King Charles appointed a homeopathic healer as head of the palace medical team

The British monarch, like the President of the United States, has an in-house doctor, especially when they travel. When QEII was alive, she appointed genuine doctors with extensive medical backgrounds as her head of the royal medical household. King Charles went in a different direction when appointing his head of royal medical household – a man named Dr. Michael Dixon. Dixon is 71 years old and he was once a traditional GP, but he has a long history in “homeopathic medicine,” faith healing and the kind of stuff Gwyneth Paltrow recommends on Goop.
For the past year Dixon, 71, has served as the head of the royal medical household, a role founded by the Elizabeth II in 1973 and which until his appointment was fused with the role of monarch’s physician, which has existed since the 1540s. The holder has overall responsibility for the health of the sovereign and the royal family, attends births and deaths, and manages a team of doctors at Buckingham Palace. They can also be called upon to represent the Crown in talks with the government, as was the case during the coronavirus pandemic. In return for their part-time service they are paid a modest fee, covering expenses and travel.
As Dixon described it: “I have a team of doctors who cover the different royal households and also a team of specialists and am responsible really for looking after the royal family.” He said wryly: “I mean, clearly, there are some elderly patients on our books, so it does probably take a day or two a week.”
Dixon is a less orthodox choice than his predecessors. While he practised medicine in the NHS for almost half a century, he is also one of the nation’s most outspoken advocates of alternative medicine, including homeopathy. His CV declares that he is chairman of the College of Medicine, a visiting professor at UCL and the holder of honorary roles at the medical schools of Exeter and Birmingham universities. A semi-retired GP who works two days a week at a surgery in Cullompton, Devon, he has written papers which say that Christian healers, however “unfashionable”, may be able to help the chronically ill.
He once wrote “data exists that indicates the effects of homeopathy may be real”, citing a test tube experiment suggesting Indian herbal cures “ultra-diluted” with alcohol could kill breast cancer cells in laboratory tests. He has stated: “It is not true that science has proved homeopathy is nothing more than placebo.”
Since 2017 homeopathic remedies have not been available on prescription on the NHS after Lord Stevens of Birmingham, its then chief executive, described them as “at best a placebo and a misuse of scarce NHS funds”.
Through the College of Medicine — an advocacy group, not a professional body — he has championed non-traditional treatments being made available on the NHS and funded by the taxpayer. These include “thought field therapy”, aromatherapy and reflexology. He once said: “Evidence-based medicine is not the cure-all it is made out to be.”
Buckingham Palace has already tried to do some clean-up on this, pointing out that Charles isn’t going homeopathy-only, that he has a real doctor on staff too, but Dixon is the head of royal medical household. The palace spokesperson said Dixon’s “position is that complementary therapies can sit alongside conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate and evidence based.” The Guardian contacted everyone from scientific groups to anti-monarchists, all of whom are like “WTF” on this appointment and Dixon’s sketchy history of praciticing faith healing rather than medical healing. Republic pointed out that Charles is using his position as king to further legitimize homeopathic treatments, even those with little to no benefits. I mean… maybe this is why Prince William thinks he’s going to be king very soon. His father has surrounded himself with quacks.
So they have a paid medical team who come to them? That should go down well with all the commoners who have to travel and deal with the NHS.
I doubt this is new information to the British public.
Replying at the top just to remind us what homeopathy is, since the definition always seems to confuse people.
Homeopathy (from wiki as it’s the most complete and sourced definition):
“Homeopathy or homoeopathy is a pseudoscientific[1] system of alternative medicine. It was conceived in 1796 by the German physician Samuel Hahnemann. Its practitioners, called homeopaths or homeopathic physicians,[2] believe that a substance that causes symptoms of a disease in healthy people can cure similar symptoms in sick people; this doctrine is called similia similibus curentur, or “like cures like”.[3] Homeopathic preparations are termed remedies and are made using homeopathic dilution. In this process, the selected substance is repeatedly diluted until the final product is chemically indistinguishable from the diluent. Often not even a single molecule of the original substance can be expected to remain in the product.[4] Between each dilution homeopaths may hit and/or shake the product, claiming this makes the diluent “remember” the original substance after its removal. Practitioners claim that such preparations, upon oral intake, can treat or cure disease.[5]”
What homeopathy isn’t:
Homeopathy is NOT the same as “natural/from nature”. It does not mean “plant medicine” and it is not “holistic”. Homeopathy is not the same as “Eastern/Chinese medicine”. If you are discussing homeopathy you should not interchange the word homeopathic with natural, plant based, holistic, Asian, etc. because they are not the same.
And lastly (wiki again):
“All relevant scientific knowledge about physics, chemistry, biochemistry and biology contradicts homeopathy.[6] Homeopathic remedies are typically biochemically inert, and have no effect on any known disease.[7][8][9]”
If you still have questions about what homeopathy is, wiki has a great page on this and is a good place to start:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homeopathy
Step one on the path to becoming a conspiracy theorist. Pretty soon he’ll be onto step two: anti vaxx.
You do understand that most of the medicine we take today originally came from something in nature. I’m not one of those way out there. But some homeopathy does work. It’s just that the pharmaceuticle companies can’t make as big a profit off of it. So they bash it constantly.
Homeopathy is complete garbage.
Yes Robert that is true but this particular person has some other questionable things he pushes such as faith healing and such.
Sometimes people confuse holistic w/ homeopathy. Homeopathy is like ivermectin for covid. Or cure your cancer with essential oils. No.
Please explain how, in terms of physics, a diluent “remembers” a chemical it is no longer in contact with? Physically, where is that memory stored? And please cite your sources from reputable journals.
Nah. The Queen was known to be into homeopathy, but she was smart enough to keep her mouth shut about it. It was mentioned in biographies and profiles, but I don’t remember that there was anything public like this. Fool.
Mandatory link: Homeopathic Emergency Medicine from a British sketch comedy show: https://youtu.be/HMGIbOGu8q0?si=JAZIf_Pk8743EilC
It must be terrible to know you are aging badly and have an heir who is watching your every breath hoping it is your last.
Now he knows how Queen Elizabeth felt.
Sounds like the kind of doctor who prescribes plants based remedies instead of the vaccine against covid.
Plant-based treatments are the purview of naturopaths. Homeopathic treatments involve stimulating healing responses to diseases by administering substances that mimic the symptoms of those diseases in healthy people.
If people ate more plants as food, they’d need bother less about plants for medicine. Smdh.
Anyway, it’s been fun seeing the traditional foods/plants my family used in ayurvedic eating/medicine grab Western headlines -turmeric! Coriander! Gotu kola! Moringa!
There are some things, like colds, that don’t have a simple medication so whatever works to help – zinc, vitamin c, homeopathic treatments, oregano oil, aromatherapy steam inhalation, chicken soup – we go all out.
But the fact remains that if you’ve got a serious medical condition you need serious medical-grade drugs. And hydrate like crazy to help your kidneys out when you take said drugs.
Charlie’s wet mouth and sausage fingers are clearly indicative of health issues. He needs a massive change in diet, exercise and medications.
If this is the medical care he wants, then he should have it. He’s not an elected official and It’s not like his demise will change anything – Liz kicked it and nothing changed for the people of the UK. And it seems that there’s traditional medical care available for the family and staff, if that’s what they want.
Just what we need as anti-vaxxers and pandemic-era quacks continue to undermine actual science is a Head Woo-Woo Doctor making headlines.
I’m no fan of homeopathy but the guy is a real medical doctor with a long career in the health service. An odd choice, though not for Charlie.
