Emory University Hospital fired the nurses who made an ‘ick’ TikTok about laboring patients

Stock photo credit: Letticia Massari on pexels
Being in labor is one of the most vulnerable times in a woman’s life. Pregnancy and childbirth are a huge risk to women’s health, and Black women are 3.5 times more likely to die of childbirth complications than white women. There’s surely a much higher disparity and overall maternal death rate now that abortion services are being restricted in so many states. That’s all preface to this story about nurses in the maternity ward of Emory University Hospital posting a TikTok about their “icks” from patients. The examples they gave were all pretty benign requests and part of doing their job. They’ve since deleted it but it’s been downloaded and shared. As a result they’ve been fired presumably – Emory University issued a statement saying the remarks did not reflect their core values and that they’ve “taken appropriate action with the former employees.”
In a TikTok video last week, four employees wearing nurse scrubs at an Atlanta hospital revealed their “icks” regarding labor and delivery patients.
“My ick is when you come in for your induction,” a nurse began the video, “talking about, ‘Can I take a shower and eat?’”
“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs,” another nurse followed, “and it’s still … in your hands.”
The TikTok trend, which started at least two years ago, usually has users expose their dating turnoffs, such as bad hygiene or arrogance. But the health-care workers at Emory University Hospital Midtown crossed a line when they made the “icks” video about their patients’ behavior, according to their employer, Emory Healthcare.
In a statement posted online Thursday, after the video received much online backlash, Emory Healthcare wrote that it had “taken appropriate action with the former employees responsible for the video.”
“This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls far short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” the statement continued.
Emory Healthcare did not respond Sunday night to a request from The Washington Post seeking clarification on whether the workers had been fired or left on their own accord.
While the original 52-second video has been deleted, copies have spread across social media in the past week, prompting comments from some pregnant patients who said the nurses’ remarks only amplified their anxiety about childbirth.
I’ve posted a segment of the video below. How is it an “ick” to ask to take a shower and to eat before an induction? Even with insurance it costs an average of $2,854 to have a baby in a hospital. It’s a very basic service to ask for and they’re paying thousands for it! Women have so many things to do to prepare for childbirth and this is just a small amount of help they’re requesting. Nurses have hard jobs sure, but it’s literally their job to make sure patients are comfortable and taken care of. How heartless are these nurses? It’s traumatic to have a baby so of course you’re going to get confused and ask dumb questions like how much the baby weighs when you’re holding it. I look for my glasses when they’re on my head all the time. Family members go to the nurses station to ask for things because they don’t want the nurses to have to get up. They think they’re helping. The only real “ick” in that video is the one where there was a guy on the maternity ward who had two partners in labor at the same time.
Also, I’ll never forget talking to an old acquaintance who became a nurse and having her tell me horribly demeaning stories about patients, like the worst most ridiculous stories. It just made me think that she’s a trash person who hates her job and is terrible at it. All of these nurses are in the wrong profession. Emory needs to examine the culture at their hospital that made these nurses think that 1) any of these things were more than normal requests from patients and 2) that it was OK to post this. Sadly, several women have posted that they’ve lost babies and have had bad experiences at Emory with those same nurses. These attitudes don’t just make laboring women uncomfortable, they put them and their babies at risk.
this is crazy bc this is quite literally the same hospital that sent me home with undiagnosed postpartum preeclampsia I was complaining about chest pain & all types of symptoms that signaled something was wrong & they labeled me a hypochondriac until I was admitted into the ER https://t.co/xcd1gV0kBC
— MS. GOOD IF YA NASTY (@taurobruja) December 10, 2022
Want to know something crazy? These are the nurses where my baby was delivered. I had a terrible experience. At one point, mom ran out for help because I was in pain, they said “Ok. Anyways…” and continued their conversation. That’s something my mother never forgot. https://t.co/HFNihx6Cau
— Essy (@essyprive) December 10, 2022
I don’t understand why you would become a nurse in l&d if you don’t like pregnant patients???
Im glad they were fired. Hopefully they find careers that don’t deal with such a vulnerable part of the population.
I echo your sentiments CB, if I hear someone complaining like this, I think less of them, rather than thinking their patients are a nightmare. I mean, some are, but not for asking for basic things, particularly after going through something as difficult as birth. Sheesh
Fired by one hospital doesn’t mean they won’t still be nurses. They will just be spreading their ick factor elsewhere.
Won’t they have to disclose the reason why they were terminated from their previous job?
There is a critical nursing shortage so I’m sure they will have no problem finding a job.
@Tanguerita Not necessarily. HR contacts the last HR and pretty much all they’re allowed to ask is if the person was fired or resigned. That is why review of nursing licenses and background checks, including social media profiles, are routinely performed by HR. Another way to continue working is by ‘traveling’ where you work for a staffing company but fulfill 13 week contracts at hospitals around the country. The only way they will exit the nursing profession over this will be 1. By choice 2. If they lose their licenses.
ok, thanks for the information. I wonder if HR discover their notoriety once they apply for another job. Their faces (but yes, not names) are all over the internet.
I don’t do TikTok, so is this a thing where “Ick” is supposed to be something gross, or is “ick” something you consider to be a dumb question? I’m not getting why somebody asking for water or a blanket would be considered “icky,” and patients wouldn’t necessarily know that you can’t eat because you could potentially need surgery and anesthesia if something goes terribly wrong with your delivery.
I know, right? When I first heard that, I thought they would tell humiliating body or bodily functions things that grossed them out. So this wasn’t really as bad as I thought it would be, but then, I went and watched the whole thing. Just really, really inappropriate. Heartbreaking to think that people you have to trust could be so nasty
On TT, “an ick” is just something you don’t like about a person or situation or in general.
For example, my list of icks include: heights, hot weather, when people are habitually late…not necessarily things that are gross. Does that make sense?
“It’s such an ick….” in the context of this video, sounds incredibly high school mean girl.
That was my first thought too. How is not knowing something medical or asking to take a shower “icky”? It was kind of a relief that they weren’t commenting on patients’ bodies or medical matters. But they are still ick!
Ick.
I wonder if nurses, who kind of see all these things all the time with people’s bodies, get kind of desensitized to it and don’t realize how it comes off to non-nurse people?
I worked in a high stress, overworked environment and our team made some dark jokes to deal with the stress and the heaviness of it. I was kind of aware that people outside our industry would likely not get it.
I was an ER nurse. This shit is tame. I’m not defending them…but this shit is tame. You absolutely get desensitized.
My mom was an ER nurse. The stories she could tell were way beyond “Ick”.
The stories my mom would tell coming home from her l & d shifts were about barely pubescent girls giving birth when they weren’t sure how they got pregnant. The ick was the abuse these girls experienced.
I heard once that people join healing professions to solve problems or to give care. There’s also a third reason, to gain control over people and situations. This could also be burnout, which results in nurses dehumanizing patients, but if I had a dollar for every mean girl I knew who became a nurse, I’d be wiping my a$$ with $20s 😂 It’s a steady job where you can boss people around, perfect for those who crave power 🙄
I’m in nursing school now and I think what you said is a big part of it. For sure there are units and even whole hospitals where the culture is off, and that can have a very negative impact on patient care though. But even a good nurse on a good unit who cares deeply for her patients is going to have the minor gripes about her job just like anyone else does PLUS the occasional traumatizing incident. The difference is that a good nurse blows off steam in private, and a bad one does it on tiktok.
Before everyone jumps all over me, I’m NOT defending these nurses. Going off the patient reports it sounds like the culture on that unit was toxic.
There are so many weird things. I remember when I was in pre-op for some eye surgery, overhearing a patient the bay next to me. The nurse was double checking, “have you eaten anything this morning?” and the patient replied, “No, I only had some scrambled eggs and bacon, hash browns and toast…oh, and some juice and coffee.”
But you don’t run and post these things on SM.
100%. People in healthcare get desensitized FAST, because it’s the only way to cope. We are all so very burned out for a variety of reasons- low staffing, rude patients/families, increasing violence in healthcare workplaces, the list goes on. OF COURSE those nurses should never have recorded a video and posted it online- that’s just dumb. But it’s certainly well within the norm for letting off steam behind the scenes. I try to always treat my patients with compassion, but I definitely feel where these nurses are coming from. Still shouldn’t have posted it, though.
I’ve done lots of temping in my day and my two weeks in a hospital was the most toxic shit I’ve ever seen. Every person I encountered was pretty much suck up to anyone with more power, shit on anyone lower in the hierarchy.
I had a roommate who was a hospital nurse. She hated the people she worked with, but the way hospitals work, shift assignments are done in order of seniority. A bunch of people got hired right after she did, so she had pretty high seniority and could pretty much pick her shift. If she went to work anywhere else, she’d have no control over her hours for possibly several years. This really does leave people feeling like they are locked into where they are. In a different job, she would just ask for a transfer, but in a hospital, just moving to a different ward or floor may come at the cost of your seniority.
I found the video mean because their complaints were so ridiculous. You’re annoyed over a patient wanting to eat and shower before an induction? Once in the bed, it could be 2 days before another shower happens, or longer. I can’t help but think about my own visit to the hospital with my first child and how freaked out and scared I was. It was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been. But the nurses I had were sweet and comforting and obviously liked their jobs. These women are in the wrong profession for sure.
Let me guess. Probably most of these “icky” patients were Black and the nurses were White. I’m just speculating.
No, most of the nurses were black. There was only one white nurse in the video, and she only said one thing.
No one mentioned the race or ethnicity of the patients.
I can’t speak for the patients, but all but 1 of the nurses in the video appear to be black.
Obviously, I didn’t watch the video. My bad.
Lmfao!
After 35 yrs in the medical field, this type of behavior is well known to me and it’s abhorrent. People attempt to justify this by calling it “venting” and, yes, we do have a reputation for what is considered inappropriate humor as a coping mechanism (an if I don’t laugh about it, I’ll cry type thing), but their behavior was inexcusable. A lot of remarks (from what I’ve seen or read) are due to immaturity. Add in the social media factor that makes people feel as if they have to comment or strive for “likes” and boom! We all feel frustrations in our jobs, but compassion cannot be taught…it is learned. Tbh, I became more compassionate as my time spent caring for others continued and hopefully the same will occur here. With the critical nursing shortage, they will continue to be nurses unless their licenses are revoked so I’m hoping for personal growth and accountability. People matter. Their needs matter. You matter. And you can make a real difference in this world. Once you learn this, the medical field becomes a lovely place to work.
Well said. I’m an attorney who works with clients who are often going through difficult times in their lives. I’ve had many clients & newer coworkers who are fearful of asking “dumb” questions. My response is always, “if you knew all of this stuff already, I’d be out of a job.”
Being compassionate isn’t just the right thing to do–it makes all those interactions easier. Because even if a stressed out client never softens towards me (it’s fine, we don’t need to be friends), I can manage better if I can empathize with them.
I found their video to be ICK and their total lack of empathy and professionalism to be ick. wat I truly find ICK is that these are all WOMEN who made fun of women during a time when care and understanding and support is needed. Shame on them.
I know I wasn’t in the right state of mind with my kids and I am SURE I said something stupid or may have not been as pleasant as I would be normally.
I’ve never had children, but the baby weight question seems entirely reasonable to me. First of all, how many people can hold something in their hands and accurately know if it’s 5 or 6 or 7 lbs?
Second, birth weight is a significant health indicator, is it not? Of course a parent would want some reassurance there.
Third, actual numbers (down to the ounce) are pretty much always part of what is shared when people are announcing the birth.
Seems like the nurses were just being dingleberries.
I think the weight question was bc the mom was holding the baby, not the nurse. So the nurse didn’t know how much the baby weighed bc she didn’t have the baby to weigh.
It just sounds like a question that a mom might ask after a very exhausting experience without really thinking, like the whole glasses-on-top-of-your-head thing that Hecate referenced. It’s not “ick,” its a new mom being exhausted and excited and not thinking clearly.
To me, the shower and food comment says that the patients were not properly educated or informed of what was involved in an induction, which is not their fault. I was not induced, but I was scheduled for one, and it was very clear – time limits on eating, all that kind of stuff – before I ever got to the hospital. Maybe these were last minute inductions or something, and the mom was panicking/stressed, which would make more sense then.
If you’re going to vent, even in a way that others might find inappropriate, don’t do it on social media FFS. I’m glad the nurses were fired.
As a full disclaimer I’m an Emory alum and i know several people who work at that hospital, so now I’m wondering what is on their social media…..
Re: the eat and shower complaint. I and my sister are both RNs. In a large inner city hospital it happens often enough that a woman who is being admitted to labor and delivery will give the address of a shelter when asked where she lives. Yes, there are showers in shelters but she may have been there only a very short time. Also, the instability of her living situation coupled with the anxiety of childbirth makes things rather hectic, so a meal and shower might have seemed trivial at a time when she’s dealing with tying up loose ends like finding childcare for her other kids. She may just conclude, “Well, I’ll just get a shower and some food at the hospital.”
As far as a planned induction, yes patients are given teaching and written instructions so they know what to expect. But its possible that the mother is very young or has no support system, or maybe cannot read.
I’m not going to defend these nurses this entire video was wrong and there is a problem with healthcare workers using social media as a platform to complain when this should be kept in a therapists office. I will say after two years of Covid the entire industry is burned out and over stretched and despite how much compassion you have that starts to wear thin too. You might want to rush to say these women shouldn’t be nurses but if you don’t work in health care it’s hard to understand we’re human and need to vent….but this was the wrong place and incredibly immature of them. Hospitals need to do a better job of promoting avenues for mental health care and providing insurance coverage for unlimited therapy visits.
100% agreed.
^this. over 2 years of high stress, short-staffing, over-working and being the face for a lot of patients yelling at you/telling you things like covid isn’t real or you’re lying and you’re just supposed to take it have fundamentally changed the culture of healthcare workers. way more burnout, unhappiness, stress and lack of job satisfaction. it also doesnt help when there’s an active war against science/medicine for the last 2 years where people no longer trust healthcare workers. everyone needs therapy, but healthcare workers in particular. i’m not going to defend these nurses bc there’s a huge breach of professionalism, but this is 100% the type of dark/bad humor that healthcare workers employ to deal with/vent to each other.
The problem is medicine is a BUSINESS in the US, and hospitals/healthcare networks will do the bare minimum and capitalize on every. single. ounce of empathy from their healthcare workers before putting in more resources to help them. there’s a reason why most academic hospitals are run by trainee nurses and doctors who are paid the equivalent of min wage based on the amt of hours they work.
Dark humor about one’s profession is fine. It should be KEPT between the nurses themselves and off social media. But also – if you are talking about your patients like this even amongst yourselves perhaps it’s time to switch professions.
If these nurses did not know better than to avoid making this video then I wonder that they were smart or knowledgeable enough to pass the licensure exam.
People are just beginning to relax and smile again on a routine basis after Covid’s worst era. It’s good to see. Also, I 100% agree with what you said.
I work in healthcare and I agree with everything you said about the burnout and needing therapy. It’s the putting it on social media and calling it “ick” that’s the problem for me. That’s not venting, that’s being passive aggressive and offensive.
I am in education, and am totally right there with burnout and crap mental health, but you vent to each other, not tik tok.
Absolutely exactly this.
100% correct. My mother was an L&D nurse and she would sometimes complain about some of the patients, but she would be devastated if something went wrong and would cry her heart out for the patients, too. Disclosure that my youngest sister is also an RN. They’re humans, they need(ed) to vent and use dark humor sometimes to maintain their own emotional equilibrium and move on to care for the next patient. It’s the social media aspect of this that’s totally stupid. I imagine most of them feel regret and know what they did wrong, and feel badly about it. At least I’m going to choose to believe that.
@Laura
Ahahahaha an insurance policy having unlimited therapy visits……
I agree, it would be lovely.
But also there’s the culture of pretending that healthcare providers don’t need mental health care. Just like pretending it’s possible to keep yourself alert and high functioning after working the whole day then through the night too.
I couldn’t believe the callousness and meanness of the video. I know that being a nurse is incredibly difficult work but this was just awful.
I think everyone has hit the nail on the head.
It’s tough work. Pandemic has made it worse. Compassion fatigue is a thing.
I worked in hospital, during the pandemic. I quit without another job lined up because I was exhausted and I knew my fatigue was going to end up causing a huge mistake or worse. I removed myself from the situation because all my training had taught me to recognise your own boundaries and well-being well enough to know when you’re not capable of being fully present and functioning.
Somehow, I ended up working in regulation/public protection, and at the end of the day, if they feel something like this is appropriate to do, it’s better the industry loses them. I don’t think they’ll choose not to be nurses, but I’m hopeful they’ll find a career that better suits them.
Also, f*ck the Tories for absolutely hitting the NHS, I’m genuinely terrified of it becoming more and more privatised
The more nurses post on TikTok, the less I feel comfortable ever having to go to the hospital. They are truly coming across as power tripping, mean girl, bullies.
They do have a reputation for being super mean, women and male nurses alike.
It is such a whirlwind after your baby is out. Like you almost collapse with relief, then you’ve got to deliver your placenta and get stitches and a baby is being shoved at you to be put on the breast immediately. It doesn’t surprise me that a woman may have thought the baby had already been weighed before handed to her. Or asking because she wanted the nurse to weigh the baby.
Or assume a l&d nurse can pretty much tell the weight of a baby by looking at it. Knowing me, if I had the job, I’d be guessing the weight and then seeing how close I was when I weighed it.
I have seen this in many professions. I.T. workers do it. Auto mechanics do it. You have to remember, you were trained to do this service, the people you are serving are not.
Yeah everyone bitc#s and vents just do it in private. Also they spelled edition as Addition, how dumb are they?
What a monumental betrayal of trust. So little empathy for a fellow woman. Being in labor is one of the most painful, confusing, emotional, scary, frustrating experiences. We shouldn’t have to also worry that the nurses are making fun of us behind our backs. Ugh.
When will people get tired of being terminated for posting in TikTok?
It should be common sense not to post anything about your job on social media.
Anything you post will follow you fit the rest of your life.
So don’t moan and bitch with it comes back to bite you in the…. butt.
This is so terrifying. Imagine being at your most vulnerable, having your baby, seeing this on the internets and then making the connection with the dismissive treatment you received from these women.
How they ever thought this was acceptable is amazing to me. Disgusting.
Let this serve as a warning to the other medical professional, psychologists, social workers, teachers, lawyers and people in positions of trust.
Not everything needs to go on the internet for clout.
Ask as many “stupid” questions about your health, your baby’s health, your loved one’s health, etc. Be ick all day long. A person should never feel afraid to speak up to a healthcare professional because they don’t want to feel humiliated or embarrassed by a m-f-ing TikTok video later.
Again,
Speak Up if You Have A Question. Speak Up if You Think Something is Wrong.
As a former nurse, I can tell you the most important thing is to have kindness and compassion. If you do not have it, then you should not be a nurse. Oh, and work stays off of social media, just saying…..
This type of thing is one of the reasons I had my children at home. As a woc who spent most of my life pre marriage/motherhood in poverty I knew how I’d be treated by staff. I know most of the nurses in the video were black but that doesn’t mean they aren’t classist or judgy about single moms, young moms, etc. I used a midwife who had delivered other members of my family and worked with marginalized communities. I was in my own home, felt comfortable, relaxed, and empowered to listen to my body. I know it was a risk but I was young, healthy, and very suspicious of institutional authority.
Is the issue about the question asking how much a baby weighs when you’re holding it is that they haven’t had a chance to weigh it? Because otherwise I don’t think I could tell the difference between 7 – 9 -11 lbs.
I need to talk to my daughter about this incident. She’s a doula who works at all phases of pregnancy and childbirth as well as postpartum and infant care. She’s about the start nursing school in a month so she can go on to get her midwifery degree.
I don’t think she will really understand the world of stress she’s about to enter until she’s actually in it. She’s attended births at a numerous hospitals in NYC already, but there’s a difference between being there as a privately hired doula and being there as a nurse, which she will have to do for a while. I’m glad she at least has some preparation under her belt.
I understand the nurses’ need to vent as a coping mechanism for stress and exhaustion. Putting it on social media was incredibly thoughtless on so many levels, though.
As far as them being fired, I get it. You can’t let that kind of behavior slide. But as big a mistake as it was, I don’t want to see them lose their livelihood, so I hope they can find work elsewhere. Hopefully they’ve learned an important lesson.
The nurses in my daughter’s delivery were awful. They made it traumatizing for her. It was similar for my sister.
I hate this so much. These women do this work every day, but a lot of these women have never had a child before and it’s a huge, scary process. Show a little compassion and support if they don’t know how the entire process works from the hospital perspective. Jesus.
What’s ick is a woman going in to very very very early labor with potentially fatal complications and the hospital staff not knowing when they are allowed to try and save her.
What’s ick is babies born with drugs in their system.
What’s ick is abusive or controlling partners as part of the birthing process.
What’s ick is 10 year olds giving birth.
What’s ick is people spitting at or physically attacking hospital staff over safety regulations.
What’s ick is people having babies who don’t have homes to go back to, who don’t have food or stable situations and not being able to do more to help them.
What’s ick is the babies that are lost, and the mother’s that are lost.
If the biggest gripe you’ve got about your job in healthcare is patients not understanding pre-surgical instructions or not realizing you haven’t weighed their baby yet, AND if you are so twisted up about it that you feel fine making a public TikTok about it, touch some fucking grass, please.
Kim, there’s people that are dying. Literally.