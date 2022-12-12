Princess Kate rewore a Needle & Thread dress for her Christmas Carol promo

While the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast was dropping every Tuesday, I found it very curious how often the Windsors made a huge show of being booked-and-busy on Tuesdays. Suddenly, there was a flurry of activity for weeks in a row, always centered on Monday-evenings or Tuesday mornings. The Windsors are as obvious as they are desperate, which is why it was particularly hilarious that the Sussexes’ Netflix trailer dropped in the middle of the Waleses’ Boston Flop Tour. I don’t even think the Sussexes were in charge of when the trailer came out, but I doubt they were mad about Netflix’s decision. Meanwhile, King Charles ordered the Princess of Wales to dust off her puffiest Nashville Wiglet last Wednesday and attend the diplomatic reception whilst wearing a tiara. That was just hours before the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix.
So what do the Windsors have planned for Harry & Meghan Volume 2? As we’ve known for weeks, the Princess of Wales’s Christmas Carol special will film on December 15, the same day that the final three Netflix episodes will air. The Windsors will pull out all of the stops and make complete asses out of themselves, prepare yourselves. I’m picturing Kate organizing a piano-synced recital as King Charles warbles “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” to Camilla, who will be clad in looted diamonds from head to toe.
Ahead of the filming – and remember, the special won’t air until Christmas Eve – ITV released the photo at the top of this post. This is Kate wearing a £460 Needle & Thread dress, one which has been in her closet since 2020. She wore it to a palace reception. It looks a lot like the Packham she wore last week, but the Packham was full-length and this one is tea-length. No one is saying where this photograph was taken but it looks like a fake-home set. How did ITV organize this? Are we going to get another photoshoot of Kate in a doll wig, pretending to decorate Westminster Abbey for Christmas? Something tells me the Windsors will want Kate to really spend the whole week hyping the special, so I suspect lots of Christmas buttons and doll wigs are coming.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images and ITV.
They forgot to photoshop her hands. This is what not eating will do to you. Until it kills you. She looks 30 years older than she is, and an unhealthy 70-something at that.
Who is this person in the picture!? I don’t know her!
I think they want to create a fantasy person. You can’t recognize her anymore with all this photoshoping
They also forgot to photoshop her eyes. We’re getting the one closed one open eye- I guess it’s a side effect of the botox because she didn’t always have such a noticable difference.
Actually her eyes have always been that way she has brow ptosis (one brow has always been higher than the other, which also makes one eye higher than the other) but it’s just more or less noticeable at different angles – here it’s more noticeable. Google pictures of her even in college or her 20s pre-botox, she’s always had it. Ptosis of either the eyelids or eyebrows becomes more noticeable as people age however, as the eyelids also naturally droop more which accentuates the existing unevenness. I have the same exact thing (brow ptosis) that has become more evident as I age so I know all about this lol. Believe it or not Botox can actually help the unevenness a bit when they apply it trying to give a bit of a “Botox brow lift” to the brow that is naturally lower. My guess is that when she gets fresh Botox they apply it to help the unevenness, and then as it wears off it goes back to being more noticeable the unevenness.
And those golden presents are empty boxes. The way you can tell coffee cups in movies are empty? Same with these wrapped boxes. Like the blank pieces of paper when Kate did her 1980 secretary photo shoot. Everything about her is staged, phony, and poorly done.
This was such a weird picture. It’s just a picture of Kate in front of a Christmas tree, posing awkwardly. Is that supposed to get me excited for the concert?
I will say that I think a mistake they made last year (and that I think they’ll make again this year) is they will let the press attend the filming of the concert, so we’ll get all these pics of the various royals and Middletons arriving and what Kate’s wearing….and then people won’t really care about the actual concert. Like maybe they’ll turn it on, if there’s nothing else on, but I think having pics released of all the arrivals just takes away some of the appeal for many people.
Probably. I think her fans just want to see what she wears for the most part. My only interest is in whether or not the cousins will get roped in this time. If they do, I hope they hold out to be paid to attend.
It’s photos like this that always puzzle me about the promotion strategy of the RF. It’s so old school, formal, and BORING.
“We need to promote the Kate concert, how should we do it?”
“Just release a picture to the papers.”
“A picture of what?”
“IDK, just put Kate in a dress and have her stand in a room with a blank smile.”
“Done.”
It’s almost 2023, and you have the whole world of technology at your fingertips! The papers need a still image, fine, but make a teaser trailer, build some excitement, add some music, SOMETHING.
That’s the thing that struck me – the blank stare and pasted on smile. She’s not ‘smiling with her eyes’ – couldn’t she have thought of something that sparked joy in her crusty heart like some Crown Jewels or 3 weeks away from Peggington?
Just looking at that picture makes me crave fresh air.
But will the bishop and choir even be invited to attend? Or will they be shown via zoom, to help save on carbon emissions. As long as the royals, their entourage, and invited celebrities are there, that’s all that matters.
I’m only partially joking. Within 2 years, this will be turned into Kate’s annual Christmas celebration, and it will be all about her.
Last years photo with the Christmas sweater was a better choice outside of the wiglet mess. It made it more homey and relatable. Wearing a sequin dress just seems overdone.
(And her hair looked way better the last time she publicly wore this dress. It looked healthier too)
“You look like a doily.”
They tried their best to comb over her hair to hide her left eyebrow, right? That eyebrow seems to be surprised it isn’t allowed to be part of the show.
Oh, well spotted, greenmonster! Yep, if getting Botox, it’s a risk the one injecting you pulls one eyebrow higher than the other.
Kate is botched. Her face is paralyized on one side from all the procedures and injections. Her hair is a wig that is dry and fried. She is not getting her proper nutrients and it shows. Even in the photoshopped version it looks bad, I can’t imagine what she looks like in person. It’s really concerning and no one seems to give a crap about it. Her own “fans” don’t care about her.
No she just had brow ptosis and always has, look up old pictures pre Botox. One brow has always been higher than the other but it’s more evident at certain angles and as with everyone, it’s more evident as you age. I know because I have the exact same thing and looking at pictures of myself drives me nuts. I think in her case Botox isn’t making it worse at all it’s the other way around – when she gets fresh Botox she probably has it applied to get the other brow a little higher to even her eye brows out – it’s called a Botox brow lift and I do the same thing. As it wears off, it’s going back to her natural asymmetry. A Botox brow lift on the lower eye brow can only do so much though – it will never be completely even. The only other option is surgery but even that might not be perfect and would leave a scar etc. I think people need to give her a pass on this, there’s nothing she can do about it.
The unevenness is more obvious because as you age you lose collagen in your face. She has accelerated that process by the excessive dieting. Even looking at her photo in that dress from a few years ago you see the difference.
And the person doing the botox isn’t doing a great job. It’s not like she doesn’t have access to immediate touch ups unlike the peasants.
It may be theme dressing—red and sparkly— but I liked the dress than and I like it now. I love red and I think it’s a color Kate should wear more of.
Why does she look like she was photoshopped in? She looks oddly fake like she’s been digitally created.
Definitely photoshopped in, and badly.
Whoa, it is! Had to look again.
That dress is unfortunate but her face seems to have settled from whatever Botox/precedure she had done before the Boston Flop Tour. Also this wiglet is much better than the one she brought on tour. This Christmas Carol mess will most definitely be a snore-fest yes?
She should stick to this. Now she finally looks like she’s dressed her age
I bet Charles and Camilla had no intention of going to this concert until they found out that Vol. II was coming out on the same day.
Definitely. The Wales’ wouldn’t have invited them at all if it wasn’t for the Netflix series. Or perhaps C&C invited themselves. Either way, they have to keep up the pretence of being a happy family.
At this point they have to keep up the pretence of being a family. I think the “happy” has sailed.
I so wish she would update her hair. The length just looks heavy and fake. And the long lace sleeves are also very “grandmother of the bride” IMO. It would make such a different impression if it was sleeveless, or maybe had tiny cap sleeves.
I think she covers her arms a lot to hide how thin she is. Her veins are very prominent and I think she knows that’s a give away on some of her issues.
I don’t care for the Wales’ either, but I think commenting on her physical looks is not really fair. Critique her style – sure. Critique her work shyness – 100%. But commenting on her physical looks is akin to bashing Meghan in some ways. At least to me. Maybe I’m wrong and someone can correct me and I’ll certainly rethink my views if I’m given examples of why I’m incorrect. I have no problem admitting I’m out of line or wrong.
I had commented awhile back about Kim K knowing what she was getting into when she married Kanye and someone on here corrected me about how that was problematic and they were correct. It was. That was not fair to Kim.
Anyway. I think the Wales are behind a lot of the smears of H&M, particularly William, and I think they are a lot of the reason they left the UK. Along with the press and all the racism therein.
Kate’s clearly got an eating disorder. Unlike people who claim to be her fans, I’m not going to pretend not to see that she’s disappearing before our eyes. It’s disturbing, and I don’t know why no one in her life is stepping in.
Her head to body proportions in the Christmas tree photo looks really off. Looks like a bad Photoshop Liquify job.
By commenting on her physical looks, are you talking about her weight? honestly, I know it comes across like concern trolling when we talk about her weight and people think we’re all gleefully snickering behind our keyboards, but I’ve been on this site long enough to really think that most of us are decent people. I think Kate is a garbage person but I can still tell when someone is withering away before my eyes and I find it appalling that the palace does not seem to care.
As for her bad wiglets and overuse of botox….I think that’s fair game.
Aging is a process everyone goes through. But using bad wiglets is a choice she doesn’t need to make. In fact her hair looked better a few years ago.
You are probably right, Heather. But we must not forget that kate is a big role model for young women or women in general. And she tramples on that! She really does anything to stay unnatural, dumb, young, which is exactly how society wants a woman to be. She shows young girls that as a woman you musst not be able to do anything except looking good. And that this whole plan still fails because she is so full of hate and thus ages faster, sorry but that’s really hilarious.
She’s had gray hair since she was 30, but dyes it every week so you don’t see a millimeter (great example of how to do it right: queen Letizia). She has an eating disorder so you don’t see an ounce of fat (great example of how to do it right: meghan, she’s been gently losing weight after her pregnancies. She’s showing women that not being skinny doesn’t matter). She doesn’t age naturally, but goes to the beauty doc every week and gets injections. (great example: queen maxima)
I disagree because her appearance is the ONE thing she has centered in her identity as a member of the RF. She has also weaponized her appearance against Meghan multiple times. For instance, wearing one of the tightest dresses I’ve ever seen her wear to Wimbledon with Meghan when the latter gave birth a couple of months prior, leaning hard into the coded “regal/real duchess” descriptions that have popped up since Meghan married Harry, etc.
The problem is not that she wears wiglets and extensions and has botox and veneers. The problem is the denials issued from the palace that she “has a scar” that looks just like an extensions clip! The idea that she wears extensions deserves a press release to “correct” that narrative (even though her extras are obvious to anyone with eyes).
Yet, there are no corrections to stories involving Meghan, including the infamous lie about “making Kate cry over tights” which could have been corrected quickly. The idea that Kate is a “natural beauty” or English rose takes precedence over all.
@ Heather – I agree. We aren’t allowed to comment on a woman’s body, face, hair etc. choices because it is 2022 and we all know better. But you’ll get a list of reasons why it’s ok in this case.
I kind of like the shorter dress.
Funny how much she’s having to do lately. I bet she’s not happy about it!
I like the length and I love the color, but I don’t like the dress itself. But then, I only like sequins in moderation and a lot of her dresses are just overkill on them – at least for my taste. It just reminds me of Barbara Bush gowns at the White House or beauty pageant dresses from the 1990s.
Right, I see sequins or heavily beaded gowns and think Dilliards prom/mother of the bride in the ’90s. With her figure (no boobs or hips, tall), she could wear literally anything off a runway. Actually, if I had her resources but some sort of time that I couldn’t wear designer clothes, I’d pick like three silhouettes for fancy dinners and have dresses made out of gorgeous fabrics. Kind of like the queen did, but not coat dresses. Then as your body/taste changes, change the silhouette. It would have to be cheaper than what they’re doing, and more aspirational.
Reminds me of the Sears family portraits of my childhood.
I get what you are saying. The obviously fake Xmas presents are what’s putting it over the top.
Sears portraits is right! I really doesn’t convey grandeur if it’s just a photo of her in a living room somewhere. Couldn’t they have taken a photo of her at Westminster at least? I am sure that a short photo session in early December in the abbey could have been part of the production deal. If I can watch this in the US I am only tuning in so I can see Westminster decorated for the holidays.
Kate will milk the Carol Service for every drop. Every aspect of it will be listed separately on the court circular to boost her appearance numbers. We can rest assured that she will need at least a month off to recover from the strain of it all.
Regarding the dress, I like it. She suits red and it’s good that she is wearing a repeat for once.
This hand position that Kate tends to favour drives me crazy! It looks so awkward, pulls her shoulders forward and slumped and looks tweeny. For the love of Our Lord Beyoncé, can’t someone please help this 40 year old woman with her posture and presentation??
I hate the dress, but to be fair I hate almost all Xmas dresses. Outside of the party pieces of younger people (Think an H&M holiday ad) they are all so tacky. And I think I only like those bc everything is so curated in the ads that outfits match the decor. In real life I’d probably hate those too.
I mean, I don’t have a hundred dresses, and even I would NOT wear two such similar dresses so close to each other.
Agreed! I legit thought it was the Packham gown and I thought – “Why would she re-wear something almost back-to-back?”
Frankly, when you have dresses that look nearly identical, it looks even more wasteful. (See also her coat full of blue coatdresses.)
There’s an interesting “behind the scenes” sort of photo of this photo floating around the internet. I can’t find it this morning, but it shows the shabbiness of the room, complete with a dirty carpet and random electrical cords. Smh.
Yeah, I saw that. I’m not sure why they thought that was a good look. They set a vase on top of a ‘present’, which was squishing it down, clearly illustrating it was just an empty box. And under the tree were all these pine needles. They either just put up the tree & didn’t vacuum up all the needles they knocked off while decorating it, or they’ve just neglected the tree & couldn’t be bother to vacuum regularly. Pretty poor staff work, all the way around.
Unless I am mistaken aren’t there needles on the floor in the photo posted on instagram? I am assuming that is the full final version of the photo.
I hope this is some set they’ve photoshopped her I to because that is the saddest tree! It’s got one single set of lights and looks like utter crap. And they need to give her props or something to do with her hands, because she doesn’t know what to do with them.
they couldn’t have photographed her in front of a tree at BP or Windsor or even Clarence house? they all have gorgeous trees. I bet the public areas of KP also have much prettier and bigger trees.
I thought this was Adelaide because in the wide shot you can see the gold gilded mouldings they talked about in the media.
It’s a sad and ugly room though, if this actually is Adelaide, then yeah, this is her separation house and they gave her no budget for it.
IKR? With all of the magnificent palace Christmas decorations why is Cathy standing in front of what looks like a coffee table pushed in the corner with a smallish tree on top.
Because one can never have enough sparkly, grandma lace, red dresses I suppose. I guess they’ll bring out a jumpsuit version for Kate to wear next.
I’ll bet The Wails’ are even more livid than ever with Harry and Meghan. First H&M have the temerity to leave and Bill and Kathy had to take up some slack, work-wise. And now, H&M go and make a Netflix documentary, Netflix strategically releases the trailers and announces Part 2 is released on December 15, meaning they now have a concert to attend, to get the focus back on them. They must be absolutely knackered with all this extra work. Bill doesn’t seem to be doing anywhere near as much as Cathy, and she’s the one who is wasting away.
Also, anyone else notice they haven’t been dragging the kids out for the usual crisis PR photos?
“…I’m picturing Kate organizing a piano-synced recital as King Charles warbles “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” to Camilla, who will be clad in looted diamonds from head to toe.” Kaiser, you are a wicked woman. And I’m loving it! 😂😂😂
I would not be surprised to see Charlotte plopped next to Cathy on the piano bench, playing a few notes. Or who knows, maybe she already plays better than her mother.
I don’t know where else to post this so I will make my comment on Kate here. Is at all possible that Kate has been deceived by Wm and the royal family to the extent that she believes everything they tell her and makes it her own truth? She doesn’t have much intellectual curiosity, and I’m not excusing her horrid behavior, but given the pack of vipers that surround her perhaps many truths have been kept from her and blamed on H&M to deflect from Wm and his indiscretions. It is in her best interest to side with the RF. Imagine the explosion that could occur when the truth bombs drop on Thursday and she begins to realize that she has been played.
Nah. She’s been involved with the royals for 18 years, she knew about this family and what they do. She wore white at Meghan’s wedding. She ignored baby Archie. Couldn’t even smile when Edward had no problem doing it. Countless signs that show she is just as much a part of it and leaned into it.
Her weaponizing the crying story is a huge racist part of this. And that was allll her.
I don’t think she’s been tricked at all in anyway, and I wish we would stop trying to take this woman’s agency away. It boggles my mind on this site why people are willing to find ways after a literal two decades of seeing how she acts and what she is willing to do to act like she’s an innocent bystander to some of this. I honestly think some of the things that the Wales’ have done hit a little too close to home for some people, and they want to believe they aren’t bad people either and so it has to be more to the story than, I’m jealous and I’m fine with ruining your life.
I honestly don’t think anyone in that family cares enough for her to protect her that way.
Kate may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer but she is jealous, manipulative and street-smart. She’s definitely down in the trenches fighting dirty just like the rest of those royal tossers, only she’s not good at hiding her utter hatred of Meghan and Harry. She hasn’t been played, she’s a player.
Her head to body proportions in the Christmas tree photo looks really off. Bad Photoshop Liquify job.
First time I’m noticing it, but I swear the bottom half of that dress is sheer & Kate isn’t wearing any kind of slip. In the picture of her walking with William, I can fully see the outlines of both of her legs. Protocol!
Lizzie Bathory, you need to go back and look at other long dresses and the fact that you can see her legs. I think Wails is an exhibitionist at heart.
Them lopsided eyes are dead. There’s no life there. You’d think finally being PoW would have sparked some life into her. Maybe she should go off to India like Camilla did.
She may bring out the children to sing silver bells. Just like those old holiday specials with the Osmond family
What’s going on with her face? It seems one side is wide awake while the other side is struggling not to fall asleep.
She’s such a yawn. There’s just nothing interesting about her.
No matter how they try to prop her up, OfWilliams stays boring af.
This is clarifying her role, as part of the royal pageantry, but verging on hype.
Pageantry is effective with mystique, which is the missing ingredient.
Glitz over substance.
These last few engagements have clarified her role as mainly decorative in the royal pageanty, but with a hype factor.
Pageantry is effective with the umbrella of mystique, sadly missing in this new reality.
Now, it is glitz over substance.
Oh no, I forgot about that terrible dress! It should have stayed in her closet or donated to a charity shop. To be fair, I find most holiday dresses so twee and tacky and most of Kate’s holiday outfits are pretty bad but they would be right at home in a Hallmark movie like this dress. There was one skirt I really loved, it was an Emilia Wickstead long plaid skirt she paired with a black buttoned cardigan and black boots and it was SO cute. She should just rewear that every year.
That is the saddest, dullest promo pic I have ever seen. Kate looks horrible – lifeless, dissolving away. Her dress is like sad, leftover xmas decor from the 80s, and even the tree behind her looks like it’s struggling. I would not be enticed into watching by this photo.