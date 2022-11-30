The threats against Duchess Meghan in the UK were ‘disgusting and very real’

Prince Harry is currently suing the British government and the Met Police over their refusal to provide his family with security when the Sussexes are in the UK. Harry has repeatedly offered to pay the security costs back to the police, but they refuse. The Daily Mail and several royal commentators have taken the position that Harry is “arrogant” for wanting armed police protection of his family during visits, and that security should follow rank and not threat. It’s all been extremely idiotic and one of the most aggravating examples of how the British media gaslights the Sussexes. The media gaslighters would have people believe that Harry and Meghan are being “above their station” (meaning “uppity”) for believing that they face horrendous security threats in the UK. Well, the former assistant commissioner for the Met Police now says that Meghan was targeted directly by right-wing racists:
Meghan Markle’s life in London wasn’t exactly a fairytale. In a new interview with Channel 4 News, the former head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police said that there were genuine threats to the Duchess of Sussex’s life while she lived in the U.K.
Neil Basu opened up about the alarming allegations amid his resignation as Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations for the Met Police in an interview released Tuesday. Basu, 54, is leaving the force after 30 years, during which he earned the Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service and served as the senior-most officer for the counterterrorism unit of the Met Police starting in March 2018 — two months before Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.
“You were in charge of royal protection. How would you characterize the threats that Meghan and Harry received?” journalist Cathy Newman asked in a quick clip shared on Twitter.
“Well, disgusting and very real,” Basu replied, calling extreme right-wing terrorism the “fast-growing threat” to the country.
“But there were many serious, credible threats against Meghan, were there? Emanating from the far-right?” Newman chimed in.
“Absolutely, and if you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it… the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time,” he replied.
When asked if the Duchess of Sussex’s life was genuinely threatened more than once, Basu had a frightening reply. “Absolutely. We had teams investigating it. People have been prosecuted for those threats,” he said.
Basu was the senior-most officer of color in the Met Police and said elsewhere in the Channel 4 interview that he was turned down from running the National Crime Agency because of his outspoken views on diversity and inclusion, The Guardian reported.
[From People]
I believe it, and over the years, there have been legitimate reports about various charges and criminal trials for people who made credible threats against the Sussexes and even plotted to do violent harm to Harry and Meghan. The online hate is likely only a drop in the bucket of the real-world danger for the Sussexes. And remember this too – even with all of these credible threats against Harry and Meghan (mostly Meghan), the Met Police and the Windsors still didn’t give royal protection to Archie. Also remember that even with years of steadily increased hatred and racist abuse towards the Sussexes, the Windsors and the British government still signed off on pulling the Sussexes’ protection suddenly in March 2020.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656891, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex pets a dog as the Duchess of Sussex looks at a baby as they meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex shakes hands and speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak with members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657684, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657726, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658525, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658533, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I am still in disbelief that King Charles III would let his own son and grandchildren be without police protection while they visit England! I didn’t include Meghan because it is very clear he doesn’t give a hoot about her. I assume there are as many crazies in England as there in the US and it only makes sense Harry and his family should be protected at all times. What a shame.
It’s also about control. King Chump wants to know what they are doing anytime they are in England. I’m pretty sure he rationalizes it by saying if he visits on my terms he will be protected by the RPO.
@GIZMO’SMA I never thought of it this way. Makes perfect sense. The new king is an absolute ass.
Gizm’osa that’s 100% what it is. When the Sussexes were in the UK for the Jubilee the UK press gleefully reported that they’d only have police protection when they were at Frogmore or sanctioned royal events. Charles wants to control where they can go and know their every move. I do not believe the kids will be back for years as the only time they came was for the Jubilee and on that occasion the Queen sent an armored car and security to pick them up from the airport. I highly doubt Charles will do that without getting something in return which explains why H&M chose to be away from their kids for weeks after the Queen’s death rather than bring them back into the UK.
This behavior is emulated in American families with mixed race members as well. The white members continue to be racist and vote for racist policies and people (or lesser former racists like the Clinton’s) and when people of color in the family raise awareness of this they like to say things like “how can you say things like that when you’re protected? You’ve benefited from the white life. You should be grateful. Etc.” so this is un Surprising . Basically, “if you would fall in line with our structure, where we are superior to you, you would be protected. Since you won’t, you’re on your own.” It’s insidious. 2 strikes you’re out w me they never see or hear from me again let alone sit down for a meal. More people need to start drawing those hard lines in the sand
I think that’s for a few reasons:
to be vindictive and petty and yes, to put their lives at risk (which says so much about how much Charles “loves” his son and grandchildren.)
but also, I think its about control. they’ve said that H&M would get security at royal events and they and the kids would get security if they stayed at royal residences (remember the story about 6 months or a year ago about how charles offered for them to stay at Clarence house and then they would have protection). That way charles knows where they are and what they’re doing in London and it keeps them from doing any work that “outshines” the other royals.
Charles is a horrible father. He needed heirs so used Diana to have them
After Diana died he arranged happy families photo ops with his sons to show he was a great dad to the public. All the while scapegoating harry and coddling will and will became petty like his father. He imo favors George over his other grandchildren posing for the dynasty photos.
#KingCharlesTheCruel is trending on Twitter.
@LOLO86LF: Still in disbelief, really. Being aware of what Charles has been capable of regarding Diana’s life, it’s not a big stretch to picture his cold-blooded endangerment of the Sussex couple and children. Once a m……r, always a m……r. Simple as that. Charles has always welcomed “accidents” as part of his trouble-shooting method.
Prince Henry has inherited his mother’s brashness, outspokenness and utter sense of compassion, and he married a scandalously intelligent non-white woman: what we praise as the bukwark of modernity and generosity is considered as as threat to etiquette and tradition by Charles. And Charles is known to get rid of threats, be it directly or by proxy: making it difficult for the Sussexes to be properly protected, strikes me a as a typically English duplicitous way of enabling the worse.
I just freaking love it that Charles waited SEVENTY YEARS for this job, and he’s done nothing but fckup (or preside over other family members’ fckups) since day one
I just taught Macbeth, and I recall the line, said about Macbeth near the end of the play: “Now his titles hang lose upon him, like a giant’s robes on a dwarfish thief.”
@Ianne
That’s the greatness of Shakespeare- an applicable quote for any human situation can be found in his works. This one is perfection.
“Now his titles hang loose upon him, like a giant’s robes on a dwarfish thief.”
I’ve watched Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon and various other shows of royal fantasy origins and reading about the BaRF it’s almost amazing that outside of fire breathing dragons and a few other tropes they are just as dirty and evil as any fictional monarch. I hope that the monarchy falls into complete ruin in the coming years. Not only because it has no place in a modern society but because these people don’t deserve anything but the muck and ruin they’ve waged on others for 1000+ years.
I agree, especially since they’re willing to cover the cost for it.
Not surprisingly,the Royal rota has been very quiet about this. It also shows the Royal Family wanted harm to come to Harry and Meghan when they pulled their security in March 2020.
It really brings home the terror they must have had when it was pulled. I honestly can understand how people considered them seeming “entitled” at freaking out about losing their Royal security and fleeing from a private estate in Canada to a private estate in California but it all makes SO much sense. Sickening, it must have been the most horrific time.
Remember how frightened Meghan looked at times during the Windsor walk about after the queen died? And how protective Harry was? This explains a lot.
@Brassy Rebel, I am not even exaggerating when I say I find the photos of that walkabout disturbing to look at because of how scared Meghan looked. She’s a stronger person than me to even do it in the first place, but some of her expressions that day were just heartbreaking.
And remember again the look of relief on both their faces when it was all over, and they sat in the car?
Princess Diana lasted a year and 3 days without police protection. They know what they are doing. It is intentional. Prince Andrew still has his protection
I saw a comment on twitter yesterday where the person said they never believed the royal family had anything to do with Diana’s death– until Meghan came along. I think we know a lot more about how badly treated Meghan has been than we knew in real time about Diana. It really has caused a lot of us to rethink our beliefs about Diana’s death. Then you have Harry saying about his wife, “They won’t stop until she’s dead.” It’s chilling to think about.
Agree, @brassy rebel. I never believed the crazies who said Diana was murdered. Then I saw the full force of the monarchy attempt to destroy Meghan and I started to think hmmmm. Maybe not so crazy.
Diana’s death was just too convenient for the royal family. I’m on board with all sinister takes.
Chilling. Those royals have ice-cold blood in their veins. So glad H&M got out.
Didn’t this site say that Andrew’s losing his protection soon?
@Jennifer — that’s correct, he could be losing in within the next few weeks. He’s going to have to cough up £3,000,000 a year or stay under lock and key at the Windsor estate.
I believe that 💯%. Funny how the BRF, Rota and courtiers are all silent about this, very telling. It is insulting how they can respond quickly to other racist actions and behavior of “people close to the crown” by but can’t clean up the racist hate comments on their social media or issue a statement on the the racist hate targeting the Sussex’s, one would have to think 🤔 they approved it.
I remember when Harry and Meghan first started dating I thought it would never last. I thought for sure Harry would be pulled aside and lectured on how it was fine to have a dalliance with a black woman but that he’d never actually be allowed to date or marry her. And I thought Harry would listen. Then for a short time after they got married there were all these feel good stories about Charles giving Meg a nickname because he liked her and she got to travel on a train for an event with the queen and it seemed on the surface that the core royals, minus W&K were at least trying to welcome her into the family. Well turns out my initial gut was right about everything except how Harry would react. I’m honestly super impressed that he chose to carve his own path and protect his wife and kids at any cost, and I can’t imagine how hard and terrifying it must have been that the Firm was publicly talking about how they liked Meg while actively working to do the most to get her and her children killed.
Harry’s the only good one in the bunch. And I still can’t get over how the hate campaign intensified during her pregnancy. Archie and Lili were never supposed to be born.
Well…it’s possible that the queen and the queen alone was okay with the relationship, since she was less bad about the whole thing. And she did permit the wedding, which she absolutely could have denied.
But everyone else, yeah, being shitty.
The answer is right there: he was passed over for being vocal about the Met needing more diversity and inclusion. Can’t have that on the police force, nor in the Royal Family. The bigotry is very real among the Brits (and so, so many others, of course).
What disgusting group of people. The ones who threatened Meghan’s life and the ones who’s she’s related to by marriage. Charles the Chump is the worst.
King Charles the Turd
Ha!!!! Charles the Turd!! Rhymes with Charles the Third! I love it!!!! 😂
It is so disturbing. The press ought to have known that they were giving cover fire to these extremists to hate and harm Meghan. The palace also would have know this and still they allowed Bill and Kathy’s lackeys to brief the press against Meghan. Then denied Archie security, then denied H&M also security and leaked their location. This leads to only one conclusion.
They want them to disappear so they can rewrite their story just like diana
Exactly what I was thinking.
And get another 30-40 years of goodwill from her death.
The press did know. You have to understand that a royal dying young is an event the press can profit off of for DECADES. Harry alluded to this in the The Me You Can’t See. It’s the same mechanism, the same machinery, and the same motive, with a toxic dose of racism and xenophobia to ramp it up a notch or two.
This is just the tip of the iceberg.
Eventually more people will have the courage to step forward and reveal the truth and vindicate what Harry and Meghan have been saying all along
Obviously we’ll never know the answer to this, but I wonder if he still would have said this so publicly upon his resignation if the Queen was still alive.
I wonder if the answer is in your question. Would he be retiring if Betty was still alive? He is 54, hardly ready to be put out to pasture.
Of course there were and are dangerous threats. If they prosecuted ppl for it then there is hard evidence and papertrail too. It begs the question why authorities still deny their request for protection. (Rhetorial question)
Is it KC or his bully of a son who wants them dead? It is horrific on a human level and extremely stupid because if Meghan or the kids were harmed (god forbid) they would just receive even more attention and sympathy.
An insider said that Buckingham Palace in its history had never received so much hate mail until it was announced that Harry and Meghan were a couple.
All one has to do is go to Twitter and see the vile rhetoric people post that hide behind a screen and/or alias. Of course the threats were real. And Chuck and Liz should have stepped up to the plate. They all deserve the karma that will eventually come to them. So glad Overly in love Harry and Meghan got out of that cesspool.
Call me crazy, but at this point, I think it’s safe to say that not only were there threats, but an active plot to see Meghan and her child (only one then) dead. It’s clear the BRF and the Rota wanted to egg on some crazies to kill them. They tried to get her to leave or kill herself, and when that didn’t work, hoped to churn up enough hate that someone would take her and Archie out.
I’m not even joking here. And I really think part of the paranoia over the memoir is they fear Harry will express this same conclusion.
One of the more chilling reactions to the Oprah interview, for me, was when Valentine Low admitted that he knew about how bad things were for Meghan and that she was suicidal (I think he said he knew as far back as summer 2019? Maybe even before that?) and yet he and his buddies continue to bully and harass her in the press. And William and Kate continued to attack her (never forget the FlyBe stunt!!!). And if Low knew how bad things were, then clearly W&K knew. Knowing she was on the verge of suicide BECAUSE of their attacks was not enough to get them to stop, they only ramped up. They had Elton John, Ellen, George Clooney begging them to stop. And they did not.
It really seems like there was an active plot to have Meghan dead, one way or another. Remember what Harry said in TMYCS – “they won’t stop until she’s dead.”
Over 70 members of Parliament from multiple parties also begged them to stop. Meghan’s experience in the UK is a textbook example of stochastic terrorism, and the British media AND the royal family are culpable. Both organizations need to answer some serious questions in public, if not for Harry and Meghan’s sake, but for the children to come. Right now, the media and the royal family (notice I didn’t distinguish between tabloid and mainstream media, which I consider to be one and the same in terms of the royal family) are set to turn the wheel right back to the start for the next generation: George pitted against Charlotte and Louis, with the people that they love as collateral damage, to be used for entertainment’s sake and cast aside.
Many of us read the posts here and concluded that the royals want Meghan dead. I hope these revelations cast a shadow of the Wails trip to the US, that and the racism of Camilla’s idiot “companion” in waiting.
I want to see a public inquiry into what happened to Meghan and Harry in the UK. Also, I want Harry to burn the place down with his memoir. I don’t know if he will, and I will respect him if he made a different choice. But I don’t want to royals to hurriedly try to scratch dirt over their horrible behavior to cover it up. Their racism and their cruel indifference is seeing the light of day, which is exactly what they deserve.
@Rapunzel, I feel like this is a unique situation in which people who are not generally conspiracy theorists even have their doubts about this one.
Agreed, Lorelei.
I’m reminded again how evil child abuse is bc kids (and adult children) will forgive their parents almost anything.
Chuck knew about the very real threats to his son and family. Harry knew Chuck knew this and yanked his security anyway. Yet, during the Oprah interview, (don’t know where he stands now) Harry said he wanted to work on his relationship with his dad.
People who betray this kind of unconditional love with harm should meet GoT’s Boltons.
Wow so Charles is definitely a worse father than Thomas Markle. Knowing all these threats he pulled security from his son and 9 month grandson and then didn’t take Harry’s calls. Through the grace of Tyler Perry, Harry and his young family survive and thrive. When Harry visits the UK for WELL Child, games continue to be played with his security which put him in danger and force him to sue for proper protection. Proper protection that Harry wants to pay for.
RAVEC, the board in charge of determining who deserves protection is staffed by members of the royal household including Charles private secretary. Harry is suing about the wrongful decision to deny him protection and RAVEC is holding firm. So Charles has ordered his people to make sure his son and grandson do not get the level of protection needed to keep them safe in when they visit the UK.
But he’s a doting grandfather and father who wishes the Sussex family love and luck. With a father like this who needs enemies?
Thomas Markle sold out Harry and Meghan for money, and he thoroughly approved of the tormenter bullies’ tactics. What he didn’t do was take away their security and alert the tabloids where they were. Thomas Markle is an idiot, a collaborator, a bully, and a narcissist. He’s not a killer. Meghan dies and he loses a potential meal ticket, after all. I think that nasty old goat is holding out hope for a reconciliation, and he could always turn on the royals and reveal what he knows about the smear campaign against Meghan. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s his next move. He’s burned his bridges with the royals . They have no use for him, and his contacts there probably no longer take his calls. He’s been around Hollywood enough to understand the power of a redemption arc. All he has to do is say, “the Palace used me to do their dirty work. They manipulated me. I feel terrible, I miss my daughter” and he’s in the news again.
Harry and Meghan could certainly bond over their disappointment with their fathers. It must be so hard to have a parent you can’t trust. Who else can understand your position?
So many people who don’t deal with this go, “but FAAAAMMMMLEEEE”. Too many people who can’t fathom that kind of betrayal counsel others to “ignore it, forgive, etc, etc.” Lord knows Harry and Meghan both understand each other. CHucky 3 is just Thomas Markle with puffier hands and a chest of medals and a bigger wallet. Both men have used their children as human shields. Thomas didn’t take away their security and compromise their safety.
@Lanne, damn, you’re on a roll today, and I couldn’t agree more with your comments
exhausted and sleep-deprived caring for a fussy baby. These posts are keeping me awake at work!
No doubt this was/is the case and I am glad he is coming out and saying it. It puts everything about their fight for security into perspective. It also lends credence to what Harry said about Tyler Perry’s help (yes he gave them a place to live and yes it was in the US, but he also provided security for them) and about needing the Netflix and Spotify deals (or similar deals) relatively quickly because he needed to pay for security.
It also makes the royal family look petty and vindicative for pulling his security so abruptly.
Many of us already felt that way and knew those things to be true, but this just puts it out there for all the doubters.
I think petty and vindictive are too benign in this situation. Evil and psychopathic feel more accurate. Charles really was ok with his son, dil, and grandchild being killed. It feels like he was more than ok with it, he was actively plotting to make it happen.
Yeah, Tyler Perry really *saved* them. I know the RF is awful but it’s still unbelievable to me how much they didn’t care if Harry’s family lived or died. Wow.
Kate who is preaching about a better world was super hostile to Meghan on that walkabout. She and will can the flames so to speak. Such awful people. Charles is a horrible father
Fan the flames
Oh my God yes that walkabout! Now we know why Meghan looked so scared. She wasn’t worried about being booed she was worried about being killed! That woman truly loves her husband and has the heart of a lioness to have done that walkabout.
When Charles was in the same position of facing a hostile crowd after the death of Diana he used his young kids as a shield. Meghan placed herself in danger because she refused to let her husband mourn alone.
Knowing the threat level and how the “Meghan made Kate cry” stories were a turning point Kate still made her anger at Meghan’s presence obvious. She wanted it to be clear she was upset and the rest of the Windsor wives made it clear they were attempting to “snub” Meghan throughout the rest of the Queen’s funeral. The firm also played childish petty games with the Sussexes during the funeral.
The Sussexes fled for their lives and that family has done everything it can to undermine and endanger them both during their time as working royals and after they left.
Meghan and Harry truly are to good for those people.
I would have vomited with fear doing that walk about. She is very brave.
@Jedi: same. @B, Meghan is so much stronger than I could ever dream of being. They do nothing but trash her, yet she *still* does what they ask of her, and she does it all with grace.
I sincerely hope they don’t go to the coronation. At some point, there needs to be a line in the sand that just can’t be crossed. They’re in literal danger in the UK.
@Lorelei: I completely agree.
The dm is gross with their daily anti Sussex articles even using cressida and her husband and child photo ops. Knowing it would attract bots with comments like harry should have married her and so on. So horrible
But according to the Derangers, all the royal family members get threatened. And Meghan rolled down her car window in London, so she knows she’s really not in danger. There is no proof that will take away the Derangers’ conditioned habit of flaying Meghan on a daily basis. At this point, it is hardwired into their brains and they need the rush they get from bullying her on social media.
I lump Charles, Camilla and William together as being the force behind pulling Harry’s security, because if any one of the above had felt strongly that Harry needed to be protected, I believe it would have happened. But they all got a thrill out of cutting Harry and Meghan loose in a perverse “do it and let’s see what happens” way.
I would add Kate who openly shows contempt for Meghan
I know I shouldn’t assume but logic would lead me to believe that where Meghan rolled down her window was one of the safest places in London at that particular time. It would be unfathomable if the whole driving route the royal families/dignitaries used was not monitored for potential attacks.
In other news: water is wet. Sorry didn’t mean to sound so dismissive, I am glad that someone is speaking out and saying what a lot of us (including Harry himself) have been saying since the last two years is that there are very, very credible threats to the Sussexes and that security is not a want but a need for them. And before someone goes “he can hire his own police force”, regular security agencies will not have access to up to date information about threats that as this guy said, they get on a repeated basis.
Thanks. I was wondering about the private security option, especially since that’s what Diana had when she died in that horrific accident (case in point!).
This is that weird mix of class snobbery (“above their station”) and racism that you see in the UK. It’s a toxic mix, and I’m glad that someone in a position of authority (at least until recently) is speaking out.
Speaking of water is wet-at least in the UK you don’t have crazed gun nuts like you have in the US! I’m not sure what their security setup is Stateside; I would be interested to know.
Ravensdaughter, Their private security is armed in the US. I would also bet good money that they get all of the intelligence information about threats, too. These are the two things that the UK will not allow or provide to the Sussexes private security when they are in the UK.
I’ve never subscribed to the theory that Diana’s accident was intentional. Now, I believe it. The brf and government in the UK need to think about what would happen to their reputations if anything happens to any of the Sussexes while they are in the UK. Are they prepared for that? I’m not talking about holding them prisoners at Frogmore where they have security. I’m talking about them visiting one of their charities or friends.
We knew… everyone with a little brain could easily see the hate that Meghan received and continues to receive online… imagine the stress and the fears she had during her pregnancy.. attacks from everybody and everywhere… her father and her family (with the exception of her mother, of course), Harry’s family, the press, threats for her life and her baby’s life …it’s disgusting…the royal “family” is disgusting… I don’t want to hear anything about petty king Charles and the wails. They are horrible! They really deserve each other.
100% this. I do hope however, revelations such as this do help turn the public opinion of people who have not been following closely or thinking critically.
I really hope Charles gets the short, messy, disaster of a reign that he deserves.
Hearing this today is so terrifying, I think most of us knew there was a great threat against Meghan here in the UK but I seriously can’t believe these people knew the extent of the threats but still kept on with the hate. That ‘family’ is beyond wicked, the British press are also wicked. They really wanted her dead, got Trump to attack her hoping any one of his supporters went after her in the US and even her own father played into that! What is happening in this world…
I am so ashamed of this country and how a lot of us POC should have called all this hatred out from the off.
I now 100% believe that ‘family’ killed Diana, nobody is going to tell me otherwise drunk driver or no.
The drunk driver thing never rang true to me. Especially now that experts have said that the body releases massive amounts of ethanol which makes it look like they were drunk. Look up kanga, Charles’ other mistress who had a mysterious fall and an even more mysterious death, right around the time Diana was killed.
@KFG I have never believed Henri Paul was drunk, his family always said he didn’t drink, the CCTV of the night the ‘accident’ happened, he looked fine and was walking around confidently not like a man that was steaming with alcohol.
These people are dangerous. Never knew about Kanga’s death tbh.
Interesting that this news is dropped before the Waleses invaded the US. I wonder if a US reporter will bring it up to William because some US media is running this story.
Fingers crossed!
Yes, I also wondered about the timing and I’m really glad that it dropped before the trip. Just another question a reporter can shout at this dastardly duo.
@Aquarius64, from your keyboard to god’s ears.
I’d like to hope that the American press will treat them exactly the way the British media treats the Sussexes, but I know it will never happen.
At the very least, I hope W&K are asked all of the questions that the RRs would never dare touch. And that it happens live and on-air, catching them off guard.
I think we’re all going to have a rude awakening in the coming years and by we I mean most of Europe. We’ve gone so far beyond rhetoric at this point. I don’t know why (well … I do) the majority of media and governments don’t care but there are huge, very well-organized networks of right-wing (sometimes outright Nazi) groups all over Europe and whenever one of those groups kills someone (or more than one), the investigation points to exactly those networks and then just stops. The NSU, who allegedly only consisted of three people, went on a killing spree for a damn decade in Germany. Two are dead, the woman is in prison, the informant working for the state who was f*cking present at one of the murders has not talked and is working in a government position. And the entire thing has been laid to rest. That is ONE small example.
All of this is to say OF COURSE there were credible and vile threats! And OF COURSE at some point someone would have acted on them. And no, not some mentally ill lone gunman. Some effin’ Nazi who knew exactly what they were doing.
This topic just drives me insane. We’re f*cking around and we will absolutely find out. These people are organized and motivated. I need a tea.
Charles is a scumbag. And the fact that William isn’t speaking out against this treatment of his brother shows he fits in the same scumbag too. I’m glad the Sussexes are safe in the US and hope and pray they remain that way. I know families can be terrible to one another, obviously child abuse exists but its still chilling to see this blatant disregard for Harry and his wife and children. And people wonder why he won’t “come back”.
Pulling their protection effectively keeps them out of the UK and that might be the whole point.
💯
Am shocked but not surprised – just yesterday the Fail and other outlets were shrieking that ‘white christians’ were on the decline, esp in London. It of course triggered the racists but the figure was more about the decline of church goers in this country (which frankly is not new news – been on the decline for years).
We are going backwards and it WILL blow up in our faces.
The world has a huge fascist racist and sexist problem. Meghan is somehow the lightening rod for so much of the hate. I hope she and Harry and their two children are kept safe and stay safe and thrive with happiness and peace while their enemies tear themselves apart.
Since they can’t take Meghan and her kids to the tower, they’ve found new ways to get what they want. Evil evil evil.
A white terrorist set fire and killed a Black woman and her children in England, just last week. But sure, Meghan was never threatened.
Lord have mercy! I’m so glad they are in California. I used to look at the royal family with curiosity, and passing interest. Now I look at them with utter contempt. When they fanned the flames of racism in the UK, it wasn’t just Meghan who suffered, It was other POCs who faced the wrath of emboldened racists. That stochastic terrorism was released on the black and brown people of the UK, not just Meghan. I hope they get the contempt they earned.
I always felt like the reason she wore that very high neck, buttoned-up Dior coat at the Jubilee was to conceal a super slim-fitting bulletproof vest. Very real threats, and a ravenous RF and media almost salivating at the thought of an “incident.” Truly terrifying.
This is grim, but maybe that’s why they were never seated far from the Wails, on the Queen’s orders. An attack on Meghan would risk the heirs, who would be in range of any attack. I imagine that some of her smarter courtiers knew the attacks were coming from inside the house.
@JA, I wondered the same thing at the time— it is criminally obscene the way they treat Meghan. Yet she still went out there when they asked her to because she always takes the high road and she’ll always support Harry.
And @Lanne, that makes a lot of sense. But JFC, I can’t believe it’s actually gotten to this point. Holy hell
Absolutely stomach-churning to look back on how this has played out. I feel like a slim-cut protection vest would explain the rippling that popped up under the coat? That this could even be POSSIBLE makes me absolutely sick. They left her to be hunted.
Bulletproof clothing does exist–the Obamas wore it when they did their walkabout after their first inaguration in 2009. I remember watching them walk the open streets praying please lord, let them survive. Please.
I don’t give a rats ass what Meghan pays for her clothes–I imagine going to places like Dior allows her to get custom garments with security protection (which she probably wouldn’t have been able to get for the Queen’s funeral walkabout).
It’s blood chilling to listen to him explain how it was. He’s not even being dramatic about it. I hope he testifies if Harry’s suit gets to a courtroom.
This interview is very, very bad for the RF. It’ll be glossed over in the papers etc but knowing this, the decisions over Harry’s security are seen in an even worse light now. What Harry was saying in interviews about it take on more significance. “If you knew what I know”…. God, I hope he details some of it in his first book.
No reasonable person is surprised by this revelation. I’m glad the unspoken is now on record.
Bravo to Prince Harry and Meghan for having the strength to leave and save their lives and the lives of their children. A humongous thank you to mama Doria for her steadiness and unconditional love and support for her family.
For Meghan, Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibeth, and Doria may you be safe, and may you be free from fear.
There were online discussion about the real threat towards Prince Harry because he served and was advised to not attend the Jubilee.
That explained the low key approach of the Sussexes, whom it was suggested wore body armour.
Because of security, I will not repeat the extent of the real and present danger, it is sad that an official had to be retired to be able to go on the record.
Why wouldn’t the authorities not allowed to properly do their jobs?
While it is clear how they feel about Meghan, the Royal ‘specalists’ had Freudian slips over the years, but I find it shocking how cold and callous, the monarch and his heir is towards their son and brother, simply because he refused to tow the line and be their stooge..
Meghan was clear in the Oprah Winfrey Interview about this matter.
Neither she nor Archie’ s safety was a priority.
I don’t understand any of it. No matter how much any of them loathe her, they cannot honestly think an attack on her or Harry would play out in their favor???
Harry wasn’t supposed to speak out security. He was supposed to stay quiet. So when the unthinkable happens, Chuckles could play the sympathy card, lying saying security was offered but turned down, and how much he wanted to protect them but he was shrugged off and look what happened, poor Chuckles.
@WellWisher, “it is sad that an official had to be retired to be able to go on the record.” It’s pathetic and quite frankly, it’s scary.
I hope this isn’t considered thread-jacking but I really want to recommend the episode “Writing the history of the modern monarchy” on History Extra podcast. It is professor Philip Murphy who talks about the extensive and problematic censorship over many many documents pertaining to the royal households and royal persons.
May I add, if provided access, it will be the only relevant source of proper information concerning the Royal family and especially the Queen’s reign.
95% of the gossip will be passe..
@ArtHistorian, adding it to my queue right now. Thank you for the recommendation
All the royals are complicit in endangering Meghan’s life: Charles, most of all, for revoking the Sussexes’ security, but also William, for gaslighting about palace racism and pandering to British racists; Kate, for weaponizing her white woman’s tears and allowing Meghan to be falsely painted as a villain; the Queen, for letting all this happen on her watch.
The British media. Palace officials. The royals. They can all go to hell.
Up until lately, I’ve posited that, in his memoir, Harry wouldn’t write explicitly about the security issues he, Meghan and Archie faced, but the RAVEC connection to the Palace is just too obvious to ignore. Edward Young, KC3’s private secretary, sits on the board of RAVEC. Edward Young openly detests Harry and Meghan and it’s clear he’s the lynchpin behind stonewalling security for them. Edward Young refused to share Harry’s request that he pay for his own security while in the UK with the other members of RAVEC and the MET. The paper trail is there.
In a nutshell, Harry’s own father is complicit in what could have prompted a successful assassination attempt on his own son, DIL and grandson. He deliberately, and in cahoots with EY, tried to set up a situation where it was too dangerous for the Sussexes to visit the UK unless it was under the aegis of the BRF where they could be “controlled”. I really hope Harry burns down the house with what he knows.
Me too. You don’t mess around with children. Anyone who could compromise the security of a child needs to be publically tarred and feathered.
Im so so so glad that Harry signed a FOUR BOOK deal, so he still has three books left with which he can burn it all to the ground. SCORCHED EARTH.
This shows the royal family are narcissists and sociopaths. They need to be seen as “winning” at all costs; they will punish anyone who outshines them or makes them look small; and they have zero concern that their petty moves can lead to actual DEATHS of family members. When I read articles like this, why on earth would Harry ever WANT to make amends with these people? They are truly despicable.
Give Harry and Meghan protection IMMEDIATELY! They are willing to pay out of their own pockets for it so what real excuse could there be for not giving it to them? Harry is the son of the monarch. It’s insane that he wouldn’t get protection in the country where his dad is the king.
Channel 4 news is brilliant, as is Newsnight. Just the kind of “left wing” news programmes that stick in the craw of tabloid readers over here. Cathy Newman is a great journalist. I was so relieved at the time that Harry & Meghan left. I sincerely believe someone would have attacked them. I shouldn’t have to say that I’m pleased they went to America, but I had this growing day by day sense that something was going to happen and that the RF was doing nothing to protect them.
It makes my hair stand on end to think Charles knows all about these death threats, and still withdrew their security. What is wrong with the man?
A lot.
Well, Diana’s death solved a lot of problems for Charles. So if another accident happens involving people who make him look bad, I don’t think he would shed any tears.
Charles spent all these years waiting to be king, only to be depicted as evil, manipulative, envious and selfish. Rupert Murdoch said long ago he despised the British Royal Family. He used his powerful media and political connections to set them up to self-destruct.