Duchess Meghan’s Archetypes season finale episode is all about dudes

The final episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes is here! The Spotify summary calls it “the season finale,” suggesting that Season 2 is already being planned, which is exciting! Meghan’s first Archetypes season was a massive success and a cultural conversation-starter. I have a suggestion for Meghan for an episode for Season 2: “Exploiting the ‘Exotic’ – an examination of biraciality.” But I’m getting ahead of myself! The final episode of Season 1 is “Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift.” She talks to Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow. This is the first time in the first season she’s interviewing dudes about archetypes, stereotypes and language. Here’s the pod:
As it turns out, Meghan was/is a huge Real Housewives fan and she spills some tea. When she was on Suits, she tried to get booked on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen wasn’t shocked – he and his staff apparently talked about and wondered about that for years. Meghan also admits that she doesn’t watch Real Housewives these days because her own life became super-dramatic.
I’ll admit that I didn’t think much of Meghan’s dude choices, but maybe these dudes are smart picks. Cohen arguably has more cultural influence than nearly any television producer. Apatow has been criticized many times for his creation of two-dimensional female characters, notably the “nag” archetype, which Meghan gets into.
It’s also kind of funny to me that this episode is the longest one. The first time she interviews men, they would not STFU and Meghan gave them all a huge amount of space. I’m just saying… if these were women being interviewed, Meghan probably would have done a tighter edit!!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Spotify.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 13: Director Judd Apatow arrives at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021 held at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 643097748, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Judd Apatow, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
Andy Cohen is seen during the six day of the Miami Book Fair discussing his book Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love presented by Miami Dade Colleges on November 20, 2021 in Miami Florida,Image: 644437209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Andy Cohen, Credit line: Rolando Rodriguez. / JPI Studios / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657669, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Trevor Noah attends the Apple TV + Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California,Image: 722281631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Trevor Noah, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
Ugh. I don’t like ANY of these guys. Not. One. They are all just dreadful to me. I may listen to it but idk…
having men on the pod for a change was a cool choice … but, yeah, oh god why *these* ones tho?
i mean, there are famous men who are actually known for supporting women.
why didn’t she have harry on?
I don’t have to like them, but for the purposes of the Podcast, and keeping with the theme, I think they were perfect. Andy cohen controls the RealHousewives franchise, and those shows are a disservice to women:
Wait why is Trevor Noah dreadful?
He’s not. I find hm fantastic and recommend everyone listen to his comments about Kayne publicly threatening Kim during their divorce. He was one of the few media people taking those threats seriously
He certainly is. And while his comments about Kim K were correct they do not absolve him of his own past misogyny and misogynoir.
EW, Andy Cohen. I will listen of course, but the way some of y’all felt about Paris, I feel double that about this dude.
Trevor Noah s really cool. The other one I do not recognize. Sorry to that man.
Not an Andy Cohen fan.
Trevor Noah’s segment was my favorite of all 3. Trevor and Meghan had a good rapport. I wish their talk had gone on longer and I’m hoping if he returns to late night television, he will interview Meghan one day in the future.
I have not once been able to predict who she’ll have on and I’ve learnt to cast aside my doubts. For me, this was one of my favourite episodes. The bit with Trevor was a revelation. He illuminated something that I hadn’t been able to grasp before about men’s behaviour. The part about no realising women are human. It’s more common than I think we talk about. A lot of men don’t think women have complex inner lives. It explains so much!
The way Noah has talked and “joked” about women in the past, it’s clear he doesn’t think of them as human. He’s a huge misogynist. Not because he’s a man, but because he’s chosen to be a misogynist.
Y’know, comedy is a lot about satire, sarcasm, irony, etc. Not only does one have to have a sense of humor – which isnt common, btw – to appreciate comedy; but a sense of humor requires that one has intelligence….also not as common as one wd think.
And, btw, like acting, a comic is not necessarily playing him/herself.
Andy and Judd are trash. What a strange choice. I wonder if Spotify was like “too many women” and forced her to do this one.
Meghan says that Harry suggested that the men’s perspective should be included. Archewell is doing work the Global Boyhood Intiative and Meghan also said that men and boys have to be include in these discussions so it’s not surprising that she has an episode talking to men.
Apparently it was Harry’s suggestion! Plus Meghan has always said men need to be part of the conversation of feminism.
Yep and yep. So surprised by these choices considering the thoughtful diversity of her guests all series. No activists?!
Trevor is always very interesting (although he’s said some awful things in the past), that pick makes some sense to me but… ugh the rest. And with it being so long when other amazing guests have received such a tight edit! Can’t quite understand it but maybe it will all make sense upon listening.
After reading some more modern and intersecting feminist perspectives/literature, I’m of the mind that women cannot move forward unless men are a part of the conversation. So this episode is smart, but I wish she had better guests…so I’m curious to see how the discussions turned out and if these men learned anything by speaking with her.
I sort of wonder if its because they’re “trash”? (to be honest I’m not that familiar with either, I don’t watch Real Housewives and just learned today he was the one who greenlit that franchise, lol, and I hate Judd’s movies and rarely watch them). but she talks with both, especially Judd, about some of those issues and is Real Housewives feminist or not etc, did Judd change his approach after having kids, etc. So it ended up being pretty interesting.
Out of all the zillions of interesting men out there, yes, why these three????? I haven’t listened yet, but it would appear to frame it with a narrow TV-film focus, which might reflect Meghan’s previous career. But … that’s a very limited fishbowl and men who are on camera in entertainment media already get enough of a spotlight! If we have to listen to men, I’d like to hear from more diverse men and from more diverse walks of life. And yes, equal editing opportunity – don’t let the guys ramble on, we already live with enough of that in real life.
Listen to the podcast. It’s an awesome show. There’s a reason to pick these three.
Listen to the podcast. I am 100% positive that everyone on here saying “Why these guys?” has not listened. The Trevor Noah segment, in particular, is outstanding. This ended up being one of my favorite episodes of the series.
IKR!!!???!!!
I mean you can look at it another way. Women have the main feature of the show and all the men got was one episode. I hope there will be another season of the show. It’s been enjoyable to listen too. My guess is we will get Harry’s podcast next though.
I was surprised by how much I enjoyed listening to them and hearing their thought processes. It really is true that the best way to let go of prejudices is to listen to the other side. People have their own internal logic and while you may not agree with it and it makes them understandable. It makes you realize people aren’t malicious they just truly think differently and come from a different time.
Huh. I guess doing one podcast episode on men makes sense but Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow would have been the… last people I would have guessed. Do have some other podcasts/episodes to catch up on but nevertheless, looking forward to this.
Once again Meghan showed how well versed and educated she is. I thought Trevor Noah was amazing. His conversation of his early years in South Africa and his views on women roles alone was worth the listen for me. He is a very well spoken man. The final comment Meghan made was prophetic, “they tried to bury us but we are seeds.” I thought Andy Cohen was a good choice. Not a fan of the Housewives series but enjoyed hearing his thoughts. Sure hope Meghan and her team with Spotify produce more series . I have learned a lot from and have enjoyed every episode. Long May the Sussexes prosper.
Men have huge influence over the perpetuation of archetypes and stereotypes in our media and throughout society. So it makes perfect sense that they would and should be included in the convo.
I really enjoyed the episode. Although I also noted they were each given a lot more time to speak.
I agree with the notion that it’s a fascinating discussion to see what men think about archetypes and how they contribute to it, traffic in it and profit from it. You don’t have to be a fan of any of these men but Judd Apatow and especially Andy Cohen has done this and Meghan challenges them on that.
But I enjoyed the Trevor conversation the most. He’s such an interesting guy! My whole family loves him.
To Meghan, I give her a HUGE round of applause for a wonderful, enlightening first season and look forward to more. She got better with each episode and found her stride. Next season is gonna be even better.
haven’t done listening to it yet, but it was very telling to me that when Meghan mentioned meeting Andy Cohen before when she was still an unknown actress and he didn’t remember but was all like dreading her story with the “oh no! what did I do”, that he is probably usually an asshole to non-rich/famous people and knows it. idk, but it really felt that way, like he had that tone.
Like when Julia Roberts sheepishly knew she was probably an asshole to Julianna Margulies when Julianna mentioned waitressing for Julia once before she got her break. You people could just not? be assholes to random people? then you wouldn’t have to live in fear that some random person you were a dick to might become more famous than you one day and talk about what an asshole you were to them.
Yuck.
If she wanted to talk to men, why not transmen? Or men who aren’t straight? Men who aren’t gender-conforming in some way, and then they could get into how misogyny affects everyone? Or at least she could have talked to men who aren’t gigantic assholes. None of these men need bigger platforms, ffs.
FYI Andy Cohen is gay, but your point is still a good one.
But isn’t that the point? They have huge cultural-defining platforms and impact (Cohen and Apatow, at least). They have had major influences on how women are perceived in media, in our society’s vocabulary, etc. They have built, reinforced or leaned into some of the very tropes Meghan’s show is trying to address. I haven’t listened yet, but I will, not because I’m a fan of any of those men, but because important conversations don’t always happen in a bubble with our favorite people.
Yes.
Again, I say listen to the podcast and then come back and talk about it. Andy Cohen is gay and he arguably has a greater influence on pop culture than anyone. I don’t watch any of the RH shows and never have, but who they are and the things that happen seep into my brain somehow. Judd Apatow is meh, to me, but I get it. Trevor Noah is actually an outstanding guest with a totally different perspective. He’s amazing. And she doesn’t just let them talk. She challenges them and they have conversations.
All of these men have said and done incredibly problematic things: Andy Cohen has an abiding hatred of BW. Trevor Noah is a colorist and has said incredibly misogynist things and Judd Apatow was run off Twitter for what he said about Will Smith after The Oscars.
Out of fairness, I will give it a listen. I prefer to never to listen to men in general, but these 3 are interesting choices. Judd (films), Andy (tv & pop culture) and Trevor (tv & news) each have notable influence and millions of fans, so perhaps by allowing them to explain themselves and their process to Meghan (and us), we can get to the heart of the matter — how they portray and talk about women in their films/shows.
I’d also like to think that, after being on this show with Meghan, these men will also think more fully about their choices relating to women in the future. One can hope.
Mrs. Smith, I think that is the point. Meghan and her team were clearly not looking for feminist icons to have on. They wanted more “typical” male perspectives. And once you get past Alan Alda who is in his eighties, the pickings are slim looking for male feminists. As some have pointed out, these three are huge influencers.
These men have influence over how women are perceived in media, which is also what Meghan’s been tackling throughout the series.
Also, men need to be included in feminism, as boys grow up to become men. Misogyny affects and influences them as well – like the idea of what’s acceptable for men to do, wear, and how they behave, and whether it’s appropriately “manly,” is misogynist, as it’s based on the idea that anything feminine is bad. Having conversations with and challenging men who have this influence *could* have an impact.
I haven’t read the transcript/or listened to the episode yet. But I do have a thought. Even a mud puddle can reflect the light. I’m going in with an open mind.
Love that!
I love that, too!
I’m so confused by some of the criticisms above. Why would Meghan talk to paragons of male virtue only? How would that challenge anyone or move the needle further? How on earth would that make for fruitful discourse and change? Judd and Andy are very powerful media players, they literally shape culture (for good or bad). No one wants to sit through an hour of Meghan giving perfect people their flowers, that’s not the show.
At least we haven’t had any “But-but-shouldn’t it be called stereotypes instead??” comments yet.
A rare but welcome treat lol
Lol don’t jinx it!
Well said, Sunrae!
Well said!
sunrae, you’re 100% on point.
Meghan’s final thoughts say it all.
I agree with you 💯%. 👏🏼👏🏼
I’m glad I had placed zero expectations on the Archetypes Podcast because this allowed me to be open-minded to the guests and topics covered in the 12 episodes. I’m an avid listener of podcasts and I can attest that Meghan and her team did outstanding work. I look forward to the seed planted in season 1 growing steadily in season 2 with the same open-mindedness.
Ok, I’ve listened to it. I don’t follow Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow as people. I only know of them as producers of content – so, to me, they were interchangeably uninteresting and useless. Both seemed to eel away from the subject and head to the safe corner of “I’m producing what people want to see.” Their segments could have been cut out and nothing would have been lost.
I do like the way Trevor Noah thinks and expresses his POV and I enjoyed what he had to say about the boxes in which men find themselves. In my years in finance, working almost exclusively with men, I found one advantage to being on the fringe. Women weren’t expected to kill themselves getting ahead. I could leave the business without being branded a failure. The men could only leave if they retired or were wheeled out by the undertaker.
Congrats to Meghan & Co. for their accomplishment and I hope to hear more from them.
Yuck. Hi, let’s embody patriarchy by giving men the last word. I wouldn’t mind as much if it weren’t the season finale and if her husband hadn’t have been the one to “suggest” it. Men’s voices aren’t necessary to legitimize the conversation. Especially that it’s Andy cohen that might be the biggest barf of all.
Phew! Thank heaven your pov is only yours and is of value only to you.
@Kingston: Why not engage in thoughtful discourse rather than be patronizing?
I enjoyed the show a lot, I think dialogue with men who may not get it exactly how women want is important also hopefully they create better content and characters. I really hope they have a more seasons. I have enjoyed this first season immensely.
Excellent episode. I would watch the Real Housewives of Montecito with Oprah and Ellen. The final thoughts are absolutely emotional and beautiful.
ewww Andy and Judd were both so underwhelming and had so much time. I think having some sort of academic in between to challenge or rebut what they said would feel like well these are the trash men we are stuck with and they profit off stereotypes, just accept it.
In the same way that racism in America is a problem created by white people, misogyny is a man made problem and ultimately will only be solved when men change and take responsibility for their behaviors and actions. They have to be part of the conversation at some point.
I don’t disagree, but I would have preferred it be a middle episode, even second to last.
haven’t we heard enough about what men think? feel like i get that all the time, everywhere, nonstop. this isn’t what i thought she would pick as her finale. felt like she had all these episodes where there were good dialogue amongst woman, and to culminate the season…she invites guys that very much feed into the archetype of women in tv/film. while dialogue is important, I feel there would have been a better choice.
True! My professional life is focused on these issues and I don’t know what is the healthiest and most effective balance when dealing with centering white men’s voices. I do enjoy telling them that I typically don’t read books or consume content that is written, produced, or centers white men. Their heads explode. They accuse me of being sexist. I ask them when was the last time they read three books in a row written by women, listened to four hours of a podcast centering Black women’s voices, and watched a television series written by and centering women’s experiences.
They are silent at that point.