities and families who had lost loved ones to Covid. Then Kate turned it into the Keen Piano Recital and that was the sole headline: Kate’s Piano Recital, Kate Kate Kate. Much like Prince William’s Earthshot, where he’s too much of an elitist narcissist to actually invite the award nominees and winners to the awards ceremony.