Duchess Meghan’s Archetypes season finale episode is all about dudes

The final episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes is here! The Spotify summary calls it “the season finale,” suggesting that Season 2 is already being planned, which is exciting! Meghan’s first Archetypes season was a massive success and a cultural conversation-starter. I have a suggestion for Meghan for an episode for Season 2: “Exploiting the ‘Exotic’ – an examination of biraciality.” But I’m getting ahead of myself! The final episode of Season 1 is “Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift.” She talks to Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow. This is the first time in the first season she’s interviewing dudes about archetypes, stereotypes and language. Here’s the pod:

As it turns out, Meghan was/is a huge Real Housewives fan and she spills some tea. When she was on Suits, she tried to get booked on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen wasn’t shocked – he and his staff apparently talked about and wondered about that for years. Meghan also admits that she doesn’t watch Real Housewives these days because her own life became super-dramatic.

I’ll admit that I didn’t think much of Meghan’s dude choices, but maybe these dudes are smart picks. Cohen arguably has more cultural influence than nearly any television producer. Apatow has been criticized many times for his creation of two-dimensional female characters, notably the “nag” archetype, which Meghan gets into.

It’s also kind of funny to me that this episode is the longest one. The first time she interviews men, they would not STFU and Meghan gave them all a huge amount of space. I’m just saying… if these were women being interviewed, Meghan probably would have done a tighter edit!!!