Princess Kate rewore a Needle & Thread dress for her Christmas Carol promo

While the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast was dropping every Tuesday, I found it very curious how often the Windsors made a huge show of being booked-and-busy on Tuesdays. Suddenly, there was a flurry of activity for weeks in a row, always centered on Monday-evenings or Tuesday mornings. The Windsors are as obvious as they are desperate, which is why it was particularly hilarious that the Sussexes’ Netflix trailer dropped in the middle of the Waleses’ Boston Flop Tour. I don’t even think the Sussexes were in charge of when the trailer came out, but I doubt they were mad about Netflix’s decision. Meanwhile, King Charles ordered the Princess of Wales to dust off her puffiest Nashville Wiglet last Wednesday and attend the diplomatic reception whilst wearing a tiara. That was just hours before the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix.

So what do the Windsors have planned for Harry & Meghan Volume 2? As we’ve known for weeks, the Princess of Wales’s Christmas Carol special will film on December 15, the same day that the final three Netflix episodes will air. The Windsors will pull out all of the stops and make complete asses out of themselves, prepare yourselves. I’m picturing Kate organizing a piano-synced recital as King Charles warbles “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” to Camilla, who will be clad in looted diamonds from head to toe.

Ahead of the filming – and remember, the special won’t air until Christmas Eve – ITV released the photo at the top of this post. This is Kate wearing a £460 Needle & Thread dress, one which has been in her closet since 2020. She wore it to a palace reception. It looks a lot like the Packham she wore last week, but the Packham was full-length and this one is tea-length. No one is saying where this photograph was taken but it looks like a fake-home set. How did ITV organize this? Are we going to get another photoshoot of Kate in a doll wig, pretending to decorate Westminster Abbey for Christmas? Something tells me the Windsors will want Kate to really spend the whole week hyping the special, so I suspect lots of Christmas buttons and doll wigs are coming.