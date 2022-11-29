“Robert Pattinson played matchmaker for Taika Waititi & Rita Ora” links

Robert Pattinson played matchmaker for Taika Waititi & Rita Ora. [OMG Blog]
Glen Powell is ambitious and he wants a bigger breakout. [LaineyGossip]
George Takei & William Shatner: still beefing. [Dlisted]
T&L talk about Naomi Biden’s wedding & TAR on their pod. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A thinkpiece about The Crown’s Season 5. [Pajiba]
James Cameron explains why the Na’Vi peeps are blue. [JustJared]
Kendall Jenner argues that tights are pants. [GFY]
Gwendoline Christie’s styling in Wednesday was gorgeous!! [Buzzfeed]
Kylie Jenner’s Christmas decorations are surprisingly tasteful. [Starcasm]
Russia’s trans community is in danger. [Towleroad]
Kind of forgot that Bella Hadid is a Victoria’s Secret model. [Egotastic]
I agree, caffeine-free Diet Coke is for psychos (like Elon Musk). But I think Diet Coke from the McDonald’s fountain is the far superior version of Coke. [Gawker]
Didn’t realize that needing caffeine-free for my SVT made me a psycho. Good information to have!
Must be hard to live life without a sense of humor. Especially on the internet. Never ever go on twitter or reddit I beg you.
Right back at ya, since you couldn’t detect the chuckle in my comment. Thanks for the insult, muchly appreciated!
(that’s tongue-in-cheek, btw. I don’t want you to get upset because of text-tone.)
If there was an intended chuckle you are pretty bad at conveying that in written form 🙂 there is literally no chuckle indicated. Thats on you.
Okay, thank you for taking the time to teach me, I appreciate your comment critique. Have a lovely week.
I deciphered the intended chuckle in written form lol
The Coke at McDonald’s is specially calibrated by Coca Cola 😉
Why does the Sprite at fast food places tastes like sh*t though? It’s so watered own and gross.
Sprite always tastes like bleach water to me, no matter where it comes from. Maybe that’s just me, though.
yup, special “dedicated” line, and colder temp. it’s why it tastes better at McD’s than anywhere else.
Dislike the taste of really any soda, but Sprite is particularly chemical-tasting to me. I guess maybe the cold dulls the chemical taste when it’s at MickyDs?
You’re crazy. The best Coke is Coke Classic. Don’t tell me otherwise.
Shocked I really like Kylie’s tree.
The best Coca Cola comes in glass bottles that read “hecho en Mexico.”
It’s because its made with sugar and not corn syrup!!
YES!!! but I also love perfectly calibrated McDonalds fountain Coke. Such a disappointment when it’s not full strength.
See also: Passover Coke.
Mexican Coke is at the top with McDonald’s Coke for me. Getting to enjoy a crisp, fresh, glass bottle of Mexican Coke without going to McDonalds and dealing with that waxy cup gets bonus points.
I like Kylie’s tree too, I do a snow covered tree with white lights where all the ornaments are fat puffy feathered birds that is similar but imo better. Looks like a big flock of birds on a snowy tree.
Am I the only one who thought Glen Powell was nothing special in Top Gun: Maverick? Clearly there’s a machine behind him wanting to make him big, but I don’t see him as very special. He didn’t hold a candle to Val Kilmer as Ice Man. Just another one-dimensional and boring white dude. Miles Teller (who maybe is problematic in real life? Not sure, I haven’t followed too closely) gave a much more memorable performance and has a much more magnetic screen presence.
I didn’t see him in Maverick but I loved him in Scream Queens (he was hilarious) and his small part in Hidden Figures (very charming).
I loved Glen Powell in the super-cute Netflix romcom “Set It Up”. The whole cast was loveable though. And agree with Frippery that he was charming in Hidden Figures.
Just came to admire Rob’s handsome face. Has he ever looked better than he did promoting the Batman? I could not care less about his matchmaking, but I appreciate including him as the header photo.
I couldn’t agree more P! Rob is always nice to look at and the latest Dior campaign photos confirms that. Looking forward for his new movie, Mickey7 with Bong Joon Ho directing.