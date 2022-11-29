“Robert Pattinson played matchmaker for Taika Waititi & Rita Ora” links
  • November 29, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Robert Pattinson played matchmaker for Taika Waititi & Rita Ora. [OMG Blog]
Glen Powell is ambitious and he wants a bigger breakout. [LaineyGossip]
George Takei & William Shatner: still beefing. [Dlisted]
T&L talk about Naomi Biden’s wedding & TAR on their pod. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A thinkpiece about The Crown’s Season 5. [Pajiba]
James Cameron explains why the Na’Vi peeps are blue. [JustJared]
Kendall Jenner argues that tights are pants. [GFY]
Gwendoline Christie’s styling in Wednesday was gorgeous!! [Buzzfeed]
Kylie Jenner’s Christmas decorations are surprisingly tasteful. [Starcasm]
Russia’s trans community is in danger. [Towleroad]
Kind of forgot that Bella Hadid is a Victoria’s Secret model. [Egotastic]
I agree, caffeine-free Diet Coke is for psychos (like Elon Musk). But I think Diet Coke from the McDonald’s fountain is the far superior version of Coke. [Gawker]

23 Responses to ““Robert Pattinson played matchmaker for Taika Waititi & Rita Ora” links”

  1. MangoAngelesque says:
    November 29, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    Didn’t realize that needing caffeine-free for my SVT made me a psycho. Good information to have!

    Reply
    • Tiazi says:
      November 29, 2022 at 1:06 pm

      Must be hard to live life without a sense of humor. Especially on the internet. Never ever go on twitter or reddit I beg you.

      Reply
      • MangoAngelesque says:
        November 29, 2022 at 1:32 pm

        Right back at ya, since you couldn’t detect the chuckle in my comment. Thanks for the insult, muchly appreciated!

        (that’s tongue-in-cheek, btw. I don’t want you to get upset because of text-tone.)

    • Tiazi says:
      November 29, 2022 at 3:44 pm

      If there was an intended chuckle you are pretty bad at conveying that in written form 🙂 there is literally no chuckle indicated. Thats on you.

      Reply
  2. Zoochy says:
    November 29, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    The Coke at McDonald’s is specially calibrated by Coca Cola 😉

    Reply
    • ME says:
      November 29, 2022 at 12:58 pm

      Why does the Sprite at fast food places tastes like sh*t though? It’s so watered own and gross.

      Reply
      • Tiffany:) says:
        November 29, 2022 at 2:48 pm

        Sprite always tastes like bleach water to me, no matter where it comes from. Maybe that’s just me, though.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      November 29, 2022 at 5:05 pm

      yup, special “dedicated” line, and colder temp. it’s why it tastes better at McD’s than anywhere else.

      Reply
      • Justwastingtime says:
        November 29, 2022 at 7:29 pm

        Dislike the taste of really any soda, but Sprite is particularly chemical-tasting to me. I guess maybe the cold dulls the chemical taste when it’s at MickyDs?

  3. ME says:
    November 29, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    You’re crazy. The best Coke is Coke Classic. Don’t tell me otherwise.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    November 29, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    Shocked I really like Kylie’s tree.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    November 29, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    The best Coca Cola comes in glass bottles that read “hecho en Mexico.”

    Reply
  6. Truthiness says:
    November 29, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Mexican Coke is at the top with McDonald’s Coke for me. Getting to enjoy a crisp, fresh, glass bottle of Mexican Coke without going to McDonalds and dealing with that waxy cup gets bonus points.

    I like Kylie’s tree too, I do a snow covered tree with white lights where all the ornaments are fat puffy feathered birds that is similar but imo better. Looks like a big flock of birds on a snowy tree.

    Reply
  7. Summer says:
    November 29, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    Am I the only one who thought Glen Powell was nothing special in Top Gun: Maverick? Clearly there’s a machine behind him wanting to make him big, but I don’t see him as very special. He didn’t hold a candle to Val Kilmer as Ice Man. Just another one-dimensional and boring white dude. Miles Teller (who maybe is problematic in real life? Not sure, I haven’t followed too closely) gave a much more memorable performance and has a much more magnetic screen presence.

    Reply
    • Frippery says:
      November 29, 2022 at 2:46 pm

      I didn’t see him in Maverick but I loved him in Scream Queens (he was hilarious) and his small part in Hidden Figures (very charming).

      Reply
      • Ikuraholic says:
        November 29, 2022 at 7:13 pm

        I loved Glen Powell in the super-cute Netflix romcom “Set It Up”. The whole cast was loveable though. And agree with Frippery that he was charming in Hidden Figures.

  8. P says:
    November 29, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    Just came to admire Rob’s handsome face. Has he ever looked better than he did promoting the Batman? I could not care less about his matchmaking, but I appreciate including him as the header photo.

    Reply
    • Sudie says:
      November 29, 2022 at 8:08 pm

      I couldn’t agree more P! Rob is always nice to look at and the latest Dior campaign photos confirms that. Looking forward for his new movie, Mickey7 with Bong Joon Ho directing.

      Reply

