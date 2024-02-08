Instant carpet stain remover, cable storage boxes and a hotel door lock



From Rosie: I’m back from vacation, bitches, and need to sing the praises of those packing cubes I bought back in December. They worked GREAT and kept us organized through five cities in three different countries. Mr. Rosie and I each give them two thumbs up. Some colors are still on sale with additional coupons applied at checkout. Reviews echo my enthusiasm for how they’re a great travel tool. “These bags hold a lot. I packed multiple plus- sized jeans & sweaters, t- shirts & leggings, & other items for seven days, & had room to spare.” “They are the perfect dimensions for my carry on suitcase, and help keep everything organized when I travel. This product has made packing easier and more efficient!” Here are some more things CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Air dry clay for hours of artistic fun



From Rosie: This air dry clay is a rainy day lifesaver! We initially bought this pack for my younger son, who is an “art kid,” but my older son, a true “STEM kid” through-and-through, also loves using it. We’ve had hours of creative fun with it, most notably culminating in two interesting-looking figures that now adorn our tchotchke shelf. Right now, it’s on sale for $20 with an additional 5% applied at checkout. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 1,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users comment on how it’s a great activity for all kids. “My grandson lives this, he makes all kind of things with it. Easy to use, easy to clean up, lots of fun to be had.” “We pretty much used all the clay on day one in my classroom for a project. Great vibrant colors and super fun and soft. I will definitely buy it again.” “This clay is so fun, especially with kids!! I use it in all my ABA sessions, it’s calming, sensory, and helps to teach kids to follow directions (through a planned activity), and to follow through with projects!”

A storage box that helps organize your cords and cables



From Rosie: Our “cord drawer” has become a disaster and is in desperate need of organization. These storage boxes are exactly what I’m looking for. They’re perfect for eeping them organized in one spot. They can be used to organize drawers, desktops, personal effects, tea bags, and more. They come with cable ties, too, and are even stackable, which is awesome because the drawer I want to use them for is pretty deep. It has a 4.4 star rating, almost 150 reviews and an A on Fakespot. People who’ve bought them rave about how great an organization tool this box is. “Our electronics misc. drawer was a mess and I needed something that would separate and organize. This compartment is perfect for separating cords and charging blocks. It comes with velcro straps to keep your cords wrapped and cleaned up. Highly recommended!” “I used it in my electronics cabinet to keep all the cords & plugs organized & very neat. Well worth the purchase!”

Fun earring sets to accessorize your outfits



From Rosie: Earrings are my favorite things to accessorize with. This value pack comes with 58 different pairs and a variety of styles, including hoops, tassels, geometric shapes, acrylics, and more. They are nickel and lead-free, too. You can pick out a pink-toned set or an orange-toned one for around $20. They have a 4.3 star rating, more than 9,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. In reviews, people are happy with the variety and designs. “There’s a lot of choices in this set. I like the versatility of sizes, textures and colors!” “Lots of options! Loved them and can’t recommend them enough.” “This is a perfect set for gifting! I kept a few for myself that weren’t suitable for my niece and her friends! They’re all lightweight and easy to switch between for younger people with newer piercings.”

A lego succulent display is fun to assemble and display



From CB: This lego succulents set is on sale for around $40 and would make a great gift for a young person or adult. It would make a beautiful display in your home too. This listing has over 9,700 ratings, 4.9 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it’s fun to build and looks great too. “When I saw this set was coming out, I had to get it! The build is [not] difficult. You can arrange the 9 pods as you like. They look great and I always get compliments when others see it. Great to display in the home or office.” “We have several of the Lego ornamentals and this is tied with the orchid for most visually striking. I left the kit on a table over the holidays and invited anyone who wanted a few minutes of quiet to spend some time assembling one part of it. In the end, five different family members had a hand in building the finished item, which means it’s not just beautiful, it has special memories to go with it.”

An under $7 carpet stain remover that works like magic



From CB: I bought this carpet stain remover back when we first featured it two years ago and I have used it to remove so many stains. It works like a charm on my area rugs and even got blood out . Folex instant carpet stain remover is under $7 and will be your go-to for everything from food to wine. This listing has over 91,000 ratings, 4.1 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it can get out just about any stain. “This is hands down the best carpet stain remover I’ve used, especially for the price. A little goes a long way so the bottle lasts me a good few months, even with four pets.” “While I am by no means a very experienced spot cleaner, using this was a breeze. I got this for our car’s roof upholstery which had all sorts of marks on it from years of kids and moving things. I didn’t really have much hope for anything getting out the stains, but this worked amazingly! I simply sprayed it on, rubbed it a little bit in then dabbed with a cloth! “

A long light puffer vest that will be your go-to this spring



From CB: I love my long puffer coat but it’s getting a little too warm this time of year. This long hoodie puffer vest by Elfjoy is under $40 and comes in five colors and in sizes small to xx-large. This listing has over 2,000 ratings, 4 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they love this vest and that it’s comfortable and stylish. “Make sure you measure your hips before ordering because it is more of a slender fit, it’s very comfortable and lightweight! it’s perfect for turtlenecks as I have on or a sweater for underneath.” “Very nice vest, not too thick just right, also it’s long enough to cover your bottom. The fit is perfect.”

A stainless steel portable door lock for peace of mind



From CB: Hotel doors are notoriously easy to break into and staff can enter your room at any time. We’ve previously featured this other portable travel door lock, which is popular and effective. I wanted to talk about this hotel door lock that I saw on Twitter recommended by a locksmith. It’s a two part stainless steel lock under $9. This listing has 1,152 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it works really well and prevents anyone from getting in, even with a key. “Once I had these in place on the doors, as you can see in the video I posted, the door does not budge! I highly recommend this product. It is very small, it is very light and it is very easy to use! Great for any young travelers that are traveling solo or for anyone looking for that little bit of extra protection on their doors!” “Super easy to use and I wasn’t afraid of locking myself in the room like some of the other products available online. Super simple instructions and installs in less than 30 seconds. Only criticism is the straight flat side doesn’t have any rubber to protect the door frame. You don’t want to over tighten it, but still provides excellent protection.”’

