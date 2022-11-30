Queen Camilla’s office lied, they didn’t actually contact or apologize to Ngozi Fulani

On Tuesday, Queen Camilla held a reception at Buckingham Palace for activists working on the issue of gender-based violence. One of the attendees was Ngozi Fulani, the CEO of Sistah Space. We now know that Lady Susan Hussey approached Fulani, touched her hair and proceeded to barrage Fulani with a series of offensive and racist questions about Fulani’s citizenship and ethnicity. Hours after Fulani posted about the interaction – with a transcript of their dialogue – Buckingham Palace announced Hussey’s resignation:

A spokesperson said Buckingham Palace “investigated immediately” and that “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” had been made. They said the palace had reached out to Fulani and were “inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.” The spokesperson said that the member of the royal household who had the conversation “would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.” The new King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, are no doubt sensitive to accusations of palace racism as they seek to set the tone for their version of the monarchy.

[From WaPo]

“They said the palace had reached out to Fulani and were ‘inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.’” Come and tell us about how the Queen’s lady-in-waiting was a huge racist a–hole to you, let us feed on your pain like vampires. Except that according to Fulani, the palace didn’t reach out. At all. And she has not received an apology. From The Independent’s Nadine White:

Excl: Ngozi Fulani tells me she hasn't heard from palace/received apology after resignation of aide who made racially offensive remarks. Also:

– Says incident evidence of racism in royal family

– Calls for anti-racism training to be rolled out across royal households ..Brb pic.twitter.com/xgPr1HWYWr — Nads White. (@Nadine_Writes) November 30, 2022

Holy sh-t. Wow. Buckingham Palace is gonna have to say “recollections may vary” about their own dumb apology. In the hours after Fulani posted on Twitter, the first call should have been to Fulani!! I would understand if maybe Camilla didn’t make the call herself, but surely she has senior staff who would reach out to Fulani via phone? After all, they have her number – she was literally invited to that big palace reception!! And Hussey should have been forced into making a call too, and writing a note of apology. And Camilla should have made a private statement. Instead, it’s once again complete f–king Amateur Hour at the palace.

Prince William’s office commented too. William’s godmother is Lady Susan Hussey.

"Racism has no place in our society” and the comments made to Ngozi Fulani at a Buckingham Palace reception were “unacceptable”, Prince William's spokesperson has said. — Nads White. (@Nadine_Writes) November 30, 2022

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022