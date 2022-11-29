“Robert Pattinson played matchmaker for Taika Waititi & Rita Ora” links

Robert Pattinson played matchmaker for Taika Waititi & Rita Ora. [OMG Blog]

Glen Powell is ambitious and he wants a bigger breakout. [LaineyGossip]

George Takei & William Shatner: still beefing. [Dlisted]

T&L talk about Naomi Biden’s wedding & TAR on their pod. [Tom & Lorenzo]

A thinkpiece about The Crown’s Season 5. [Pajiba]

James Cameron explains why the Na’Vi peeps are blue. [JustJared]

Kendall Jenner argues that tights are pants. [GFY]

Gwendoline Christie’s styling in Wednesday was gorgeous!! [Buzzfeed]

Kylie Jenner’s Christmas decorations are surprisingly tasteful. [Starcasm]

Russia’s trans community is in danger. [Towleroad]

Kind of forgot that Bella Hadid is a Victoria’s Secret model. [Egotastic]

I agree, caffeine-free Diet Coke is for psychos (like Elon Musk). But I think Diet Coke from the McDonald’s fountain is the far superior version of Coke. [Gawker]