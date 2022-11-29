The Countess of Wessex’s ‘fans’ demand that she receive a title upgrade

Here are more photos of the Countess of Wessex at the state banquet for the South African president last week, as well as some recent Remembrance pics. Sophie has been around in recent weeks, and she and her husband have been invited to some of the biggest royal events of the year. Sophie is also still allowed to borrow royal collection jewelry – for the state banquet, she wore the specially-made aquamarine tiara, which was made for her circa 2005. She also borrowed the Pear-Shaped Diamond Demi-Parure earrings and the Modern Fringe necklace.
So, clearly, Sophie in particular is still in the royal fold to a certain degree. She’s still invited to royal events, she’s still borrowing big pieces of jewelry, she’s still given royal tasks. But she’s not going to get a title promotion. King Charles has made it perfectly clear that he’s not going to give Sophie and Edward the Edinburgh titles, which they were promised when they got married. QEII and Prince Philip BOTH wanted the Edinburgh titles to go to Edward and Sophie, and Charles simply refuses. So here we are. Here we are with the Mail running stories about how Instagram commenters “demand” Sophie become a duchess.
Royal fans have praised Sophie Wessex after she spent time with sick children on a visit to London Zoo this week. The stylish royal, 57, braved the cold weather to open the new Monkey Valley exhibit and pose with its inhabitants ring-tail lemurs. She was joined by children who receive support from the Kaleidoscope Palliative Care and Community Children’s Nursing Teams as she exploted the enclosure – and her natural affinity with the children led royal fans to brand her their ‘new favourite royal’.
After the Royal Family’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the Countess looking at the lemurs with a little girl, fans left comments hailing her as a ‘wonderful member of the royal family’ and added they wanted to see her made Duchess of Edinburgh.
One person said: ‘Love her! Deserves to be Duchess of Edinburgh.’
Another said: ‘This woman deserves the coronet of duchess! She and her husband have been a strong support to the crown and should receive the title promised to them by the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth!’
Prince Philip, who held the title Duke of Edinburgh until his death in April 2021, is understood to have wished for his youngest son Prince Edward to inherit the title when he passed away. As Prince Edward’s wife, this would make Sophie Wessex the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Yeah, the Mail is doing this on purpose. Granted, they love turning “social media comments” into royal stories, but the issue around the Edinburgh title has genuinely upset some royal establishment figures and royal reporters. They really feel like the Wessexes should be upgraded. After all, Queen Elizabeth and Philip literally put it in writing!!! They said publicly that they wanted the DoE titles to go to Sophie and Edward. Charles isn’t respecting his parents’ wishes and it’s ruffled some feathers in the media and beyond. I’m very curious to see how this plays out long-term.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Obligatory, American “these titles are silly” comment.
Not an American, but let them fight with each other for a bit to take some of the anger for M&H away
Don’t care if she gets it or not. The big point they are all missing is that KC gave his word at the time and agreed. He is proving exactly how good his word is by not giving Ed the title.
Charles is living out his lifelong revenge fantasies on EVERYONE he feels has done him wrong or who he feels like his parents loved more. Everything he’s doing is through the lense of what HE wants and not what the monarchy or the UK needs.
Charles is a small, petty, and greedy man. We knew he would keep the title for himself.
He also gave his word that Camilla would not be styled Queen Consort, yet here are.
She has fans?
Ginger my question exactly! She has more than a dozen people who care about her title?
Oh cmon, Sophie bought bots to make these comments. Smart, honestly – the royal crowd is so dumb and backward they might interpret this as “public pressure”
Her “fans” are probably bots purchased by the Wessexes…
I don’t think Sophie has fans, not like Meghan does (even when Meghan was a working royal there were obviously lots of people who were Meghan fans and nothing else).
But I do think some of the royalists probably like her, IF they think about her. And that’s the thing – I think most people, even royal followers, don’t think about her unless they’re seeing a p[icture of her on their social media or something.
So that’s why I think its funny the Daily Mail picked some IG or twitter comments and made a whole story about her being DoE. I don’t think even her “fans” care that much lol.
.. paid ones, I strongly assume. This just screams “paid bots” to me.
1. Lol, she may have hundreds of fans, lol. I think all famous people have at least a few. 2. Charles comes out of this looking like a dick. 3. Harry is SO lucky he got with Megan and she helped him get out of this shitshow.
Ginger, *snort*!
On a more serious note, in pictures at events with children, Sophie does a better job than her Paddington-endowed sister in law. In fact, she often photographs better than Kate as well. (She’s patron of various children’s charities pertaining to disabilities.) I honestly have no idea what she’s like in person, but could imagine that among families with, for example, autistic or blind kids, she might have a bit of popularity. Beyond that, no, not really.
That was exactly my thought..🤣
Beat me to it.
Sophie’s little fingers must be tired from typing all those Instagram comments from her ‘fans.’
My thoughts exactly.
It’s her own PR, she’s always be heavy handed. Pipe down Sophie.
“Goody goody” Sophie here grates on my nerves a lot more than Kate does, honestly. The Middletons are at least entertainingly villainous. She’s the ultimate jumped up middle class pick-me.
Also, not to defend Charles, but I thought that getting the additional and Scottish Earldom of Forfar in 2019 meant that the matter had been settled to everyone’s satisfaction back then. Again, pipe down Sophie.
Charles wants everything all to himself forever and always. It doesn’t matter that it will do nothing for him — what matters to him is that no one else can have it. It’s ridiculously preschool, but also it shows that Charles either doesn’t know or doesn’t care about how to get good pr. Who cares about titles, but obviously these people care — and these people *have* to care. It has to matter to them, or the entire mass delusion falls apart.
I don’t care either way but seeing how Sophie is quite a mean old girl to Meghan “Oh well.” The energy you give…
Me too.
“The Countess of Wessex’s ‘fans’ demand that she receive a title upgrade”? How about QE2 and Prince Philip demanded it? They had it put in writing, apparently.
The way it has been minimized that Charles is ignoring his dead mother’s expressed written wishes is astounding.
Rapunzel, considering KC married Diana because of his parents’ wishes, I actually wonder if QE and PP did not listen to Chuckie and this was their wish not his. Either way, not a good look, but I just am curious as to when and how KC decided differently than agreed.
I mean, I know it was their wish, but I don’t know if KC was in accord when this decision was originally made.
Hmm, you mean signing under duress scenario? “I didn’t want to, but Mummy and Papa made me sign that nasty agreement!”
From the reflection in the mirror behind Sophie, one can see who she’s giving the stink eye too.
Charles is a liar, first he said he wouldn’t marry Camilla, then he swore she wouldn’t be made queen, now he’s refusing Edward the title that he agreed to. Charles’ word means nothing and why anyone trusts him is beyond me.
Yeah and it’s not smart making enemies.
Even if they don’t openly turn against him, they might let some things slip.
Not many people will shed a tear when KC3 passes on. She is doing people around him so wrong.
Yeah, there are comments along these lines to basically any post about Sophie now on the royal family social media. the thing about Charlotte getting it didn’t help, even on the Mail most of the comments were like “love her, BUT sophie….”
I don’t like Sophie after how she publicly treated Meghan (who knows what she was like behind the scenes), but I can dislike Sophie and still think that this is spectacularly shitty of Charles, considering his mother and father’s wishes could not have been more explicit.
exactly this. you can dislike sophie relative to the sussexes (bc she absolutely was complicit in the anti-Meghan campaign) but still acknowledge that she & edward are being done wrong by charles. as a commenter above said, the real red flag here — irrespective of how you feel about the wessexes — is that charles lied; he did not keep his promise to his parents & and his brother and SIL. In this particular situation, Charles’s crappiness trumps Sophie’s crappiness (I like to think of this drama along the lines of real housewives, where they are all horrible but you somewhat sympathize with some of the players in particular situations.)
this is exactly how I see them. a reality series in realtime. what will they do next?! it’s the royal housewives of windsor!
Charles and the Ford Fiesta of royals are both awful racist people. I weep for neither.
But I will laugh about SoFiesta not becoming DOE after all that Cambridge ass-kissing, shadiness towards Oprah, and a pathetic DOE media campaign before QEII’s body got cold.
It’s what she deserves.
I didn’t say I felt sorry for her, just that this is shitty of Charles, which it is. But at any rate, that is what keeps me from feeling sorry for her (and let’s be honest, even if she seemed to be a wonderful person I’m still not going to feel that sorry for a rich person not getting their title upgrade).
But there’s a certain sense of irony, or poetic justice, or something, in Sophie going so far out of her way to make it clear that she was Team Firm, and aligning herself with William and Kate especially (against H&M), and then for charles to just be like…..nah. Thanks for your efforts but nope.
Forgive my ignorance, and this may have been covered when it first came out that Charles was refusing to give Edward the title, but is there a reason why QEII didn’t/couldn’t make him DoE herself after Philip died? Was it just a matter of decorum or protocol, like it would’ve been considered inappropriate not to wait a certain amount of time? Was it due to her speculated mental decline? Or was it simply that she was incredibly naïve and honestly thought that Charles would follow her wishes, not realizing that he had inherited her own pettiness to that extent?
It’s because it wasn’t hers to give. As the oldest son of the Duke of Edinburgh, Charles inherited the title when his father died. When he became king, the title merged with the crown and became available again. So the Queen could not give it while she was still alive.
The most she could do was put out a statement saying that she and Philip wanted Edward to have it, which……she did.
QEII also put out a statement saying she wanted Camwhorse to be called Queen. She also put out the “Recollections May Vary” statement.
I’m suspicious about any statements coming from QEII.
At the time of the Wessex wedding, the queen was cognitively all there (i.e. there was no soft regency going on) and Philip was still alive and very much still running things, family-wise. It’s very different from the statements put out over the last year or two.
When Prince Philip died the Duke of Edinburgh title waa inherited by his oldest son(Charles). Meaning QEII couldn’t give it to anyone. When Charles became King the title merged with the crown and can now be given to someone else.
Titles are inherited by the first born son. So when Philip died it went to Charles. It could have only given to Edward after the Queen died.
The title went to Charles after Phil died. Charles had to become King to free up the title to bestow it on anyone.
Ahh, thanks everybody! I really should’ve known that. I guess I thought that, being the Queen, she could make her own special rules for that particular title.
Even as queen, she couldn’t bend the laws of primogeniture.
I am sorry. I am on Charles side with this one. Elizabeth should have never promised something she could not give. If she wanted Edward to be Duke she should have made him on outright.
Royalists only started paying attention to Sophie after Meghan joined the family so I’m not they can really be considered true fans.
Exactly. It may not be they are fans of Sophie so much as they just don’t like Meghan.
I think it is also telling that the Queen and Philip felt it necessary to put their wishes for the ducal title in writing. It seems they didn’t think much of Chawlz’ word either.
Tell me this is fake without telling me this is fake… Quote from the Mail article:
“Another said: ‘This woman deserves the coronet of duchess! She and her husband have been a strong support to the crown and should receive the title promised to them by the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth!’
No one talks like that. Especially no one who reads the mail.
Sophie’s “work” for the royal family isn’t out of the goodness of her heart or duty. It’s her punishment for alleging her husband is gay, trash talking the queen, and having to be bailed out of her failed media empire to the tune of millions.
So the Fail picked a few comments from generic royalists and packaged them as “Sophie fans”. That’s it. That’s the extent of the “demands”. Anyways I do agree that Charles going back on his word/promise to his parents is a shitty thing to do even if I personally, don’t care much for Sophie and think the way she treated Meghan was terribly rude.
Lol… couldn’t happen to a “lovier” woman. 😂 hope Charles make them sweat a little longer and simply doesn’t give them anything. Sophie aligned herself to those bullies against Meghan now she is just having a little bit of her own chocolate.
Charles is petty and vindictive and has a long long memory apparently. He has. En waiting a long time to be king and now he is settling scores.
I don’t see a problem with this. Honestly, I think a slimmed down monarchy (Charles’s vision) is the only hope for securing the future of the royal family. This is a hereditary title, so if Edward gets it, it goes to his son, then his son and so on. Not exactly aligned with a slim monarchy. I think it’s understandable to want to “reclaim” the title and move it closer to the line of succession.
Then again, I think all these titles are complete bs and the monarchy should be burnt to the ground, so…. *shrug*.
It’s not like Charles is slimming the amount of money he gets. He just wants it all to himself/his heir. And if he could keep it all to himself, he would.
But giving the title to Louis or Charlotte isn’t really moving it closer to the line of succession. It just seems that way right now. In 25 years, if George is married with kids (which is likely, considering he’ll be mid-30s), then Charlotte is no longer the spare and Louis is just bumped that much farther down the line. They would no longer be in the “direct line of succession.” so why should one of them be the DoE? Eventually they’ll be just like Edward, the younger sibiling of a monarch.
If given to edward, the title would soon go the way of the Gloucester and Kent dukedoms (at least the way they’re heading) and cease to be royal, so it wouldn’t really have anything to do with the monarchy in a generation.
I actually agree with Charles here about these titles, however l.do think going forward the Heir should be de only working Royal on de tax payer dime with a Royal title.
Everyone else in the Winsdor clan including Charlotte and Louis will just have to get a decent Education and a job. They need to look at how the other European Royal Houses are working now and take examples from them. Definitely Sophie nose is out of joint but she simply played it all wrong and backed de wrong horse. Very unlikeable lady.
I honestly think that’s what Charles should do, he should announce that going forward, only the direct heir is a working royal (so out of William’s children, it would only be George.) Reach a deal with the current working royals for them to retire at a certain age with a pension (maybe a little less than they’re getting from the SG now). Announce a reduction in the sovereign grant going forward as a result and that in the future the SG will be reduced even more (i.e. when some of the older royals pass.)
slimming down the working royals without touching the SG or other spending really does nothing.
The problem with that though is that there are so many organizations and events that want a royal patron or a royal person to attend their event.
The real problem with a ‘slimmed down monarchy’ is who will do the work? Perhaps Charles is thinking that getting rid of all the people who actually work will help hide how lazy W&K are. Because if he thinks he’ll get all the money, without having to share and jettisoning the duties, that may not work out like he plans.
I often wonder in what world does these folks exist. Do they really believe these titles give them credibility. I live in a world where substance and actions define you, not titles. I pity the whole of this institution became they operate in another world which to me is an alternative universe. 21st century folks groveling over titles as if it will define their life and the gutter press whipping this up into a frenzy. While folks are declaring who should or should not have a title as if somehow this will enhance the quality of their lives.
Can we talk about how she still looked so basic and boring? That dress,if shortened, would look better as a daytime dress. And those jewels and tiara simply don’t go with it.
And well, should have just been neutral,if not nice, with Meghan. Make your bed, you have to lie in it.
As mentioned up thread this isn’t about Sophie and Edward not receiving a title, it’s about Charles going against the wishes of his mother and father. It’s about a king tearing up a contract and going against his word. IMHO this shows how little regard the monarch has for anything that doesn’t concern him/her directly. This just supports the belief that no-one who sits on the throne can be trusted. All the crape we hear about honour and loyalty about kings/queens in fairy tales is nonsense.
Oh and while I’m at it. Did anyone see the recent article about the courtiers latest snub towards H&M? They are now referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Overseas! I put it here because:
1. I KNEW in that speech about loving H&M and wishing them luck “Overseas” was Charles throwing shade at them. I bloody well knew it.
2. If Charles can publicly insult his son on national TV why on earth did Sophie and Edward think he would honour the wishes of a father and mother who he really hasn’t had a lot of good things to say about?
The overseas thing is funny. While they think they’re being shady to the Sussexes, TOB is obsessed with going overseas and being popular too. They actually want popularity overseas and internationally so that’s just not the dig they think it is.
The emperor with no clothes, the king with no morals.
I wonder if they’re also miffed that Meghan has a higher title than Sophie, especially since she made it quite clear how much she despises her.
To me, that is the best part of this whole thing, that Sophie must curtsy to Meghan when Harry is around. If Sophie hadn’t been so awful to Meghan then I probably could squeeze out a tear on her behalf. But now? Nah. I think Charles will run the Wessexes ragged and make them pick up all the patronages that the others won’t do.
Beyond H&M, no one in this family is at all sympathetic, although I do sympathize with certain members’ situations at times. This (Sophie, Edward and to be or not to be DoE) is not one of them.
Admittedly, I am curious as to when KC decided against bequeathing his little brother the title. Did he at first agree and later change his mind? Or was he always against it, but seemingly agreed while his parents (father) was alive knowing he would never give Edward the title?
Charles has broken a promise made by his mother and father which he himself agreed to. Even more concerning for the other royals, he has proven that loyalty won’t be rewarded and may result in humiliation. So, tell me again why Harry and Meghan were wrong to leave.
Well put. The callousness and total disregard demonstrate a lack of character unbefitting a king.
Whatever happened to one’s word is one’s bond.
To disregard a written agreement ……..
Unreliable and …
…..and untrustworthy.
…sly
…sneaky
I can hardly wait for Sandringham Xmas. What if none of the inviteds accept the invite? What could Chuck do – lop off their heads? He could cut their allowances to some degree but none would starve in any case. Speaking of starving, will he still do the old weigh in-and-out? Any of the pudgier relatives should refuse. I thought Andy could break the scales but if this was done when old Edward #7 was around, the scales can probably take the weight.
Sophie who?
Anyway, karma is kicking ass again. C-Rex is alienating family members and potential allies all over the place (except Qatar). The rest of the royals and the establishment should be very worried about this vengeful, petty, greedy, and power tripping king. He really can’t help himself or get out of his own way. If he keeps this up, his only ally will be the pedo prince. Wait, he yanked his security too. Nevermind.
C-Rex and the War of the Windsors. Let’s go!
So basically, this site is against Sophie because she was “mean to Meghan”? Do you know how childish that sounds?
No people are not “against” Sophie, some folks like me just don’t care that she got snubbed because she was shitty towards Meghan. Plus plenty of people have said Charles is shitty for going back on his word to honor his parents wishes. He is the one who is being “childish”.
This is C3’s reign. He is king, and he makes the decisions. His parents should have said, “We hope during your reign you give the title to your brother, but of course, that decision will be yours.”
Ford Fiesta’s “fans” clamoring that she “deserves” the DOE title makes me wonder if they understand the system at all. It is a monarchy not a meritocracy – no one deserves anything. Once W ascends, he will make the decisions (along with his Tory and BM masters, but that is another story). IMO it should be abolished.
Personally, I hope C3 never caves and E and Fiesta are never elevated. Seeing her so miffed after her groveling is hilarious.
delete
Given how horrid Ford Fiesta was to Meghan, how she played along to shun the Duchess during the funeral, how uncomfortable and inept she and Edward were during their own Caribbean Flop Tour, I will lose no sleep over Charles refusing them the DoE title. It’s obvious that they were willing to go full throttle racist and wicked in order to seek favor from W&K and Charles. Yet they have nothing to show for it. Karma works in mysterious ways! This is their big reward for throwing their support to the racist KP branch – nothing. Enjoy remaining lower ranked than Meghan, Sophie. You deserve it..