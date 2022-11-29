Prince William & Kate will not be ‘distracted’ by the Sussexes during their trip

Ah, yes – another piece in the wall-to-wall panicked previews of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day trip to Boston. Kensington Palace continues to emphasize that this is merely a “trip” and not a “tour.” Meanwhile, the royal rota continues to emphasize that they’re disappointed in the lack of glamour and headline-grabbing events during William and Kate’s trip. So here we are, with yet another preview, this time in the Telegraph. The lede here is hilarious: William and Kate will not “be distracted” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As in, Harry and Meghan’s mere existence in America is potentially a huge “distraction” for the Waleses but they will stay strong and keen. Interestingly, I wonder if the American media covering their trip will adhere to a “no questions about those Montecito distractions” rule. Some highlights from the Telegraph:
American hearts & minds: For the Prince and Princess, the Boston trip is a big moment, their first overseas visit since taking on their new roles and a critical opportunity to whip up more of an international buzz around the Earthshot Prize. Both royal and government sources privately acknowledge that it also offers the chance to reposition the Royal family in American hearts and minds, casting them in their own light rather than the racist, neglectful version peddled by the Sussexes.
The trip wasn’t planned with the Sussexes in mind: However, a foreign office source insisted that the visit had not been planned with the Montecito-based couple in mind. “The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this,” they said. “William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she’s doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them.”
The first Earthshot Prize was a big, dumb snooze: The inaugural Earthshot Prize was held in London last year and while it was hailed a great success, it did not generate significant attention abroad. “America is your best chance of projecting it internationally,” the source said. “That was the logic behind wanting to do it in Boston.”
The global brand of the Waleses: Hannah Jones, the chief executive of the Earthshot Prize, told The Telegraph: “Our goal is to become a global brand and we are one year into it. It’s very early days and it’s quite incredible the amount of momentum we have already got. We’re just building up. Think of it like a flywheel. You know, Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
The Kennedys: By chance, just days after the Prince and Princess join forces with President Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and grandson, Jack Schlossberg, in Boston, an opposing branch of the political dynasty will be lauding the Sussexes with a prestigious humanitarian award.
The Sussexes are super-busy in December: In the battle for hearts and minds, it seems the Waleses may only have a small window. On Tuesday evening, Meghan will speak at an event in Indianapolis, for which guests have paid $5,000 for a table for ten. The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will involve an interview conducted by Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first female Reconstructionist rabbi. Members of the media are banned and those buying tickets must confirm that none of their guests work in the field. On the following Tuesday, December 6, the Sussexes will receive their humanitarian award from Kerry Kennedy. Two days later, their Netflix documentary, which the Duchess says will tell their “love story”, is released.
William is solely focused on Earthshot: He will not let any noise from the Sussex camp drown it out, as one well-placed source made clear. “Our number focus next week is the Earthshot Prize and we won’t be distracted by other things,” they said.
Here’s the thing: the Keens weren’t interested in being a global brand until they saw the Sussexes build their global brand. The Keens want the superficiality of a “global brand” without doing the work and without being interesting/hard-working public figures. They literally want to show up in Boston and be hailed as “better than the Sussexes” while doing next to nothing. I’m also incredibly curious about what American media will be allowed at William and Kate’s events – one way in which the Boston trip could fail miserably is for the Keens to treat this like they treat royal tours, with every event being done solely for their domestic audience, i.e. the British tabloid media. There’s probably a huge concern that if they hand out media credentials to American and international outlets, suddenly the Sussexes will be a huge “distraction” because those are the questions they’ll be asked and that’s where the interest is.
I think they mean distracted FROM. The Sussexes are their single-minded focus, they will not waver.
It is the reason, they invited themselves to Boston in the first case.
The Kennedys and the rest of Boston would be gracious hosts.
The rest of us would be happy not to hear, see nor read about this dull and distracting visit.
There’s ZERO INTEREST IN EARTHSHOT if Meghan and Harry are not mentioned. They are comparing their whole production with two people receiving an award. I wonder why Meghan and Harry don’t need all that propping up 😦😦😦
I will be interested to see how much they limit access of the pesky US and international press and Bostonians, in order to control their narrative. The stuff on their agenda is so lightweight, those appearances will not generate news, let alone headlines, but having to field the inevitable questions about the Sussexes will certainly get them in the news. Can’t wait.
It will be interesting to see who gets press passes. Hopefully local Boston journalists will be given access.
@Jais – I think it will depend what colour they are. 😉 Let’s not forget that a black journalist wasn’t allowed to be part of the rota reporting on the unveiling of the Windrush statue.
Yip! I’m still angry about that one! :blush:
I’m just tired of the Wailses, I’m tired of how many times they mention the Sussexes in just one day…gggrrrr, so many times, please make it stop. The Sussexes this and the Sussexes that, enough already. Meanwhile, the Sussexes already moved on, it’s past time the Wailses and their minions moved on, c’mon. When is enough actually enough? I’m sick of it.
They really need to stop bringing the Sussex’s into every thing they do, the Sussex’s have not mentioned them at all since the Oprah interview but they have dragged them into every article or event and it comes across as petty jealousy and childish. I agree I’m sick of them and their mouth pieces too. How many more years will we have to suffer because they are incandescent with rage? They have put themselves and the monarchy in direct competition with the Sussex’s not the other way around and it looks exactly like what it is, racist petty jealousy. They chose to come here and we all know why it was glaringly obvious. No major network was fighting for rights to air this farce, not even USA network who they disparage so much wanted to broadcast this show it is why they put it on PBS.
I hope they are asked if they are in touch with Archie and lily.
It makes sense this is a trip and not a tour. The US isn’t a commonwealth country — they have zero influence.
Harry has been on a royal tour in America before and so have the Cambridges. I guess what makes this a trip is the fact that they are only visiting 1 city
Why are they so worried? Honestly?
i cheekily commented on here just yesterday about the royalists’ very palpable anxiety about anything to do with wills and kate.
they try way too hard with these two.
you can just imagine the royal reporters sighing heavily and rolling their eyes as they write 94567 articles a year insisting that the w+k are actually interesting, are the future, etc. it’s just so sad at this point.
btw, US and international people cannot be manipulated into liking the royals – the rest of the world doesn’t have any emotional or patriotic connection with the british royal family. they need to stay on salty island, they’re embarrassing themselves.
It definitely feels like they are over compensating but i also think that a huge part of it is propaganda. Like genuine propaganda. They need william and kate to be loved without being questioned. It’s weird.
I love that comment about W&K only having a small window of opportunity to not be overshadowed by H&M. They’re flat out saying that once Meghan makes her speech, all news will be on her and it will be game over for the Waleses. Ha!
The fact that they say that they won’t be distracted by Harry and Meghan means they’re deeply worried about them. I remember the press being snooty about Harry and Meghan building a global brand and the press stating that William and Kate were focused on the UK and Commonwealth, why the change now?
Yeah, if you have to come out and say you’re not worried about someone as a preemptive comment, then you probably are.
THIS
love how they’re talking about not being “distracted” by the Sussexes as if they’re not also desperately deflecting from the fact that the only reason why they felt the need to come to America in the first place, a country that is not part of the Commonwealth and never has been, is because they’re freaking out about the Sussexes being popular here and establishing a global philanthropic brand. Stick to state visits, Wales’s. That’s your job. No one gives a shit about your fake environmental award grift.
Treating the success of others as an insult to one’s self sure is a thing the British monarchy does. And it sure is utterly pathetic.
That profile photo of will with Kate grinning at him is priceless
“They’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that”? In other words we are going to ignore the fact that we drove out members of the family by being racist? And somebody thinks that statement and fact sounds good for them? I can’t imagine traveling to a place and being near where my sibling was going to be and not staying over to visit. There’s never any statement of support for any good thing H&M do. Even TQ in her last Christmas speech went on about being proud of Phil, Charles and Will for their environmental work. She completely ignored being proud of Harry and Eugenie for their work. The whole system of royalty is disgusting. Unless you are a “working” royal whatever you do doesn’t matter? And there are people who buy into this garbage?
They’re not distracted by the Sussexes,as they claim in their 3547382th article. Just like how the Sussexes are irrelevant everywhere, specially in UK,as we learn that from the 5363829263 articles about the… wait for it….. Sussexes.
Are Kerry and Caroline Kennedy really in “opposing branches” of the family? I would think it was the anti-vaxx Robert Kennedy Jr. against all the seemingly sensible Kennedys (including Caroline, Kerry, and Rory), but what do I know about it?
I don’t think they are “opposing” at all. Kerry has denounced her crazy bother too. Caroline is in a different spot than the rest of them in that she is the US Ambassador to Australia. She has an official US government role. She’ll have to balance family with work, like the rest of us do. Meaning, I won’t take it as a snub if she doesn’t attend the award ceremony if it would be problematic for the US/UK relations to do so.
They aren’t. The British media continue to get it wrong and make up shit as they go.
It feels a bit like there’s some Kennedy on Kennedy one upmanship going on:
CK: I have royals!
KK: I have nicer royals!
CK: Mine’s a Princess!
KK: Your Princess is racist!
Who knows what the Wales are thinking, but I suspect the Sussex would have preferred to keep the focus on their work, rather than being compared with the other couple yet again. I can imagine Harry’s eyeroll.
One rented a space to host a show, the other is honoring actions taken to help others and stand up to a racist institution. IMO I don’t see this as a Kennedy rivalry, the Ripples of Hope award isn’t a new award and the Kennedy library is available for rent to anyone who can afford the costs. (I’m sure there is some approval needed also) I’m sure if the Sussex’s wished to rent it out for an event they would have been approved also.
I agree that the Sussex’s would prefer that the focus should be on their work and initiative’s instead of the rivalry the British media, rota, courtiers and Royals have created with every article and talk show.
No, this is just the tabloid muckrakers writing about the Kennedys in the same way they write about the Windsors, pitting one part of the family against the other. The Kennedys don’t operate that way.
“For the 7,463,229th time, we will not be distracted or talk about the Sussexes anymore! They’re so insignificant, they’re not even ‘working royals’ anymore, so why would anyone want to hear what they have to say? I’M the very important Prince of Peggington and I will not be ignored! Oh, her? Yeah, that’s Mumbles McButtons…and doesn’t her pants suit look just like one Meghan got bashed for wearing? Pay attention to US, not them!! Sure, America, we’ve done nothing but slag you off for the past 5 years. And sure, we drove out the American royal by being racist and xenophobic, but now you must know how much we love and wish to conquer you! Forget everything bad we ever said! And so what if we only work once a week?! I already said I’m very important and that should be enough for you, pleb. We have lots going on, we’re keen, KEEN, I say! We’re listening and learning but have big plans coming next year! Unlike those California Hollywood celebrities who are dying for a way back into the royal fold! Okay, gotta run, I have new mistresses to bang and the Wiglet Warrior has to perfect her ‘How to dress like Meghan in 3 easy steps and take America back!’ look books.”
This is great. You’ve tied it all up in a big bow! Chef’s kiss!
Yeah on this one the British Press and the Waleses have contradicting goals.
The BP want them to one up the Sussexes in popularity/glamour and even though W&K want that too they’re more focused on building their philanthropy/academics credibility.
Am curious as to what type of glamorous events the BP would like to see them doing while in Boston?
I have a couple of friends in Boston, and out of curiosity, I asked if they’d heard about the Earthshot visit. One said, “huh? What’s that?” and the other asked if I meant to say “moonshot”. Sooo…
I literally LOLd at the whole “we’re building Earthshot into a global brand by going to Boston!”
First, to make it a global brand, they have do a lot more with Earthshot than have it be a prop for a certain prince’s ego. They have give out way more money, instead of spending it on their award ceremony, and promote the heck out of the winners instead of it being all about Peggie.
Second, Boston isn’t the US city to do this from, and Bostonians aren’t the people to help with this kidn of performative nonsense.
All Bostonians care about is that they don’t f*ck up the traffic during their visit. There better not be any delays cause of these two dummies. No one cares about Bill not being distracted by his far more interesting younger brother.
LOL that second picture. It’s like a robot was programmed to “look lovingly at husband” but didn’t fully load to 100%. William also has the most pretentious talking face in that pic so that may be why.
I have my doubts that a source from the foreign office said anything about Harry and Meghan. It would be inappropriate for them to do so.
There’s a thought. Thank you.
LOLOLOL, so they know they have a very small window to capture the US media attention, and even then its probably going to fall flat. I can imagine the blurb on the Today show on Friday and Saturday mornings and it will be….underwhelming, to say the least.
They really are super worried about the Sussexes impacting their press coverage in the US, which is hilarious.
They’ve BEEN distracted by them for weeks now leading up to this trip, we’re supposed to believe that they’ll be all secure and confident once they’re on Sussex turf? LMAO
Looool, so the keens aren’t going to “be distracted by The sussexes” whilst K will most definitely and deliberately dress like Meghan for the majority of the trip? Sure jan
I like to think when this trip does happen, Harry and Meghan will be completely unaware it’s occurring. They’ll just be going about there business in complete ignorance their brother and inlaws will be on the East coast.
Meanwhile, William and Kate will be envisioning how their trip will completely “upstage” Harry and Meghan.
Nailed it.
I honestly don’t care because I don’t care about the Royals. But I live by the airport and my neighbor is a photog for a local news station. He’s notorious for getting great shots of unique and/or famous planes like Air Force One etc..so the only thing I’m looking forward to is potentially seeing a good shot of the Airbus Voyager 🙂
I love that the British press admitted that no one outside of the UK pays any attention to anything any of them are doing and that Britain’s role on the world’s stage has shrunk dramatically.
Oh yes that’s why their media can’t seem to stop talking about it ,mostly commenting on what they heard from the Palace.
I’m so excited about the photos American photographers will release of Kkkhate. There will be no grace and favor photoshopped glamour shots. We will be able to view Mumbles in her true form. Be strong, those untouched photos will reveal her real face. God save us all!
If Caroline Kennedy’s got any sense she’ll send her apologies at the last moment, citing Covid, to avoid being used by W&K. It’s possible that she initially agreed to it unaware of its true purpose.
I noticed they applied their same stupid tabloid trope to the Kennedy family that they use for the Windsors; i.e., saying Kerry Kennedy & Caroline Kennedy were from ‘opposing’ branches of the Kennedy family, just as they put Sussexes & Cambridges on opposite sides in every article.