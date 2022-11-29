The Waleses’ Boston itinerary is pretty lightweight, six whole events in three days

Kensington Palace must have done an info dump on the British and American media this weekend, because it’s incredibly funny to see certain quotes from “unnamed sources” being repeated in multiple outlets. Like, Prince William thinks the Earthshot Prize is “his Super Bowl moment.” That was a quote given to Page Six. But it was also given to People Magazine. Which means it must have been in the KP press release. What a dreadful self-own from William. I can just picture him mid-tantrum, his face bright red, screaming “tell Americans that my big keen thing is like the Super Bowl!!!” How sad. Added bonus: Prince Harry was actually AT the Super Bowl earlier this year, lmao. Anyway, if you want to know more of the keen itinerary, here you go:
Prince William refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards — which will air on PBS on Sunday, December 4 — as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues and climate change. He and Princess Kate are “excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell,” the source says.
The source adds, “The prize has become the Prince’s Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet’s future.”
While the Earthshot Prize on Friday evening is the ultimate reason for their visit, the couple also sees it as an opportunity to “fact-find” about some of the causes and interests close to their hearts. “Some of the things we are focused on right now is supporting some of the most hard-pressed communities up and down the U.K. and we will continue to do that in Boston,” adds the source.
Prince William and Kate’s trip will start with a welcome at Boston City Hall, where Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will help the couple start the countdown to the glitzy, star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday evening.
On Thursday, Prince William and Kate, both 40, will see the work that organizations in Boston are doing to create a more sustainable world, and they’ll learn about some of the innovative technologies being utilized at Greentown Labs in Somerville. Later on Thursday, they will hear about the efforts of Roca, a non-profit organization that’s worked for 35 years to create a cohesive approach to save and help change the journey of the lives of high-risk young people.
Princess Kate will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Friday to learn some of the best practices that can be taken back to her own Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood as she builds her pioneering work in the area.
Meanwhile, Prince William will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.
This is also Prince William and Kate’s first trip abroad as Prince and Princess of Wales, and with that comes inevitable parallels with William’s parents — most especially Princess Diana, who was so popular in the U.S.
“They realize the history and the warm affection people feel towards those roles, but they are keen to pave their own path and create their own history,” the source says. “The golden thread for them is the commitment to duty and service — being there in the communities and supporting the communities up and down the country and around the world where they can.”
“The golden thread for them is the commitment to duty and service…” William can’t speak Welsh, he and Kate disappeared for three weeks for their kids’ school holiday, and Kate has nothing to show for her eleven years as a royal. Nothing but buttons, pie charts and horse-hair wigs. Even this trip is pretty lightweight – they’re doing one event on Wednesday, two events on Thursday, and then on Friday, they’re splitting up to do one separate event each during the day, then they’ll attend the Earthshot Award show and then what? Get on a plane that night? This is the big tour which is supposed to save the monarchy? LMAO.
Meanwhile, they did manage to book some interesting talent for Earthshot. Billie Eilish will perform, as will Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding. Catherine O’Hara, Shailene Woodley, Rami Malek will hand out prizes (I guess William is too lazy to actually hand out the prizes?). William will make the “closing remarks,” and presumably announce where the next Earthshot Award ceremony will be held. What’s your guess? Dusseldorf? The Hague? Los Angeles? Toronto? Some place associated with the Sussexes, I’m sure.
The Super Bowl comment is definitely Silly Willy’s attempt to one up Harry. I’m astounded that they’re coming all this way for this piddly-ass itinerary.
They really are truly coming across as petty and jealous which is never a good look for anyone. The fact that they have a lightweight schedule is just who they are and will always be.
This trip is already embarassing
It honestly sounds like a 3 day school trip. All they are going to do is learn it seems. I hope they bring their notebooks!
Second paragraph they want to shine a light-where have I recently read that 🤔
Every workday of mine is busier and more insightful than this whole tour!!
I mean more meaningful.. 😉
lol, yeah … the overhype is laughable at this point.
@Caroline, lmfao you’re right! And they haven’t even touched down on US soil yet so it’s only going to get better from here.
Kate’s Early Childhood thingie is “pioneering”???? Excuse me while I break a rib laughing.
That’s what really bothers me with these two. They act like they are the best ever. William called Earthshot the most prestigious environmental award show ever before it even BEGAN. And with Kate’s early years, she claims to be a expert meanwhile there are researchers that have devoted their life to this research and went to school for years studying this and Kate reaps all of the benefits from it.
It’s pathetic and sad.
Yeah that stood out to me as well. The shamelessness of calling her work pioneering. People have been working on that topic before Kate. She did not invent early years research.
Not only did she NOT invent the area of study, William’s wife hasn’t done anything to move it forward
Honestly the overhyping of almost everything they do is beyond frustrating. People sometimes comment here (especially about Kate’s photos) with “oh who cares if she’s average, you guys are so mean!” and the issue (for me at least, I don’t speak for anyone else) isn’t that she’s average but that she’s overhyped to be this brilliant person when she just… isn’t. And that’s okay! It’s fine to be average! Most of the royals are pretty average and unremarkable! But instead of working with what they’ve got and using that to their advantage like the rest of the royals have, they’re marketed as these brilliant public servants who work a lot.
@Pumpkin that’s exactly my issue with everything re: Kate. Her PR team (and the stans) do her no favors by acting like she’s doing pioneering or groundbreaking work, or that she’s the next Annie Leibovitz, or that she’s the most amazing X or the best Y. If the PR backed off a bit and just let her be, then I think some of the kneejerk reactions many of us have to her would be….more subdued, I guess?
(or maybe I should say would have been more subdued pre-Meghan, because her actions towards her change a LOT in my opinion.)
dear oh dear, the M dress! unbelievable. where is the belt?
my guess for next year is somewhere in the commonwealth, not Canada… maybe New Zealand?
A phone rings in a darken empty room and an answer phone picks up…
“Welcome to New Zealand. We can’t take your call right so please leave a message after the b…e…e…”
A voice at the other end…
“Oh I say hell…o. This is KP here. We want to organise a holi…( someone butts in tour! It’s a tour! Don’t say the h word) …. Hello? Hello?…. I think we got cut off???”
“How are we meant to tour if they never answer?”
Phone and possibly a private secretary gets kicked as someone with big feet stamps out of the room.
@Somechick, that M dress kills me every time
So I own an art gallery in Kennebunkport, ME like an hour and a half from Boston. One of the artists I represent is a British artist who has done work for the royal family. He was the official artist for the London Olympics and did a whole body of work based in the 2016 Americas Cup team with Ben Ainsle.
I reached out to their communications people to invite them to come to the gallery to see his art, you know since he’s their countryman and they have connections to him and his art. Not a word back.
It’s such an easy stop for them, minus the drive, and would get them such good press both here and in England. Oh well!
Wow, what a miss on their part. How difficult would it have been to look at some beautiful art and get some good PR out of it?
Good morning from Portland!
Kennebunkport would have been a pretty easy trip for them – and they could have tied that in to another dead president while highlighting a countryman’s work (and K’s boyfriend Ben). And it’s a gorgeous, quintessential NE community. These people are seriously shortsighted.
Right! I even have six pieces from the Americas Cup Collection!
Hi Guestwho! Come visit the gallery anytime, it’s KW Contemporary Art. Actually we’re having an event Saturday night, my annual All That Glitters Party for the holidays. Come by and say hi! I’d love to meet a fellow Celebitch💕💕
I looked at your website. It’s so beautiful!! And so fun to see a CB’er! 🙂
Ahh thanks!!! It’s my dream come true. I started the gallery two years ago, literally signed paperwork two weeks before we shut down for Covid. It’s been so crazy and amazing.
You all might laugh but CB has been my happy/relaxing place I go to when I need to calm my brain and de stress. It’s my safe space haha.
@Dholmas please do come visit! I’m dying to get up to Casco, weaved here three years ago but because of the pandemic and starting a business I’ve been pretty much in KBK.
Good Morning from Casco Maine. I will have to check out your gallery the next time I make it to the beach in Kennebunkport.
Sorry, but I don’t see leaving the city to visit an expensive art gallery in a highly affluent, almost entirely white community as good PR.
It would be their comfort zone though. And no offense, but I don’t think of Boston much differently. For a long time it was the most segregated major city and that image has stuck. There is a lot to love and admire about Boston but it’s not exactly a beacon of racial harmony.
@Tacky – I really think it depends who it is and how it’s spun. Diana was a huge supporter of both the ballet and opera; both would be considered very white and elitist. Yet, because she also did a LOT of humanitarian work across the globe no-one batted an eyelid at her attending ballets and operas.
With an History of Art degree, Kate could quite easily have attended the Kiera’s gallery without too much push-back. Especially, as it was exhibiting work by a British artist on the London Olympics. In addition, her interest in sailing along with her friendship with Ben Ainslee, this event would have suited her down to the ground.
I’ll have to stop by when we’re visiting the in laws! My husband’s from there.
I don’t know about this. With no traffic, Boston to Kennebunkport is at least an hour and half drive, not counting getting out of Boston, which can take a half hour or more depending on traffic and where they’re staying. Add to that the security in and out – it would be almost 3 hours each way.
I’m sure if they had any such trips planned out of Boston, they would take a helicopter.
@Kiera, sadly, from what we know of these two (and their staff), this sounds about right. It’s rude as hell but that seems to be the way they treat absolutely everyone. It was a nice gesture on your part.
I really wish for a US media blackout for their Keenshot Earthflop. Relegate them to the virtual equivalent of the back section, and on Twitter… let’s talk about the Sussexes instead. Luckily for us they’ll be busy too.
And as much as I believe that a royal pinterest moodboard exists, I somehow don’t see the Wailses going to The Netherlands or Germany next, as I can’t imagine anyone there sponsoring them.
Maybe France?
The Super Bowl moment was also mentioned in the Telegraph so most definitely it came from KP. So embarrassing.
Also, Keir Simmons from the Today said it was Will’s Super Bowl moment as well.
LOL
It’s embarrassing but also……weird. Like I don’t get the analogy. the superbowl is the most watched event on US tv every year (or one of the most top watched.) Ad space for it is obviously $$$$. This event is airing on PBS and the majority of Americans have not even heard of it.
At the most people will see a picture of W&K arriving at the awards and comment on Kate’s dress and that will be that.
I just dont get the Superbowl comparison as a threshold matter. It would be like someone from the US going to England and declaring their visit as important as the Euro finals or the Premier league championship. Not only would it not be true, it just doesn’t…..make sense.
These are not smart people, and they don’t have smart people working for them either.
The thing is this event isn’t memorable to me, and I’m sure it’s not memorable to many other people either. If you offered me money to recall one small part of the last event – a winners name, who attended, what does the prize do, anything – I would not take that offer.
The Boston Globe has started to get a bit breathless (well, as much as they can for something that isn’t about politics). Biden will be in town on Friday, so the “OMG, gasp!” is about whether he’ll meet with W&K.
My OMG gasp is reserved for the Cho’s all the road closures all over the city will cause. There’s a Celtics game in the mix too.
Correction: “chaos”
Boston Globe’s coverage today read like a royal press release.
@Eurydice, as a New Yorker, my first thought was about the traffic issues that will be caused by having all three of them in town at the same time. Godspeed to you
May they be lost in the dark labyrinth that is Boston’s City Hall.
Apparently Will set up Earthshot to only be around for 10 years and for him to only be involved for 3-4 years before passing it off to someone else. This man has the empathy of a rock and the attention span of a knat.
It must absolutely gall him to have to bring Kate along in order to ensure that the award receives any kind of interest.
Is this true??? How can they call this his passion project when he’s only going to be involved for a select amount of time? What exactly is he going to do after this? It’s not like he has somewhere to be
Yes, its true. I think it was part of the official Earthshot announcement or something. that he was establishing it and would be involved for the first few years before passing it off, which is hilarious since its only supposed to be for 10 years anyway.
He probably thinks that Earthshot will reverse climate change completely in those ten years and won’t be needed anymore.
He didn’t even last that long. Earthshot is now an independent charity, separate from the Royal Foundation, and he’s basically the face of it. Nothing more. Its board is running it.
I’ve seen tweets from the NY Times and Fortune describing this trip as an attempt by William and Kate to rebrand themselves. So it’s not starting the way they would like. I wonder if William will do an interview with the Today Show or GMA?
Probably another people magazine exclusive i imagine.
AmyBee I’m not on Twitter so the rebranding, can you say more? from what brand to what new brand? Hmmmm
Macron is arriving tomorrow and will meet with VP Harris, followed by a State Dinner with the Bidens on Thursday. The lame boring Cambridges will be obliterated in the news.
They really copy everything don’t they. When the Sussexes went to New York and met with the Mayor and did the Global Vax Live event everyone claimed it was a “royal tour”. Even though it was just Harry and Meghan handling East Coast business while on the east coast and was nothing like a royal tour.
The 2nd time the Sussexes went to NY they visited a school in Harlem, Meghan had her interview with Melody Hobbs, they ate at Melba’s and donated and just in general scheduled all their east coast appearances for when they were in New York.
Now the Wales are in Boston and instead doing the traditional royal tour they are conducting themselves in Boston the way the Sussexes do in NY. These people are truly colonizers in every way. They now dress, speak and move like Meghan and Harry while trying to erase abuse, and harm the originators.
What’s truly difficult to swallow is that they just copy the appearance of work. They or their team never copy the methods (no matter how simple) the Sussexes use that lead to tangible results. Something as simple as highlighting where to donate isn’t done. Its just about the photos. The Wales get millions in tax payer funding and have an office full of employees and their goal is just to get pictures that make them look like the Sussexes while pretending like they aren’t copying them.
We’ll see if they actually conduct themselves like the Sussexes. Do you think W&K will bring gifts and donations to the places they visit? Maybe bring a box of cannoli from Mike’s Pastry?
I said this yesterday and I’ll say it again: this — and any time they spend outside the UK, really — is time that they should be using to strengthen their ties with Wales. I doubt they’ll ever be very popular there, as more and more people have become vocal in their completely justified opposition to a non-Welsh person being called Tywysog Cymru, but since the RF will never acknowledge those feelings and give up the title, the least they could do is spend time there, learn the language, etc. Charles did so, and even many Welsh people who disliked him gave him at least a little grudging respect.
They’re just wasting time in America. We’re not nearly as mad about the oh-so-glamorous royals as they seem to think. When we take an interest at all, it’s mostly in individual royals who have charisma and truly admirable personal qualities (and, let’s be honest, a certain amount of media savvy), like Harry and Diana. These 2 are just dull and self-absorbed.
If I were in the UK and worrying about heat and food bills and these two seemed intent on being popular in a country that wasn’t even part of the commonwealth, I would be highly offended.
Oh, but they are thinking of those people…from Boston…
“Some of the things we are focused on right now is supporting some of the most hard-pressed communities up and down the U.K. and we will continue to do that in Boston,” adds the source.“
Make it make sense
The next Earthshot prize ceremony should be from Wales.
Nah, they will host it in a country in Africa to show that they are very much not a racist family.
The comments on The Boston Globe are not
positive and some of them had to be deleted. Enjoy the “crowds” Lambridges!
“ will see the work that organizations in Boston are doing to create a more sustainable world, and they’ll learn about some of the innovative technologies being utilized at Greentown Labs in Somerville. Later on Thursday, they will hear about the efforts of Roca,”
See the work, learn about, hear about THE WORK OF OTHERS. What, oh what, do they bring to the freaking visits to add any value whatsoever??!! Rhetorical. We’ve talked about this endlessly. This entire agenda looks like a complete waste of the time of the professionals they are imposing themselves upon.
It is completely over obvious that a lot it riding on this visit and i don’t understand why. William is the heir to the throne does he realize this? What is it with the desperate need for all this attention? Notice how every article is about them yet again? Nothing substantial about earthshot
This is what I don’t get. The Earthshot website lists a slew of recognizable organizations as Global Alliance Partners. What are any of them getting out of this affiliation, when we hear nothing at all about the actual work Earthshot is supposedly involved with? Nothing about the nominees and their work, no update about the projects previously awarded prizes. Talk from the CEO about making it a global brand, after only one year of existence, and a global brand of what? If there’s a serious reason these organizations are involved in what looks like nothing more than a PR exercise for W&K and everyone else, we need to be hearing about it.
This is exactly what I came to say. Their itinerary is literally: be greeted, then see something, then learn about, then hear about, then learn best practices (that she can steal), then go to the awards. These two are utterly pathetic.
And I’m further annoyed that I live in the area and will now need to time my travel through Somerville and into Cambridge (on different days) to avoid the traffic generated by these two clowns. But if I do see their cars, I’ll try to get a photo of myself flipping them the bird like that woman on the bike did to the T motorcade. And I’m self employed so can’t even be fired for it 😆
This schedule is absurdly lightweight for the cost involved with their travel – particularly what this is costing Boston for security. These two are so worthless.
Last night, I was doing some work on my laptop, but had left the tv on in the other room. At one point I heard a stilted awkward voice talking and was like wtf is that dope? The news had come on and the local Boston station was doing a blurb on the Wales’s visit … it was a clip of William talking. His voice was so strange … deep and flat and kind of robotic. Maybe he was just having a bad day at whatever event they’d grabbed footage from, but there was nothing about his way of speaking that drew me in, even before I knew who it was. Well aside from drawing me in with the oddness, to turn off the tv.
I guess that’s how I feel about this visit too: nothing really of interest and a little odd and off putting.
Will is odd and off putting. There’s something unpleasantly weird about him. Possibly he believes he’s so far above absolutely everyone else that he resents having to interact with people at all, and so it comes through that way.
I think William’s entitlement comes through in everything he says.
I also think that when he speaks more off the cuff and we see more of the “real William,” that’s when the, um, gaffes, happen, so he’s probably been counseled to word things carefully, and that results in even more stilted conversations.
Six events? How many stops to fix Kate’s hair?
I’m gonna go with…9
When Cams and Chuck visited our US city for a single day, they each did 4 or 5 events. And they didn’t change clothes, either! Cams was kneeling down in the dirt watching kids plant vegetables while Chuck was off at another venue. I was pretty impressed by how much ground they covered in one day. Too exhausting for the Prince and Princess of Wails, though.
Flying thousands of miles to stay somewhere for three whole days. Uh, okay.
Maybe they’ll take Greta Thunberg’s ride, hah. And to do his Super Bowl end zone victory dance before they even see how it goes is going to track with their usual flops. Here’s hoping Boston comes for them… and not in a good way.
I wish a true scholar in early childhood would write an article criticizing Kate and her so called expertise on the subject.
@Tessa
I don’t think Kate has a body of work to criticize. She hasn’t written anything, created anything
to support early childhood, or even supported or lobbied for early childhood programs. That is why this “royal work” is such a sham and so very useless. For a society to do buy into the importance of early childhood and to do something about it requires political will and money as well as awareness. Saying that early childhood is important in a human being’s development in 2022 is like saying the sky is blue. Basically, Kate is going to devote her time to shining a light on the fact that the sky is blue.
There is a 100 percent chance of rain on Wednesday in Boston. Will the paid crowds still be expected to stand outside City Hall and whoop it up?
I REALLY hope they fly private — fingers crossed!!
It won’t matter at all. No one will say a word. In fact, their sycophantic media will probably write an article criticizing the Sussexes for some nonsense (they’re winning too many awards!) as a distraction.
As a person whose actual career is working with children, I am incredibly jealous of her visit to the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard, I read their work all the time!!
No need to be jealous. All she’s going to do there is grin manically while waving jazz-hands about for the cameras. Then if she’s asked a question, she’ll twiddle her hair about and mumble mindlessly…wasting everyone’s time as she wasted Dr Biden’s! Sorry to Harvard!
This trip is already 3 days too long.
chloe x halle, annie lennox, and catherine o’hara definitely caught my attention lmao. i will definitely be on youtube looking for their clips later but still what a waste of time and money.
All my relatives who live in Boston and those who are Boston-adjacent only care about how this will all affect the traffic. Literally, the only thing that would excite them is if it all got cancelled so that the traffic wouldn’t be so sucky for the sports in the evening.
Also, if you showed them a picture of these idiots in anything other than tiaras and unearned military honors, no one I know there would have any idea who they are. No one has heard of Earthsh*t and no one there cares about Earthsh*t. Maybe Kate will stop by the local packie and get ingredients for her crack baby cocktails??
Wow. That lead photo of Kate could have been used in the movie Smile …
OMG I’d forgotten that Harry was actually AT the Super Bowl this year and that makes this so much funnier 🤣
Our environment is in such critical danger and as such I’m generally supportive of anything being done to highlight ideas that could help. I also think hearing what others are doing to help can be very inspirational to everyone to think of what they can do to help.
So I was predisposed to like this award, but somewhere along the way they lost me. I mean, what is the objective of the Earthshot prize, other than promoting William & Katherine? Does anyone here even know who the nominees are? I can’t remember hearing who won last year, all the news on the event just seemed to be about William.
For all the glitz and glamour the Oscars they highlight the films and as a result all the nominees benefit, even if they don’t win. And there’s the merit in them.