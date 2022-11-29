NYT: The Waleses’ Boston trip is about ‘maintaining a sense of relevance’

Whenever Prince William and Kate travel beyond the insular lunatic asylum of Salt Island, it feels like they’re surprised that the international media can’t be “managed” the same way the British media can. Which isn’t to say that the Waleses can control the British media – they cannot. But William and Kate know where they stand with their domestic media, and they have their games and the British media has their games and it’s all very incestuous and compromised. So I’m genuinely curious to see how the American media covers the Waleses’ visit to Boston and whether American media will be credentialed at all of the Keens’ events. In any case, the New York Times did a preview of the Boston trip: “Prince and Princess of Wales to Visit Boston as the Royal Family Recasts Itself.” There’s some shade here and it’s magnificent. Hilariously, this is the THIRD time we’re seeing a comparison with Earthshot and the Super Bowl!!!
The royal family is “trying to rebrand itself as a modern monarchy.” “This is them trying to establish who they are in a more pared-down, streamlined monarchy,” said Arianne J. Chernock, a history professor at Boston University and a scholar of modern Britain. “This is a more updated, modernized family that they want to represent.” Dr. Chernock said the Earthshot Prize, a cause that the royal family has embraced in recent years, is a way for the prince and princess to explore how they can align themselves with “core, weighty issues and maintain a sense of relevance, as well as a connection with their subjects and global population to justify their existence…. It’s a tall task.”
It’s the Super Bowl!! “This is his Super Bowl moment of the year,” said Dame Karen Price, the British ambassador to the United States, “and he uses it to shine the light on some of the most impactful projects that are doing amazing things around the world to help save the planet.” Compared with a traditional royal tour, Ms. Price said, this visit is “much more focused on the work being done in climate change.” The prince and princess are “very natural people,” she said. “They want to meet ordinary people who are working hard for their communities.”
A summary of the Flop Tour: William and Kate’s last trip abroad together was a turbulent tour of the Caribbean in March, one filled with gaffes, miscues and renewed calls for reparations for Britain’s role in the slave trade. Dr. Chernock said that trip had been “ill conceived” and that this trip would probably be much more carefully managed and calculated. “It will be telling to see how they present themselves, the kinds of comments they make to the public — have they accepted or heard some of the criticisms?” Dr. Chernock said. The couple has been “quite good at being human,” she said, and at tackling difficult issues, like climate change and mental health, that “they do genuinely care about.”
[From The NY Times]
I love love love that the Caribbean Flop Tour was mentioned here. It was so bad that William and Kate don’t even want to mention it anymore. They crashed from one tone-deaf photo-op to the next, stopping only to take a couple of days off to scuba dive and drink Crack Baby cocktails in the hotel. “Have they accepted or heard some of the criticisms?” really is the question and my guess is a resounding “nope.” Also, Dr. Chernock’s comments about how William and Kate are trying to be relevant are particularly brutal too – that’s the long and short of it, isn’t it? It’s not that Will and Kate are popular or unpopular abroad, it’s that they’re completely irrelevant.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
North America Rights Only – San Ignacio, Belize -20220321-
At a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech in San Ignacio, Belize, hosted by Froyla Tzalam, the Governor General of Belize, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, during day three of their tour of the Caribbean.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured Meeting with Key Workers at the Garden of Remembrance, Nassau, Bahamas, Recognising the impact of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, The Duke and Duchess will meet key workers who have been on the frontline of the response to the pandemic. They will hear about their experiences and thank them for their incredible work in helping to keep local communities safe.
Pictured: Prince William
North America Rights Only – Grand Bahama, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
“The couple has been “quite good at being human””
This makes it sound like they’re alien invaders on a scifi show. There was a Voyager episode about this, where aliens had a whole setup to practice seeming human in preparation for an invasion. Actually there was an arc on Deep Space 9 about something like this too, with different aliens who could shapeshift replacing actual humans in order to undermine the Federation.
But Will and Kate can’t fake it. They’d never be sent as part of an alien invasion, they’re too incompetent at “being human.” (Yes, they are actually human. Technically. What they aren’t is humane.)
Lol, that was the whole premise of that 80’s series “V”, with the reptilian aliens disguised as humanoid philanthropists offering technology to their less advanced “relatives.”
But, “quite good at being human” is apt when you also consider that “to err is human.”
OMG I LOVED LOVED LOVED the original V – Marc Singer was soo hot in that show. I might have to go dig out the DVD box sets.
I loved V too! And V the Final Battle! I loved the cheesy special effects and that awful alien leader–her name is escaping me. She had a look a little like Kate. Now I’m imagining Kate opening her mouth wide to eat the rat. The aliens “human” guise was as preposterous as the Wails “humanitarian” guise.
What they are telegraphing with this media is that Earthshot isn’t about the environment, or the people winning the prizes. Earthshot is about the Wales looking like they give a damn about the environment. It’s about what celebrities want to hang out with them. What are the projects getting the awards? Is it like the Oscars where there are 5 candidates who get 1 award? Do the awardees already know they’re getting the award?
These are all questions that would be asked of the Sussexes. That’s why I trust their endeavors more. They know they have to be transparent to avoid criticism. For all we know, OfPeggington will be wearing the Earthshot administration money around her neck.
Honestly some of the photos with Kate’s mouth wrenched open in her hyena laugh remind me of that scene where we first see one of the human looking V unhinge their jaw to eat a rat. (Or maybe it was a snake. It was scary to me watching it as a kid anyway)
I think that’s the point, to be polite about all the screw-ups they made. The tour was a disaster.
Lol! Guys, guys, guys – the evil alien leader was Diana and her evil alien rival was named Charles!!! And Diana unhinged her jaw to eat an entire guinea pig.
Too true about Marc Singer – basically a big sexy lunkhead in the tightest jeans imaginable. There’s one scene when he’s sitting on a bed, talking to the heroine – his pants are so tight he can barely turn to look at her – the poor guy looked like he was in pain.
OMG Diana! Now i remember! I was thinking Bianca? Monica? And Charles was the himbo in the terrible series they made after the miniseries! Yep, OfPeggington has definitely done the wide moth hyena-face to accomodate the rat (or guinea pig).
Yes, mac Singer in too-tight jeans, and that ridiculous saxophone music to signal an 80s love scene commencing.
Isn’t there a conspiracy theory about the royals being secret lizards? The plot thickens!!!
Hee, the ghastly Diana was played by Jane Badler, who was terrific. One of TV’s best villians ever. 🙃🙃👏👏
Lanne, according to Doctor Who, the royal family are descended from werewolves. Apparently Queen Victoria got bit back in the day…🤣🤣 Guess it’s a case of pick your poison…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tooth_and_Claw_(Doctor_Who)
The most harrowing few words I’ve read lately.
I laughed so hard at that! They are good at being….the species they are? I get what she’s trying to say but it sounds very silly to my (American) ears. We expect people to be “human.” I mean, some people are garbage humans but they’re still humans. Whatever.
LOLz all day – its soo true. The Wails are beyond desperate to prove they are more relevant that the US Royals. The are too stupid to release they are not and never will be.
The posed gurning and claw waving make it look like she’s off her meds.
The line stood out to me about this trip being about them needing to justify their existence. It’s not about helping people or whatever. Its about doing enough so that the british people don’t ask “why are we paying for these people again?”
Royals are irrelevant to Americans and are viewed as celebrities. Meghan understands this and knows how Americans would react if she demanded the worship that William and Kate expect.
William and Kate are not natural at all. They cannot relate to regular people and that is something that Americans won’t like. Politicians who have fared the best here don’t act superior. They downplay their elitism and that’s the literal opposite of kate and William.
Boston could be a mess – full of Irish, birthplace of the American Revolution, and literal rooms full of academics. They better study up! (Ha ha we know they won’t)
We don’t care about Harry’s brother and his intellectually delayed wife.
I even thought that they came and left already LOL 😂
lol same, I felt like isnt that trip over already ha
Ok, saying “Harry’s brother”, just made me think of this tweet that’s making the rounds. It so funny. William gets called Harry’s brother but also the guys on it literally couldn’t remember who Charles was and it is hilarious. One thought he was actually the queens’s husband. Talk about a lack of relevancy.
https://twitter.com/bookedbusy/status/1597554371528888320?s=46&t=4OzgS9oBOUCg7WTXC5p57w
Okay this has me choking and wheezing with laughter…I am dead
Right? Every moment of this has me laughing. Hall of Fame.
Exactly! And to maintain relevance they would have had to be relevant to begin with and they have never been relevant in the States. Beyond being born first he has never been relevant and her great accomplishments are stalking and waiting 🥴.
Exactly! And to maintain relevance they would have had to be relevant to begin with and they have never been relevant in the States (or anywhere else for that matter). Beyond being born first he has never been relevant and her great accomplishments are stalking and waiting 🥴. The rags can’t even write about them without dragging the Sussex’s into it because there isn’t enough content or accomplishments being generated by these two.
When will this be over? The Wales have traded their precious titles to become tawdry celebrities vying for attention.
Earthshot is shot, the earth will deal with climate change eventually once it has life in its core.
This will do nothing about saving the earth. NADA.
Enough already.
There would be an actual improvement in carbon emissions if rich people like William and Kate stopped living lives that are wasteful in magnitudes beyond the average person. But instead they fly over to the US to give awards that could be done online. And kate will wear new outfits that she will rarely wear again if ever.
If this is a glimpse into how the U.S. press will cover this sad three day field trip then I am here for it.
To me, everytime I see them or read about them it brings me back to Downton Abby. The royal family literally looks and sounds like something out of the 1800’s and in this strange bubble where time has stood still.
The super bowl moment is just cringy and for the British Ambassador to repeat it is just embarrassing. This trip is not about Earthshot but trying to elevate the status of William and Kate.
It is super cringey and getting embarassing for them.
It’s also totally inappropriate the way they’re applying it. Any “moment,” superbowl or otherwise, coming from Earthsot should be about it’s work and about the winners, NOT Prince Peggie. But they insist on constantly pushing this absurd talking point, so they’re telling on themselves…again!
Earthshot is nothing but a prop for that vacuous, lazy, glorified grifter who will (maybe) one day be a king.
If they keep this up, the NFL will have to sue William and Kate for copyright infringement.
I’ve been reading it as “William’s Super Bowl moment”, meaning it’s as important to William as the Super Bowl is to Americans. So basically it’s the prince’s once a year really special moment. Which ok. It can be a Super Bowl moment for little Willy but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a Super Bowl moment for anyone else.
That’s what they don’t seem to understand. People watch the Super Bowl because it’s an exciting championship game for America’s most popular sport, complete with clever commercials and big moments that excite the viewing audience. But they haven’t given us any reason to be excited for William’s award show. They keep making the same mistake over and over again. The Big Royal events (weddings, funerals, coronations) are their Super Bowl moments, not Earth Shot. Although maybe…wasn’t Harry at the Super Bowl last year? Maybe they mean this is William’s Super Bowl moment in that sense: William will be in America, sitting amongst several celebrities, watching other people get rewarded for their efforts while he claps politely. Maybe that’s what “Super Bowl” means to them.
I think they mean it as the event that has the hugest ratings in the US every year. It still doesn’t really make sense for an awards show, especially one that is not airing live and on PBS.
It’s competing with Harry and Meghan and this is the best they can do, and it’s bloody dismal. The money spent on new outfits (read: coatdresses) will be a complete waste.
Kate will wear a repeat for the awards ceremony and people will praise her for being environmentally conscious…..even though she’s been a spending spree for months.
Since the criticisms have nothing to do with the US, why would this tour show whether or not they have learned anything? Send them back to the Caribbean and see if they can behave better. And how are they presenting as streamlined? KC hasn’t decreased the “working” royals since ascending and he certainly hasn’t curtailed the spending.
We won our independence centuries ago. They should be worrying about the countries still trying to escape. That’s what made the Caribbean trip so bad. They did more to help the republican cause in the Caribbean than to shore up the monarchy.
Haven’t the people in the Caribbean suffered enough?
Why not Wales? On second thought, No.
That’s all.
They will be surrounded by rich white people so they won’t have the awkward images of having black kids behind a fence. But they haven’t learned anything except to be surrounded by more white peoples when possible.
“It will be telling to see how they present themselves, the kinds of comments they make to the public — have they accepted or heard some of the criticisms?”
They briefly pretended to take minimal responsibility for the Disaster Tour and then proceeded to shift the blame to their staff AND the governments of the countries they visited (Jamaica in particular). Of course they didn’t.
Talk about the trip to America – what is American… the Super Bowl! Americans can relate to it… It will make the trip successful, brilliant PR strategy!! Who do these folks have working for them? everything thing they do is so sophomoric. It really is quite easy to understand how/why they hate Meghan. She is a consummate professional and they just could not deal with it.
It’s one dumb comparison that doesn’t quite compute. The Super Bowl at least gives you someone to root for. Or, if not, great ads to catch. 🙄🤣
The only superbowl we New Englanders care about is one with the Pats in it. Just asked my uncle, who works in Boston proper, what he thinks about this visit and he told me that it wasn’t so long ago we fought a war to throw the monarchy out, so he’s not gonna “roll out the red cah-pet” for them now, lol. Also, I had to explain who they were through their Diana-connection… ie, Diana’s son and that son’s wife.
He knows who Harry and Megan are though…. and loves ’em!
The royals are scraping the ground for celebrity shine. Will and Kate are two desperate vapid attention seekers. 😂
They Both Reeks of desperation thirst pick me energy the American media is not interested in kissing William and Kate ass . Fox News will probably kiss their ass hype them up but that not the crowd William and Kate want to like and adored them they want the young and cool kids to like them notice how they got Billie Eilish and Chloe and Halle to performance at their event . They think that would score them brownie points with Generation z . They are sadly mistaken just maybe William and Kate should not have gone on five years smeared racist campaigns with the British media to make Meghan life hell then in the process call America all sorts of names .
“Maintaining a sense of relevance”, indeed. Can we just call it Operation Grasping At Straws and be done with it?
Not “relevance”… merely a sense of it. Who is sensing the relevance? Their British audience, I suppose.
Yes, exactly, only a sense? Meaning it’s all phony as hell? Like “the magic of the crown?” What a bunch of bull.
Ugh, “ordinary people”? As opposed to their extraordinary selves? Sorry, the people the royals will have the privilege of meeting will be their superiors on every worthwhile measure.
Kate has such a fake posh accent few can understand her. Even the queen didn’t mumble like that. So no they aren’t ordinary.
Maybe ordinary in looks is about the only ordinary thing that applies to them.
Somebody should ask William and Kate why they’re visiting the US when it was reported that the Palace felt that Meghan was too American.
THIS! When a Black American woman is just being herself, the UK freaks out saying she’s “too American” and “she doesn’t get our culture” (which what is British culture, btw? Pillaging from other cultures?). They say they’re not racist against her skin colour, it’s just her “American-ness” they can’t stand. When White Willy comes crawling to America for American dollars because the UK economy is tanking, they call it “his super bowl moment.” The hypocrisy couldn’t be more stark.
LOLOL I would love that.
I bet the press is going to be very carefully managed here, I wonder if that’s actually why they’re being so careful with describing it as a trip and not a tour. a Tour implies its on behalf of the UK government and maybe that opens up certain requirements in terms of press passes (like US press passes.)
I would love a rogue reporter to just yell out that question. They will never be answered, but it is a question that needs asking.
Maybe being xenophobic to try to pretend you weren’t being racist isn’t a good idea when you visit said country.
Americans just aren’t interested. I don’t know anyone who cares anything about any royals except my Jamaican godmother.
All the money is going into elevating Will and Kate into celebrities. I guess this is why they hired the NBC guy.
The Wails are so horrendously self-unaware. It’s tragic. The Sussexes seem to at least understand and I would argue even appreciate the lack of relevancy and I like to think Harry realized that and peaced out for a more calm life in the USA. It’ll be interesting to see if there is any reaction to the Wails’ Boston tour. The Super Bowl this is not.
This is not complicated. All they had to do was be half way decent royal patrons with timely visits without fanfare at least six years ago.
Take baby steps.
By now, the comfort level would be one of ease, healthy self confidence, find the joy in the position beyond the privilege.
They would entered their new roles as weathered professionals with no need for this nonsensensical and unnecessary hype.
As of now, the individuals namely the newly minted Wales’ output are below mediocre in comparison of any other royal who have worked at least from the 1980’s.
Boston will be ecstatic to see the back of their heads at this rate….
Meghan and Harry own America. They are deeply involved in equality issues for women, POC, human rights like adequate parental leave, education, reducing gun violence, abortion rights, and on and on. The Wails show up for one piddling climate change event and expect the world to rise up cheering? If anything this trip will show just how useless they are, mere figureheads in a world that is demanding change, and the 1 percenters need to act now with all they have, not swan around achieving nothing while living the kind of tax-payer funded luxe life 99% of the world can’t even dream of.
That champagne toast photo is giving Gatsby vibes.
I remember some of the criticism that Meghan got was that her work as a royal wasn’t focusing “enough” on British issues and was more “American” yet here’s the first in line to the throne and his wife wanting relevance in… the US.
At least they’ve stopped comparing it to the Nobel Peace Prize. They’ve apparently realized how ridiculous that was. But they are showing their cluelessness by comparing it to the Super Bowl. They probably think “oh this is something Americans will get. We’ll get them to care about this by comparing it to something that is uniquely American” What they clearly don’t get is that the Super Bowl is enormous. They are setting themselves up for failure by setting this bar. I also think that William is so obsessed with Harry. Harry got so much attention for simply attending the Super Bowl. William probably thought I need my Super Bowl moment.
“The couple has been “quite good at being human,” she said, and at tackling difficult issues, like climate change and mental health, that “they do genuinely care about.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Sweet honkin’ Jesus–really!?! Can the rest of us put “good at being human” on our resumes now? 🤣🤣🤣
They’re focused on the work yet not one mention of the work in all these articles and only fluffing Kate and William. I couldn’t tell you one thing about the people or the work connected to this prize.
They’re quite natural people… quite good at being human
WTAF?
Okay, NYT! Go on! I understand we’re supposed to be super polite to Their Delicatenesses and I’m all for it. Don’t review them like we’re animals, give it to them in a language they can understand. Honestly, Boston? Harvard? This couple would fit in more down south in some regal upper crust church of Airs.