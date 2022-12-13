“Michelle Yeoh wore a great Valentino at the Santa Barbara film festival” links
  • December 13, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michelle Yeoh looked great in Valentino at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, where she picked up the Kirk Douglas Award. [GFY]
Gisele Bundchen walked her first post-divorce red carpet in Brazil. [JustJared]
First look at Joker 2: Folie a Deux. It’s not great. [OMG Blog]
An interesting piece on the Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland and race. [LaineyGossip]
Spoilers for The White Lotus finale. [Dlisted]
Jessica Chastain looks icy in Armani. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hollywood’s love of fatsuits is truly offensive. [Pajiba]
Some of the latest Sister Wives drama. [Starcasm]
TikTokers are mad at Lana del Rey for a 2013 song. [Buzzfeed]
Janet Jackson is going on tour! [Towleroad]
Kylie Jenner is partying in Aspen. [Egotastic]
Olivia Wilde took her kids to Disneyland. [Gawker]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Michelle Yeoh wore a great Valentino at the Santa Barbara film festival” links”

  1. FHMom says:
    December 13, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    She looks beautiful and deserves lots of awards.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    December 13, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    My goodness, Michelle is stunning and Giselle looks wonderful in that gold gown.

    Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    December 13, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    She is so beautiful. I wish her continued success in her career.
    Often she has the best look at red carpet events, so classic. She has excellent fashion sense.

    She seems so kind and nice in interviews I’ve seen. Endless manners are needed with some of the boring, dull, uninformed press she has had to deal with.
    IIRC, she did a long press tour during Pierce Brosnans’ Bond run. She was a co-star, just can’t think of the title.
    She was excellent in it and she got tons of “Is Pierce just wonderful?”
    Geez, she is a major star in her own career.

    Reply
  4. Dierski says:
    December 13, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Michelle looks incredible here, so effortlessly beautiful! She is the best.

    Reply
  5. Jessica says:
    December 13, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    Michelle is stunning and she is one of very few people that could pull off that necklace/neck piece.

    Fun fact: almost all the jewelry she wore in crazy rich Asians was her own. They tried to duplicate some pieces and couldn’t get close so she just wore all her own stuff. She is fire.

    Reply
    • HeyKay says:
      December 13, 2022 at 2:03 pm

      I haven’t seen CRA, but I love the fact that she used her own jewelry!
      Now, I’m going to find it just to see her in it.
      I am surprised that no luxury jewelry company signed her up as spokesperson, or maybe I just missed it.

      I have major luxury jewelry envy. I can’t help it.. The Crown jewels, the BRF jewels, Wallis Simpson, Liz Taylor all of these are so beautiful to see. Liz Taylor! What a collection. 🙂

      Reply
  6. J says:
    December 13, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    Classy and stunning

    Reply
  7. alexc says:
    December 13, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Michelle is a goddess. Timeless beauty and fantastic actress in many genres.

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    December 13, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    Michelle Yeoh! Amazing.

    Reply
  9. HeyKay says:
    December 13, 2022 at 2:09 pm

    Has she been in anything with Keanu Reeves?
    Damn I’d pay to see her anywhere in the John Wick universe.
    Even just a bit with her stalking JW, or him running and she surprises him by swinging a huge sword at him, would be fun as a cameo.

    Reply
  10. lucy2 says:
    December 13, 2022 at 2:49 pm

    Michelle looks fabulous, that dress is unique and elegant.

    Giselle looks like she’s dropped about 200 lbs of dead weight.

    Reply
  11. Sascha says:
    December 13, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    that dress literally looks like the Walgreen sundresses with the stretchy popcorn top. Grab the holiday wreath On your way out the throw it around your neck. $20 total lol

    Reply
    • Peachy says:
      December 14, 2022 at 2:07 am

      What an… interesting take. I love the perfect fit and color and the way it flows beautifully into the small train. The necklace is absolutely unique and while it’s not something I would attempt to wear, on MY it looks stunning. Perhaps you’ve just been spending too much time at Wal-Mart?

      Reply
  12. sealit says:
    December 13, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    My husband thinks Michelle and I look like sisters. I take it as a huge compliment. She glows!

    Reply
  13. Zoochy says:
    December 13, 2022 at 4:55 pm

    Lana Del Rey’s whole schtick was “problematic”. That was the point. Now her new stuff is boring.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment