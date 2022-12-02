Eden: The Sussexes went out of their way to find an unflattering image of Kate

Something’s bugging me! The so-called carnival of royal experts are getting very basic royal history wrong. Netflix’s trailer (teaser) for the Harry & Meghan docuseries was released yesterday, and the royalists keep misidentifying some of the photos. The stark image of Meghan in black is not from QEII’s funeral, it’s from Remembrance Sunday (when Meghan was a working royal). The photo of Kate giving bitchface is from the Commonwealth service… in 2019, not 2020. I bring this up because a new genre of royal commentary popped up in the past 24 hours: royal reporters weeping about the teaser trailer. Richard Eden provided some absolutely hilarious commentary and he’s getting a lot of sh-t wrong. The photo above, the one used in the teaser, is from Commonwealth 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with Archie. I know it’s difficult – Kate was constantly bitchfaced around Meghan, especially at Commonwealth services.
Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have said they are ‘sickened’ by the way the couple have been portrayed in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, The Mail’s Richard Eden has revealed. Speaking to Mail+, the expert said he was personally ‘appalled’ by the trailer, which was released by Netflix today, which he said was ‘everything we feared’.
The one-minute clip showed a host of never-before-seen pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as a black and white picture of a stony faced Prince and Princess of Wales taken during the Commonwealth Day Ceremony at Westminster in 2020. Richard said Harry and Meghan, who are based in Montecito, California, deliberately aimed to ‘upstage’ his older brother and his wife, who are currently in the US visiting Boston ahead of William’s glitzy Earthshot Prize reception tomorrow night.
‘I was appalled when I watched this trailer, frankly, It’s everything we feared, it really is,’ Richard told Mail+. ‘I’ve heard from Friends of Prince William and Catherine today, and they’ve been frankly sickened by what’s appeared in this video. The use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it’s presented, my goodness,’ he added.
He said he was particularly shocked about the juxtaposition of footage of Meghan crying, and a picture of a ‘stony faced, stern image of Catherine at Westminster,’ which was taken on Commonwealth Day in March 2020. ‘Remember, this is a service that Omid Scobie, Meghan’s cheerleader, wrote about,’ Richard pointed out. ‘He said that Harry and Meghan had been left that William and Catherine had refused to make even eye contact with them that day and this seems to be referring to that.’
The expert went on to say friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales have pointed out that the team behind the docuseries ‘seem to have gone to great lengths to find the one unflattering image of Catherine for this trailer.’
‘I mean come on, Meghan is meant to have given up acting but she seems to be back acting again for this reality show or documentary series. We don’t just see her in tears at one point. That’s not enough: not one single tear dripping down her cheek. No, no, she has to tub her face to emphasize these tears, ‘ he went on. ‘This could be an Oscar winning performance.’
‘The timing of this trailer could hardly be worse. We’ve got William and Catherine going on their big American visit. They’ve got the ceremony for the Earthshot Prize on Friday. And the day before comes this curtain racer comes this trailer, which of course will attract huge interest and be watched around the world. It’s a deliberate attempt to upstage [Kate and William] and the use of their images in it really rams that point home, you know, this documentary series is meant to be about Harry and Meghan. Yet, they’re featuring William and Catherine in the one minute trailer. I think the royal family will be waiting nervously to see what’s in it next week, you know. The trailer is deliberately meant to whet the appetite of the public and that’s what it’s doing and they’re certainly hinting at, you know, a lot of controversy, a lot of scandal. It’s “see behind closed doors,” that’s what they are emphasising in this trailer. I think there’s going to be a lot of nerves in the palaces this evening,’ Richard concluded.
Again, can you trust a royal commentator who can’t even get simple things right about what year a photo is from? I suspect that the use of that photo in particular was used specifically because Meghan was pregnant with Archie and the smears against her were in full force, to the point where she was suicidal. As in, that time period will be discussed in the docuseries. Also: you really do not have to look that hard to find unflattering photos of Kate. I literally have a photo archive full of them. And let me tell you, Kate has no poker face, and it was even worse when she had to make appearances with Meghan in 2018 and 2019. Kate always looked like a Disney villainess. Anyway, CRY HARDER.
Photos of the 2019 Commonwealth service, courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.,Image: 531581560, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
The Duke and duchess of Cambridge stand with the duke and Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
Kate went out of her way to be an absolute cow, so…. Seems justified.
Way harsh, man. What did cows ever do to you to deserve that comparison?
Haha right!! I grew up on a dairy farm. Cows are beautiful, hilarious and full of personality. All of the things Khate ain’t!
That wouldn’t be hard to do, especially the ones where she’s anywhere near Meghan. Witch-face, hatred and aggression from the English Rose.
The 2020 green dress pic and the 2019 white dress pic are so similar if you look at them side by side. Kate is wearing an almost identical red dress and red hat, and being a mean girl both times.
Can @celebitchy post both shots for comparison?
I actually confused the photo myself because the focus was on kate looking bitchy and while that is everytime Meghan is nearby, the commonwealth service snub was when Meghan wore that green dress. Kate is wearing similar red Victorian outfits so I can see at first regular people confusing it.
For Eden though? It’s sloppy and lazy when your whole job is to be aware of details like this. And Netflix could have use that other photo of just kate and Meghan from the same 2019 event where she still has the bitchface on.
Maybe don’t show up looking like a sourpuss and the photographers won’t catch it. It’s not like Kate doesn’t do hyena grins when she feels like it.
The funny thing about that picture is that apart from Meghan and Charles, everyone in that photo has a stinker face…even Harry. So the fact that the tabloids are going apoplectic because of Kate’s face tells me they know they do a LOT of work on her photos to make them somewhat appealing to the public. They’re resigned to the fact that Kate’s photos are actually the only ones that bring a bit of glamour to the dull bunch left behind and so, it’s really angering them that millions of people will get to see “the real Kate”…not the one Chris Jackson manufactures! On the other hand, it’s also as if they secretly hate her because the more they scream, the more eyes are drawn to it. Lol. It’s so funny though because that is Kate…that’s her face!
What? Like it’s hard?
Perfect Legally Blonde quote is perfect.
I know! Of the bunch it’s probably the nicest. She looked as hard as nails that day and often does.
They just called kate ugly because that is literally just her face.
lmao
Very intermittent commenter here.
There was a lot of hoo haa about editing and changing the documentary to take things out. My take is that they did edit but to put things in, such as all the crap they released on H&M at the funeral. In particular do you think they would include the footage of Kate going whoop your arse to meghan at the end of the walk about. Just to keep it contemporary of course.
If not, maybe that’ll get saved for the second season…🤞
We have eyes and photoshop can only do so much.
If the shoe fits, then so be it I guess 😂
I’m constantly having to remind myself that I’m several years older than Kate, cuz damn the girl is looking rough these days.
Meanwhile the yt comments were like “Sure you pick a photo were Kate looks mean and Meghan looks all cute and bubbly”… and all I can think is “so you’re admit Meghan is cute?”😂
And it’s a fairly neutral pic of Meghan. Kate just has resting b face (along w/ bad complexion, too much makeup, and whatever janky cosmetic procedures she’s had done. Seriously why is one whole side of her face higher than the other?!)
What a hypocrite. Those unflattering photos exist because he and his kind took them and published them. And, only Kate can cry? Anytime Meghan does she’s acting? These people are beyond tiresome.
As if that photo of Kate hadn’t been seen a million times already. You could have thought the Sussexes released a never-before-seen image from the event when reading this, but no. This one has been everywhere already, and I don’t remember hearing anyone complain before.
OMG. Kaiser I was reading your post and I was all ready to be like “No, that is absolutely from 2020” and then I realized the hat and earrings are different and of course Meghan is pregnant in the second row. Damn so Kate really did look like a coldhearted cow at two commonwealth services in a row. In the trailer yesterday I just focused on Kate’s dagger expression (as a result of the excellent camerawork in the teaser) and missed that M was pregnant in the white dress. That does put a different spin on it, just slightly, it IS going to be about how she was treated during her pregnancy and it IS going to talk about Kate and William and the smear campaign.
Anyway I LOLed bc there was a headline on the front page of the DM about how it used an unflattering image of Kate and I was just like….omg no! Stop the presses! an unflattering image!!!
but I do think that’s part of the concern here, right? That Harry and Meghan are going to show people who these royals REALLY are, unflattering or not, and not just the scrubbed and photoshopped images (or storylines) the British press has been using for years.
Well, I’m shook. Bc i strait up also thought it was the other CW service, just like Eden. At least it was just in the comments here and not an article I’m gettin paid for. Lol, Becks1, so basically Kate was consistently rude in a dumb little hat.
It’s actually coming back to me now, that this was the service that had all the memes come out from about Kate as the evil stepmother. LOL.
Yes and I think the Keens should be very very worried about whats in that documentary – its clear serious sh!t went down between the couples and I think we will hear some of what went down. The truth is starting to come out and the RF can’t stop it – the blowback on them all is going to be epic. We know that the relationship between the brothers is space, that was obvious at QE2’s funeral.
The UK media has been ITCHING to report the truth on the Cambridges (we’ve heard this from more than one journo) this series might just be that watershed moment.
I have a little tea – apparently crygate was not the only time kHate made Meghan cry, it was on multiple occasions and is well known within media circles.
Whaaaaat!!!! that is some hot tea!! So kate really is a total bitch to anyone and everyone, isnt she?
And yeah, I think the RRs are not-so-secretly really excited for this bc they want to be able to talk about what they know, but they want the Sussexes to start the ball rolling.
I agree. I think Harry and Meghan held back during the Oprah interview but since then W&K allowed Jason Knauf to break his NDA to go against Meghan during her Daily Mail case. I think the gloves will come off (maybe, hopefully)
@DigitalUnicorn: that explains why Meghan looks terrified around Kate and why Harry won’t even look at Kate anymore.
Also, I think the Oprah interview was filmed before the whole faux bullying smear. So there’s that plus the Jason Backstabbing Knauf. Whew. Harry is ready to let things be known
@Jais yes and no. The Oprah interview was filmed before the Times pre-interview oppo dump, which had the bullying story in it and I think brought it front and center for many. But the story was part of the Smear Campaign around 2018/2019.
I do think if they were able to go back and add to the interview after that Times story though, Harry would have had a LOT of things to add, LOL.
Oh no, an unflattering image of Kate, which the Fail then blew up and plastered as its headline photo yesterday to make sure that everyone sees it. The tabs are LOVING this and cannot wait to report on what the Keens did to Meghan. Eden especially is peeing his pants. I love that they heard from the Keens’ angry friends; it means that the Keens themselves are smoking mad at this. Good times.
As my mom likes to say, if you did nothing wrong then you have nothing to worry about. The keens sound nervous. So yes I will be eagerly waiting for the Netflix special!!!
I thought it was the 2020 service too but then kate was dressed the same and has a bitchy face for both these services so really it can be tricky. Using this service does suggest they will be talking about the media attacks (some started by Kate) while Meghan was pregnant and suicidal. So maybe they won’t discuss the snub. The issues about how Meghan was treated whole pregnant really are much worse. And for the both sides people, it’s treatment kate never endured for any of her pregnancies.
Yeah, Eden (and the rest of the 🤡🤡🤡), stay big mad. You betcha that trailer has been avidly watched around the world. At this moment, 25.1 MILLION views on YouTube. It’s wonderful, it’s got us waiting on tenterhooks, everything a trailer is supposed to be/do.
TBH that’s not even a bad photo of Khate. She just has RBF, especially around Meghan. The angle is flattering, her eye contact is good, she really engages the camera…that’s literally her when the rictus grin falls away. And yes, there are far worse photos of her out there *peeks into Kaiser’s camera roll*
Because of Kate’s tendency to look directly at the camera at basically every event, her photos tend to get published because it creates a more interesting photo. It just happened to backfire on her this time because of the surrounding circumstances of that event.
There are plenty of bad photos of kate out there. This isn’t one of them.. it’s not a photo showing lumps or wrinkles or hair out of place. She just happens to look mean which isn’t the first time we have seen this expression from her in public when Meghan is nearby.
The irony is that those pictures of Kate are the re-touched, photoshopped versions. Can you imagine how harsh she looks in the unfinished pics? But somehow it’s Meghan’s fault that Kate’s true nature shows through regardless of how many filters they apply…..? Sure Jan.
Kate has the face she deserves.
You can’t hide from the truth.
Too funny – this just invites people to post unflattering photos of Kate.
The Boston Globe had a piece poking fun at Kate’s OTT expressions:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/01/metro/princess-wales-looks-relentlessly-delighted-what-would-happen-if-you-tried-that-home/
‘Aggressively ecstatic’. Thanks for sharing, that article is quite delightful.
I though this was particularly on the nose too:
‘Never mind that most of us have no idea what Kate’s voice sounds like, or what she’s thinking behind that relentlessly cheerful facade.’
Literally and metaphorically.
That whole article is amazing….
That article is HILARIOUS! Thanks for that laugh today!
Couldn’t read it, I guess its behind a paywall.
Funny article. I appreciated that shot about their lifestyle being supported by taxpayers.
OMG. the SHADE in that article. “are you having a stroke?” “your tax dollars fund the sovereign grant that helps fund my lifestyle.”
Omg Eurydice, hysterical!!!
“My posture said, “I am your servant” (even while your tax dollars fund the Sovereign Grant that helps fund my lifestyle).”
“I went into a full rapture as my husband answered a mundane question.” (He was concerned, confused, and suspicious) LOLLLL!!!!!!
My favourite CB quirk (and we have many I’m sure!) is the unflattering photo selections, even when it’s my faves. It keeps everyone honest!!
ETA one more! “I thought about the key components of a typical Kate outing. She’s visiting a nonprofit or a charity, and her mission is to learn about and, with her presence, honor the work they’re doing. Or she’s crouched at a child’s level, listening patiently. Or she’s gazing at a document or a photograph, as interested as a scholar.” … is the author a secret celebitchy?!!
LOL this article is so funny.
“I clasped my hands in extreme enthusiasm, as if I were reacting in real time to a tie-breaking World Cup goal. My face was a study in glee. I should have been on a Jumbotron.
He looked confused, so I ramped up the ardor. ‘Are you having a stroke?’ he asked.
Get with the royal family, I thought as I held my plastered smile and demurely exited the room.”
I just woke up and the headline alone made me LOL. An accomplishment before coffee 😆
Would it gave been better if they used one of the many manic laughing ones she has? Actually it would have been a lot worse, so count your blessings peggy and buttons.
All the wailing and teeth gnashing from the BM about Meghan and Harry stealing the spotlight from Cain and Unable! Here’s a thought – stop putting articles about Meghan and Harry stealing their spotlight on the front pages of your ridiculous “news”papers. Stop talking about them on every morning show, podcast, and btichfest produced. Ridiculous people.
And, hey, that’s her face…we all get the face we deserve by age 40.
You might think that if there was some real substance in this Earthshot thing, they wouldn’t be afraid of anyone stealing the spotlight…
On ABC nightly news they were described as “overshadowing Will and Katherine”. It’s ridiculous. Didn’t think I would hear that nonsense on US stations. Like nobody else in the world is supposed to do something when W&K do.
I ignore the Cambridge coverage anyway. CBS is a better station to watch regarding harry and Meghan
LOLz like there are any un-photoshopped photo’s out of there of Mutton that make her look good. Even in the photoshopped ones she still looked like a Disney villain.
I think a certain someone hates this photo – it should be used EVERYWHERE from now on.
Of course the B looks stone faced. She is a literal stone . Not an ounce of human decency or compassion in that Rock .
I’d be more worried if I were Camilla because that was the event where Camilla was filmed laughing at Meghan holding her bump with Kate.
I can’t take “journalists” who call her Catherine seriously. She called herself Kate, introduced herself as Kate, went around as Kate to everyone but her immediate family, until Carole and courtiers decided Kate wasn’t “regal” but Catherine was. And Kate not only *never* publicly was like, “I prefer Catherine.” and instead right after her marriage told a woman who asked she could call her Kate and she was still Kate. So, really. Honestly the minute I see “Catherine” I know whoever said it is just a sycophant.
Same. It also shows massive insecurity. Meanwhile most people think Harry’s name is Harry and not Henry because he doesn’t feel the need to correct it.
The one unflattering picture of catherine is hilarious and untrue. This was actually a gracious choice. They could have used that one from the mirror last week. Kaiser is spot on when she says Kate looks like a Disney villain whenever Meghan is around.
The friends of William and Kate who are complaining about the unflattering picture is really KP. This talking point was used in other royal rota reports on the release of the promo.
It would actually be funny if, after all the whining, the message from H&M is something like not to judge someone based on a still photo.
Perhaps it was deliberate to confuse and obfuscate the fact that Kate was stony faced around Meghan long before the Sussexes exit royal life.
These vultures like Eden are SO pressed because they’re about to watch their whole charade that they’ve made money on go up in smoke. H&M are about to single-handedly smash their false narrative to bits and they are pissed that the grift is over. I for one cannot WAIT for next week!
It is easy to find unflattering photos of kate there are many of them.
Kate’s face hasn’t aged well, and unfortunately her resting face looks like she’s recovering from a stroke. Royalists are the only ones that think she is a paragon of English rose beauty.
I think that’s just her face…👀
I keep forgetting about Peg’s vanity project, Kate’s mean face is taking the focus off of it, lol. I can’t wait to watch the documentary, I wonder what time it will come out.
I think Eden (and probably other media people) known exactly how fucked up Kate and William’s was during the 2020 service. I got the date wrong too, but them getting it wrong is them telling on her. If they really thought it was just an unflattering pic they wouldn’t be quite this hysterical (though still deranged). They are terrified that H&M will publicly say what happened that day in 2020. And now I’m kinda disappointed bc it looks like they won’t.
*I also got the Remembrance Day pic wrong too. Wishful thinking on my part too.
I think its clear what happened – they were pulled from the procession at the last min as punishment and I think Harry had something to do with that. I think some sh!t went down, he kicked off about it and as a result the Keens were punished by being pulled – kHate’s thunder face said it all. She was MEGA p!ssed at not being part of the procession. William didn’t look too bothered but she was sooo p!ssed which makes me think she did/said something that upset Meghan and was called out on it.
When the sh!t hits the fan (and it will), Duchess Mean Girl and her Ma will be thrown to the wolves to protect Peggy – couldn’t happen to nicer people.
I feel like one of william’s “things”…is his knowledge that he will be king. And I say “thing” bc I think sometimes it plays out in a more gracious way than others. Gracious isn’t the right word but its the best I can come up with, lol.
For example, at the funeral, when Kate tried to enter the pew before H&M and William made her wait bc……why would they go in first just to get up for H&M? But Kate clearly did not like having to wait for H&M, she thought it was her right to be seated first. But William didn’t care because….he’s still going to sit where he sits and he’s still the next in line and he’s still Prince of Wales etc. Same with the Commonwealth Service. I think William was in a sour mood and ticked at Harry for many reasons, I don’t think the procession was one of them because…..William is still second in line (at that time), he’s still going to be king, he still outranks everyone who was already sitting down, etc.
In some ways his entitlement and his knowledge that his position is secure (unlike Kate’s) plays out publicly in a way that makes him look…..not good, necessarily, but better than Kate, who so desperately needs those indications that she’s better than everyone else in the room. William is secure in the knowledge that he is definitely better than everyone else, procession or no, because that’s how the system works.
all that to say – Kate was PISSED that day and I definitely think the procession was the icing on the cake with everything else going on.
I’m laughing so hard him whimpering “It’s everything we feared, it really is”. LOL.
If the Waleses are so terrified of what’s to come in the documentary it just continues to make me wonder WHY on earth were they so awful to them at the funeral?? In front of the world! When they know what’s coming!
Shielded by the institution, abetted and insulated by privilege to the point of being utterly bewildered and outraged when someone dares to tell the truth about them.
I’m saying nothing new, yet I can’t wrap my mind around the enormity of it.
I know, it boggles the mind. But it’s exactly that — they’ve been able to act like absolute trash heap assholes and still have the BM carrying their water and saying how wonderful, noble and regal they are. So they are fully aware that they can do and say whatever they want to H&M and will never be called out for it….on UK soil. They are all finding out today that that sh*t doesn’t fly here, though. And they arrogantly assumed that H&M would continue to stay above the fray and not address the horrendous treatment they’ve continued to receive. The documentary will be done tastefully I am sure, but Harry and Meghan are DONE done and I am here for it.
The thing is that it was more Kate than the both of them; somehow William managed to put on a stoic/civil front while Kate couldn’t fake civility (yet again). We’ve talked about it over the months in the comments, but it really is ridiculous how she just cannot (or won’t?) seem to control herself around Meghan. The latter’s presence always riles her up and has her revealing how unpleasant she truly is.
Check out the Sussex wedding photos. Kate has a forced smile and dead eyes. She knows how to turn it on and I thought at the time how unenthused she looked in the photos.
I rewatched it a few months ago and was taken aback by the fact that Kate literally keeps her head down and doesn’t look at Meghan once when she goes down the aisle. Not once does she look at the bride.
Yup. For me this was the first hint that Kate wasn’t going to play nice with Meghan, especially because this bitch has ALWAYS been able to rock her Joker smiles at every other occasion. The fact that she didn’t do so at the Sussex wedding (and please, this had NOTHING to do with her being postpartum, so Kate apologists can save that excuse), had that grimace in the family wedding photo, AND tried to block Meghan on the balcony several times at the family events in later months was highly telling imo.
Twitter shows the video clip from jubilee garden party where she switches to mean girl face and looks like she is making a nasty remark.this is the one where she wears the dotted dress with matching hat.
These people are insane. All we hear is how Meghan is a “D list actress” etc, etc, but now suddenly she’s capable of an Oscar worthy performance. Pick a lane! She’s either a terrible actor or she’s the best actor of all time and it depends entirely on the day and the headline they’re trying to push.
Eden probably spends half his day applying clown makeup and writing “Meghan” on his bathroom mirror.
Oh they can never pick what narrative they want to go with in general.
One day the BRF are trying to push for reconciliation but it’s H&M who don’t care about family but the next they say that the BRF are the ones snubbing them and it’s H&M begging to come back.
Or how Meghan is a terrible manipulator who will one day be exposed by the BRF and everyone can see right through her and all her plans fail. The next day she’s some Machiavellian esque schemer, manipulating events and situations thousands of miles away with a KGB level network helping her and letting her “get away with it all”.
They have never been able to pick a lane.
Meghan & Harry were kind enough to use this common-wealth service and not the pictures video from a year later…..
Pretty sure the Sussexes didn’t have to go out of their way at all.
The comments on Youtube are pretty crazy. I guess it’s the crowd claiming that the hate and trolling aimed at Meghan is all in her head – while trolling and hating on her.
She’s always photographed badly and I think there’s been a lot more photoshopping than we think.
Back in early 2013, Kate’s official portrait was revealed and people were shocked at how old, smug and, IMO, borderline evil she looked. I’ve always felt that portrait was the truest image of Kate.
https://people.com/royals/kates-official-portrait-artist-defends-criticized-painting-says-hes-got-another/
Exactly, Nadine. The woman isn’t a great beauty. She is averagely attractive and has a sagging face courtesy of her Middleton genes; this started very early, even in her teens. Her fans make her life worse, because the photoshop, diet, cosmetic surgery has to keep up with what they dream she looks like because of all the photoshop, diet…. It’s a never ending cycle for her. When they bump into the real life reality, or photos that aren’t as heavily edited, they are up in arms.
Well, if she wouldn’t act so rudely, then she wouldn’t need to be afraid of “unflattering” images! It’s that simple! But these are the people who are so incredibly far up their a£$ that they don’t like when that is projected for the whole world to see. It would be embarrassing, but I don’t feel anything for them 🤷♀️
I feel for Meghan so much. Imagine having to sit next to Andrew, socialise, and keep it neutral all the while getting bullied by Kate, the Lady Husseys (plural), and the tabs.
What’s extra funny is the bit where he says the trailer has been done to “whet the appetite” of the public. Like, how evil of them. But that’s what trailers do…