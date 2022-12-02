Princess Kate looked bored in Roland Mouret & Chanel in Somerville, Mass

You know how the new Princess of Wales is constantly being praised for her “diplomatic dressing” when she’s usually just cosplaying flags? Well, good news, she can’t even do that much in America. These are photos of Prince William and Kate’s trip to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts. Kate wore a Roland Mouret suit in burgundy with a pink pussybow blouse and a $4,664 Chanel purse. You know what would have been “diplomatic dressing”? Wearing at least one American designer in your first few events in Boston. She’s so bad at this. And by “this” I mean “wearing clothes.” This ensemble is hideous and dated. I’m sure the suit might have looked interesting if it was styled differently but this ain’t it. I also cannot believe how much William and Kate are color-coordinating their outfits. It’s so cheesy.

Meanwhile, basically every Somerville resident was mad about all of the street closures and traffic chaos for this photo-op. Even a city councilor vented about their visit on Twitter, saying “I didn’t invite these people.” LMAO.

While some in Somerville, Massachusetts, are appreciative of the fact that the British royals will bring some positive attention to Greentown Labs, an incubator for start-ups aiming to tackle the climate crisis with tech-fueled innovation, others are annoyed about the inconveniences the Wales’s visit will cause for the city—traffic, for example. A main concern on the social channels is how difficult it will allegedly be for residents to get to grocery store Market Basket, located on Somerville Avenue. A block of the avenue, from Dane Street to School Street, will be blocked during William and Kate’s visit to the area today, according to an email city officials sent to residents on Wednesday, The Boston Globe reported. Both directions of travel, the sidewalks, and parking will also be closed to the public, and the MBTA’s route 87 bus will be temporarily rerouted, the city reportedly said, adding that the move was made “to accommodate security measures for the British royal visit.” A spokesperson for Market Basket said the store will remain open, with access from the Union Square side, per the Globe. But even the Somerville city councilor is outraged at the possibility of having one entrance to the local supermarket temporarily, partially blocked for the royals’ historic visit—their first to the U.S. since 2014. “Hey, did you know that the royal family is visiting Ward 2 tomorrow? Yeah, me neither until I read it in the press,” City Councilor Jefferson Thomas Scott wrote on Twitter yesterday upon the royals’ arrival in Boston. “I didn’t invite these people and was unaware of this visit until you found out too. The City is not handling the Prince and Princess of Wales’ itinerary, so the times of these transits and closures ending is unknown.”

I mean, there will always be upset locals wherever the royals go, but it feels more pointed because it’s Will and Kate and they’re clearly inconveniencing a small community just so they can get a bored photo-op. Speaking of, they used children of color as diversity props again and their social media team didn’t double-check the spelling of Somerville.

1500 words on how the Prince and Princess of Wales spelled Somerville wrong pic.twitter.com/Vekx3MviKa — Megan Johnson (@megansarahj) December 1, 2022