Prince William got his photo-op with Pres. Biden while Kate went to Harvard

Here are some photos of the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales during their daytime activities on Friday, before Friday evening’s Earthshot Awards. Kate donned her Harvard Wiglet™ and wore a $1150 Emilia Wickstead dress with a houndstooth pattern. This dress is very Kate – pinched, prim, too conservative. If the choice is between “flattering her slim figure” and “emphasizing how thin she is,” Kate will always choose the latter. Kate apparently brought a pen and notepad and “took notes” in between her jazz hands performance with the Harvard academics.
Meanwhile, Prince William did a tour of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The tour was led by Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg (who is nice-looking and baby-faced at 29). After the tour, William got his photo-op with President Biden, who was in Boston for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser. Biden stopped by the Kennedy Library and their staffs organized the photo-op outside the building. Biden is, as always, a great pol and a good glad-hander. He turned up, shook hands and gave Peg his photo-op. I find it interesting that Kate wasn’t included, but I wouldn’t read too much into it, honestly. This was clearly done on Biden’s schedule and availability, and Kate’s staff had already planned out her Harvard visit before the Waleses figured out the logistics of adding on the Biden photo-op last minute.
I saw a lot of people talking about this NY Times piece called “Bostonians’ Take on the Royals’ Whirlwind Visit? Whatevah.” Basically, the Times sent a reporter to Boston to cover the lack of enthusiasm for the Waleses. Most Bostonians didn’t care one way or the other, but some were actively unimpressed by these two. One Boston woman even said she couldn’t talk about Will and Kate because she’ll “get mad” about how they treated the Duchess of Sussex.
I *need* audio. How am I meant to go through life without knowing what Kate discussed with Harvard professors.
Or what she “wrote” in her notebook.
I’ve never seen a textbook sized notebook. That’s alotta notes.
@LL, that large book is a visitor book for her to sign, not her notebook….at least I hope so🤣🤣
Ugh. I hate this dress too. So conservative and tight and buttoned up and ugly and matronly and somehow childish all at once. What is it with her and plaid for this trip? (I guess this is houndstooth. But same kind of vibe.)
I was thinking School Marm, right down to the lunch pail purse.
I bet those Harvard Professors we’re just thrilled to get even 30 minutes with someone so knowledgeable about the importance of the early years in the development of a child’s mind.
This is their idea of a Superbowl tour?
It’s the length and narrow fit that drive me crazy. In the video, you can see how it affects her walk. It’s not an easy length to walk in and it ends up looking weird. Like a hobble walk.
Her stylists have a real skill at mixing childish and matronly. It’s so odd but they must be aiming for it because it’s remarkable how many times people describe her clothes as both childish and matronly at the same time.
1) Her face is *jacked*. Eyebrows and eye area in particular…did she get fresh injections or something?
2) Apparently she visited Harvard for a grand total of 30 minutes. Shameless as usual.
30 minutes and that was probably 29 minutes too long for the human version of that big ass empty book on the table.
30 minutes? After introductions, she had what 5-10 minutes to “listen and learn” from child development experts?
What? Only 30 minutes? All that notebook carrying, gesturing, swanning, posing and picture taking for 30 minutes? Her schedule led me to believe that she couldn’t be with William because she was spending the day at Harvard. Whatevah.
Nah, she needed time to change into her sexy grinch costume for the holiday concert, wait no sorry, for the earthshot prize.
Adding to my original post: the commentary from the Fail was hilariously shady. I saw a screenshot of the following excerpt on Twitter:
“Kate spent half an hour with the experts and at the end, smiled and said: ‘I need all day.’”
There’s definitely *something* going on with the British press and the Keens because they’ve been increasingly shady towards these two since mid-November. Additionally, none of the papers had photos of Earthshot on their front pages, and it definitely wasn’t too late for them to add some shots. They’ve waited later for a Sussex Christmas card before.
OMG! 30 minutes with some of the world’s brightest minds. Seriously? I’m am truly surprised. I thought she was spending at least a morning with them.
Welp, I guess the idiot can now say that she went to Harvard.
Wonder if she went to the Coop to buy a Harvard sweatshirt that she can wear to her next Early Years summit.
probably, since Diana had one.
So did they even bother pretending Kate was at Harvard for any other reason than to be photographed wearing that dress and holding that bag, with an academic backdrop?
She would have been scared witless all the time she was there in case she was asked any questions about Arly Yahs. Airhead.
So many researchers and child advocates would have given a whole lot to be able to talk to some of the top minds in the field, pick their brains etc. And Kate went for 30 minutes and multiple poses with strange hands to let everyone know she’s keen. Also where is her notebook? Was it a super tiny one with the spiral on top to fit in her dolly purse?
It was the tour of tiny purses. They look so ridiculous, especially during the daytime.
It’s like she’s reading comments here. Someone the other day commented that she should wear hoop earrings for a more modern look.
If she’s reading comments here, she must be a masochist.
The work done on her face… she has cat eyes now! She just looks so TIGHT. Lay off the fillers, Keen! It’s not a good look.
I love houndstooth, but goodness, could this dress be anymore stuffy? It looks like something an 80-year-old librarian might wear.
Or school teacher Barbie outfit
Harvard Wiglet! Dying.
Wonder if they added a new category at the Coop.
The picture the Waleses (or whatever we’re supposed to call them) posted on their instagram of Will and Biden meeting is hilarious. They look like they’re in a stand-off and Will is clenching his teeth. Biden really said “you’re getting the bare minimum”. Also funny that Macron was in Dc and the waleses were invited and Macron didn’t go to Boston. It’s like an hour and a half flight. I like to think they’re all Team Harry & Meghan but I may just have an overactive imagination.
I know designers are getting extra money for these customized outfits but the original version of this dress looks so much better and more modern. If I was Emilia wickstead I would refuse to change my designs because the customised version gives impression that her designs are frumpy. Plus what did Kate actually achieve by visiting Harvard?
Okay I love the dress but not crazy about the bag choice.
Perhaps will was incandescent when he and kate did not get an invite to state dinner.
Lol! Came here to comment on them not being invited to state dinner. But it makes sense since Bill isn’t head of state.
People Mag has been trying to gin up enthusiasm but you can tell the Bill and Cathy tour isn’t getting the clicks because the stories fall off the top of the page almost immediately.
That dress is a disaster!
The dress should have been shorter. It is not flattering.
I actually like the hounds tooth dress, but it’s wayyyy too long. Imagine if it hit her at the knee, more like a pencil skirt? That would be cute, and create more of a shape over her narrow hips. The wiglet is embarrassingly bad – a smooth bun would look better in my opinion.
I’m laughing at the idea of Kate feverishly taking notes as if she’s personally responsible for bringing this valuable knowledge back to Britain in her notebook. It’s not like there’s any other way of sending research, you know?
I agree. I like the dress but it needs to be shorter. I think if it above the knee and she paired it with some black tights it would have been a polished look.
I’m embarrassed to admit I like the dress.
I am too, but in our defense, this dress would sexy af on someone with curves.
It’s an awful dress which looks as if it would be very uncomfortable to wear or even walk in.
William will be glad he got his photo op with the president. It will help the image of a “world statesman” that he is trying to project.
The few pics I saw from his visit to the JFK Library looked like the best part of the trip for him. He seemed please to meet Caroline and her family and seemed interested in the things that were shown to him. Or maybe he was just glad to get away from Kate for a while.
Even though they’re Irish, the Kennedys have been known for their anglophilia going back to Joseph P. But why they would agree to let William co-opt JFK’s moonshot for this event which is so insignificant by comparison puzzles me. I would have laughed at any request from the royals to hold the ceremony at the JFK Library. Like, who do you think you are, bro?
Joe Biden looks dapper. Perfect tailoring.
The dress is ok, but it’s so stiff looking, super-slim fitted and buttoned up tight at the neck. It’s hard to look at since it reads as SO uncomfortable.
And hold on a sec — she was only there for 30 minutes?! I didn’t know that. So, she walked in, took a few photos, sat down for a minute (took some notes??) and left? That’s it? That was her big trip to Harvard?
My favorite part is how everyone is quoting Biden asking William where his coat is. Because that’s what you want in an article about meeting a world leader.
I’d read somewhere that she spent an hour and took notes diligently, but with what? And if she’s so concerned with the early years, why did she spend so little time at Harvard, especially since we keep hearing that they are such a big supporter of the royal foundation and Keen’s Early Years Centre. What did she do for the rest of the day? She could have visited a school or a children’s museum, something. Going to the Harbor to learn about the Boston Tea Party would have been out of the question!
Having seen some of the photos from this PW/Biden “meeting”, it looks like they accidentally passed each other in a car park or something. PW got the absolute bare minimum.
To think he was expecting to make a huge splash and for the US to bend over backwards for him.
And don’t get me started on the Harvard visit. Did Kate have a single useful or interesting comment to make? Did these academics come away thinking Kate is fired up and full of ideas about her chosen subject? I think we know the answer to that.