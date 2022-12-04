Insiders insist that Kim Kardashian never had an affair with Chris Paul

The only conspiracy involving Kim Kardashian possibly “cheating” on Kanye West was the one about Drake. The Drake-Keke theory made a lot of sense to me. The others don’t because, personally, I don’t think Kim is particularly interested in sex. Sure, she performs sexiness in a rote, plastic way, but ultimately, she doesn’t seem interested in the act, only in the performance. All of that to say, I doubt Kim cheated on Kanye and if she did, it was probably more of an emotional affair more than anything else. According to Kanye though, he “caught” her having affairs when they were together. His latest claim – before he was suspended from Twitter – was that he caught Kim in bed with Chris Paul, a basketball player currently playing for Phoenix. Well, sources close to Kim are saying NOPE.
Kim Kardashian was not “caught” cheating with Chris Paul, sources tell Page Six, debunking Kanye West’s claim in his latest Twitter tirade.
“This is not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” an insider says, referencing the disgraced rapper’s anti-Semitic “Infowars” interview Thursday.
“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the source continues, accusing West of “deflecti[ing] his own awful behavior” with attempts to “abuse and slut-shame” his ex-wife.
“She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children,” the insider adds.
West, 45, took to Twitter for a wild rant on Thursday night before his account was suspended again due to “incitement to violence.”
Moments before his social media profile was deactivated, West wrote, “Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim. Goodnight.”
Yeah. I think the “source” is correct. I think Kanye is just talking sh-t about Kim. I doubt he’s making some conscious decision to deflect – it’s more like he’s in a manic and delusional state and he’s just saying ridiculous and offensive sh-t.
I’ve also seen a lot of people blaming Kim for not doing more to, what? Limit the kids’ time with Kanye in some way? Or go for full custody? I get what she’s doing though, and please remember that for much of this year, Kanye was fully stalking and harassing her publicly, out in the open. I think Kim is taking the long view, which is that everything about the divorce and custody will be done systematically, with evidence and lawyers, over a period of years. The divorce was just finalized a week ago, for goodness sake. Right now, the kids are with her most of the time anyway, and I absolutely believe that she’s prepared to revisit the custodial issue at some point, possibly very soon.
These are photos of Kim partying with Khloe, Jonathan Cheban (he’s back!) and Serena Williams in Miami in recent days.
I wouldn’t blame her if she did cheat on him and I don’t even know who Chris Paul is.
If I was Kanye’s wife I would cheat on him with a tree.
Ha! Same. Honestly, he’s such an awful individual that I hope every woman he’s ever been with cheated on him, and I hope the future ones cheat on him too. Men like this don’t deserve shit, and it’s sick that people are still willing to enable him, even here.
Bombshell! Kim is friends with Serena?
You didn’t know that? Serena is friends or acquainted with a lot of celebrities.
Still crazy to think about. Serena is a close friend (or was) of our Duchess. So just one degree of separation.
@jan; no, I honestly could not have imagined this. Isn’t this a step down for Serena?
@Duch — Serena is a close friend of Meghan; there is no WAS and was on the first episode of #Archetypes!
The Kardashian might be what they are but at least they “work” for their money not like the RF! They might be famous for being famous but how exactly is that different from people from the RF?
Serena has been friends with Kim for a very long time. I remember Serena showing up to Kim and Kris Humphries wedding back in 2011.
Maybe Kim is using Serena to get on Meghan’s podcast. lol
My first thought; anything to elevate Kim’s brand. Can’t see Meghan doing it, though.
Kim/the Kardashians and Serena have been friends for a very long time. And the mutual friends they were all hanging with that night as well. LONG before Megan and Serena knew each other. Kim’s reputation is that she is very nice and polite, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that she would be friends with another icon around her age, even if it was a new friendship (again, which it’s not). Kim doesn’t need to use anyone to get on a podcast at this point either.
I agree that Kim acts like a sex kitten, but that’s all it is.
Kanye, words fail me, “Obama” is a Jackass.
Oh, please. It’s not a matter of Kim’s sexiness – there’s no way she could have a secret affair with anyone. Every bit of her life is documented, whether she plans it or not. And do we really think Kanye could find her in bed with another man and not make a gigantic public stink about it?
Well she’s been able to get all that plastic surgery without anyone seeing her in bandages or whatever. This family hides what they want to hide. Kylie kept an entire pregnancy secret! The thing is Kanye cheated on Kim many times during the marriage, he admitted to it. Kim did say that she has cheated on every man she’s been with but only after finding out they cheated on her first. So it’s pausible. I mean having a mental disorder doesn’t make you a liar. Plus Kim is also a known liar. If she or he cheated, that’s really their business, but really Kanye and Kim both are known liars, Kim more so, but still. Anyone could be telling the truth here, and anyone could be lying here. We will never know unless Chris Paul opens his mouth. This is a great deflection from the whole Balenciaga mess.
I just don’t see Kanye being able to control himself if, as he says, he caught Kim cheating on him. And even if, for some reason, they were able to keep things quiet at the time of the cheating, Kanye wouldn’t have kept quiet during his divorce tirades. He trashed Pete, why wouldn’t he trash anyone else? Yes, they’re both lying – I just think he’s the one lying in this instance, purely based on his public behavior.
@ Eurydice
You make good points. I guess we won’t ever know. It’s very odd that Chris Paul is staying quiet. Wouldn’t he want to clear his name? He’s married. His kids go to the same school as Kim’s kids. They are old enough to use the internet.
Agree with everything you wrote. Kim doesn’t come across as a very sexual person. She’s more interested in attention.
It wouldn’t surprise me if she had affairs. I believe that she and Ye were always a contractual arrangement.
Did they even really live together? It didn’t seem like much of a marriage from the get go. There were rumblings from people who work at the Beverly HIlls Hotel that when Kim was dating Reggie Bush she would meet up with Kanye at the hotel. He would also lavish her with expensive gifts. Reggie cheated on Kim during the relationship, so well who knows if the stories are true. But hey, who’s still talking about Balenciaga? Everyone is all about this story now, so it worked ! Also, Kim is selling her Balenciaga clothes (which I presume she got for free) on Kardashian Kloset. Why can’t this family ever just donate their sh*t?
Amber Rose has long said that she broke up with Kanye because he was cheating on her with Kim (while Kim was still dating Reggie). I don’t know if this Chris Paul thing is true or just a figment of Kanye’s twisted imagination but several of the Karjenner sisters have hooked up with guys who were already “taken.” They’re complete hypocrites.
OriginalLeigh, I was also thinking about Amber Rose. Remember when Ye and Kim were officially together, and possibly just married? I knew nothing about him, and not much more about her, but sure learn plenty on this site! But, I digress… One of the main reasons I was put off him, was because of the disgusting things he said about his ex, Amber Rose. One thing that stands out still, was Ye saying Kim made him take 30 showers before allowing him anywhere near her, after he had been with Amber. (Presumably, he had had many showers in the meantime.) Kim may or may not have said that, but he definitely should never have said that publicly. To me, he has been gross ever since,
Kanye accusing her of cheating is fun since he’s the one who actually did it. Being mad Kim moved on after their separation? By the time Kim was with Pete, Kanye was already on his like 3rd relationship so he can save all his bs talk.
Kim is morphing into Larsa Pippen and I used to think it was the opposite way around. She is also paying homage to Julia Fox in the first photo.
Yep, her sexuality is performative, nothing more
Everything is performative with Kim K, everything!
Chris Paul has too much integrity for that nonsense.
I heard Chris Paul is a known cheater. I don’t know but I can believe he and Kim had something going on. I also can believe it’s not true at all. I wonder why Kanye picked this dude’s name though? What does he have against him?
Chris Paul probably never liked or respected Kanye so the grudge holding racist Ye just threw his name out there for revenge. How can anyone believe a word that comes out of his or Kim’s mouth is beyond me.
For the umpteenth time, Kanye proves he’s a woman-hating, toxic, abusive piece of garbage. My Xmas wish – Kanye & Trump would disappear, never to be heard from again.
Well they are both running for president so unfortunately I think we’ll be hearing a lot more from them. Why are people giving them a platform? That’s the real question.
In regards to custody, Kim put it in their divorce order that they must make an attempt at private mediation first and if Kanye no shows like he has been doing, then Kim wins by default. I think that seems pretty smart on Kim’s part. It keeps Kanye from harassing her in court regarding the way she raises them. He can scream and cry all he wants to on social media regarding the kids and Kim has the luxury of ignoring him unless he wants to go through the effort of setting up a mediation session, which I’m sure Kim knows he won’t do that. I don’t think Kim will go to court to take custody away unless he puts the kids in danger and he only seems interested in North anyways. North is probably old enough to know her dad isn’t well.
I could be wrong, but I swear the gossip circuit already knew about the Chris Paul thing–but the big drama was actually that Kim and Chris had met over dinner to discuss something business-related, and Kanye had showed up and made a scene. So maybe he did “catch” them together, just not in the way he insinuated.
As for Kanye and whether or not he actually believes the things he says:
I’d like to argue is stupid (no, seriously like, actually stupid), contrarian, and a troll. Personality disorders don’t “cause” misogyny, racism, etc…but I speak from deep personal experience when I say that they do make you extremely susceptible to hate because you’re already in a paranoid, suspicious, black-or-white, all-or-nothing, hypercritical and hypersensitive mindset. And this makes you very vulnerable to following certain lines of thinking and committing to them even if everyone around you opposes you (in some cases, ESPECIALLY if, as the persecution often feeds into their self-pity). If you reach a manic state and are receiving opposition and pushback, the double down sets in, and as someone else upthread stated, you start believing your own contrarianism–sometimes as a deliberate act of self-destruction because you cannot help yourself and are driven by self-hatred. It is deeply antisocial, and I do not mean to defend Kanye by saying it. But I’ll point out that right before he was doing all this, he was calling Kris a white devil and accusing Kim of favoring their children on the basis of being part white. It’s completely inconsistent with this “I love Hitler” stuff–because he’s not coming from a place of thoughtful and critical engagement, he’s being deliberately antagonistic and feeding his own self-destructive, anti-social tendencies. Like a child who finally got his mom’s attention, he’s going to have a tantrum while he’s absolutely sure we’re watching.
Any words that West person speaks are the megalomaniacal ravings of a malignant mentally ill person. Not worth applying any logic or thought to. The only thing I will add to the comments above is: whatever he accuses others of, he has done or is doing. Leave it at that.
Black leather pants in Miami? Ugly black leather pants, at that??? Love that Serena’s in sneakers, while the Ks are in footwear that hobbles them. And count me among the surprised that Serena & the Ks were friendly. I know she lives in Miami & I think the Ks have filmed there before, but didn’t know their worlds collided.
Oh, it’s Art Basel right now. Who knows who you’ll run into!
Ugly leather pants is giving me all the RHOBH realness rn. 😂
I took note of your observation that Kim likely isn’t actually all that interested in sex. It seems to be a pattern with sex icons in Hollywood that our bombshells are performing hypersexualization but aren’t actually that into sex. Two more examples that come to mind are Marilyn Monroe and Scarlett Johansson. Public persona is a huge part of success in the industry. I’ve said before that I’m no great fan of Kim, but I also recognize that people grow and change, and she has made an effort to become more than “famous for being famous.” She has also used that celebrity to help others. And the more Kanye shows himself to be not only mentally unwell but actually just a bad person the more compassion and respect I have for her. She’s problematic yes but again, is willing to show her flaws and try to learn. And I’ve also said before that her mom did no favors for those girls in terms of responsible parenting. She saw dollar signs and went with it. Kim took a lot of cues both direct and indirect from Kris and I think she’s finally coming into her own now that she is a mom and a single one at that. She’s had a wake up call.
I think she’s lying. Chris Paul is too random a name to make up. I mean if he said this was LeBron or Steph it would be bogus.
Plus there’s a pic of Drake and his friends wearing CP3 jerseys during his feud with Kanye so I don’t dismiss this as false. This is actually one of Kanye’s saner claims.
CP3 also turned off his comments on IG.
Very surprised Serena hangs with Kardashians….Serena seems like way above them and all that drama….maybe celebs all basically just use each other for social clout?
Two things:
1. Anyone criticizing Kim for not doing enough has NO idea how hard that can backfire. Google “reunification camps” and “Kayden’s Law.” Family court isn’t designed to protect kids it’s designed to ensure women don’t alienate men from their children (I work in family court). There are a million things to criticize this woman for, and this situation isn’t on the list. Rumor in my circles is that the $200k per month in child support he is paying is to cover the cost of security at their kids’ school due to his erratic behavior, not because she needs the money (see the Gisele/Brady divorce). I believe this, because judges prefer hitting people in the wallet to incentivize behavior; this is basically the unifying theory of punitive damages. “How much does it need to cost you before you decide to stop?” There is no good way to get out quickly or cleanly if your spouse is abusive, if you NEED the support payments to make ends meet, or if your former spouse has the money to f*ck with you in court as nauseum. The fact that she sought those payments is subtle and actually speaks volumes in her favor.
2. I’m a Type 2 diabetic who relies on Ozempic. If she is really taking it for weight loss, I have no idea how she gets out of bed every morning let alone “parties” in Miami. Semaglutides are life-saving drugs that are super-hard on your body even if you depend on them. It made my gastroparesis (a by-product of T2D) way worse, think hyperemesis gravidarum times ten.
@MK; thanks for the inside knowledge. Good to be reminded there’s so much going on behind closed that we don’t know anything about..
Kanye also said the Holocaust never happened so his version of reality veers from actual reality quite often. I think he should visit every prison camp, watch the movies using real footage, all of Shoah for starters, and talk to the survivors. I wouldn’t put money on anything he says about Kim.
I’m especially sorry about all of this for the kids, nobody deserves this from a parent.
Why Kanye is bringing Chris Paul, or like before Pete Davidson, into their ongoing media mess?
Who cares if she did? You still put $200k in her account on Thursday.
You are correct on this. 😀