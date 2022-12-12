Prince William ‘still won’t tolerate a negative word from others’ about Harry

Kensington Palace went on a briefing spree over the weekend, which means that the British print media is full of stories about Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship, all ahead of the release of the last three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan on Thursday. There’s definitely an aspect of “hit dogs holler” about William crying and raging before we even get to the meat of “how things fell apart.” If you ask me, William is not only telling us explicitly who was behind much of briefing against the Sussexes (and we already know that), but he’s selfishly hogging the narrative when it’s clear that his poor Wiglet is going to need a PR boost when all is said and done.
Anyway, one of the most psychotic KP-approved pieces was the Telegraph’s “BROTHERS at ARMS: How the Windsor boys went to war with each other” by Hannah Furness. The Windsor “boys” are 40 years old and 38 years old. Stop infantilizing both of them. While much of the piece is just “they used to be so close BEFORE MEGHAN,” the real star of the psychotic show is the archival photos which were edited to look “burned.” As in, William’s literal incandescent rage has singed old photos of his brother. You can see the images here. Some highlights from the story:
Rival royal courts. Before Megxit, before Meghan, plans were already in place to one day go their separate ways. All they needed was a catalyst.
The shared KP office: The idea that the Cambridges and Prince Harry could work together indefinitely, one insider said, gradually seemed “misguided”. “It puts too much pressure on their relationship,” they said. “It’s not healthy.”
When Harry met Meghan: William is said to have raised concerns about how quickly the relationship was moving, the degree of his bluntness depending on who is telling the story. “Harry was tired of the dynamic that had become established between him and his older brother,” they say. If William had once been a father figure, Harry now had someone else he listened to. “A lot of this predates Meghan,” says a source. “But it’s fair to say her arrival changed things.”
The imperfect system: The Cambridges, relatively content with the imperfect system they had settled on to balance their family’s public and private roles, watched as Harry and Meghan tried to reset their own rules around royal births and christenings, to increasing public ill-feeling. The crunch point, say those familiar with negotiations, was professional. The Sussexes wanted to tread their own path with commercial work, while the Cambridges could not. “One wanted to flex, the other couldn’t flex,” says a source.
Meghan is the star: If William and Kate, who had their own rock star stage years earlier, were allergic to celebrity, only speaking at public engagements if absolutely necessary, the sight of Meghan so embracing the spotlight was alien. “They [the Sussexes] want to be the stars,” it was said at the time.
Separating households: “There was a divorce going on but the terms hadn’t been worked through,” says a source, wryly. “A lot of the talk behind the scenes was ‘we need to bring these brothers back together, they’re always better together’. They were still talking, but it was tense.”
No reunions: At a Commonwealth Day Service, the Sussexes’ final royal engagement, the two couples could barely swap a friendly word. By the time the details of the Oprah interview were aired, from the anonymous royal racist to “she made me cry”, any pretence of reunion had been blown out of the water.
William won’t be negative about Harry?? Prince William is said not to be watching the Netflix documentary. Despite “anger and sadness” about it all, friends claim he still won’t tolerate a negative word from others about his brother. But no-one really believes a reconciliation is close. “Everyone thought they needed to get back together,” says a long-standing ally. “Now I don’t think there’s anyone who really believes that’s possible. Working together will never happen. “But can they be brothers again? You’ve got to hope. How much longer can this all go on?”
[From The Telegraph]
Ah, to be a royal reporter and try to pretend that William and Harry’s estrangement is simply a case of Harry wanting to be more commercial. There’s this fundamental belief within the British media and the royal family that Harry and Meghan’s words can’t be taken at face value, that their words need to be filtered through William’s perspective or the courtiers’ narratives. Harry has said repeatedly why they left: to protect his wife and children and to protect his own mental health. Harry and Meghan are going to get much, much more specific about why they left in the final three episodes of the Netflix series, so why is William sticking with this bullsh-t? Who is even buying it?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.,Image: 531581560, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge (right) and Duke of Sussex ahead of the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Trevor Adams/Matrix/MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
Really now?
Have they started to realise that briefing that William “really really really f*cking hates” Meghan and Harry might not be the best approach?
That’s exactly it. KP has finally realized that all the stories confirming Baldy’s hatred and incandescence aren’t doing him any favors, and an ever-so-slightly softer tone is preferable. Won’t make much of a difference now — not after everything that’s come before.
No, because he’s too busy saying them all himself. The mental gymnastics to believe this tripe!!!!
ETA:
And father figure?!!! He’s two years older than him. They really need to stop.
I think Harry made it clear that his second family was in Lesotho. PW was never a “father figure”.
Wasn’t that a delightful part of the documentary?! I’d heard something about it, but it was extra wonderful seeing photos and video and both of them speaking about their connection.
Yeah I am so tired of that two year difference being such a big deal. It’s really not a huge difference between siblings for a variety of things including maturity levels. I say this as the eldest by two years myself.
But the time you are in your 20s there is no difference and it is life experiences that matter anyway.
Thank you @dee(2). Who comes up with this garbage?
Its because William wants to use all the negative words against Harry (and Meghan) himself. We see you Count Dracula.
I gotta hand it to Netflix, there is no leaking (thus far) to BaRF about what the final three episodes may be. There must be someone within the ROTA or BaRF that would pay a pretty penny to get their hands on the episodes and leverage it as offense again H&M.
It’s also kinda crazy the thought that Wills and Harry would never part ways. It was never presumed that Chuck would stay with one or all of siblings. Just shows that Wills could never stand on his own and needed Harry to prop him up.
Why this desperate need to see William and Harry joined at the hip? What is wrong with William that he cannot stand alone. I look at his clenched jaw and furrowed brow and I expect him to explode any minute.
“Wont tolerate a negative word” about Harry my azz!
ah Wills – good one! LOL.
Hmmm, so he won’t tolerate negative words about Harry from others, but he will tolerate negative words when they come directly from him through one of his minions – like how he really, really really hates Harry and Meghan.
They don’t seem to realize that attacking Harry’s wife and children is the same as attacking Harry. They don’t get it because (1) they view people of color as insignificant; and (2) they have no concept of how a real family behaves. That said, I don’t believe that he won’t hear a negative word about Harry. Didn’t Mike Tindall basically tell the world that they all talk $hit about Harry?
Fully agree, but I’ll take it one step further: These nobs have no idea how to treat regular family members, either. It’s dysfunction on steroids. These coddled, entitled men have been raised as blind solipsists, who believe the world exists to serve and please them alone. Every interaction is transactional in how it stokes or damages their ego. You will never see Will support or admire Kate — why would he? She is his property, there to serve his image.
At the end of the say, the RF has the same personality disorder as Trump, only more organized.
@S.Maximus: It’s really odd the number of times the BRF goes on about one’s “duty” to the crown, or how Philip used to say that everyone was there to serve the queen, but one never hears them say that family is family, or they should stick together or help one another. It really shows where their values lie.
This is the institutional gaslighting that Harry is talking about.
For Years William has been spewed nothing but Bile about Meghan he called her that bloody woman had his right hand lackeys . Go on Record to try to ruined Meghan court case just this week he allowed a story saying how much he hates Meghan and Harry to be public he nor his courtiers never pushed back on the story and now we’re all supposed to believe he won’t allow anyone to speak ill about Harry . Mike the Ogre say with his whole chest that the royal family spend their Christmas Day talking crap about Megan and Harry . I think the royal reporter and family know fully well that this last three episodes will be a huge turning point the careful image that William and Kate have build up throughout the years will be exposed. And William knows his reputation and image will take a huge hit .
WOW – is this the actual strategy ???
LMAO
Big of him. Lol. He is such a phony
Who? Young Mr. Burns, naw.
Willy is so full of it. Does he really thing EVERYONE is stupid?
If all Harry wanted was commercial success, then he and Meghan would have just moved stateside after their wedding and left the royal shit show sooner.
Could it be that William (and Kate) see how many people worldwide don’t really CHERISH them like many CHERISH Harry & Meghan plus CHERISHED his mother Diana? 🤨 Perhaps due to this factor (as seen in both social media and TV news outlets), Willie is changing his tune and doesn’t want to be a contributor to this scandalous rigamarole any longer! ☝🏽
William and Kate have not had any public engagements for days.
Cherish is the perfect word! 💗
William as Harry’s “father figure”? He’s only two years older! That doesn’t even make sense. He could have been a big brother, though. But he didn’t even try to be that.
So now the strategy is……William doesn’t let anyone say anything bad about Harry because….that’s William’s job, goddamnit!!!
Seriously though one of the interesting parts for me of the first three episodes was the Royal Foundation forum. We all know the clip of M talking about how women don’t need to find their voice, but I found it very interesting that they included the long clip about the disagreements and problems in the foundation between the four of them. William answered almost immediately about there being arguments and disagreements and Harry did not seem to find it as amusing as he did. I think that clip was really clearly showing the groundwork for why H&M split from KP.
It all happened quickly. That forum was February 2018. Sept 2018 the Together Cookbook was launched. October it was leaked Harry and Meghan were forming their own royal foundation. At that time one RR leaked funds from Together had to be ‘ringbarked’ to be protected from William. March 2019, announcement of a separate Household for Harry and Meghan under BP not KP, co-funded by QEII and Charles.
That was a natural step anyway, the move to BP and Sovereign Grant funding. Harry should have had his own Household set up under BP once he turned 18. But William protested, wanted Harry under his control, Charles wanted them both under his control, and Harry just stood back and tried not to get in the middle of a Charles/William catfight.
As Harry and Meghan went through the long process of extracting themselves from being working royals? William tried to steal Endeavour Fund, WellChild, and had his team hint at taking Invictus. All while Kate’s team was leaking she was the one behind SmartWorks. KP even tried filing trademark on the name of the mental health project Harry had been working on with MOD since Oct 2017. Let’s not forget William selling the polo ponies out from under Harry, instead of letting Harry move them to new stables in California. Seeing as Harry uses polo to raise money for his charity, Sentebale, they were both entertainment and professional resources. No wonder there were ‘arguments’.
I think there should be an audit of 🌍💩 because I think the financing is pretty sketchy. But it will probably never happen because… William.
“So now the strategy is……William doesn’t let anyone say anything bad about Harry because….that’s William’s job, goddamnit!!!”
That’s like my thoughts when I was a kid and got into a fight at school defending my little sister: No one else is allowed to make my sister cry, except me! The difference is, I was 10 years old, not 40.
Harry is a much bigger person than I am – if Peggy was my brother and pulled any of that sh!t with me and mine I would go scorched earth and beyond on his ass. There would be nothing left once I had finished.
The more I think about I the more I begin to buy into the story that there is something seriously (medically) wrong with William.
Same. I would pull out ALL the receipts pegging ass. Periodt.
Yep. Heck if I did the crap Peggy did to his brother, to my younger brother, my sisters would have me for lunch.
This affair(s) that William is alleged to have been involved seem to be something far more serious than a simple extra marital romance .. something much more damaging happened that he has to use “ human rights” to justify a total media blackout. Something that may affect the monarchy as whole.
Human rights was used as an excuse because the EU law that existed at the time was the only one he could use to stop things. He couldn’t claim defamation if pushed because the affair happened.
The human rights law was never tested in court either. It was just a threat which was enough to scare the UK media.
“They’re always better together”? Nope. Will was better with PH to hide behind and steal credit from but PH has done far better on his own. The best things he has created: Travalyst, Sentebale, Invictus Games, Archewell-have NOTHING to do with Will.
equlity, don’t forget the Endeavor Award which was moved under the Invictus Games Foundation.
Exactly @equality. Will needs Harry but Harry does better without that shiny egg blocking his sun.
So William can bad mouth Harry but no one else. More twisted lies and made up fantasy. It’s mind numbing the unhinged crap that spews out of the tabloids and RRs.
Off topic but the icing on the cake will be a photo of the Sussex family with QEII. Hopefully as this year’s Sussex Christmas card.
That’d be so cool 🙂 hope they took one of her with the kids before she died. 🙁
William is no father figure and Charles and the queen gave permission for harry and Meghan to marry. Not Williams call. Harry and Meghan started their relationship in 2016 and we’d on 2018. Will needs to do the math. It was not a short courtship.
Yeppers. Heck I read that the Queen was Harry’s mother figure after Diana died. And I think the Prince in Lesotho was Harry’s father figure. Heck so was Sir Elton John. Baldy act like he’s in charge of Harry’s life.
All these comments about PW as father figure ignore the fact that he had a living father. Or are trying to say KC was no father.
At least this article finally admits that the issues existed prior to Meghan.
If you wanna know “who’s buying it”, head on over to the comments section on Celebitchy’s FB page. The difference between website and FB reactions is….interesting.
Bullsh!t
George Harrison was like that about Paul McCartney. Tom Petty told how George would happily trash-talk Paul, but if anyone said an unkind word about Paul in his hearing, George would jump in to defend Paul, saying, “I get to talk [censored] about Paul, you don’t get to talk [censored] about Paul.”
This may be true, but I’m guessing that William is vitriolic about Meghan with other people.
I mean that’s a normal quasi-sibling dynamic. But we see with William it’s all nonsense. Or if it’s not, I’d like to know what good his policy of “not tolerating a negative word” about Harry is, if he’s fine with tabloids and others actively threatening Harry’s life and the life of his family.
Man, are they bad at this! Last week it was “I effin’ hate both of them.” This week is this nonsense. I suspect that William, with no impulse control, absolutely said those things. But now “cooler” heads have prevailed, so the recon begins. They think people are stupid.
It really does boil down to H&M being better at it than W&K.
Better at public speaking, public engagement, at generating new ideas and initiatives.
It’s not just that W&K are ‘lazy’, they’re dull. They don’t know how to think on their feet, how to crack a joke, they’re not truly passionate about anything.
It’s really very telling that W ended his association with the East Anglian air ambulance service without being asked to take on some kind of public-facing fundraising role for them. He didn’t become patron of the London Air ambulance service until March 2020, and as far as I know hasn’t done any particular work with them since – the only story I can find is the one one about letting ambulances refuel on KP lawn during lockdown (which would not have been his actual decision anyway). He doesn’t appear to have any passion for it.
This “Meghan so embracing the spotlight” gets thrown around a lot, but Meghan wasn’t trying to host a reality show on the KP lawn or launch a popstar career. She wanted to actually SPEAK at events, not just release a stiff picture and call it a day. She actually wanted to support REAL causes, raise money, show up, and make an impact. Basically the exact same thing she was doing before she even met the RF: speak at U.N. Women’s conference, travel to India, boldly support equality for women and girls.
I know it’s not the “way the royals usually do it”, but the days of barely knowing what Diana sounded like while she was married and letting Kate off the hook because she gets stage fright are over.
God, remember the flip out that happened after Meghan’s suffragette speech in New Zealand? OMG, SHE TALKED ABOUT VOTING! EQUALITY! AHHHHHHH!!!!!
Sophie and Cam both “embrace the spotlight” if they are referring to giving speeches. W&K seem to be the ones who stink at public speaking.
All the other royals gave speeches from time to time. It is mostly William and especially Kate who do not. Harry and Meghan were actually doing things closer to the rest of the royals. However because they were so popular, the media could see the contrast with the Cambridges, who got the next amount of press and the difference in work ethic was striking.
What gets me is that they pull out “royals aren’t supposed to be political!” — and bash Meghan for encouraging voting and equality. THOSE ARE NOT POLITICAL. They are basic rights. There is (or should be) nothing controversial about voting and equality. Turns out, I think they just wanted HER to shut up, no matter what she said.
What a load of hogwash. The real problem (as we all well know) is that H&M are charismatic af and the Wailses are more akin to wet cardboard.
A catalyst was not needed to separate Harry from KP! Harry should have moved under the BP umbrella once Will married.
The BaRF is a poorly managed institution.
They shared households because their father was responsible for their personal finances from the Duchy of Cornwall.
I appreciate your insight @solidgold, but Harry served as they Queen’s request.
In retrospect, both heirs were unhappy that Harry was allowed to carve out his own space, as he fulfilled his duties.
Both saw him as serving them, luckily for him he look back at that interval as his old job.
The man is not fit to be King.
Nor is that foul, vile racist fit yo be head of the Church of England.
True. The monarchy should be Disbanded before Willie takes the throne.
Didn’t his friends brief the press that Harry was damaged goods? And I guess bashing his wife is fair game.
I can and will continue to talk about what a worthless turd my now Ex continues to be (only when the kid is NOT present) but I don’t stand for others talking about him at all.
Maybe that’s what they mean?
The photographs look like they were throw together in a pile and lit, in a fit of rage.
Some one quickly pulled them out from the fire or the burns were artificial inserted by software and merely represent a methapor for a relationship that is forever altered after being tested by fire.
This is because Harry found something worth fighting for, and in doing so became a version closer to what he had aspired to be, this was not done lightly nor in rage.
Anger at the unfair situation lit this match, not hate nor rage. It was courageous and insightful on their part that they will have to tell their story and not be silenced by fictious plot-lines in a dull fairy tale.
This is another version of William’s side that has umpteen written books, articles, blogs etc.
It is just updated to fit the newest revealations and to further add the gift exchange arrangements.
Does it clarify how intensively he hates
Meghan? Harry? Their fairy tale or most likely their reality?
After feeding them to the “wolves” on Fleet Street he would not have anyone say a bad word about his “brother”, that is a privilege for him and the “royal correspondents” e.g. Dan Wooton and Piers Morgan and whinger Richard Eden.etc.
Not a real journalist nor editor among them.
Does William realize that there is clear difference between urine and rain?
But just yesterday it was being reported how much Bully-I-Am “really, really, really fu*king hates” Harry and Meghan. Which is it, Peggings?