Howard Stern thinks Prince Harry will ‘eventually’ fall out of love with Meghan

Considering what likely awaits us in Volume 2 of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, what do you think about the pacing? I get the idea behind “volume 1 is their love story and volume 2 is where they survive the onslaught.” Part of me questions the pacing of it, even if I understand why Liz Garbus has done it this way. We have to buy into the fairytale before we see the wicked forces try to tear them apart. That being said, I actually understand why some people had some good-faith criticisms of Volume 1 – there was a lot of space given to “who called which friend during the courtship and here’s a photo to prove it.” I wonder if – once we see the whole project – that was time which should have been better spent elsewhere in the narrative. The question is, do you think Howard Stern is criticizing the series in good faith? Eh.
Howard Stern is fed up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the rollout of the couple’s new Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan.” The streamer debuted the first three episodes of the show on Dec. 8, with three more episodes set to follow on Dec. 15.
“It’s been painful,” Stern said of watching the series (via Mediaite). “I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”
“I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother,” Stern continued. “They treated her like sh-t…I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that. So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country…it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?”
Stern expressed confusion over what Harry and Meghan want out of releasing their six-part Netflix series, asking, “Where do you go with this? Is this your career…talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work.”
Stern predicted that one day Harry will leave Meghan, telling his listeners, “I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you.”
I think this shows that the Windsors’ and British media’s talking points have absolutely infiltrated the American media and American consciousness. Stern is mimicking a lot of what’s being said on the Daily Mail, The Telegraph, The Daily Express, the idea that Harry & Meghan had a wonderful life in the UK and they threw it all away by whining about privacy. Which brings me back to the pacing of the series, and how Netflix split it up into two volumes – I do wonder if some of the giddy-and-effusive-love-story space in Volume 1 would have been better spent building up the behind-the-scenes moves to show that nothing was at it seems, that there were already big forces working against them from the start.
As for Stern’s comment about Harry leaving Meghan eventually… again, that’s mimicking a talking point from Britain. Maybe that was Stern’s genuine reaction to the series, but it definitely plays into a years-long campaign to convince everyone that Harry will eventually leave Meghan and “come back” to the UK. And of course, Stern also seems to have a big problem with Black women having nice things or showing off their wealth and success. It must be particularly triggering for Stern to see a white prince loving and adoring his Black wife.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Avalon Red.
What a horrible thing to say about anyone. I hope he’s happy where he is.
Geez.
Hater Much?
He’s just an ugly old misogynist and racist!
You can say that again!
Dude had a major facelift.
In the old days people would go wild when he said anything. Now no one cares.
Go away Howie.
He also said Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie would divorce and look at them now. They even recently mocked Howard Stern for this. He isn’t one to talk, he was pretty bad to his first wife.
Known racist white man toes the white supremacist talking points.
He was attacking Oprah a few weeks ago.
I don’t know what his wife Beth sees in him.
She sees dollar signs in him. Lots and lots of $$$. Like a cartoon.
I forget he is even still around until he lets his racist mouth spew 💩. (And it always seems to be against black women)
Thank you for reminding everyone about his vile Oprah comments. HS is awful and hides behind Robin Quivers. That said, even though he’s terrible and (like much of the rest of the world) spewing RR talking points, he is a talented interviewer. I do know people who are not anti H&M nor pro BRF, but they had difficulty watching the series. It’s slow TV, so while super popular, HS might have a bit of a point. That said, I loved it and appreciated hearing from H&M themselves.
Yeah I want to love Beth because of all her amazing cat adoption work 😻 but how she can stand that douche I’ll never comprehend
The douche treats Beth differently than he treats people like Oprah and Meghan.
Perhaps she’s doing it for teh kittehs. 🐱
Never have liked Stern. He has always come across as misogynistic and racist to me. Even with his supposed “self-improvement”.
Your analysis is spot on. This is how disinformation gets you. It’s not necessarily the stuff you are passionate about and read into, it’s the stuff on the periphery that you assimilate into your thinking. He repeated the media’s talking points – and he’s very media savvy.
His comments reflect a lot of the comments on neutral, even slightly pro Meghan sites – like Jezebel. The RF disinformation campaign is working.
I didn’t click on the article when it landed yesterday and was hoping you’d cover it so I wouldn’t be giving it any life online. Stern is a piece of work, opinionated about everything, and definitely not always right.
He’s definitely bought into a shallow narrative and hasn’t been interested in actually listening to what they, or Black women for that matter, are saying about the Sussexes’ plight. More importantly, he doesn’t get that it’s your family members always talking trash about you behind your back. And publishing it to the world! Think about it: would you want a family like that? Both the Windsors and Markles are absolute trash, but I’d argue the Windsors are worse because they hide behind others. At least the low-brow Markles spew their venom with their own mouths. It’s a class thing, I guess.
> I think this shows that the Windsors’ and British media’s talking points have absolutely infiltrated the American media and American consciousness.
Well said. On another thread someone mentioned people in their friend group hate Meghan…and I think that’s more normal than some here would think. I told some people who have no knowledge of the royal family about the documentary and they started by looking it up on their phones…many completely legitimate news outlets are parroting British tabloid smears. Reddit is inundated with comments repeating the same talking points on wanting privacy and being privileged. I see tabloid talking points EVERYWHERE.
I’ve often seen this guy’s name, but I don’t know what he’s actually famous for.
He’s a shock jock with a long-standing radio presence. He’s known for racism and mysogyny.
He had to issue an apology after his comments about Selena right after she was murdered.
Showing his ass live on stage like a complete idiot.
He was actually a local drivetime DJ when I was in high school. Got fired for making a terrible joke after a fatal plane crash.
He did have one funny bit, which was doing the weather as God. There was a number you could call and report good or bad things people had done. He’d do the weather in a radio announcer “God” voice, saying that it was raining because Mike in Gaithersburg hadn’t taken out the trash, despite being reminded several times.
But he’s had the same shtick for 40 years now, the world is terrible, everybody is busting his balls, why is everybody so stupid, blah, blah, blah. And it’s not just him. I commute via public transit, so I read on my way to work, but when I’ve been in a car during the morning commute, I’m astonished by the constant stream of misogyny and whininess on the radio. No wonder American workplaces have so many problems if this is the garbage everybody is stewing in on their way to work. I have to image this was where a lot of Americans got their Meghan hate from, because these guys always take their cues from the tabloids.
Howard Stern, “blah blah blah. Blabbity blab blab. Blah blah baaaaa ba.”
As the trophy wife fetches his slippers before leaving for her f/u appointment with her Botox consultant.
Howard Stern has always been a jerk. He’s definitely a misogynist, him talking shit about Oprah “showing off” her wealth and now Harry and Meghan whining is indicative of who his is. I think because he has had some reasonable points through the years about Trump, Covid, the election etc. people think he’s grown or reasonable. He sucks. Period.
Super rich, white man said what? I’m SHOCKED.
The show wasn’t made for you, dude. They’re making content, just like you. I’m sorry their lived experience is different than yours, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen or they’re not allowed to feel how they feel.
Howard unleashed the orange one on the world the same way he did the Osbournes. In the 80s and 90s DT would be on his show and Howard encouraged him to act the way he does now — DT was on his show many times. If you look at how the orange one acts it’s the same as Howard did for years – say whatever you want the more offensive the better. These guys that act like the orange one all follow the Howard playbook. Same with MTG and the lot of them. The only reason HS distanced himself from the orange one is because he knows he was the first to give him the platform. Howard is also incredibly misogynistic and racist – he stopped being openly so when he wanted some of that sweet mainstream cash from his judging talent shows and because he wants to be accepted by the mainstream.
It’s amazing that he considers these things “whining”:
The racist tabloid articles about exotic DNA thickening the Windsor blood, straight outta Compton, etc.
Doria and Meghan talking about being stalked by photographers
The Markles running to the tabloids /Thomas trying to stop the wedding by faking a heart attack.
Funny that Stern has sympathy for White Diana but none for what was done to Meghan Markle. And we haven’t even touched on the worst of it yet.
Some misogynists are capable of displaying empathy for Diana only because she’s dead. If it weren’t for that she’d probably be dismissed as a whiny little bitch too. But I also think some of it is Howard Stern’s racism. He so badly needs to be seen as a cool, tough, politically incorrect rags-to-riches white dude who isn’t afraid to tell rich women of color to STFU.
I think the way the documentary sets up is just right because their love story has been lost in the smear campaign. Meghan’s been called a schemer and gold digger whose only after Harry’s money and fame. That was the prevailing view that was put out there by the British press and the Palace. So it needed to be addressed. I don’t really care about what Howard has to say about anything. He’s a millionaire too.
Agreed Amy Bee. I think the pacing is fine. Talking about all of the work these two have done separately is important ( especially Meghan)
I think they did show how the racism kicked in from the media as soon as their relationship was revealed.
My only worry is that M & H will continue to address things in general language and absolve Harry’s family members. Who precisely is the “They” that keeps being referenced in regards to the attacks?
You know, the funny thing about genuinely liking a spouse is that you don’t fall out of love with them. You can meet as kids when passion and hormones are high, and then suddenly you’re graying adults with jobs and a mortgage and a houseful of needy goblins constantly begging to be fed, when the end of every day can feel like you’re Frodo and Sam clinging to each other on the side of Mt. Doom amidst the wreckage that was once your living room. All of that, and you can still feel a thrill when you see them walk through the door, still feel comforted when you feel their arm flop over you in the night. It’s not a fairytale, it’s not a perfect, it’s full of the usual nonsense, but if the fundamentals are there, their company never gets old. I always hope that’s what everyone is getting with marriage.
Sorry, Howard, that you live with so much cynicism and scorn for others.
Love this scenario and happy for you and your family! Y’all sound like lovely people.
I must say, I can see what Stern is saying , and it’s not because I don’t like them , it’s more because I have over exposed myself to what’s going on around them, that the other narrative are starting to seep into my consciousness, I have to keep myself off Twitter so my view doesn’t get clouded by the other stuff, I don’t read the papers but see a lot of the commentary from supporters of H&M. I don’t think he will get tired of her but it will be a different adjustment once the dust settles, right now we are in a holding pattern, They do something or not and the reporters are on their case after a few months they respond and the cycle continues, there is no break in transmission. I hope after this they move on to do what they really want and ignore what ever reporters and the palace put out someone needs to break the cycle
It isn’t possible to move on if the British rags, Charles, Camilla, Will and Kate keep trying to destroy them. Salt Iskand needs to move on first.
But why is the narrative that HE will get sick of HER? It’s a subtle way of saying she doesn’t deserve him for…reasons. Why is he the super special prize that she has to scramble to keep?
Exactly. It’s clear from the episodes I’ve seen so far that Harry has always viewed being Royal as a liability in the dating world and that if he could find a woman willing to put up with it he would be the lucky one. It’s also clear to me what he sees in her and vice versa. She’s very warm and charismatic and engaging and he is drawn to her energy. He seems sensitive and caring and funny and and socially aware and she is drawn to that.
Now if someone were commenting that their relationship is still young and may or may not stand the test of time – maybe that’s fair if not unnecessary. But it’s very telling that Howard clearly does not feel attracted to Megan so he jumps right to not being able to understand why Harry is with her and making mean-spirited comments about Harry losing interest in the mother of his children. It’s so dumb
I know there is this perception that Harry and Meghan are “stuck in a holding pattern” constantly rehashing the things that have happened to them, but I think that’s the fog that’s been purposely created and maintained by the press. Because if you look at the last couple of years, the two of them have been working consistently on all of their *new* projects, deepening relationships with other orgs, and establishing new partnerships. They haven’t been wasting time responding to each and every lie reported about them in the press. Their team takes legal action when the lies are particularly egregious (e.g., the publishing of Meghan’s letter to her dad, the story that Harry wanted the taxpayers to fund his police protection), but otherwise they have very much been “getting on with it.” Travalyst is growing and expanding in very exciting ways, Archewell Foundation has been doing great work with World Central Kitchen (along with a host of other orgs, all discussed on their website), Invictus is gearing up for what looks to be a great competition (and I’m really looking forward to the docuseries on that), and the media arm of the company is off to a great start.
I think it’s unfortunate, because the briefing and the lies and the smear campaign have continued on, and because the Firm & BM don’t have access to H&M there’s nothing new to reveal, so the smear campaign depends on recycling the same material over and over again. The difference is that Harry and Meghan have only gone on the record to talk about it a handful of times: Oprah, The Me You Can’t See, and that episode of Dax Shepherd’s podcast in 2021; a couple of print interviews with Meghan and now the docuseries in 2022; Harry’s book in 2023. That’s hardly any time at all, compared to what’s been dominating headlines for the last 5+ years.
We always see these men who believe themselves to be edgy non-conformists (and maybe were, at least about some things) age into the opinions of and become like the old guard they used to rebel against. They never seem to see it themselves, though.
Exhibit B: Dave Chappelle.
I mean, this is exactly what I assumed Howard Stern’s take would be. He hates black women and having original thoughts.
The fact that variety is giving this trash online space after Meghan gave them an exclusive interview is enough proof that the Sussexes are better of embracing smaller new outlets and even possibly social media. Because from the cut to variety to my times it’s so embarrassing
Let’s look at him like the rest of the past freshness date troupe, all trying to become relevant. Howard, Megan, Sharon, and I can go on and on with the list of has-beens, begging desperately for attention of a past best left on the dusty shelves.
You have to respect the person making disparaging comment to actually care about what they say, I have zero respect for Howard Stern, never have and never will. I offer no criticism of the Harry and Meghan document-series because I am not a producer and I do not understand the process of pulling something this historic together. I enjoyed every reference, every utterance and applaud Ms. Garbus vision and the Sussexes courage. Always amazes me when in hindsight with a finished product, folks share their would have could haves. Easy to offer criticism when you are on the sidelines. Sharing lived experiences is not easy to do or govern.
I don’t think that he repeated any media talking point, he’s quite capable to saying whatever he wanted to say. He has a major issue with Black people, especially those in positions of power or privilege. And I would wage a lot of money that he wouldn’t say anything like that if Prince Harry had married a Jewish woman. That’s just how he is.
Stern said the same thing about Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar before they were married. He had Freddie on his show and bet $1 million he and Sarah would not make to their 20th anniversary. SMG recently posted on Instagram celebrating her and Freddie’s 20th anniversary and told Stern to pay up. I don’t know if he actually has though but this seems to be a theme with him and other couples.
Maybe he’s unhappy in his own relationship? Also, first he complained about Oprah sharing pictures of her home on social media. Now he’s complaining about Meghan speaking out about the abuse she suffered from a racist institution. And he thinks her white husband will eventually dump her.
Does Howie have a problem with women of color? I wonder what Robin Quivers thinks?
Robin probably gets paid handsomely for her role in giving him cover for all the racist misogynistic things he says.
This is a man whose entire life has consisted of being paid enormous amounts of money for having scathing opinions, many of them derisive of women and minorities. Of being worshiped for those opinions, even by those who should know better.
Nothing to do but ignore him. It’s really too late to bring him down a notch. He is what he is and what our culture paid him to be.
Hot take, Howard (eye roll).
1 – they don’t care what he thinks.
2 – he doesn’t know them. I could say Howard will fall out of love with his wife too – same info, same impact – zero
3 – how can one empathize about Diana, and not recognize that Meghan was being treated the EXACT SAME WAY
4 – any other Black women he’d like to criticize? He seems to be on a roll.
Did HS want to interview H&M and they passed?
Stern also said for a million bucks he bet that Freddy Prince jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar weren’t going to last either and when she went to collect on his promise he conveniently forgot he shit on their over 20 yr marriage. Any other hot takes Howard?
He is not one to talk his first marriage broke up.
No, he dumped his wife.
Howard you need a new wig.
I broke up with a serious boyfriend over his love for Stern in his morning radio days. I thought Stern was a misogynist, racist and bigot. My BF “didn’t see it” and thought he was funny and wise. Boy bye.
He thought Stern was wise? Good move ditching that one.
Stern is a tabloid himself, only verbalizes instead of print. Always has been always will be a pig. In the same bin as Rogan, Limbaugh etc.
Douchebag gotta douche, I guess. Go change your diaper Howard, you stink!
He’s projecting his own issues because he is on what his second wife now?
Also if Harry ever wanted to do a stern interview his position would change in an instant.
Stern can be a good interviewer when he wants to, there is just so much of that shock jock baggage still there.
“ I do wonder if some of the giddy-and-effusive-love-story space in Volume 1 would have been better spent building up the behind-the-scenes moves”
It would have been. I think the filmmakers did them a bit of a disservice there. I had a conversation with a friend who doesn’t follow them but watched the series and she was pretty bored by it. Her exact reaction was “ok we get it. You met and fell in love. Move on”
I think as some others have mentioned that it’s a build up. This filmmaker has experience so knows what she’s doing. She’s showing that they are just normal people falling in love and the media response and the hatred is over the top for no more than that.
It is a build up, that’s true. But it wasn’t as successful as it could have been. Just because she “has experience” doesn’t mean she can’t make mistakes. It’s not just me and my friend, it’s also the professional criticism that is coming from places like Variety.
Yeah, I find it kinda poorly paced. Either they should’ve brought more topics in earlier or they should’ve made this first part about their love story shorter (like 1.5 hours instead of 3). I listen to audiobooks sped up, and so feel like this documentary moves at a snail’s pace lol, with extremely long pauses just to show pictures.
I understand what they are doing, I think – trying to combat the tabloid narrative that has been part of their story since they first went public, and trying to show people that their relationship is solid and very very real. I also think they are trying to capture the happiness and excitement they felt as they were engaged and getting married.
But, I do think some segments dragged a little bit. I feel like there is a LOT that needs to be covered in the next three episodes.
I tried to get my husband to watch—he doesn’t have opinions on the BRF stuff despite my interest—but he found the series “slow” and “boring.” I don’t like to stererotype but the first bits about the love story *are* very interesting to people who already have an interest (like me). I think if you are not that engaged to begin with, it might bore some, like my sports/explosions/mafia/action/suspense fan husband.
I agree that the pace is all wrong. I was excited to watch this show, but not gonna lie, somewhere early in the third episode, I flat out fell asleep.
It’s extremely difficult to find a good faith criticism, but I agree that the pacing was a bit slow. I personally found Harry’s discussion of how the Firm works to be the most interesting piece of the first half. But I’ve been following Harry and Meghan’s story since the beginning, thanks to Celebitchy and Kaiser, so a lot of the info about their love story wasn’t new.
He seems to have remarkably poor comprehension of the situation. He’s sorry for how they treated Diana and understands why Harry is upset about that yet doesn’t see how Meghan was treated in the same horrific way yet WORSE because of racism?
It’s not and has never been about anyone “not liking” them. It was about very real threats to their safety that the Palace fanned the flames of.
Stern made a feature film, starring himself, so he could get his story out there, much of it focused on his and Alison’s love story, meanwhile he had a triple locked porn room in his basement where his girls lived so maybe he should put things in perspective.
A lot of Americans have no idea that a coordinated smear campaign against the Sussexes (especially Meghan) has been ongoing almost from the very beginning. They get their news about them from the tabloid press if they even pay attention at all. Our media wants access too now that the coronation is coming up.
So many Americans are new to this narrative that the British royals have been abusing H&M that for them when they are just telling their story it sounds like whining. And many Americans have absolutely no idea about the philanthropic work they do. It means that those of us who know the truth need to be very vocal–and very loud.
And Howard Stern is not the most reliable narrator in any case.
“I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work.” This is the core of what Meghan haters feel. They really hate her for not finding a way to let the castles and the dresses and the fairy-tale image of it all fill her up. Having been given that, she shouldn’t want anything else, ever. Look at Kate! She got the all the royal stuff, and in return, she shut up and shrank. Sure, she’s married to a rage monster, has been shuffled off to Adelaide, and has to worry about her face 24/7, but still, castles! Carriages! Tiaras! That is what is important in life. Meghan is an idiot for not appreciating that stuff and therefore she needs to go away.
I am getting so sick of rich white men saying marginalized people are whining. W.t.f.
This is coming from a known racist and misogynist who *checks notes* got sick of his first wife and traded her in for a younger model.
Got it.
Lolololol, Howard Stern is garbage and also the whiniest person I have ever heard. He gets paid millions of dollars a minute so his show is nothing but him complaining at length about… everything. He spent like a year talking about this amazing Starbucks coffee he discovered in *2018* because obviously no one had been going to Starbucks until then. He hasn’t engaged with the world in any real way in ages, has been so isolated with his fame and money that he is utterly laughable when he tries to express concern over the plight of “real people,” and is just an incredibly out of touch, miserable person. That is, of course, on top of being a huge misogynist racist a-hole. There is absolutely nothing he would appreciate about someone else’s love story. He’s just around to revel in other people’s misery.
assface
If it’s all up to the RACIST-DEMONIC-HATERS (Take-A-💩, Muskrat, MTG, Craze-Nye, DeSatan, etc.) of the world, Planet Earth will be in the condition of The Man In The High Castle. These cretins don’t want any peace for anyone who wants true peace, harmony, and tranquility. In fact, these creature features are so DAMN REACTIONARY, they probably would like the Planet to revert back to the way things were WAY BEFORE The Industrial Revolution! #VERYEVILAF! 🤬
Shut up, Howard.
He knows that a certain type of black women would never go on his show, because of his past.
He changed and a lot of A-type celebrity have done interviews with him.
But not an Oprah,nor a Meghan.
Consequently, he will dust off his misogynoir tropes or just trolling for relevance.
In any case, it is just his opinion in bad form.
Why send bad energy his way, all the bad energy he send out will return to him.
I think they made a mistake not going harder on the horrible racism – the Met police texts, The right winger saying Archie was abomination that should be put down. So much more. They didn’t establish the real sense of overwhelm and danger for people who haven’t been paying attention from the start.
I’ve never gotten the appeal of this loud-mouth, talentless butt stain with his cos-play 80’s rocker hair and wanna be ‘bad-ass’ attitude. Worry about your own marriage Mr. Stern….
I think the pacing’s fine. Yes, we get the giddy romance but we also get glimpses of the sinister moves being made against them. Not all in one go, because as they themselves saw it, it’s like a movement at the periphery. When you look again there’s nothing; it seems to be in your imagination and you can shrug it off.
Until the real attack hits, and then it may be too late.
I think this second volume is going to up the ante and show us how what they assumed were minor issues, easily dismissed, built up into something truly terrifying.
Also, to paraphrase President Obama, Howard Stern is a jack@$$.
I don’t get why people snark about the Sussex marriage ending. So what? Does it mean that having children was a waste of time or starting Archewell was pointless? Because Howard Stern divorced his first wife and mother of his children, I guess he wished those kids were never born. Stern was a fool to build a life someone! *eyeroll*
Relationships are forever changing, evolving. People divorce all the time, it doesn’t mean that their marriage was a mistake. The relationship has reached its end. It’s not a gotcha.
These people are jealous and angry that a white man of the most extreme privilege openly adores a woman of color. Their logic is that if Harry & Meghan divorce, he will regret leaving the BRF to save her, their child, and himself. They hope their romantic relationship ending will be Harry’s mea culpa for openly loving his non-white wife.
Also: this has as much to do with misogyny as it has to do with race. Many, many men hate their wives, and distrust the men who don’t.
What an awful person. Harry will never fall out of love with Meghan. She is his world.
Even if their relationship doesn’t make it Harry is never going back to the UK to those wolves. Plus he would never ever leave his kids.
Some Americans are following the BM business model: trashing the Sussexes gets engagement. Some pick up the talking points because they want to say in good with the BRF. But remember there are some who root for the Sussexes. See the reception they got for the Ripple of Hope award ( despite tabloid heckler), Meghan won the People ‘s Choice Award for Archetypes. There was great enthusiasm for the Invictus Games. None of this would happen if the Sussexes were despised by all. The Sussexes have supporters in the UK, and even the RRs who come on US TV have to concede that point. Let’s not forget the Waleses had bad moments on their Carribean and Boston tours, and US media ran those stories. Not everyone buys the BRF dog food.
I do think the pacing of the first 3 episodes is very slow in some places. I support Harry and Meghan and I personally loved all the insider and behind the scenes details of their early romance days–how they first met, their first dates, their trip to Botswana, the transatlantic period where Meghan was flying to the UK, the last hurrah Halloween party with Jack and Eugenie… but even I got a bit bored and found it dragged a bit. I do think they could have condensed it all in maybe 2 episodes, 3 episodes was a lot.
I rewatched with my mom and my mom doesn’t pay attention to the British tabloid press but she really isn’t a Meghan fan. She always calls Harry “wounded” and feels that Meghan “took advantage of him” and whenever I press her how Meghan did that, she never can specify what exactly she means. But there are people who ignore all the media stuff about them who simply aren’t fans of either of them like my mom. And while I don’t agree with my mom about it, I respect her opinion. Not everyone is going to like them but I can’t respect it if it’s because of tabloid media.
I am a Meghan fan, but I watched the series w family who are not royals watchers. They felt the same way as Stern towards H&M, maybe bc they don’t have the context? Maybe I can see how Harry and Meghan can come off as whiny to people without context. I told them to wait until the series ended for their final opinion, but they seemed to be turned off to them. I don’t think their or anyone else’s opinion is going to stop H&M 🙂