Prince William got his photo-op with Pres. Biden while Kate went to Harvard

Here are some photos of the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales during their daytime activities on Friday, before Friday evening’s Earthshot Awards. Kate donned her Harvard Wiglet™ and wore a $1150 Emilia Wickstead dress with a houndstooth pattern. This dress is very Kate – pinched, prim, too conservative. If the choice is between “flattering her slim figure” and “emphasizing how thin she is,” Kate will always choose the latter. Kate apparently brought a pen and notepad and “took notes” in between her jazz hands performance with the Harvard academics.

Meanwhile, Prince William did a tour of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The tour was led by Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg (who is nice-looking and baby-faced at 29). After the tour, William got his photo-op with President Biden, who was in Boston for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser. Biden stopped by the Kennedy Library and their staffs organized the photo-op outside the building. Biden is, as always, a great pol and a good glad-hander. He turned up, shook hands and gave Peg his photo-op. I find it interesting that Kate wasn’t included, but I wouldn’t read too much into it, honestly. This was clearly done on Biden’s schedule and availability, and Kate’s staff had already planned out her Harvard visit before the Waleses figured out the logistics of adding on the Biden photo-op last minute.

I saw a lot of people talking about this NY Times piece called “Bostonians’ Take on the Royals’ Whirlwind Visit? Whatevah.” Basically, the Times sent a reporter to Boston to cover the lack of enthusiasm for the Waleses. Most Bostonians didn’t care one way or the other, but some were actively unimpressed by these two. One Boston woman even said she couldn’t talk about Will and Kate because she’ll “get mad” about how they treated the Duchess of Sussex.