Princess Kate wore a Solace London greenscreen dress to Earthshot in Boston

The Earthshot Awards were held Friday night in Boston. After all of those unhinged previews and promises to be keen, this marked the end of Prince William and Kate’s unsuccessful Boston trip. They wanted to be feted, respected and headline-grabbing. They once again went overseas and stumbled from one catastrophe to the next, and the only times they were the main story in their domestic press was when they were being booed at the Celtics game or when William’s godmother was outed as a racist a–hole.
Fashion notes: Kate wore a “rented” dress from Solace London. Apparently, the Palace is making a big deal about how she didn’t buy this dress, she rented it from HURR. Nevermind the fact that Kate did buy a dozen new pieces for this three-day trip, but sure, “sustainability.” The dress is too tight, in my opinion, and it’s basically just a greenscreen. Have fun with that! She also wore an emerald-and-diamond choker which was Princess Diana’s, although I think it’s part of the Royal Collection. Kate and Camilla really looted the Royal Collection as soon as QEII died, huh? Kate’s earrings are from Asprey.
Can we talk about the scheduling for a second? There’s a reason why most American awards shows are scheduled for Sunday evenings – because you want the awards to be a big story on Monday and throughout the work week. Scheduling something “big” on Friday is generally a bad idea in America because no one pays attention to the newscycle (or gossip cycle) on Saturday. Now, it’s different in the UK – the royals will do something on a Friday because they want it to be in the weekend newspapers (Sunday paper coverage is the “most important”). I’m just saying, Earthshot was still being done with William’s domestic audience in mind, and this mess won’t even air in the US until December 14th (lol) on PBS (lol).
Will and Kate are just so bad at looking like a happily married couple. Their awkward body language always reads like “coworkers who slept together once a decade ago and the sex was awful.”
The scoop 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7k883hs4GQ
— matilda (@matilda_soo_blu) December 2, 2022
Found on my Tumblr hahaha 🤣😂😆 pic.twitter.com/qAbgvcUqSr
— Amber Dillon (@rockaddict420) December 3, 2022
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Girl wore at least $15,000 worth of new clothes and jewelry in 2.5 days and now try’s to be Mrs. Sustainability??
Yeah the rented dress is meaningless with all the new outfits for a very short trip but the new accessories.
Which doesn’t even account for them travelling there unnecessarily in the first place.
Nothing says earth friendly like breaking it open to abscond with it’s pretty innards. Then again, diamonds are forever… So sustainability YAY!
She dresses as though she has a very literal grasp of the assignment, kind of a KISS attitude about the whole thing.
And the “rented” dress was like $525. It the probably the cheapest thing she wore for this whole trip and it’s rented. They are SO bad at this.
She rented the dress for £74
I think the dress was worth $525 and she rented it for $74. Someone posted the price on twitter. Either way, it’s the cheapest outfit she wore on the trip compared to everything else she wore.
Oh, man. Everybody knows what will happen when you wear one of these green screen dresses – we’ve seen them at awards shows and famously on “Melanie” Trump. I think Kate might just be that desperate for the online engagement?
Sorry, this posted in the wrong place!
@Harla: It’s more than that. The Asprey earrings alone cost £15,000.
Kate is totally giving grinch vibes in this dress.
🎶 You’re a mean one…🎶
Lol!! Now the song is stuck in my head.
I really hate this dress. It’s a Diana cosplay, but this shade of green is so hard to pull off. This would’ve worked better last year when William was wearing his weird green velvet jacket and house slipper things. But this color? For no reason? At this time of year? On someone with her coloring? Yuck.
I thought the color was a fun and unexpected choice for her. Same with the shoes, I love them and would have guessed she would go matchy matchy. The fit isn’t perfect but that makes sense when it’s rented. And I like that she may have brought some attention to fashion renting platforms by renting instead of rewearing something from her closet.
Not sure the necklace works with this dress, the clashing greens don’t really work for me.
Is that color meant to represent nature??
The color is an exact copy of a Diana dress.
Not quite. Diana’s dress coordinated with the emerald necklace (she was photographed wearing the same one). Kate’s green has a little too much yellow in it.
Kate pointed at the carpet and said, “That. That’s the exact shade I want to wear.”
So they can say they are thinking green?
She has so many green gowns that she could have reworn and which would have worked better with the emeralds. And of course are we supposed to pretend that the emerald choker aka colonialist loot is recycling? Rich people wearing jewels passed over the generations isn’t exactly what recycling means.
Thank you! When I first saw this pic I felt sorry for those emeralds. What a waste of beautiful jewels on Kate.
The color of the dress is throwing me off. I am not a fan, maybe I am old school and think this is more of a spring/summer color. Plus, I will be pretty, makes her look pea green with envy ……🤣🤣🤣
Jewels that at some point were looted from some desperately poor country
Apparently they’re from India which was made poor by British colonialism.
Out of rampant curiosity, I clicked on a clip last night. Heard a bit of garbled onlooker interviews. One young woman said “Catherine, I came here to see Catherine!’ [Me: oh dear!] Then my attention was caught when she said rapturously, “I’m a big fan. I LOVE Moira!” Ah, that Catherine. Catherine O’Hara. Of course. What other Catherine is there last night? LOL.
That’s amazing!! I am also a huge Moira Rose (and Catherine O’Hara) fan. I mean, aren’t we all?
I like this silhouette on her, color is awful. You need personality to pull off bold color.
I’m stuck on how the dress makes her bustline look so low. That band at the top of the dress is doing really weird things to her bustline. With her straight figure, a dress with more interest might have been better. It feels like a cheap tube dress with a belt to me.
“this mess won’t even air in the US until December 14th (lol) on PBS”
It will probably be up against numerous Christmas specials on network television. AND it’s airing on a week day?
I wonder if PBS will air repeats of it throughout the year or is it one and done?
Speaking of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, her designer clothes were all used vintage finds from thrift shops/sites.
I hope that Princess OfWilliam, aka POW, took advantage of last night’s opportunity to “listen and learn” from the beautiful, talented and kind Catherine O’Hara about HOW to wear clothes.
I was actually wondering if Kate would wear vintage. A lot of actresses wear vintage so successfully and it’s always so fun to see. Rented was a legit way to go (but as others have pointed out, not really impactful when literally every single other piece of clothing was purchased despite looking like everything else she wears) but I absolutely love resale markets and was hoping she would go that way.
Her fillers and Botox are rounding her face out in a way that highlights her skinniness.
Green 2×4
I love the color for me 😃 but I don’t like the cut on Kate. It fits oddly around the middle. I guess props for not buying new? That would have been cool if she did it for the whole trip.
This dress is AWFUL. The cut is unflattering and highlights her broad shoulders too much (she’s been doing that all year with these dresses…it’s a choice, that’s for sure). Enough has been said about that awful green shade. And honestly, for someone who likes to center her PR around being “regal”, “a proper English rose”, and not like “tacky” Hollywood, she certainly looked like she could fit in with the excessively botoxed folks of Tinseltown. She looked downright villainous.
It’s at least a surprising choice? That’s the nicest thing I can say.
And I hate the choker with it. HATE. She went sleek with her hair and the dress, she should’ve done the big earrings and then either no necklace or a long, delicate thing that gives movement.
I guess colonizing’s low reward unless you wear all the jewels all the time though, at least when you’ve got husband that you can’t stand to touch.
This is the worst I’ve seen her look. The color is terrible on her and the combination of the material, cut and color makes the dress look cheap.
Honestly, it was an unexpected choice. I did not expect to see her in skin-tight lime green.
She gave us a true Christmas gift though with the meme potential and the obvious Grinch connection. The grinch is just so fitting for her. Merry Christmas, y’all.
The look doesn’t work, especially with the jewelry, but I like that it’s a departure from what she usually does. At least it’s a surprise. The green screen possibilities are extremely unfortunate, though lol.
Of course she rented the dress – a) she will never ever wear it again and b) this way she gets to wear a new dress and still fit the mandate of sustainability. I kind of feel like she was trolling Will with this dress. He hated when she wore a bright yellow dress so this color probably made him incandescent.
On the positive side, no one”s going to accuse her of cosplaying Meghan this time.
Someone on Twitter put her side by side with Meg in her wedding dress and made Kate’s dress white, too.
Gotta say…. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ lol
Not a good look or color for Katie Keen. Dress looks cheap and the emeralds are too “formal” for that fabric.
Sorry but that shade of green is just awful. Makes her look like a giant highlighter.
No wonder that dress is rented, who on earth would actually buy it? Her “stylist” either hates her, is colorblind, or has no sense of style herself.
It’s the most alive she looked all trip, maybe because she finally wore shoes that fit.
The slit to show her legs was on the tacky side
Whoever suggested that dress hates her WOW. The color is terrible. Stick to jewel tomes.
Kate is the happiest when she’s decked out in gowns and jewels. As an aside, that emerald choker belonged to Queen Mary the Magpie and Diana borrowed it from the royal collection. She made it iconic by wearing it as a bandeau on a trip to Australia in 1985.
And thank you for the Saturday posts, Kaiser, great for a rainy day!
How fitting she wore a green screen dress, so others can project their ideas on to her, her aspiration is to be a mannequin.
I LOVE the dress because Twitter have been having a field day with it! My favourite is the muppet picture. where they’ve posted a Kermit head on her and another muppet character on William. It’s very funny and I doubt it was reaction she was aiming for when Tomb-raider chose the dress and raided the family jewels. 😉
At some point she dropped the grin because will did not hold her hand. Dress was bad and the heavy make-up
Those shoes are gorgeous!
Perhaps it’s so subtle it’s only noticeable to us Bostonians, but Kate has actually pulled off some masterful theme dressing here!
She’s obviously playing homage to the Green Monster. Tall, green, and flat!
(For the uninitiated: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Green_Monster )
That dress is really neither fish nor fowl–too tight for daytime, too long for cocktail, too plain for evening, and the color is “none of the above” (unless you’re a dental hygienist). I’m surprised that a rental company allowed her signature skin-tight alterations.
You know where this dress would be appropriate? At the kid choice awards or a Nickelodeon event
Sure! Chop 18 inches off the hem, add some white boots and gold jewelry and this would be a cute tween look.
It’s just a terrible dress on her. It doesn’t suit her body type and the choker doesn’t go with the dress. Somebody needs to teach her how to wear jewelery. Apparently the nominees were not invited to the award show. They attended the show via video. Earthshot is really about promoting William and Kate not the innovators.
Instead of actually holding hands, they created a fake hand holding movement designed for phopt ops!
Lol I love that for them, because it captures their ” mystique” so well. They never accomplish anything concrete other than having children. They are always ” keen on learning”,” ´coming into their own”, are always being ” mentored” by someone, always on the verge of doing something but not actually…
I think that was Williams idea. Kate looked miffed when he did not take her hand. This was from a clip i saw
I question if this dress is actually a rental. Just because her people say so doesn’t make it true. Who would have the exact body type and height ( and extreme slimness) to have made this an original buy for someone else? Knowing nothing about clothes rentals, is it allowed to tailor a rental to your own measurements? This is skin tight on her, less than size zero. If “it has to be green” was on her “want” list, what are the chances that this very tiny size was also incandescent lime green?
It seems that Kate was desperate for a new evening gown so to get round the Earthshot restrictions she “rented” something rather than buy it. She has plenty of other evening gowns that have only been worn once before that she could have reworn. The dress is a lovely colour but the style emphasises her very thin frame. Her shoes are lovely, though.
As for the royal jewels, it would appear that anything worn by Diana will be used by Kate and Camilla will probably wear the rest.
Kate cannot carry off the look. There are plenty of rental places and second hand outfits stores. Sarah Jessica Parker wore some great designer outfits she got from second hand stores.
Mos def grinch vibes. There are three words to describe the villainess Mute OfWilliam: Stink, Stank, Stunk.
Ha! Those Tweets are hilarious. I really don’t get why he just. Can’t. Relax. around her. He batted her hand away and stands a solid foot away at all times. Good grief. Their body language is so strange.
Other tidbits — what is that deep side-part about? Is that a new wiglet or did they forget the fancy gala wiglet at the palace? It’s like a combover. Wills broke out the velvet jacket again, he must think he looks fetching.
The straight hair does not look good on her imo
I guess holding his wife’s hand is just a bridge too far for William’s big “Super Bowl” moment. The way he left her with her hand held out. Ouch!
what is the matter with this guy that he will not even hold his wife’s hand in public? does he not realize just how bad that looks? how is this manchild ever going to shoulder being a king?
Kate looked very nice.
Not my taste head to toe, solid green should be on her Ladies’ list of nonos obvi, the rental clearly required tailoring but OK, the emerald choker described as pre-loved is a snort, yet, Kate looked very nice
So to save on carbon footprint, they didn’t fly out the winners. But Will and Kate flew to another country, flew in celebrities and probably spent more money on their appearance fees and putting on the “star-studded” show than all of the winners combined.
I don’t know what I am looking at but that dress she is wearing which is too tight is hurting my eyes . It’s like a neon light .
Also Kaiser lololol. Your body language skills are perfection. lolol
Diana necklace is beautiful. Kates face looks different.esp.her eyes.? I like the dress, but she is de same colour as the carpet lol.
Seriously Kate is very very slim. Does she need help ?? .l.dunno.as she fits her clothes very close to her body where she absolutely loves to show off her ailing figure. Someone mentioned before how they can’t really look at her photos anymore.and l have to.agree. l.wish she would stop been a total.door mat, show some respect and start doing your own solo events sans William ,as he doesn’t want to be with her and sadly probably hasn’t for years.
They’re televising this thing in the UK on Sunday evening – at 5:35 p.m. (and only for an hour so I guess it’s highlights only). Not exactly prime time.
Such a non-event.
And I bet PW thought they would be “conquering” the US on this useless tour.
I love that neckline, that style and Mountain Dew but not all together. This would have been much better in more of an emerald or maybe even a burgundy with that necklace could read holiday festive. I do love the shoes though.
Dude just WON’T touch Kate’s hand… she’s done for with him. Kate you better enjoy the Princess of Wales Title, because you ain’t becoming Queen when he becomes King. Handwriting is on the video and in y’all pictures with each other.
That green dress such a peculiar shade. That was the choker Di wore as a headband like a boss. Kate should have worn contemporary jewelry for this event, the choker is too fussy and heavy for such a clean line gown and the deep green of the gems clash against the dress. She should have had some eco/Gaia/sustainable modern accessories.
I wish she had a stylist who could have leaned into ‘I’m wearing his mother’s famous necklace’ for real and dressed her wiglets with the choker as an Alice band across the top of her head. Her dark hair would have been cover for the gems not matching the dress and a nod to Diana’s look but in Kate’s own style -a bit old fashioned, ‘little girl look’. That could have answered the tittering article about whether she should cut her hair at her age too. She could have rocked her wiglets unapologetically with her late mother in law’s glamour on top.
In terms of cut/dress shape, I think it’s a good dress but the color is clashing with the carpet and is an eyesore with me. And yes it does look like a green screen so I expect people on Twitter to have fun with that (seen a few already).
As someone pointed out above, she’s got other green gowns she could have reworn. The Jenny Packham one comes to mind. Or that Vampire Wife one.