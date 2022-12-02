“The trailer for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is here” links

The trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is here!! I don’t care, I love Indiana Jones and I will watch this! Antonio Banderas is in it!!! [Pajiba]
I agree that many of these Christmas candies suck, but I love peppermint bark. I love most mint-chocolate candies though, so… [Dlisted]
Lainey on the Harry & Meghan trailer. [LaineyGossip]
Jenna Ortega was in Iron Man 3? [Seriously OMG]
House Republicans finally deleted that “Kanye. Elon. Trump” tweet. [Jezebel]
Would you wear Pete Wentz’s cardi? [Go Fug Yourself]
Gawker thinks the Waleses’ Boston trip is a flop too. [Gawker]
Apartheid emerald heir Elon Musk says words about Kanye West. [Just Jared]
Irina Shayk models for a Chanel fragrance. [Egotastic]
I don’t want to talk about this disgusting Lindsay Lohan-Pepsi thing. [Buzzfeed]
Mindy Kaling wore (a bad) Saint Laurent. [RCFA]
The Trump Org. trial is nearing its end. [Towleroad]
Yes, yes I would wear Pete Wentz’s cardigan – it’s so fun!
Originally I was grossed out by the idea of Pepsi and milk, but then I’ve had coke floats in the past and have enjoyed some dirty diet cokes with lime, coconut syrup, and a bit of cream, which isn’t much different. Still not warming to it, though.
A chocolate orange is one of my favorite things!
I was under the impression that milk and coke was called a black cow but when I Googled it, it said root beer float. Hmm. Never wanted to try it whatever you call it.
That Indy trailer has me very interested in watching the movie!
I love chocolate oranges, too. There are dried orange slices covered in dark chocolate that I get from whole foods (Mitica Orange Delights), and they are so incredibly good.
Black cows are a joy of life — take the leap!
Pepsi with milk/cream or coke with milk is something I saw my mom do as a kid. She was raised in India and I guess it’s common there? I don’t know but it’s not as bad as you think. Where do you think the term “cream soda” came from? This is not much different than a rootbeer float.
I remember Pepsi/Coke and milk or cream being a thing when I was a kid in the 60’s-70’s (in the US).
I used to pour Coke over the remains of my vanilla/cream/iced coffee. That was always good.
Yes! I seem to remember one of the main characters on Laverne & Shirley drinking it to cure a hangover…and I did the same many times in my 20s 🙂
Came here to say this is where I first saw this combination, and episode of L & S.
We used to drink root beer with milk. Kinda like a float.
Laverne, of the “Laverne and Shirley” TV show, was drinking milk and Pepsi decades ago. It’s no different than a rootbeer float or a cream soda. It’s calling it “pilk” that’s the disgusting part. I think it used to be called a black cow or a brown cow, or something like that.
“The Dial of Destiny” is a terrible title. Is it like an old rotary telephone where you pick up the receiver and it tells your fortune?
It immediately makes me think of Tenacious D’s movie title, The Pick of Destiny, which is probably not what they were going for? (I’m a fan of Tenacious D, so certainly not points against them.) Or perhaps a bar of Dial soap, or rotary phone as mentioned upthread. Either way, it could definitely use some workshopping.
I’ve got no interest in any more Indy movies. Or Bond for that matter.
A comedy without poop jokes would be nice.
Remember first seeing Monty Pythons Flying Circus? OMG! decades later, I can still recall laughing out loud at the Fish Slapping Dance and not being able to explain exactly why. All I could do was yell for my brother “Come here, quick! OMG, quick”
An original funny comedy, is it so impossible for Hollywood?
Netflix? The last truly original show that caught me off guard was Santa Clarita Diet, 1 episode and I was Yeah! A new idea.
Remakes and sequels rarely interest me.
Ever since I found out that Pete Wentz stole all the music from some guy for Fall Out Boy I just can’t with him. So grimy.