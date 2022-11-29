Howard Stern is ‘not comfortable’ with Oprah ‘showing off her wealth’

Oprah Winfrey is very rich. Howard Stern is also very rich. Oprah was/is the first Black woman billionaire. Stern is close to being a billionaire too, if he’s not already – his contracts with SiriusXM are worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Oprah has homes in Hawaii and Montecito and probably more? Howard Stern has a huge apartment in New York, a huge spread in the Hamptons and a lot more. They both have working class origins and they are both uniquely American success stories. They should not get involved in a pissing contest about whose wealth is more embarrassing or showy. Oprah is just sitting in Montecito, enjoying her mansion and her kitchen garden while Stern seethes. Apparently, he follows her on Instagram and he thinks she’s flaunting her wealth inappropriately.
Howard Stern is taking Oprah Winfrey to task over showing off her wealth on social media. During the Nov. 28 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM (via Mediaite), the radio host said that “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all” and somewhat lacks self-awareness considering she frequently posts about her wealthy lifestyle despite people struggling out there in the real world.
“It’s f–king mind blowing when you follow her on Instagram,” Stern said. “You see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and, you know…She’s got servants and, like, people cooking and it’s f–king wild. She knows how to be rich…She kind of likes to show it off, which is something I’m not comfortable with. I don’t think that people should show off their wealth.”
Stern’s radio co-host Robin Quivers pushed back against Stern, claiming Oprah is merely offering a window into her life and “not showing off.”
“Well you gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin. You got to,” Stern said. “You gotta kind of think about people who don’t have — to eat. You know what I’m saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this sh-t… I make a good living, and I’m having trouble watching Oprah. I go, wow. Look what’s going on over there? Her estate is unbelievable. When she goes shopping, she goes shopping in her backyard cause everything is growing back there. There’s a farm back there.”
Later in the episode, Stern was a bit more complimentary toward Oprah when discussing her annual tradition of inviting students from her South African school, The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, to her home for Thankgiving.
“The girls, they are so sweet,” Stern said. “They — I think they believe Oprah’s God because let me tell you, she provides, she gives them an education. She gives them meals, don’t ask. They love her. And it, it’s impressive. I gotta be honest. I mean, you know, it’s real charity work.”
People are already yelling at Stern for these comments, especially the part about Oprah’s backyard farm. Having a kitchen garden or a small farm isn’t especially elite – for generations, tons of low-income or middle-class people had vegetable gardens or small working farms. In recent decades, the idea of a “backyard kitchen garden” has come to represent a certain kind of socioeconomic elitism though. I think there are worse ways for Oprah to spend her money than “maintaining a small farm in her backyard” and “paying people to cook for her and maintain her farm.” Plus, if you’re following Oprah on social media, you want to see how she lives – she’s not “flaunting” her lifestyle anymore or any less than most Instagram influencers or “people who are good at Instagram.” It’s aspirational, not a documentary on the Great Depression.
And yes, there’s a racial element to this as well. Stern is an intelligent man most of the time, but he has a racial bias here, of “how dare a Black woman be rich and live well.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
Also misogyny. Howard Stern has always been a massive misogynist, remember? I think it’s three things: Misogyny, racism, and misogynoir. All playing off each other and multiplying. Though I also think he’s jealous.
Oh yes, very jealous! Oprah is well thought of and liked, Oprah does incredible things with her wealth, people worldwide are inspired by her and what she has accomplished. Howard, not so much.
He’s such a jacka@@. Oprah would have been a billionaire sooner, but she was giving away money.
All of the above. Oprah has earned every damn thing she has. Stern is a fool for going after her.
I luv Howard Stern’s mansplaining of how a black female billionaire should appear. (sarcasm)
Oprah is a unicorn and I luv her Instagram posts. It allows me to dream
Stern is a Racist, Sexist, Jealous, Asshat.
As someone so aptly said, “All of the above.” Especially, your last sentence, and in that order.
Did that white man basically just call Oprah uppity?
I am glad the internet is giving him well deserved sh*t for it.
He’s a hater. I don’t want to follow Oprah on insta for her to do regular things!! I want to see her doing Oprah things! I can see regular from MY window.
He is 100% jealous. He has been obsessed with her for years, because he is trying to rebrand himself as a great interviewer and wants her level of success. When he released his book of interviews a few years ago he said on his show that he wanted her to pick his book for his book club but she won’t give him the time of day. And given how often he has attack her and her weight, I don’t blame her. So he’s now a bitter old white man who has been rejected by a black woman and he can’t handle it.
Why is it okay for white male. Bruce Springsteen to show off his incredible wealth in his Howard Stern interview, including a fancy horse farm in New Jersey and all the elitism that comes with that lifestyle?
I wish there were “Thumbs Up” buttons here. But yes 100% on every point. Plenty of white men flaunt their wealth but he only has problems with Oprah?
Jelly, a sh!t-stirring, clout-chasing douchebag and apparently unable to find the ‘unfollow’ button.
Right? What’s hard about unfollow? Plenty of celebs do regular private jet pics, lavish ski and beach holidays. I unfollowed one in 2021 because while they were private planing around the world constantly, and I was locked down. It stopped being ‘aspirational’ in 2020. Endless months of lockdown was hard. Did Howard complain then?
He has always been such a small man and he continues to be. One thing I will say about him, he has always put his insecurity front and center in everything he does and says. Poor little man.
Yep.
Ah yes, middle-aged white man please do tell us how a middle-aged Black woman should live her life, we’re all ears.
*raging sarcasm*
Damn. My first thought was ‘same’ because I can no longer afford anything on Oprah’s Christmas wish list and it’s been this way for a few years now and I’ve just been feeling like *billionaires overwhelm*. But you’re right. He’s not coming for Elon. (Or is he? I never listen to his show.)
Word.
Yeah keep instructing black people esp women on how to exist. Jackass.
Do I kind of think there’s a problem with people having this amount of wealth when we have children starving in this country? Sure. However, of all the people he chooses to criticize? He might want to reflect on why he chose to criticize a black woman instead of any number of white men.
It’s HER hard earned money. She can spend it however she damn well pleases. Did he make a stink about those billionaires taking joy rides on their rockets to Space?
Exactly – wealthy men have been flaunting their wealth FOREVER. But suddenly a women, especially a black woman who is completely self made and built an empire, is not allowed to do so.
Also, I don’t think she even flaunts it. She’s showing her life in the places she lives, and they are beautiful and expensive places. But she’s not showing off closets full of expensive fashion, or jewelry, or posing to show off a plan or fancy cars. Considering her extreme wealth, her social media is fairly modest.
On a final and shallow note, Oprah looks great – fit and youthful and happy.
That word “flaunt” as used in shidtrag media all over the world to try to shame women, especially, for just being, sure does a lot of heavy lifting. The one that sticks in my craw is: “flaunts her baby bump.” I mean!!!!!!!!!
Yes that bugs me too! Also, some famous woman goes to the beach and suddenly she’s “flaunting her curves” by wearing a normal bathing suit to swim.
If he had a dime for every “problem” that is more worth his (and our) time, he could have 1000 farms in his backyards.
You’re right. I am fuming over the notion that black women are still socially rebuked for expressing joy, wealth and success.
https://girlsunited.essence.com/article/feature-covid-19-joy/
Do you remember that story from 2 years ago? A wealthy black woman put out lovely photographs of herself enjoying a picnic in her garden, with her stately mansion in the background. That successful black woman was tastefully dressed in the 1950s fashion.
Such vision of well-being and serenity attached to a woman of color raised an outcry in the racist, morbidly jealous mind of a white female writer who then developed a severe nervous breakdown. Why? Because a person of color must be needy and financially underprivileged, and anything testifying to the contrary of that stereotype is deemed unsufferable.
When I first came across that absurd story of a white piece of s…t losing her mental sanity over a black woman’s bliss, I cried for two days, out of shame, because there are still among us a few sociopaths whose sense of serenity and imaginary racial hierarchy feel deeply jeopardized by a black woman enjoying the life she’s earned from her own merit.
Women of color are NOT going to dig a hole and hide in it just because he’s mad his white male achievements have been outperformed. There’s nothing extravagant in Oprah’s pics. Howard Stern and his Bichon Frise face can suck it up.
Yes, let’s be content and celebrate the Paula Suttons and Meghan Markles and Oprah Winfreys who made it to the top. Their success doesn’t take anything away from white folks, does it?
https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a36072573/paula-sutton-hill-house-living-book/
For them,It’s all about hierarchy. If a BW’s status supercedes mine, then there must be something wrong in the matrix. For a BW, being feminine, rich znd attractivd is an offense to some.
The second he complained about her having “servants” I knew. Racist and sexist.
If he doesn’t hire help, I assume his wife does it. For free. Like in so so so many households. A-hole.
Backyard gardens and chickens were par the course for many people of the Caribbean, some of us were rich in spirit where it counts.
Kudos to Oprah, for having a garden. Most chefs in Europe use this concept, but I digress.
In all these cases, the common thread is one knows what one is eating.
Meanwhile in CRT land, how dare a black woman earn enough to live well and not scrounge for provisions as dictated by assholes.
This is “fill in the blanks” while black.
The more things change, the more they remain the same.
Howard, just stop.
A year ago I moved from the Midwest to coastal San Diego County. Kitchen gardens are very much a status thing here. The land is so valuable that it has become a rich person thing. Water is expensive. If you’re REALLY rich, you have an orange grove.
I think a lot of the ritzy estates in the Hamptons (cough Howard cough) also have large kitchen gardens as well, especially if someone has a private chef or two.
I kind of agree with him. On this site posters are always complaining about the Kardashians flaunting their wealth and how gross it is. What Oprah is doing is no different than the Kardashians to me.
There is always one of you people waiting in the wings to attack Oprah… never fails… you are just as bad as him with you opinions to compare her to the Kardashian’s….
Every. Single. Time.
Comparing Oprah to a Kardashian while letting it be known that black woken aren’t supposed to have nice things.
These KKKarens stay mad.
Drinking wine in her garden is the same as the Kardashians to you? What about Martha Stewart? She posts the same kind of content as Oprah. So does Ina Garten. Or is it just the rich Black woman in her garden that bothers you?
I really disagree. The K’s like to show off their expensive fashion and cars and over the top parties and such. I don’t see Oprah doing that at all.
The Kardashians entire brand is flaunting wealth, and their wealth is amassed largely on working to roll back decades of progress women have made to be valued for something other than their sexuality. Oprah is not without faults. I believe her show at times promoted and exalted some quackery, but her net social impact has been very positive.
It’s fine for some women to cover up or abstain from certain things to send some message, but other women aren’t obligated to mirror that decision. Women should never have a heavier weight placed on their failures as retaliation for that either. That’s a form of coercion. Other than that, it’s true that there really is no comparison to Oprah and the Kardashians. None.
Heaven forbid a wealthy BW to ever exist. I guess you would feel better you never saw pics of her home? Would that make you feel better? I guess you don’t have nice things? A designer bag that someone may compliment you on?? That could be seen as “flaunting”
Just say you hate to see a BW happy rich and unbothered and keep it moving. Everyone and their mother knows Oprah is rich AF.
Oh, come on, guys. These replies are just mean. One of the great things about this site (that keeps me coming back) is that most commenters are very pro-feminist, pro-equality/LGBTQ+, progressive, and deeply sensitive to racial inequity. What Tulipworthy said was NOT racist, nor did she ever imply that a black woman is not entitled to her wealth. She’s just coming at it from another angle; mine is also a little different.
Stop the nastiness and insults — this is not the right forum. Let loose your anger on those who are worth it at the DM 😉
@ SquiddusMaximus
No Tulipworthy Call me just like Howard tense from racism and if you can’t see that then you might the same problem as them.
I don’t know why my comment posted like that .
I meant Tulipworthy Comment just like Howard’s comment stems from racism and if you can’t see that then you might the same problem as them.
For the love of Pete. No one here is attacking a black woman or policing how Oprah is allowed to spend her money. I do not agree with what Howard said, but my interpretation of the situation was that it was not racial in nature — more like the way we all harp on GOOPY Paltrow for her $600 jade vibrator candles or whatever. Oprah was just the one who fell in his lap this time, and boy did he fail to respond appropriately. Again, I do not agree with him, nor do I think Oprah is anything like GOOPY. Oprah is an effing queen — a classy queen, at that — and I don’t think anyone here is disputing this.
All some people are saying is that any ostentatious flaunting of wealth as a means of making money is tacky, especially now. Whether it’s the KKKlan, or GOOPY, or the Royal Family.
I do have a problem with reductive insults that leave no room for conversation. Again, the DM is the forum for that. We’re better than that here.
There is no comparison between Oprah and the Kardashians. The collective IQ of the Kardashians is in the single digits. Do you see the Kardashians building schools for impoverished girls? Do you see the Kardashians working with organizations similar to Oprah’s like Oprah’s Angel Network, the Oprah Winfrey Scholarship, the Oprah Winfrey Operating Foundation, Free the Children Organization, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Pathways to College…I could go on and on. No, the Kardashians donate to their plastic surgery.
@Coco speaking of trains never being late, ever notice the “OMG you all are being mean” people only come out when people are defending a BW?
@ BlueSky
Always they never miss beat.
I think it’s different. Oprah’s brand is not built on showing off. “Showing off” or whatever we can call it is just a byproduct of her hard work and success. I just quickly scanned her IG because I’ve never followed her and it is a world of difference when it comes to her vibe. She posts all kinds of things, about friends and family, she puts the spotlight on successful black people she admires and yeah, she’s rich. We know this. But that’s not what her brand is built on. The Kardashians are filter, filler, and full of shit and tummy tea. The message is not the same.
I said something similar below, I think Stern was trying to criticize Oprah in this sense because it’s the now thing to criticize celebrities like the Kardashians who make displays of their wealth and just seem incredibly out of touch with the current struggle for so many (along with their large carbon footprint). But Stern seems out of touch for choosing Oprah as his target.
Oprah built herself up from nothing, has accomplished much and has given back a lot. The Kardashians, to fall back on an old trope, also have successful businesses but are known as “being famous for being famous”, so their big houses and private jets and large bathrooms, fur covered cars and general oppulence are part of their brand. Oprah, on the other hand, is just living her nice life and sharing it.
I do like that he later pointed out her philanthropic efforts, but without knowing how the conversation started, it seems an odd choice to pick her out of all people.
Honest to god, Oprah>howard.
Stern should take more time to focus on his own. White wealthy men. But misogynoir is hard to shake, I guess.
Leave Oprah alone.
Hmmm, I wonder if he would call her “uppity”?
In any case, there’s a small part of me that could say, sure, she grew her fame while being RELATABLE (as well as brilliant, compassionate, clever, etc.), and now her lifestyle is at Kardashian levels of unattainable. Does he have a right to feel betrayed? No, but I kind of get it.
But there’s also incredible value in having a black woman be that aspirational for the black community as a whole. She WORKED for all this, created and grew an empire, and now she’s a Martha Stewart type who didn’t go to jail. So she lives the life of a queen; she IS a queen.
I hope you’re equally offended by every rich person who posts on insta and follow none of them. By the way, there were zero reductive insults. I mean I’m full of reductive insults, I gew up rough and poor, but not one comment on this thread was an insult to any poster (sure, the Ks and their load of bs deserves nothing less. Oprah has done more for others than most rich people put together. Be offended, I’m OK with it.
I’m not going to say there aren’t racial elements because that isn’t my place to say. But it seems to me more like Stern getting on the train of criticizing celebrities for things like their private jet flights or two million flowers for their garden party or buying their toddler a $3,000 purse, he just missed the mark on what is considered ostentatious.
There is a definite racial element. And I CAN say that as a Black woman. WP LOVE to watch Black folks’ wallets – especially Black women’s. It’s funny how he has all this smoke for Oprah of all people but not people who are ACTUALLY flaunting their wealth.
Its like all the people who are so concerned that Harry and Meghan are going to run out of money or can they afford that house or is Meghan spending too much on clothes etc.
Yes @Ameerah M. Some WP stay in BW wallets and you don’t have to be Oprah for it to happen. I have had WW ask me on more than one occasion how I can afford to have, go, or do something. Everything I have, I worked/invested to allow me and mine a good life that we enjoy. Never has a black women or a women of color asked me those questions. Some WP really need to mind THEIR business which is not Black people’s wallets.
Let him critique George Clooney his Lac de Como lifestyle. This guy….
Just say that irks your soul to see a BW rich as Cresus and that is it.
It reminds me the reaction to the BW luxury movement where all of a suddden people so many things to say with regards to consumerism, racism, debt, etccc….all of that because some black women had decided to take agency of their image and counteract the aesthetics put upon BW.
There is one tiktok video from that BW that sums up what Stern is doing that says:” Some people really have a problem seeing BW living a soft life.”
It’s more like Howard is getting on the train of attacking black women Who are minding their business for attention look at Drake .
Honestly the business of belittling BW has never been so great. It’s as if Kevin Samuels death had left an empty space.
Forgive me, but HS is not any current train of attacking Black women. He has a long history of attacks and got rich doing so. This is why he took the preemptive step of getting a Black sidekick, so he could get away with it more often than not.
@Debbie
Yes he is did he mention other people and that comment? No do he mention Martha Stewart who post what Oprah post times million, no he only singled out one person a black women , which is on trend right know.
Hey you know what you misogynist POS? You can always…. Unfollow
Men like him really hate seeing BW living their lives and being happy. I follow Oprah on IG and I like seeing her garden and hosting people for birthdays and celebrations. How is that any different than a lot of rich people on IG?
He thinks he gets to police and gate keep women like Oprah because she makes him feel inadequate. How much money does he give away to colleges and universities. How many people does he inspire to read more books. FOH
It’s the joy. It’s the unbothered joy of Oprah living her best life that men like Howard can’t stand to see. They’re filled with self-loathing and racism and misogyny, and they can’t stand to see someone (a BW–gasp!) living without all that hate.
That is usually not an American attitude. People here seem to live vicariously through looking at rich people with their material things. I have to admit to reading Dirt, Variety’s celebrity and just plain rich folks real estate buying and selling blog. However for some reason the Kardashians bug me the way the flaunt it, with the numerous huge mansions, fleet of insane cars, private jet trips all over etc. There is no rhyme or reason other than maybe I just don’t like them and that’s how it is with Howard. Maybe he just doesn’t like her for some unexplained reason. Not everyone has to! And isn’t he someone who has unexplained feuds with some celebrities? I might be missing the mark I haven’t thought about him since he got off TV!
And yet he follows her on IG.
American attitude? And people in countries with monarchs showing off great wealth aren’t living vicariously through them? At least the ones in the US showing off are making their own money.
Seriously? He doesn’t have any smoke for any of the other majority white billionaires? What about Elon, who’s hell bent on proving he’s relevant to somebody by being a chaos agent and being fruitful and multiplying. Or the sports franchise owners like those of the NFL or NBA teams? No?
Some white people lose their minds when a Black person, esp a Black woman, meets or exceeds their econ status. Hey Howard, if its so troubling and annoying, why don’t you, I dont know, maybe stop following her? And tell us what you’re doing with your many millions to make the world a better place…
He never had a problem with Trump flaunting his wealth. It’s the reason why he always had him on his show. A lot of people have a backyard garden because it’s cheaper to grow their own food than buy it in the grocery.
Actually, not always cheaper depending on your source for plants and if you’re paying a gardener, definitely not cheaper. There is a satisfaction in growing your own and knowing no harmful pesticides were used.
Why single her out of all the celebrities? Hmmm…..
I don’t follow Oprah on IG ( and I need to correct that. Thank you Howard for the suggestion) but I follow several people who always have a invite to her home. I will say this, when Oprah welcomes you, she welcomes you. For a Billionaire, her home is very welcoming and hospitality is felt from her.
Bet you never see that from Stern. So he needs to find a stadium of seats.
This is a clearly racist attack so I just want to put that out there like others have said.
But also, like you said, Oprah just seems to be the most welcoming host. I would LOVE an invite to her house for dinner! And while yes her house is large, and her estate is gorgeous, I genuinely don’t feel she is flaunting. Showing pictures from her house is not flaunting. Its very different from the Kardashians someone referenced above. The point of her posts is not to show off her wealth, its to show elements of her life and her wealth is part of that and thats fine, obviously.
Hiding the people that are actually doing the work in order for wealthy people to live their easy breezy lives is what Howard Stern wants. Did he really think the general public believes millionaires and billionaires are simply just like us?
If her lifestyle makes him feel some kind of way he could unfollow her on instagram. All of this reeks of jealousy. They both have money but Oprah lives well and he clearly does not. I also find it very telling that this “shock jock” was made uncomfortable by Oprah’s wealth via instagram.
Was he uncomfortable when Trump of the golden toilets was on his studio couch joking with him about wanting to date/bang his “hot daughter”? No he was not but Oprah’s instagram account somehow makes him uncomfortable??
Last but not least if he’s so concerned about wealth inequality he could do something about that with his own wealth instead of trying to police a woman who does so much for others already.
Showing the lifestyle or not showing it doesn’t benefit or harm anyone. If HS is so worried about others, he could make a difference by donating to help. Hiding how he lives at home isn’t going to be useful to anyone.
HS’s comments reek of racism and misogyny. Was Oprah able to interview someone that refuses to be interviewed by HS? As stated above, there are so many better examples of Americans flaunting their wealth and having help. It boggles my mind that he landed on Oprah. Considering that HS has an Eastern European background: he is aware that many people in Poland and Austria and Hungary grow fruits and vegetables in their backyards, right?!
How obnoxious. Don’t worry about how people are spending their money. Especially a black woman who has worked her butt of for every dime. So damn disrespectful.
Martha Stewart does the same thing, she also shares her well lived life, he should use her as his example.
Yeah but that wouldn’t get him the backlash and attention he’s craving.
I don’t know. Oprah always seems pretty low key to me. Like she enjoys being home and spending most of her time there. I don’t hear about her hopping on a private jet to fly to another country for 24 hours “just for fun”. She’s doing a lot of good with her money. She worked very hard to get where she is. She deserves to live how she wants. She is hurting no one.
If Howard is so bothered why doesn’t he earn some good karma points and start donating huge amounts of his own money? Do some good to others instead of talking down about Oprah?
Oh, right. Howard just wants attention, same as ever.
Never did like HS.
It’s sad that HS and David Letterman are such awful people IRL.
Men who can not accept that their glory days are behind them.
I’ve listened to Howard for years. Some of what he has to say is 100% on point and some is very questionable. He’s the original “shock jock”.
But to address your comment about donating: with his wife, he is a major contributor to North Shore Animal League.
Oh brother, saying “But he likes animals (and donates to them)” is really not the saving grace you seem to think it is.
I was addressing the comment about him donating money. Personally, most of my donations go to feeding the hungry and to animal rescues so for me, donating to animal charities is a good thing. And from all I have read, Stern and his wife do a lot for the animal charities they support.
Like others have said, he can always unfollow Oprah if he is so “bothered”. She’s a wealthy woman no point in her pretending otherwise so people like Stern, who is also wealthy, won’t be ” bothered”. She’s almost 70 and she’s worked damn hard for her success. Enjoy it all Oprah!
It is so possible to feel like you aren’t comfortable showing off your own wealth…WITHOUT naming and shaming.
Welp, just followed her on IG (how was I not before?). I definitely want to see how Queen Oprah lives.
Howard tried to rebrand himself after therapy but when you listen to him he still is a bitter and jealous man.
All of this. I find him irredeemable.
Old, super rich white guy tells successful, self-made Black woman not to flaunt her wealth. Must be a day ending in y
So Oprah is showing off, and Martha Stewart with her farm is what? Then the Kardashians, who literally use a private jet to travel from one Southern California place to another, including a 17 minute trip, are what? And let’s not talk about Trump and his golden throne.
Oh yeah. Oprah is black. Apparently it’s not a good look (in Howard Stern’s opinion) for a highly talented, hard working black person to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
In one aspect I agree with Stern. At a certain point, isn’t there enough, and the rest might be better served giving back? But that’s across the board. Including Howard Stern. Who made his money trash talking. But no judgement.
Goodness gracious. Y’all, I criticize Elon, Mark, and Jeff almost daily, and I always resented what Martha Stewart does, too. Yes, white male billionaires bother the crap out of me. I hardly ever think of Oprah because I mostly like her, but I thought our consensus here was that billionaires shouldn’t exist? Except for Oprah, apparently? Yet we’re accusing everyone else of double standards?
You have missed the point by about a mile.
Billionaires do exist. Sure, we can hate them all, but they are there, living their lives.
Perhaps Oprah should not be so wealthy, but I prefer her form of billionaire to w/e Bezos and Murdoch and the Saudi royal family, and Musk and…..w/e they have going on.
But my problem (and others share it) is Stern singling Oprah out for just enjoying her life as a rich Black woman. She’s not doing anything obscene or vulgar and she almost always is sharing her experience with others (albeit other BIPOCs and women, so maybe that’s also his problem).
I hope that helps.
Whenever a black person is successfully especially a black woman there are always white peoples having all sorts of opinions about how we can spend our own money. Look how outraged some people were with the cost of Meghan engagement dress condemning her for using her own money to purchase a dress or anytime Meghan is wearing something expensive there all suddenly new posters lecturing about how Meghan should spend her money . But are all suddenly quiet when the royals who are tax players dime are wearing expensive clothes. It seem to their are some white peoples who are uncomfortable with black people especially black woman living their best life are always wallet checking our pockets but are silent when it comes to white woman spending money on themselves living lavishly.
This guy is obnoxious
If Howard is so concerned about those people struggling, I hope he’s spreading his wealth around and not hoarding it like most of the wealthy. And not just with charity, but to actually give people jobs.
Look, I can’t stand Oprah, but for her to cosplay “person of average means” would be disingenuous and would insult our intelligence.
I’ve never been able to stand Howard but his wife Beth does amazing things for animals, mostly cats, but it’s seriously like a FT job. They foster tons of animals, have adopted several of them, and she’s doing it using Howard’s money, so…there’s that. Check her out on Instagram. I like that she’s spending her time doing something like this rather than frivolous things (I’m sure she does that too but I do believe she’s super hands on with all their foster and animal kids). She’s mentioned she has one person who helps her during the week but other than that, it’s her (weekends it’s all her).
Of ALL the billionaires in the world, he goes off on the most famous black woman billionaire…My god…
Don’t you know he’s worried about all the struggling Black people seeing Oprah living good? He’s thinking about the feelings of Black people. He’s so kind and caring. See White billionaires can flaunt their wealth all they want because struggling White people don’t care? I mean, does he not see how problematic his way of thinking is?
People seem to be triggered by black wealth. I’ve heard similar comments about Meghan, the Obama’s etc.
It’s the same mentality some White people have when they see brown/black immigrants become successful. How dare they ! We couldn’t make it, but look at them ! The nerve to work hard and get rich while in OUR country ! Gross way of thinking.
Someone walked up to me at work , a person I don’t even know and says “I’ve never seen you wear the same thing twice.” All of this while I was wearing a dress I had worn two weeks ago and then , why are you in my business? Why are you clocking my clothes? (I’m black, the woman who said it is white)
@ Mel
That’s insane. Are they there to do their job or police what you are wearing?
I’m biracial, grew up with brown eyes in a sea of blue and green. I’ve lost count of the number of people who have made a similar comment about my clothes. My take was that it was a compliment on the way I dress and can mix and match separates. Never occurred to me that it was shady. Rethinking that. Yikes.
Beyonce too.
Celebitchy has the best commentators EVER!!!
If you think someone is doing something wrong, instead of talk and point fingers, how about sit down and think long and hard how you could take that and make a positive contribution and model the behavior you’d like to see?
Like, if Stern thinks Oprah is out of touch, he could easily take that judgement and energy and donate some of his own money. Or hold events where he invites his super rich friends to donate money for charity.
Or he could start schools. Work for housing the homeless. Doing something that makes real change.
This “he is this, she is that” and not lifting a finger is lazy and frankly very elitist.
Howard Stern, we want action. Show us what you think the wealthy should do with their lives and money. Model the behavior or shut up. We’re done talking and pointing fingers. The politicians are doing that for you.
Maybe Stern and Oprah should meet. Sit down and come up with great ways of delegating their wealth to others who need it.
She’s not showing off her wealth, she’s just living her life. We all know that Oprah ain’t poor. It’s the same nonsense with Michelle Obama, people being mad about her clothes like they expected her to wear clothes from the Rainbow Shop.
This reminds me of when Barack Obama was in office. At around Christmas time, his family would go on vacation to his home state of Hawaii (as he’s done for many years, long before he became president). Well, you never heard such a ruckus from the right-wing media, and it came yearly, like clockwork. Why(!) was he taking a modest 2-week vacation (never mind that so many presidents except Bill Clinton took more vacations), and Why(!) did he have to take Marine One — why couldn’t he take a bus?, and Why(!) did he have to go to Hawaii — why couldn’t he go to some down-market place? Why does it have to be somewhere these complainers can’t afford? And even though he rented lodgings, they would list the entire cost or value of the home, to create the impression that he was taking a million-dollar vacation. I know when I lodge at a hotel, the hotel itself costs millions of dollars, but I’m only being charged on a nightly basis. But my God, the transparent complaints came every year even though he was president — or perhaps because he was.
As many have said above, some Whites are “not comfortable” (to use Stern’s words) with Black people having money or power. I hope he rots.
Howard Stern is the type of person who feels that there should be no backlash resulting from his shady comments about black folks because he has that one black friend, of course. I wonder if he feels the same way when Martha Stewart displays her wealth.
This is so stupid. So the point is that rich people should just pretend not to be rich, because otherwise it’s insensitive to people who are struggling?
Give me a break. If you actually care about poor people then go donate you money and champion worthy causes. Pretending not to be rich helps no one.
I for one, feel more insulted when you walk around acting like you have no money. Who are you trying to kid? Her home isn’t gaudy like some I’ve seen where everything is covered gold and there are tacky statues everywhere. Her home is decorated like the home of a person with good taste.
Why are white men SO pissed off by successful black women??? And didn’t Stern nickname HIMSELF at one point “The King of All Media”??? If THAT’S not braggy as fuck, I don’t know what is.
This is just ridiculous. Of all th e people to pick on?! Why do some white people think black people cannot enjoy the fruit of their hard earned labor? Someone referenced Paula Sutton (Hillhousevintage on IG) where some white woman writer was picking on her for having a nice English country lifestyle. I actually started following her after that and love her feed. It’s charming, escapist and fun. She’s incredibly stylish (used to work for Vogue) and unapologetic that she loves vintage living.
I’m really tired. The waiter we had hired to help on Thanksgiving (almost 30 people) had the temerity to ask if it was my house. WTF. He basically didn’t think a black person could own the home. I was so mad, I asked him to leave. The owner of the company I got him from called to apologize and sent two people in his stead. And this is a company I’ve used for a decade!
Howard grew up well connected with his Father a well know radio engineer who ran a studio in NYC. Who pulled strings to help get him into Boston University. While Howard will whine he made $90 a week as a DJ and lived with Monks since that was all he could afford in rent. He thinks that was paying his ‘dues’ and justifies his 500 million salary a year now.
While If Oprah had 1/10th of the connections Howard did growing up her life would not have been an uphill battle her whole life. Oprah is an inspiration to all women that want to do better for themselves by themselves . By not having to marry into wealth and power given to them (hello Beth Stern) soley based on who their husband is.
I don’t begrudge anyone’s wealth. I have what I have you have what you have. He is just petty and jealous of Oprah for years. He hates he still does not have the MSM respect he thought he should have. And now with the rise of podcasts Howard is just looking like a radio relic now. And I used to be a fan of his for years. But when he cut his contract down to less hours, less shows more vacation. And still gouging the fans with the premiere monthly cost. I was out. And haven’t looked back.
Howard Stern’s point is that he can stay behind closed doors and enjoy all his riches and be a true glutton, but what is a step too far is when someone is honest and transparent about it.