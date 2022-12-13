Royal sources insist that Duchess Meghan got a memo on royal protocol

The Sunday Times (of London) had yet another lengthy piece about the fallout from Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. Salt Island is not in full panic mode yet, probably because all of the bad stuff (for them) is in the second half of the series. Right now, the Windsors are in general ass-covering mode, lying constantly and trying to exert control over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s narrative. What’s interesting is what the palace is deciding to nitpick about the series so far, like Meghan’s claim about how there wasn’t any “princess training.” Some highlights (via the Daily Beast):
William won’t watch the series: A friend told The Sunday Times: “He (William) says he will never watch it and I know he definitely won’t.”
Meghan’s princess training. A source described as “a total lie” the claim Meghan was left utterly in the dark over royal protocol. It’s “a total lie,” a royal source told the Times. “There was prep for everything, walkabouts—even though she was engaged to someone who’d done hundreds of them—clothes, everything. The level of support was intense.” The Times says that before they married in May 2018, Harry’s then private secretary, Ed Lane Fox, known as “Elf,” gave Meghan a 30-point dossier, with a full guide to the royal life she was taking on, with advice and contacts included.
Meghan’s niece Ashleigh: A royal source also told the Times that it was incorrect to claim, as Meghan did, that she was encouraged not to invite her niece, Ashleigh Hale, to the wedding. “That just didn’t happen,” a source said. “We never gave any advice, steer or guidance on who of her family or friends should or shouldn’t come to her wedding. I have a very clear memory of her [Meghan] saying that she had a niece who she would in other circumstances have liked to invite, but she didn’t want to invite her because it would have put her under intense scrutiny. It was not a question she put to us. We would never tell her not to invite her own niece to the wedding and we would never get involved in any management of personal relationships.”
Meghan & Harry’s engagement interview: Royal sources say that Meghan’s claim that her and Harry’s engagement interview with BBC presenter Mishal Husain was an “orchestrated reality show” was also untrue. “Every word of that interview was what they wanted to say. She controlled every micro-detail of how their engagement publicly went.”
Harry’s comment about how royal men don’t follow their hearts in marriage: An old friend of both brothers told the Times: “That was so cheeky, that’s a love match if ever there was one. Catherine doesn’t even fit the mould—she’s not an earl’s daughter or blue-blooded. The sadness is Harry was so close to Catherine.”
The Waleses and Sussexes will exchange Christmas gifts: The Times reports that William and Kate have bought Christmas presents for Harry and Meghan’s kids Archie and Lilibet, while Harry and Meghan have bought presents for George, Charlotte, and Louis.
I think the princess-training issue is probably a much more complicated one than either side will acknowledge. Meghan thought that there would be a book or actual lessons for everything involved with a public role, from dressing to waving to what to say at a reception, etc. What ended up happening is that they sent Susan Hussey and a bunch of decrepit old men to talk to Meghan and they gave her limited – and likely contradictory – advice. Meghan thought she would get actual lessons. What she got was a memo and a bunch of racists condescending to her.
What else? The Ashleigh stuff is interesting, I guess. I absolutely believe both things can be true at once, which is that Meghan was being told that it would be too controversial or too whatever to invite her niece AND Meghan was like “I need to protect and shield Ashleigh.” Meghan has done that with a lot of her friends too – there was and still is an overzealous, racist press looking over every one of Meghan’s connections and trying to find scandals or weaknesses to be exploited.
As for William and Kate’s “love match” – lmao. Sure. And while it’s true that Kate wasn’t an aristocrat and it’s true that no one in the royal family wanted William to marry such a lazy peasant, it’s also true that Kate “fits the mold” because she’s willingly a silent Victorian ghost who has subverted her entire personality to fit into the mold.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Avalon Red.
I believe Meghan and Harry and this is mainly because I saw what happened to Diana. They tried to do what they were told from the time the public found out they were a couple until their wedding and after. Then it became untenable were railroaded, targeted and abused and had to flee for their lives and I’m glad that they did.
She didn’t say she never got a memo, she said she got no training.
A MEMO IS NOT TRAINING.
This 30-point dossier sounds more like an HR employee handbook which is not the same thing.
YES. THIS. She also said it in a kind of cheeky nod to The Princess Diaries – she’s saying that Julie Andrews didn’t sit her down and give a boot camp. These people are so ridiculous.
Julie Andrew’s def did not sit down with her. Instead, Meghan got Lady Susan Hussy 😂
H&M are on record saying that she did not receive the necessary guidance and training. My gut feeling is that their interview will have been checked for accuracy before it got aired on Netflix and that they have some level of proof for much of what they’ve said. Interesting that Ed Lane Fox’s name is now being thrown out there: I’m sure that the dossier is easily retrievable and publishable, if it indeed exists. And yes, Susan Hussey’s name was tossed out earlier as one of Meghan’s guides—yet we are not hearing about her guidance, just that of an ELF.
I was going to say the same thing. If this memo exists, why hasn’t it been leaked to the Royal Rota before now? Meghan has said more than once that she didn’t receive any training. And as xoxo pointed out, a memo is not training. Both Diana and Fergie have spoken about how ill-prepared they were, and Diana’s grandmother was a lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother!
“we would never get involved in any management of personal relationships”
LMFAO, yeah, that’s why Jason was the one “handling” Thomas, right? Oh I guess that just never happened huh?
I think they’re playing cute with “no one employed here NOW told her those things. (Jason who??)”
But to that point, wouldn’t the logic thing be for Jason et al to *want* Ashleigh there precisely because it would kick up even more Markle family drama? What doesn’t sound right to me is that KP would encourage Meghan to not invite Ashleigh because it would potentially look unseemly. KP loves making Meghan and her family look unseemly! Wouldn’t they therefore be encouraging an invitation to Ashleigh?
Thomas and the psycho sister were making the Markle family look unseemly. Ashleigh would have come across as cute and normal and gone against the whole portrait they were painting.
Inviting Ashleigh also would have hurt the KP narrative of how Meghan isn’t close to her family, unlike KATE who comes from the perfect family (per KP.)
The narrative was that Meghan came from an uncouth family and therefore she was trash who was “rising above her station”. That’s why they highlighted Tom Sr and Jr, Scamantha and Tom Jr’s ex-wife and her kids. Ashleigh, the lawyer, didn’t fit that narrative. I fully believe that’s why KP didn’t want her around.
It may be true that BP and Clarence House were not involved in who Meghan invited, but that doesn’t eliminate Jason Knauf from the list of suspects. He was very busy micromanaging Meghan’s family, it seems.
Meghan will never be right in their book. Nothing she says will ever be true. When she says she was suicidal they’ll claim it was just a bad day. She’ll never win!! The machinery around hating, disputing, misconstruing her is too big!!
They hunt/prey on her like they did Diana until they find another Diana/Meghan to begin the cycle again. All the stories people magazine used to print weekly about Diana have disappeared only to be replaced by Meghan. Same in the daily mail and other publications.
We are seeing in real time a woman get strategically destroyed and it’s terrifying! I can’t imagine what Diana went through alone…smh
I feel for her! I believe her! And praying the best for her.
@Truth. +1.
I made a comment in another thread about the RF acting like the Sussexes were runaway slaves, to be returned further broken down, or destroyed. I now believe that’s exactly what happened to Princess Diana.
I want to see this alleged memo and can’t wait for the Sussexes to show their receipts.
I agree with the post that this seems like the truth is somewhere in the middle and both parties believe they’re being honest. I have no doubt Meghan wasn’t as adequately prepared or trained in the same way Kate was, or treated the same whatsoever (I mean, Kate has been in her position for years and is still being coddled as “coming into her own” while Meghan was thrown to the wolves). But my guess is that they also have her *some* information, perhaps in a way that was either incomplete or totally condescending/racist/snobby.
In any case, clearly getting a memo isn’t the same as getting classes.
Even Anne has stated in interviews that you are mostly figuring things out yourself.
I suspect part of the problem is asking someone to explain how to be royal or how to exist in a monarchy is like asking a fish to describe living in water. They’re born into it. It’s the reality they know. How do you describe all the lifetime of little details that you just know instinctively?
*However* that being said, they should be smart enough to realize that anyone would have to just learn through experience and given her much more grace.
Within days of learning who Harry’s new girlfriend was, headlines bearing “Straight Outta Compton” were published. Meghan was told by Harry not to speak to the press, because the British believed her to be dying for attention by doing so. This never stopped. How would you behave under such circumstances? Would you be guarded or open?
Replying to Gisella and Jo above
I think people dramatically underestimate how intrusive and frightening it was to a bunch of women to have their lives stalked and harassed by men with cameras. Social security numbers compromised, back yard cameras installed, phone calls to uninvolved parents, being hunted and followed in the streets. All while Meghan was in the UK or Canada. I can’t imagine the guilt and anger of “causing” all that.
I mean, she said there was no princess training class. A dossier is not a class.
She was also talking about meeting TQ for the first time, and about being an American. The context in that moment was all about timing and her background.
The first meeting was in September, 2017. Harry proposed shortly after (in November by all accounts), and he’s said publicly that he was waiting for her blessing to ask (thus they had to meet first). I can guarantee that beyond the “don’t to this with the paps” instructions that Meghan was getting from the courtiers, they were NOT giving her instructions in royal protocol. They were hoping Harry wouldn’t marry her!
So when Meghan said the thing about training, she was talking about being an American who was dating a member of the royal family. She NEVER said they didn’t give her instructions in protocol or whatnot leading up to the wedding.
Once again, they’ve taken what she said totally out of context and put words into her mouth she didn’t say. For reference, see “privacy”.
I’m sure they gave her a dossier and had the crusty old crones that served TQ give her advice and all. But they likely were bad at it. Princess Diana had the same complaints, you know. Supposedly the Queen Mum gave her lessons and she stayed with her for a while, and Diana was later all “yeah, we’d eat meals together and she drank and didn’t teach me anything.” She messed up more than once after marrying re: protocal. So it’s not intuitive. I mean, Diana was from an aristocratic background!
Replying to myself because as far as I remember, Meghan made the specific comment about no princess lessons in the lead up to meeting TQ for the first time and having to curtsey. I could be wrong about that, in which case, oops.
But I absolutely belive they did not give her much instruction and that Meghan has the receipts (emails, texts asking questions about protocol) to prove it.
Oh damn! My two sentences have unleashed the Tiger! LOL
It would be hard to order off the shelf a royal bride who fits the mold better than Kate. The non-aristocratic background made her fit the new mold even better. But for sheer vacuousness and superficiality no one can top Kate. They can literally throw the mold away now.
They are conveniently forgetting the flashing incidents though. Nothing Meghan did ever approached that kind of behaviour but Kate wasn’t criticized for the multiple incidents during engagements.
Oh, she was just being naughty, they would say. A woman showing her ass is acceptable behavior as long as she’s not “woke”.
Letizia, Spain. Maxima, Netherlands. Mette-Marit, Norway. Mary, Denmark. Daniel, Sweden.
Lots of non-aristocrats there. Kate isn’t unusual for not being one.
Meghan is going to be so sad you don’t like her, she is not going to eat avocados for a week.
The whole section of “we would never get involved in any management of personal relationships.” is one of the biggest lies ever told! Jason Knauf literally tried to launch himself into a lawsuit that at core was about a letter this woman wrote to her father! He actually provided evidence to help a tabloid emphazing his involvement in the matter, you could not make this stuff up if you tried. I suspect stories like this is why the sussex’s feel like they have to keep talking about there experience, they were coming out of a world where “reporters” just invent facts via palace briefing and never question anything regarless of evidence to the contrary!
Not only that, he literally helped her write the letter to her father and the palace was activity trying to get Thomas to stop giving interview only when it was him trashing the RF. There were emails from last year of Meghan talking about how Charles was berating Harry about Thomas. And don’t forget when the palace knew that the DailyFail was going to run the story about Thomas staging pictures, they tried to stop them from publishing it. Also the time when Meghan’s ex agent was selling fake stories about Meghan to the press and Jessica stepped in and told her to stop. The agent ran to the DailyFail saying she thought she could say anything with no pushback. The Dailyfail went to Jason and Jason said he’d make sure Meghan’s friends weren’t pushing back against fake stories. That’s why the 5 friends from the people article chose to stay anonymous. The palace were 100% involved in all of Meghan’s relationships.
There’s been so much that I already forgot about the whole 5 friends thing. Wow!
They freely get away with so much misinformation and truth twisting about Meghan. How exhausting.
Like Jeremy Corbyn said if I read what was written about me I would hate me too!!
someone needs to do a story by story documentary on what Meghan went through because it’s too much
This, 100%.
If Kate didn’t fit the mold, she wouldn’t have able to marry William. She made herself fit into the mold. I believe Meghan wasn’t given any help because the Palace wanted her to fail and to leave Harry before the wedding.
The Palace wanted her to fail and leave Harry. They knew that Meghan would never work in the family dynamic because it would be just a matter of time before the British public start complaining about paying taxes to support her. It would have been a major issue in the future. To Meghan’s credit, I think she suspected that too. Only an all white family can get away with financial support from the public for so long even in difficult times.
I thought there were no royal sources? And I thought they never spoke about the Sussexes? As for people who want to holler “fake”, one thing to note about fakes and liars is that their story will keep changing to fit the narrative. Now which side’s story has done that? Meghan and Harry have been consistent throughout this ordeal. And I truly believe that Meghan got no assistance with protocol for three reasons: 1. They wanted her to fail. 2. They were making up and changing ” protocol” as they went along. 3. They didn’t want to be bothered. Charles sent an aide to check on his grieving 13 year old son but we are supposed to believe that this same bunch gave special consideration to make sure Harry’s wife fit in? I call bullsh!t on that.
My feeling is that communication and cultural differences are at the heart of this along with a toxic dose of racism and inflexibility. Meghan cannot win with these people and they have their noses lifted too loftily in the air to admit that they blew it. A real shame for all of the pain and suffering endured, but a real opportunity for Harry to escape the history of spare and the stilted destiny that goes with it. Diana and Heaven really have blessed him. The path forward is to just keep moving and living their best lives.
Harry made a general comment about Windsor men not always marrying for love ( and his father is a prime example) but the media assumption has been he’s talking about William and Kate. Why? 😂🤣
Yeah, the way he worded it seems clearly aimed at his father and mother. Diana was chosen because she seemingly embodied what the institution defined as an ideal royal bride: aristocratic and no past (i.e. a young virgin) – Charles didn’t love her but married her because it was time he married someone and she seemed like a good royal match on paper.
All these people crying about Harry dissing hos brother’s marriage are the ones letting the cat out of the bag, which I suspect is what they (the press) want to do. There’s apparently a story about the Cambridge marriage that the press can’t talk about directly.
And the very next scene after he says that comment shows Diana.
Wootton made the link to W and K because he is shit stirring. He knows they leak to him and he’s using that knowledge against them.
I mean royal sources were bragging about how they didn’t tell Meghan she was supposed to wear a hat when she went to that visit with the Queen.
It’s clear that they didn’t tell her about wearing at hat and then let the press run with the story that she was being defiant or had no respect for protocol.
Exactly how could there be a protocol memo when we know the protocol is made up bullshit? Kate got praised for doing many of the things that were “against protocol” when Meghan did them.
We know these incompetent palace jerks don’t train. They make stuff up as they go along.
And Kate clearly never got lessons even though they said she was.
there’s no way they didn’t give her any guidance. but i also don’t think they gave her nearly as much guidance as Kate got. there’s definitely a bias there for sure. she didn’t get lessons like Kate did and she still did the best job she could have with what resources she received.
on the other hand, i think meghan’s portray of the instruction she got for how to curtsy in the documentary was a bit much. she could have done better to illustrate how foreign it was for her without mocking it.
Sorry but from my point of view bowing/curtseying to any fellow human just because they were born to a certain position is worth mocking.
She wasn’t mocking the curtsy, she was being self deprecating about how she didn’t do it correctly. She did an excellent one at the funeral.
I’m British and I totally agree. Meghan accurately showed the total joke of bowing or curtsying to some one because their 10x great grandfather killed the right person or magically was the right religion
I am many others do and and will not bow. The royals are simply super rich dole recipients.
Meghan was funny I thought poking fun at the daftness
She was actually “mocking” herself, comparing herself to a performer at a Renaissance festival. But sure, go ahead and run with the Daily Fail talking points if you want.
Yeah, I got taken in by headlines even though I know better and didn’t really understand that she was mocking herself until I actually watched the episode. She was recollecting with wry humor her own faux pas at the time.
Took a wrong turn when u tried to post to the daily fail I see
I think what Meghan said about her clothes is the perfect example – she was told some things as “protocol”, ie “don’t wear the same color as other more senior members of the family” but no one ever told her what other members of the family were wearing, so she had to guess and just wore neutrals all the time to be safe. They set her up to fail.
Also, they’re telling on themselves with that bit about her getting married to someone who’s done a bunch of walkabouts so surely he could give her guidance – how tf is Harry supposed to teach her to be a princess? It’s not the same as being a royal born prince and there’s like a thousand more things the women have to do than the men. You’re telling me Harry had to worry about what color to wear, how to do his hair, how to curtsy, what jewelry to wear, what shoes to wear, what hat to wear, what color to paint his nails, whether to wear panty hose or not, etc, etc, etc?
“The sadness is Harry was so close to Catherine.”
Not as close as Kitty wanted to be. She’s another one who got smacked back for trying to manage his life.
And if Harry was so close to Catherine, why didn’t she help Meghan? Oh, because she was hoping that they wouldn’t get married and she could keep Harry all to herself, until he married someone just like her.
Harry said “I look forward to getting to know her” when their engagement was announced. And outside of stories or kate invading his pace at Ivy Cottage or trying to set him up with Pippa, there is nothing to show they were close. Harry was polite to her in public, which she latched onto because her husband basically ignored her all the time.
And others have stated that someone close to Harry would have welcomed Meghan. Kate did the opposite.
Meghan said she received guidance from Jason Knauf on not inviting Ashleigh. She named who advised her. And we know from the past when it comes to Jason Knauf, he doesn’t give good advice. Them trying to change it into “that never happened” is called distraction and gaslighting. It’s to get the readers to question Meghan’s story and think of other possibilities of what could’ve happened. They did the same when Meghan corrected the cry story and when she shared the story about them exchanging private vows days before their weddings. It’s also extremely insidious to claim Meghan could invite anyone when we know the palace was working hard on keeping Samantha and Thomas Jr far away from the wedding. So this gaslighting and nitpicking by the Palace to question Meghan’s story isn’t working.
Yup even after she spoke the truth about the crying story they still doubled down. It’s switched to well both of them cried then to well she bullied charlotte blah blah!
But guess what everyone remembers? The Oprah interview watched my 70million people and not the million of versions created by the palace and press. Same will happen for this Netflix documentary.
So why did they waste money on flying Jr. over to the UK, only to have him stand “outside the gates” and smoke cigarettes, and then fly home? I don’t get that, unless it was to further make Meghan look the the trash that Sr.’s firstborn spawn have always been.
So one sheet of paper with thirty bullet points. Which you had to be extremely familiar with the rankings and British royalty to understand. How helpful.
I have seen interviews where Phillip, Anne, Edward have said the same thing, that there is no training , there are no lessons on what to do or say, they’re expected to just go out there and do it, but we’re to believe Meghan was given a dossier. If that’s the case they should produce it, show it to the world, give a copy to the newspapers.
We’re forever hearing about people’s diaries. If lessons were scheduled those lessons would be on their diaries, so again it’s easy, show the dairy entries.
Prove it.
I’m sure Meghan did get a dossier, and being the sort of person she is, she probably read it very carefully and tried to go along with it for the most part. But I think it’s also likely that, as an American, perhaps she didn’t take it as deadly serious as they expected. Royal protocol seems excessive at the best of times, and even the WASPiest Americans would likely find it absurd to maintain that level of formality even in private amongst their own family members. If they had given Meghan a proper advisor, rather than just a memo and a racist relic to guide her, that person could’ve stressed to her the importance and strictness of protocol. I have no doubt that, even if she considered it all to be ridiculous, she would’ve complied without too much complaint, other than perhaps privately venting her frustration to her husband (just as many of us normals do when it comes to our own in-laws). But no one cared. No one wanted her to succeed in her role, they just wanted to scare her off. It’s sickening, the way she was set up to fail over and over.
Meghan is a nerd. She absolutely would have taken it seriously. She herself said in the doc that the last thing she wanted was to embarrass the RF.
So one of the issues (just one, obviously) with the whole “royal sources” thing is that the royal sources come from different….well, sources. so here, with the wedding and Ashleigh. I can believe that Buckingham Palace, even Clarence house, didn’t tell Meghan not to invite Ashleigh, but Kensington Palace was probably like “welllll….it might be better if……” so this royal source could be from Charles’ team and could be telling the truth as far as they know it, And maybe even that KP person doesn’t consider their very strong advice to be “telling Meghan not to invite Ashleigh” (even though Meghan got the message loud and clear.)
It just makes me really sad how so many of these papers are just coming swinging, insisting the whole docuseries is a lie, and people are just accepting that. The royal propaganda machine is very very strong.
I believe everything Harry and Meghan state because they are saying it with their full chest voice.
I don’t believe sources and friends because the Rota rats said they they don’t get briefed by the palace so are they just making it all up? Is there an aide or former aide that will go on record with what happened? There’s much more gaslighting and subterfuge coming from the palaces and press.
Besides James holt going on record in this docuseries no one else will. I kinda wish Harry and Meghan’s old staff from Sussex royal would but I believe most of them are still working in the palace.
Jason knauf has gone on record though sayin the vilest things about Meghan especially.