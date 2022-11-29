Prince William’s Earthshot will ‘eclipse the production standards’ of the Ripple of Hope

The Daily Beast’s Royalist column has yet another preview of Prince William and Kate’s Boston trip. It wasn’t written by Tom Sykes (who is the self-styled “royalist”) – it’s written by Clive Irving, who uses the preview to bitch and moan about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex AND King Charles. Irving presupposes, bizarrely, that William and Kate are truly the modern face of the monarchy and that everything they touch will be golden, unlike Charles, Meghan and Harry. The framing is bizarre, that’s all I’ll say. Anyway, I continue to be fascinated with the preview coverage, so here we go – some highlights:
The Flop Tour: Royal visits abroad became subject to new scrutiny earlier this year when William and Kate made an official royal tour of the Caribbean with consequences that went viral. William was nonplussed and embarrassed when confronted with the record of slavery in Britain’s Caribbean colonies and demands for reparations. This couldn’t simply be blamed on poor briefing by those who initiated the tour: William had one of the best educations of any royal. The fiasco led to renewed calls to follow the example of Barbados and remove British monarchs as the head of state. As a result, the Palace has been at pains to stress that the Boston trip is just that, a trip, and not a royal tour—a spin that unwittingly suggests that some people in the Palace might still feel it necessary to avoid the impression that America remains susceptible to colonial-style glad-handing.
The faces of the modern monarchy: William now arrives as the immediate heir and that, in turn, means that he has been enlisted in his father’s program that promises to “modernize” the monarchy and, since William and Kate are by far the most convincing faces of change, they will bring that role and message to America. The problem is that the more they create the impression of their own relevance—which they will—the more aware we become of the anachronisms of King Charles III. There is, for example, the pose that Charles chose to mark officially becoming the Ranger of Windsor Great Park.
The Keens’ innate glamour: Whether William and Kate, with their innate glamour and clearly serious intent to do good works, can ever really serve as an effective counter to the shallow window-dressing that so far serves as the “reforms” of King Charles III is open to question. But William’s appearance in Boston comes at a time when the new season of the Netflix series The Crown presents him in a deeply sympathetic light, enduring the toxic fallout from his parents’ wreck of a marriage with a stoicism ahead of his years.
Oh so William & Kate do love celebrities after all: The Friday night Earthshot awards ceremony is being billed as William’s “Superbowl moment.” It will open with clips showing the achievements of previous award winners, narrated by the father of all environmental crusaders, David Attenborough, as well Cate Blanchett, Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg. Headline performers include Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe.x.Halle—a lineup that concentrates celebrity halo effect like no other. That will surely eclipse in production standards and credibility the event in Manhattan four days later when Meghan and Harry receive their Ripple of Hope accolade.
[From The Daily Beast]
Irving’s complaint about King Charles appointing himself the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park is… odd. I’m including the image and announcement below. Does it look out-of-touch? Yes. Does it seem hilariously narcissistic that Charles keeps “appointing” himself to all of these fancy positions? Yes. But is Charles’s narcissism and elitism so divergent from that of William and Kate? William and Kate… who have five homes on record, who show up empty-handed to visit refugees? William, whose staff created an awards scheme and spent more than the award grants on his embiggening campaign? William and Kate who disappear for weeks and months at a time with zero events on their schedule?
It’s also so strange to me that there would be a direct comparison between Earthshot and the Ripple of Hope Award as far as “production value.” Like, it’s not a flex to say that William is burning through donor money to produce an “awards show” for environmentalism. It’s also not a flex to point out that William was so desperate for some big, fancy “thing” to compete with his brother – the same brother who is so iconoclastic that he’s being given an award for standing up to racism within the royal family.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar and Backgrid.
“Headline performers include Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe.x.Halle—a lineup that concentrates celebrity halo effect like no other.”
Uh, I mean it’s respectable (obviously Goulding would be there since she sang at their wedding) but I would hardly call it “concentrating celebrity halo effect like no other”? These people are so weird and sad.
“A celebrity halo effect like no other” is honestly an embarrassing description for this lineup. I don’t even have anything against any one of the performers, but let’s not act like Julia Roberts and George Clooney are going to be up there presenting the awards.
I laughed out loud at that.
Are these people famous? of course. Annie Lennox is obviously a legend. But…..a celebrity halo effect like no other?? ummmm, not quite.
“It’s also so strange to me that there would be a direct comparison between Earthshot and the Ripple of Hope Award as far as “production value.” Like, it’s not a flex to say that William is burning through donor money to produce an “awards show” for environmentalism”
I bet you a big chunk of that money is being spent on their celebrity guests appearance fees. Billie Eilish, Chloe and Halle don’t come cheap. And they sure as hell wouldn’t volunteer their precious time and name for William’s vanity project for free.
Very good point, I wonder if someone will report on what they presenters are being paid?
Ellie Goulding sang at their wedding so she was an easy one, lol.
Ellie Goulding turns up to anything Royal. The thirst is real with that one.
Exactly. These entertainers aren’t free. They are spending millions on performance fees. Billie charges at least a million for a performance.
Now we know where that Bezos, Bloomberg and Walmart money is going.
“Whether William and Kate, with their innate glamour and clearly serious intent to do good works, can ever really serve as an effective counter to the shallow window-dressing that so far serves as the “reforms” of King Charles III is open to question.”
WHAT?!? This fool isn’t describing the Wailing-Keens here, he’s describing exactly who the Sussex ARE. These simps are so far gone and delusional it’s pathetic.
“…….their……. intent to do good works…”
And therein lies a tale, doesnt it? Because this is all that these 2 grifters have: “intent to do good works.” And even so, its faux-intent anyway. Because we all know theyre just giving the impression of being interested in “good works” with one eye on what happened to their French counterparts a few centuries ago.
He needs to be careful throwing around the phrase ‘window dressing’ as that applies to the king and the wails.
Why do they keep using the word glamour with these two? Glamour means something else. Kate wearing a tacky bedazzled dress that would fit in a pageant for older married ladies in Texas is not actual glamour.
They are both dowdy and awkward and trying to pretend otherwise just creates a huge cognitive dissonance especially for Americans who don’t have the propaganda media feeding them these lies.
@Nic, her fans seem to love the tacky bedazzled dresses. It’s baffling to me, but the stans appear to think sequins = glamorous + regal
OMG, now that you mention it, I can totally see the late Ann Richards in one of her dresses.
I cannot wait for what this all will look like in a few years. You can see it all telegraphed now: Charles & Sleeve-Consort Camilla vs. William & Kate.
The shine will be fully off W&K and onto their children by then, so there will be nothing to protect them from criticism. To quote Marie Kondo… “I love mess.”
Omgoodness… I giggled when I read “I love mess” in Kondo’s voice! Truly – yes – a mess indeed.
Can you imagine all the biographies, authorised and an authorised, to be written and released in just a few short years?
I hope that as this PLUM (Please Like Us More) Tour goes on, at least one journalist breaks ranks and asks exactly what happened to the remainder of the funds raised for Earth shot.
Oh, and it might look on paper that Bill is one of the most educated Royals, but it will take more than that to convince me. Sure, he went to a very good Uni, and landed a degree. But he was always going to get a degree, regardless. Whether he deserves it is another matter entirely. He is as thick as Yesterday’s porridge, as is she. Having watched how these two operate, as adults, it is no accident that many people find them to be lazy, entitled and a bit doughy. All “their” ideas are somebody else’s, and what have they actually achieved? When Harry and Meghan left, no more was ever heard about the program they were all supposedly working on together, which the Wails said they would continue to work on themselves . Nothing. He could barely manage to turn up for a part-time job in the East Anglia air ambulance service. It was a part time job for six months or so. I doubt Bill ever fronted up every day in any one week. And what is she actually doing with the Early Years program? Only time we hear it mentioned is when she needs some good PR, and then… nothing.
These two think they are on a par with Hollywood superstars, only better, because they are actually ROYAL.
I don’t know why they say William is considered one of the most educated when Charles actually went to Cambridge and read English. William got in St Andrews, which isn’t hard especially if you are a royal and then switched to geography. Nothing since then has suggested he’s an intellectual.
Charles can at least quote some poetry and is a reader. When is the last time William read a novel?
Honestly, I laughed at this headline. That’s all I’ve got. William is one pathetic dude
I did too. It took me forever to get through the article bc I kept giggling and scratching my head at how nonsensical it was.
My first thought was ‘OMG STAAAAHP!!’ when I saw the headline. The thirst and the desperation is just exhausting and so embarrassing to watch!
More desperation from Will and Kate.
All the articles barley talk about Earthshot, the nominees and their work! Everything is about elevating Will and Kate into from lowly royals to celebrities, and knocking down Harry and Megan.
These people are deeply insecure. You would think his royal status would speak for itself but I guess not.
It’s very strange that there is no mention of why the prize exists.
There’s barely any mention about the event itself at all. It’s all about W&K, how they’ll be perceived, competing with the Sussexes (lol), etc. I keep forgetting that the point of this trip is an award ceremony in the first place.
Because that’s not what William cares about. He just cares for putting on a fancy award show where he can rub shoulders with people and “show” that he too has a project like Invictus. The actual people/results of ES don’t matter to him, PR wise.
Environmentalism and focusing on the cause is supposed to be the aim of the charity but they are having celebrity performances instead of concentrating on the winners? More money could go toward the actual environment if they weren’t worried about “production value”. What they forget in trying to one-up H&M is that they are alienating a lot of influential people who are giving them awards. If you are so impressed with the Kennedys, why keep being snarky about part of them? Do they see them as some sort of royalty where only the branch from the Presidential line is relevant? It’s weird. Tired of all the worship of Attenborough also. In some ways with downplaying global warming in his productions he has done more harm than good.
@Equality OMG it just hit me! They view the Kennedys the same way they view themselves— as a hierarchy.
Since JFK was actually president, it’s respectable for W&K to work with Caroline. In their stupid, warped little minds, John fulfilled the role of “The Heir” and Bobby Kennedy was merely “The Spare,” — the Harry. So that how the RRs are able to maintain this cognitive dissonance in their heads and bash one branch of the family while elevating another.
What they don’t realize is that we do not think that way in the US. JFC
Yep. And, of course, they’ve got it all the way wrong since JFK himself was “The Spare” to his big brother Joe who died in WW2. And to do an even deeper dive into personality types, JFK as the second son was known for being sharp, modern, fun, and funny, while Young Joe Kennedy was the first born, super serious, self-righteous brother who was known as a bully. Boy oh boy.
Do they realize how amateurish and desperate the “Superbowl Moment” talking point sounds? And how the nonstop repeating of it is getting embarassing? And how it’s making it more and more obvious that The Other Brother is incredibly jealous of Harry and is basically is obsessed with trying to overshadow him???
I got a strong whiff of jealousy and desperation the moment they announced they wanted to follow the Sussexes to the United States. I mean, really. Stay in your own damn country where they apparently need you, for some odd reason. Stay in England and wave. Or, sorry about this but, go to some Commonwealth country and see what you can do to help. But they won’t do that because the Commonwealth countries expect a bit more from them if they’re going to visit. At this point, I would just love to see who is paying for this poop of a visit.
I would have sworn that I saw another recent article dissing H&M’s Ripples award event because of its supposed glitz and glamor. Now we have EarthShorts being praised because it has MORE glitz and glamour?
Thank you! One minute they’re statesmen that eschew being overly glamorous and the next they’re lauded for creating a halo of celebrity glamour around the awards. As the BM love to say, you can’t have it both ways.
“Earthshorts” 😂
(I don’t even know if that was intentional or a typo but either way it’s hysterical imo)
I think Earthsnot has a certain ring to it as well.
Right, wasn’t it described as “quiet dignity” or something? I know it was “quiet” something. Someone must have said, “F that,” let’s add more celebrities, lights, and action.
Can you smell the desperation of the British media and William and Kate to competition with Harry and Meghan. William fake award is nothing more than egotistical needed to competition with his glamours charming brother and sister in law Meghan and Harry are getting a award for the work they done with multiple charities . William has spent millions of other people money on environmental awards for his ego spend money flying across the country on I’m sure on a private jet with countless staffs to lecture other about the environment. Using our tax dollars to pay for his and his useless wife protection. Again all of this is not the flex the British media think it is and comparing the riddle award where the others recipients have been former president to William sad pathetic award is Laughable.
With various musical performances and a spot on PBS, the Earthshot event should have better “production standards” – otherwise, there’s a big problem. Ripple of Hope looks like a completely different kind of event. I don’t think W&K get that nobody is trying to compete with them – at least, not on this side of the pond.
I used to work for an entertainment industry organization that at one time, was asked to participate in a nascent awards show. They declined. This new award show grew in clout and prestige over the years. Then suddenly, our organization tried to compete with the awards show they declined to be a part of all those years ago.
We sunk a CRAP TON of money into it. Hired Wolfgang Puck to cater. Had big celebrity names show up and walk the red carpet. It was an unmitigated flop. They tried to charge exorbitant prices to our members to attend, but they refused. So they forced all employees to show up to fill the numbers. Even then, it was pretty empty.
The award gained no traction with the press if the public. All it did was leave the organization in debt which they offset by laying off employees.
This is what Earthshot reminds me of.
Yeah, I wonder about this. Invitation-only, Eilish and a 5,000 seat venue. But, the venue is owned by John Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park and the Liverpool football club. The organizers of the event are super rich, super connected, finance/real estate types. And Boston is a small town where everybody knows everybody (unless you’re poor). So, I imagine they’ll be filling the venue with all their pals and the sponsors’ pals, etc. And I’m sure they can curtain off any empty seats so the place will look full.
The thing that the RF and others like them do not understand — that Harry and Meghan do understand… is that those who have been blessed beyond riches, should be giving towards others who less fortunate to lighten the burdens. Not making a big racket with a bullhorn (Look at me, LOOK AT ME), and shelling out a few shillings to a few for publicity stunts. Pegs and Buttons are going nowhere fast.
The photos of William as Gru always crack me up.
Yep. And those nobs need to learn to do a little research and read the room. They’re not going to waltz into a city as erudite and progressive as Boston and win hearts & minds based on their inherited legacy alone. A good fucking first step would be to acknowledge ALL the nuances of history and commit to making it right. Not glossing over it and pretending all is well. ‘Tis not.
The desperation is real with this bunch. Tell me how this is William’s vanity project to one-up his brother and appear “kool” without actually saying the words.
It’s hilarious how very few of the US media outlets are picking up on the Wails’ Boston trip. It’s been interesting to see there’s a new batch of sycophants cropping up and new lines being drawn in the wake of QE II’s death and KC III’s ascendence. I also find it funny that a lot (not all) of The Wails’ previous bootlickers are suddenly a lot quieter. I wonder if William did or said something to piss them off.
Good point. I’ve only seen multiple articles about it in People. Minimal to none in NYT, WP, WSJ or USA Today.
They’re getting some local press here in MA. Pieces though always include a mention of the estrangement from H & M. Hope they’re prepared for that. Spit out my coffee when I read about their “innate glamour” OMG
Concentrating an halo is counterproductive, you want it to radiate, that’s what it’s for.
This just tells me the Wales are very very anxious – trying to make fetch happen, yawn.
Wow, they are panicked. They (courtiers/BM) have so far managed to not knock the Ripple of Hope, but I suppose they figure this American publication could do their dirty work. It’s all so sad to be in constant competition with people who haven’t even mentioned you by name in years. It’s coming up on three years that the Sussexes left, aren’t they tired? Are they really looking forward to spending the next two or three decades saying how H&M want to come back and how they are being snubbed, and how no really W&K are sooo much better and more prestigious and respected and loved?
Good call Palace, on repeatedly calling this a trip and not a royal tour. Which would be highly offensive to the “former” colonies! And the Wails probably think it is a royal tour but at least someone is paying attention to optics. The behavior of the wails during this trip will reveal their true feelings and intentions bc like C-Rex, they can’t help themselves and can’t get out of their own way. Can’t wait to see their innate glamour bc up to now, its been invisible.
Is it me, or does this lineup seem underwhelming? The PPOWs really need to stop this one sided competition with the Sussexes. Its pathetic and reeks of desperation. Wills should be learning Welsh and focus on the running of the Duchy of Cornwall as well as his future duties as a king. He won’t have a 50+ year internship like his father so idk what he’s waiting for.
Nothing says innate glamour like cosplaying your sister-in-law, your deceased mother-in-law and your deceased grandmother-in-law.
Nothing signals a “clearly serious intent to do good works” like refusing to study serious issues and straining to one-up your little brother, who is more genuinely committed to making the world better.
Truly a force for all that is good and righteous (and glamourous!) in this world. 😉
I have to wonder just how this narrative is being perceived by the Kennedy family, both John and Robert were assininated young and left children and other family members with a huge loss and the British rags, rota, courtiers along with The Wail’s are trying to pit them against each other in some sick twisted competition in their hate campaign against the Sussex’s.
I’m not sure what this piece is trying to say. But if Harry and Meghan are mentioned at all during the trip then it can deemed a failure.
I’m sorry. These people and their propagandists are so ridiculous. Charles appoints himself some kind of glorified park ranger while William who flies from home to home by 🚁 insists he’s an environmentalist. I’m just done.
This is just plain silly and imho has gone too far. William is giving out awards recognising the hard work by young people trying to save the planet. H&M are receiving an award for humanitarian causes. The only similarities are the ceremonies are in “Overseas”, the Kennedy name and that Harry and William are brothers!
What on earth are the KP publicists thinking? Harry’s name should be nowhere the Earthshot award. Instead of using the ceremony to slate H&M the PR Dept. should be flooding every news outlet under the sun with names and faces of entrants. Honestly, talk about a waste of time and energy. SMH
Yes, this what @Laura D says. I don’t even know who the entrants for the prizes are. I’m sure I could go look around, but every single article about this event should mention them and the prizes. These articles are more moronic every next one.
This has become embarrassing, beyond words.
Clearly, the discussion has moved into William’s unwavering obsession with his brother’s new role in voluntary service amongst others.
It keeps him up at night, and repression never work, so it spills over everywhere including this upcoming visit.
The Sussexes leaving was one of the best decision they’ve made.
“…enduring the toxic fallout from his parents’ wreck of a marriage with a stoicism ahead of his years.”
Um, that doesn’t really fit with the story about him shoving his mother when she came to see him at school. He was not stoic about it, and that should never have been expected of a child in the first place! Nor should people like Irving seem to glorify that attitude. While getting physical with his mother was obviously NOT OK, William’s anger at that time was perfectly understandable and normal. Most children feel similarly when their parents’ relationship breaks down, and William and Harry had the added stress of everything falling apart as the whole world watched. The RF has such an unhealthy obsession with stoicism and all that “stiff upper lip” nonsense, and I have no doubt that it has had an effect on the man William is today. He was told to be brave and dignified, when someone should’ve been there to let him talk about and work out his true feelings. He never had that, and that’s part of the reason he’s become an angry, bitter man who resents the fact that his brother realized that living with that trauma was untenable and had the courage to seek help as an adult.
(Pardon the rant, I know that wasn’t supposed to be the main takeaway from the article, but the toxic stoicism is one of my pet peeves when it comes to the royal family.)
I hadn’t heard of the Ripple of Hope award before the Sussexes’ receiving it, but I put that to not knowing most non-EGOT or Nobel awards…I certainly don’t assume *I* need to have known about it, from another country, for it to be important or a big deal. But just reading about the point of it made it clear that it was well-established, well-regarded and significant, if it least to those who do know about it. It just feels weighty.
And no disrespect, but I *am* aware of PBS, and all the celebrities going to Earthshot, and my field is sustainable innovations so these awards should be interesting and…it feels fluffy. Like sorry, correct me if I’m wrong, but “PBS” and “glamour” do not go hand-in-hand. It sounds like something someone else’s grandma would announce when we’re flipping through channels (and who does THAT anymore?). Like “oh, Rita Hayworth, she’s so glamorous” and Rita is picking up phones during a telethon. There‘s only so much glamour PBS can muster, like yeah, shoot your shot but now I’m just thinking of Sesame Street and how Big Bird has presented awards before.
Like, just mentioning that the Ripple awards are in Manhattan (and not televised? I honestly don’t know), feels more exclusive and therefore more about the awards and the guests than being a public production…?
I’ve worked with an organisation that (liked to think it) had its equivalent of awards-season, that was “for the (X underserved group)” but which essentially sold itself to corporations as a free pass for social consciousness (social version of greenwashing), which meant that the talent performing had to be benign enough to associate with faceless corporations but flashy enough to mean anything to the corporations’ C-suites’ kids, and the result is the toothless nothingness I’m getting from Earthshot.
The talent is sold on the ideals (“environmentalism+youth+encouraging both=net good associations”), the extent of the BRF association is “oh, then it can’t be radical either way”, and so it’s a safe red carpet for them to be seen on. This is not deep commitment for them, they’re not signing up to MEET or SUPPORT the Royals personally, no one is an ambassador; it’s a one-night event that can’t hurt. (That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ellie Goulding ends up being some sort of connection for Earthshot. She’s an easy get if the BRF wants her, but in terms of impressive impact…even when she has top hits on the radio she doesn’t have social clout. So she’s actually perfect for small-ask-bigger-get-still-safe-for-the-whole-family events like these.)
Meanwhile, as a viewer reading the lineup, all I’m thinking is, “oh, Catherine O’Hara. Yeah, I do feel like rewatching Schitt’s Creek.” (And wondering why Kermit doesn’t have a “It’s Good Being Green” segment.)
Excellent take. And I’ll be revisiting Schitt’s Creek this evening.
Wow I’m not sure if it’s KP/RRs but they’re lying it on THICK. And I don’t recall them being so on the nose bout comparisons to what H&M have going on. There’s a real stench of desperation here.
I still don’t get the Super Bowl comparison. It was just an event Harry. A better comparison would be IG, if anything,
I didn’t count the number of times this ‘writer’ mentions Harry and Meghan, but I did count the number of times he mentions the award winners. ZERO. That tells us exactly what the awards are about.
Seriously, why not do advance profiles of the actual winners?
Y’all I do believe that Biden and maybe even Obama will be there. So just brace for the articles about how “irrelevant” Harry and Meghan are blah blah.
When Harry brought Invictus Games to the US Obama/Biden’s were there to support and I think they’ll do the same for Will and Kate.
It’s easy diplomatic points though I know the British media and rota will make it into all about Harry and Meghan.
Macron has his state dinner stuff on the 1st and everyone scatters on the 2nd. Obama has a rally on the 1st nothing said about the 2nd.
Biden is going to be in Boston on Friday for a democratic senate event. It’s possible that William and Kate will get to have a photo op with Biden.
I think, because Biden is already in Boston, there may be a photo op. I don’t think Biden would go out of his way for this.
ETA but also at this point they’ve met Biden a few times, right? a photo op with him isn’t going to be the big ticket item that they may think it is.
If Jill has anything to say about it, I doubt they’ll be going out of their way to see Kate
There is no reason for the Waleses to meet the Bidens. Biden is there for a political event.
I don’t think so. Biden and VP are there for other things. I don’t think you will catch either at Earthshot.
What happened to the prestigious event with the quiet sheen of old money, avoiding the shallow glitter of celebrity. Again, it seems like this event is going to cost more than is being handed out in prize money. The actual Kennedy event is honoring the work of people who will be the “stars” of the event. W and K are “using” the Kennedys here, imo. This whole environmental angle of EarthShot is getting completely lost. In fact, the Kennedys in Boston are getting lost. Exactly what is their involvement now? All the articles are making it sound like a competition between the brothers. Now, the children of two brothers are involved in each of the events, but as far as I can tell, the various Kennedys stay in their own lanes, and don’t try to destroy one another. The whole thing with the Waleses just seems like a big mess. It’s as though everyday someone at KP asks “how can we make this thing “bigger” and we are seeing the result. With Kate going to Harvard and the concert, the whole trip just lacks focus, unless they want to admit that it’s not about EarthShot, but about Kate and William. Oh, I guess that’s what the New York Times article was about.
All those picks make sense except the Chloe-X-Halle.
I wonder if they’re trying to appeal to a certain demographic – LMAO
Chloe and Halle are there to prove that their very much not a racist family you see Williams and kate can’t be racist they are having black peoples performance in front of them .
Gosh this is getting embarrassing 😂 why talk about the other couple when it’s your moment to shine? Why not talk about your groundbreaking revolutionary tour, sorry trip? And then they’ll complain about being overshadowed.
When you attack the Ripple of Hope award just to try to make earths,t look better that’s not a great sign.
What a bizarre comparison. Is the Ripple of Hope being produced for television?
I don’t think so. It seems to be your standard cocktail hour with dinner after and some speeches. It’s been going on for about 50 years.
I know who these articles are for, but I can’t help but wonder, who are these articles for????? Why would anyone think dissing another award is the way to drum up support?? Yet again, just making Wills look small, petty, and mean. If you believe in your stupid, useless ceremony, stand behind it! If all you have is “we’re not the other one!” You don’t have a lot.
These article just prove how sad and pathetic these two are. They received fancy new titles this year and it’s still isn’t enough for them. Will and Kate need to grow up. Quit trying to compete with Harry and Meghan, you will never measure up.
“some Caribbean backwater”???
Pretty offensive thing to say.
Hee. The pre-coverage of this is way more entertaining than this trip will be.
This visit has become a joke. It’s Operation Image Rehab for the BRF. Hardly any mention of Earth shot or the finalists who should be the real stars of of the show.
Dear Jesus,
Please oh please see to it that sexiest bald man in the word Willy wears another velvet blazer to his vanity project/earth poop awards. I just love it so much when sexiest bald man in the world wears velvet. I cannot think of a better fabric to represent him, except maybe taffeta. If you do this for me Jesus, I promise I won’t curse for a whole day. Amen. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇
I need someone in the media to ask them why they are spending millions of dollars on this when they supposedly want to save the environment? Why not focus on the UK? I got questions.
Daily fail tried to smear Kerry Kennedy by mentioning her DUI from years ago. These people are not journalist but pathetic gossip on par with middle school children.
It’s the constant hyperbole for me. It makes them sound delusional, desperate and unhinged.
Slightly off topic but I rather like that photo of Charles. What is Irving big problem with it? How can he praise Will’s education if he is so ignorant to be nonplussed by slavery and reparations? Just so darn odd!
I’m very curious as to the flight arrangements for the keens tomorrow. Being that they are so climate conscious, I am sure that they are traveling commercial for both legs of the trip and are utilizing hybrid cars while in Boston.