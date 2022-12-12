The Sussexes’ Netflix series could lead to violence against the Windsors…?

To be clear, I don’t want any physical or mortal harm to come to the Windsors. I want them to fail, I want them to embarrass themselves, and I want at least one egg to make contact with King Charles. I’ll also be clear about something else: the Duchess of Sussex has been in mortal danger from the violent racists in the UK for years now. We still don’t know the extent of the danger she and her children were in, but we know that the threats were rarely taken seriously, and we know that the institution has utterly disregarded the Sussexes’ need for security and safety this whole time. Over the past week, the Windsors have tried to convince everyone (and themselves) that Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series wasn’t noteworthy, important or damaging to the Windsors or their reputations. Now a new narrative: the Netflix series is so damaging, it represents a mortal threat to the monarchy.
Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary is putting the Royal family at risk from extremists, the former head of royalty protection has warned. Security expert Dai Davies, a former divisional commander in the Metropolitan Police, who guarded Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal family, said the couple had raised a “credible threat” by attacking their relatives on race grounds.
“There’s a small minority that think Meghan walks on water,” he said. “I’ve always said there’s a greater risk from fixated individuals than there is from terrorists. Because their narrative has been attached to race to the extent it has – you could have those at the extreme end of the taking knee variety having a go at members of the Royal family. I really think it could create a small minority who might. I think it’s a credible threat and I think it should be taken very seriously, especially now the documentary has come out.”
Referring to the King twice being at the receiving end of egg throwing since he took the throne, the former senior policeman added: “Twice now Charles has had eggs thrown at him. I was surprised the first time at the slowness of the reaction. I think it’s a real possibility that they do face these sorts of incidents especially as the King and Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales are in such close contact with the public.”
His comments came as former US policeman George R Franks, associate professor at Stephen F Austin University in Texas raised concerns that “the destructive and damaging comments and allegations made by Harry and Meghan Markle are placing the life and safety of members of the Royal Family in jeopardy.”
He said: “I have been studying their increasingly tenacious attack on the character of the Royals and the institution of the monarchy for the past several months with a growing concern for the safety of the members of the “working royals”, but also for the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
“I have experience with cases where individuals have committed or attempted to commit violent crimes in support of the cause of another towards whom they have become enamoured and protective. All we need is one individual becoming obsessed with creating a situation that would place Harry as the heir apparent, and we could have a disastrous outcome.”
Again, I’m not dismissing the idea/reality that the Windsors have security issues. Of course they do, but I believe their biggest threats are “republicans,” the mentally unwell and “people who simply don’t like the monarchy in general,” not specifically Sussex fans. I also believe that protection should follow the threat, not the rank. That’s something Charles disagrees with, that’s something William disagrees with, that’s something the palace courtiers disagree with – to them, Harry and Meghan’s lives were and are expendable because they don’t have a high enough rank, and thus, their security should be less than the Drab Four’s security. Not to mention, the Windsors have been implicitly and explicitly goading the violent rhetoric against the Sussexes for years, but now they’re suddenly worried because their complicity has unleashed a larger lack of respect for the institution in the populace. The Drab Four made it clear that Harry, Meghan and their children are expendable, and now they’re shocked that some people might find the Windsors (in general) expendable.
Not for nothing, but the Windsors probably should have taken pains to look less gleeful when QEII died? The Windsors’ palpable joy at an old lady’s death kind of set the tone for a lot of this too, I’m just sayin’.
Let them feel what Ngozi Fulani feels. Maybe they should shut down then monarchy then.
Exactly right….
Exactly! Why should we care? what is this double standard? You know what could’ve led to violence against the Sussexes? Pulling their security! So why, exactly, are we supposed to cry for Windsors who have every protection?
Also, little lights me up like seeing someone complain about the danger of IDENTIFYING racism — as opposed to experiencing it. How dare anyone point out racism? You might create a threat for the onlookers doing absolutely nothing about it!
Wearing all the looted jewelry probably doesnt help
This. They can go to hell.
As to the eggs, at first I found it a bit silly because the first thrower missed, but now: please don’t throw eggs. 1. The throwers are being treated more akin to major criminals than mischievous protesters and 2. There is a serious food shortage so don’t waste food!
I’m thinking water balloons would be better. Filled with… well, considering what the Tories are dumping into British water lately, some “water” from the right location may be precisely the thing.
We have to take this seriously! Everyone knows that flying eggs can lead to immense injuries!
How about red paint to symbolize the blood the BRF has spilled over the many years of oppression in the name of colonism and self-preservation of the BRF perceived by divine right!?
So they’re saying that racism should never be called out because they are concerned that it might cause harm to the racists? Harry and Meghan did not make race an issue. They made race an issue by being racist.
That’s exactly what they’re saying. Well said.
Right and where was their fear of H&M and Archie’s welfare when security was pulled and the tabloids were pushing toxicity on the Sussexes??? It’s all well and good until the tables are turned. Hypocrisy at its finest.
the tears of privileged white people flow so easily. on top of everything else they expose themselves as delicate cowards.
There’s a saying in (Black) America which will probably be deleted by the moderators, but here goes: “When a white woman cries, somebody dies.”
So the article assumes the majority does not like Meghan
A false premise imo
More projection: H&M were in danger, so now the BRF is.
Also, more inconsistent narrative: weren’t we just told that the docuseries was a flop, full of lies (and bombshells that didn’t go off), and that a majority of Brits want H&M stripped of their titles? If all that’s true, then how is this docuseries causing possible violence towards the Windsors?
This.
Projection ALWAYS! @Rapunzel
Entire UK institutions were in the profitable Spread Hate about Meghan for Money industry. To the point that anthrax was sent to her in the mail, people tried to kill Harry for being a “race traitor” and a fixated person showed up in New York at Meghan’s baby shower determined to knife her belly to prove the pregnancy was fake.
None of this mattered to royal family or the firm. But much like Meghan’s fashion or Archewell’s website lingo all of the sudden these dangers are being worn and used by members of the royal family. Welp they can follow the advice they gave Meghan.
If they feel like they are everywhere they can stay out of sight. They just need to play the game. They’ve all been through this and they know its just hazing so they shouldn’t take it seriously. Just get on with it.
Yes. Projection and co-opting of grievances. Classic tactic to delegitimize and water down the Sussex platform, especially the very plausible grievances against the monarchy.
M&H advocate for climate responsibility? W&K fly commercial! M&H advocate for mental health awareness? Well, so do the Waleses! M&H faced security threats??!! Well, now W&K do, too! Probably MORE THREATS. Because of them!
Ugh. Like the relentless hate and vitriol fermented by the tabloids isn’t 1,000x more dangerous than pro-Meghan women in the US offering encouraging words and support. Seriously. Look at the conditions that grow violent fanatics.
Total DARVO from these abusers.
The Universe always rights itself. They will get what’s theirs in due time.
People these days seem to make death threats at the drop of a hat, so I can believe maybe this stirred up a bit, but it is NOTHING compared to the actual threats H&M face daily, which the BRF didn’t care one bit about.
This is quite rich. It’s another way of saying, don’t point out racism or criticize the royals in any way because that could trigger some violent person to harm them. In the meantime, the royals can set a pack of jackals on Harry and Meghan every damn day and they’re not even entitled to first class security. Disgusting.
And Ngozi Fulani would like a word.
@Brassy Rebel I’m glad you mentioned Ngozi Fulani because its exactly what they are doing to her.
Mrs. Fulani experienced the racism but she is being threatened by strangers and gaslighted for talking about it. Her shelter has had to close. Has the palace asked for calm or even apologized? No. What happened to Hussey? She has been turned into the ignorant with good intentions 82 yr old.
Meghan was abused to the point of suicidal ideation. She was not allowed to seek help and received death threats and there were attempts on her and Harry’s life. Harry and Meghan are now in a position to correct the narrative and point out the institutional racism in the media and the firm that led to what they experienced. So here come the firm and family to play victim because in the UK being called a racist will always be worse than being a racist.
And I would bet big money (if I had it!) that Susan Hussey has been assured that she just needs to lay low for a while and they will have her back in the royal fold before the coronation.
They’ll be alright.
Well at least they have top notch security including intelligence accesss.
Though I wish death on no one, and the biggest threat to their lifestyle is the small r republicans, let the revolution begin.
I was thinking the opposite, that they have really bad security. Eggs are not dangerous, but it still shouldn’t be possible for somebody to approach them enough without check-ups to be able to throw stuff at them. What if it were a grenade or something? M&H are at this point better hiring their own private security (or private security on top of regular British security), because somebody clearly isn’t doing their job there.
Not so funny now the boot is on the other foot ?
Where was this concern when a woman threatened to stab Meghan in the stomach whilst she was pregnant ?
People were arrested for active death threats against H&M. In contrast, people were arrested for missing KC with an egg and holding up a sign or just paper. These experts are backing up the article with speculation. Examining the facts proves where the greater threat lies. And this article is just whipping up more of the extremists against H&M.
First thought is the palace machine is in full gear — using any and all methods to turn the narrative. Second thought is who are these people spouting off this rhetoric and how much are they getting paid? Third thought is there have been multiple attempts at violence at the RF for decades because of who and what they are and that is why they have protection — the protection that they denied former senior members of their family. Shame!
After the statue unveiling the Daily Mail published all the possible flight departure times because they lost track of Harry and didn’t know when he was leaving. The BRF took no offence to that or the other incitements to harrass Harry and Meghan with the would you boo polls they published. They forgot that a storm can turn and go in whatever direction so now they cry about it.
This is the same guy who said Harry and Meghan don’t face any threats. The Royal Family face no threats from Sussex fans we got what we wanted which was Harry and Meghan out of there.
I think the threat assessment here is accurate. They just let’s me know they knew exactly the danger that Harry and Meghan were in yet they pulled security anyway.
I’ve been saying this for Years! Once the royals, by their silence, made it clear that attacking a Duchess was fair game, they put a bullseye on their own backs. It won’t take long for the unhinged to figure out that if they can attack/abuse one of the royals, they can get away with doing it to the rest of them.
More weird gaslighting from the pro-racism crowd. While Ngozi Fulani is experiencing actual threats of violence these fools just picked “false equivalence” out of their logical fallacy hat so they can play the victims. Like a true bunch of narcissists they think we’re dumb enough to buy this line.
Yes!
I don’t believe for one second that the royals family are getting death threats or in any sort of danger. The only danger the Royal family is facing is that there centuries along con where they literally do Anything for the country is being exposed the curtains is being lifted there being exposed for the frauds that they are . Now the media is doing their bidding and trying to make them seem like victims when it Reality they are predators who had no problem with the death threats and actually danger they put Meghan in and continue to do to this very day .
They put whatever target on their OWN backs. The royal family, the Firm, the institution have all been exposed for being racist gaslighters. They put a target on Meghan’s back and her children so let them keep looking over their shoulders until they get it right and put an end the Harry and Meghan hate campaign. And while they’re at it they can stop the hate campaign against Ngozi Fulani and Sistah Space.
The audacity to blame Harry & Meghan for Charles and his heir being unpopular. Everyone and their mother said things were going to change when the Queen died. Things changed quickly thanks in no small part to the tomb raiding, the titles and oh, yeah, DIANA! H&M can’t step foot in the UK without armed protection. They don’t trust the Met police to protect their children because their grandfather and uncle don’t feel they should be protected. KCIII & the Wails will be alright.
Let us deconstruct “you could have those at the extreme end of the taking knee variety having a go at members of the Royal family. (sic)”
When he says “taking knee variety” he means “people of the dark skinned variety”. He thinks he is obfuscating his racial slur behind British colloquialism, he is wrong on so many levels.
First off, kneeling is about as peaceful as a protest can get. Peaceful protestors, by definition are not the “having a go” type.
He is saying that a brief historically accurate synopsis of colonialism could cause a dark person to attack the royal family.
Dude, history happened, it can’t be ignored forever.
Exactly. This is racist, and he’s fanning these flames.
My guess is that threats on H&M have ramped up significantly as a result of the docuseries and the hate that the british press is continuing to….enable, encourage, incite….and this is projection from BP and KP as a result. H&m aren’t in danger, WE ARE!!!
Becks1, ITA. I think the threats to H&M will increase–and it will be coming from the racists and the monarchists.
Do I really think that any of the other members of the brf are receiving an increase in threats? Well, if so, it was after QE2 died. They get to own that fact that they’re pretty much useless people. I just can’t see people getting this worked up to threaten the rest of them. Do they engender this level of emotion in anyone?
If you’re really concerned, make sure H&M’s security knows what the threats are directed at them, so that they can better prepare for the avalanche headed their way.
“If it can be destroyed by the truth, it deserves to be destroyed by the truth.”
This is what I always want to say to Monarchists especially in the British government
“former US policeman George R Franks, associate professor at Stephen F Austin University in Texas raised concerns that “the destructive and damaging comments and allegations made by Harry and Meghan Markle are placing the life and safety of members of the Royal Family in jeopardy.”
Of all the police, security, MI6, Scotland Yard people to interview about threats in the UK… They interview a former US cop who’s now a professor??!
Unless he’s an associate professor in Threats & Risk Assessments to the British Monarchy, how tf would this guy be a go-to expert???
To prove how much the royals are loved in the US and because he is the one who took their check.
Lurker25, he’s an assistant professor of ” Government (Criminal Justice & Public Administration). Why would he be making any kind of study of the brf? This just doesn’t make any sense to me.
Eheheheh. When purveying shoddy journalism, one knows that most people don’t look hard at the source or his/her credentials. Readers too often assume if a reporter quotes someone, that someone knows what they are talking about. In addition, if that source is all you can get before deadline, well…😉😉
Who the Hell is this guy and why should his word have any sway?
OK, he was a cop. Now he’s a professor in Texas. I live in Houston. I don’t know that much about SFASA, but I know for sure it’s NOT some hotbed of expertise on Royal and Royal-adjacent security matters.
Talk about drawing from a shallow well.
@annel, I said similar and I’m in Houston too 🙂
This guy is such a random choice.
“you could have those at the extreme end of the taking knee variety having a go at members of the Royal family.”
Excuse me? that is simply not a thing. Taking the knee is about silent dignified protest. There is no “extreme end” of that.
” I really think it could create a small minority who might.”
So… totally hypothetical threat is now a “credible threat”?
Let me translate- he means black people, and he’s spreading hate racism and fear.
Oh, so now comes the self-pitying portion of their pushback against the Netflix documentary. “Waahhh! The Sussexes are endangering our lives!” They’re acting like a bunch of cornered dogs, barking and snapping and cringing. They’ve always had loads of protection. Royals are always under threat — look at Princess Anne’s near kidnapping or the 3 assassination attempts on QEII. I’m so tired of them playing this “we’re the victims here” game.
I feel so sorry for Ngozi. The British media have started a full hate campaign against her because one dumb and classless white woman was rude to her and she wasn’t quiet about it. BRF didn’t even try to protect her but the British media is full steam ahead.
Doesn’t this feel too like they’re showing their hand, that they understand completely the threat posed by turning the media against people? I think more and more that Charles et al created the conditions for Diana to die, perhaps not the immediate conditions, but the lack of media restraints, the lack of support. So they weren’t too surprised when she did die, just surprised perhaps by the timing and the reality of it. I now think they expected the same here, and they expected to be able to control the narrative, oh they didn’t want our security, etc. I guess this is how the BRF has stayed in power so long, but I wonder if it can continue to in this new era of greater media access…
I’m in total agreement with everyone who says this is a DARVO playbook, turn the tables against accusers to make the perpetrators the victims. BUT, my guess is, the royals will use this as a excuse to justify other things they want to, or already are, doing. Only people who have been vetted (i.e., paid, or hand-picked) by the royals will be allowed to greet them at public events? Safety! People’s ability to speak freely and criticize the royal family will be curtailed — for safety! Because speech can fan the flames and that could lead to violence against the royal family, don’t you know. The internet and social media will have to be scrubbed of all comments criticizing the royals, for safety! Don’t think it will stop here, the royals will use this excuse to justify whatever they want.
I am not for violence against anyone and that includes throwing eggs or water balloons at Charles. I don’t understand glee at other people’s pain. I am a Meghan and Harry stan but I don’t get wishing harm on others. An eye for an eye is the lowest form of morality.
I agree, Elsa. The problem here is that this doesn’t say there are any new or ramped up threats. It say it COULD happen. Yes, I suppose it could. What I believe is happening is that the threats to H&M have increased. They certainly aren’t talking about real threats, though, are they. I don’t think anyone here expects anything to happen to any member of the brf, unless it is H&M.
I appreciate the comment about taking a page out of DARVO.
But without security risks on either side this is gaslighting and projection.
It fits as part of the narrative of “you can’t go when Harry’s leaked proposition resulted with a meeting called a “summit”(to assuage inflated egos).
The security was pulled, and ruthlessly used against the family.
It interfered with governments and security agents to adequately do their jobs.
The idea was to use fear and lack of funds/ideal security as a means of control,( not like the mafia).
Meanwhile using their invisible contract
with the english media to made it clear they wanted Harry back in his designated role as dictated from both sides of the cemented symbiotic relationship.
Now this method is deployed as a weapon to stop him from speaking his truth.
Neither side care that it is apparent that they see Harry as a commodity, with jointed ownership.
There is no loyalty towards him, but they demand loyalty from Harry by any means necessary.
How dare Harry to be human, to want to live a validated and fulfilled existence?
He is to serve the dysfunction, and silently accept the prewritten plot lines from the parasitic media even if the are often untruths and outright lies.
The parasitic media and dysfunctional institution would not have it any other way, even if Harry’s mental health suffers so that he seeks improper ways to cope.
Nevermind his immediate family, they are disposable.
It is also a last ditch effort to SILENCE him.
His truth is of no importance.
Clearly there is knowledge and evidence that the security forces will continue to do their jobs to protect the monarch and his heirs.
It was the some members of Met that advised against the Sussexes attending the Jubilee due to the extistential threats emerging as a result of his service in Afghanistan and notably it was TMZ waiting near Frogmore to take illegal pics, whilst the fail published said pics.
What did KP did in the interim? They declared that nonworking royals were banned from the balconey instead of the truth.
I’m starting to think H&M are in more danger vs. W&K or C&C.
Have you seen some of the posts re: H&M? on redditt or the Daily Mail, Sun UK?
Lord Mountbatten was killed in a bombing decades ago. Specifically targeted they say because of his closeness to Charles.
The Queen (break in, a man inside BP at the time she was there) Princess Anne had an attempted kidnapping, IIRC.
The main BRF have security 24/7/365.
H& M will be out promoting Netflix and Spare, I hope they have their security working for them.