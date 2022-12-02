Princess Kate looked bored in Roland Mouret & Chanel in Somerville, Mass

You know how the new Princess of Wales is constantly being praised for her “diplomatic dressing” when she’s usually just cosplaying flags? Well, good news, she can’t even do that much in America. These are photos of Prince William and Kate’s trip to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts. Kate wore a Roland Mouret suit in burgundy with a pink pussybow blouse and a $4,664 Chanel purse. You know what would have been “diplomatic dressing”? Wearing at least one American designer in your first few events in Boston. She’s so bad at this. And by “this” I mean “wearing clothes.” This ensemble is hideous and dated. I’m sure the suit might have looked interesting if it was styled differently but this ain’t it. I also cannot believe how much William and Kate are color-coordinating their outfits. It’s so cheesy.
Meanwhile, basically every Somerville resident was mad about all of the street closures and traffic chaos for this photo-op. Even a city councilor vented about their visit on Twitter, saying “I didn’t invite these people.” LMAO.
While some in Somerville, Massachusetts, are appreciative of the fact that the British royals will bring some positive attention to Greentown Labs, an incubator for start-ups aiming to tackle the climate crisis with tech-fueled innovation, others are annoyed about the inconveniences the Wales’s visit will cause for the city—traffic, for example.
A main concern on the social channels is how difficult it will allegedly be for residents to get to grocery store Market Basket, located on Somerville Avenue. A block of the avenue, from Dane Street to School Street, will be blocked during William and Kate’s visit to the area today, according to an email city officials sent to residents on Wednesday, The Boston Globe reported.
Both directions of travel, the sidewalks, and parking will also be closed to the public, and the MBTA’s route 87 bus will be temporarily rerouted, the city reportedly said, adding that the move was made “to accommodate security measures for the British royal visit.”
A spokesperson for Market Basket said the store will remain open, with access from the Union Square side, per the Globe. But even the Somerville city councilor is outraged at the possibility of having one entrance to the local supermarket temporarily, partially blocked for the royals’ historic visit—their first to the U.S. since 2014.
“Hey, did you know that the royal family is visiting Ward 2 tomorrow? Yeah, me neither until I read it in the press,” City Councilor Jefferson Thomas Scott wrote on Twitter yesterday upon the royals’ arrival in Boston. “I didn’t invite these people and was unaware of this visit until you found out too. The City is not handling the Prince and Princess of Wales’ itinerary, so the times of these transits and closures ending is unknown.”
I mean, there will always be upset locals wherever the royals go, but it feels more pointed because it’s Will and Kate and they’re clearly inconveniencing a small community just so they can get a bored photo-op. Speaking of, they used children of color as diversity props again and their social media team didn’t double-check the spelling of Somerville.
1500 words on how the Prince and Princess of Wales spelled Somerville wrong pic.twitter.com/Vekx3MviKa
— Megan Johnson (@megansarahj) December 1, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
As someone who used to live in Somerville, I would be really aggravated too if famous people got in the way of me & Market Basket! That grocery store is the best; I miss it every day.
Also, Kate looks like she’s dissociating in some of the photos lol
I think there is a photo of Kate in People where she is supposed to be talking to the founder of GreenLabs, a cop, and Will and she’s not looking at any of them. It is the oddest thing I’ve ever seen. She’s talking with her hands but she is talking to … an imaginary person? It’s so odd!
I can’t wait for for the people they met with to start whispering to their friends about what they’re really like, which will then trickle to here 🙂
Yeah, the photo I’m referring to is the one in the tweet that Kaiser included her. It’s like you can tell she is “not there” mentally. Like, maybe she’s fantasizing about buttons, or thinking of another pussybow blouse she wants to buy, or there’s a tennis match she’s replaying in her head. Basically: the body is there, but the mind is not! Nothing behind those eyes.
@naomi I know what you mean. She’s looked this way at her last few events. I think either Nic919 or Digital Unicorn and I discussed this after the state dinner, where she just looked…..not present.
What really is the problem with Kate? This is why I was wondering, yesterday, if she has neurological issues! As Naomi says, the body is there but the mind isn’t! Like the lights are on, but no one’s home!
She doesn’t want to be there and doesn’t care. She’s done this before, even in 2012 doing joint engagements with him.
Honestly, Kate’s behavior reminds me of people I have known who are taking heavy amounts of prescription meds (strong antidepressants + diet pills, in the case of some women in my circle), along with a dash of narcissism. There’s a slowed down response to conversations, or at times inappropriate responses to the context of the conversation, that is kind of off-putting and confusing to witness. Narcissistic tendencies, per my therapist (lol) can also surface in that “I really don’t care, so I’m not even going to engage” type of attitude.
Going to correct myself and say that the photo I am referring to is on the People Mag article “All the photos of the Boston tour” or whatever and she’s meeting with the founder of Roca.
The Roca founder and the cop are looking at her like they are trying to figure out what she’s saying – maybe it’s her word salad again. Will stares at her in an almost antagonizing way (maybe he’s trying not to laugh?) as he clearly knows it’s word salad and wants her to stop talking POST HASTE.
I have seen the “lights are on but no one is home” look on coworkers faces. Like they want out of the job and truly no longer care about upcoming projects and so on because they hope they are in a new role soon.
I don’t want to thread Jack because I am sure this will be covered on Sunday but part of kate being spaced out may be due to being excluded from important events by William.
She hasn’t seemed into this visit from the outset. I think because she has had to spend way more time with William than she wants to.
She does just look completely zoned out in a lot of the pictures. Not engaged at all and like she’d rather be anywhere else.
Kate alternates between spooky, maniacal laughter & icy coldness. She exudes zero personal warmth, and is constantly fiddling with her fake hair.
Kate looks exhausted to me. And the colour of the suit is not helping.
Traffic is bad enough in Boston and the greater metro area, to add these do nothings create more aggravation. I do love the touch of adding my favorite grocery chain n the story.
And parking, don’t forget the lack of parking. My God, I’d revolt again just for that. And when you add the slow-moving buses having to be rerouted (it’s always to longer routes where the turns are a nightmare), dear Lord, my blood is boiling at the thought, and I don’t even live in Somerville. Also, I would misspell Wales by using “Wails” or even “Whales” to get them back for their misspelling the town name they visited.
I don’t get it. Does she not have Pinterest?!? Is she so messed up that the attention from a terrible outfit makes her happy cuz it’s still attention?
I really like her outfit and hair. I’m not sure why people are hating on it. I think she actually got it right this time.
Coming between a girl and her Market Basket is UNFORGIVABLE!!
Former Somerville resident/longtime fan here.
1. Somerville is all about innovation and disruption: science, tech, engineering, art, music, math, etc. It’s a creative hotspot, heavy on the MIT/Harvard populations. You get inspired just talking with the people around you. So. Much. Fun.
Or at least it is for anyone with any sort of spark.
2. Yeah, I heard W&K spent their time in Somerville being “vacuous,” “uninspired/ing,” and “fake.” You want to improve your impact, darlings? EDUCATE YOURSELVES. Learn from others. Grow. Duh.
Accurate and yes, Somerville is the shit. My bro and SIL still live there but my fiance and I moved out of Boston to a small town that’s adjacent to the city. So funny that the local townies and Boomers who love to complain about everything changing always use Somerville and Cambridge as a pejorative.
New bike lanes? “This town is turning into Somerville”
Re-design of the shitty town square to be more ped-friendly/less car-centric?
“This town is turning into Somerville.”
Stone Living Lab creating natural barriers to protect the coast line?
“This town is turning into Somerville.”
The Olds literally use “Somerville” to describe any change that objectively improves the quality of life in our town LMAO.
PS Somerville did great recently getting a bunch of progressive candidates in on the state and local level. Ya love to see it.
Yep, I live in Somerville and when I heard they were coming here I was like “they are NOT going to have the experience they’re expecting”. Like you said, it’s a creative, fun, and community-focused place. One that largely does not give a solitary crap about stuffy privileged types (although their few fans were going HARD on the local Twitter last night).
They should have at least stopped at High Energy Vintage across from Market Basket and gotten some better outfits. That neighborhood has some of the best and most diverse businesses and food that the Greater Boston Area has to offer and you know they went to Skipjack’s or something after. Why go to Koshari Mama or something that actually would support the local economy?
@ Kitten That always puts a grin on my face, when the old school racist folks get pissed that CamberVille is a sanctuary city paradise (noting that there are many “old school” businesses that have continued to flourish into 2022 simply by not being bigoted). We’ve considered moving back to New York quite a bit in the past few years but the local politics here and the quality of life is hard to beat.
@ Mouse–Haha yeah they hate anything that has even a whiff of progressive politics. We actually have some Somerville ex-pats in our town who are actively organizing and the townies can’t stand it. It’s really fun. I love it.
@Kitten: Funny thing about your post, but I was about to mention bike lanes to express frustration at another thing interfering with parking space in and around Massachusetts, and to say that the situation did not need street (and sidewalk) closures so that the Cambridges could smile and wave.
People elsewhere may not realize it, but Market Basket is the working class grocery store in Massachusetts. They keep the prices lower than other stores and have a house brand that many rely on to keep their family fed.
Shutting down the Market Basket isn’t just a go to another store situation. The families who shop there may very well not be able to afford to shop anywhere else.
The family that owns Market Basket got into a Succession style feud. The workers went on strike to oppose the store being sold by one half of the family. There wasn’t even a union! The workers just started picketing their stores. And customers didn’t cross! There were stories on the news every night with reporters in empty Market Baskets. The sale didn’t go through.
That is the mojo William and Kate are fucking with.
Yeah, a few friends in the area were bitching on Twitter about the visit and they specifically mentioned the Market Basket. I thought it was a Whole Foods place, but no. It really was a local grocery store in a working class area. Yeah, I’d be pissed as well.
If anyone on this board wants to understand New Englanders and how we differ from the rest of the country, rent the movie “We the People”-it’ll be the best 2.99 you ever spent.
The story of Market Basket tells you all you need to know about power: how we perceive it, how we choose who to give it to, and what those well-chosen do with it.
I hate posts that mention Harry in a story about William. but if anyone needs to understand how we gave Harry (and his wife) power, without him even asking for it, watch that movie.
WORD. Don’t get between a New Englander and Market Basket! If you want to read about a fascinating family business, customer/brand loyalty and business case study, Google Market Basket strike, they study it at Harvard Business School.
Wegman’s is also awesome.
Wegmans is from New York chain. They’ve only been in Mass for less than ten years. Roche Brothers is the upscale New England grocery store. That’s where America’s Test Kitchen shops.
Come for the royal gossip, get the grocery store minutia. They had to come to Boston, didn’t they?
My brother was close to marrying into one half of the MB family.
It would have been front seat to all the messsss!
But I’m glad he didn’t. I def tried to figure out if his half was the good half or the bad half. It’s still so murky
Having lived in Cambridge for many years, really wish I’d been there to hear the local reaction to Prince Peggerton and his pick-me consort bringing their colonial roadshow to town, AND jacking up everyone’s commute besides. Nobody more colorful in their invective. Lol
They have to color coordinate their outfits in order to appear in sync. You know, because they actually hate each other.
I just said the same lol.
They are clearly scanning Twitter and comment sections because now they are going overboard with color coordination to look more like a “couple.” It’s wayyy too much maroon. Phew
That’s exactly right! Too much maroon. It looks “heavy” on her.
Would I be kicked out of the drum circle if I said, “What a marron” now? Okay, I’ll see myself out.
Really dislike that blouse. And – WEAR AN AMERICAN DESIGNER. I find her flag dressing kind of charming and there is so much to work with, here. How about some stripes? A big ol’ star necklace? Go full on nautical, channel your inner Betsy Ross. C’mon, Kate, this is so uninspired.
Yeah, I hate any and all p*****bow blouses (not a fan of that name either but not sure how else to describe them).
I mean even something Boring from say Ralph Lauren would be an American designer, but she could branch out and bring a lot of attention to a smaller, up and coming designer. What do you want to bet whatever dress she wears to this thing tonight is Jenny packham or McQueen?
I don’t necessarily mind the blouse but i do mind the colour of it. The pink doesn’t really go with the burgundy in my opinion.
Pink would look great with that suit if the blouse was a richer pink and not a washed-out dishrag pink.
Me too, I LOATHE pussybow blouses, I even hate their name. Its some of the worst of the early 80s, and if we could see the sleeves of the awful blouse, I bet they would be bell sleeves cinched at the wrist. 🤮
I just call it a blouse with a bow. I have one in a dark green and absolutely love it. I think the key is to pair it with something slightly edgy. I wear it with faux leather pants, dark tight jeans, and my favorite, a snake-skin print, tight skirt. I wear the bow loose enough to show a little skin, which also helps. So I think it can be done. I love the mix of somewhat frilly and somewhat tough.
‘Self-tie blouse’ is what I’m more familiar with. I have one, only one, and I never tie it, just let the fabric flow down the front with the top few buttons undone. Kate’s outfit today is just weird, color, cut, accessories. She managed to find one of the uglier Chanel bags out there. Her Mulberry from the other day would have been sufficient for the whole trip, but no, no, she had to ‘match’ (and it’s not even a good color match).
I have a contemporary p-bow blouse in a dark blue & black subtle leopard print that I love, it looks fierce with black leather and cool with jeans. I can also tie the bow down low or flip it over my shoulders like a scarf. But that’s the whole point: it’s a little bit retro but you’d never think “80s secretary” when you see it.
The Trumps ruined the style for me in general though. Whenever I see one like Kate’s wearing, all I can think of is Melania and TFG’s disgusting comment. Most of us hadn’t even heard it called a “p**** bow blouse” before then. Sad!
She could easily have upped her game with a sleek turtleneck under the suit. Simple, quick and warm. And you guys upthread really make me want to visit Somerville and the Market Basket..
Royals and celebrities very rarely make a point of wearing local designers. I don’t think we should give her a hard time just because it’s the USA.
Actually, overall, Kate does. this is the one thing that she gets praise for that is probably deserved. On her overseas trips, she almost always incorporates at least one designer native to that country or even one small local designer. (for example, on their trip to Canada in…whatever year, the year they brought the kids lol, I think 2016?) Kate was photographed wearing these pretty silver earrings that were from a local Canadian jewelry maker and her Etsy shop was sold out for MONTHS. I know, I tried to get a pair!
Usually for the big ticket events she relies on Packham or McQueen or Catherine Walker, but there is almost always SOME local designer mixed in.
Kate has done so plenty of times in the past though, even if it was just one or two outfits on tour. The fact that she has chosen not to do so for the Disaster Tour (I think she wore one or two local accessories and that doesn’t count imo) or this “trip” is quite interesting.
MMC- what are you talking about??? It’s absolutely custom for royals to wear designers of the countries they visit! I could give you 100s of examples!! Where are you getting your information???
I’m from a small Eastern European country, quite a few European royals visited us and no one ever wore a local designer.
@MMC I don’t know about other royals but this is definitely something Kate does. As another example, the white dress she wore in Poland with black detailing was from a Warsaw designer. She wore Jimmy Choo shoes in Malaysia. and so on. I could go on but that would get boring, lol.
Suffice to say, its something Kate does regularly. I would expect her to wear a repeat tonight like she did last year but maybe she has a Ralph Lauren up her sleeve or something.
Celebrities no, but Royals absolutely yes. It’s part of that “soft diplomacy” that’s supposed to be a big part of Kate’s job.
Agree that Kate does usually wear local designers on her tours. She did in Pakistan, right? Which is why it was also strange that she didn’t wear any local designers on the Caribbean tour. At least, I don’t think she did. Which would have been such an easy and respectful thing to do. So why does she on most all the tours except the Caribbean and so far this one?
As the others have said, Royals actually do wear local designers and Kate often has made a point to do so.
Maybe she’s just balking at wearing American designers because Meghan is American and she and Harry now live here and are thriving. She’s “punishing” us.
I never really care what she wears because it’s always so boring. Ralph Lauren would be fine as a nod to Americans, I guess, but how amazing would it be if she wore an up-an-coming American designer? Someone who could use a big break? Maybe even, gasp, one of color? Michelle Obama was SO good at that. I guess that would be asking way too much of Kate, though.
I mean, if I married a POW I’d be bored stiff most of the time too, but the one thing I’d probably enjoy would be sifting through the work of local designers in the country I’m about to visit and finding something hot! Imagine having the time and resources to do that!
Oh yes the white dress in Poland was nice but that was when she and William were caught giving nasty looks at each other in public.
If Kate tried to do stripes, she would probably end up looking like a jail inmate.
Didn’t she wear a Brooks Brothers dress? Is that not an American company? I’m not up to date on these things, but it does it not count because it’s a company, not a designer?
When did she wear that?
@Becks1 – whoops, my bad. it was a burberry dress. it just looked like it could have been a brooks brothers dress!!
Right, it was Burberry. Brooks Brothers tends to be very conservative classic clothing, right up Kate’s alley in a way. It’s as WASPy as it gets. But though it is rather expensive (IMO overpriced) it’s not really a “designer” label like Burberry. A dress might set you back $400, not $4000.
I do like the Burberry outfit she wore. Plaid can be chic and fun when done the right way.
What Kate Wore said she wore Gabriela Hearst under her brown coat on the Boston waterfront but you can’t tell because it is below the brown Alexander McQueen coat. So she did wear an American designer but she wore it to an outdoor event under her coat which we never got to fully see which was stupid. I think it’s considered an American brand even though the creator is originally from Uruguay? She created the brand in the USA.
So she wore an American-based designer under her McQueen coat….ugh. Why did she have to change? Why didn’t she just wear the dress the whole day? this is really driving me crazy in a way that it doesn’t on her other tours. I think bc its so obvious that she’s just going from one location to another with an hour break in between to change. Like yesterday she had two events, so two outfits. Just wear one out suitable outfit the whole day!! It’s not like she was going sailing or something.
Is it cold in Boston right now? I would imagine it is. I lived there for a few years and despite having been raised in the Northeast, I had not lived north of southern Connecticut so was pretty shocked by how brutal the winters were. I remember when I lived off campus, I took my coat with me to school and kept it in my locker in case it got cold when I was going home in the evening. In MAY.
Kate might not have been prepared for how cold it was, to be fair. It’s one thing to look at the temperature and another to be standing out there when the wind chill factor kicks in.
@AnneL I’m not knocking her for wearing a coat. I’m saying there was no reason for her to change, period, so she could have worn the coat over the dress (which I’m sure was planned all along, Kate loves a good coat), so concealing the American designer, and then wearing something from a non-american designer at the event where she was inside. why not just wear the dress the whole day?
Why couldn’t she just put a coat over the suit she had earlier that day. It’s just crazy to change for a walk on a waterfront when you are even changing into better work appropriate clothing.
They treated this like another tour where she is there to display clothing. That’s really the opposite of what they were saying this was supposed to be.
She always cosplays countries by looking like their flags when she could just wear local designers and it would be much more appropriate and classy. Her style is all about appearances, wearing designers would help elevate others. I wonder why she chooses option 1…
Wearing an American designers clothes would be such an easy win for W&K. While it wouldn’t make up for everything that went wrong on the flop tour, at least some up and coming American designers could get some great visibility. I am really interested to see what they wear tonight.
Why has there been an explosion of trouser suits all of a sudden.
I suppose we still have the bows and buttons ….
To me this looks likely something Valentina on White Lotus would wear. She’s a total badass but her fashion and makeup are absolutely clueless. She’s a total boss but clearly feels she has to temper her strength with feminine touches and gets it so wrong. Likewise Kate is struggling to convey girl boss and absolutely missing the mark.
@flower I think the pants suit bonanza is because the queen died and she’s allowed to wear pants now. I anticipate lots of wedges this spring and summer.
Oh gawd…the jeggings will be back.
Awful outfit, she looks a 70’s secretary.
Someone tried to copy Meghan’s red/burgundy outfit from New York and failed miserably, as usual!
LW
My first exact thought when i saw her was she looks like W’s Secretary except for the distance between them. I think secretaries keep a distance.
@LW i was reminded of meghan too. Navy on the first day, burgundy on the second. I won’t be surprised if she rocks up in white today.
@chloe posted the exact same thing before I saw your quote. Todays outfit will be white with black accessories or something along those lines and whatever gown she picks for the evening is one that’s going to have some elements of Meghan’s style. You heard it on this website first
I don’t think the suit itself is bad. The styling is just awful. That same suit with a better (more modern) top underneath, shoes that aren’t from the 80’s, stockings that don’t make her skin a completely different color, and a modern hairstyle would probably look great.
Yeah, I think the suit is actually nice and I like it better than the McQueen yesterday overall, I think the pants fit her better and don’t hit her ankles at a funny place like those McQueens do, but the styling is just so bad. This could be a great suit for her. Just…..not like this.
I could not hate those shoes any more than I currently hate those shoes. She’s has the absolute worst taste in footwear. (And I know it’s not a “wife to the third in line can’t go fashionable”, because Maxima, Letizia, Rania, etc. all wear fantastic shoes, and they’re Queens!)
@molly – could not agree more. i love shoes and hers are consistently awful. there are so many awesome shoes out there!!
@LW I was thinking modern day pilgrim, but 70’s secretary is perfect. The styling is atrocious as usual. Her shoes are always bad. This is one of her worst looks and there’s been some awful ones.
I see their offices contacted each other to color coordinate today.
Maybe Kate had a sneaky word with Williams dresser and got a heads up on what he will be wearing, he does not seem the type to knowingly agree to do any cutesy couple things.
I’m pretty sure neither of them selected their outfits, they were each handed clothing to wear.
In some of the photos she is the embodiment of ‘the lights are on, but no one’s home.’
That’s the only explanation there can possibly be. This level of dunce cannot be excused. (1) She is so close to looking lovely — just get rid of the fucking puss-bow and wear a nice, low-cut collared or silk shirt. Easy, modern, kind sensual. Who the eff is breathing in her ear that stuffy puusybows are a good look??!! Whatever.
(2) She and William are given every goddamned opportunity to succeed, with endless resources. They are given a massive platform with ready-made talking points, if only they were bright enough to recognize the moment. Nothing. Shuffle meet, mumble empty platitudes, and do nothing.
All the inbreeding has created a lineage of useless, entitled nobs.
She doesn’t have the personality for her role. It doesn’t suit her at all. I doubt she really wanted to be in this position, I think Kate would have been happier marrying someone wealthy and well connected who would expect nothing more than her being a housewife and occasionally attending fancy events. I suspect Carole pushed for William specifically and Kate went along with it.
I honestly think she might be depressed, on meds, or both. That can zone you out. That and/or not eating. Plus maybe jet lag? It’s a pretty short turn around on this trip.
I’m not trying to make excuses for her because she does struggle to engage, but a lot of the time she at least seems to be trying? Not so much here.
I have some sympathy for the jet lag possibility. I know I can’t function properly for the first few days when I’m in Europe, no matter how hard I try, and it’s caused problems when I have to be “on” the day after I arrive.
I think its boredom, her IDGAF attitude, possibly combined with meds. She’s looked this way at recent events in the UK, so its not jet lag. (or not only jet lag.)
Kate nearly always looks ‘checked out’. Either vacant or manic – there’s no other personality in there. Jet-lag or no, this is her usual state. She’s looked medicated for a long time.
The “I didn’t invite these people” had me on the floor LMAO
Yes, what a missed opportunity to not lead with that!
Somerville City Councilor to the Wales: “I didn’t invite these people!”
That cracked me up! I found the line about how the city wasn’t handling the itinerary very telling as well. So the Waleses are just turning over their itinerary to the city and being like, “make it work” with what sounds like very little notice? You would think there would at least be SOME cooperation along the way.
Becks1, I immediately thought that whoever planned all of this did so at a higher level. Perhaps the state? Anyway, this sounded to me like this was planned without this city knowing anything about it. That’s a really bad move. I worked for local government, and I can tell you that you don’t close streets in a city or county without the proper permission. In the county I worked, the County Commissioners has to pass an ordinance to close streets. The city is the same. Someone is getting an earful and it ain’t gonna be pleasant.
LOL @Sophie! Should be the newspaper headlines tomorrow. That was awesome!
This (delicious) statement is all the more startling because it came from a City Counselor. But that’s what you get for messing with working people’s traffic and daily activities.
She looks a bit tired. Maybe jet lag? Or I it that I’m used to her pictures being photoshopped to death?
They have to be stressed to the hilt. I’m sure she’s realizing that this princess crap is coming at the price of her dignity, happiness, self-esteem, control, etc. That people actively dislike them must finally be setting in.
Personally, I hope she (and Peggington too) is stressed to the hilt because she deserves every minute of that unhappiness. She chose to be a mean girl and a racist toward her sister-in-law when she could have chosen solidarity. She chose to lie and throw Meghan under the bus when she could have told the truth.
But aside from all that, I think they’re stressed because the British media (and probably their staff) promised them a rock star reception, the second coming of the Beatles crowd sizes, American adoration, photos with Kennedys, etc. But the reality is that there is absolutely no local interest in their visit, no real crowds, they’re getting booed, and are overshadowed by the Sussexes (once again).
I really do hope it’s setting in that people actively dislike them so it might make them change their behavior. I really doubt it though. They’ll make some excuse (Harry and Meghan’s fault, no doubt) and go back to living in their sycophantic bubble.
I don’t think she has the self-awareness to really care that deeply. I don’t think she wanted to do this trip anyway and it’s not going to be with Britons who fawn all over her so she’s disinterested. This is his thing anyway and what does she care?
C – it’s also probably because there aren’t any celebrities this time. She looked super happy to be in America last time when they partied with J-Lo and Nicole Kidman. I really do think they believed they’d get a better reception here. But yeah, she’s probably rather be back at home, shopping and getting new wiglets fitted.
@ SussexWatcher — I don’t disagree. She could have formed such an incredible power team with Meghan but I think she realized that she would be eclipsed by her. The royals really missed their best chance to modernize and be liked. I truly, truly hope that this leads to their downfall. The seem to be really digging in and moving backward and I hope the English people finally have enough of them.
Not only the celebrities but when they made that trip they were just married and she was EVERYONE’S darling. Even when they went in 2014 there was a lot of adoration. Not so much now, lol.
Kate realized America doesn’t like her, and now she’s “bored with America” (to paraphrase something William once said about racism). Maybe she thinks she’s punishing us by showing her disdain, lol. Just go home already, we didn’t invite these people!
That’s what I was just thinking. I mentioned it above. Jet lag gets me so I would understand that. Though I also think she seems zoned out mentally.
Mother’s little helper?
Ugly 70s blouse. No lipstick. Hose under the pants. Bored face. Racist. Well she’s certainly consistent.
I like the color of the suit but don’t like it with that blouse. Somehow it washes her out when a jewel tone usually looks nice.
I love that colour. She wore it recently as well as now. Thing is, I can’t stand these trousers. They are everywhere at the moment and last year. I don’t like them on anyone. Just dragging along, picking up dirt. Yuck. And they actually do the impossible – they look too tight around her thighs when she is incredibly thin all over.
She didn’t just look bored, she looked boring. Too funny that they’re trying copy H&M with the matching colors. H&M never go on-the-nose, matchy-matchy – there’ll be a hint here and there, a tie, the lining of a jacket. Will and Kate look like a middle-aged suburban couple from the ’80s.
And you never mess with Market Basket. It has more fans that W&K could ever want, and deservedly so.
I hate that blouse, Kate is just so uncool. That baby in the gingham dress is the only one with any charisma in these shots
😂🤣
That baby is such a cutie, how could one’s eye NOT be drawn to her? Mutton is not even aware she is there in front of her! How can they be SO bad at this….just completely unaware and disinterested.
Actually, I’ll accept her ignoring the little girl, at least she’s not grabbing her by the sleeves like Camilla did the other day.
The baby in the pic is adorable and that cute little outfit
That baby in the gingham is so adorable that I didn’t even notice any other random people who might have also been in that photo!
Uh, this is so… uninspiring! Burgundy is such a lovely, rich colour for Autumn & Winter (I’m still looking for a burgundy coat/blazer) and she styled it sooooo lazy! She could have worn it with white, cream, black, and my favourite of all beige/camel! But, noooo 😥😥 She could have even done a ton-sur-ton, but that shade of pink is jarring! Uh, I really don’t like what that woman is doing to her clothes…
Respectfully, I’ve got to disagree about Kate’s ensemble being hideous and dated…Just because, if I saw someone like CP Mary of Denmark wearing the exact same outfit, I would just think it looked polished, pretty, and professional. So I don’t think the problem is the outfit itself. I do agree that this event, and the whole trip so far, have been a missed opportunity for both “diplomatic dressing” and/or showcasing sustainable brands, re-wearing previous pieces, etc!
I think I hate the bow styling more than anything, and I don’t think a stylish woman would’ve done it that way. Otherwise, people’s personalities should outshine their clothes, and since we know enough about hers, it takes a really fantastic outfit to overcome that.
her suits are killing me – why are they always off in some way?!? It’s not hard to find nice crisp suiting or professional separates! She looks like an extra in 9-5
Hey now, 9-5 is a classic! I don’t want Kkkeen anywhere near Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda – even if just in my imagination! 🤭
Someone popped the poor snowflake’s balloon. I also noticed the gaping lack of guffaws and manic grins. She definitely is not feeling this trip. No fawning media and no crowds. Several mainstream news outlets have described the trip as “floundering” or overshadowed by the racist Lady Hussy. Then the delicious Netflix drop. Pack your bags and go!
I agree. They’re seen and heard the feedback and she is not even going to bother trying. Take her back to her humble royal cottage and buttons now!
I’m sure she’s REALLY ticked that she was pretty much the only royal singled out in that trailer yesterday too. All the other pics were H&M, and then…..her bitchy face at that commonwealth service.
Yup. Honestly, she already looked over it on the first night at the Celtics game. The only time on this trip I’ve seen hints of her usual Cheshire grin was at the opening ceremony.
I don’t think she’s bored or jet-lagged. I think she saw her stink-faced image on the Harry & Meghan trailer that morning and she knows what’s coming.
The most unflattering bitchface which is the real Kate.
Love that crowd photo. The lady in the white hat is staring stonily ahead and not even looking at her while the one in the blue hat has her hand over her face in a “what am l doing here?” gesture. These people are not impressed.
@Feeshalori yes! The crowd shot is my fave. The lady in the blue hat: “I can’t even watch this sh**show!”
I’ve just rushed back up to take a look. That is hilarious! The woman in the blue hat. Let’s hope she isn’t overcome with emotion after meeting her idols face to face. Good grief, if so, she’s easily pleased.
I don’t understand how she can make very expensive clothes look so cheap and dated. All the access, the ressources… HOW?!
DO NOT MESS WITH PEOPLE’S ACCESS TO MARKET BASKET!!!!
Somerville is the most densely populated city in New England, It’s tiny and congested and lots and lots of people.
AND ONE SIMPLY DOES NOT MESS WITH ACCESS TO MARKET BASKET!
As soon as I saw where they would be, I didn’t even have to guess how much it would inconvenience people in and around Ward 2. And yeah, Market Basket > These Two any day of any week!
Preach, kids. How many of us have lived there and know the landscape? What that tells me is that they (and their minions) refuse to do the bare minimum of homework. Boston was a bad choice in general; this lack of civil planning is inexcusable.
I’d give my eyeteeth to see some pictures of them riding the T, though. Particularly the Orange line… Has the Green line gotten any better?
Boston is very poorly laid out for these sorts of traffic and logistics disruptions. A city like Manhattan or DC is mostly a grid (and without water running through the middle of it!), making it much easier to shut down and open up.
Haha, came here to say that, too! Also, that particular Market Basket parking lot is always a nightmare at the best of times, so closing one of the exits is probably not even a safe thing to do.
Good old Market Basket! I really miss it
Also, I’m really annoyed looking at her crazy expensive tiny ugly status symbol purse. Eff that!
I lived in Somerville for a couple of years. Yes, very high-density housing, families, students, young working people. Busy people who are hungry and maybe cold (what’s it like there now?) and need to get their shopping done so they can eat! They don’t have time to mess with this. They’re not interested, they’re just inconvenienced.
Cold. The weather has been very chilly since they arrived.
And they went to Chelsea yesterday too. Where there is another Market Basket that they probably disrupted.
Totally. I lived in Cambridge for several years and when it’s cold, and you’re walking (as most do in Camb/Somerville with their twisty narrow roads and minimal parking and easy access to shops and things) you just want to get where you’re going ASAP. When it’s cold it’s COLD, the ocean wind creates a searing and bone-chilling cold that you can’t imagine till you’ve experienced it. There’s no celebrity in the world that would have enticed me to stop and look on one of those days. And if my straight line to the grocery was disrupted… well, maybe my rage would have warmed me up a little, but that’s all I can say.
his matching sweater!! my god they are such dorks. and not in the cute meghan/harry way. absolute losers in every way. lol forever.
Yeah doesn’t work the same way. It’s clear that they’re trying to copy Harry and Meghan.
SJ 🤣 +1
Kate wore Gabriela Hearst for the last engagement but it was covered up by another new McQueen coat. This outfit would have been better if she hadn’t worn it with that pussy bow blouse. I’m just wondering if she got the idea for the burgundy suit from the suit Meghan wore to NY last year. Another thing, they’re there to promote the Earth Shot awards but Kate has mostly worn new clothes. This would have been the perfect opportunity to wear outfits she has worn before.
I was wondering about that… I saw the coats she wore and I I thought they were coats that we have seen…they look similar to the ones she has worn from time to time…. I can’t tell the difference…
ALL new clothes. Its ridiculous. Who is paying for these clothes??? Is it duchy money, earthshot money?
Is it still King of the Tampons and the Foreign Office who pay for her clothes for “royal work” (even though it’s Pegger’s pet project that he stepped away from… so is it considered “private” now??)?
Or will the Duchy/SG support them solely now w/out Chuckie’s help?
She has looked bored since she stepped off the plane – am not sure she even wanted to go. Maybe the made her given how bad their PR is getting.
Plus LOLz all day at the colour matching – she’s gone all out for this trip.
I am getting the vibe that she is REALLY ticked she had to go on this tour.
I think she thought they could demand a bunch of celebrities to come meet them like in 2014, only they don’t have the cache anymore and no one wants to be associated with peggs and jeggs. Plus, there aren’t any fancy parties to wear a tiara! She’s mad bc only 10s of people came to see them and the airbrushing is hit or miss for her. She looks old and haggard and drugged. Plus the important people want nothing to do with them. Lololol it’s like no one invited them to a party and so to try to get them to leave without being overtly rude, they’re just ignoring the keeps. Lololol
Becks1, we didn’t hear about her attending with Fails until recently. I don’t think it was planned for her to be there until recently. I would hazard a guess that this is C-Rex telling her to go because she needs to start working.
Forced to fly commercial, and all of a sudden she’s dressing like an airline gate agent….from the 70s. (With great respect to the hardworking gate agents of the world.). A truly terrible outfit. One of her worst.
Tens of thousands of dollars at her disposal and she somehow can’t manage to take literally any ad in Vogue featuring a suit with glamorous, professional styling to her team and say, “Recreate this on me.”
Still In My Robe, when I read that I wondered where that commercial plane came from. Do we know that it originated overseas or did they land somewhere and then take a commercial flight to Boston?
@kaiser kaiser,kaiser, you simply Don’t UndeRstAnd!! Meghan wore navy blue with a turtleneck on the first day of a trip and then a red/burgundy wide pants outfit on the second day, with shades of brown following so K simply HADDDD to wear the same too.
Anything meghan does Kate thinks she can do better than her. That’s why she’s starting to wear the hell out of Gabriela Hearst now. And sustainable jewellery and wide leg trousers. And Roland mouret.
That’s why she’ll probably wear white today
I really need someone to blow up the copykeening of this tour on Twitter. Please pretty please!!!
Oh my god, this is the best of the worst of Katie’s bad clothes and I love it. I love how that outfit could 100% have come from 1981. I love that the colors are so bad – my mother was a bridesmaid in 1970 and her bridesmaid dress was pink and burgundy. I love how this outfit is so bad.
I have nothing nice to say about this woman but I loooooove how bad her clothes are.
I love the outfit. Love the suit, 70s-esque fashion is very in, love the blouse and those darker colors look amazing with her coloring.
Not a huge fan of matching with William.
It has always been said, “Do not hate the sinner, hate the sin”. This works with Kate as in do not waste energy disliking Kate channel your energy into something much more productive like hating her clothes and associated fashion crimes. LOL! LOL!
I just legit think her clothes are so bad they’re perversely good. And @MMC yes I think I would like this on many other women, but I don’t like Kate, her sad shrinkage over these years makes her somewhat unexpectedly a bad clothes hanger and on her the outfit is just wrong. So wrong I love it.
It looks like something out of the 1981 Sears catalog.
All I can see is Anchorman with the red blazer 😬
Kate’s whole look would fit in a 1960s advert for fashion. Except for her head, it looks like a dark red rectangle that someone spilled Pepto on.
LOL! Now it can’t stop seeing it!
Well, they’ll never be Prince and Princess of Spelling.
*Charles bestows open them courtesy titles of Imperial Overseer and Overseeress of Orthography*
Damn it.
Oh, that is good!
So they’re in town to present an environmental award and Kate has not worn one recycled item of clothing? And during a financial crisis in Britain, seeing so many having to choose between heat and food, she’s worn what approximately $20,000 of new clothes in 2 days? Have I got this right?
Shouldn’t someone report on this? Of course not!!! Wait till the earth shot ceremony where she will definitely wear a rewear gown and everybody will praise her as the thrifty duchess!! The hypocrisy!!
She looks exhausted imho. She’s pushing herself too much into a body type that she doesn’t naturally possess (she was so pretty when she first started dating Bill!), plus all the stress from this disaster of a tour, and the fear that, if someone has to go down in the RF, if someone will have to take the blame, then that one won’t be Bill, nor Charles nor Camilla.
I’ve been thinking the same, Misa. She looks like everything you say, particularly about seeming stressed. If the continual rumours about W’s temper are true, then I bet she’s the one getting the fall out for this tour when in truth it’s a joint disaster. I’d leave. Re think my life and try to fix my errors. Easier said than done.
And she’s def getting the pile-on of her stinkface featured prominently in the H&M trailer. They are reaping what they sowed and he is going to def dump it all on her.
I agree @Misa. The expression “be careful what you wish for” comes to mind. This is what happens when you go after something only to realize you are in no way capable of dealing with the responsibilities. She grabbed for the brass ring but didn’t understand, or willfully ignored all that comes with it. She’s vacant, lazy, disinterested and completely unable to create a meaningful role for herself. Her dream husband turned out to be a tempermental, philandering pillock, and she looks like she’s simply given up.
She looks like the mean flight attendant that refused to get you a second water when you asked because they’re “for everybody”.
The Chanel bag is an insult. Hugely expensive and the gold does not go with The Ring. She could’ve found a perfectly serviceable Coach or Kors bag with silver accents that would at least gesture at US dressing.
I read that the Chanel purse cost $5,000. An obscene amount given the hardships currently going on in the UK.
So shameless…
‘Babies make me really broody… except for when they’re brown.’
Dr Early Years Expert PhD DrMed MsSc
I just realized why this outfit makes me nauseous. My mother in law’s bathroom in the eighties had powder pink seventies fixtures, and she tried to save it by adding aggressive purple wallpaper and shower curtains. Ta-daaaa.
#verymuchnotaracistfamily
Woops i meant to reply to myself further up. Mc Keyboard Skills DPhil
This color combo reminds me of a 1980s office. I loathe it. And her hair looks a mess in these photos.
I keep saying it because it’s true: Kate is such an empty vessel.
I have seen Pepto Pink with maroon as a tile color combo in an original bathroom from the 70s. It’s kind of fun when it’s genuine retro? Ugly but fun. I don’t really mind this color combo on her but the overall look is stodgy.
The wardrobe people on “Mrs Maisel” can do this color combo so beautifully. I’m always entranced by the look of that show. Kate, take note!
I love the clothing on that show, the color combos are fantastic and so vivid! They would have done a phenomenal job choosing a vibrant color for that maroon/cranberry.
I knew it would go down this way. You do NOT mess with parking logistics and traffic in ANY town in Massachusetts. This is not NYC. Those streets are not made for frivolity, they are made for FUNCTION. Never mind having roads closed for ultra wealthy lazy bums with no personality.
Her Botox is not doing her any favors and that outfit is tragic.
Ahhhh…keep up the good work Lazy-Keens, it’s been fun to see another flop visit.
This. Harvard is right off Memorial Drive and they have routes and plans for getting VIPs in and out without major disruption. Some tech firm in Somerville may seem like where you want to go, but a different company in one of those converted factories right off 93 is a far better choice, if you want a smooth visit without bad publicity.
Someone in another thread said they shut down some daycare centers because of security. That is how ridiculous Massachusetts cops are.* Everything is planned and designed for maximum overtime for the cops. Shutting down roads for hours means several cops getting double overtime the whole time at every corner. It totally sucks, but if their team didn’t look into what disruptions security was going to cause, that’s on them.
* For the 2008 Democratic Convention, the original security plan called for every cop in eastern Mass to be paid 24/7 overtime for the duration in case there was a terrorist attack and they had to respond. All paid for by the Democratic Party. ACAB.
Im honestly not even really comfortable around young children (comes from having a sociopath for a mother) , and I want to pick up that frigging ADORABLE child in gingham and SQUEEZE her until her mother rips her out of my arms and rescues her. How is Kate, EARLY YEARS EXPERT, PERPETUALLY “BROODY” flat out ignoring that child who I would try to kidnap so I could pinch her adorable chubby cheeks FOREVER
I agree! That child is beautiful!
Right! That little kid is right there in front of her, exuding all her adorableness, & Kate doesn’t even see her! How is that possible??
That little girl is adorable but in Kate’s little mind, she’s the ‘wrong’ colour, don’t you know?
One of the comments on that twitter thread is “I see why he cares about climate change so much. His hairline is receding like the ice caps” and I CANNOT HAHAHAAAHHH
I actually don’t mind pussybow blouses, I have a few myself. The blouse coloring doesn’t quite go with the rich color of the trousers and jacket though. She can’t even fake being engaged and interested. I’ve seen pics of Willy with the children and he was separated from her by a few feet and he seemed happy and engaged. Probably all fake but regardless the fact that she can’t even fake it is annoying and worrisome…she used to be able to fake it better
But that bow is pathetically limp. Tying it ascot style would be a big improvement.
I agree!
Kate and the pussy bow blouses. Sorry, I say it again, these blouses will always be my office wear blouses. They are work place clothing. And there is nothing about Kate that says I’m off to work. There’s a lot about Kate that says I’m off to do the least I can do and smile a bit; I can even put my head to one side to look like I’m listening.
She does a lot of dress up – she copies Meghan, she dresses in national costume, but this really is her strangest look of all to me. She is so out of place – like she’s dashed out of a meeting and ended up in the wrong location.
I used to go to events at Greentown Labs while I was in grad school. I like the outfit honestly (though I’d wear it to a holiday party or something), but, It’s … disquieting … to see someone in a $7,000 outfit to visit people who are trying to use a similar amount in seed funds to, you know, save the world. I’m sure other wealthy, non-famous donors have come through similarly decked out, but seeing a state funded rich person who has no record of ever really doing anything really hammers home the grotesque disparities in our world.
And not for nothing, but the likelihood this visit will really benefit the Labs’ businesses in any material way is slim. I feel like Kaiser should repost the story on how royal patronages do not benefit the charity like once a week.
https://www.celebitchy.com/672147/royals_acting_as_charitable_patrons_have_little_to_no_effect_on_charitable_revenue/
I have read that several celebitchies like pussy bow blouses so I’m trying not to say I hate them 🤣 whoops!
But I can’t help but think a coordinating scarf would look so much better and could bring some life to her face as well.
I need examples of scarves worn with suits that look modern. I feel like the scarf would have aged her even more. What’s a modern way to wear a scarf?
I have no thoughts on modern per se, but I usually just center my scarf or shawl at the back of the neck and let it dangle. That would actually not be a bad way to wear the pussy bow!
If I’m wearing for warmth vs. color , most likely a triangle shaped wool shawl with the triangle in front for outside and switched to the back once I’m out of the weather.
@JanetDR – I need to be more adventurous and try again. I just always feel silly (and too dated) in a scarf but I know there are ways to look stylish.
@Josephine, I have tried tying scarves many ways but never care for the look. It’s like my neck disappears! But I have a zillion of them and love the little extra flair of color and texture they add. And warmth with the wool.
@Josephine I LOVE scarves in general, but with a suit for a woman, in this kind of situation, a silk scarf would work wonders. not with this look, lol, but in general. Think like Anna Wintour or something.
Think Christine Lagarde. She’s got the insouciant scarf game down pat.
This would have looked good with a polished updo, or a sleek bob. It needs something to modernize it. But my God she’s thin. She is also very pale. I think it’s worrying.
JANETDR you are totally right. Scarf would have fit right in. It would have been a smart pivot because it’s been cold AF the last few days.
I bet she’s trying not to shiver and look funny on camera/pics on top of the distress of knowing the Harry & Megan trailer just dropped.
She looks off and has for a while.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear she’s gone to some fancy spa to recuperate from the “stress” caused by H&M’s trailer.
If anything is causing her stress, it’s that she’ll be thrown under the bus to protect Peggy when the truth comes out.
I hear there’s a great spa in India. Maybe she should check it out?
I don’t have strong feelings about pussybow blouses but as soon as I saw pictures of this outfit I knew something about the pussybow wasn’t working with the rest of the outfit. I think I have finally figured it out, the bow isn’t tied right to work with the suit lapels.
You’re right! The bow is too high for where the lapels meet. The jacket shouldn’t have had lapels like this, just a clean straight side, or the bow should’ve been lower. Why is her stylist not understanding this??
As always, Kate never seems to get it right. The trouser suit proportions don’t look right and the pink blouse doesn’t go with the burgundy of the suit. Kate’s clothes always look as if they’d be very uncomfortable to wear and so do her shoes.
‘…according to an email city officials sent to residents on Wednesday, The Boston Globe reported’. How the heck do city officials know everyone’s emails address? This makes no sense. Sorry, that caught my eye. Now I’ll go back & read the rest of the story.
@BeanieBean: probably residents who have city water bills/parents with kids enrolled in schools. That wouldn’t be everyone, but it would be a decent percentage.
Ah, OK, I can see that.
If this didn’t have the stupid pussybow blouse and she wore a simple cream or black top underneath, I wouldn’t think this looked so dated and she would looked more polish. Since when does William match his sweaters to Kate’s outfit? That’s a first! Also she doesn’t often wear cranberry and this all cranberry look is a distinct callback to Meghan’s cranberry outfit when she visited NYC last year. I’m not always on the Kate copied Meghan train but for this visit to the US I can’t think it’s a coincidence.
I’m howling at her outfit. Looks like something out of a 70s movie. If they wanted to color coordinate, they’d first have to decide if they were going for casual or business attire. They look like two people who got dressed in separate locations. But that’s pretty on point for them, even in the UK. As for Kate wearing an American designer, I’m glad she didn’t. I also wonder if any American designers reached out to her and her people about wearing their designs. Probably didn’t want her people to futz them up.
I normally don’t care about the royal coverage on this site beyond the fact that I generally despise the monarchy but I am absolutely LOVING the coverage of their visit to Boston–so much gold.
Keep it up, Celebitches!
Am I really late on this news? Possibly, I usually am. Just has anyone else seen the standing in the rain photo W&K have released on twitter? Their fans are saying it’s their rain photo like M&H’s. They’re not even together.
Those two will go to their graves still trying to replicate the iconic photo of Harry and Meghan under an umbrella in the rain, oblivious to the world. How many times have Cambridge fans tried to claim they finally did it? Keep trying Wailses.
I hate that they matched outfits… but it goes with their matching uncomfortable/bored faces in all the pics from this tour too. Blah.
I don’t hate her suit necessarily, but needed a different blouse underneath, or something? Just seems off for the occasion.
But mainly, I came here to comment that the little bebe in the checkered dress in the later photos is so dang CUTE!!! How anyone isn’t drawn to that little cutie, especially for Kate who is always apparently ‘broody’, does not make sense to me. She’s pretty disengaged in so many of these pics.
I didn’t read all the comments. Kaiser you nailed it! Her outfit is so dated. I swear my Mom had this exact same outfit in the early 1980’s. It’s not vintage chic it is dated as all get out. Even the Chanel purse looks dated next to the outfit. How can a Chanel person look dated? She pulled it off.
I have never been to Boston or MA. I am truly sorry for any ignorance. It’s the first of the Month when many people are just getting paid, especially if they receive SSI or other benefits. It’s the Holiday Season. I can’t imagine how upset the residents and the people who depend on mass transit are about this disruption. I know I would be.
How can she not smile with that cute little girl next to her? I would have had that child on my lap so fast and giving her cuddles.
One could not possibly be bored with a child running around you. It’s too bad that she did not take the opportunity to pick that beautiful little girl up and play with her and engage more. Especially, if you know how important that is during the early years (cough)
Look how A D O R A B L E that baby is!!!!
Is it me or has Kate visibly stopped caring? I suppose she thinks that William can’t divorce her now that she’s Princess of Wales.
Also for someone who is supposedly baby-crazy, her total lack of interest in that adorable, not white baby is very telling.
Finally, I wonder if they’re dressing color-coordinated to imply a closeness that doesn’t exist.
came here to say the adorable toddler with the black sweater, buffalo plaid jumper, white kicks and cornrows has 100x more style and 100x less $$ and access to stylists than Kate. That is all.
LOL! So true.
Honestly, they should go back to the old model of trying to convince people they’re divine and untouchable. Or at least just straight hyping the UK. How offensive to expect credit for being fifth-rate “philanthropists” and “experts”. They are SO BAD at this. And don’t seem to want to be better. They need to figure out what they can do well, STAT.
Abolish this nonsense.
Also, is it strange that People mag still calls her Kate Middleton?
Every second article on this site these days is about the Royals. I know they generate clicks but still.
IA, it’s too much.
Aww I love that grocery store. Really great for commuting
For someone who loves dressing like a flag, you’d think she’d be all over Ralph Lauren for this one.